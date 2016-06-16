Trending

Tour de Beauce: Kuss wins on Mont-Megantic

Axeon's Daniel takes over race lead

Image 1 of 25

Winner Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling) on the climb to the top of Mont-Mégantic

Winner Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling) on the climb to the top of Mont-Mégantic
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 2 of 25

regory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) leading

regory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) leading
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 3 of 25

Will Routley (Rally Cycling) attacks

Will Routley (Rally Cycling) attacks
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 4 of 25

Lupus and Silber at the front chasing

Lupus and Silber at the front chasing
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 5 of 25

Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman)

Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 6 of 25

The final break group

The final break group
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 7 of 25

The group kept getting smaller as they approached the final climb

The group kept getting smaller as they approached the final climb
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 8 of 25

The leaders at the base of the final climb

The leaders at the base of the final climb
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 9 of 25

Luis Lemus (Cycling Academy Team) jumps away at the base of the climb

Luis Lemus (Cycling Academy Team) jumps away at the base of the climb
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 10 of 25

Luis Lemus (Cycling Academy Team)

Luis Lemus (Cycling Academy Team)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 11 of 25

Hugo Houle (Team Canada)

Hugo Houle (Team Canada)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 12 of 25

The riders face one of four KoM climbs

The riders face one of four KoM climbs
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 13 of 25

Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis in the peloton

Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis in the peloton
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 14 of 25

Luis Lemus (Cycling Academy Team)

Luis Lemus (Cycling Academy Team)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 15 of 25

Travis Samuel (H&R Block Pro Cycling) tries an attack in the early km's

Travis Samuel (H&R Block Pro Cycling) tries an attack in the early km's
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 16 of 25

Peloton passes by Lac Megantic during the stage

Peloton passes by Lac Megantic during the stage
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 17 of 25

Peloton stayed together for the early kilometres

Peloton stayed together for the early kilometres
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 18 of 25

A large group of 24 riders broke clear just after 30 km's

A large group of 24 riders broke clear just after 30 km's
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 19 of 25

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) and race leader Mihkel Raim (Cycling Academy)

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) and race leader Mihkel Raim (Cycling Academy)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 20 of 25

Jelly Belly and Lupus at the front working to bring back the break

Jelly Belly and Lupus at the front working to bring back the break
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 21 of 25

Race leader Mihkel Raim (Cycling Academy)

Race leader Mihkel Raim (Cycling Academy)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 22 of 25

Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman)

Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 23 of 25

Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman)

Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 24 of 25

Podium: Luis Lemus, Sepp Kuss, Hugo Houle

Podium: Luis Lemus, Sepp Kuss, Hugo Houle
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 25 of 25

Race leader Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman)

Race leader Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)

Once again, the mountain top finish at Mont Megantic, on stage 2 of the Tour de Beauce, has shuffled the standings. Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) now holds the Yellow, Points and Young Rider jerseys, despite finishing 1:13 down on stage winner Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling). Stage 1 winner and former leader Mikhel Raim (Cycling Academy) finished more then nine minutes back.

While the 170 kilometre stage is dominated by the five kilometre Mont Megantic climb, which averages 12% for the entire length and maxes out at 18%, the riders face four KoM climbs before they reach the final ascent.

The race began with multiple break attempts, but nothing stuck until the race had covered nearly 30 kilometres. A large group of 24 riders broke clear, including Raim, Daniel, Ryan Anderson (Team Canada) and Rob Britton (Rally). Canada had three riders, Cycling Academy three, Axeon Hagens Berman had four, Rally two and Holowesko Citadel three. The teams that really missed out were Silber, Lupus and Jelly Belly, and they had to drive the chase.

The gap never went over two and a half minutes, but stubbornly refused to shrink until the final 25 kilometres. The break was shrinking in size as well, with seven riders remaining as they hit the Megantic climb, and only 20 seconds in front of the vastly reduced peloton.

Luis Lemus (Cycling Academy) attacked out of the break near the base of the climb, shedding everyone else. Daniel managed to set a steady tempo that kept him near the front as the top climbers came by him. Kuss, Hugo Houle (Team Canada), Chris Butler (Cycling Academy) and Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) went after Lemus, who was still leading with 1.5 kilometres to go, followed by Morton at about ten seconds, and then Kuss and Houle a couple of seconds later.

Kuss then upped the pace, dropping Houle and Morton, and racing right by Lemus to take the stage win. Lemus managed to just hold off Houle for second, with both riders eight seconds down on Kuss.

"With Rob [Britton] and Will [Routley] in the break, along with some other GC threats, the pressure was on Silber and Jelly Belly to bring down the gap," said Kuss. "This took the pressure off us back in the field. Emerson, Shane, Pierrick and Eric [team mates] were incredible and kept me out of the wind all day and got me to the base of the climb in good shape."

"We caught the break on the first ramp of Megantic and Rob was still looking good. Rob told me to give it a go, so I attacked early on the climb with Lachlan Morton. Midway up, Hugo Houle bridged across and attacked, and I followed, but didn't want to pull him along because he is the favorite for the TT. I bluffed it a bit and then made a big acceleration in the last 500 metres to try and get some distance and hung on for the win!"

"It's an honor to win on such a prestigious climb. A lot of big names have won on Mount Megantic and it feels amazing to be on that list. It also feels great to finish off a great day of teamwork and repay the team's faith in me to go for the win while setting up Rob for GC later in the week."

"After the TT tomorrow I think Rob and I will be well-placed in the overall, which will tactically favor the team as the races goes on."

Gregory Daniel now leads by 11 seconds over Kuss, with Houle and Lemus at 19 seconds, Butler at 24, Morton at 41 and Ryan Roth (Silber) at 55 seconds. Friday is a double stage day, with a 19.4 kilometre time trial in the morning and a 78 kilometre circuit race in the evening. Houle, the current Canadian time trial champion, and Roth, who finished second to Houle, have to be clear favourites to do well, but the question is how much can Daniel and Kuss limit the damage?

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling4:15:32
2Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team0:00:08
3Hugo Houle (Can) Canada
4Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team0:00:13
5Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:30
6Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:44
7Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:46
8Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team0:00:53
9Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:08
10Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:09
11William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:11
12Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:13
13David Drouin (Can) Canada0:01:57
14Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:21
15Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:22
16Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
17Israel Nuno Argüelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:02:23
18Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:27
19Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:02:45
20Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:52
21Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada0:03:00
22Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:14
23Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:03:31
24Derrick St John (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:03:45
25Justin Mauch (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:03:51
26James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:04:15
27Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:04:16
28Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:04:36
29Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:04:45
30Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:32
31Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:06:33
32Mikhel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team0:09:01
33Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team
34Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:09:23
35Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
36Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:09:28
37Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
38Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:11:02
39Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:11:22
40Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra) Vélosélect0:11:27
41David Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:11:29
42Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
43Darcy Wooley (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
44Robert Hargrove (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates0:12:24
45Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:12:28
46Benhamouda Mehdi (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
47Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:13:01
48Andzs Flakis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
49Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:13:06
50Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:14:39
51Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Quebecor0:15:09
52Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
53Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:15:10
54Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:16:41
55Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:19:24
56Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team0:19:53
57Alexander Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:21:54
58Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team0:23:48
59Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:24:47
60Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:25:14
61Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:25:15
62Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:25:16
63Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates0:26:25
64Alex Amiri (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors0:27:00
65Connor Toppings (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors0:27:01
66Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:27:20
67Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:27:23
68Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:27:34
69William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
70Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling
71Christopher Pendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:27:54
72Robert Gutgesell (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
73Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
74Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:27:55
75Green Edward (RSA) Vélosélect
76Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:28:08
77John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:28:16
78Kyle Buckosky (Can) Canada
79Dylan Davies (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
80Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:28:57
81Adam Roberge (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates0:28:59
82Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:29:19
83Sam Bassetti (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:29:38
84Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:30:02
85Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling0:30:03
86Jyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:32:30
87William Elliot (Can) Canada0:32:57
88Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:33:29
89Nicolas Lefrançois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:33:35
90Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:34:27
91Cameron McPhaden (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates0:35:45
92Tim Rugg (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:36:22
93Alexander Cowan (Can) Canada0:36:43
94William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:41:44
95Justin Purificati (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:43:26
96Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canada0:43:30
97Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:44:32
98Julien Barzeau-Seguin (Can) Vélosélect0:44:39
99Leonardo Mazara Luisito (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:45:04
100Gerd Dekeijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:47:12
101Emmanuel Gagné (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates0:49:02
102William Blackburn (Can) Vélosélect0:49:57
103François Chabot (Can) Vélosélect0:58:25
104Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
OTLJoshua Kropf (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors1:07:21
DNFFernando Grijalba Perez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
DNFConor O'Brien (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
DNFBenjamin Andrew (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
DNFBenoit Boulay (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
DNFMitchell MacDonald (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cycling Academy Team12:47:50
2Canada0:03:51
3Silber Pro Cycling0:04:18
4Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:24
5Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportwear0:05:55
6Lupus Racing Team0:08:06
7Rally Cycling0:09:18
8Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:11:46
9Inteja-Mmr Dominican Cycling Team0:11:58
10Garneau Quebecor0:24:29
11Team Novo Nodisk0:27:48
12Ride With Rendal p/b Biemme0:36:00
13Transports Lacombe / Devinci0:58:49
14H&R Block Pro Cycling0:59:20
15Lowestrates.Com1:06:34
16Giant Lang Sawy p/b Wounded Warriors1:22:03
17Vélosélect1:22:47

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman8:45:03
2Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:11
3Hugo Houle (Can) Canada0:00:19
4Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team
5Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team0:00:24
6Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:41
7Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:55
8Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:57
9Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team0:01:04
10Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:14
11Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:19
12Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:20
13Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:47
14David Drouin (Can) Canada0:02:08
15Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:32
16Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:33
17Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:38
18Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:02:56
19Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada0:03:11
20Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:25
21Israel Nuno Argüelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:03:33
22Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:03:42
23Justin Mauch (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:04:02
24Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:04:27
25Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:04:47
26Derrick St John (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:04:55
27Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:04:56
28Mikhel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team0:07:43
29Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team0:08:04
30Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:09:39
31Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
32William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:10:41
33Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:11:13
34David Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:11:40
35Darcy Wooley (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
36Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
37Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:12:32
38Benhamouda Mehdi (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:12:39
39Andzs Flakis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:13:12
40James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:13:45
41Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra) Vélosélect0:14:30
42Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:15:20
43Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
44Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:15:35
45Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:16:03
46Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:16:05
47Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:19:56
48Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
49Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:20:01
50Robert Hargrove (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates0:21:54
51Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:23:01
52Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:23:39
53Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team0:23:59
54Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:24:15
55Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:25:26
56Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:25:51
57Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:27:14
58Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team0:27:38
59Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:27:45
60William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
61Christopher Pendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:28:05
62Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:28:19
63Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:28:30
64Alexander Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:29:44
65Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:29:57
66Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling0:30:44
67Sam Bassetti (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:30:54
68Robert Gutgesell (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:30:59
69John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:31:21
70Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:35:37
71Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling0:36:13
72Green Edward (RSA) Vélosélect0:37:25
73Connor Toppings (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors0:37:34
74Tim Rugg (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:37:55
75Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:38:27
76Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:38:37
77Kyle Buckosky (Can) Canada0:38:49
78Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:39:30
79Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:39:52
80Alex Amiri (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors0:40:20
81Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates0:40:38
82Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:40:46
83Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:40:55
84Adam Roberge (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates0:42:13
85Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:42:14
86Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:44:02
87Nicolas Lefrançois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:44:08
88William Elliot (Can) Canada0:47:18
89Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:49:19
90Dylan Davies (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors0:50:53
91Alexander Cowan (Can) Canada0:51:04
92Jyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:56:57
93Gerd Dekeijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:57:45
94Justin Purificati (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:57:47
95Cameron McPhaden (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates0:59:01
96Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canada1:03:41
97William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team1:05:06
98Emmanuel Gagné (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates1:06:05
99Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci1:07:48
100Leonardo Mazara Luisito (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team1:08:20
101Julien Barzeau-Seguin (Can) Vélosélect1:08:53
102Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling1:08:58
103William Blackburn (Can) Vélosélect1:14:24
104François Chabot (Can) Vélosélect1:22:39

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman24pts
2Mikhel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team23
3Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling19
4Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear17
5Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling15
6Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team14
7Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear14
8Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team14
9Hugo Houle (Can) Canada13
10Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team12
11Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis11
12Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team11
13Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman10
14Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team8
15Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman8
16Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
17Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling7
18Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling6
19Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk6
20Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team5
21William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman5
22Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear4
23David Drouin (Can) Canada3
24Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling3
25Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2
26David Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor2
27Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling2
28Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci2
29Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team1
30Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1
31William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear40pts
2Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team38
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear27
4Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman21
5Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling20
6Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling20
7Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team19
8Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman16
9Hugo Houle (Can) Canada13
10Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling12
11Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman11
12Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team10
13Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis8
14Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear7
15Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada7
16Mikhel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team7
17Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling6
18Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team4
19Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team3
20Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
21Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team1
22Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cycling Academy Team2:14:32
2Axeon Hagens Berman0:05:32
3Canada0:06:15
4Silber Pro Cycling0:06:42
5Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportwear0:07:08
6Lupus Racing Team24:09:16
7Rally Cycling24:11:42
8Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis24:14:34
9Inteja-Mmr Dominican Cycling Team24:16:20
10Garneau Quebecor24:26:53
11Ride With Rendal p/b Biemme24:40:28
12Team Novo Nodisk24:40:34
13H&R Block Pro Cycling25:01:44
14Transports Lacombe / Devinci1:23:48
15Lowestrates.Com25:45:22
16Vélosélect26:01:25
17Giant Lang Sawy p/b Wounded Warriors26:09:24

Latest on Cyclingnews