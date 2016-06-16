Image 1 of 25 Winner Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling) on the climb to the top of Mont-Mégantic (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 2 of 25 regory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) leading (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 3 of 25 Will Routley (Rally Cycling) attacks (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 4 of 25 Lupus and Silber at the front chasing (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 5 of 25 Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 6 of 25 The final break group (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 7 of 25 The group kept getting smaller as they approached the final climb (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 8 of 25 The leaders at the base of the final climb (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 9 of 25 Luis Lemus (Cycling Academy Team) jumps away at the base of the climb (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 10 of 25 Luis Lemus (Cycling Academy Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 11 of 25 Hugo Houle (Team Canada) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 12 of 25 The riders face one of four KoM climbs (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 13 of 25 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis in the peloton (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 14 of 25 Luis Lemus (Cycling Academy Team) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 15 of 25 Travis Samuel (H&R Block Pro Cycling) tries an attack in the early km's (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 16 of 25 Peloton passes by Lac Megantic during the stage (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 17 of 25 Peloton stayed together for the early kilometres (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 18 of 25 A large group of 24 riders broke clear just after 30 km's (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 19 of 25 Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) and race leader Mihkel Raim (Cycling Academy) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 20 of 25 Jelly Belly and Lupus at the front working to bring back the break (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 21 of 25 Race leader Mihkel Raim (Cycling Academy) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 22 of 25 Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 23 of 25 Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 24 of 25 Podium: Luis Lemus, Sepp Kuss, Hugo Houle (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 25 of 25 Race leader Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) (Image credit: Robert Jones)

Once again, the mountain top finish at Mont Megantic, on stage 2 of the Tour de Beauce, has shuffled the standings. Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) now holds the Yellow, Points and Young Rider jerseys, despite finishing 1:13 down on stage winner Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling). Stage 1 winner and former leader Mikhel Raim (Cycling Academy) finished more then nine minutes back.

While the 170 kilometre stage is dominated by the five kilometre Mont Megantic climb, which averages 12% for the entire length and maxes out at 18%, the riders face four KoM climbs before they reach the final ascent.

The race began with multiple break attempts, but nothing stuck until the race had covered nearly 30 kilometres. A large group of 24 riders broke clear, including Raim, Daniel, Ryan Anderson (Team Canada) and Rob Britton (Rally). Canada had three riders, Cycling Academy three, Axeon Hagens Berman had four, Rally two and Holowesko Citadel three. The teams that really missed out were Silber, Lupus and Jelly Belly, and they had to drive the chase.

The gap never went over two and a half minutes, but stubbornly refused to shrink until the final 25 kilometres. The break was shrinking in size as well, with seven riders remaining as they hit the Megantic climb, and only 20 seconds in front of the vastly reduced peloton.

Luis Lemus (Cycling Academy) attacked out of the break near the base of the climb, shedding everyone else. Daniel managed to set a steady tempo that kept him near the front as the top climbers came by him. Kuss, Hugo Houle (Team Canada), Chris Butler (Cycling Academy) and Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) went after Lemus, who was still leading with 1.5 kilometres to go, followed by Morton at about ten seconds, and then Kuss and Houle a couple of seconds later.

Kuss then upped the pace, dropping Houle and Morton, and racing right by Lemus to take the stage win. Lemus managed to just hold off Houle for second, with both riders eight seconds down on Kuss.

"With Rob [Britton] and Will [Routley] in the break, along with some other GC threats, the pressure was on Silber and Jelly Belly to bring down the gap," said Kuss. "This took the pressure off us back in the field. Emerson, Shane, Pierrick and Eric [team mates] were incredible and kept me out of the wind all day and got me to the base of the climb in good shape."

"We caught the break on the first ramp of Megantic and Rob was still looking good. Rob told me to give it a go, so I attacked early on the climb with Lachlan Morton. Midway up, Hugo Houle bridged across and attacked, and I followed, but didn't want to pull him along because he is the favorite for the TT. I bluffed it a bit and then made a big acceleration in the last 500 metres to try and get some distance and hung on for the win!"

"It's an honor to win on such a prestigious climb. A lot of big names have won on Mount Megantic and it feels amazing to be on that list. It also feels great to finish off a great day of teamwork and repay the team's faith in me to go for the win while setting up Rob for GC later in the week."

"After the TT tomorrow I think Rob and I will be well-placed in the overall, which will tactically favor the team as the races goes on."

Gregory Daniel now leads by 11 seconds over Kuss, with Houle and Lemus at 19 seconds, Butler at 24, Morton at 41 and Ryan Roth (Silber) at 55 seconds. Friday is a double stage day, with a 19.4 kilometre time trial in the morning and a 78 kilometre circuit race in the evening. Houle, the current Canadian time trial champion, and Roth, who finished second to Houle, have to be clear favourites to do well, but the question is how much can Daniel and Kuss limit the damage?

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 4:15:32 2 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team 0:00:08 3 Hugo Houle (Can) Canada 4 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 0:00:13 5 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:30 6 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:44 7 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:46 8 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 0:00:53 9 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:08 10 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:09 11 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:11 12 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:13 13 David Drouin (Can) Canada 0:01:57 14 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:21 15 Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:22 16 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 17 Israel Nuno Argüelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:02:23 18 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:27 19 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:02:45 20 Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:52 21 Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada 0:03:00 22 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:14 23 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:03:31 24 Derrick St John (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:03:45 25 Justin Mauch (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:03:51 26 James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:04:15 27 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:04:16 28 Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:04:36 29 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:04:45 30 Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:32 31 Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:06:33 32 Mikhel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team 0:09:01 33 Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team 34 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:09:23 35 Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling 36 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:09:28 37 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 38 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:11:02 39 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:11:22 40 Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra) Vélosélect 0:11:27 41 David Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:11:29 42 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Quebecor 43 Darcy Wooley (Aus) Garneau Quebecor 44 Robert Hargrove (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 0:12:24 45 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:12:28 46 Benhamouda Mehdi (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 47 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:13:01 48 Andzs Flakis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 49 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:13:06 50 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:14:39 51 Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Quebecor 0:15:09 52 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 53 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:15:10 54 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:16:41 55 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:19:24 56 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 0:19:53 57 Alexander Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:21:54 58 Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 0:23:48 59 Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:24:47 60 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:25:14 61 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:25:15 62 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:25:16 63 Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 0:26:25 64 Alex Amiri (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors 0:27:00 65 Connor Toppings (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors 0:27:01 66 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:27:20 67 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:27:23 68 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:27:34 69 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 70 Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling 71 Christopher Pendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:27:54 72 Robert Gutgesell (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 73 Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 74 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:27:55 75 Green Edward (RSA) Vélosélect 76 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:28:08 77 John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:28:16 78 Kyle Buckosky (Can) Canada 79 Dylan Davies (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors 80 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:28:57 81 Adam Roberge (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 0:28:59 82 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:29:19 83 Sam Bassetti (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:29:38 84 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:30:02 85 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 0:30:03 86 Jyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:32:30 87 William Elliot (Can) Canada 0:32:57 88 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:33:29 89 Nicolas Lefrançois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:33:35 90 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:34:27 91 Cameron McPhaden (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 0:35:45 92 Tim Rugg (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:36:22 93 Alexander Cowan (Can) Canada 0:36:43 94 William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:41:44 95 Justin Purificati (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:43:26 96 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canada 0:43:30 97 Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:44:32 98 Julien Barzeau-Seguin (Can) Vélosélect 0:44:39 99 Leonardo Mazara Luisito (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:45:04 100 Gerd Dekeijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:47:12 101 Emmanuel Gagné (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 0:49:02 102 William Blackburn (Can) Vélosélect 0:49:57 103 François Chabot (Can) Vélosélect 0:58:25 104 Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling OTL Joshua Kropf (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors 1:07:21 DNF Fernando Grijalba Perez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team DNF Conor O'Brien (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme DNF Benjamin Andrew (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates DNF Benoit Boulay (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci DNF Mitchell MacDonald (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cycling Academy Team 12:47:50 2 Canada 0:03:51 3 Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:18 4 Axeon Hagens Berman 0:04:24 5 Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportwear 0:05:55 6 Lupus Racing Team 0:08:06 7 Rally Cycling 0:09:18 8 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:11:46 9 Inteja-Mmr Dominican Cycling Team 0:11:58 10 Garneau Quebecor 0:24:29 11 Team Novo Nodisk 0:27:48 12 Ride With Rendal p/b Biemme 0:36:00 13 Transports Lacombe / Devinci 0:58:49 14 H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:59:20 15 Lowestrates.Com 1:06:34 16 Giant Lang Sawy p/b Wounded Warriors 1:22:03 17 Vélosélect 1:22:47

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 8:45:03 2 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:11 3 Hugo Houle (Can) Canada 0:00:19 4 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team 5 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 0:00:24 6 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:41 7 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:55 8 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:57 9 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 0:01:04 10 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:01:14 11 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:19 12 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:20 13 Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:47 14 David Drouin (Can) Canada 0:02:08 15 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:32 16 Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:33 17 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:38 18 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:02:56 19 Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada 0:03:11 20 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:25 21 Israel Nuno Argüelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:03:33 22 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:03:42 23 Justin Mauch (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:04:02 24 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:04:27 25 Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:04:47 26 Derrick St John (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:04:55 27 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:04:56 28 Mikhel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team 0:07:43 29 Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team 0:08:04 30 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:09:39 31 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 32 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:10:41 33 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:11:13 34 David Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:11:40 35 Darcy Wooley (Aus) Garneau Quebecor 36 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Quebecor 37 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:12:32 38 Benhamouda Mehdi (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:12:39 39 Andzs Flakis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:13:12 40 James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:13:45 41 Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra) Vélosélect 0:14:30 42 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:15:20 43 Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Quebecor 44 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:15:35 45 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:16:03 46 Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:16:05 47 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:19:56 48 Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling 49 Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:20:01 50 Robert Hargrove (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 0:21:54 51 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:23:01 52 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:23:39 53 Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 0:23:59 54 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:24:15 55 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:25:26 56 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:25:51 57 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:27:14 58 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 0:27:38 59 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:27:45 60 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 61 Christopher Pendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:28:05 62 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:28:19 63 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:28:30 64 Alexander Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:29:44 65 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:29:57 66 Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling 0:30:44 67 Sam Bassetti (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:30:54 68 Robert Gutgesell (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:30:59 69 John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:31:21 70 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:35:37 71 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 0:36:13 72 Green Edward (RSA) Vélosélect 0:37:25 73 Connor Toppings (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors 0:37:34 74 Tim Rugg (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:37:55 75 Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:38:27 76 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:38:37 77 Kyle Buckosky (Can) Canada 0:38:49 78 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:39:30 79 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:39:52 80 Alex Amiri (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors 0:40:20 81 Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 0:40:38 82 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:40:46 83 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:40:55 84 Adam Roberge (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 0:42:13 85 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:42:14 86 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:44:02 87 Nicolas Lefrançois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:44:08 88 William Elliot (Can) Canada 0:47:18 89 Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:49:19 90 Dylan Davies (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors 0:50:53 91 Alexander Cowan (Can) Canada 0:51:04 92 Jyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:56:57 93 Gerd Dekeijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:57:45 94 Justin Purificati (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:57:47 95 Cameron McPhaden (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 0:59:01 96 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canada 1:03:41 97 William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 1:05:06 98 Emmanuel Gagné (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 1:06:05 99 Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 1:07:48 100 Leonardo Mazara Luisito (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 1:08:20 101 Julien Barzeau-Seguin (Can) Vélosélect 1:08:53 102 Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 1:08:58 103 William Blackburn (Can) Vélosélect 1:14:24 104 François Chabot (Can) Vélosélect 1:22:39

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 24 pts 2 Mikhel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team 23 3 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 19 4 Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 17 5 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 15 6 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 14 7 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 14 8 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team 14 9 Hugo Houle (Can) Canada 13 10 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 12 11 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 11 12 Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team 11 13 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 10 14 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 8 15 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 8 16 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 17 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 7 18 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 6 19 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 6 20 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 5 21 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 22 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 4 23 David Drouin (Can) Canada 3 24 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 3 25 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2 26 David Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor 2 27 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 2 28 Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 2 29 Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 1 30 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 1 31 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 40 pts 2 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team 38 3 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 27 4 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 21 5 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 20 6 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 20 7 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 19 8 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 16 9 Hugo Houle (Can) Canada 13 10 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 12 11 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 11 12 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 10 13 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 8 14 Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 7 15 Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada 7 16 Mikhel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team 7 17 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 6 18 Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team 4 19 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 3 20 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 21 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 1 22 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1