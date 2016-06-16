Tour de Beauce: Kuss wins on Mont-Megantic
Axeon's Daniel takes over race lead
Stage 2: Lac-Mégantic - Mont-Mégantic
Once again, the mountain top finish at Mont Megantic, on stage 2 of the Tour de Beauce, has shuffled the standings. Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) now holds the Yellow, Points and Young Rider jerseys, despite finishing 1:13 down on stage winner Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling). Stage 1 winner and former leader Mikhel Raim (Cycling Academy) finished more then nine minutes back.
While the 170 kilometre stage is dominated by the five kilometre Mont Megantic climb, which averages 12% for the entire length and maxes out at 18%, the riders face four KoM climbs before they reach the final ascent.
The race began with multiple break attempts, but nothing stuck until the race had covered nearly 30 kilometres. A large group of 24 riders broke clear, including Raim, Daniel, Ryan Anderson (Team Canada) and Rob Britton (Rally). Canada had three riders, Cycling Academy three, Axeon Hagens Berman had four, Rally two and Holowesko Citadel three. The teams that really missed out were Silber, Lupus and Jelly Belly, and they had to drive the chase.
The gap never went over two and a half minutes, but stubbornly refused to shrink until the final 25 kilometres. The break was shrinking in size as well, with seven riders remaining as they hit the Megantic climb, and only 20 seconds in front of the vastly reduced peloton.
Luis Lemus (Cycling Academy) attacked out of the break near the base of the climb, shedding everyone else. Daniel managed to set a steady tempo that kept him near the front as the top climbers came by him. Kuss, Hugo Houle (Team Canada), Chris Butler (Cycling Academy) and Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly) went after Lemus, who was still leading with 1.5 kilometres to go, followed by Morton at about ten seconds, and then Kuss and Houle a couple of seconds later.
Kuss then upped the pace, dropping Houle and Morton, and racing right by Lemus to take the stage win. Lemus managed to just hold off Houle for second, with both riders eight seconds down on Kuss.
"With Rob [Britton] and Will [Routley] in the break, along with some other GC threats, the pressure was on Silber and Jelly Belly to bring down the gap," said Kuss. "This took the pressure off us back in the field. Emerson, Shane, Pierrick and Eric [team mates] were incredible and kept me out of the wind all day and got me to the base of the climb in good shape."
"We caught the break on the first ramp of Megantic and Rob was still looking good. Rob told me to give it a go, so I attacked early on the climb with Lachlan Morton. Midway up, Hugo Houle bridged across and attacked, and I followed, but didn't want to pull him along because he is the favorite for the TT. I bluffed it a bit and then made a big acceleration in the last 500 metres to try and get some distance and hung on for the win!"
"It's an honor to win on such a prestigious climb. A lot of big names have won on Mount Megantic and it feels amazing to be on that list. It also feels great to finish off a great day of teamwork and repay the team's faith in me to go for the win while setting up Rob for GC later in the week."
"After the TT tomorrow I think Rob and I will be well-placed in the overall, which will tactically favor the team as the races goes on."
Gregory Daniel now leads by 11 seconds over Kuss, with Houle and Lemus at 19 seconds, Butler at 24, Morton at 41 and Ryan Roth (Silber) at 55 seconds. Friday is a double stage day, with a 19.4 kilometre time trial in the morning and a 78 kilometre circuit race in the evening. Houle, the current Canadian time trial champion, and Roth, who finished second to Houle, have to be clear favourites to do well, but the question is how much can Daniel and Kuss limit the damage?
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|4:15:32
|2
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canada
|4
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|0:00:13
|5
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:30
|6
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:44
|7
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:46
|8
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|0:00:53
|9
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:08
|10
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:09
|11
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:11
|12
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:13
|13
|David Drouin (Can) Canada
|0:01:57
|14
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:21
|15
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:22
|16
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|17
|Israel Nuno Argüelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|18
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:27
|19
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:02:45
|20
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:02:52
|21
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada
|0:03:00
|22
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:03:14
|23
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:03:31
|24
|Derrick St John (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:03:45
|25
|Justin Mauch (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:03:51
|26
|James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:04:15
|27
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:04:16
|28
|Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:04:36
|29
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:04:45
|30
|Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:05:32
|31
|Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:06:33
|32
|Mikhel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team
|0:09:01
|33
|Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team
|34
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:09:23
|35
|Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
|36
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:09:28
|37
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|38
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:11:02
|39
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:11:22
|40
|Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra) Vélosélect
|0:11:27
|41
|David Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:11:29
|42
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|43
|Darcy Wooley (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
|44
|Robert Hargrove (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|0:12:24
|45
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:12:28
|46
|Benhamouda Mehdi (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|47
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:13:01
|48
|Andzs Flakis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|49
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:13:06
|50
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:14:39
|51
|Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
|0:15:09
|52
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|53
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:15:10
|54
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:16:41
|55
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:19:24
|56
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|0:19:53
|57
|Alexander Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:21:54
|58
|Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|0:23:48
|59
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:24:47
|60
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:25:14
|61
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:25:15
|62
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:25:16
|63
|Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|0:26:25
|64
|Alex Amiri (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
|0:27:00
|65
|Connor Toppings (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
|0:27:01
|66
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:27:20
|67
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:27:23
|68
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:27:34
|69
|William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|70
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling
|71
|Christopher Pendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:27:54
|72
|Robert Gutgesell (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|73
|Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|74
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:27:55
|75
|Green Edward (RSA) Vélosélect
|76
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:28:08
|77
|John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:28:16
|78
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Canada
|79
|Dylan Davies (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
|80
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:28:57
|81
|Adam Roberge (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|0:28:59
|82
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:29:19
|83
|Sam Bassetti (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:29:38
|84
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:30:02
|85
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:30:03
|86
|Jyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:32:30
|87
|William Elliot (Can) Canada
|0:32:57
|88
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:33:29
|89
|Nicolas Lefrançois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:33:35
|90
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:34:27
|91
|Cameron McPhaden (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|0:35:45
|92
|Tim Rugg (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:36:22
|93
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Canada
|0:36:43
|94
|William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:41:44
|95
|Justin Purificati (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:43:26
|96
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canada
|0:43:30
|97
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:44:32
|98
|Julien Barzeau-Seguin (Can) Vélosélect
|0:44:39
|99
|Leonardo Mazara Luisito (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:45:04
|100
|Gerd Dekeijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:47:12
|101
|Emmanuel Gagné (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|0:49:02
|102
|William Blackburn (Can) Vélosélect
|0:49:57
|103
|François Chabot (Can) Vélosélect
|0:58:25
|104
|Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|OTL
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
|1:07:21
|DNF
|Fernando Grijalba Perez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Conor O'Brien (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|DNF
|Benjamin Andrew (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|DNF
|Benoit Boulay (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|DNF
|Mitchell MacDonald (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cycling Academy Team
|12:47:50
|2
|Canada
|0:03:51
|3
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:04:18
|4
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:04:24
|5
|Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportwear
|0:05:55
|6
|Lupus Racing Team
|0:08:06
|7
|Rally Cycling
|0:09:18
|8
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:11:46
|9
|Inteja-Mmr Dominican Cycling Team
|0:11:58
|10
|Garneau Quebecor
|0:24:29
|11
|Team Novo Nodisk
|0:27:48
|12
|Ride With Rendal p/b Biemme
|0:36:00
|13
|Transports Lacombe / Devinci
|0:58:49
|14
|H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:59:20
|15
|Lowestrates.Com
|1:06:34
|16
|Giant Lang Sawy p/b Wounded Warriors
|1:22:03
|17
|Vélosélect
|1:22:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|8:45:03
|2
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:11
|3
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canada
|0:00:19
|4
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team
|5
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|0:00:24
|6
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:41
|7
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:55
|8
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:57
|9
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|0:01:04
|10
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:14
|11
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:19
|12
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:20
|13
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:47
|14
|David Drouin (Can) Canada
|0:02:08
|15
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:32
|16
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:33
|17
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:38
|18
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:02:56
|19
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada
|0:03:11
|20
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:03:25
|21
|Israel Nuno Argüelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:03:33
|22
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:03:42
|23
|Justin Mauch (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:04:02
|24
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:04:27
|25
|Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:04:47
|26
|Derrick St John (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:04:55
|27
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:04:56
|28
|Mikhel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team
|0:07:43
|29
|Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team
|0:08:04
|30
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:09:39
|31
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|32
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:10:41
|33
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:11:13
|34
|David Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:11:40
|35
|Darcy Wooley (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
|36
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|37
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:12:32
|38
|Benhamouda Mehdi (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:12:39
|39
|Andzs Flakis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:13:12
|40
|James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:13:45
|41
|Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra) Vélosélect
|0:14:30
|42
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:15:20
|43
|Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
|44
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:15:35
|45
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:16:03
|46
|Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:16:05
|47
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:19:56
|48
|Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
|49
|Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:20:01
|50
|Robert Hargrove (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|0:21:54
|51
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:23:01
|52
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:23:39
|53
|Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|0:23:59
|54
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:24:15
|55
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:25:26
|56
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:25:51
|57
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:27:14
|58
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|0:27:38
|59
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:27:45
|60
|William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|61
|Christopher Pendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:28:05
|62
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:28:19
|63
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:28:30
|64
|Alexander Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:29:44
|65
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:29:57
|66
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:30:44
|67
|Sam Bassetti (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:30:54
|68
|Robert Gutgesell (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:30:59
|69
|John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:31:21
|70
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:35:37
|71
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:36:13
|72
|Green Edward (RSA) Vélosélect
|0:37:25
|73
|Connor Toppings (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
|0:37:34
|74
|Tim Rugg (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:37:55
|75
|Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:38:27
|76
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:38:37
|77
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Canada
|0:38:49
|78
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:39:30
|79
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:39:52
|80
|Alex Amiri (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
|0:40:20
|81
|Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|0:40:38
|82
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:40:46
|83
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:40:55
|84
|Adam Roberge (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|0:42:13
|85
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:42:14
|86
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:44:02
|87
|Nicolas Lefrançois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:44:08
|88
|William Elliot (Can) Canada
|0:47:18
|89
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:49:19
|90
|Dylan Davies (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
|0:50:53
|91
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Canada
|0:51:04
|92
|Jyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:56:57
|93
|Gerd Dekeijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:57:45
|94
|Justin Purificati (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:57:47
|95
|Cameron McPhaden (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|0:59:01
|96
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canada
|1:03:41
|97
|William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|1:05:06
|98
|Emmanuel Gagné (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|1:06:05
|99
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|1:07:48
|100
|Leonardo Mazara Luisito (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|1:08:20
|101
|Julien Barzeau-Seguin (Can) Vélosélect
|1:08:53
|102
|Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|1:08:58
|103
|William Blackburn (Can) Vélosélect
|1:14:24
|104
|François Chabot (Can) Vélosélect
|1:22:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|24
|pts
|2
|Mikhel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team
|23
|3
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|19
|4
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|17
|5
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|15
|6
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|14
|7
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|14
|8
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team
|14
|9
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canada
|13
|10
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|12
|11
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|11
|12
|Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team
|11
|13
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|10
|14
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|8
|15
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|8
|16
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|17
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|7
|18
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|6
|19
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|20
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|5
|21
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|22
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|4
|23
|David Drouin (Can) Canada
|3
|24
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|3
|25
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|2
|26
|David Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|2
|27
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|2
|28
|Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|2
|29
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|1
|30
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1
|31
|William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|40
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team
|38
|3
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|27
|4
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|21
|5
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|20
|6
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|20
|7
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|19
|8
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|16
|9
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canada
|13
|10
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|12
|11
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|11
|12
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|10
|13
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|8
|14
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|7
|15
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada
|7
|16
|Mikhel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team
|7
|17
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|6
|18
|Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team
|4
|19
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|3
|20
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|21
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|1
|22
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cycling Academy Team
|2:14:32
|2
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:05:32
|3
|Canada
|0:06:15
|4
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:06:42
|5
|Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportwear
|0:07:08
|6
|Lupus Racing Team
|24:09:16
|7
|Rally Cycling
|24:11:42
|8
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|24:14:34
|9
|Inteja-Mmr Dominican Cycling Team
|24:16:20
|10
|Garneau Quebecor
|24:26:53
|11
|Ride With Rendal p/b Biemme
|24:40:28
|12
|Team Novo Nodisk
|24:40:34
|13
|H&R Block Pro Cycling
|25:01:44
|14
|Transports Lacombe / Devinci
|1:23:48
|15
|Lowestrates.Com
|25:45:22
|16
|Vélosélect
|26:01:25
|17
|Giant Lang Sawy p/b Wounded Warriors
|26:09:24
