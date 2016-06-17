Trending

Tour de Beauce: Powless wins time trial stage

Daniel keeps lead by seven seconds

Image 1 of 10

Andzs Flakis (Holowesko-Citadel) finished fifth in the Tour de Beauce stage 3a time trial

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 10

Jordan Cheyne (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) finished 10th in the Tour de Beauce time trial

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 10

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) finished ninth in the Tour de Beauce time trial.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 10

Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling ) finished seventh in the Tour de Beauce time trial.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 10

The podium: Robin Carpenter, Neilson Powless and Hugo Houle

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 10

Geoffrey Curran was the early leader (Axeon Hagens Berman) and would eventually finish fourth in the Tour de Beauce time trial.

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 10

Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 10

Robin Carpenter (Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportwear)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 10

Hugo Houle (Team Canada) races to third on the stage

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 10

Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) retained the overall lead

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) held onto the yellow jersey at the Tour de Beauce by a slim seven second margin on Friday after the 19.4 kilometre time trial, while his teammate Neilson Powless won the stage.

The rolling out-and-back course with a headwind return came a day after riders had faced the Mont Megantic mountain top finish, so legs were heavy. Geoffrey Curran, another young Axeon rider, set the first fast time of 24:44, and it would prove to be good enough for fourth place.

Powless knocked five seconds off that time and then had to wait for the top GC contenders to finish. Robin Carpenter (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie) came within one second, while Canadian time trial champion Hugo Houle (Team Canada) had to settle for third. Daniel took eighth, 17 seconds back but, more importantly, only 12 seconds behind Houle to keep the jersey.

"I'm usually a pretty good time trialist," said Daniel, "but it's all about the day, and the past few days have been pretty difficult. I was really suffering, but I was just thinking of the team and all they have done for me. I just knew I had to go as hard as I can and suffer. It was more then I have ever suffered before, so I was really happy with the ride."

The riders faced a second stage Friday evening; a 78 kilometre race on a circuit, that finishes with a 300 metre climb the hits 21% before the finish line, and could open a few time gaps.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:24:39
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:01
3Hugo Houle (Can) Canada0:00:05
4Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
5Andzs Flakis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
6William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:10
7Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:16
8Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:17
9Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:20
10Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:32
11Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:34
12Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:38
13Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team0:00:40
14Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:44
15Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:48
16Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:51
17Adam Roberge (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates0:00:55
18Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:56
19Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:02
20Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:01:05
21Justin Mauch (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:01:11
22Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:30
23Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:40
24Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:45
25Green Edward (RSA) Vélosélect0:01:47
26James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:01:49
27Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:51
28Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:52
29Connor Toppings (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors0:01:53
30Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
31Alexander Cowan (Can) Canada0:02:01
32Robert Gutgesell (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:02:03
33Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team0:02:09
34Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:11
35Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada0:02:13
36Benhamouda Mehdi (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:16
37Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:18
38David Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:02:19
39Tim Rugg (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:02:21
40Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:22
41Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
42Darcy Wooley (Aus) Garneau Quebecor0:02:23
43Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Quebecor0:02:25
44Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:29
45Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
46Dylan Davies (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors0:02:30
47Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
48Robert Hargrove (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates0:02:31
49David Drouin (Can) Canada
50William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:02:32
51Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
52Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:37
53Derrick St John (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:02:41
54Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:43
55Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
56John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:46
57Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
58Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:58
59Kyle Buckosky (Can) Canada0:03:02
60Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:03:05
61Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:03:09
62Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:03:11
63Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:12
64Nicolas Lefrançois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
65Alex Amiri (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
66Alexander Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:15
67Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:16
68Mikhel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team0:03:18
69Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:03:26
70Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:03:33
71Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling0:03:34
72Emmanuel Gagné (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates0:03:35
73Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:36
74Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canada0:03:37
75William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling0:03:43
76Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:03:46
77Israel Nuno Argüelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:03:50
78Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team0:03:53
79Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team0:03:55
80Cameron McPhaden (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates0:03:57
81Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:08
82Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
83Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra) Vélosélect0:04:13
84William Blackburn (Can) Vélosélect0:04:14
85Jyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:04:15
86Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:04:17
87Christopher Pendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:04:23
88Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:28
89Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:32
90Justin Purificati (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
91Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:39
92Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:04:40
93Gerd Dekeijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
94William Elliot (Can) Canada0:04:41
95Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:42
96Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:04:47
97Sam Bassetti (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:04:55
98Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:05:04
99Julien Barzeau-Seguin (Can) Vélosélect0:05:16
100Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:05:19
101Leonardo Mazara Luisito (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
102François Chabot (Can) Vélosélect0:05:26
103Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:05:33
104Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling0:05:37

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Axeon Hagens Berman1:14:12
2Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportwear0:00:39
3Silber Pro Cycling0:01:36
4Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:51
5Canada0:04:04
6Rally Cycling0:04:14
7Cycling Academy Team0:04:27
8H&R Block Pro Cycling0:04:39
9Garneau Quebecor0:05:32
10Lowestrates.Com0:05:33
11Ride With Rendal p/b Biemme0:05:58
12Team Novo Nodisk0:06:15
13Lupus Racing Team0:07:11
14Giant Lang Sawy p/b Wounded Warriors0:07:20
15Transports Lacombe / Devinci0:07:23
16Inteja-Mmr Dominican Cycling Team0:09:12
17Vélosélect0:09:59

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman9:09:59
2Hugo Houle (Can) Canada0:00:07
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:41
4Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:02
5Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:23
6Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team0:01:27
7Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:29
8Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:34
9Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:58
10Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team0:02:00
11Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team0:02:11
12Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:18
13Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:31
14Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:23
15Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:03:44
16David Drouin (Can) Canada0:04:22
17Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:04:23
18Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:04:38
19Justin Mauch (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:04:56
20Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada0:05:07
21Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:05:14
22Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:05:43
23Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:06:30
24Israel Nuno Argüelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:07:06
25Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:07:15
26Derrick St John (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:07:19
27Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:08:03
28Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:09:22
29William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:10:34
30Mikhel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team0:10:44
31Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team0:11:40
32Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:12:47
33Andzs Flakis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:13:00
34Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:13:28
35David Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:13:42
36Darcy Wooley (Aus) Garneau Quebecor0:13:46
37Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:13:50
38Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:14:06
39Benhamouda Mehdi (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:14:38
40James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:15:17
41Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:15:23
42Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Quebecor0:17:28
43Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:17:40
44Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
45Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra) Vélosélect0:18:26
46Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:18:58
47Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:22:08
48Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling0:22:09
49Robert Hargrove (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates0:24:08
50Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:24:48
51Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:25:06
52Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:26:33
53Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team0:27:50
54Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:28:36
55Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:28:45
56Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:28:57
57Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:29:41
58Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:29:43
59Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:30:11
60Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:30:16
61William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling0:31:11
62Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team0:31:16
63Christopher Pendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:32:11
64Alexander Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:32:42
65Robert Gutgesell (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:32:45
66John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:33:50
67Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:34:20
68Sam Bassetti (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:35:32
69Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling0:36:04
70Green Edward (RSA) Vélosélect0:38:55
71Connor Toppings (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors0:39:10
72Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling0:39:30
73Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:39:37
74Tim Rugg (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:39:59
75Kyle Buckosky (Can) Canada0:41:34
76Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:41:46
77Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:41:56
78Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:42:29
79Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates0:42:43
80Adam Roberge (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates0:42:51
81Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:42:59
82Alex Amiri (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors0:43:15
83Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:44:26
84Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:44:37
85Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:45:30
86Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:46:11
87Nicolas Lefrançois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:47:03
88William Elliot (Can) Canada0:51:42
89Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:52:11
90Alexander Cowan (Can) Canada0:52:48
91Dylan Davies (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors0:53:06
92Jyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci1:00:55
93Justin Purificati (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme1:02:02
94Gerd Dekeijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk1:02:08
95Cameron McPhaden (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates1:02:41
96Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canada1:07:01
97William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team1:07:21
98Emmanuel Gagné (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates1:09:23
99Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling1:12:17
100Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci1:12:50
101Leonardo Mazara Luisito (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team1:13:22
102Julien Barzeau-Seguin (Can) Vélosélect1:13:52
103William Blackburn (Can) Vélosélect1:18:21
104François Chabot (Can) Vélosélect1:27:48

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman32pts
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear28
3Hugo Houle (Can) Canada26
4Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman25
5Mikhel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team23
6Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling19
7Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear18
8Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling15
9Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis15
10William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman15
11Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team14
12Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team14
13Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling13
14Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team12
15Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman12
16Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team11
17Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team11
18Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling11
19Andzs Flakis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear11
20Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman8
21Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
22Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling7
23Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk6
24Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
25Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team5
26Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling5
27Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear4
28David Drouin (Can) Canada3
29Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling3
30David Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor2
31Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling2
32Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci2
33Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2
34Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team1
35Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1
36William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear40pts
2Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team38
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear27
4Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman21
5Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling20
6Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling20
7Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team19
8Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman16
9Hugo Houle (Can) Canada13
10Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling12
11Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman11
12Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team10
13Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis8
14Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear7
15Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada7
16Mikhel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team7
17Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling6
18Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team4
19Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team3
20Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
21Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team1
22Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cycling Academy Team27:33:11
2Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:05
3Holowesko / Citadel P/B Hincapie Sportwear0:03:20
4Silber Pro Cycling0:03:51
5Canada0:05:52
6Rally Cycling0:11:29
7Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:11:58
8Lupus Racing Team0:12:00
9Inteja-Mmr Dominican Cycling Team0:21:05
10Garneau Quebecor0:27:58
11Ride With Rendal P/B Biemme0:41:59
12Team Novo Nodisk0:42:22
13H&R Block Pro Cycling1:01:56
14Transports Lacombe / Devinci1:26:44
15Lowestrates.Com1:46:28
16Vélosélect2:06:57
17Giant Lang Sawy P/B Wounded Warriors2:12:17

 

