Image 1 of 10 Andzs Flakis (Holowesko-Citadel) finished fifth in the Tour de Beauce stage 3a time trial (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 10 Jordan Cheyne (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) finished 10th in the Tour de Beauce time trial (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 10 Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) finished ninth in the Tour de Beauce time trial. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 10 Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling ) finished seventh in the Tour de Beauce time trial. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 10 The podium: Robin Carpenter, Neilson Powless and Hugo Houle (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 10 Geoffrey Curran was the early leader (Axeon Hagens Berman) and would eventually finish fourth in the Tour de Beauce time trial. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 10 Neilson Powless (Axeon Hagens Berman) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 10 Robin Carpenter (Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportwear) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 10 Hugo Houle (Team Canada) races to third on the stage (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 10 Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) retained the overall lead (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) held onto the yellow jersey at the Tour de Beauce by a slim seven second margin on Friday after the 19.4 kilometre time trial, while his teammate Neilson Powless won the stage.

The rolling out-and-back course with a headwind return came a day after riders had faced the Mont Megantic mountain top finish, so legs were heavy. Geoffrey Curran, another young Axeon rider, set the first fast time of 24:44, and it would prove to be good enough for fourth place.

Powless knocked five seconds off that time and then had to wait for the top GC contenders to finish. Robin Carpenter (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie) came within one second, while Canadian time trial champion Hugo Houle (Team Canada) had to settle for third. Daniel took eighth, 17 seconds back but, more importantly, only 12 seconds behind Houle to keep the jersey.

"I'm usually a pretty good time trialist," said Daniel, "but it's all about the day, and the past few days have been pretty difficult. I was really suffering, but I was just thinking of the team and all they have done for me. I just knew I had to go as hard as I can and suffer. It was more then I have ever suffered before, so I was really happy with the ride."

The riders faced a second stage Friday evening; a 78 kilometre race on a circuit, that finishes with a 300 metre climb the hits 21% before the finish line, and could open a few time gaps.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:24:39 2 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:01 3 Hugo Houle (Can) Canada 0:00:05 4 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 Andzs Flakis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 6 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:10 7 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:16 8 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:17 9 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:20 10 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:32 11 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:34 12 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:38 13 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 0:00:40 14 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:44 15 Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:48 16 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:51 17 Adam Roberge (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 0:00:55 18 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:56 19 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:02 20 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:01:05 21 Justin Mauch (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:01:11 22 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:30 23 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:40 24 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:01:45 25 Green Edward (RSA) Vélosélect 0:01:47 26 James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:01:49 27 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:01:51 28 Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:52 29 Connor Toppings (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors 0:01:53 30 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 31 Alexander Cowan (Can) Canada 0:02:01 32 Robert Gutgesell (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:02:03 33 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team 0:02:09 34 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:11 35 Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada 0:02:13 36 Benhamouda Mehdi (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:16 37 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:18 38 David Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:02:19 39 Tim Rugg (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:02:21 40 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:22 41 Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 42 Darcy Wooley (Aus) Garneau Quebecor 0:02:23 43 Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Quebecor 0:02:25 44 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:29 45 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 46 Dylan Davies (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors 0:02:30 47 Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling 48 Robert Hargrove (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 0:02:31 49 David Drouin (Can) Canada 50 William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:02:32 51 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 52 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:37 53 Derrick St John (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:02:41 54 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:43 55 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Quebecor 56 John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:46 57 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 58 Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:58 59 Kyle Buckosky (Can) Canada 0:03:02 60 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:03:05 61 Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:03:09 62 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:03:11 63 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:12 64 Nicolas Lefrançois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 65 Alex Amiri (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors 66 Alexander Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:15 67 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:03:16 68 Mikhel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team 0:03:18 69 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:03:26 70 Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:03:33 71 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 0:03:34 72 Emmanuel Gagné (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 0:03:35 73 Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:03:36 74 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canada 0:03:37 75 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 0:03:43 76 Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:03:46 77 Israel Nuno Argüelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:03:50 78 Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team 0:03:53 79 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 0:03:55 80 Cameron McPhaden (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 0:03:57 81 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:08 82 Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 83 Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra) Vélosélect 0:04:13 84 William Blackburn (Can) Vélosélect 0:04:14 85 Jyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:04:15 86 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:04:17 87 Christopher Pendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:04:23 88 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:04:28 89 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:32 90 Justin Purificati (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 91 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:39 92 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:04:40 93 Gerd Dekeijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 94 William Elliot (Can) Canada 0:04:41 95 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:42 96 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:04:47 97 Sam Bassetti (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:04:55 98 Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:05:04 99 Julien Barzeau-Seguin (Can) Vélosélect 0:05:16 100 Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:05:19 101 Leonardo Mazara Luisito (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 102 François Chabot (Can) Vélosélect 0:05:26 103 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:05:33 104 Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling 0:05:37

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Axeon Hagens Berman 1:14:12 2 Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportwear 0:00:39 3 Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:36 4 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:51 5 Canada 0:04:04 6 Rally Cycling 0:04:14 7 Cycling Academy Team 0:04:27 8 H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:04:39 9 Garneau Quebecor 0:05:32 10 Lowestrates.Com 0:05:33 11 Ride With Rendal p/b Biemme 0:05:58 12 Team Novo Nodisk 0:06:15 13 Lupus Racing Team 0:07:11 14 Giant Lang Sawy p/b Wounded Warriors 0:07:20 15 Transports Lacombe / Devinci 0:07:23 16 Inteja-Mmr Dominican Cycling Team 0:09:12 17 Vélosélect 0:09:59

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 9:09:59 2 Hugo Houle (Can) Canada 0:00:07 3 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:41 4 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:02 5 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:23 6 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 0:01:27 7 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:29 8 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:34 9 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:58 10 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 0:02:00 11 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team 0:02:11 12 Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:18 13 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:31 14 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:23 15 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:03:44 16 David Drouin (Can) Canada 0:04:22 17 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:04:23 18 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:04:38 19 Justin Mauch (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:04:56 20 Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada 0:05:07 21 Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:05:14 22 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:05:43 23 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:06:30 24 Israel Nuno Argüelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:07:06 25 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:07:15 26 Derrick St John (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:07:19 27 Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:08:03 28 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:09:22 29 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:10:34 30 Mikhel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team 0:10:44 31 Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team 0:11:40 32 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:12:47 33 Andzs Flakis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:13:00 34 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:13:28 35 David Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:13:42 36 Darcy Wooley (Aus) Garneau Quebecor 0:13:46 37 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:13:50 38 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:14:06 39 Benhamouda Mehdi (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:14:38 40 James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:15:17 41 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:15:23 42 Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Quebecor 0:17:28 43 Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:17:40 44 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 45 Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra) Vélosélect 0:18:26 46 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:18:58 47 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:22:08 48 Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling 0:22:09 49 Robert Hargrove (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 0:24:08 50 Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:24:48 51 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:25:06 52 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:26:33 53 Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 0:27:50 54 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:28:36 55 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:28:45 56 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:28:57 57 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:29:41 58 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:29:43 59 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:30:11 60 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:30:16 61 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 0:31:11 62 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 0:31:16 63 Christopher Pendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:32:11 64 Alexander Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:32:42 65 Robert Gutgesell (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:32:45 66 John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:33:50 67 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:34:20 68 Sam Bassetti (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:35:32 69 Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling 0:36:04 70 Green Edward (RSA) Vélosélect 0:38:55 71 Connor Toppings (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors 0:39:10 72 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 0:39:30 73 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:39:37 74 Tim Rugg (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:39:59 75 Kyle Buckosky (Can) Canada 0:41:34 76 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:41:46 77 Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:41:56 78 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:42:29 79 Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 0:42:43 80 Adam Roberge (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 0:42:51 81 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:42:59 82 Alex Amiri (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors 0:43:15 83 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:44:26 84 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:44:37 85 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:45:30 86 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:46:11 87 Nicolas Lefrançois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:47:03 88 William Elliot (Can) Canada 0:51:42 89 Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:52:11 90 Alexander Cowan (Can) Canada 0:52:48 91 Dylan Davies (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors 0:53:06 92 Jyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 1:00:55 93 Justin Purificati (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 1:02:02 94 Gerd Dekeijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 1:02:08 95 Cameron McPhaden (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 1:02:41 96 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canada 1:07:01 97 William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 1:07:21 98 Emmanuel Gagné (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 1:09:23 99 Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 1:12:17 100 Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 1:12:50 101 Leonardo Mazara Luisito (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 1:13:22 102 Julien Barzeau-Seguin (Can) Vélosélect 1:13:52 103 William Blackburn (Can) Vélosélect 1:18:21 104 François Chabot (Can) Vélosélect 1:27:48

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 32 pts 2 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 28 3 Hugo Houle (Can) Canada 26 4 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 25 5 Mikhel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team 23 6 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 19 7 Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 18 8 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 15 9 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 15 10 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 15 11 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 14 12 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team 14 13 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 13 14 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 12 15 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 12 16 Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team 11 17 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 11 18 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 11 19 Andzs Flakis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 11 20 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 8 21 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 22 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 7 23 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 6 24 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 25 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 5 26 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 5 27 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 4 28 David Drouin (Can) Canada 3 29 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 3 30 David Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor 2 31 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 2 32 Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 2 33 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2 34 Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 1 35 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 1 36 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 40 pts 2 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team 38 3 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 27 4 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 21 5 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 20 6 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 20 7 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 19 8 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 16 9 Hugo Houle (Can) Canada 13 10 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 12 11 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 11 12 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 10 13 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 8 14 Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 7 15 Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada 7 16 Mikhel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team 7 17 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 6 18 Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team 4 19 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 3 20 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 21 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 1 22 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1