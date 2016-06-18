Trending

Tour de Beauce: Raim wins stage 4 criterium in Quebec City

Axeon's Greg Daniel holds yellow going into final stage

Image 1 of 24

Axeon Hagens Berman did a lot of chasing.

Axeon Hagens Berman did a lot of chasing.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 24

Axeon Hagens Berman back at the front for the final laps.

Axeon Hagens Berman back at the front for the final laps.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 24

Pierrick Naud (Rally Cycling) leading the break.

Pierrick Naud (Rally Cycling) leading the break.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 24

Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear tried but did not have the horsepower to pull back the break.

Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear tried but did not have the horsepower to pull back the break.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 24

Race leader Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) was well protected.

Race leader Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) was well protected.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 24

The race wound through very scenic Quebec City.

The race wound through very scenic Quebec City.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 24

Mihkel Raim (Cycling Academy Team) wins stage 4 of the Tour de Beauce in Quebec City.

Mihkel Raim (Cycling Academy Team) wins stage 4 of the Tour de Beauce in Quebec City.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 24

Hugo Houle (Team Canada) spent most of the race 'glued' to the wheel of Race leader Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman).

Hugo Houle (Team Canada) spent most of the race 'glued' to the wheel of Race leader Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman).
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 24

One of many unsuccessful attacks being brought back.

One of many unsuccessful attacks being brought back.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 24

Stage 4 of the Tour de Beauce in Quebec City.

Stage 4 of the Tour de Beauce in Quebec City.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 24

The first ten laps saw numerous attempts to form a break.

The first ten laps saw numerous attempts to form a break.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 24

The Tour de Beauce peloton in Quebec City.

The Tour de Beauce peloton in Quebec City.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 24

The Tour de Beauce in Quebec City.

The Tour de Beauce in Quebec City.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 24

The race wound through very scenic Quebec City.

The race wound through very scenic Quebec City.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 24

This year organizers substituted a criterium with 35 laps of a two kilometre circuit.

This year organizers substituted a criterium with 35 laps of a two kilometre circuit.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 24

The final sprint with Mikhel Raim (Cycling Academy Team) at the front.

The final sprint with Mikhel Raim (Cycling Academy Team) at the front.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 24

Mihkel Raim (Cycling Academy) wins stage 4 of the Tour de Beauce.

Mihkel Raim (Cycling Academy) wins stage 4 of the Tour de Beauce.
(Image credit: Corporation du Grand Prix cycliste de Beauce/Brian Hodes)
Image 18 of 24

The peloton along the walls of old Fort Quebec

The peloton along the walls of old Fort Quebec
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 19 of 24

Stage 4 podium at Tour de Beauce: Pierrick Naud (from left), Mihkel Raim, Benjamin Perry

Stage 4 podium at Tour de Beauce: Pierrick Naud (from left), Mihkel Raim, Benjamin Perry
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 20 of 24

Race leader Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) in yellow on the stage 4 podium at Tour de Beauce.

Race leader Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) in yellow on the stage 4 podium at Tour de Beauce.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 21 of 24

The bunch underway in Quebec City for stage 4 at Tour de Beauce.

The bunch underway in Quebec City for stage 4 at Tour de Beauce.
(Image credit: Corporation du Grand Prix cycliste de Beauce/Brian Hodes)
Image 22 of 24

The bunch underway in Quebec City for stage 4 at Tour de Beauce.

The bunch underway in Quebec City for stage 4 at Tour de Beauce.
(Image credit: Corporation du Grand Prix cycliste de Beauce/Brian Hodes)
Image 23 of 24

Race leader Greg Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) on the fornt during stage 4 at Tour de Beauce

Race leader Greg Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) on the fornt during stage 4 at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Corporation du Grand Prix cycliste de Beauce/Brian Hodes)
Image 24 of 24

Tour de Beauce stage 4 pdouim: Pierrick Naud (from left), Mihkel Raim and Ben Perry

Tour de Beauce stage 4 pdouim: Pierrick Naud (from left), Mihkel Raim and Ben Perry
(Image credit: Corporation du Grand Prix cycliste de Beauce/Brian Hodes)

Mihkel Raim (Cycling Academy) took his second stage win at the Tour de Beauce on Saturday, outsprinting Pierrick Naud (Rally Cycling) and Canadian criterium champion Ben Perry (Silber) during a downtown stage in Quebec City. The general classification was not affected, with Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) continuing to hold onto the Yellow, Points and Young Rider jerseys going into Sunday's final stage.

The Quebec City stage is usually a tough circuit race through streets of Old Quebec with a steep climb from the St Lawrence River to the upper town. However, this year organizers substituted a criterium, with 35 laps of a two kilometre circuit.

The first 10 laps saw numerous attempts to form a break, with the largest consisting of 20 riders, including Daniel, second placed Hugo Houle (Team Canada) and other GC riders. However, the GC teams that were not in the break brought it back.

Raim counterattacked as the break was being caught, and was joined by Naud, Perry, David Boily (Garneau Quebecor) and Angus Morton (Jelly Belly). Morton was the only GC threat, 2:18 down on Daniel, and was driving the break, but Axeon was content to let it go out to nearly a minute. Holowesko-Citadel tried to chase it down, since their third-place GC rider, Robin Carpenter, was being threatened, but ran out of horsepower with six laps to go. Axeon then came to the front and quickly pulled it back to 18 seconds at the finish.

Perry led out of the last corner for the final 300 metre uphill sprint, but was passed by both Raim and Naud, with Raim easily outkicking Naud.

"Raim attacked just as the big break was coming back," explained Perry, "so I went across to him on Angus Morton's wheel, and then Pierrick and David came over. We were working pretty well together and Angus had a pretty good motivation to get a gap. I tried to get myself behind Raim and Pierrick, but Morton did a big surge and I was right behind him [before he pulled off], so I just tried to go from the front, but my attack wasn't sharp enough and they both came around me."

Daniel goes into Sunday's final stage with 16 seconds on Houle (down from the previously published 18 seconds after a timing correction). The last circuit race in St-Georges is 10 laps of a 12 kilometre circuit, with a long climb that has completely blown the race apart in some previous editions when the race leader's team is not strong enough to control. However, Daniel's Axeon team has been impressively strong and composed, so he will be difficult to dislodge.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mihkel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team1:36:38
2Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
3Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
4Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:03
5David Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:00:09
6Hugo Houle (Can) Canada0:00:18
7Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
8Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
9Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
10David Drouin (Can) Canada
11Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
12Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
13Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
14Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
15Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada
16Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
17Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
18Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
19Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
20Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
21Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
22Sam Bassetti (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:00:23
23Benhamouda Mehdi (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
24Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
25Alexander Cowan (Can) Canada
26Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
27Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
28Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team
29Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
30Robert Hargrove (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
31Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling
32Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
33Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
34Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team0:00:27
35Israel Nuno Argüelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
36Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
37Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
38Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
39Justin Mauch (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
40Darcy Wooley (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
41Alexander Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
42Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
43Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
44Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:33
45Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:00:38
46Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:00:54
47Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team
48Christopher Pendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
49Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
50Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:57
51Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:01:30
52Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team0:01:33
53Derrick St John (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:01:34
54William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:01:38
55Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:43
56Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
57Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
58William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
59Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
60Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:53
61Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:25
62Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
63Connor Toppings (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors0:02:46
64Adam Roberge (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates0:02:48
65Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:52
66Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
67James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
68Andzs Flakis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:55
69Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:02:56
70Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
71Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:58
72Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:00
73William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
74Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:03:09
75Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
76John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
77Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
78Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Quebecor
79Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:21
80Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra) Vélosélect
81Emmanuel Gagné (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
82Gerd Dekeijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:29
83Kyle Buckosky (Can) Canada0:04:08
84Alex Amiri (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
85Cameron McPhaden (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
86Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
87Robert Gutgesell (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
88Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:04:48
89Dylan Davies (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
90William Blackburn (Can) Vélosélect
91Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates0:04:55
92Jyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
93Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canada0:05:11
94Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
95Leonardo Mazara Luisito (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:05:23
96Green Edward (RSA) Vélosélect
97William Elliot (Can) Canada0:05:32
98Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:06:21
DNFThomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
DNFJustin Purificati (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
DNFJulien Barzeau-Seguin (Can) Vélosélect

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman12:30:50
2Hugo Houle (Can) Canada0:00:16
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:55
4Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:20
5Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team0:01:38
6Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:40
7Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:41
8Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:45
9Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:01
10Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team0:02:37
11Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:41
12Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:54
13Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team0:03:14
14Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:46
15Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:04:19
16David Drouin (Can) Canada0:04:38
17Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:04:46
18Justin Mauch (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:05:23
19Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada0:05:35
20Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:05:54
21Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:06:57
22Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:07:00
23Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:07:04
24Israel Nuno Argüelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:07:33
25Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:09:34
26Derrick St John (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:09:45
27Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:10:16
28Mihkel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team0:10:21
29Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:10:29
30Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team0:12:27
31William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:13:12
32David Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:13:44
33Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:13:56
34Darcy Wooley (Aus) Garneau Quebecor0:14:50
35Benhamouda Mehdi (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:15:01
36Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:15:53
37Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:16:21
38Andzs Flakis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:17:04
39Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Quebecor0:17:25
40Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:18:14
41Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:18:23
42Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:18:30
43James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:19:04
44Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:20:04
45Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:20:15
46Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra) Vélosélect0:22:14
47Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:22:46
48Robert Hargrove (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates0:24:31
49Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling0:24:59
50Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:25:55
51Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:27:33
52Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:29:25
53Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:29:59
54Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
55Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:30:23
56Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:30:30
57Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:30:44
58Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:33:01
59Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
60Christopher Pendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:33:05
61Alexander Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:33:25
62Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team0:33:35
63Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:33:36
64William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling0:35:13
65Sam Bassetti (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:36:35
66Robert Gutgesell (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:37:48
67John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:38:01
68Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling0:38:23
69Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling0:40:25
70Connor Toppings (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors0:42:20
71Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:42:56
72Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:44:12
73Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:45:00
74Green Edward (RSA) Vélosélect0:45:03
75Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:45:49
76Adam Roberge (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates0:45:55
77Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:46:16
78Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:46:39
79Kyle Buckosky (Can) Canada0:46:46
80Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates0:47:54
81Alex Amiri (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors0:48:11
82Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:48:46
83Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:49:05
84Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:49:27
85Alexander Cowan (Can) Canada0:53:59
86Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:55:53
87William Elliot (Can) Canada0:58:47
88Dylan Davies (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors0:58:49
89Gerd Dekeijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk1:07:00
90Cameron McPhaden (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates1:07:11
91Jyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci1:07:13
92William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team1:09:44
93Emmanuel Gagné (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates1:12:29
94Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canada1:13:00
95Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling1:16:36
96Leonardo Mazara Luisito (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team1:19:12
97Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci1:20:03
98William Blackburn (Can) Vélosélect1:24:13

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman55pts
2Mikhel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team48
3Hugo Houle (Can) Canada45
4Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear37
5Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman28
6Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling24
7David Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor21
8Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling20
9Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis19
10Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear18
11Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis18
12Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling17
13Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team17
14Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman17
15Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Quebecor15
16Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear15
17Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling15
18William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman15
19Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team14
20Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team14
21Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling13
22Emmanuel Gagné (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates13
23Andzs Flakis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear13
24Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team12
25Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis12
26Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman12
27Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling11
28Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team11
29Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team11
30David Drouin (Can) Canada10
31Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
32Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling6
33Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk6
34Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
35Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team5
36Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear5
37Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling5
38Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling3
39Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
40Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci2
41Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2
42Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1
43Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada1
44Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team1
45William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear54pts
2Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team48
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear27
4Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman26
5Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling20
6Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling20
7Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team19
8Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman16
9Hugo Houle (Can) Canada13
10Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling12
11Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman11
12Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team10
13Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis8
14Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear7
15Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada7
16Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
17Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Quebecor7
18Mikhel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team7
19Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling6
20Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team4
21Emmanuel Gagné (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates3
22Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team3
23Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team3
24Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
25Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2
26Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
27Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team1
28Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team1
29Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team1
30Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cycling Academy Team37:36:15
2Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:10
3Holowesko-Citadel P/B Hincapie Sportwear0:03:28
4Silber Pro Cycling0:03:54
5Canada0:06:16
6Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:11:46
7Rally Cycling0:11:47
8Lupus Racing Team0:14:33
9Inteja-Mmr Dominican Cycling Team0:25:40
10Garneau Quebecor0:28:07
11Team Novo Nodisk0:45:16
12Ride With Rendal P/B Biemme0:45:24
13H&R Block Pro Cycling1:02:59
14Transports Lacombe-Devinci1:39:20
15Lowestrates.Com1:52:32
16Vélosélect2:22:05
17Giant Lang Sawy P/B Wounded Warriors2:25:35

 

