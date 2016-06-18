Tour de Beauce: Raim wins stage 4 criterium in Quebec City
Axeon's Greg Daniel holds yellow going into final stage
Stage 4: Québec City Criterium -
Mihkel Raim (Cycling Academy) took his second stage win at the Tour de Beauce on Saturday, outsprinting Pierrick Naud (Rally Cycling) and Canadian criterium champion Ben Perry (Silber) during a downtown stage in Quebec City. The general classification was not affected, with Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) continuing to hold onto the Yellow, Points and Young Rider jerseys going into Sunday's final stage.
The Quebec City stage is usually a tough circuit race through streets of Old Quebec with a steep climb from the St Lawrence River to the upper town. However, this year organizers substituted a criterium, with 35 laps of a two kilometre circuit.
The first 10 laps saw numerous attempts to form a break, with the largest consisting of 20 riders, including Daniel, second placed Hugo Houle (Team Canada) and other GC riders. However, the GC teams that were not in the break brought it back.
Raim counterattacked as the break was being caught, and was joined by Naud, Perry, David Boily (Garneau Quebecor) and Angus Morton (Jelly Belly). Morton was the only GC threat, 2:18 down on Daniel, and was driving the break, but Axeon was content to let it go out to nearly a minute. Holowesko-Citadel tried to chase it down, since their third-place GC rider, Robin Carpenter, was being threatened, but ran out of horsepower with six laps to go. Axeon then came to the front and quickly pulled it back to 18 seconds at the finish.
Perry led out of the last corner for the final 300 metre uphill sprint, but was passed by both Raim and Naud, with Raim easily outkicking Naud.
"Raim attacked just as the big break was coming back," explained Perry, "so I went across to him on Angus Morton's wheel, and then Pierrick and David came over. We were working pretty well together and Angus had a pretty good motivation to get a gap. I tried to get myself behind Raim and Pierrick, but Morton did a big surge and I was right behind him [before he pulled off], so I just tried to go from the front, but my attack wasn't sharp enough and they both came around me."
Daniel goes into Sunday's final stage with 16 seconds on Houle (down from the previously published 18 seconds after a timing correction). The last circuit race in St-Georges is 10 laps of a 12 kilometre circuit, with a long climb that has completely blown the race apart in some previous editions when the race leader's team is not strong enough to control. However, Daniel's Axeon team has been impressively strong and composed, so he will be difficult to dislodge.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mihkel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team
|1:36:38
|2
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|3
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:03
|5
|David Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:00:09
|6
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canada
|0:00:18
|7
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|8
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|9
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|10
|David Drouin (Can) Canada
|11
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|12
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|13
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|14
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|15
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada
|16
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|17
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|18
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|19
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|20
|Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
|21
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|22
|Sam Bassetti (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:00:23
|23
|Benhamouda Mehdi (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|24
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|25
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Canada
|26
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|27
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|28
|Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team
|29
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|30
|Robert Hargrove (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|31
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling
|32
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|33
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|34
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|0:00:27
|35
|Israel Nuno Argüelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|36
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|37
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|38
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|39
|Justin Mauch (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|40
|Darcy Wooley (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
|41
|Alexander Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|42
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|43
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|44
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:33
|45
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:00:38
|46
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:54
|47
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team
|48
|Christopher Pendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|49
|Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|50
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:57
|51
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:01:30
|52
|Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|0:01:33
|53
|Derrick St John (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:01:34
|54
|William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|55
|Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:43
|56
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|57
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|58
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|59
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|60
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:53
|61
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:25
|62
|Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|63
|Connor Toppings (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
|0:02:46
|64
|Adam Roberge (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|0:02:48
|65
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:52
|66
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|67
|James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|68
|Andzs Flakis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:02:55
|69
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:02:56
|70
|Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|71
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:58
|72
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:00
|73
|William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|74
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:03:09
|75
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|76
|John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|77
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|78
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|79
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:21
|80
|Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra) Vélosélect
|81
|Emmanuel Gagné (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|82
|Gerd Dekeijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:29
|83
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Canada
|0:04:08
|84
|Alex Amiri (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
|85
|Cameron McPhaden (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|86
|Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|87
|Robert Gutgesell (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|88
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:04:48
|89
|Dylan Davies (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
|90
|William Blackburn (Can) Vélosélect
|91
|Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|0:04:55
|92
|Jyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|93
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canada
|0:05:11
|94
|Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|95
|Leonardo Mazara Luisito (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:05:23
|96
|Green Edward (RSA) Vélosélect
|97
|William Elliot (Can) Canada
|0:05:32
|98
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:06:21
|DNF
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|DNF
|Justin Purificati (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|DNF
|Julien Barzeau-Seguin (Can) Vélosélect
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|12:30:50
|2
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canada
|0:00:16
|3
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:55
|4
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:20
|5
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|0:01:38
|6
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:40
|7
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:41
|8
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:45
|9
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:01
|10
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|0:02:37
|11
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:02:41
|12
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:54
|13
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team
|0:03:14
|14
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:46
|15
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:04:19
|16
|David Drouin (Can) Canada
|0:04:38
|17
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:04:46
|18
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|18
|Justin Mauch (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:05:23
|19
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada
|0:05:35
|20
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:05:54
|21
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:06:57
|22
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:07:00
|23
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:07:04
|24
|Israel Nuno Argüelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:07:33
|25
|Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:09:34
|26
|Derrick St John (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:09:45
|27
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:10:16
|28
|Mihkel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team
|0:10:21
|29
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:10:29
|30
|Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team
|0:12:27
|31
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:13:12
|32
|David Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:13:44
|33
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:13:56
|34
|Darcy Wooley (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
|0:14:50
|35
|Benhamouda Mehdi (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:15:01
|36
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:15:53
|37
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:16:21
|38
|Andzs Flakis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:17:04
|39
|Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
|0:17:25
|40
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:18:14
|41
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:18:23
|42
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:18:30
|43
|James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:19:04
|44
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:20:04
|45
|Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:20:15
|46
|Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra) Vélosélect
|0:22:14
|47
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:22:46
|48
|Robert Hargrove (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|0:24:31
|49
|Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:24:59
|50
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:25:55
|51
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:27:33
|52
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:29:25
|53
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:29:59
|54
|Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|55
|Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:30:23
|56
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:30:30
|57
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:30:44
|58
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:33:01
|59
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|60
|Christopher Pendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:33:05
|61
|Alexander Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:33:25
|62
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|0:33:35
|63
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:33:36
|64
|William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:35:13
|65
|Sam Bassetti (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:36:35
|66
|Robert Gutgesell (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:37:48
|67
|John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:38:01
|68
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:38:23
|69
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:40:25
|70
|Connor Toppings (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
|0:42:20
|71
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:42:56
|72
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:44:12
|73
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:45:00
|74
|Green Edward (RSA) Vélosélect
|0:45:03
|75
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:45:49
|76
|Adam Roberge (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|0:45:55
|77
|Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:46:16
|78
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:46:39
|79
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Canada
|0:46:46
|80
|Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|0:47:54
|81
|Alex Amiri (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
|0:48:11
|82
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:48:46
|83
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:49:05
|84
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:49:27
|85
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Canada
|0:53:59
|86
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:55:53
|87
|William Elliot (Can) Canada
|0:58:47
|88
|Dylan Davies (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
|0:58:49
|89
|Gerd Dekeijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:07:00
|90
|Cameron McPhaden (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|1:07:11
|91
|Jyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|1:07:13
|92
|William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|1:09:44
|93
|Emmanuel Gagné (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|1:12:29
|94
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canada
|1:13:00
|95
|Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|1:16:36
|96
|Leonardo Mazara Luisito (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|1:19:12
|97
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|1:20:03
|98
|William Blackburn (Can) Vélosélect
|1:24:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|55
|pts
|2
|Mikhel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team
|48
|3
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canada
|45
|4
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|37
|5
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|28
|6
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|24
|7
|David Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|21
|8
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|20
|9
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|19
|10
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|18
|11
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|18
|12
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|17
|13
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team
|17
|14
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|17
|15
|Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
|15
|16
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|15
|17
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|15
|18
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|15
|19
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|14
|20
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|14
|21
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|13
|22
|Emmanuel Gagné (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|13
|23
|Andzs Flakis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|13
|24
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|12
|25
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|12
|26
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|12
|27
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|11
|28
|Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team
|11
|29
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|11
|30
|David Drouin (Can) Canada
|10
|31
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|32
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|6
|33
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|34
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|35
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|5
|36
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|5
|37
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|5
|38
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|3
|39
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|40
|Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|2
|41
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|2
|42
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1
|43
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada
|1
|44
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|1
|45
|William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|54
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team
|48
|3
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|27
|4
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|26
|5
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|20
|6
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|20
|7
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|19
|8
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|16
|9
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canada
|13
|10
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|12
|11
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|11
|12
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|10
|13
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|8
|14
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|7
|15
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada
|7
|16
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|17
|Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
|7
|18
|Mikhel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team
|7
|19
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|6
|20
|Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team
|4
|21
|Emmanuel Gagné (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|3
|22
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|3
|23
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|3
|24
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|25
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|2
|26
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|27
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|1
|28
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|1
|29
|Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|1
|30
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cycling Academy Team
|37:36:15
|2
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:10
|3
|Holowesko-Citadel P/B Hincapie Sportwear
|0:03:28
|4
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:54
|5
|Canada
|0:06:16
|6
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:11:46
|7
|Rally Cycling
|0:11:47
|8
|Lupus Racing Team
|0:14:33
|9
|Inteja-Mmr Dominican Cycling Team
|0:25:40
|10
|Garneau Quebecor
|0:28:07
|11
|Team Novo Nodisk
|0:45:16
|12
|Ride With Rendal P/B Biemme
|0:45:24
|13
|H&R Block Pro Cycling
|1:02:59
|14
|Transports Lacombe-Devinci
|1:39:20
|15
|Lowestrates.Com
|1:52:32
|16
|Vélosélect
|2:22:05
|17
|Giant Lang Sawy P/B Wounded Warriors
|2:25:35
