Mihkel Raim (Cycling Academy) took his second stage win at the Tour de Beauce on Saturday, outsprinting Pierrick Naud (Rally Cycling) and Canadian criterium champion Ben Perry (Silber) during a downtown stage in Quebec City. The general classification was not affected, with Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) continuing to hold onto the Yellow, Points and Young Rider jerseys going into Sunday's final stage.

The Quebec City stage is usually a tough circuit race through streets of Old Quebec with a steep climb from the St Lawrence River to the upper town. However, this year organizers substituted a criterium, with 35 laps of a two kilometre circuit.

The first 10 laps saw numerous attempts to form a break, with the largest consisting of 20 riders, including Daniel, second placed Hugo Houle (Team Canada) and other GC riders. However, the GC teams that were not in the break brought it back.

Raim counterattacked as the break was being caught, and was joined by Naud, Perry, David Boily (Garneau Quebecor) and Angus Morton (Jelly Belly). Morton was the only GC threat, 2:18 down on Daniel, and was driving the break, but Axeon was content to let it go out to nearly a minute. Holowesko-Citadel tried to chase it down, since their third-place GC rider, Robin Carpenter, was being threatened, but ran out of horsepower with six laps to go. Axeon then came to the front and quickly pulled it back to 18 seconds at the finish.

Perry led out of the last corner for the final 300 metre uphill sprint, but was passed by both Raim and Naud, with Raim easily outkicking Naud.

"Raim attacked just as the big break was coming back," explained Perry, "so I went across to him on Angus Morton's wheel, and then Pierrick and David came over. We were working pretty well together and Angus had a pretty good motivation to get a gap. I tried to get myself behind Raim and Pierrick, but Morton did a big surge and I was right behind him [before he pulled off], so I just tried to go from the front, but my attack wasn't sharp enough and they both came around me."

Daniel goes into Sunday's final stage with 16 seconds on Houle (down from the previously published 18 seconds after a timing correction). The last circuit race in St-Georges is 10 laps of a 12 kilometre circuit, with a long climb that has completely blown the race apart in some previous editions when the race leader's team is not strong enough to control. However, Daniel's Axeon team has been impressively strong and composed, so he will be difficult to dislodge.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mihkel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team 1:36:38 2 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 3 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:03 5 David Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:00:09 6 Hugo Houle (Can) Canada 0:00:18 7 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 8 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 9 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 10 David Drouin (Can) Canada 11 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 12 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 13 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 14 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 15 Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada 16 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 17 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 18 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 19 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 20 Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Quebecor 21 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 22 Sam Bassetti (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:00:23 23 Benhamouda Mehdi (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 24 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor 25 Alexander Cowan (Can) Canada 26 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 27 Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 28 Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team 29 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 30 Robert Hargrove (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 31 Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling 32 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 33 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 34 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 0:00:27 35 Israel Nuno Argüelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 36 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 37 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 38 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 39 Justin Mauch (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 40 Darcy Wooley (Aus) Garneau Quebecor 41 Alexander Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 42 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 43 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 44 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:33 45 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:00:38 46 Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:00:54 47 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team 48 Christopher Pendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 49 Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team 50 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:57 51 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:01:30 52 Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 0:01:33 53 Derrick St John (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:01:34 54 William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:01:38 55 Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:43 56 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 57 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 58 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 59 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 60 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:53 61 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:25 62 Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 63 Connor Toppings (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors 0:02:46 64 Adam Roberge (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 0:02:48 65 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:52 66 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 67 James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 68 Andzs Flakis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:55 69 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:02:56 70 Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 71 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:58 72 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:00 73 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 74 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:03:09 75 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 76 John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 77 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 78 Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Quebecor 79 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:21 80 Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra) Vélosélect 81 Emmanuel Gagné (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 82 Gerd Dekeijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:29 83 Kyle Buckosky (Can) Canada 0:04:08 84 Alex Amiri (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors 85 Cameron McPhaden (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 86 Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 87 Robert Gutgesell (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 88 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:04:48 89 Dylan Davies (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors 90 William Blackburn (Can) Vélosélect 91 Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 0:04:55 92 Jyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 93 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canada 0:05:11 94 Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 95 Leonardo Mazara Luisito (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:05:23 96 Green Edward (RSA) Vélosélect 97 William Elliot (Can) Canada 0:05:32 98 Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:06:21 DNF Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team DNF Justin Purificati (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme DNF Julien Barzeau-Seguin (Can) Vélosélect

General Classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 12:30:50 2 Hugo Houle (Can) Canada 0:00:16 3 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:55 4 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:20 5 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 0:01:38 6 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:40 7 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:01:41 8 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:45 9 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:01 10 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 0:02:37 11 Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:41 12 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:54 13 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team 0:03:14 14 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:46 15 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:04:19 16 David Drouin (Can) Canada 0:04:38 17 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:04:46 18 Justin Mauch (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:05:23 19 Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada 0:05:35 20 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:05:54 21 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:06:57 22 Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:07:00 23 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:07:04 24 Israel Nuno Argüelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:07:33 25 Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:09:34 26 Derrick St John (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:09:45 27 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:10:16 28 Mihkel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team 0:10:21 29 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:10:29 30 Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team 0:12:27 31 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:13:12 32 David Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:13:44 33 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:13:56 34 Darcy Wooley (Aus) Garneau Quebecor 0:14:50 35 Benhamouda Mehdi (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:15:01 36 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:15:53 37 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:16:21 38 Andzs Flakis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:17:04 39 Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Quebecor 0:17:25 40 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:18:14 41 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:18:23 42 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:18:30 43 James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:19:04 44 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:20:04 45 Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:20:15 46 Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra) Vélosélect 0:22:14 47 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:22:46 48 Robert Hargrove (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 0:24:31 49 Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling 0:24:59 50 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:25:55 51 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:27:33 52 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:29:25 53 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:29:59 54 Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 55 Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:30:23 56 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:30:30 57 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:30:44 58 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:33:01 59 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 60 Christopher Pendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:33:05 61 Alexander Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:33:25 62 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 0:33:35 63 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:33:36 64 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 0:35:13 65 Sam Bassetti (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:36:35 66 Robert Gutgesell (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:37:48 67 John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:38:01 68 Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling 0:38:23 69 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 0:40:25 70 Connor Toppings (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors 0:42:20 71 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:42:56 72 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:44:12 73 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:45:00 74 Green Edward (RSA) Vélosélect 0:45:03 75 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:45:49 76 Adam Roberge (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 0:45:55 77 Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:46:16 78 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:46:39 79 Kyle Buckosky (Can) Canada 0:46:46 80 Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 0:47:54 81 Alex Amiri (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors 0:48:11 82 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:48:46 83 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:49:05 84 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:49:27 85 Alexander Cowan (Can) Canada 0:53:59 86 Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:55:53 87 William Elliot (Can) Canada 0:58:47 88 Dylan Davies (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors 0:58:49 89 Gerd Dekeijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 1:07:00 90 Cameron McPhaden (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 1:07:11 91 Jyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 1:07:13 92 William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 1:09:44 93 Emmanuel Gagné (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 1:12:29 94 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canada 1:13:00 95 Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 1:16:36 96 Leonardo Mazara Luisito (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 1:19:12 97 Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 1:20:03 98 William Blackburn (Can) Vélosélect 1:24:13

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 55 pts 2 Mikhel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team 48 3 Hugo Houle (Can) Canada 45 4 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 37 5 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 28 6 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 24 7 David Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor 21 8 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 20 9 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 19 10 Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 18 11 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 18 12 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 17 13 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team 17 14 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 17 15 Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Quebecor 15 16 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 15 17 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 15 18 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 15 19 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 14 20 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 14 21 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 13 22 Emmanuel Gagné (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 13 23 Andzs Flakis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 13 24 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 12 25 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 12 26 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 12 27 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 11 28 Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team 11 29 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 11 30 David Drouin (Can) Canada 10 31 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 32 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 6 33 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 6 34 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 35 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 5 36 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 5 37 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 5 38 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 3 39 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 40 Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 2 41 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2 42 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 1 43 Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada 1 44 Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 1 45 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 54 pts 2 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team 48 3 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 27 4 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 26 5 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 20 6 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 20 7 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 19 8 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 16 9 Hugo Houle (Can) Canada 13 10 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 12 11 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 11 12 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 10 13 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 8 14 Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 7 15 Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada 7 16 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 17 Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Quebecor 7 18 Mikhel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team 7 19 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 6 20 Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team 4 21 Emmanuel Gagné (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 3 22 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 3 23 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 3 24 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 25 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2 26 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 27 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 1 28 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 1 29 Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 1 30 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 1