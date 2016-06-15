Trending

Cycling Academy's Mihkel Raim wins Tour de Beauce opener

US champion Greg Daniel is second, followed by Lupus Racing's Chad Beyer

Image 1 of 25

Mikhel Raim (Cycling Academy) wins stage 1 at Tour de Beauce

Mikhel Raim (Cycling Academy) wins stage 1 at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
Image 2 of 25

Jelly Belly finally joins in and the gap REALLY starts to fall

Jelly Belly finally joins in and the gap REALLY starts to fall
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 25

Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) leads the successful chase group

Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) leads the successful chase group
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 25

Mikhel Raim (Cycling Academy Team)

Mikhel Raim (Cycling Academy Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 25

The peloton on the climb in St-Odilon

The peloton on the climb in St-Odilon
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 25

The break with Daniel at the front

The break with Daniel at the front
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 25

The break stretched out the gao to nearly 7 minutes

The break stretched out the gao to nearly 7 minutes
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 25

Dan Craven (Cycling Academy Team) at the front

Dan Craven (Cycling Academy Team) at the front
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 25

Silber and Rally lead the chase

Silber and Rally lead the chase
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 25

The peloton on the climb in St-Odilon for the final time

The peloton on the climb in St-Odilon for the final time
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 25

On the run back to St Georges

On the run back to St Georges
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 25

Cycling Academy riders in break get advice from their DS

Cycling Academy riders in break get advice from their DS
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 25

The early chase group was absorbed by the pack

The early chase group was absorbed by the pack
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 25

Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie) goes for KoM points

Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie) goes for KoM points
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 25

The scenery of Quebec

The scenery of Quebec
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 25

The early break: Guy Sagiv (Cycling Academy), Danick Vandale (H&R Block) and Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie).

The early break: Guy Sagiv (Cycling Academy), Danick Vandale (H&R Block) and Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie).
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 25

Peloton fighting the wind

Peloton fighting the wind
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 25

Startline

Startline
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 19 of 25

Mihkel Räim (Cycling Academy) wins stage 1 at Tour de Beauce

Mihkel Räim (Cycling Academy) wins stage 1 at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 20 of 25

Daniels, Räim and Beyer on the stage 1 podium at Tour de Beauce.

Daniels, Räim and Beyer on the stage 1 podium at Tour de Beauce.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 21 of 25

Mihkel Räim (Cycling Academy) in yellow after stage 1 at Tour de Beauce

Mihkel Räim (Cycling Academy) in yellow after stage 1 at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 22 of 25

The peloton in action during stage 1 at Tour de Beauce

The peloton in action during stage 1 at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
Image 23 of 25

Mikhel Raim (Cycling Academy) wins stage 1 at Tour de Beauce

Mikhel Raim (Cycling Academy) wins stage 1 at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
Image 24 of 25

Tour de Beuace stage 1 podium: Greg Daniel, Mikhel Raim and Chad Beyer

Tour de Beuace stage 1 podium: Greg Daniel, Mikhel Raim and Chad Beyer
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)
Image 25 of 25

Mikhel Raim (Cycling Academy) in yellow after stage 1 at Tour de Beauce

Mikhel Raim (Cycling Academy) in yellow after stage 1 at Tour de Beauce
(Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)

Mikhel Raim (Cycling Academy) took the biggest win of his pro career on Wednesday during the opening stage of the 31st edition of the Tour de Beauce. Raim was part of a race-long break that held off the field, and outkicked US champion Greg Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) and Chad Beyer (Lupus) for the win.

"We joined the breakaway a little bit after it started," explained Raim. "It was a long day at the office, but I think we raced very smart at the front. We didn't go full gas, we took the climbs easily and went hard on the flat. They [peloton] started panicking at the end, but we had a tailwind, and we knew that if we had four minutes after the circuits, we were going to make it. I think it might be my best victory."

The 185 kilometre stage featured strong winds and the usual Beauce climbs. Riders headed out 30 kilometres from the town of St-Georges to a 14.7 kilometre circuit for eight laps, before returning to their starting point, for a final 200 metre uphill finish. The circuit was dominated by a 15% climb through the village of St-Odilon.

Attacks began in the first five kilometres, and three riders finally broke free 20 kilometres into the stage - Guy Sagiv (Cycling Academy), Danick Vandale (H&R Block) and Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie). The gap to the field hovered around the one minute mark as they entered the circuit, but then began to grow.

A chase group of four bridged up on the second lap, containing Raim, Daniel, Beyer and Dan Craven (Cycling Academy), put three riders from the Israeli team in the front. The peloton was disinclined to chase, and the gap stretched out to seven minutes by lap five.

At this point, Team Canada, Rally Cycling and Silber all started to up the tempo, but the other strong team, Jelly Belly held back. The break began to shed riders; first Vandale and then, as they turned to head back to town, Sagiv. the gap was coming down, but slowly, at nearly five minutes with 30 kilometres to go, and a tailwind to assist the leaders.

Jelly Belly finally added their horsepower, and the gap began to shrink more rapidly, but it was becoming apparent that the chasers had left it too late. With 10 kilometres to go it was 2:30, and still 90 seconds with three kilometres left.

The finish was a high speed right hand turn into an immediate climb to the finish line. Raim came through the corner first after a leadout from his team mate Craven and powered to the finish, with Daniel on his wheel but unable to come around. The bunch finished 1:16 back.

"It was good that I was able to get in the break and make it stick," said Daniel. "That's more the kind of racer I am, a breakaway specialist. We had such a big cushion at the end that we were able to make it stick. I got pushed a little bit wide in the last corner, but he just had the jump on me and I could not come around. He had a very good sprint, a good kick, and congrats to him."

Raim will go into stage 2 with both the leader's Yellow jersey and the white Points jersey. Krasilnikau, one point back, will wear it on Stage 2. Daniel, five seconds back after a time bonus to Raim, holds the Red jersey for Best Young Rider, while Beyer leads the KoM competition.

Stage 2, the Queen Stage of Beauce, will likely completely overhaul the standings, after finishing up the five kilometre climb to Mont Megantic.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mihkel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team4:28:26
2Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
3Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:00:02
4Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:05
5Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team0:00:08
6Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:16
7Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
8Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
9Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
10Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
11Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
12Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
13Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
14David Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor
15Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
16Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
17Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
18Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
19Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada
20Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
21Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
22Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
23Benhamouda Mehdi (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
24David Drouin (Can) Canada
25Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
26Hugo Houle (Can) Canada
27Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
28Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
29Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
30Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
31Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
32Darcy Wooley (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
33Christopher Pendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
34Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
35Justin Mauch (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
36Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team
37Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
38Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
39Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
40Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
41Andzs Flakis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
42William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
43Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
44Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:30
45Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:40
46Derrick St John (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:02:15
47Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
48Israel Nuno Argüelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
49Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
50Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
51Sam Bassetti (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:02:21
52Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:29
53Tim Rugg (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:02:38
54Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra) Vélosélect0:04:08
55Robert Gutgesell (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:04:10
56John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
57Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:15
58Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling0:07:15
59Alexander Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:08:55
60Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
61Robert Hargrove (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates0:10:35
62Green Edward (RSA) Vélosélect
63William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
64James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
65Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:11:38
66Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
67Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
68Nicolas Lefrançois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
69Kyle Buckosky (Can) Canada
70Connor Toppings (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
71Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
72Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
73Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
74Gerd Dekeijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
75Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
76Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
77Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
78Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
79Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
80Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
81Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
82Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:12:19
83Adam Roberge (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates0:14:19
84Alex Amiri (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors0:14:25
85Conor O'Brien (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:14:28
86Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
87Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
88Fernando Grijalba Perez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:14:33
89Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
90Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates0:15:18
91Justin Purificati (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:15:26
92William Elliot (Can) Canada
93Alexander Cowan (Can) Canada
94Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
95Emmanuel Gagné (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates0:18:08
96Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canada0:21:16
97Dylan Davies (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors0:22:42
98Cameron McPhaden (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates0:24:21
99Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
100Leonardo Mazara Luisito (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
101William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:24:27
102Julien Barzeau-Seguin (Can) Vélosélect0:25:19
103Benjamin Andrew (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
104François Chabot (Can) Vélosélect
105William Blackburn (Can) Vélosélect0:25:32
106Jyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
107Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:25:37
108Mitchell MacDonald (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:37:43
109Joshua Kropf (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
110Benoit Boulay (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:48:18
DNFJames Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
DNFCasey Roth (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
DNFBrandon Jones (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
DNFDerek Gee (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
DNFChris Macleod (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
DNFFabien Lemaire (Can) Vélosélect
DNFMattieu Borduas (Can) Vélosélect
DNSTyler D'Arcy (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates

General Classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mihkel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team4:28:13
2Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:05
3Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:00:10
4Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:13
5Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team0:00:21
6Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:29
7Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
8Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
9Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
10Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
11Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
12Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
13Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
14David Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor
15Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
16Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
17Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
18Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
19Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada
20Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
21Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
22Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
23Benhamouda Mehdi (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
24David Drouin (Can) Canada
25Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
26Hugo Houle (Can) Canada
27Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
28Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
29Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
30Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
31Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
32Darcy Wooley (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
33Christopher Pendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
34Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
35Justin Mauch (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
36Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team
37Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
38Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
39Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
40Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
41Andzs Flakis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
42William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
43Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
44Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:43
45Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:53
46Derrick St John (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:02:28
47Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
48Israel Nuno Argüelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
49Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
50Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
51Sam Bassetti (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:02:34
52Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:42
53Tim Rugg (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:02:51
54Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra) Vélosélect0:04:21
55Robert Gutgesell (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:04:23
56John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
57Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:28
58Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling0:07:28
59Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team0:09:03
60Alexander Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:09:08
61Robert Hargrove (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates0:10:48
62Green Edward (RSA) Vélosélect
63William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
64James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
65Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:11:51
66Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
67Nicolas Lefrançois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
68Kyle Buckosky (Can) Canada
69Connor Toppings (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
70Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
71Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
72Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
73Gerd Dekeijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
74Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
75Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
76Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
77Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
78Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
79Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
80Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
81Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:12:11
82Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:12:32
83Adam Roberge (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates0:14:32
84Alex Amiri (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors0:14:38
85Conor O'Brien (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:14:41
86Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
87Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
88Fernando Grijalba Perez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:14:46
89Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
90Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates0:15:31
91Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:15:37
92Justin Purificati (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:15:39
93William Elliot (Can) Canada
94Alexander Cowan (Can) Canada
95Emmanuel Gagné (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates0:18:21
96Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canada0:21:29
97Dylan Davies (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors0:22:55
98Cameron McPhaden (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates0:24:34
99Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
100Leonardo Mazara Luisito (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
101William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:24:40
102Julien Barzeau-Seguin (Can) Vélosélect0:25:32
103Benjamin Andrew (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
104François Chabot (Can) Vélosélect
105William Blackburn (Can) Vélosélect0:25:45
106Jyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
107Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:25:50
108Mitchell MacDonald (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:37:56
109Joshua Kropf (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
110Benoit Boulay (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:48:31

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mihkel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team18pts
2Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear17
3Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman16
4Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team14
5Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team11
6Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman10
7Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling9
8Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman8
9Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling7
10Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk6
11Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team5
12Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear5
13Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear4
14Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling3
15David Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor2
16Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling2
17Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team19pts
2Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling12
3Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear7
4Mihkel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team6
5Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman5
6Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team4
7Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cycling Academy Team13:26:42
2Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:08
3Lupus Racing Team0:01:10
4Holowesko / Citadel P/B Hincapie Sportwear0:01:13
5Silber Pro Cycling0:02:24
6Canada
7Garneau Quebecor
8H&R Block Pro Cycling
9Rally Cycling
10Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:02:48
11Inteja-Mmr Dominican Cycling Team0:04:22
12Ride With Rendal P/B Biemme0:04:28
13Team Novo Nodisk0:12:46
14Transports Lacombe / Devinci0:24:59
15Vélosélect0:38:38
16Lowestrates.Com0:38:48
17Giant Lang Sawy P/B Wounded Warriors0:47:21

 

