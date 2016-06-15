Image 1 of 25 Mikhel Raim (Cycling Academy) wins stage 1 at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 2 of 25 Jelly Belly finally joins in and the gap REALLY starts to fall (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 25 Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) leads the successful chase group (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 25 Mikhel Raim (Cycling Academy Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 25 The peloton on the climb in St-Odilon (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 25 The break with Daniel at the front (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 25 The break stretched out the gao to nearly 7 minutes (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 25 Dan Craven (Cycling Academy Team) at the front (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 25 Silber and Rally lead the chase (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 25 The peloton on the climb in St-Odilon for the final time (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 25 On the run back to St Georges (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 25 Cycling Academy riders in break get advice from their DS (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 25 The early chase group was absorbed by the pack (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 25 Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie) goes for KoM points (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 25 The scenery of Quebec (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 25 The early break: Guy Sagiv (Cycling Academy), Danick Vandale (H&R Block) and Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 25 Peloton fighting the wind (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 25 Startline (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 25 Mihkel Räim (Cycling Academy) wins stage 1 at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 25 Daniels, Räim and Beyer on the stage 1 podium at Tour de Beauce. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 21 of 25 Mihkel Räim (Cycling Academy) in yellow after stage 1 at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 22 of 25 The peloton in action during stage 1 at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 23 of 25 Mikhel Raim (Cycling Academy) wins stage 1 at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 24 of 25 Tour de Beuace stage 1 podium: Greg Daniel, Mikhel Raim and Chad Beyer (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 25 of 25 Mikhel Raim (Cycling Academy) in yellow after stage 1 at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)

Mikhel Raim (Cycling Academy) took the biggest win of his pro career on Wednesday during the opening stage of the 31st edition of the Tour de Beauce. Raim was part of a race-long break that held off the field, and outkicked US champion Greg Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) and Chad Beyer (Lupus) for the win.

"We joined the breakaway a little bit after it started," explained Raim. "It was a long day at the office, but I think we raced very smart at the front. We didn't go full gas, we took the climbs easily and went hard on the flat. They [peloton] started panicking at the end, but we had a tailwind, and we knew that if we had four minutes after the circuits, we were going to make it. I think it might be my best victory."

The 185 kilometre stage featured strong winds and the usual Beauce climbs. Riders headed out 30 kilometres from the town of St-Georges to a 14.7 kilometre circuit for eight laps, before returning to their starting point, for a final 200 metre uphill finish. The circuit was dominated by a 15% climb through the village of St-Odilon.

Attacks began in the first five kilometres, and three riders finally broke free 20 kilometres into the stage - Guy Sagiv (Cycling Academy), Danick Vandale (H&R Block) and Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie). The gap to the field hovered around the one minute mark as they entered the circuit, but then began to grow.

A chase group of four bridged up on the second lap, containing Raim, Daniel, Beyer and Dan Craven (Cycling Academy), put three riders from the Israeli team in the front. The peloton was disinclined to chase, and the gap stretched out to seven minutes by lap five.

At this point, Team Canada, Rally Cycling and Silber all started to up the tempo, but the other strong team, Jelly Belly held back. The break began to shed riders; first Vandale and then, as they turned to head back to town, Sagiv. the gap was coming down, but slowly, at nearly five minutes with 30 kilometres to go, and a tailwind to assist the leaders.

Jelly Belly finally added their horsepower, and the gap began to shrink more rapidly, but it was becoming apparent that the chasers had left it too late. With 10 kilometres to go it was 2:30, and still 90 seconds with three kilometres left.

The finish was a high speed right hand turn into an immediate climb to the finish line. Raim came through the corner first after a leadout from his team mate Craven and powered to the finish, with Daniel on his wheel but unable to come around. The bunch finished 1:16 back.

"It was good that I was able to get in the break and make it stick," said Daniel. "That's more the kind of racer I am, a breakaway specialist. We had such a big cushion at the end that we were able to make it stick. I got pushed a little bit wide in the last corner, but he just had the jump on me and I could not come around. He had a very good sprint, a good kick, and congrats to him."

Raim will go into stage 2 with both the leader's Yellow jersey and the white Points jersey. Krasilnikau, one point back, will wear it on Stage 2. Daniel, five seconds back after a time bonus to Raim, holds the Red jersey for Best Young Rider, while Beyer leads the KoM competition.

Stage 2, the Queen Stage of Beauce, will likely completely overhaul the standings, after finishing up the five kilometre climb to Mont Megantic.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mihkel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team 4:28:26 2 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:00:02 4 Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:05 5 Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team 0:00:08 6 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:16 7 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 8 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 9 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 10 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 11 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 12 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 13 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 14 David Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor 15 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 16 Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 17 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 18 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 19 Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada 20 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 21 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 22 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 23 Benhamouda Mehdi (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 24 David Drouin (Can) Canada 25 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 26 Hugo Houle (Can) Canada 27 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor 28 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 29 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 30 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 31 Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 32 Darcy Wooley (Aus) Garneau Quebecor 33 Christopher Pendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 34 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 35 Justin Mauch (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 36 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team 37 Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team 38 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 39 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 40 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Quebecor 41 Andzs Flakis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 42 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 43 Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Quebecor 44 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:30 45 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:40 46 Derrick St John (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:02:15 47 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 48 Israel Nuno Argüelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 49 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 50 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 51 Sam Bassetti (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:02:21 52 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:29 53 Tim Rugg (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:02:38 54 Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra) Vélosélect 0:04:08 55 Robert Gutgesell (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:04:10 56 John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 57 Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:15 58 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 0:07:15 59 Alexander Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:08:55 60 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 61 Robert Hargrove (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 0:10:35 62 Green Edward (RSA) Vélosélect 63 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 64 James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 65 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:11:38 66 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 67 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 68 Nicolas Lefrançois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 69 Kyle Buckosky (Can) Canada 70 Connor Toppings (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors 71 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 72 Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 73 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor 74 Gerd Dekeijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 75 Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 76 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 77 Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling 78 Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 79 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 80 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 81 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 82 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:12:19 83 Adam Roberge (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 0:14:19 84 Alex Amiri (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors 0:14:25 85 Conor O'Brien (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:14:28 86 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 87 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 88 Fernando Grijalba Perez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:14:33 89 Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 90 Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 0:15:18 91 Justin Purificati (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:15:26 92 William Elliot (Can) Canada 93 Alexander Cowan (Can) Canada 94 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 95 Emmanuel Gagné (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 0:18:08 96 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canada 0:21:16 97 Dylan Davies (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors 0:22:42 98 Cameron McPhaden (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 0:24:21 99 Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 100 Leonardo Mazara Luisito (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 101 William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:24:27 102 Julien Barzeau-Seguin (Can) Vélosélect 0:25:19 103 Benjamin Andrew (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 104 François Chabot (Can) Vélosélect 105 William Blackburn (Can) Vélosélect 0:25:32 106 Jyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 107 Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:25:37 108 Mitchell MacDonald (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:37:43 109 Joshua Kropf (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors 110 Benoit Boulay (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:48:18 DNF James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Jacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling DNF Casey Roth (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme DNF Brandon Jones (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors DNF Derek Gee (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors DNF Chris Macleod (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors DNF Fabien Lemaire (Can) Vélosélect DNF Mattieu Borduas (Can) Vélosélect DNS Tyler D'Arcy (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates

General Classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mihkel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team 4:28:13 2 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:05 3 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:00:10 4 Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:13 5 Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team 0:00:21 6 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:29 7 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 8 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 9 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 10 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 11 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 12 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 13 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 14 David Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor 15 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 16 Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 17 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 18 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 19 Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada 20 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 21 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 22 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 23 Benhamouda Mehdi (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 24 David Drouin (Can) Canada 25 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 26 Hugo Houle (Can) Canada 27 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor 28 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 29 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 30 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 31 Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 32 Darcy Wooley (Aus) Garneau Quebecor 33 Christopher Pendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 34 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 35 Justin Mauch (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 36 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team 37 Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team 38 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 39 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 40 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Quebecor 41 Andzs Flakis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 42 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 43 Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Quebecor 44 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:43 45 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:53 46 Derrick St John (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:02:28 47 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 48 Israel Nuno Argüelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 49 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 50 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 51 Sam Bassetti (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:02:34 52 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:42 53 Tim Rugg (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:02:51 54 Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra) Vélosélect 0:04:21 55 Robert Gutgesell (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:04:23 56 John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 57 Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:28 58 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 0:07:28 59 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 0:09:03 60 Alexander Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:09:08 61 Robert Hargrove (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 0:10:48 62 Green Edward (RSA) Vélosélect 63 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 64 James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 65 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:11:51 66 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 67 Nicolas Lefrançois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 68 Kyle Buckosky (Can) Canada 69 Connor Toppings (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors 70 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 71 Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 72 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor 73 Gerd Dekeijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 74 Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 75 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 76 Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling 77 Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 78 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 79 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 80 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 81 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:12:11 82 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:12:32 83 Adam Roberge (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 0:14:32 84 Alex Amiri (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors 0:14:38 85 Conor O'Brien (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:14:41 86 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 87 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 88 Fernando Grijalba Perez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:14:46 89 Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 90 Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 0:15:31 91 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:15:37 92 Justin Purificati (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:15:39 93 William Elliot (Can) Canada 94 Alexander Cowan (Can) Canada 95 Emmanuel Gagné (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 0:18:21 96 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canada 0:21:29 97 Dylan Davies (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors 0:22:55 98 Cameron McPhaden (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 0:24:34 99 Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 100 Leonardo Mazara Luisito (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 101 William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:24:40 102 Julien Barzeau-Seguin (Can) Vélosélect 0:25:32 103 Benjamin Andrew (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 104 François Chabot (Can) Vélosélect 105 William Blackburn (Can) Vélosélect 0:25:45 106 Jyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 107 Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:25:50 108 Mitchell MacDonald (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:37:56 109 Joshua Kropf (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors 110 Benoit Boulay (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:48:31

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mihkel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team 18 pts 2 Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 17 3 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 16 4 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 14 5 Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team 11 6 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 10 7 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 9 8 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 8 9 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 7 10 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 6 11 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 5 12 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 5 13 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 4 14 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 3 15 David Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor 2 16 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 2 17 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 19 pts 2 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 12 3 Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 7 4 Mihkel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team 6 5 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 6 Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team 4 7 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 1