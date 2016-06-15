Cycling Academy's Mihkel Raim wins Tour de Beauce opener
US champion Greg Daniel is second, followed by Lupus Racing's Chad Beyer
Stage 1: Saint-Georges - Saint-Georges
Mikhel Raim (Cycling Academy) took the biggest win of his pro career on Wednesday during the opening stage of the 31st edition of the Tour de Beauce. Raim was part of a race-long break that held off the field, and outkicked US champion Greg Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) and Chad Beyer (Lupus) for the win.
"We joined the breakaway a little bit after it started," explained Raim. "It was a long day at the office, but I think we raced very smart at the front. We didn't go full gas, we took the climbs easily and went hard on the flat. They [peloton] started panicking at the end, but we had a tailwind, and we knew that if we had four minutes after the circuits, we were going to make it. I think it might be my best victory."
The 185 kilometre stage featured strong winds and the usual Beauce climbs. Riders headed out 30 kilometres from the town of St-Georges to a 14.7 kilometre circuit for eight laps, before returning to their starting point, for a final 200 metre uphill finish. The circuit was dominated by a 15% climb through the village of St-Odilon.
Attacks began in the first five kilometres, and three riders finally broke free 20 kilometres into the stage - Guy Sagiv (Cycling Academy), Danick Vandale (H&R Block) and Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie). The gap to the field hovered around the one minute mark as they entered the circuit, but then began to grow.
A chase group of four bridged up on the second lap, containing Raim, Daniel, Beyer and Dan Craven (Cycling Academy), put three riders from the Israeli team in the front. The peloton was disinclined to chase, and the gap stretched out to seven minutes by lap five.
At this point, Team Canada, Rally Cycling and Silber all started to up the tempo, but the other strong team, Jelly Belly held back. The break began to shed riders; first Vandale and then, as they turned to head back to town, Sagiv. the gap was coming down, but slowly, at nearly five minutes with 30 kilometres to go, and a tailwind to assist the leaders.
Jelly Belly finally added their horsepower, and the gap began to shrink more rapidly, but it was becoming apparent that the chasers had left it too late. With 10 kilometres to go it was 2:30, and still 90 seconds with three kilometres left.
The finish was a high speed right hand turn into an immediate climb to the finish line. Raim came through the corner first after a leadout from his team mate Craven and powered to the finish, with Daniel on his wheel but unable to come around. The bunch finished 1:16 back.
"It was good that I was able to get in the break and make it stick," said Daniel. "That's more the kind of racer I am, a breakaway specialist. We had such a big cushion at the end that we were able to make it stick. I got pushed a little bit wide in the last corner, but he just had the jump on me and I could not come around. He had a very good sprint, a good kick, and congrats to him."
Raim will go into stage 2 with both the leader's Yellow jersey and the white Points jersey. Krasilnikau, one point back, will wear it on Stage 2. Daniel, five seconds back after a time bonus to Raim, holds the Red jersey for Best Young Rider, while Beyer leads the KoM competition.
Stage 2, the Queen Stage of Beauce, will likely completely overhaul the standings, after finishing up the five kilometre climb to Mont Megantic.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mihkel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team
|4:28:26
|2
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:02
|4
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:05
|5
|Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team
|0:00:08
|6
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:16
|7
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|8
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|9
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|10
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|11
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|12
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|13
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|14
|David Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|15
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|16
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|17
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|18
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|19
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada
|20
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|21
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|22
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|23
|Benhamouda Mehdi (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|24
|David Drouin (Can) Canada
|25
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|26
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canada
|27
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|28
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|29
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|30
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|31
|Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|32
|Darcy Wooley (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
|33
|Christopher Pendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|34
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|35
|Justin Mauch (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|36
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team
|37
|Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|38
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|39
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|40
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|41
|Andzs Flakis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|42
|William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|43
|Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
|44
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:30
|45
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:40
|46
|Derrick St John (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:02:15
|47
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|48
|Israel Nuno Argüelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|49
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|50
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|51
|Sam Bassetti (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:02:21
|52
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:29
|53
|Tim Rugg (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:02:38
|54
|Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra) Vélosélect
|0:04:08
|55
|Robert Gutgesell (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:04:10
|56
|John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|57
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:04:15
|58
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:07:15
|59
|Alexander Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:08:55
|60
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|61
|Robert Hargrove (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|0:10:35
|62
|Green Edward (RSA) Vélosélect
|63
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|64
|James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|65
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:11:38
|66
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|67
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|68
|Nicolas Lefrançois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|69
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Canada
|70
|Connor Toppings (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
|71
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|72
|Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|73
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|74
|Gerd Dekeijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|75
|Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|76
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|77
|Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
|78
|Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|79
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|80
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|81
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|82
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:12:19
|83
|Adam Roberge (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|0:14:19
|84
|Alex Amiri (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
|0:14:25
|85
|Conor O'Brien (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:14:28
|86
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|87
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|88
|Fernando Grijalba Perez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:14:33
|89
|Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|90
|Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|0:15:18
|91
|Justin Purificati (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:15:26
|92
|William Elliot (Can) Canada
|93
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Canada
|94
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|95
|Emmanuel Gagné (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|0:18:08
|96
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canada
|0:21:16
|97
|Dylan Davies (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
|0:22:42
|98
|Cameron McPhaden (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|0:24:21
|99
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|100
|Leonardo Mazara Luisito (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|101
|William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:24:27
|102
|Julien Barzeau-Seguin (Can) Vélosélect
|0:25:19
|103
|Benjamin Andrew (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|104
|François Chabot (Can) Vélosélect
|105
|William Blackburn (Can) Vélosélect
|0:25:32
|106
|Jyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|107
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:25:37
|108
|Mitchell MacDonald (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:37:43
|109
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
|110
|Benoit Boulay (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:48:18
|DNF
|James Glasspool (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Jacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Casey Roth (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|DNF
|Brandon Jones (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
|DNF
|Derek Gee (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
|DNF
|Chris Macleod (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
|DNF
|Fabien Lemaire (Can) Vélosélect
|DNF
|Mattieu Borduas (Can) Vélosélect
|DNS
|Tyler D'Arcy (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mihkel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team
|4:28:13
|2
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:05
|3
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:13
|5
|Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team
|0:00:21
|6
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:29
|7
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|8
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|9
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|10
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|11
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|12
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|13
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|14
|David Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|15
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|16
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|17
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|18
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|19
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada
|20
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|21
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|22
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|23
|Benhamouda Mehdi (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|24
|David Drouin (Can) Canada
|25
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|26
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canada
|27
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|28
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|29
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|30
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|31
|Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|32
|Darcy Wooley (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
|33
|Christopher Pendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|34
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|35
|Justin Mauch (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|36
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team
|37
|Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|38
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|39
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|40
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|41
|Andzs Flakis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|42
|William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|43
|Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
|44
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:43
|45
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:53
|46
|Derrick St John (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:02:28
|47
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|48
|Israel Nuno Argüelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|49
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|50
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|51
|Sam Bassetti (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:02:34
|52
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:42
|53
|Tim Rugg (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:02:51
|54
|Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra) Vélosélect
|0:04:21
|55
|Robert Gutgesell (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:04:23
|56
|John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|57
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:04:28
|58
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:07:28
|59
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|0:09:03
|60
|Alexander Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:09:08
|61
|Robert Hargrove (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|0:10:48
|62
|Green Edward (RSA) Vélosélect
|63
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|64
|James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|65
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:11:51
|66
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|67
|Nicolas Lefrançois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|68
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Canada
|69
|Connor Toppings (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
|70
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|71
|Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|72
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|73
|Gerd Dekeijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|74
|Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|75
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|76
|Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
|77
|Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|78
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|79
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|80
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|81
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:12:11
|82
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:12:32
|83
|Adam Roberge (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|0:14:32
|84
|Alex Amiri (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
|0:14:38
|85
|Conor O'Brien (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:14:41
|86
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|87
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|88
|Fernando Grijalba Perez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:14:46
|89
|Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|90
|Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|0:15:31
|91
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:15:37
|92
|Justin Purificati (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:15:39
|93
|William Elliot (Can) Canada
|94
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Canada
|95
|Emmanuel Gagné (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|0:18:21
|96
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canada
|0:21:29
|97
|Dylan Davies (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
|0:22:55
|98
|Cameron McPhaden (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|0:24:34
|99
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|100
|Leonardo Mazara Luisito (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|101
|William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:24:40
|102
|Julien Barzeau-Seguin (Can) Vélosélect
|0:25:32
|103
|Benjamin Andrew (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|104
|François Chabot (Can) Vélosélect
|105
|William Blackburn (Can) Vélosélect
|0:25:45
|106
|Jyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|107
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:25:50
|108
|Mitchell MacDonald (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:37:56
|109
|Joshua Kropf (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
|110
|Benoit Boulay (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:48:31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mihkel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team
|18
|pts
|2
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|17
|3
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|16
|4
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|14
|5
|Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team
|11
|6
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|10
|7
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|9
|8
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|8
|9
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|7
|10
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|11
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|5
|12
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|5
|13
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|4
|14
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|3
|15
|David Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|2
|16
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|2
|17
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|19
|pts
|2
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|12
|3
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|7
|4
|Mihkel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team
|6
|5
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|6
|Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team
|4
|7
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cycling Academy Team
|13:26:42
|2
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:08
|3
|Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:10
|4
|Holowesko / Citadel P/B Hincapie Sportwear
|0:01:13
|5
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:24
|6
|Canada
|7
|Garneau Quebecor
|8
|H&R Block Pro Cycling
|9
|Rally Cycling
|10
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:02:48
|11
|Inteja-Mmr Dominican Cycling Team
|0:04:22
|12
|Ride With Rendal P/B Biemme
|0:04:28
|13
|Team Novo Nodisk
|0:12:46
|14
|Transports Lacombe / Devinci
|0:24:59
|15
|Vélosélect
|0:38:38
|16
|Lowestrates.Com
|0:38:48
|17
|Giant Lang Sawy P/B Wounded Warriors
|0:47:21
