Rice powers to stage win at Tour de Beauce
Daniel extends overall lead
Stage 3b: St-Georges -
Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) extended his overall lead at the Tour de Beauce on Friday evening after a strong second place stage finish behind Michael Rice (Garneau Quebecor). Daniel is now 18 seconds ahead of Hugo Houle (Team Canada), providing more of a cushion than the seven seconds he held following the morning time trial.
The 78-kilometre stage took the riders south of St-Georges for four laps of a rolling 16-kilometre circuit, before heading back to the town for the finish. The finish was a new one for Beauce, sending the riders across a dam on a three-metre-wide road 1,200 metres from the finish. They immediately climbed a short 15 percent grade before a right and then a left into the final 500 metres, which ended the stage with a 21 percent wall.
A group of 11 formed off the front on the first lap, containing Luis Lemus (Cycling Academy Team), Rafael Marquez Raigon (Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team), Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), Bryan Lewis (Lupus Racing Team), Pierrick Naud (Rally Cycling), Robert Squire (Holowesko-Citadel), Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Garneau Quebecor), Alexis Cartier (Garneau Quebecor), Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling), Jack Burke (H&R Block Pro Cycling), Andzs Flakis (Holowesko-Citadel).
The gap extended beyond a minute, but Axeon was monitoring closely and, as they headed back into town, pulled them back.
When the field hit the base of the final climb, it was not a case of tactics, but rather of every rider struggling up the steep climb as best he could. Rice exploded off the front to win by two seconds, with Daniel leading a group of six across the line for second, followed by Canadian rider Isaac Leblanc (LowestRates.com) in third. Houle couldn't stay with the leaders and came in ninth. David Boily (Garneau Quebecor) finished just ahead of Houle, in eighth. As a note of interest, Rice's team director said his rider climbed the 21percent grade with a 53 tooth chainring.
When the time bonuses were factored in [two seconds for Houle on the road and seven for Daniel after finishing second], it left Houle in second, but now 18 seconds down. Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) is third, at 48 seconds.
Daniel continues to hold three jerseys: Yellow as race leader, Red as Best Young Rider, and White as Points leader. Rob Squire (Holowesko-Citadel) continues to hold the Climber's jersey.
On Saturday, the riders go to Quebec City for a criterium on a two kilometre circuit, where they will complete 35 laps for a total distance of 70 kilometres.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
|1:43:58
|2
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:02
|3
|Emmanuel Gagné (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|4
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|5
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|6
|Mikhel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team
|7
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|8
|David Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:00:08
|9
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canada
|10
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|11
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|12
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|13
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|14
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|15
|David Drouin (Can) Canada
|0:00:13
|16
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:15
|17
|Benhamouda Mehdi (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|18
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|19
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|20
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|21
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|22
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|23
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|24
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|25
|Robert Hargrove (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|26
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|27
|Christopher Pendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|28
|Israel Nuno Argüelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|29
|Justin Mauch (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|30
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|31
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|0:00:25
|32
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada
|33
|Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|34
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team
|0:00:27
|35
|Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|36
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|37
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:31
|38
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|39
|Adam Roberge (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|40
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|41
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|42
|Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|43
|Alexander Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|44
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:35
|45
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:00:37
|46
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|47
|Cameron McPhaden (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|48
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|49
|Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|50
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|51
|Connor Toppings (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
|52
|Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team
|53
|Leonardo Mazara Luisito (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|54
|Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra) Vélosélect
|55
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:48
|56
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|57
|Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|0:00:51
|58
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|59
|Darcy Wooley (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
|0:00:52
|60
|Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|61
|Sam Bassetti (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:00:55
|62
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:57
|63
|William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|64
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|65
|Green Edward (RSA) Vélosélect
|66
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:03
|67
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|68
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canada
|69
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|70
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Canada
|71
|Alex Amiri (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
|72
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:07
|73
|Derrick St John (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|74
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|75
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|76
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|77
|Dylan Davies (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
|0:01:10
|78
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|79
|James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|80
|Julien Barzeau-Seguin (Can) Vélosélect
|81
|Robert Gutgesell (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|82
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|83
|John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:17
|84
|William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|85
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|86
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Canada
|0:01:19
|87
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|88
|William Blackburn (Can) Vélosélect
|89
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:22
|90
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|91
|Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
|92
|Justin Purificati (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|93
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|94
|Andzs Flakis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:26
|95
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:32
|96
|Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:01:38
|97
|Gerd Dekeijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|98
|Jyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|99
|William Elliot (Can) Canada
|0:01:48
|100
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:01:57
|101
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:11
|OTL
|François Chabot (Can) Vélosélect
|DNF
|Nicolas Lefrançois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Tim Rugg (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|10:53:52
|2
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canada
|0:00:18
|3
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:48
|4
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:22
|5
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|0:01:40
|6
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:42
|7
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:01:43
|8
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:47
|9
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:18
|10
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|0:02:30
|11
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:02:38
|12
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team
|0:02:40
|13
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:51
|14
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:43
|15
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:04:16
|16
|David Drouin (Can) Canada
|0:04:40
|17
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:04:43
|18
|Justin Mauch (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:05:16
|19
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:05:31
|20
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada
|0:05:37
|21
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:05:56
|22
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:06:26
|23
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:06:50
|24
|Israel Nuno Argüelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:07:26
|25
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:07:57
|26
|Derrick St John (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:08:31
|27
|Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:09:00
|28
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:09:39
|29
|Mikhel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team
|0:10:51
|30
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:11:49
|31
|Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team
|0:12:24
|32
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:13:48
|33
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:13:49
|34
|David Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:13:55
|35
|Andzs Flakis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:14:29
|36
|Darcy Wooley (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
|0:14:43
|37
|Benhamouda Mehdi (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:14:58
|38
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:15:11
|39
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:15:52
|40
|James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:16:32
|41
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:17:00
|42
|Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
|0:17:23
|43
|Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:18:10
|44
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:18:16
|45
|Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra) Vélosélect
|0:19:13
|46
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:20:06
|47
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:22:48
|48
|Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:23:36
|49
|Robert Hargrove (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|0:24:28
|50
|Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:25:32
|51
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:25:48
|52
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:27:15
|53
|Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|0:28:46
|54
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:29:12
|55
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:29:56
|56
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:30:12
|57
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:30:21
|58
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:30:23
|59
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:30:47
|60
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:31:08
|61
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|0:32:12
|62
|Christopher Pendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:32:31
|63
|William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:32:33
|64
|Alexander Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:33:18
|65
|Robert Gutgesell (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:34:00
|66
|John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:35:12
|67
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:35:35
|68
|Sam Bassetti (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:36:32
|69
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:38:20
|70
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:39:44
|71
|Connor Toppings (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
|0:39:54
|72
|Green Edward (RSA) Vélosélect
|0:40:00
|73
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:40:51
|74
|Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:42:28
|75
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:42:58
|76
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Canada
|77
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:43:13
|78
|Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|0:43:19
|79
|Adam Roberge (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|0:43:27
|80
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:44:07
|81
|Alex Amiri (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
|0:44:23
|82
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:45:02
|83
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:46:04
|84
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:46:38
|85
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:47:23
|86
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:53:04
|87
|William Elliot (Can) Canada
|0:53:35
|88
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Canada
|0:53:56
|89
|Dylan Davies (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
|0:54:21
|90
|Jyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|1:02:38
|91
|Cameron McPhaden (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|1:03:23
|92
|Justin Purificati (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|1:03:29
|93
|Gerd Dekeijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:03:51
|94
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canada
|1:08:09
|95
|William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|1:08:26
|96
|Emmanuel Gagné (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|1:09:26
|97
|Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|1:14:00
|98
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|1:14:02
|99
|Leonardo Mazara Luisito (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|1:14:09
|100
|Julien Barzeau-Seguin (Can) Vélosélect
|1:15:07
|101
|William Blackburn (Can) Vélosélect
|1:19:45
