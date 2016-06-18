Image 1 of 14 vPodium for stage 3b at Tour de Beauce: Gregory Daniel (from left), Michael Rice, Isaac Leblanc (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 14 Michael Rice (Garneau Quebecor) rode away from everyone else to claim the win during stage 3b at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 14 Riders hit the final 21 percent grade to the finish of stage 3b at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 14 This break of 11 would finally succeed and stay away until the final kilometres of stage 3 at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 14 Axeon Hagens Berman setting tempo during stage 3b at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 14 Axeon Hagens Berman spent a lot of time at the front during stage 3b at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 14 Taking on fuel mid-race at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 14 Race leader Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) was well positioned at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 14 Tune-ups on the fly at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 14 Back of the bunch on one of the many long downhill sections during stage 3b at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 14 One of many early attacks that would not succeed during stage 3 at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 14 The riders would hit this bridge from a downhill after the 4 laps as they head to the finish line during stage 3b at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 14 Riders prepare to start the twilight race at Tour de Beauce (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 14 Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) holds three of four jerseys with Rob Squire (Holowesko-Citadel) holding the KOM polka dot (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) extended his overall lead at the Tour de Beauce on Friday evening after a strong second place stage finish behind Michael Rice (Garneau Quebecor). Daniel is now 18 seconds ahead of Hugo Houle (Team Canada), providing more of a cushion than the seven seconds he held following the morning time trial.

The 78-kilometre stage took the riders south of St-Georges for four laps of a rolling 16-kilometre circuit, before heading back to the town for the finish. The finish was a new one for Beauce, sending the riders across a dam on a three-metre-wide road 1,200 metres from the finish. They immediately climbed a short 15 percent grade before a right and then a left into the final 500 metres, which ended the stage with a 21 percent wall.

A group of 11 formed off the front on the first lap, containing Luis Lemus (Cycling Academy Team), Rafael Marquez Raigon (Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team), Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), Bryan Lewis (Lupus Racing Team), Pierrick Naud (Rally Cycling), Robert Squire (Holowesko-Citadel), Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Garneau Quebecor), Alexis Cartier (Garneau Quebecor), Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling), Jack Burke (H&R Block Pro Cycling), Andzs Flakis (Holowesko-Citadel).

The gap extended beyond a minute, but Axeon was monitoring closely and, as they headed back into town, pulled them back.

When the field hit the base of the final climb, it was not a case of tactics, but rather of every rider struggling up the steep climb as best he could. Rice exploded off the front to win by two seconds, with Daniel leading a group of six across the line for second, followed by Canadian rider Isaac Leblanc (LowestRates.com) in third. Houle couldn't stay with the leaders and came in ninth. David Boily (Garneau Quebecor) finished just ahead of Houle, in eighth. As a note of interest, Rice's team director said his rider climbed the 21percent grade with a 53 tooth chainring.

When the time bonuses were factored in [two seconds for Houle on the road and seven for Daniel after finishing second], it left Houle in second, but now 18 seconds down. Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) is third, at 48 seconds.

Daniel continues to hold three jerseys: Yellow as race leader, Red as Best Young Rider, and White as Points leader. Rob Squire (Holowesko-Citadel) continues to hold the Climber's jersey.

On Saturday, the riders go to Quebec City for a criterium on a two kilometre circuit, where they will complete 35 laps for a total distance of 70 kilometres.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Quebecor 1:43:58 2 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:02 3 Emmanuel Gagné (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 4 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 6 Mikhel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team 7 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 8 David Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:00:08 9 Hugo Houle (Can) Canada 10 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 11 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 12 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 13 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 14 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 15 David Drouin (Can) Canada 0:00:13 16 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:15 17 Benhamouda Mehdi (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 18 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 19 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 20 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 21 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 22 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 23 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 24 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 25 Robert Hargrove (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 26 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 27 Christopher Pendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 28 Israel Nuno Argüelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 29 Justin Mauch (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 30 Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 31 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 0:00:25 32 Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada 33 Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 34 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team 0:00:27 35 Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 36 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor 37 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:00:31 38 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 39 Adam Roberge (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 40 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 41 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 42 Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 43 Alexander Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 44 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:35 45 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:00:37 46 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 47 Cameron McPhaden (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 48 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 49 Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:00:39 50 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 51 Connor Toppings (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors 52 Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team 53 Leonardo Mazara Luisito (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:00:42 54 Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra) Vélosélect 55 Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:48 56 Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Quebecor 57 Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 0:00:51 58 Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 59 Darcy Wooley (Aus) Garneau Quebecor 0:00:52 60 Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team 61 Sam Bassetti (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:00:55 62 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:57 63 William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:01:00 64 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Quebecor 65 Green Edward (RSA) Vélosélect 66 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:01:03 67 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 68 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canada 69 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 70 Alexander Cowan (Can) Canada 71 Alex Amiri (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors 72 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:01:07 73 Derrick St John (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 74 Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 75 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 76 Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 77 Dylan Davies (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors 0:01:10 78 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 79 James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 80 Julien Barzeau-Seguin (Can) Vélosélect 81 Robert Gutgesell (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 82 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 83 John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:17 84 William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 85 Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling 86 Kyle Buckosky (Can) Canada 0:01:19 87 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 88 William Blackburn (Can) Vélosélect 89 Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:22 90 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 91 Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling 92 Justin Purificati (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 93 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 94 Andzs Flakis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:26 95 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:32 96 Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:01:38 97 Gerd Dekeijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 98 Jyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 99 William Elliot (Can) Canada 0:01:48 100 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:01:57 101 Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:11 OTL François Chabot (Can) Vélosélect DNF Nicolas Lefrançois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Tim Rugg (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme