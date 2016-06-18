Trending

Rice powers to stage win at Tour de Beauce

Daniel extends overall lead

vPodium for stage 3b at Tour de Beauce: Gregory Daniel (from left), Michael Rice, Isaac Leblanc

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Michael Rice (Garneau Quebecor) rode away from everyone else to claim the win during stage 3b at Tour de Beauce

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Riders hit the final 21 percent grade to the finish of stage 3b at Tour de Beauce

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
This break of 11 would finally succeed and stay away until the final kilometres of stage 3 at Tour de Beauce

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Axeon Hagens Berman setting tempo during stage 3b at Tour de Beauce

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Axeon Hagens Berman spent a lot of time at the front during stage 3b at Tour de Beauce

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Taking on fuel mid-race at Tour de Beauce

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Race leader Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) was well positioned at Tour de Beauce

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Tune-ups on the fly at Tour de Beauce

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Back of the bunch on one of the many long downhill sections during stage 3b at Tour de Beauce

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
One of many early attacks that would not succeed during stage 3 at Tour de Beauce

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
The riders would hit this bridge from a downhill after the 4 laps as they head to the finish line during stage 3b at Tour de Beauce

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Riders prepare to start the twilight race at Tour de Beauce

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) holds three of four jerseys with Rob Squire (Holowesko-Citadel) holding the KOM polka dot

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) extended his overall lead at the Tour de Beauce on Friday evening after a strong second place stage finish behind Michael Rice (Garneau Quebecor). Daniel is now 18 seconds ahead of Hugo Houle (Team Canada), providing more of a cushion than the seven seconds he held following the morning time trial.

The 78-kilometre stage took the riders south of St-Georges for four laps of a rolling 16-kilometre circuit, before heading back to the town for the finish. The finish was a new one for Beauce, sending the riders across a dam on a three-metre-wide road 1,200 metres from the finish. They immediately climbed a short 15 percent grade before a right and then a left into the final 500 metres, which ended the stage with a 21 percent wall.

A group of 11 formed off the front on the first lap, containing Luis Lemus (Cycling Academy Team), Rafael Marquez Raigon (Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team), Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), Bryan Lewis (Lupus Racing Team), Pierrick Naud (Rally Cycling), Robert Squire (Holowesko-Citadel), Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Garneau Quebecor), Alexis Cartier (Garneau Quebecor), Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling), Jack Burke (H&R Block Pro Cycling), Andzs Flakis (Holowesko-Citadel).

The gap extended beyond a minute, but Axeon was monitoring closely and, as they headed back into town, pulled them back.

When the field hit the base of the final climb, it was not a case of tactics, but rather of every rider struggling up the steep climb as best he could. Rice exploded off the front to win by two seconds, with Daniel leading a group of six across the line for second, followed by Canadian rider Isaac Leblanc (LowestRates.com) in third. Houle couldn't stay with the leaders and came in ninth. David Boily (Garneau Quebecor) finished just ahead of Houle, in eighth. As a note of interest, Rice's team director said his rider climbed the 21percent grade with a 53 tooth chainring.

When the time bonuses were factored in [two seconds for Houle on the road and seven for Daniel after finishing second], it left Houle in second, but now 18 seconds down. Robin Carpenter (Holowesko-Citadel) is third, at 48 seconds.

Daniel continues to hold three jerseys: Yellow as race leader, Red as Best Young Rider, and White as Points leader. Rob Squire (Holowesko-Citadel) continues to hold the Climber's jersey.

On Saturday, the riders go to Quebec City for a criterium on a two kilometre circuit, where they will complete 35 laps for a total distance of 70 kilometres.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Quebecor1:43:58
2Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:02
3Emmanuel Gagné (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
4Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
5Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
6Mikhel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team
7Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
8David Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:00:08
9Hugo Houle (Can) Canada
10Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
11Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
12Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
13Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
14Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
15David Drouin (Can) Canada0:00:13
16Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:15
17Benhamouda Mehdi (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
18Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
19Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
20Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
21Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
22Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
23Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
24Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
25Robert Hargrove (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
26Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
27Christopher Pendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
28Israel Nuno Argüelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
29Justin Mauch (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
30Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
31Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team0:00:25
32Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada
33Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
34Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team0:00:27
35Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
36Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
37Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:00:31
38Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
39Adam Roberge (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
40Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
41Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
42Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
43Alexander Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
44Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:35
45Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:00:37
46Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
47Cameron McPhaden (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
48Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
49Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:00:39
50Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
51Connor Toppings (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
52Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team
53Leonardo Mazara Luisito (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:00:42
54Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra) Vélosélect
55Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:48
56Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Quebecor
57Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team0:00:51
58Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
59Darcy Wooley (Aus) Garneau Quebecor0:00:52
60Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
61Sam Bassetti (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:00:55
62Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:57
63William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:01:00
64Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
65Green Edward (RSA) Vélosélect
66Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:03
67Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
68Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canada
69Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
70Alexander Cowan (Can) Canada
71Alex Amiri (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
72Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:01:07
73Derrick St John (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
74Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
75Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
76Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
77Dylan Davies (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors0:01:10
78William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
79James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
80Julien Barzeau-Seguin (Can) Vélosélect
81Robert Gutgesell (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
82Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
83John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:17
84William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
85Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
86Kyle Buckosky (Can) Canada0:01:19
87Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
88William Blackburn (Can) Vélosélect
89Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:22
90Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
91Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
92Justin Purificati (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
93Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
94Andzs Flakis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:26
95Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:32
96Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:38
97Gerd Dekeijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
98Jyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
99William Elliot (Can) Canada0:01:48
100Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:01:57
101Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:11
OTLFrançois Chabot (Can) Vélosélect
DNFNicolas Lefrançois (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFTim Rugg (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman10:53:52
2Hugo Houle (Can) Canada0:00:18
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:48
4Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:22
5Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team0:01:40
6Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:42
7Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:01:43
8Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:47
9Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:18
10Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team0:02:30
11Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:38
12Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team0:02:40
13Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:51
14Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:43
15Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:04:16
16David Drouin (Can) Canada0:04:40
17Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:04:43
18Justin Mauch (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:05:16
19Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:05:31
20Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada0:05:37
21Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:05:56
22Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:06:26
23Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:06:50
24Israel Nuno Argüelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:07:26
25Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:07:57
26Derrick St John (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:08:31
27Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:09:00
28Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:09:39
29Mikhel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team0:10:51
30William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:11:49
31Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team0:12:24
32Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:13:48
33Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:13:49
34David Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:13:55
35Andzs Flakis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:14:29
36Darcy Wooley (Aus) Garneau Quebecor0:14:43
37Benhamouda Mehdi (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:14:58
38Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:15:11
39Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:15:52
40James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:16:32
41Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:17:00
42Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Quebecor0:17:23
43Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:18:10
44Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:18:16
45Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra) Vélosélect0:19:13
46Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:20:06
47Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:22:48
48Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling0:23:36
49Robert Hargrove (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates0:24:28
50Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:25:32
51Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:25:48
52Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:27:15
53Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team0:28:46
54Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:29:12
55Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:29:56
56Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:30:12
57Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:30:21
58Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:30:23
59Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:30:47
60Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:31:08
61Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team0:32:12
62Christopher Pendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:32:31
63William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling0:32:33
64Alexander Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:33:18
65Robert Gutgesell (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:34:00
66John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:35:12
67Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:35:35
68Sam Bassetti (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:36:32
69Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling0:38:20
70Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:39:44
71Connor Toppings (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors0:39:54
72Green Edward (RSA) Vélosélect0:40:00
73Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling0:40:51
74Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:42:28
75Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:42:58
76Kyle Buckosky (Can) Canada
77Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:43:13
78Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates0:43:19
79Adam Roberge (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates0:43:27
80Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:44:07
81Alex Amiri (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors0:44:23
82Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:45:02
83Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:46:04
84Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:46:38
85Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:47:23
86Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:53:04
87William Elliot (Can) Canada0:53:35
88Alexander Cowan (Can) Canada0:53:56
89Dylan Davies (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors0:54:21
90Jyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci1:02:38
91Cameron McPhaden (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates1:03:23
92Justin Purificati (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme1:03:29
93Gerd Dekeijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk1:03:51
94Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canada1:08:09
95William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team1:08:26
96Emmanuel Gagné (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates1:09:26
97Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling1:14:00
98Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci1:14:02
99Leonardo Mazara Luisito (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team1:14:09
100Julien Barzeau-Seguin (Can) Vélosélect1:15:07
101William Blackburn (Can) Vélosélect1:19:45

