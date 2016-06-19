Trending

Tour de Beauce: Daniel wins final stage and overall

US road champion dominates on his way to win in Saint-Georges

Image 1 of 28

Hugo Houle (Team Canada)

Hugo Houle (Team Canada)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 2 of 28

Hugo Houle (Team Canada) tries again to get away on the final climb

Hugo Houle (Team Canada) tries again to get away on the final climb
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 3 of 28

Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling) attacks

Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling) attacks
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 4 of 28

Hugo Houle (Team Canada) attacked constantly on the last two laps

Hugo Houle (Team Canada) attacked constantly on the last two laps
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 5 of 28

Hugo Houle (Team Canada) attacks with 1.5 laps to go

Hugo Houle (Team Canada) attacks with 1.5 laps to go
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 6 of 28

Hugo Houle (Team Canada) and Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) were locked to each other's wheels for the entire race

Hugo Houle (Team Canada) and Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) were locked to each other's wheels for the entire race
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 7 of 28

Greg Daniel wins the final stage and the overall at the 2016 Tour de Beauce.

Greg Daniel wins the final stage and the overall at the 2016 Tour de Beauce.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 28

Robert Squire (Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportwear) going for KoM points

Robert Squire (Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportwear) going for KoM points
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 9 of 28

Thomas Vaubourzeix (Lupus Racing Team) and Ryan Anderson (Team Canada)

Thomas Vaubourzeix (Lupus Racing Team) and Ryan Anderson (Team Canada)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 10 of 28

Jersey wearers for the final stage

Jersey wearers for the final stage
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 11 of 28

Heading out for the final stage

Heading out for the final stage
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 12 of 28

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) leads the main break of the day

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) leads the main break of the day
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 13 of 28

Race leader Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman)

Race leader Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 14 of 28

Axeon Hagens Berman worked hard to protect Daniel's lead

Axeon Hagens Berman worked hard to protect Daniel's lead
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 15 of 28

Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) at the front of the break

Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) at the front of the break
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 16 of 28

Axeon Hagens Berman at the front of the peloton

Axeon Hagens Berman at the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 17 of 28

Race leader Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman)

Race leader Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 18 of 28

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) with Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling)

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) with Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 19 of 28

Axeon Hagens Berman at the front of the peloton

Axeon Hagens Berman at the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 20 of 28

Stage podium: l to r - Huole, Daniel, Jimenez

Stage podium: l to r - Huole, Daniel, Jimenez
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 21 of 28

The final overall podium at Tour de Beauce: Hugo Houle, Greg Daniel and Robin Carpenter

The final overall podium at Tour de Beauce: Hugo Houle, Greg Daniel and Robin Carpenter
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 22 of 28

The final overall podium at Tour de Beauce: Hugo Houle, Greg Daniel and Robin Carpenter

The final overall podium at Tour de Beauce: Hugo Houle, Greg Daniel and Robin Carpenter
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 23 of 28

Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) wins the final stage of the Tour de Beauce.

Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) wins the final stage of the Tour de Beauce.
(Image credit: Corporation du Grand Prix cycliste de Beauce/Brian Black Hodes)
Image 24 of 28

The stage 5 podium at Tour de Beauce: Hugo Houle, Gregory Daniel and Diego Milan

The stage 5 podium at Tour de Beauce: Hugo Houle, Gregory Daniel and Diego Milan
(Image credit: Corporation du Grand Prix cycliste de Beauce/Brian Black Hodes)
Image 25 of 28

The final Tour de Beauce overall podium: Hugo Houle, Gregory Daniel and Robin Carpenter.

The final Tour de Beauce overall podium: Hugo Houle, Gregory Daniel and Robin Carpenter.
(Image credit: Corporation du Grand Prix cycliste de Beauce/Brian Black Hodes)
Image 26 of 28

The final Tour de Beauce overall podium: Hugo Houle, Gregory Daniel and Robin Carpenter.

The final Tour de Beauce overall podium: Hugo Houle, Gregory Daniel and Robin Carpenter.
(Image credit: Corporation du Grand Prix cycliste de Beauce/Brian Black Hodes)
Image 27 of 28

The final Tour de Beauce overall podium: Hugo Houle, Gregory Daniel and Robin Carpenter.

The final Tour de Beauce overall podium: Hugo Houle, Gregory Daniel and Robin Carpenter.
(Image credit: Corporation du Grand Prix cycliste de Beauce/Brian Black Hodes)
Image 28 of 28

Holowesko-Citadel riders Rob Squire and Robin Carpenter on the Tour de Beauce podium

Holowesko-Citadel riders Rob Squire and Robin Carpenter on the Tour de Beauce podium
(Image credit: Corporation du Grand Prix cycliste de Beauce/Brian Black Hodes)

The 31st edition of the Tour de Beauce concluded with the traditional circuit race through the streets of St-Georges, that once again shredded the field, with only 60 riders finishing the stage. Yellow jersey holder Greg Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) capped off his time in yellow by outsprinting General Classification rival Hugo Houle (Team Canada) to win the final stage. Daniel also took the Points jersey and Young Rider jersey. Robert Squire (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie) took the Climber's jersey, and his team won the Team Classification.

The fifth and final stage sends the riders on 12 laps of a 10.2 kilometre circuit that is dominated by a two kilometre climb. Riders get little recovery time, since the rest of the circuit twists and turns through residential streets. More than once, a race leader has lost the jersey after his team could not respond to the constant attacks put forth by rival contenders.

Daniel went into the stage with only a 16 second gap on Houle, but his team proved to be up to the task. A break of five went clear on the second lap, driven by Rob Britton (Rally). Also in the break were Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly), Ryan Anderson (Team Canada), Alexis Cartier (Garneau Quebecor) and Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber). A few laps later, Thomas Vaubourzeix (Lupus) and Jordan Cheyne (Jelly Belly) bridged across, while Berry was dropped.

The gap went over a minute quickly, and then to 1:45, making Britton the virtual race leader by four seconds. When the gap went over two minutes just past the halfway mark in the race, Axeon began to chase in earnest, slowly chipping away at the lead as some members of the break began to struggle. With less than 40 kilometres remaining the gap went back below a minute, but the peloton was below 50 riders (out of 98 starters) under the intense pace set by Axeon.

As the riders hit three laps to go, the break was all but caught, with only Vaubourzeix trying to stave off capture. The peloton hit the climb and Houle tried to put pressure on Daniel, but only succeeded in exploding the field, with 16 riders going clear over the top. Houle went again on the next lap, but Daniel was stuck to his wheel. The 16 regrouped for the final lap, and Houle made a final attempt to shake the yellow jersey, without success as 12 riders made the cut.

Out of the final corner with 500 metres to go, Houle made the first move, but Daniel was on his wheel, and came by to take the win in the last 50 metres.

"I knew we had a really strong team, but at the end it was going to be mano-a-mano against some of these strong guys, especially Hugo," admitted Daniel. "It was difficult to control but the guys went above and beyond, and pulled pretty much until the final time up the climb, which was perfect. I knew Hugo was the main guy to follow, and for all my team mates I was going to dig inside out to make sure he didn't get away. Winning the final stage was the cherry on top!"

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman3:06:56
2Hugo Houle (Can) Canada
3Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
4Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
5Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
6Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
7Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
8Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:03
9Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
10Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
11Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:06
12Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:12
13Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:21
14Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
15David Drouin (Can) Canada
16Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:25
17Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:44
18Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:08
19Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
20Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:53
21Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
22Israel Nuno Argüelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:04:22
23Benhamouda Mehdi (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
24Christopher Pendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
25Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
26Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada
27Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
28Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
29Derrick St John (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
30Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
31Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
32Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team
33Alexander Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:26
34Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:04:30
35Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:07:31
36Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:08:55
37Justin Mauch (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
38William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:11:08
39Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
40William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
41Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team
42Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
43Mihkel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team
44Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
45Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
46Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:11:21
47Robert Hargrove (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates0:14:20
48Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling0:14:43
49Darcy Wooley (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
50Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
51Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
52Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
53Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
54Green Edward (RSA) Vélosélect
55Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra) Vélosélect
56Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
57Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
58Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team0:15:25
59Connor Toppings (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors0:15:43
60Adam Roberge (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates0:15:54
DNFAlexander Cowan (Can) Canada
DNFWilliam Elliot (Can) Canada
DNFJean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canada
DNFKyle Buckosky (Can) Canada
DNFGuy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
DNFIgnacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
DNFLeonardo Mazara Luisito (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
DNFStephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFGerd Dekeijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFMartijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFTyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
DNFThomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
DNFMatthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
DNFBryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
DNFBarry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
DNFWilliam Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
DNFPierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
DNFJohn Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
DNFAndzs Flakis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
DNFMiguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
DNFMarc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
DNFDavid Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor
DNFMichael Rice (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
DNFEmile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFRyan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFTravis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
DNFFélix Côté-Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
DNFSam Bassetti (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
DNFAlex Amiri (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
DNFDylan Davies (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
DNFWilliam Blackburn (Can) Vélosélect
DNFJean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
DNFCameron McPhaden (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
DNFEmmanuel Gagné (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
DNFStephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
DNFJames Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
DNFRobert Gutgesell (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
DNFJyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
DNFHendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman15:37:34
2Hugo Houle (Can) Canada0:00:22
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:07
4Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:32
5Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team0:01:53
6Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:03
7Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:02:09
8Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:16
9Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:23
10David Drouin (Can) Canada0:05:11
11Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:06:06
12Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team0:07:11
13Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:07:15
14Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
15Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:07:23
16Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:07:42
17Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:08:53
18Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada0:10:07
19Israel Nuno Argüelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:12:07
20Derrick St John (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:14:19
21Justin Mauch (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:14:30
22Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team0:14:34
23Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:14:49
24Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team0:17:01
25Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:18:01
26Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:18:17
27Benhamouda Mehdi (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:19:35
28Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:20:28
29Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:21:34
30Mihkel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team0:21:41
31Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:21:43
32Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:23:16
33William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:24:32
34Darcy Wooley (Aus) Garneau Quebecor0:29:45
35Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:30:56
36Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:33:25
37Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:33:30
38Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:35:10
39Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra) Vélosélect0:37:09
40Christopher Pendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:37:39
41Alexander Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:38:03
42Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:38:13
43Robert Hargrove (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates0:39:03
44Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:39:06
45Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling0:39:54
46Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:41:43
47Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:42:28
48Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:44:20
49Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:44:21
50Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:44:34
51Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team0:45:36
52Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling0:53:18
53Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:56:20
54Connor Toppings (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors0:58:15
55Green Edward (RSA) Vélosélect0:59:58
56Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Quebecor1:00:35
57Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1:01:34
58Adam Roberge (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates1:02:01
59Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team1:04:22
60William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team1:21:04

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman72pts
2Hugo Houle (Can) Canada59
3Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear49
4Mihkel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team48
5Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling31
6Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman29
7Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis27
8Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis27
9Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear25
10Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team24
11Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling22
12Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team21
13Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling20
14Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear18
15Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team17
16Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman17
17Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling16
18William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman15
19Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team14
20Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman12
21Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team12
22Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis12
23Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team11
24David Drouin (Can) Canada11
25Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team7
26Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
27Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling6
28Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
29Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
30Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling6
31Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling5
32Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada3
33Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling3
34Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2
35Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear61pts
2Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team48
3Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling34
4Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear27
5Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman26
6Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling20
7Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team19
8Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman18
9Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada17
10Hugo Houle (Can) Canada13
11Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling12
12Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman11
13Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team10
14Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis8
15Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear7
16Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
17Mihkel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team7
18Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman5
19Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team4
20Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Quebecor4
21Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling4
22Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4
23Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team3
24William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman3
25Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
26Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team1
27Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1
28Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team1
29Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Holowesko-Citadel P/B Hincapie Sportwear47:04:53
2Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:36
3Silber Pro Cycling0:00:51
4Cycling Academy Team0:00:57
5Canada0:03:09
6Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:04:11
7Rally Cycling0:04:45
8Lupus Racing Team0:24:13
9Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:33:20
10Garneau Quebecor0:43:52
11H&R Block Pro Cycling1:14:32

Latest on Cyclingnews