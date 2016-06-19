Tour de Beauce: Daniel wins final stage and overall
US road champion dominates on his way to win in Saint-Georges
Stage 5: Saint-Georges -
The 31st edition of the Tour de Beauce concluded with the traditional circuit race through the streets of St-Georges, that once again shredded the field, with only 60 riders finishing the stage. Yellow jersey holder Greg Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) capped off his time in yellow by outsprinting General Classification rival Hugo Houle (Team Canada) to win the final stage. Daniel also took the Points jersey and Young Rider jersey. Robert Squire (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie) took the Climber's jersey, and his team won the Team Classification.
The fifth and final stage sends the riders on 12 laps of a 10.2 kilometre circuit that is dominated by a two kilometre climb. Riders get little recovery time, since the rest of the circuit twists and turns through residential streets. More than once, a race leader has lost the jersey after his team could not respond to the constant attacks put forth by rival contenders.
Daniel went into the stage with only a 16 second gap on Houle, but his team proved to be up to the task. A break of five went clear on the second lap, driven by Rob Britton (Rally). Also in the break were Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly), Ryan Anderson (Team Canada), Alexis Cartier (Garneau Quebecor) and Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber). A few laps later, Thomas Vaubourzeix (Lupus) and Jordan Cheyne (Jelly Belly) bridged across, while Berry was dropped.
The gap went over a minute quickly, and then to 1:45, making Britton the virtual race leader by four seconds. When the gap went over two minutes just past the halfway mark in the race, Axeon began to chase in earnest, slowly chipping away at the lead as some members of the break began to struggle. With less than 40 kilometres remaining the gap went back below a minute, but the peloton was below 50 riders (out of 98 starters) under the intense pace set by Axeon.
As the riders hit three laps to go, the break was all but caught, with only Vaubourzeix trying to stave off capture. The peloton hit the climb and Houle tried to put pressure on Daniel, but only succeeded in exploding the field, with 16 riders going clear over the top. Houle went again on the next lap, but Daniel was stuck to his wheel. The 16 regrouped for the final lap, and Houle made a final attempt to shake the yellow jersey, without success as 12 riders made the cut.
Out of the final corner with 500 metres to go, Houle made the first move, but Daniel was on his wheel, and came by to take the win in the last 50 metres.
"I knew we had a really strong team, but at the end it was going to be mano-a-mano against some of these strong guys, especially Hugo," admitted Daniel. "It was difficult to control but the guys went above and beyond, and pulled pretty much until the final time up the climb, which was perfect. I knew Hugo was the main guy to follow, and for all my team mates I was going to dig inside out to make sure he didn't get away. Winning the final stage was the cherry on top!"
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3:06:56
|2
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canada
|3
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|4
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|5
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|6
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|7
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|8
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:03
|9
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|10
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|11
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:06
|12
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:12
|13
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:21
|14
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|15
|David Drouin (Can) Canada
|16
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:25
|17
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:44
|18
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:03:08
|19
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|20
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:03:53
|21
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|22
|Israel Nuno Argüelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:04:22
|23
|Benhamouda Mehdi (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|24
|Christopher Pendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|25
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|26
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada
|27
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|28
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|29
|Derrick St John (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|30
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|31
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|32
|Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team
|33
|Alexander Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:26
|34
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:04:30
|35
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:07:31
|36
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:08:55
|37
|Justin Mauch (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|38
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:11:08
|39
|Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|40
|William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|41
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team
|42
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|43
|Mihkel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team
|44
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|45
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|46
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:11:21
|47
|Robert Hargrove (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|0:14:20
|48
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:14:43
|49
|Darcy Wooley (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
|50
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|51
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|52
|Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|53
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|54
|Green Edward (RSA) Vélosélect
|55
|Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra) Vélosélect
|56
|Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
|57
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|58
|Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|0:15:25
|59
|Connor Toppings (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
|0:15:43
|60
|Adam Roberge (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|0:15:54
|DNF
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Canada
|DNF
|William Elliot (Can) Canada
|DNF
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canada
|DNF
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Canada
|DNF
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|DNF
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Leonardo Mazara Luisito (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Gerd Dekeijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|DNF
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|DNF
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|DNF
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|DNF
|Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|DNF
|William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|DNF
|Andzs Flakis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|DNF
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|DNF
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|DNF
|David Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|DNF
|Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
|DNF
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Sam Bassetti (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|DNF
|Alex Amiri (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
|DNF
|Dylan Davies (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
|DNF
|William Blackburn (Can) Vélosélect
|DNF
|Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|DNF
|Cameron McPhaden (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|DNF
|Emmanuel Gagné (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|DNF
|Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|DNF
|James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|DNF
|Robert Gutgesell (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|DNF
|Jyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|DNF
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|15:37:34
|2
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canada
|0:00:22
|3
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:07
|4
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:32
|5
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|0:01:53
|6
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:02:03
|7
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:02:09
|8
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:16
|9
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:04:23
|10
|David Drouin (Can) Canada
|0:05:11
|11
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:06:06
|12
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|0:07:11
|13
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:07:15
|14
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|15
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:07:23
|16
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:07:42
|17
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:08:53
|18
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada
|0:10:07
|19
|Israel Nuno Argüelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:12:07
|20
|Derrick St John (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:14:19
|21
|Justin Mauch (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:14:30
|22
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team
|0:14:34
|23
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:14:49
|24
|Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team
|0:17:01
|25
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:18:01
|26
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:18:17
|27
|Benhamouda Mehdi (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:19:35
|28
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:20:28
|29
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:21:34
|30
|Mihkel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team
|0:21:41
|31
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:21:43
|32
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:23:16
|33
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:24:32
|34
|Darcy Wooley (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
|0:29:45
|35
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:30:56
|36
|Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:33:25
|37
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:33:30
|38
|Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:35:10
|39
|Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra) Vélosélect
|0:37:09
|40
|Christopher Pendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:37:39
|41
|Alexander Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:38:03
|42
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:38:13
|43
|Robert Hargrove (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|0:39:03
|44
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:39:06
|45
|Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:39:54
|46
|Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:41:43
|47
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:42:28
|48
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:44:20
|49
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:44:21
|50
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:44:34
|51
|Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team
|0:45:36
|52
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:53:18
|53
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:56:20
|54
|Connor Toppings (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors
|0:58:15
|55
|Green Edward (RSA) Vélosélect
|0:59:58
|56
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|1:00:35
|57
|Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1:01:34
|58
|Adam Roberge (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates
|1:02:01
|59
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|1:04:22
|60
|William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|1:21:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|72
|pts
|2
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canada
|59
|3
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|49
|4
|Mihkel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team
|48
|5
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|31
|6
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|29
|7
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|27
|8
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|27
|9
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|25
|10
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|24
|11
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|22
|12
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|21
|13
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|20
|14
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|18
|15
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team
|17
|16
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|17
|17
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|16
|18
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|15
|19
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|14
|20
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|12
|21
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|12
|22
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|12
|23
|Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team
|11
|24
|David Drouin (Can) Canada
|11
|25
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|7
|26
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|27
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|6
|28
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|29
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|6
|30
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|6
|31
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|5
|32
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada
|3
|33
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|3
|34
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|2
|35
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|61
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team
|48
|3
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|34
|4
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|27
|5
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|26
|6
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|20
|7
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|19
|8
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|18
|9
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada
|17
|10
|Hugo Houle (Can) Canada
|13
|11
|Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|12
|12
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|11
|13
|Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team
|10
|14
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|8
|15
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|7
|16
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|17
|Mihkel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team
|7
|18
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|19
|Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team
|4
|20
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|4
|21
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4
|22
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4
|23
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team
|3
|24
|William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|25
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|26
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|1
|27
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|28
|Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|1
|29
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Holowesko-Citadel P/B Hincapie Sportwear
|47:04:53
|2
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:36
|3
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:51
|4
|Cycling Academy Team
|0:00:57
|5
|Canada
|0:03:09
|6
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:04:11
|7
|Rally Cycling
|0:04:45
|8
|Lupus Racing Team
|0:24:13
|9
|Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:33:20
|10
|Garneau Quebecor
|0:43:52
|11
|H&R Block Pro Cycling
|1:14:32
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy