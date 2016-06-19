Image 1 of 28 Hugo Houle (Team Canada) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 2 of 28 Hugo Houle (Team Canada) tries again to get away on the final climb (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 3 of 28 Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling) attacks (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 4 of 28 Hugo Houle (Team Canada) attacked constantly on the last two laps (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 5 of 28 Hugo Houle (Team Canada) attacks with 1.5 laps to go (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 6 of 28 Hugo Houle (Team Canada) and Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) were locked to each other's wheels for the entire race (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 7 of 28 Greg Daniel wins the final stage and the overall at the 2016 Tour de Beauce. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 28 Robert Squire (Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportwear) going for KoM points (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 9 of 28 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Lupus Racing Team) and Ryan Anderson (Team Canada) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 10 of 28 Jersey wearers for the final stage (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 11 of 28 Heading out for the final stage (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 12 of 28 Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) leads the main break of the day (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 13 of 28 Race leader Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 14 of 28 Axeon Hagens Berman worked hard to protect Daniel's lead (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 15 of 28 Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) at the front of the break (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 16 of 28 Axeon Hagens Berman at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 17 of 28 Race leader Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 18 of 28 Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) with Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 19 of 28 Axeon Hagens Berman at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 20 of 28 Stage podium: l to r - Huole, Daniel, Jimenez (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 21 of 28 The final overall podium at Tour de Beauce: Hugo Houle, Greg Daniel and Robin Carpenter (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 22 of 28 The final overall podium at Tour de Beauce: Hugo Houle, Greg Daniel and Robin Carpenter (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 23 of 28 Gregory Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) wins the final stage of the Tour de Beauce. (Image credit: Corporation du Grand Prix cycliste de Beauce/Brian Black Hodes) Image 24 of 28 The stage 5 podium at Tour de Beauce: Hugo Houle, Gregory Daniel and Diego Milan (Image credit: Corporation du Grand Prix cycliste de Beauce/Brian Black Hodes) Image 25 of 28 The final Tour de Beauce overall podium: Hugo Houle, Gregory Daniel and Robin Carpenter. (Image credit: Corporation du Grand Prix cycliste de Beauce/Brian Black Hodes) Image 26 of 28 The final Tour de Beauce overall podium: Hugo Houle, Gregory Daniel and Robin Carpenter. (Image credit: Corporation du Grand Prix cycliste de Beauce/Brian Black Hodes) Image 27 of 28 The final Tour de Beauce overall podium: Hugo Houle, Gregory Daniel and Robin Carpenter. (Image credit: Corporation du Grand Prix cycliste de Beauce/Brian Black Hodes) Image 28 of 28 Holowesko-Citadel riders Rob Squire and Robin Carpenter on the Tour de Beauce podium (Image credit: Corporation du Grand Prix cycliste de Beauce/Brian Black Hodes)

The 31st edition of the Tour de Beauce concluded with the traditional circuit race through the streets of St-Georges, that once again shredded the field, with only 60 riders finishing the stage. Yellow jersey holder Greg Daniel (Axeon Hagens Berman) capped off his time in yellow by outsprinting General Classification rival Hugo Houle (Team Canada) to win the final stage. Daniel also took the Points jersey and Young Rider jersey. Robert Squire (Holowesko/Citadel p/b Hincapie) took the Climber's jersey, and his team won the Team Classification.

The fifth and final stage sends the riders on 12 laps of a 10.2 kilometre circuit that is dominated by a two kilometre climb. Riders get little recovery time, since the rest of the circuit twists and turns through residential streets. More than once, a race leader has lost the jersey after his team could not respond to the constant attacks put forth by rival contenders.

Daniel went into the stage with only a 16 second gap on Houle, but his team proved to be up to the task. A break of five went clear on the second lap, driven by Rob Britton (Rally). Also in the break were Joshua Berry (Jelly Belly), Ryan Anderson (Team Canada), Alexis Cartier (Garneau Quebecor) and Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber). A few laps later, Thomas Vaubourzeix (Lupus) and Jordan Cheyne (Jelly Belly) bridged across, while Berry was dropped.

The gap went over a minute quickly, and then to 1:45, making Britton the virtual race leader by four seconds. When the gap went over two minutes just past the halfway mark in the race, Axeon began to chase in earnest, slowly chipping away at the lead as some members of the break began to struggle. With less than 40 kilometres remaining the gap went back below a minute, but the peloton was below 50 riders (out of 98 starters) under the intense pace set by Axeon.

As the riders hit three laps to go, the break was all but caught, with only Vaubourzeix trying to stave off capture. The peloton hit the climb and Houle tried to put pressure on Daniel, but only succeeded in exploding the field, with 16 riders going clear over the top. Houle went again on the next lap, but Daniel was stuck to his wheel. The 16 regrouped for the final lap, and Houle made a final attempt to shake the yellow jersey, without success as 12 riders made the cut.

Out of the final corner with 500 metres to go, Houle made the first move, but Daniel was on his wheel, and came by to take the win in the last 50 metres.

"I knew we had a really strong team, but at the end it was going to be mano-a-mano against some of these strong guys, especially Hugo," admitted Daniel. "It was difficult to control but the guys went above and beyond, and pulled pretty much until the final time up the climb, which was perfect. I knew Hugo was the main guy to follow, and for all my team mates I was going to dig inside out to make sure he didn't get away. Winning the final stage was the cherry on top!"

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 3:06:56 2 Hugo Houle (Can) Canada 3 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 4 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 5 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 6 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 7 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 8 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:03 9 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 10 Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 11 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:06 12 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:12 13 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:21 14 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 15 David Drouin (Can) Canada 16 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:25 17 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:44 18 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:08 19 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 20 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:03:53 21 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 22 Israel Nuno Argüelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:04:22 23 Benhamouda Mehdi (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 24 Christopher Pendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 25 Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 26 Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada 27 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 28 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor 29 Derrick St John (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 30 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 31 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 32 Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team 33 Alexander Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:26 34 Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:04:30 35 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:07:31 36 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:08:55 37 Justin Mauch (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 38 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:11:08 39 Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 40 William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 41 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team 42 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 43 Mihkel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team 44 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 45 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 46 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:11:21 47 Robert Hargrove (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 0:14:20 48 Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling 0:14:43 49 Darcy Wooley (Aus) Garneau Quebecor 50 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor 51 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 52 Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 53 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 54 Green Edward (RSA) Vélosélect 55 Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra) Vélosélect 56 Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling 57 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 58 Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 0:15:25 59 Connor Toppings (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors 0:15:43 60 Adam Roberge (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 0:15:54 DNF Alexander Cowan (Can) Canada DNF William Elliot (Can) Canada DNF Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canada DNF Kyle Buckosky (Can) Canada DNF Guy Sagiv (Isr) Cycling Academy Team DNF Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team DNF Leonardo Mazara Luisito (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team DNF Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Gerd Dekeijzer (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Tyler Williams (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman DNF Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team DNF Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team DNF Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team DNF Barry Miller (USA) Lupus Racing Team DNF William Routley (Can) Rally Cycling DNF Pierrick Naud (Can) Rally Cycling DNF John Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear DNF Andzs Flakis (Lat) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear DNF Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear DNF Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Quebecor DNF David Boily (Can) Garneau Quebecor DNF Michael Rice (Aus) Garneau Quebecor DNF Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling DNF Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling DNF Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling DNF Félix Côté-Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling DNF Sam Bassetti (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme DNF Alex Amiri (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors DNF Dylan Davies (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors DNF William Blackburn (Can) Vélosélect DNF Jean-Sébastien Perron (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates DNF Cameron McPhaden (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates DNF Emmanuel Gagné (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates DNF Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci DNF James Piccoli (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci DNF Robert Gutgesell (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci DNF Jyle Boorsma (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci DNF Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 15:37:34 2 Hugo Houle (Can) Canada 0:00:22 3 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:07 4 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:32 5 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 0:01:53 6 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:03 7 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:02:09 8 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:16 9 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:23 10 David Drouin (Can) Canada 0:05:11 11 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:06:06 12 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 0:07:11 13 Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:07:15 14 Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 15 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:07:23 16 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:07:42 17 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:08:53 18 Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada 0:10:07 19 Israel Nuno Argüelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:12:07 20 Derrick St John (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:14:19 21 Justin Mauch (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:14:30 22 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team 0:14:34 23 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:14:49 24 Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team 0:17:01 25 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:18:01 26 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:18:17 27 Benhamouda Mehdi (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:19:35 28 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:20:28 29 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:21:34 30 Mihkel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team 0:21:41 31 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:21:43 32 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:23:16 33 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:24:32 34 Darcy Wooley (Aus) Garneau Quebecor 0:29:45 35 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:30:56 36 Colin Joyce (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:33:25 37 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:33:30 38 Kevin Demesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:35:10 39 Jocelyn Lemperriere (Fra) Vélosélect 0:37:09 40 Christopher Pendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:37:39 41 Alexander Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:38:03 42 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:38:13 43 Robert Hargrove (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 0:39:03 44 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:39:06 45 Shane Kline (USA) Rally Cycling 0:39:54 46 Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:41:43 47 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:42:28 48 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:44:20 49 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:44:21 50 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:44:34 51 Aviv Yechzkel (Isr) Cycling Academy Team 0:45:36 52 Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling 0:53:18 53 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:56:20 54 Connor Toppings (Can) Giant Langley / Smart Savvy+ p/b Wounded Warriors 0:58:15 55 Green Edward (RSA) Vélosélect 0:59:58 56 Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Quebecor 1:00:35 57 Julien Gagne (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 1:01:34 58 Adam Roberge (Can) Apogée // Lowest Rates 1:02:01 59 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 1:04:22 60 William Guzman Rosario (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 1:21:04

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 72 pts 2 Hugo Houle (Can) Canada 59 3 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 49 4 Mihkel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team 48 5 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 31 6 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 29 7 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 27 8 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 27 9 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 25 10 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 24 11 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 22 12 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 21 13 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 20 14 Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 18 15 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team 17 16 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 17 17 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 16 18 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 15 19 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 14 20 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 12 21 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 12 22 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 12 23 Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team 11 24 David Drouin (Can) Canada 11 25 Christopher Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 7 26 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 27 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 6 28 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 29 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 30 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 6 31 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 5 32 Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada 3 33 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 3 34 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2 35 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 61 pts 2 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cycling Academy Team 48 3 Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 34 4 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 27 5 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 26 6 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 20 7 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 19 8 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 18 9 Ryan Anderson (Can) Canada 17 10 Hugo Houle (Can) Canada 13 11 Danick Vandale (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 12 12 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 11 13 Emanuel Piaskowy (Pol) Cycling Academy Team 10 14 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 8 15 Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 7 16 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 17 Mihkel Raim (Est) Cycling Academy Team 7 18 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 19 Dan Craven (Nam) Cycling Academy Team 4 20 Alexis Cartier (Can) Garneau Quebecor 4 21 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4 22 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4 23 Daniel Turek (Cze) Cycling Academy Team 3 24 William Barta (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 25 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 26 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 1 27 Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1 28 Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 1 29 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko / Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 1