Image 1 of 16 Guillaume Boivin comes to the team from two years at Cannondale. (Image credit: Pat Malach) Image 2 of 16 Guillaume Boivin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) wins. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 16 Guillaume Boivin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) takes the sprint. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 16 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA lead the bunch at the Tour de Beauce. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 16 The bunch at the Tour de Beauce criterium in Saint-Georges. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 16 The Saint-Georges Criterium at the Tour de Beauce. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 16 Hincapie Racing Team drives the peloton. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 16 The Tour de Beauce peloton in Saint-Georges. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 16 Guillaume Boivin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) leads the break. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 16 Hincapie Racing Team leads the bunch. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 16 Angus Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) leads the break. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 16 Jack Bobridge (Team Budget Forklifts) at the front of the break. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 16 Hincapie Racing Team in control. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 16 The early break before Morton bridged across. (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 16 Tour de Beauce leader Tom Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team). (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 16 Podium: Jack Bobridge, Guillaume Boivin, Matteo Dal-Cin. (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Guillaume Boivin (Optum) took a popular local win in front of family and friends during the evening criterium on stage 3B of the Tour de Beauce, while Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing) retained the overall lead.

The criterium, held in downtown St-Georges, is an institution at the race but has not been on the course for a few years because the format does not meet the criteria of a UCI stage race. However, for this 30th anniversary of the Tour de Beauce, the organizers were given permission to include it.

The four-corner, 1.5km circuit features a long finishing straight followed by a short, steep climb to the backside long straight and then a fast descent to the finishing road.

Boivin was aggressive from the gun trying to get a break going, and within seven laps he was clear with Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber) and Jack Bobridge (Budget Forklifts). A couple of laps later Angus Morton (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) bridged across and the break was set.

Hincapie and Caja Rural were content to let it go and just set tempo at the front of the pack. The gap stretched out to 40 seconds with 10 laps to go, but then started to shrink and was only 13 seconds by the finish.

The lead group worked well together right to the end. Bobridge led through the final corner and Boivin had to come around him to win by less than a quarter of a wheel at the line. Dal-Cin took third.

"I thought Hincapie would let a break ago," Boivin explained. "So I tried really hard in the first laps. If it hadn't happened within 10 laps then I was just going to back off and wait for the field sprint. Bobridge was really strong, and I had to come by him on the outside, around the curve to the finish, and I wasn't sure until the end I was going to make it. I was very motivated, because my family was here and I wanted to perform well."

The criterium had no impact on the General Classification, with Skujins leading Bilbao by 10 seconds, Txurruka by 13, Dion Smith (Hincapie) by 17 seconds and Roth by 22 seconds. Smith keeps the Best Young Rider Jersey but loses the Points Jersey to Eduard Prades (Caja Rural) after the criterium.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1:22:13 2 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 3 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:13 6 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 7 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling 9 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 10 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 11 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 Stephen Hyde (USA) Action Cycling Team 13 Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Action Cycling Team 14 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 15 Dan Gardner (GBr) Action Cycling Team 16 Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe 17 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:17 18 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 19 Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 20 Glenn O'shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 21 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 22 Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 23 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 24 David Drouin (Can) Norco Premier Tech 25 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 26 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 27 Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 28 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 29 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 30 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 31 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 32 Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 33 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 34 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 35 Cortlan Brown (USA) Action Cycling Team 36 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Quebecor 37 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 38 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme 39 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme 40 Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 41 Anton Varabei (Can) Garneau Quebecor 42 Clay Murfet (Aus) Action Cycling Team 43 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 44 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 45 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 46 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 47 Ed Veal (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme 48 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 49 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Transports Lacomne 50 Christopher Prendergast (Can) Wheels of Bloor 51 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 52 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor 53 Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 54 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 55 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 56 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 57 Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 58 Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 59 Alexis Cartier (Can) Transports Lacombe 60 Tim Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing 61 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 0:00:30 62 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:34 63 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:39 64 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:44 65 Max Jenkins (USA) Action Cycling Team 0:00:47 66 Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes 67 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 68 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 69 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:00:17 70 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 71 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 72 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Quebecor 73 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 74 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 75 Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team 76 Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 77 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 78 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 79 Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 80 Josh Berry (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 81 Conor O'brien (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme 82 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 83 Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 84 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:34 85 Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:01:36 86 Andrew House (Can) Wheels of Bloor 0:02:00 87 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 88 Osmond Bakker (Can) Wheels of Bloor 89 Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme 90 Brendan Mccormack (USA) CCB Racing 91 Kevin Archambault (Can) Norco Premier Tech 92 Nick Jowsey (NZl) Lupus Racing Team 93 Dylan Cunningham (Can) Wheels of Bloor 94 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 95 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 96 Jeremy Martin (Can) Norco Premier Tech 97 Etienne Moreau (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes 98 Robert Gutgesell (Can) Wheels of Bloor 99 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 100 Emile Jean (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes 101 Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe 102 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 103 Juan Jose Cueto Montero (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:02:14 104 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:17 105 Adam Carr (USA) CCB Racing 0:02:27 106 Gaelan Merritt (Can) Wheels of Bloor 0:02:48 107 Anthony Sreblowski (Can) Wheels of Bloor 108 Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop 109 Kai Wiggins (USA) CCB Racing 110 Simon Strobel (Ger) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:46 111 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:56 112 Ben Andrew (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes 113 Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:04:04 114 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 115 Chad Beyer (USA) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes DNF Joaquin Sobrino Martinez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team DNF James Schurman (USA) Lupus Racing Team DNF Casey Roth (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme DNF Robert Hargrove (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes DNF Frédéric Cossette (Can) Transports Lacombe