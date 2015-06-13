Tour de Beauce: Boivin wins Saint-Georges criterium
Hincapie's Toms Skujins holds onto overall lead
Stage 3b: Saint-Georges - Saint-Georges
Guillaume Boivin (Optum) took a popular local win in front of family and friends during the evening criterium on stage 3B of the Tour de Beauce, while Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing) retained the overall lead.
The criterium, held in downtown St-Georges, is an institution at the race but has not been on the course for a few years because the format does not meet the criteria of a UCI stage race. However, for this 30th anniversary of the Tour de Beauce, the organizers were given permission to include it.
The four-corner, 1.5km circuit features a long finishing straight followed by a short, steep climb to the backside long straight and then a fast descent to the finishing road.
Boivin was aggressive from the gun trying to get a break going, and within seven laps he was clear with Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber) and Jack Bobridge (Budget Forklifts). A couple of laps later Angus Morton (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) bridged across and the break was set.
Hincapie and Caja Rural were content to let it go and just set tempo at the front of the pack. The gap stretched out to 40 seconds with 10 laps to go, but then started to shrink and was only 13 seconds by the finish.
The lead group worked well together right to the end. Bobridge led through the final corner and Boivin had to come around him to win by less than a quarter of a wheel at the line. Dal-Cin took third.
"I thought Hincapie would let a break ago," Boivin explained. "So I tried really hard in the first laps. If it hadn't happened within 10 laps then I was just going to back off and wait for the field sprint. Bobridge was really strong, and I had to come by him on the outside, around the curve to the finish, and I wasn't sure until the end I was going to make it. I was very motivated, because my family was here and I wanted to perform well."
The criterium had no impact on the General Classification, with Skujins leading Bilbao by 10 seconds, Txurruka by 13, Dion Smith (Hincapie) by 17 seconds and Roth by 22 seconds. Smith keeps the Best Young Rider Jersey but loses the Points Jersey to Eduard Prades (Caja Rural) after the criterium.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:22:13
|2
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|3
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|5
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:13
|6
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|7
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|9
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|10
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|11
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Action Cycling Team
|13
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Action Cycling Team
|14
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|15
|Dan Gardner (GBr) Action Cycling Team
|16
|Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe
|17
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:17
|18
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|19
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|20
|Glenn O'shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|21
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|22
|Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|23
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|24
|David Drouin (Can) Norco Premier Tech
|25
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|26
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|27
|Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|28
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|29
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|30
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|31
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|32
|Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|33
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|34
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|35
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Action Cycling Team
|36
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|37
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|38
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|39
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|40
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|41
|Anton Varabei (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|42
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Action Cycling Team
|43
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|44
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|45
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|46
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|47
|Ed Veal (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|48
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|49
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Transports Lacomne
|50
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|51
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|52
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|53
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|54
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|55
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|56
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|57
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|58
|Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|59
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Transports Lacombe
|60
|Tim Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing
|61
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|0:00:30
|62
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:34
|63
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:39
|64
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:44
|65
|Max Jenkins (USA) Action Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|66
|Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|67
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|68
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|69
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:00:17
|70
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|71
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|72
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|73
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|74
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|75
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|76
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|77
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|78
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|79
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|80
|Josh Berry (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|81
|Conor O'brien (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|82
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|83
|Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|84
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:34
|85
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:01:36
|86
|Andrew House (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|0:02:00
|87
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|88
|Osmond Bakker (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|89
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|90
|Brendan Mccormack (USA) CCB Racing
|91
|Kevin Archambault (Can) Norco Premier Tech
|92
|Nick Jowsey (NZl) Lupus Racing Team
|93
|Dylan Cunningham (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|94
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|95
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|96
|Jeremy Martin (Can) Norco Premier Tech
|97
|Etienne Moreau (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|98
|Robert Gutgesell (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|99
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|100
|Emile Jean (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|101
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe
|102
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|103
|Juan Jose Cueto Montero (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:02:14
|104
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:17
|105
|Adam Carr (USA) CCB Racing
|0:02:27
|106
|Gaelan Merritt (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|0:02:48
|107
|Anthony Sreblowski (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|108
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
|109
|Kai Wiggins (USA) CCB Racing
|110
|Simon Strobel (Ger) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:46
|111
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:56
|112
|Ben Andrew (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|113
|Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:04:04
|114
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|115
|Chad Beyer (USA) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|DNF
|Joaquin Sobrino Martinez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|James Schurman (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|DNF
|Casey Roth (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|DNF
|Robert Hargrove (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|DNF
|Frédéric Cossette (Can) Transports Lacombe
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|10:48:52
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:09
|3
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:10
|4
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:13
|5
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:22
|6
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:00:31
|7
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:46
|8
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|9
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|10
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:01:23
|11
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:33
|12
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:01:35
|13
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:01:59
|14
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:08
|15
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|16
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:03:14
|17
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:03:24
|18
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:03:29
|19
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:03:49
|20
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:03:56
|21
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:01
|22
|Dan Gardner (GBr) Action Cycling Team
|0:04:02
|23
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:04:15
|24
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:04:21
|25
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:04:38
|26
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:04:39
|27
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Action Cycling Team
|0:05:01
|28
|Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:05:07
|29
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:05:18
|30
|Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:05:20
|31
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:05:32
|32
|David Drouin (Can) Norco Premier Tech
|0:06:44
|33
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Transports Lacomne
|0:06:46
|34
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:06:48
|35
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:07:08
|36
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:07:23
|37
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:07:56
|38
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:08:47
|39
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:08:59
|40
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:09:00
|41
|Max Jenkins (USA) Action Cycling Team
|0:09:19
|42
|Tim Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing
|0:09:42
|43
|Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|0:09:43
|44
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:09:56
|45
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:10:04
|46
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:10:15
|47
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:10:27
|48
|Etienne Moreau (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|0:10:29
|49
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Action Cycling Team
|0:10:47
|50
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|0:10:55
|51
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:11:03
|52
|Jeremy Martin (Can) Norco Premier Tech
|0:11:05
|53
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|54
|Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:11:35
|55
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:12:24
|56
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:13:08
|57
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:15:35
|58
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:15:53
|59
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|60
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:16:50
|61
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:17:56
|62
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:19:09
|63
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:19:33
|64
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:21:11
|65
|Glenn O'shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:21:21
|66
|Josh Berry (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:21:26
|67
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:22:35
|68
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:23:05
|69
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:23:35
|70
|Dylan Cunningham (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|0:24:29
|71
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|0:24:55
|72
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:25:10
|73
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|74
|Osmond Bakker (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|0:25:41
|75
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:26:40
|76
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:27:32
|77
|Chad Beyer (USA) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|0:28:54
|78
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:30:23
|79
|Nick Jowsey (NZl) Lupus Racing Team
|0:30:31
|80
|Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:31:08
|81
|Gaelan Merritt (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|82
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:31:18
|83
|Adam Carr (USA) CCB Racing
|0:31:39
|84
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:32:39
|85
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Action Cycling Team
|0:33:12
|86
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:34:13
|87
|Ed Veal (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:35:11
|88
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:35:29
|89
|Brendan Mccormack (USA) CCB Racing
|0:35:42
|90
|Emile Jean (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|0:35:48
|91
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:36:25
|92
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:36:26
|93
|Anton Varabei (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:36:55
|94
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:37:05
|95
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:37:07
|96
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:37:13
|97
|Conor O'brien (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:37:17
|98
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:38:26
|99
|Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:38:27
|100
|Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe
|0:38:58
|101
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:40:17
|102
|Kai Wiggins (USA) CCB Racing
|103
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:40:51
|104
|Simon Strobel (Ger) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:42:00
|105
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Action Cycling Team
|0:42:01
|106
|Andrew House (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|0:49:37
|107
|Kevin Archambault (Can) Norco Premier Tech
|0:49:47
|108
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe
|0:51:57
|109
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:55:30
|110
|Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:56:03
|111
|Anthony Sreblowski (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|0:57:51
|112
|Ben Andrew (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|1:08:40
|113
|Juan Jose Cueto Montero (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|1:11:46
|114
|Robert Gutgesell (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|1:12:59
|115
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Transports Lacombe
|1:18:50
