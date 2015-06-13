Trending

Tour de Beauce: Boivin wins Saint-Georges criterium

Hincapie's Toms Skujins holds onto overall lead

Image 1 of 16

Guillaume Boivin comes to the team from two years at Cannondale.

Guillaume Boivin comes to the team from two years at Cannondale.
(Image credit: Pat Malach)
Image 2 of 16

Guillaume Boivin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) wins.

Guillaume Boivin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) wins.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 16

Guillaume Boivin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) takes the sprint.

Guillaume Boivin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) takes the sprint.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 16

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA lead the bunch at the Tour de Beauce.

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA lead the bunch at the Tour de Beauce.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 16

The bunch at the Tour de Beauce criterium in Saint-Georges.

The bunch at the Tour de Beauce criterium in Saint-Georges.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 16

The Saint-Georges Criterium at the Tour de Beauce.

The Saint-Georges Criterium at the Tour de Beauce.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 16

Hincapie Racing Team drives the peloton.

Hincapie Racing Team drives the peloton.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 16

The Tour de Beauce peloton in Saint-Georges.

The Tour de Beauce peloton in Saint-Georges.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 16

Guillaume Boivin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) leads the break.

Guillaume Boivin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) leads the break.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 16

Hincapie Racing Team leads the bunch.

Hincapie Racing Team leads the bunch.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 16

Angus Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) leads the break.

Angus Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) leads the break.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 16

Jack Bobridge (Team Budget Forklifts) at the front of the break.

Jack Bobridge (Team Budget Forklifts) at the front of the break.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 16

Hincapie Racing Team in control.

Hincapie Racing Team in control.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 16

The early break before Morton bridged across.

The early break before Morton bridged across.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 16

Tour de Beauce leader Tom Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team).

Tour de Beauce leader Tom Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team).
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 16

Podium: Jack Bobridge, Guillaume Boivin, Matteo Dal-Cin.

Podium: Jack Bobridge, Guillaume Boivin, Matteo Dal-Cin.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Guillaume Boivin (Optum) took a popular local win in front of family and friends during the evening criterium on stage 3B of the Tour de Beauce, while Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing) retained the overall lead.

The criterium, held in downtown St-Georges, is an institution at the race but has not been on the course for a few years because the format does not meet the criteria of a UCI stage race. However, for this 30th anniversary of the Tour de Beauce, the organizers were given permission to include it.

The four-corner, 1.5km circuit features a long finishing straight followed by a short, steep climb to the backside long straight and then a fast descent to the finishing road.

Boivin was aggressive from the gun trying to get a break going, and within seven laps he was clear with Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber) and Jack Bobridge (Budget Forklifts). A couple of laps later Angus Morton (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) bridged across and the break was set.

Hincapie and Caja Rural were content to let it go and just set tempo at the front of the pack. The gap stretched out to 40 seconds with 10 laps to go, but then started to shrink and was only 13 seconds by the finish.

The lead group worked well together right to the end. Bobridge led through the final corner and Boivin had to come around him to win by less than a quarter of a wheel at the line. Dal-Cin took third.

"I thought Hincapie would let a break ago," Boivin explained. "So I tried really hard in the first laps. If it hadn't happened within 10 laps then I was just going to back off and wait for the field sprint. Bobridge was really strong, and I had to come by him on the outside, around the curve to the finish, and I wasn't sure until the end I was going to make it. I was very motivated, because my family was here and I wanted to perform well."

The criterium had no impact on the General Classification, with Skujins leading Bilbao by 10 seconds, Txurruka by 13, Dion Smith (Hincapie) by 17 seconds and Roth by 22 seconds. Smith keeps the Best Young Rider Jersey but loses the Points Jersey to Eduard Prades (Caja Rural) after the criterium.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:22:13
2Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
3Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
4Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
5Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:13
6Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
7Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
8Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
9Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
10Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
11Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
12Stephen Hyde (USA) Action Cycling Team
13Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Action Cycling Team
14Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
15Dan Gardner (GBr) Action Cycling Team
16Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe
17Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:17
18Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
19Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
20Glenn O'shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
21Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
22Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
23Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
24David Drouin (Can) Norco Premier Tech
25Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
26James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
27Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
28Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
29Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
30Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
31Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
32Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
33Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
34Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
35Cortlan Brown (USA) Action Cycling Team
36Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
37Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
38Jordan Cheyne (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
39Morgan Schmitt (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
40Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
41Anton Varabei (Can) Garneau Quebecor
42Clay Murfet (Aus) Action Cycling Team
43Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
44Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
45Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
46Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
47Ed Veal (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
48Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
49Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Transports Lacomne
50Christopher Prendergast (Can) Wheels of Bloor
51Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
52Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
53Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
54Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
55Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
56Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
57Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
58Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
59Alexis Cartier (Can) Transports Lacombe
60Tim Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing
61Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop0:00:30
62Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:34
63Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:39
64Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:44
65Max Jenkins (USA) Action Cycling Team0:00:47
66Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
67Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
68Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
69Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:00:17
70Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
71Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
72Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Quebecor
73Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
74Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
75Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
76Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
77Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
78Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
79Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
80Josh Berry (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
81Conor O'brien (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
82Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
83Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
84Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:34
85Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:01:36
86Andrew House (Can) Wheels of Bloor0:02:00
87Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
88Osmond Bakker (Can) Wheels of Bloor
89Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
90Brendan Mccormack (USA) CCB Racing
91Kevin Archambault (Can) Norco Premier Tech
92Nick Jowsey (NZl) Lupus Racing Team
93Dylan Cunningham (Can) Wheels of Bloor
94Keegan Swirbul (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
95Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
96Jeremy Martin (Can) Norco Premier Tech
97Etienne Moreau (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
98Robert Gutgesell (Can) Wheels of Bloor
99Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
100Emile Jean (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
101Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe
102Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
103Juan Jose Cueto Montero (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:02:14
104Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:17
105Adam Carr (USA) CCB Racing0:02:27
106Gaelan Merritt (Can) Wheels of Bloor0:02:48
107Anthony Sreblowski (Can) Wheels of Bloor
108Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
109Kai Wiggins (USA) CCB Racing
110Simon Strobel (Ger) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:46
111Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:56
112Ben Andrew (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
113Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:04:04
114Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
115Chad Beyer (USA) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
DNFJoaquin Sobrino Martinez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
DNFJames Schurman (USA) Lupus Racing Team
DNFCasey Roth (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
DNFRobert Hargrove (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
DNFFrédéric Cossette (Can) Transports Lacombe

General classification after stage 3b
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team10:48:52
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:09
3Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:10
4Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:13
5Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:22
6Jordan Cheyne (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme0:00:31
7Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:46
8James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:55
9Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:19
10Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:01:23
11Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:33
12Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:01:35
13Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:01:59
14Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:08
15Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:02:12
16Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:03:14
17Morgan Schmitt (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme0:03:24
18Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:03:29
19Keegan Swirbul (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:03:49
20Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:03:56
21Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:01
22Dan Gardner (GBr) Action Cycling Team0:04:02
23Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:04:15
24Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:04:21
25Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:04:38
26Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop0:04:39
27Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Action Cycling Team0:05:01
28Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:05:07
29Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:05:18
30Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:05:20
31Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:05:32
32David Drouin (Can) Norco Premier Tech0:06:44
33Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Transports Lacomne0:06:46
34Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:48
35Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:07:08
36Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:07:23
37Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling0:07:56
38Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:47
39Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:08:59
40Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:09:00
41Max Jenkins (USA) Action Cycling Team0:09:19
42Tim Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing0:09:42
43Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes0:09:43
44Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:09:56
45Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:10:04
46Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:10:15
47Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:10:27
48Etienne Moreau (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes0:10:29
49Cortlan Brown (USA) Action Cycling Team0:10:47
50Christopher Prendergast (Can) Wheels of Bloor0:10:55
51Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:11:03
52Jeremy Martin (Can) Norco Premier Tech0:11:05
53Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
54Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:11:35
55Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:12:24
56Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:13:08
57Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme0:15:35
58Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:15:53
59Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
60Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:16:50
61Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:17:56
62Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:19:09
63Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:19:33
64Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:21:11
65Glenn O'shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:21:21
66Josh Berry (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:21:26
67Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team0:22:35
68Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:23:05
69Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:23:35
70Dylan Cunningham (Can) Wheels of Bloor0:24:29
71Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop0:24:55
72Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:25:10
73Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
74Osmond Bakker (Can) Wheels of Bloor0:25:41
75Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:26:40
76Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:27:32
77Chad Beyer (USA) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes0:28:54
78Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop0:30:23
79Nick Jowsey (NZl) Lupus Racing Team0:30:31
80Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop0:31:08
81Gaelan Merritt (Can) Wheels of Bloor
82Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:31:18
83Adam Carr (USA) CCB Racing0:31:39
84Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:32:39
85Clay Murfet (Aus) Action Cycling Team0:33:12
86Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:34:13
87Ed Veal (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme0:35:11
88Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:35:29
89Brendan Mccormack (USA) CCB Racing0:35:42
90Emile Jean (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes0:35:48
91Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:36:25
92Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:36:26
93Anton Varabei (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:36:55
94Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts0:37:05
95Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop0:37:07
96Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:37:13
97Conor O'brien (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme0:37:17
98Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:38:26
99Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:38:27
100Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe0:38:58
101Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:40:17
102Kai Wiggins (USA) CCB Racing
103Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:40:51
104Simon Strobel (Ger) Team Novo Nordisk0:42:00
105Stephen Hyde (USA) Action Cycling Team0:42:01
106Andrew House (Can) Wheels of Bloor0:49:37
107Kevin Archambault (Can) Norco Premier Tech0:49:47
108Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe0:51:57
109Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:55:30
110Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:56:03
111Anthony Sreblowski (Can) Wheels of Bloor0:57:51
112Ben Andrew (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes1:08:40
113Juan Jose Cueto Montero (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team1:11:46
114Robert Gutgesell (Can) Wheels of Bloor1:12:59
115Alexis Cartier (Can) Transports Lacombe1:18:50

