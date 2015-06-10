Image 1 of 21 Spain's Carlos Barbero Cuesta wins stage 1 at Tour de Beauce followed by Caja Rural-Seguros RG teammate Eduard Prades. (Image credit: Corporation du Grand Prix cycliste de Beauce/Brian Black Hodes) Image 2 of 21 Anton Varabei (Garneau Quebecor) made on last attempt (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 21 Peloton strung out along the road as they head to the finish (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 21 Optum's DS Eric Wohlberg won the overall 20 years ago and has a long history with the event (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 21 Heading out toward the 8 lap circuit (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 21 The start of the break (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 21 On the long climb (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 21 A very long climb (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 21 The break (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 21 Team Smartstop and Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies lead the chase (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 21 Team Smartstop and Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies lead the chase (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 21 The break takes on food (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 21 The beautiful Quebec countryside (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 21 Making repairs on the fly (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 21 The feedzone (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 21 Team Smartstop at the front of the peloton (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 21 Last man from the breakstanding was Clark (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 21 Team Hincapie attacked hard the final time up the climb (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 21 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) with yellow leaders jersey (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 21 The break climb the KoM (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 21 of 21 The stage one podium: Eduard Prades Reverte, Carlos Barbero Cuesta, Dion Smith (Hincapie) (Image credit: Robert Jones)

The 30th anniversary edition of the Tour de Beauce opened on Wednesday with a 1-2 finish for the Spanish team of Caja Rural - Seguros RGA, when Sunday's Philadelphia Classic winner Carlos Barbero Cuesta and Eduard Prades Reverte outkicked the rest of the field in an uphill sprint. Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team) took third.

The 186 kilometre stage took the 141 rider field east and north of Saint-Georges, on the same circuit that saw Zach Bell (Smartstop) win the Canadian road title two years ago.

After a rolling 30 kilometre run on rough roads - that saw many riders flat - the field did eight laps of a circuit with a 600 metre KoM climb each lap.

Six riders broke clear of the field 20 kilometres into the race and were then joined by two more on the first lap. In the break were Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing Team), Fernando Grijalba Perez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Ruben Menendez Velasco (Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team), Angus Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis), Rafael Montiel and Mauricio Ortega (Orgullo Antioqueno), Michael Le Rossignol (Silber Pro Cycling), Anton Varabei (Garneau Quebecor).

The gap went as high as six minutes before Optum and Smartstop went to the front to pull it back. By the final lap the gap was below a minute and the Hincapie team of defending Beauce champion Toms Skujins put the final nail in the coffin with a hard attack over the KoM climb.

As the riders headed back to St-Georges to finish only one riders was left at the front, Clark of Hincapie, and he was caught with 20 kilometres to go. Ryan Roth (Silber) tried an attack in the final kilometres, but was quickly reeled in, setting the stage for the finish - a sharp right and then 200 metre uphill kick to the line.

The Caja Rural - Seguros RGA squad were perfectly placed, and Barbero and Prades were able to coast across the line with their arms in the air.

"I felt great," said Barbero. I felt this finish was similar to Philadelphia, so I thought I could do well. I am very happy with this stage victory as the team worked so hard for us."

"The guys knew I was good and we knew that the last meters of the finish, uphill, would suit very well with Eduard and me. It was a bit the same kind of finish in Philadelphia."

Barbero now holds both the yellow leader's jersey and the Points Jersey. Dion Smith is the Best Young Rider, and Mauricio Ortega (Orgullo Antioqueno) wears the Climber's Jersey.

Tomorrow is the Queen stage of Beauce, which finishes atop the 1000-plus metre Mont Megantic climb.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:31:48 2 Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 4 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 5 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 6 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 7 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop 8 Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Santé Universelle/Marin Bikes 9 Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 10 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 11 Amets Txurruka (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 13 Etienne Moreau (Can) Santé Universelle/Marin Bikes 14 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 15 Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 16 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 17 Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling 18 Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 19 Pello Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling Team 21 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 22 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 23 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 24 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 25 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 26 David Drouin (Can) Norco – Premier Tech p/b ChewPOD 27 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 28 Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 29 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 30 Adam Carr (USA) CCB Racing 31 Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team 32 Emerson Oronte (USA) Team Smartstop 33 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop 34 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 35 Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 36 Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 37 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 38 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 39 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 40 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 41 Christopher Prendergast (Can) Wheels Of Bloor 42 Frédéric Cossette (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 43 Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 44 Israel Nuno Arguelles (Esp) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 45 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 46 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 47 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 48 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 49 Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 50 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 51 Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 52 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 53 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 54 Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 55 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 56 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 57 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 58 Joaquin Sobrino Martinez (Esp) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 59 Chad Beyer (USA) Santé Universelle/Marin Bikes 60 Julien Gagne (Can) Garneau Quebecor 61 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 62 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor 63 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Quebecor 64 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 65 Nick Jowsey (NZl) Lupus Racing Team 66 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 67 Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop 68 Jeremy Martin (Can) Norco – Premier Tech p/b ChewPOD 69 Tim Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing 70 Osmond Bakker (Can) Wheels Of Bloor 71 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 72 Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 73 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 74 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 75 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor 76 Dylan Cunningham (Can) Wheels Of Bloor 77 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 78 Robert Hargrove (Can) Santé Universelle/Marin Bikes 79 Gaelan Merritt (Can) Wheels Of Bloor 80 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 81 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 82 Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 83 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 84 Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:21 85 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 86 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 87 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 88 Brendan McLaughlin (USA) CCB Racing 0:00:52 89 James Schurman (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:01:01 90 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:10 91 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:14 92 Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling Team 0:01:39 93 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:02:49 94 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 95 Josh Berry (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 96 Brendan McCormack (USA) CCB Racing 97 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:04:34 98 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:04:41 99 Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:04:51 100 Emile Jean (Can) Santé Universelle/Marin Bikes 0:05:27 101 Fernando Grijalba (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 102 Ed Veal (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:08:54 103 Sébastien Cossette (Can) Santé Universelle/Marin Bikes 104 Samuel Blanchette (Can) Norco – Premier Tech p/b ChewPOD 105 Simon Strobel (Ger) Team Novo Nordisk 106 Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 107 Kai Wiggins (USA) CCB Racing 108 Juan Jose Cueto Montero (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 109 Stephen Hyde (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 110 Conor O'Brien (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 111 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 112 Kevin Archambault (Can) Norco – Premier Tech p/b ChewPOD 113 Anthony Sreblowski (Can) Wheels Of Bloor 114 Robert Gutgesell (Can) Wheels Of Bloor 115 Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 116 Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 117 Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop 118 Evan Huffman (USA) Team Smartstop 119 Jason Lowndes (Aus) Garneau Quebecor 120 Anton Varabei (Can) Garneau Quebecor 121 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 122 Kris Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop 123 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 124 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:09:02 125 Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 126 Casey Roth (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme 0:13:32 127 Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Norco – Premier Tech p/b ChewPOD 0:15:07 128 Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 129 Ruben Menendez Velasco (Esp) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 130 Étienne Samson (Can) Norco – Premier Tech p/b ChewPOD 0:17:01 131 Andrew House (Can) Wheels Of Bloor 0:19:40 132 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:22:02 133 Ben Andrew (Can) Santé Universelle/Marin Bikes 134 Alexis Cartier (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci 0:37:54 DNF Nathan Elliott (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling DNF William Guzmán (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team DNF Jules Goguely (USA) CCB Racing DNF Lewis Fellas (GBr) CCB Racing DNF Jean-Simon D'Anjou (Can) Norco – Premier Tech p/b ChewPOD DNF Dominique Mayho (Ber) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme DNF Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci DNF Mitchell Macdonald (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Mountains # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno