Trending

Tour de Beauce: Barbero wins stage 1 in Saint-Georges

Caja Rural-Seguros RG riders finish first and second

Image 1 of 21

Spain's Carlos Barbero Cuesta wins stage 1 at Tour de Beauce followed by Caja Rural-Seguros RG teammate Eduard Prades.

Spain's Carlos Barbero Cuesta wins stage 1 at Tour de Beauce followed by Caja Rural-Seguros RG teammate Eduard Prades.
(Image credit: Corporation du Grand Prix cycliste de Beauce/Brian Black Hodes)
Image 2 of 21

Anton Varabei (Garneau Quebecor) made on last attempt

Anton Varabei (Garneau Quebecor) made on last attempt
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 21

Peloton strung out along the road as they head to the finish

Peloton strung out along the road as they head to the finish
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 21

Optum's DS Eric Wohlberg won the overall 20 years ago and has a long history with the event

Optum's DS Eric Wohlberg won the overall 20 years ago and has a long history with the event
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 21

Heading out toward the 8 lap circuit

Heading out toward the 8 lap circuit
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 21

The start of the break

The start of the break
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 21

On the long climb

On the long climb
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 21

A very long climb

A very long climb
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 21

The break

The break
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 21

Team Smartstop and Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies lead the chase

Team Smartstop and Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies lead the chase
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 21

Team Smartstop and Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies lead the chase

Team Smartstop and Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies lead the chase
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 21

The break takes on food

The break takes on food
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 21

The beautiful Quebec countryside

The beautiful Quebec countryside
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 21

Making repairs on the fly

Making repairs on the fly
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 21

The feedzone

The feedzone
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 21

Team Smartstop at the front of the peloton

Team Smartstop at the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 21

Last man from the breakstanding was Clark

Last man from the breakstanding was Clark
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 21

Team Hincapie attacked hard the final time up the climb

Team Hincapie attacked hard the final time up the climb
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 19 of 21

Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) with yellow leaders jersey

Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) with yellow leaders jersey
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 20 of 21

The break climb the KoM

The break climb the KoM
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 21 of 21

The stage one podium: Eduard Prades Reverte, Carlos Barbero Cuesta, Dion Smith (Hincapie)

The stage one podium: Eduard Prades Reverte, Carlos Barbero Cuesta, Dion Smith (Hincapie)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)

The 30th anniversary edition of the Tour de Beauce opened on Wednesday with a 1-2 finish for the Spanish team of Caja Rural - Seguros RGA, when Sunday's Philadelphia Classic winner Carlos Barbero Cuesta and Eduard Prades Reverte outkicked the rest of the field in an uphill sprint. Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team) took third.

The 186 kilometre stage took the 141 rider field east and north of Saint-Georges, on the same circuit that saw Zach Bell (Smartstop) win the Canadian road title two years ago.

After a rolling 30 kilometre run on rough roads - that saw many riders flat - the field did eight laps of a circuit with a 600 metre KoM climb each lap.

Six riders broke clear of the field 20 kilometres into the race and were then joined by two more on the first lap. In the break were Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing Team), Fernando Grijalba Perez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Ruben Menendez Velasco (Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team), Angus Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis), Rafael Montiel and Mauricio Ortega (Orgullo Antioqueno), Michael Le Rossignol (Silber Pro Cycling), Anton Varabei (Garneau Quebecor).

The gap went as high as six minutes before Optum and Smartstop went to the front to pull it back. By the final lap the gap was below a minute and the Hincapie team of defending Beauce champion Toms Skujins put the final nail in the coffin with a hard attack over the KoM climb.

As the riders headed back to St-Georges to finish only one riders was left at the front, Clark of Hincapie, and he was caught with 20 kilometres to go. Ryan Roth (Silber) tried an attack in the final kilometres, but was quickly reeled in, setting the stage for the finish - a sharp right and then 200 metre uphill kick to the line.

The Caja Rural - Seguros RGA squad were perfectly placed, and Barbero and Prades were able to coast across the line with their arms in the air.

"I felt great," said Barbero. I felt this finish was similar to Philadelphia, so I thought I could do well. I am very happy with this stage victory as the team worked so hard for us."

"The guys knew I was good and we knew that the last meters of the finish, uphill, would suit very well with Eduard and me. It was a bit the same kind of finish in Philadelphia."

Barbero now holds both the yellow leader's jersey and the Points Jersey. Dion Smith is the Best Young Rider, and Mauricio Ortega (Orgullo Antioqueno) wears the Climber's Jersey.

Tomorrow is the Queen stage of Beauce, which finishes atop the 1000-plus metre Mont Megantic climb.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:31:48
2Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
3Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
4Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
5Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
6Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
7Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop
8Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Santé Universelle/Marin Bikes
9Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
10Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
11Amets Txurruka (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
12Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
13Etienne Moreau (Can) Santé Universelle/Marin Bikes
14Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
15Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
16Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
17Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
18Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
19Pello Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
20Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling Team
21Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
22Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
23Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
24Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
25Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
26David Drouin (Can) Norco – Premier Tech p/b ChewPOD
27Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
28Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
29Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
30Adam Carr (USA) CCB Racing
31Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
32Emerson Oronte (USA) Team Smartstop
33Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop
34Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
35Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
36Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
37James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
38Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
39Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
40Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
41Christopher Prendergast (Can) Wheels Of Bloor
42Frédéric Cossette (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
43Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
44Israel Nuno Arguelles (Esp) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
45Keegan Swirbul (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
46Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
47Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
48Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
49Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
50Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
51Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
52Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
53Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
54Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
55Jordan Cheyne (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
56Morgan Schmitt (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
57Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
58Joaquin Sobrino Martinez (Esp) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
59Chad Beyer (USA) Santé Universelle/Marin Bikes
60Julien Gagne (Can) Garneau Quebecor
61Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
62Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
63Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
64Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
65Nick Jowsey (NZl) Lupus Racing Team
66Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
67Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop
68Jeremy Martin (Can) Norco – Premier Tech p/b ChewPOD
69Tim Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing
70Osmond Bakker (Can) Wheels Of Bloor
71Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
72Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
73Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
74Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
75Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
76Dylan Cunningham (Can) Wheels Of Bloor
77Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
78Robert Hargrove (Can) Santé Universelle/Marin Bikes
79Gaelan Merritt (Can) Wheels Of Bloor
80Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
81Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
82Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
83Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
84Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:21
85Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
86Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
87Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
88Brendan McLaughlin (USA) CCB Racing0:00:52
89James Schurman (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:01
90Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:10
91Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:14
92Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling Team0:01:39
93Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:02:49
94Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
95Josh Berry (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
96Brendan McCormack (USA) CCB Racing
97Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:04:34
98Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:04:41
99Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:04:51
100Emile Jean (Can) Santé Universelle/Marin Bikes0:05:27
101Fernando Grijalba (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
102Ed Veal (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:08:54
103Sébastien Cossette (Can) Santé Universelle/Marin Bikes
104Samuel Blanchette (Can) Norco – Premier Tech p/b ChewPOD
105Simon Strobel (Ger) Team Novo Nordisk
106Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
107Kai Wiggins (USA) CCB Racing
108Juan Jose Cueto Montero (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
109Stephen Hyde (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
110Conor O'Brien (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
111Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
112Kevin Archambault (Can) Norco – Premier Tech p/b ChewPOD
113Anthony Sreblowski (Can) Wheels Of Bloor
114Robert Gutgesell (Can) Wheels Of Bloor
115Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
116Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
117Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop
118Evan Huffman (USA) Team Smartstop
119Jason Lowndes (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
120Anton Varabei (Can) Garneau Quebecor
121Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
122Kris Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop
123Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
124Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:09:02
125Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
126Casey Roth (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:13:32
127Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Norco – Premier Tech p/b ChewPOD0:15:07
128Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
129Ruben Menendez Velasco (Esp) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
130Étienne Samson (Can) Norco – Premier Tech p/b ChewPOD0:17:01
131Andrew House (Can) Wheels Of Bloor0:19:40
132Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:22:02
133Ben Andrew (Can) Santé Universelle/Marin Bikes
134Alexis Cartier (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:37:54
DNFNathan Elliott (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling
DNFWilliam Guzmán (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
DNFJules Goguely (USA) CCB Racing
DNFLewis Fellas (GBr) CCB Racing
DNFJean-Simon D'Anjou (Can) Norco – Premier Tech p/b ChewPOD
DNFDominique Mayho (Ber) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
DNFBenjamin Chartrand (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
DNFMitchell Macdonald (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci

Points
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Mountains
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:31:38
2Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:04
3Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:06
4Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
5Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
6Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:10
7Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
8Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
9Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop
10Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Santé Universelle/Marin Bikes
11Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
12Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk (Fra)
13Amets Txurruka (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
14Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
15Etienne Moreau (Can) Santé Universelle/Marin Bikes
16Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
17Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
18Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
19Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
20Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
21Pello Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
22Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling Team
23Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
24Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
25Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
26Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
27Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
28David Drouin (Can) Norco – Premier Tech p/b ChewPOD
29Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
30Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
31Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
32Adam Carr (USA) CCB Racing
33Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
34Emerson Oronte (USA) Team Smartstop
35Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop
36Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
37Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
38Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
39James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
40Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
41Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
42Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
43Christopher Prendergast (Can) Wheels of Bloor
44Frédéric Cossette (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
45Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
46Israel Nuno Arguelles (Esp) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
47Keegan Swirbul (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
48Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
49Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
50Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
51Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
52Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk (Irl)
53Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
54Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
55Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
56Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
57Jordan Cheyne (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
58Morgan Schmitt (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
59Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
60Joaquin Sobrino Martinez (Esp) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
61Chad Beyer (USA) Santé Universelle/Marin Bikes
62Julien Gagne (Can) Garneau Quebecor
63Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
64Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
65Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
66Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
67Nick Jowsey (NZl) Lupus Racing Team
68Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
69Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop
70Jeremy Martin (Can) Norco – Premier Tech p/b ChewPOD
71Tim Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing
72Osmond Bakker (Can) Wheels of Bloor
73Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
74Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
75Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
76Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
77Dylan Cunningham (Can) Wheels of Bloor
78Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
79Robert Hargrove (Can) Santé Universelle/Marin Bikes
80Gaelan Merritt (Can) Wheels of Bloor
81Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
82Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
83Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
84Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:31
85Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
86Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
87Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
88Brendan McLaughlin (USA) CCB Racing0:01:02
89James Schurman (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:11
90Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:15
91Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk (Fin)0:01:24
92Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling Team0:01:49
93Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:02:59
94Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
95Josh Berry (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
96Brendan McCormack (USA) CCB Racing
97Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:04:44
98Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:04:51
99Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:05:01
100Emile Jean (Can) Santé Universelle/Marin Bikes0:05:37
101Fernando Grijalba (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
102Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:09:03
103Ed Veal (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:09:04
104Sébastien Cossette (Can) Santé Universelle/Marin Bikes
105Samuel Blanchette (Can) Norco – Premier Tech p/b ChewPOD
106Simon Strobel (Ger) Team Novo Nordisk
107Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
108Kai Wiggins (USA) CCB Racing
109Juan Jose Cueto Montero (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
110Stephen Hyde (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
111Conor O'Brien (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
112Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
113Kevin Archambault (Can) Norco – Premier Tech p/b ChewPOD
114Anthony Sreblowski (Can) Wheels of Bloor
115Robert Gutgesell (Can) Wheels of Bloor
116Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
117Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
118Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop
119Evan Huffman (USA) Team Smartstop
120Jason Lowndes (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
121Anton Varabei (Can) Garneau Quebecor
122Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
123Kris Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop
124Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:09:12
125Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
126Casey Roth (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme0:13:42
127Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:15:13
128Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Norco – Premier Tech p/b ChewPOD0:15:17
129Ruben Menendez Velasco (Esp) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
130Étienne Samson (Can) Norco – Premier Tech p/b ChewPOD0:17:11
131Andrew House (Can) Wheels of Bloor0:19:50
132Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:22:12
133Ben Andrew (Can) Santé Universelle/Marin Bikes
134Alexis Cartier (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci0:38:04

Latest on Cyclingnews