Tour de Beauce: Barbero wins stage 1 in Saint-Georges
Caja Rural-Seguros RG riders finish first and second
Stage 1: Saint-Georges - Saint-Georges
The 30th anniversary edition of the Tour de Beauce opened on Wednesday with a 1-2 finish for the Spanish team of Caja Rural - Seguros RGA, when Sunday's Philadelphia Classic winner Carlos Barbero Cuesta and Eduard Prades Reverte outkicked the rest of the field in an uphill sprint. Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team) took third.
The 186 kilometre stage took the 141 rider field east and north of Saint-Georges, on the same circuit that saw Zach Bell (Smartstop) win the Canadian road title two years ago.
After a rolling 30 kilometre run on rough roads - that saw many riders flat - the field did eight laps of a circuit with a 600 metre KoM climb each lap.
Six riders broke clear of the field 20 kilometres into the race and were then joined by two more on the first lap. In the break were Oscar Clark (Hincapie Racing Team), Fernando Grijalba Perez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Ruben Menendez Velasco (Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team), Angus Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis), Rafael Montiel and Mauricio Ortega (Orgullo Antioqueno), Michael Le Rossignol (Silber Pro Cycling), Anton Varabei (Garneau Quebecor).
The gap went as high as six minutes before Optum and Smartstop went to the front to pull it back. By the final lap the gap was below a minute and the Hincapie team of defending Beauce champion Toms Skujins put the final nail in the coffin with a hard attack over the KoM climb.
As the riders headed back to St-Georges to finish only one riders was left at the front, Clark of Hincapie, and he was caught with 20 kilometres to go. Ryan Roth (Silber) tried an attack in the final kilometres, but was quickly reeled in, setting the stage for the finish - a sharp right and then 200 metre uphill kick to the line.
The Caja Rural - Seguros RGA squad were perfectly placed, and Barbero and Prades were able to coast across the line with their arms in the air.
"I felt great," said Barbero. I felt this finish was similar to Philadelphia, so I thought I could do well. I am very happy with this stage victory as the team worked so hard for us."
"The guys knew I was good and we knew that the last meters of the finish, uphill, would suit very well with Eduard and me. It was a bit the same kind of finish in Philadelphia."
Barbero now holds both the yellow leader's jersey and the Points Jersey. Dion Smith is the Best Young Rider, and Mauricio Ortega (Orgullo Antioqueno) wears the Climber's Jersey.
Tomorrow is the Queen stage of Beauce, which finishes atop the 1000-plus metre Mont Megantic climb.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:31:48
|2
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|4
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|5
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|6
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|7
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop
|8
|Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Santé Universelle/Marin Bikes
|9
|Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|10
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|11
|Amets Txurruka (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|13
|Etienne Moreau (Can) Santé Universelle/Marin Bikes
|14
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|15
|Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|16
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|17
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|18
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|19
|Pello Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling Team
|21
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|22
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|23
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|24
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|25
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|26
|David Drouin (Can) Norco – Premier Tech p/b ChewPOD
|27
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|28
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|29
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|30
|Adam Carr (USA) CCB Racing
|31
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|32
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Team Smartstop
|33
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop
|34
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|35
|Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|36
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|37
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|38
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|39
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|40
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|41
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) Wheels Of Bloor
|42
|Frédéric Cossette (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|43
|Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|44
|Israel Nuno Arguelles (Esp) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|45
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|46
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|47
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|48
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|49
|Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|50
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|51
|Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|52
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|53
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|54
|Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|55
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|56
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|57
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|58
|Joaquin Sobrino Martinez (Esp) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|59
|Chad Beyer (USA) Santé Universelle/Marin Bikes
|60
|Julien Gagne (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|61
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|62
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|63
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|64
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|65
|Nick Jowsey (NZl) Lupus Racing Team
|66
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|67
|Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop
|68
|Jeremy Martin (Can) Norco – Premier Tech p/b ChewPOD
|69
|Tim Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing
|70
|Osmond Bakker (Can) Wheels Of Bloor
|71
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|72
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|73
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|74
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|75
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|76
|Dylan Cunningham (Can) Wheels Of Bloor
|77
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|78
|Robert Hargrove (Can) Santé Universelle/Marin Bikes
|79
|Gaelan Merritt (Can) Wheels Of Bloor
|80
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|81
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|82
|Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|83
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|84
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:21
|85
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|86
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|87
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|88
|Brendan McLaughlin (USA) CCB Racing
|0:00:52
|89
|James Schurman (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:01
|90
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:10
|91
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:14
|92
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:01:39
|93
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:02:49
|94
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|95
|Josh Berry (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|96
|Brendan McCormack (USA) CCB Racing
|97
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:04:34
|98
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:04:41
|99
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:04:51
|100
|Emile Jean (Can) Santé Universelle/Marin Bikes
|0:05:27
|101
|Fernando Grijalba (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|102
|Ed Veal (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:08:54
|103
|Sébastien Cossette (Can) Santé Universelle/Marin Bikes
|104
|Samuel Blanchette (Can) Norco – Premier Tech p/b ChewPOD
|105
|Simon Strobel (Ger) Team Novo Nordisk
|106
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|107
|Kai Wiggins (USA) CCB Racing
|108
|Juan Jose Cueto Montero (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|109
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|110
|Conor O'Brien (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|111
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|112
|Kevin Archambault (Can) Norco – Premier Tech p/b ChewPOD
|113
|Anthony Sreblowski (Can) Wheels Of Bloor
|114
|Robert Gutgesell (Can) Wheels Of Bloor
|115
|Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|116
|Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|117
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop
|118
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team Smartstop
|119
|Jason Lowndes (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
|120
|Anton Varabei (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|121
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|122
|Kris Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop
|123
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|124
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:09:02
|125
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|126
|Casey Roth (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:13:32
|127
|Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Norco – Premier Tech p/b ChewPOD
|0:15:07
|128
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|129
|Ruben Menendez Velasco (Esp) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|130
|Étienne Samson (Can) Norco – Premier Tech p/b ChewPOD
|0:17:01
|131
|Andrew House (Can) Wheels Of Bloor
|0:19:40
|132
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:22:02
|133
|Ben Andrew (Can) Santé Universelle/Marin Bikes
|134
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:37:54
|DNF
|Nathan Elliott (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|DNF
|William Guzmán (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jules Goguely (USA) CCB Racing
|DNF
|Lewis Fellas (GBr) CCB Racing
|DNF
|Jean-Simon D'Anjou (Can) Norco – Premier Tech p/b ChewPOD
|DNF
|Dominique Mayho (Ber) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|DNF
|Benjamin Chartrand (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|DNF
|Mitchell Macdonald (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:31:38
|2
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:04
|3
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|5
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|6
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:10
|7
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|8
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|9
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team Smartstop
|10
|Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Santé Universelle/Marin Bikes
|11
|Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|12
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk (Fra)
|13
|Amets Txurruka (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|15
|Etienne Moreau (Can) Santé Universelle/Marin Bikes
|16
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|17
|Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|18
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|19
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|20
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|21
|Pello Bilbao (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|22
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Astellas Cycling Team
|23
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|24
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|25
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|26
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|27
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|28
|David Drouin (Can) Norco – Premier Tech p/b ChewPOD
|29
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|30
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|31
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|32
|Adam Carr (USA) CCB Racing
|33
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|34
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Team Smartstop
|35
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team Smartstop
|36
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|37
|Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|38
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|39
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|40
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|41
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|42
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|43
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|44
|Frédéric Cossette (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|45
|Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|46
|Israel Nuno Arguelles (Esp) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|47
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|48
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|49
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|50
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|51
|Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|52
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk (Irl)
|53
|Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|54
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|55
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|56
|Dan Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|57
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|58
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|59
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|60
|Joaquin Sobrino Martinez (Esp) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|61
|Chad Beyer (USA) Santé Universelle/Marin Bikes
|62
|Julien Gagne (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|63
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|64
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|65
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|66
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|67
|Nick Jowsey (NZl) Lupus Racing Team
|68
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|69
|Rob Britton (Can) Team Smartstop
|70
|Jeremy Martin (Can) Norco – Premier Tech p/b ChewPOD
|71
|Tim Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing
|72
|Osmond Bakker (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|73
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|74
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|75
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|76
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|77
|Dylan Cunningham (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|78
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|79
|Robert Hargrove (Can) Santé Universelle/Marin Bikes
|80
|Gaelan Merritt (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|81
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|82
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|83
|Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|84
|Glenn O'Shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:31
|85
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|86
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|87
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|88
|Brendan McLaughlin (USA) CCB Racing
|0:01:02
|89
|James Schurman (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:11
|90
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:15
|91
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk (Fin)
|0:01:24
|92
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|93
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:02:59
|94
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|95
|Josh Berry (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|96
|Brendan McCormack (USA) CCB Racing
|97
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:04:44
|98
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:04:51
|99
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:05:01
|100
|Emile Jean (Can) Santé Universelle/Marin Bikes
|0:05:37
|101
|Fernando Grijalba (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|102
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:09:03
|103
|Ed Veal (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:09:04
|104
|Sébastien Cossette (Can) Santé Universelle/Marin Bikes
|105
|Samuel Blanchette (Can) Norco – Premier Tech p/b ChewPOD
|106
|Simon Strobel (Ger) Team Novo Nordisk
|107
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|108
|Kai Wiggins (USA) CCB Racing
|109
|Juan Jose Cueto Montero (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|110
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|111
|Conor O'Brien (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|112
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|113
|Kevin Archambault (Can) Norco – Premier Tech p/b ChewPOD
|114
|Anthony Sreblowski (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|115
|Robert Gutgesell (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|116
|Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|117
|Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|118
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team Smartstop
|119
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team Smartstop
|120
|Jason Lowndes (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
|121
|Anton Varabei (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|122
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|123
|Kris Dahl (Can) Team Smartstop
|124
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:09:12
|125
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|126
|Casey Roth (Can) Ride With Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:13:42
|127
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:15:13
|128
|Sébastien Rousseau (Can) Norco – Premier Tech p/b ChewPOD
|0:15:17
|129
|Ruben Menendez Velasco (Esp) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|130
|Étienne Samson (Can) Norco – Premier Tech p/b ChewPOD
|0:17:11
|131
|Andrew House (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|0:19:50
|132
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:22:12
|133
|Ben Andrew (Can) Santé Universelle/Marin Bikes
|134
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Transports Lacombe/Devinci
|0:38:04
