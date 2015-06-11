Image 1 of 22 Pello Bilbao, Amets Txurruka, Tom Skujins were the top three on the stage (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 2 of 22 Mauricio Ortega, Eduard Prades, Amets Txurruka, Dion Smith (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 22 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA spent most of the day at the front (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 22 Race leader Carlos Barbero (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 22 Amets Txurruka ( Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 22 Carpenter and Boivin about to be caught on Mont Megantic climb (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 22 Tom Skujins leads Amets Txurruka (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 22 Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 22 Mauricio Ortega (Orgullo Antioqueno) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 22 Mike Woods showing the results of the crash (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 22 Race leader Barbero leading Caja Rural-Seguros RGA (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 22 KOM leader Mauricio Ortega (Orgullo Antioqueno) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 22 The break that finally got away - Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team), Jack Bobridge (Team Budget Forklifts), Guillaume Boivin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 22 Peloton heads out of Lac Megantic (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 22 Peloton along the shores of Lac Megantic (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 22 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA chasing the break (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 22 The rolling hills of Quebec (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 22 Riders at the back shelter from the wind in the team cars (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 22 The relentless rolling hills broke the peloton into smaller and smaller groups as the day wore on (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 22 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA continued its domination of Tour de Beauce during stage 2. (Image credit: Corporation du Grand Prix cycliste de Beauce/Brian Black Hodes) Image 21 of 22 The break - Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team), Jack Bobridge (Team Budget Forklifts), Guillaume Boivin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 22 of 22 Winner Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) climbs Mont Megantic (Image credit: Robert Jones)

The Caja Rural team proved that they can climb as well as sprint, taking the top two spots for the second consecutive day, at Stage 2 of the Tour de Beauce, on Thursday. Amets Txurruka, a former WorldTour rider and winner of the Vuelta a Asturias, rode away from defending champion Tom Skujins (Hincapie Racing) to take the stage win and the yellow jersey, with his team mate Pello Bilbao outsprinting Skujins for second.

The Mont Megantic stage is considered the Queen stage of Beauce, concluding with a five kilometre climb to the finish, and a grade that tops out at 18% in sections. This year, appearing early in the race, it has whittled down the contenders for the overall title substantially.

After severe storms overnight, the riders were greeted with strong winds but no rain. The 169 kilometre stage featured five categorized climbs, culminating in the mountain top finish at over 1000 metres.

The wind made breakaways all but impossible, although the field fractured multiple times on the endless rolling climbs. It wasn't until the halfway mark that three riders broke clear - Guillaume Boivin (Optum), Robin Carpenter (Hincapie) and Jack Bobridge (Team Budget Forklifts).

The break reached a maximum of six minutes, but Caja Rural was monitoring the gap closely, putting five riders on the front to chase it back, including stage 1 winner and yellow jersey wearer Carlos Barbero. Bobridge was dropped with 20 kilometres to go, and the other two stayed away until the base of the Megantic climb before being caught and passed.

A crash in the final turn before the climb dashed the hopes of top Canadian contender Mike Woods (Optum). Woods was second on the stage last year, and second at the Philadelphia Classic last week, so he was a real threat for the podium. However, Optum lost three riders in the crash that took out at least a dozen riders, with Phil Gaimon and Perrick Naud also going down. Woods had possibly the fastest time for the climb, managing an impressive 16th, as he rode up with a ripped jersey and shorts, bleeding on his chest, hands and knees. Woods is a tentative starter for stage three, after getting both hands bandaged, plus stitches to his elbow.

At the front, Skujins and Txurruka attacked the rapidly dwindling front group in the first kilometre of the climb. The pair rode together until one kilometre from the summit, when Txurruka attacked again. While the former Euskaltel Euskadi rider rode away to win by 21 seconds, Bilbao was chasing down Skujins, and beat the Latvian rider on the line in a photo finish.

"I attacked in the final kilometer," Txurruka explained. "I am very comfortable in mountain races and once again the team did a lot of work at the front of the pack. [Barbero] is a sprinter, so he was working for me and [Bilbao]. We were in all the attacks. Tomorrow in the time trial, it will be more difficult for me, I'm not the best in this kind of race."

Txurruka leads Skujins by 19 seconds going into Friday morning's 21 kilometre time trial, with Bilbao at 21 seconds and another Caja Rural rider, Eduard Prades, at 23 seconds. However, Skujins is favoured to put time into his rival, and there could be another lead change after the time trial.

Prades holds the Points Jersey with 26 points to 24 for Dion Smith (Hincapie), who is himself in the Best Young Rider Jersey. Mauricio Ortega (Orgullo Antioqueno) retains the Climber's Jersey with 26 points to Boivin's and Txurruka's 25.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4:24:56 2 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:21 3 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 4 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:29 5 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:31 6 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:33 7 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:01:04 8 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 0:01:06 9 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 10 Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:01:10 11 Jordan Cheyne (Can) 12 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 13 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:18 14 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:01:38 15 Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:01:47 16 Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:09 17 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:02:15 18 Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:02:21 19 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:26 20 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:02:29 21 Dan Gardner (GBr) Action Cycling Team 0:02:32 22 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 23 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:35 24 Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Action Cycling Team 0:02:41 25 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:02:48 26 Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team 27 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:53 28 Morgan Schmitt (USA) 0:03:11 29 Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:44 30 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) 0:04:14 31 Max Jenkins (USA) Action Cycling Team 32 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 33 David Drouin (Can) 0:04:26 34 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:04:28 35 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 0:04:45 36 Israel Nuno Arguelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:05:14 37 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:05:32 38 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:05:34 39 Etienne Moreau (Can) 0:05:40 40 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:06:07 41 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 42 Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling 43 Jeremy Martin (Can) 0:06:31 44 Julien Gagne (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:06:35 45 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:06:45 46 Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 47 Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) 0:06:50 48 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:06:56 49 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:07:03 50 Cortlan Brown (USA) Action Cycling Team 0:07:12 51 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 52 Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:07:32 53 Christopher Prendergast (Can) 0:08:17 54 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:08:19 55 Tim Mitchell (USA) 0:09:07 56 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:09:32 57 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:10:40 58 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 59 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 60 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:11:00 61 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:11:25 62 Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 63 Timothy Rugg (USA) 0:12:49 64 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:13:42 65 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 66 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 67 Josh Berry (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:14:59 68 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:15:19 69 Glenn O'shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:15:26 70 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:15:47 71 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:17:26 72 Frédéric Cossette (Can) 0:18:16 73 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 0:18:19 74 Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:19:22 75 Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 76 Dylan Cunningham (Can) 0:19:42 77 Osmond Bakker (Can) 0:20:10 78 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 0:21:04 79 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 80 Chad Beyer (USA) 81 Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 0:21:20 82 Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:21:34 83 Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 84 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:02 85 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:05 86 Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:22:10 87 Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 88 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:23:11 89 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:17 90 James Schurman (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:24:17 91 Gaelan Merritt (Can) 0:24:24 92 Conor O'brien (Can) 0:24:47 93 Nick Jowsey (NZl) Lupus Racing Team 0:24:52 94 Andrew House (Can) 0:25:02 95 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:25:14 96 Simon Strobel (Ger) Team Novo Nordisk 97 Ed Veal (Can) 98 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 0:25:36 99 Stephen Keeping (Can) 100 Adam Carr (USA) 101 Anton Varabei (Can) Garneau Quebecor 102 Brendan Mccormack (USA) 103 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:26:32 104 Kai Wiggins (USA) 0:26:41 105 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:27:36 106 Clay Murfet (Aus) Action Cycling Team 0:27:42 107 Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 108 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 109 Emile Jean (Can) 0:27:50 110 Joaquin Sobrino Martinez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 111 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:28:05 112 Stephen Hyde (USA) Action Cycling Team 0:28:13 113 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 114 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:28:15 115 Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:28:49 116 Kevin Archambault (Can) 0:35:53 117 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:35:58 118 Sébastien Cossette (Can) 0:36:12 119 Hendrik Pineda (Can) 0:36:21 120 Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:36:55 121 Robert Hargrove (Can) 0:38:07 122 Alexis Cartier (Can) 0:39:05 123 Ben Andrew (Can) 0:39:11 124 Casey Roth (Can) 0:40:33 125 Étienne Samson (Can) 0:41:23 126 Samuel Blanchette (Can) 0:42:17 127 Anthony Sreblowski (Can) 0:43:23 128 Juan Jose Cueto Montero (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:55:25 129 Robert Gutgesell (Can) 1:00:52 OTL Sébastien Rousseau (Can) 1:06:35 OTL Brendan Mclaughlin (USA) 1:08:24 DNF Jason Lowndes (Aus) Garneau Quebecor DNF Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling DNF Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop

