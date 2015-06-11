Tour de Beauce: Txurruka wins atop Mont-Mégantic
Caja Rural-Seguros RGA riders finish one-two for second consecutive day
Stage 2: Lac-Mégantic - Mont-Mégantic
The Caja Rural team proved that they can climb as well as sprint, taking the top two spots for the second consecutive day, at Stage 2 of the Tour de Beauce, on Thursday. Amets Txurruka, a former WorldTour rider and winner of the Vuelta a Asturias, rode away from defending champion Tom Skujins (Hincapie Racing) to take the stage win and the yellow jersey, with his team mate Pello Bilbao outsprinting Skujins for second.
The Mont Megantic stage is considered the Queen stage of Beauce, concluding with a five kilometre climb to the finish, and a grade that tops out at 18% in sections. This year, appearing early in the race, it has whittled down the contenders for the overall title substantially.
After severe storms overnight, the riders were greeted with strong winds but no rain. The 169 kilometre stage featured five categorized climbs, culminating in the mountain top finish at over 1000 metres.
The wind made breakaways all but impossible, although the field fractured multiple times on the endless rolling climbs. It wasn't until the halfway mark that three riders broke clear - Guillaume Boivin (Optum), Robin Carpenter (Hincapie) and Jack Bobridge (Team Budget Forklifts).
The break reached a maximum of six minutes, but Caja Rural was monitoring the gap closely, putting five riders on the front to chase it back, including stage 1 winner and yellow jersey wearer Carlos Barbero. Bobridge was dropped with 20 kilometres to go, and the other two stayed away until the base of the Megantic climb before being caught and passed.
A crash in the final turn before the climb dashed the hopes of top Canadian contender Mike Woods (Optum). Woods was second on the stage last year, and second at the Philadelphia Classic last week, so he was a real threat for the podium. However, Optum lost three riders in the crash that took out at least a dozen riders, with Phil Gaimon and Perrick Naud also going down. Woods had possibly the fastest time for the climb, managing an impressive 16th, as he rode up with a ripped jersey and shorts, bleeding on his chest, hands and knees. Woods is a tentative starter for stage three, after getting both hands bandaged, plus stitches to his elbow.
At the front, Skujins and Txurruka attacked the rapidly dwindling front group in the first kilometre of the climb. The pair rode together until one kilometre from the summit, when Txurruka attacked again. While the former Euskaltel Euskadi rider rode away to win by 21 seconds, Bilbao was chasing down Skujins, and beat the Latvian rider on the line in a photo finish.
"I attacked in the final kilometer," Txurruka explained. "I am very comfortable in mountain races and once again the team did a lot of work at the front of the pack. [Barbero] is a sprinter, so he was working for me and [Bilbao]. We were in all the attacks. Tomorrow in the time trial, it will be more difficult for me, I'm not the best in this kind of race."
Txurruka leads Skujins by 19 seconds going into Friday morning's 21 kilometre time trial, with Bilbao at 21 seconds and another Caja Rural rider, Eduard Prades, at 23 seconds. However, Skujins is favoured to put time into his rival, and there could be another lead change after the time trial.
Prades holds the Points Jersey with 26 points to 24 for Dion Smith (Hincapie), who is himself in the Best Young Rider Jersey. Mauricio Ortega (Orgullo Antioqueno) retains the Climber's Jersey with 26 points to Boivin's and Txurruka's 25.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4:24:56
|2
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:21
|3
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|4
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:29
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:31
|6
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|7
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:01:04
|8
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|9
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|10
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:01:10
|11
|Jordan Cheyne (Can)
|12
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|13
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:18
|14
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:01:38
|15
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:01:47
|16
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:09
|17
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|18
|Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:02:21
|19
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:26
|20
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:02:29
|21
|Dan Gardner (GBr) Action Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|22
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|23
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:35
|24
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Action Cycling Team
|0:02:41
|25
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:02:48
|26
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|27
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:53
|28
|Morgan Schmitt (USA)
|0:03:11
|29
|Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:44
|30
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra)
|0:04:14
|31
|Max Jenkins (USA) Action Cycling Team
|32
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|33
|David Drouin (Can)
|0:04:26
|34
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:04:28
|35
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:04:45
|36
|Israel Nuno Arguelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:05:14
|37
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:05:32
|38
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:05:34
|39
|Etienne Moreau (Can)
|0:05:40
|40
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:07
|41
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|42
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|43
|Jeremy Martin (Can)
|0:06:31
|44
|Julien Gagne (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:06:35
|45
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:06:45
|46
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|47
|Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can)
|0:06:50
|48
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:06:56
|49
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:07:03
|50
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Action Cycling Team
|0:07:12
|51
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|52
|Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:07:32
|53
|Christopher Prendergast (Can)
|0:08:17
|54
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:08:19
|55
|Tim Mitchell (USA)
|0:09:07
|56
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:09:32
|57
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:10:40
|58
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|59
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|60
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:11:00
|61
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:11:25
|62
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|63
|Timothy Rugg (USA)
|0:12:49
|64
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:13:42
|65
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|66
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|67
|Josh Berry (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:14:59
|68
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:15:19
|69
|Glenn O'shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:15:26
|70
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:15:47
|71
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:26
|72
|Frédéric Cossette (Can)
|0:18:16
|73
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:18:19
|74
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:19:22
|75
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|76
|Dylan Cunningham (Can)
|0:19:42
|77
|Osmond Bakker (Can)
|0:20:10
|78
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|0:21:04
|79
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|80
|Chad Beyer (USA)
|81
|Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:21:20
|82
|Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:21:34
|83
|Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|84
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:02
|85
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:05
|86
|Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:22:10
|87
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|88
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:23:11
|89
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:23:17
|90
|James Schurman (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:24:17
|91
|Gaelan Merritt (Can)
|0:24:24
|92
|Conor O'brien (Can)
|0:24:47
|93
|Nick Jowsey (NZl) Lupus Racing Team
|0:24:52
|94
|Andrew House (Can)
|0:25:02
|95
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:25:14
|96
|Simon Strobel (Ger) Team Novo Nordisk
|97
|Ed Veal (Can)
|98
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:25:36
|99
|Stephen Keeping (Can)
|100
|Adam Carr (USA)
|101
|Anton Varabei (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|102
|Brendan Mccormack (USA)
|103
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:26:32
|104
|Kai Wiggins (USA)
|0:26:41
|105
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:27:36
|106
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Action Cycling Team
|0:27:42
|107
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|108
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|109
|Emile Jean (Can)
|0:27:50
|110
|Joaquin Sobrino Martinez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|111
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:28:05
|112
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Action Cycling Team
|0:28:13
|113
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|114
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:28:15
|115
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:28:49
|116
|Kevin Archambault (Can)
|0:35:53
|117
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:35:58
|118
|Sébastien Cossette (Can)
|0:36:12
|119
|Hendrik Pineda (Can)
|0:36:21
|120
|Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:36:55
|121
|Robert Hargrove (Can)
|0:38:07
|122
|Alexis Cartier (Can)
|0:39:05
|123
|Ben Andrew (Can)
|0:39:11
|124
|Casey Roth (Can)
|0:40:33
|125
|Étienne Samson (Can)
|0:41:23
|126
|Samuel Blanchette (Can)
|0:42:17
|127
|Anthony Sreblowski (Can)
|0:43:23
|128
|Juan Jose Cueto Montero (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:55:25
|129
|Robert Gutgesell (Can)
|1:00:52
|OTL
|Sébastien Rousseau (Can)
|1:06:35
|OTL
|Brendan Mclaughlin (USA)
|1:08:24
|DNF
|Jason Lowndes (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
|DNF
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop
General Classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8:56:44
|2
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:19
|3
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:21
|4
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:23
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:27
|6
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|7
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:01:04
|8
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|9
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|10
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:01:10
|11
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|12
|Jordan Cheyne (Can)
|13
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:18
|14
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:01:38
|15
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:01:43
|16
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:09
|17
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:02:14
|18
|Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:02:21
|19
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:26
|20
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|21
|Dan Gardner (GBr) Action Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|22
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|23
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:35
|24
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Action Cycling Team
|0:02:41
|25
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:48
|26
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|27
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:53
|28
|Morgan Schmitt (USA)
|0:03:10
|29
|Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:44
|30
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:04:14
|31
|Max Jenkins (USA) Action Cycling Team
|32
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra)
|33
|David Drouin (Can)
|0:04:26
|34
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:04:28
|35
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:04:45
|36
|Israel Nuno Arguelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:05:14
|37
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:05:32
|38
|Alexandr Braico (Mla) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:05:34
|39
|Etienne Moreau (Can)
|0:05:40
|40
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:06:07
|41
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|42
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:06:25
|43
|Jeremy Martin (Can)
|0:06:31
|44
|Julien Gagne (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:06:35
|45
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:06:45
|46
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|47
|Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can)
|0:06:50
|48
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:06:56
|49
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:07:03
|50
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Action Cycling Team
|0:07:12
|51
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|52
|Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:07:32
|53
|Christopher Prendergast (Can)
|0:08:17
|54
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:08:18
|55
|Tim Mitchell (USA)
|0:09:07
|56
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:09:32
|57
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:10:38
|58
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:10:40
|59
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:11:25
|60
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:12:05
|61
|Timothy Rugg (USA)
|0:12:49
|62
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:13:27
|63
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:13:38
|64
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:13:42
|65
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:15:19
|66
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:15:47
|67
|Glenn O'shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|68
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:17:16
|69
|Josh Berry (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:17:48
|70
|Frédéric Cossette (Can)
|0:18:16
|71
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:18:40
|72
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:19:22
|73
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|74
|Dylan Cunningham (Can)
|0:19:42
|75
|Osmond Bakker (Can)
|0:20:10
|76
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|0:21:04
|77
|Chad Beyer (USA)
|78
|Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:21:34
|79
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:05
|80
|Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:22:10
|81
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:23
|82
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:22:35
|83
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:23:11
|84
|Gaelan Merritt (Can)
|0:24:24
|85
|Nick Jowsey (NZl) Lupus Racing Team
|0:24:52
|86
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:24:59
|87
|James Schurman (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:25:18
|88
|Adam Carr (USA)
|0:25:36
|89
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:26:28
|90
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|91
|Joaquin Sobrino Martinez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:27:50
|92
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:28:15
|93
|Brendan Mccormack (USA)
|0:28:25
|94
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:28:44
|95
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Action Cycling Team
|0:29:21
|96
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:29:58
|97
|Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:30:14
|98
|Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:30:28
|99
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:31:06
|100
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:32:17
|101
|Emile Jean (Can)
|0:33:17
|102
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:33:40
|103
|Conor O'brien (Can)
|0:33:41
|104
|Ed Veal (Can)
|0:34:08
|105
|Simon Strobel (Ger) Team Novo Nordisk
|106
|Stephen Keeping (Can)
|0:34:30
|107
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|108
|Anton Varabei (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|109
|Kai Wiggins (USA)
|0:35:35
|110
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:35:58
|111
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:36:36
|112
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|113
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Action Cycling Team
|0:37:07
|114
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|115
|Robert Hargrove (Can)
|0:38:07
|116
|Andrew House (Can)
|0:44:42
|117
|Kevin Archambault (Can)
|0:44:47
|118
|Sébastien Cossette (Can)
|0:45:06
|119
|Hendrik Pineda (Can)
|0:45:23
|120
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:50:12
|121
|Samuel Blanchette (Can)
|0:51:11
|122
|Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:52:02
|123
|Anthony Sreblowski (Can)
|0:52:17
|124
|Casey Roth (Can)
|0:54:05
|125
|Étienne Samson (Can)
|0:58:24
|126
|Ben Andrew (Can)
|1:01:13
|127
|Juan Jose Cueto Montero (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|1:04:19
|128
|Robert Gutgesell (Can)
|1:09:46
|129
|Alexis Cartier (Can)
|1:16:59
