Tour de Beauce: Txurruka wins atop Mont-Mégantic

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA riders finish one-two for second consecutive day

Image 1 of 22

Pello Bilbao, Amets Txurruka, Tom Skujins were the top three on the stage
(Image credit: Robert Jones)

Pello Bilbao, Amets Txurruka, Tom Skujins were the top three on the stage
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 2 of 22

Mauricio Ortega, Eduard Prades, Amets Txurruka, Dion Smith

Mauricio Ortega, Eduard Prades, Amets Txurruka, Dion Smith
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 22

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA spent most of the day at the front

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA spent most of the day at the front
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 22

Race leader Carlos Barbero (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)

Race leader Carlos Barbero (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 22

Amets Txurruka ( Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)

Amets Txurruka ( Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 22

Carpenter and Boivin about to be caught on Mont Megantic climb
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Carpenter and Boivin about to be caught on Mont Megantic climb
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 22

Tom Skujins leads Amets Txurruka

Tom Skujins leads Amets Txurruka
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 22

Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)

Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 22

Mauricio Ortega (Orgullo Antioqueno)

Mauricio Ortega (Orgullo Antioqueno)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 22

Mike Woods showing the results of the crash

Mike Woods showing the results of the crash
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 22

Race leader Barbero leading Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Race leader Barbero leading Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 22

KOM leader Mauricio Ortega (Orgullo Antioqueno)

KOM leader Mauricio Ortega (Orgullo Antioqueno)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 22

The break that finally got away - Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team), Jack Bobridge (Team Budget Forklifts), Guillaume Boivin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The break that finally got away - Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team), Jack Bobridge (Team Budget Forklifts), Guillaume Boivin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 22

Peloton heads out of Lac Megantic

Peloton heads out of Lac Megantic
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 22

Peloton along the shores of Lac Megantic

Peloton along the shores of Lac Megantic
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 22

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA chasing the break

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA chasing the break
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 22

The rolling hills of Quebec

The rolling hills of Quebec
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 22

Riders at the back shelter from the wind in the team cars

Riders at the back shelter from the wind in the team cars
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 19 of 22

The relentless rolling hills broke the peloton into smaller and smaller groups as the day wore on
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The relentless rolling hills broke the peloton into smaller and smaller groups as the day wore on
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 20 of 22

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA continued its domination of Tour de Beauce during stage 2.

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA continued its domination of Tour de Beauce during stage 2.
(Image credit: Corporation du Grand Prix cycliste de Beauce/Brian Black Hodes)
Image 21 of 22

The break - Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team), Jack Bobridge (Team Budget Forklifts), Guillaume Boivin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)

The break - Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Racing Team), Jack Bobridge (Team Budget Forklifts), Guillaume Boivin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 22 of 22

Winner Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) climbs Mont Megantic
(Image credit: Robert Jones)

Winner Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) climbs Mont Megantic
(Image credit: Robert Jones)

The Caja Rural team proved that they can climb as well as sprint, taking the top two spots for the second consecutive day, at Stage 2 of the Tour de Beauce, on Thursday. Amets Txurruka, a former WorldTour rider and winner of the Vuelta a Asturias, rode away from defending champion Tom Skujins (Hincapie Racing) to take the stage win and the yellow jersey, with his team mate Pello Bilbao outsprinting Skujins for second.

The Mont Megantic stage is considered the Queen stage of Beauce, concluding with a five kilometre climb to the finish, and a grade that tops out at 18% in sections. This year, appearing early in the race, it has whittled down the contenders for the overall title substantially.

After severe storms overnight, the riders were greeted with strong winds but no rain. The 169 kilometre stage featured five categorized climbs, culminating in the mountain top finish at over 1000 metres.

The wind made breakaways all but impossible, although the field fractured multiple times on the endless rolling climbs. It wasn't until the halfway mark that three riders broke clear - Guillaume Boivin (Optum), Robin Carpenter (Hincapie) and Jack Bobridge (Team Budget Forklifts).

The break reached a maximum of six minutes, but Caja Rural was monitoring the gap closely, putting five riders on the front to chase it back, including stage 1 winner and yellow jersey wearer Carlos Barbero. Bobridge was dropped with 20 kilometres to go, and the other two stayed away until the base of the Megantic climb before being caught and passed.

A crash in the final turn before the climb dashed the hopes of top Canadian contender Mike Woods (Optum). Woods was second on the stage last year, and second at the Philadelphia Classic last week, so he was a real threat for the podium. However, Optum lost three riders in the crash that took out at least a dozen riders, with Phil Gaimon and Perrick Naud also going down. Woods had possibly the fastest time for the climb, managing an impressive 16th, as he rode up with a ripped jersey and shorts, bleeding on his chest, hands and knees. Woods is a tentative starter for stage three, after getting both hands bandaged, plus stitches to his elbow.

At the front, Skujins and Txurruka attacked the rapidly dwindling front group in the first kilometre of the climb. The pair rode together until one kilometre from the summit, when Txurruka attacked again. While the former Euskaltel Euskadi rider rode away to win by 21 seconds, Bilbao was chasing down Skujins, and beat the Latvian rider on the line in a photo finish.

"I attacked in the final kilometer," Txurruka explained. "I am very comfortable in mountain races and once again the team did a lot of work at the front of the pack. [Barbero] is a sprinter, so he was working for me and [Bilbao]. We were in all the attacks. Tomorrow in the time trial, it will be more difficult for me, I'm not the best in this kind of race."

Txurruka leads Skujins by 19 seconds going into Friday morning's 21 kilometre time trial, with Bilbao at 21 seconds and another Caja Rural rider, Eduard Prades, at 23 seconds. However, Skujins is favoured to put time into his rival, and there could be another lead change after the time trial.

Prades holds the Points Jersey with 26 points to 24 for Dion Smith (Hincapie), who is himself in the Best Young Rider Jersey. Mauricio Ortega (Orgullo Antioqueno) retains the Climber's Jersey with 26 points to Boivin's and Txurruka's 25.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4:24:56
2Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:21
3Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
4Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:29
5Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:31
6Keegan Swirbul (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:33
7Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:01:04
8Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:06
9Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
10Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop0:01:10
11Jordan Cheyne (Can)
12James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
13Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:18
14Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:01:38
15Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:01:47
16Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:09
17Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:02:15
18Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:02:21
19Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:26
20Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:02:29
21Dan Gardner (GBr) Action Cycling Team0:02:32
22Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
23Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:35
24Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Action Cycling Team0:02:41
25Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:02:48
26Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
27Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:53
28Morgan Schmitt (USA)0:03:11
29Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:44
30Matthieu Jeannes (Fra)0:04:14
31Max Jenkins (USA) Action Cycling Team
32Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
33David Drouin (Can)0:04:26
34Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:04:28
35Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:04:45
36Israel Nuno Arguelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:05:14
37Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:05:32
38Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:34
39Etienne Moreau (Can)0:05:40
40Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:07
41Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
42Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
43Jeremy Martin (Can)0:06:31
44Julien Gagne (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:06:35
45Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:06:45
46Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
47Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can)0:06:50
48Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:06:56
49Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:07:03
50Cortlan Brown (USA) Action Cycling Team0:07:12
51Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
52Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:07:32
53Christopher Prendergast (Can)0:08:17
54Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:08:19
55Tim Mitchell (USA)0:09:07
56Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:09:32
57Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:10:40
58Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
59Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
60Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:11:00
61Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:11:25
62Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
63Timothy Rugg (USA)0:12:49
64Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:13:42
65Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
66Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
67Josh Berry (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:14:59
68Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:15:19
69Glenn O'shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:15:26
70Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:15:47
71Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:26
72Frédéric Cossette (Can)0:18:16
73Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team0:18:19
74Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:19:22
75Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
76Dylan Cunningham (Can)0:19:42
77Osmond Bakker (Can)0:20:10
78Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop0:21:04
79Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
80Chad Beyer (USA)
81Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop0:21:20
82Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:21:34
83Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
84Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:02
85Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:05
86Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:22:10
87Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
88Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:23:11
89Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:23:17
90James Schurman (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:24:17
91Gaelan Merritt (Can)0:24:24
92Conor O'brien (Can)0:24:47
93Nick Jowsey (NZl) Lupus Racing Team0:24:52
94Andrew House (Can)0:25:02
95Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:25:14
96Simon Strobel (Ger) Team Novo Nordisk
97Ed Veal (Can)
98Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop0:25:36
99Stephen Keeping (Can)
100Adam Carr (USA)
101Anton Varabei (Can) Garneau Quebecor
102Brendan Mccormack (USA)
103Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:26:32
104Kai Wiggins (USA)0:26:41
105Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:27:36
106Clay Murfet (Aus) Action Cycling Team0:27:42
107Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
108Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
109Emile Jean (Can)0:27:50
110Joaquin Sobrino Martinez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
111Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:28:05
112Stephen Hyde (USA) Action Cycling Team0:28:13
113Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
114Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:28:15
115Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:28:49
116Kevin Archambault (Can)0:35:53
117Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:35:58
118Sébastien Cossette (Can)0:36:12
119Hendrik Pineda (Can)0:36:21
120Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:36:55
121Robert Hargrove (Can)0:38:07
122Alexis Cartier (Can)0:39:05
123Ben Andrew (Can)0:39:11
124Casey Roth (Can)0:40:33
125Étienne Samson (Can)0:41:23
126Samuel Blanchette (Can)0:42:17
127Anthony Sreblowski (Can)0:43:23
128Juan Jose Cueto Montero (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:55:25
129Robert Gutgesell (Can)1:00:52
OTLSébastien Rousseau (Can)1:06:35
OTLBrendan Mclaughlin (USA)1:08:24
DNFJason Lowndes (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
DNFTravis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
DNFFlavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop

General Classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8:56:44
2Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:19
3Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:21
4Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:23
5Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:27
6Keegan Swirbul (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:33
7Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:01:04
8Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:06
9Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
10Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop0:01:10
11James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
12Jordan Cheyne (Can)
13Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:18
14Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:01:38
15Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:01:43
16Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:09
17Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:02:14
18Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:02:21
19Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:26
20Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
21Dan Gardner (GBr) Action Cycling Team0:02:32
22Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
23Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:35
24Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Action Cycling Team0:02:41
25Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:48
26Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
27Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:53
28Morgan Schmitt (USA)0:03:10
29Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:44
30Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:04:14
31Max Jenkins (USA) Action Cycling Team
32Matthieu Jeannes (Fra)
33David Drouin (Can)0:04:26
34Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:04:28
35Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:04:45
36Israel Nuno Arguelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:05:14
37Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:05:32
38Alexandr Braico (Mla) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:34
39Etienne Moreau (Can)0:05:40
40Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:06:07
41Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
42Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:25
43Jeremy Martin (Can)0:06:31
44Julien Gagne (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:06:35
45Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:06:45
46Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
47Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can)0:06:50
48Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:06:56
49Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:07:03
50Cortlan Brown (USA) Action Cycling Team0:07:12
51Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
52Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:07:32
53Christopher Prendergast (Can)0:08:17
54Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:08:18
55Tim Mitchell (USA)0:09:07
56Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:09:32
57Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:10:38
58Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:10:40
59Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:11:25
60Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:12:05
61Timothy Rugg (USA)0:12:49
62Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:13:27
63Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:13:38
64Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:13:42
65Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:15:19
66Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:15:47
67Glenn O'shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
68Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:17:16
69Josh Berry (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:17:48
70Frédéric Cossette (Can)0:18:16
71Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team0:18:40
72Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:19:22
73Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
74Dylan Cunningham (Can)0:19:42
75Osmond Bakker (Can)0:20:10
76Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop0:21:04
77Chad Beyer (USA)
78Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:21:34
79Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:05
80Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:22:10
81Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:23
82Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:22:35
83Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:23:11
84Gaelan Merritt (Can)0:24:24
85Nick Jowsey (NZl) Lupus Racing Team0:24:52
86Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:24:59
87James Schurman (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:25:18
88Adam Carr (USA)0:25:36
89Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:26:28
90Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
91Joaquin Sobrino Martinez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:27:50
92Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:28:15
93Brendan Mccormack (USA)0:28:25
94Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:28:44
95Clay Murfet (Aus) Action Cycling Team0:29:21
96Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop0:29:58
97Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop0:30:14
98Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:30:28
99Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:31:06
100Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:32:17
101Emile Jean (Can)0:33:17
102Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:33:40
103Conor O'brien (Can)0:33:41
104Ed Veal (Can)0:34:08
105Simon Strobel (Ger) Team Novo Nordisk
106Stephen Keeping (Can)0:34:30
107Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
108Anton Varabei (Can) Garneau Quebecor
109Kai Wiggins (USA)0:35:35
110Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:35:58
111Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:36:36
112Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
113Stephen Hyde (USA) Action Cycling Team0:37:07
114Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
115Robert Hargrove (Can)0:38:07
116Andrew House (Can)0:44:42
117Kevin Archambault (Can)0:44:47
118Sébastien Cossette (Can)0:45:06
119Hendrik Pineda (Can)0:45:23
120Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:50:12
121Samuel Blanchette (Can)0:51:11
122Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:52:02
123Anthony Sreblowski (Can)0:52:17
124Casey Roth (Can)0:54:05
125Étienne Samson (Can)0:58:24
126Ben Andrew (Can)1:01:13
127Juan Jose Cueto Montero (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team1:04:19
128Robert Gutgesell (Can)1:09:46
129Alexis Cartier (Can)1:16:59

