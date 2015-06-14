Tour de Beauce: Bilbao overtakes Skujins to win overall title on final day
Perry wins finale stage 5 in Saint-Georges
Stage 5: Saint-Georges - Saint-Georges
The final stage of the Tour de Beauce has more than once upended the standings, and this year was no exception. Race leader and defending champion Tom Skujins (Hincapie Racing) came into the final stage with a seven second advantage over team mate Dion Smith, nine seconds over Stage 2 winner Amets Txurruta (Caja Rural) and ten seconds in front of Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural). By the end of the 12 lap, 122 kilometre stage, Bilbao had won Yellow, finishing second in a sprint to Ben Perry (Silber Pro Racing).
The ten kilometre circuit is deceptively difficult. Dominated by 1.5 kilometre climb out of the center of town, the riders zigzag through urban streets, constantly sprinting out of corners with little chance to rest. Only 63 finished the final stage, with 39 dropping out. The main bunch had only 18 riders left.
Hincapie Racing Team was under pressure from the first lap, as attacks flew off the front with various riders and teams trying to move up in the standings.
"Hincapie worked very hard until two laps to go, and they controlled the race," said Bilbao. "We took advantage of a moment of weariness from them to attack, because we saw a great opportunity. I am impressed by our performance. I had some doubts about my form and after the time trial on Friday, which was not very good for us, I didn't know what to expect."
An initial group of four riders off the front swelled to 14 as the race entered the final five laps, including potential GC threat Rob Britton (Team SmartStop). Hincapie was managing to keep the gap to under a minute with all the attacks, but it was taking its toll, and they started to shed riders.
The final remnants of the original break were brought back with a couple of laps to go, but then Britton and Bilbao countered and were joined by Perry. Skujins clearly was in trouble, with only team mate Dion Smith to help chase, and they could not bring back the three leaders.
The gap remained less than 20 seconds, but there were time bonuses on offer as well. Into the final 300 metres the break was only 16 seconds in front of the desperately chasing Skujins group, but it was enough to put Bilbao in Yellow.
For Ben Perry, it is the best result of his career. "I played my cards and I expected good opportunities. I was well positioned in the last two laps, and didn't do much work because of my team mate Ryan [Roth, fifth in General Classification]. So for the sprint I was definitely fresher. This is my career best result, and I am very happy for my team to be able to win the stage."
Skujins finished second overall at 15 seconds, followed by Smith at 22 seconds. Smith also won the Points and Best Young Rider jerseys, and Mauricio Ortega (Orgullo Antioqueno) kept the Climber's Jersey he held all week, while Caja Rural took the Team GC title.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|3:06:38
|2
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|4
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:16
|5
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|6
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|7
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|8
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|10
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|12
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|13
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|14
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|15
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|16
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|17
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|18
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|19
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|20
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:09
|21
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|22
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|23
|Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:20
|24
|Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe
|25
|Dan Gardner (GBr) Action Cycling Team
|26
|David Drouin (Can) Norco Premier Tech
|27
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|28
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|29
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|30
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:03:24
|31
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|32
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|33
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
|34
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|35
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|36
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|37
|Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|38
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:27
|39
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|40
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|41
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|42
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|43
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:03:24
|44
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:27
|45
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:05:30
|46
|Dylan Cunningham (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|0:06:12
|47
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:06:51
|48
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:08:38
|49
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|50
|Nick Jowsey (NZl) Lupus Racing Team
|0:08:45
|51
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:08:59
|52
|Etienne Moreau (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|0:12:26
|53
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|54
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|55
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Transports Lacombe
|0:13:32
|56
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:14:14
|57
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|58
|Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|59
|James Schurman (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|60
|Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|61
|Chad Beyer (USA) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|62
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|63
|Emile Jean (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|0:17:45
|DNF
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|DNF
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|DNF
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|DNF
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|DNF
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Action Cycling Team
|DNF
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Action Cycling Team
|DNF
|Max Jenkins (USA) Action Cycling Team
|DNF
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Action Cycling Team
|DNF
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Action Cycling Team
|DNF
|Anton Varabei (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|DNF
|Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Juan Jose Cueto Montero (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|DNF
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|DNF
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|DNF
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|DNF
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|DNF
|Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|DNF
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|DNF
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|DNF
|Josh Berry (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|DNF
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|DNF
|Glenn O'shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|DNF
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|DNF
|Tim Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing
|DNF
|Adam Carr (USA) CCB Racing
|DNF
|Ed Veal (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|DNF
|Ben Andrew (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|DNF
|Anthony Sreblowski (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|DNF
|Andrew House (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|DNF
|Osmond Bakker (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|DNS
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Conor O'brien (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|DNS
|Robert Gutgesell (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|17:03:18
|2
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:15
|3
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:22
|4
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:24
|5
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:42
|6
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:01
|7
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|8
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:01:19
|9
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:52
|10
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|11
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:01:55
|12
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:04:01
|13
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:04:20
|14
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:04:49
|15
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:05:25
|16
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:05:38
|17
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:05:52
|18
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:06:05
|19
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:06:44
|20
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:07:37
|21
|Dan Gardner (GBr) Action Cycling Team
|0:08:43
|22
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:09:00
|23
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:09:15
|24
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:09:40
|25
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:09:51
|26
|Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:10:01
|27
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:10:49
|28
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|29
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:12:14
|30
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:12:52
|31
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:15:00
|32
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:15:20
|33
|Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:15:42
|34
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:15:47
|35
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:16:52
|36
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:18:04
|37
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:21:15
|38
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:21:16
|39
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:22:04
|40
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:22:25
|41
|David Drouin (Can) Norco Premier Tech
|0:22:35
|42
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:22:38
|43
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|0:25:06
|44
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:26:48
|45
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:30:20
|46
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:31:42
|47
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:32:18
|48
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:33:03
|49
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:33:19
|50
|Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|0:34:55
|51
|Etienne Moreau (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|0:36:07
|52
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:43:34
|53
|Dylan Cunningham (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|0:43:53
|54
|Chad Beyer (USA) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|0:44:58
|55
|Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe
|0:47:31
|56
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|0:47:55
|57
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:51:50
|58
|Nick Jowsey (NZl) Lupus Racing Team
|0:52:28
|59
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:53:43
|60
|James Schurman (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:59:38
|61
|Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|1:04:03
|62
|Emile Jean (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|1:06:45
|63
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Transports Lacombe
|1:45:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|53
|pts
|2
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|49
|3
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|47
|4
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|45
|5
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|42
|6
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|38
|7
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|33
|8
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|29
|9
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|28
|10
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|25
|11
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|25
|12
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|23
|13
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|23
|14
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|20
|15
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|18
|16
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|17
|17
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|16
|18
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|16
|19
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|14
|20
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|12
|21
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|12
|22
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|10
|23
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|10
|24
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|10
|25
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|8
|26
|Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|8
|27
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|7
|28
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|6
|29
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
|6
|30
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|31
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|4
|32
|Etienne Moreau (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|3
|33
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|3
|34
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|2
|35
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|36
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|2
|37
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|38
|Dan Gardner (GBr) Action Cycling Team
|1
|39
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|48
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|28
|3
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|25
|4
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|5
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|15
|6
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|14
|7
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|8
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|9
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|10
|10
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|11
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|8
|12
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|8
|13
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|7
|14
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|6
|15
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|5
|16
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|5
|17
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|4
|18
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|19
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|4
|20
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|3
|21
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|3
|22
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|23
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|2
|24
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|2
|25
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|2
|26
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
|1
|27
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1
|28
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|9:20:26
|2
|Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|3
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:04
|4
|Team Smartstop
|0:03:08
|5
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:03:20
|6
|Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:06:35
|7
|Hincapie Racing Team
|0:12:26
|8
|Lupus Racing Team
|0:20:32
|9
|Ride With Rendall P/B Biemme
|0:20:48
|10
|Garneau Quebecor
|0:24:17
|11
|Santé Universelle / Marin Bikes
|0:40:22
