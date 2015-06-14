Trending

Tour de Beauce: Bilbao overtakes Skujins to win overall title on final day

Perry wins finale stage 5 in Saint-Georges

Image 1 of 15

Benjamin Perry (Silber Pro Cycling) wins stage 5

Benjamin Perry (Silber Pro Cycling) wins stage 5
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 15

The final break group lead by Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)

The final break group lead by Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 3 of 15

The Hincapie Racing Team exhausted their numbers chasing down the break

The Hincapie Racing Team exhausted their numbers chasing down the break
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 4 of 15

Dion Smith and Skujins working to try and preserve the overall

Dion Smith and Skujins working to try and preserve the overall
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 5 of 15

The break grew to 14 in the latter laps

The break grew to 14 in the latter laps
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 6 of 15

The first main break

The first main break
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 7 of 15

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA in the peloton

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA in the peloton
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 8 of 15

Robert Britton ( Team SmartStop)

Robert Britton ( Team SmartStop)
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 9 of 15

Hincapie Racing Team riders on the front

Hincapie Racing Team riders on the front
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 10 of 15

The Silber Pro Cycling team is hard to miss in its orange kit

The Silber Pro Cycling team is hard to miss in its orange kit
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 11 of 15

The climb was STEEP

The climb was STEEP
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 12 of 15

Tom Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) leading out the final stage

Tom Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) leading out the final stage
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 13 of 15

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA was top team

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA was top team
(Image credit: Robert Jones)
Image 14 of 15

The podium: Pello Bilbao, Benjamin Perry, Robert Britton

The podium: Pello Bilbao, Benjamin Perry, Robert Britton
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 15

Dion Smith (Best young rider and Points), Pello Bilbao (Overall winner), Mauricio Ortega KoM

Dion Smith (Best young rider and Points), Pello Bilbao (Overall winner), Mauricio Ortega KoM
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The final stage of the Tour de Beauce has more than once upended the standings, and this year was no exception. Race leader and defending champion Tom Skujins (Hincapie Racing) came into the final stage with a seven second advantage over team mate Dion Smith, nine seconds over Stage 2 winner Amets Txurruta (Caja Rural) and ten seconds in front of Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural). By the end of the 12 lap, 122 kilometre stage, Bilbao had won Yellow, finishing second in a sprint to Ben Perry (Silber Pro Racing).

The ten kilometre circuit is deceptively difficult. Dominated by 1.5 kilometre climb out of the center of town, the riders zigzag through urban streets, constantly sprinting out of corners with little chance to rest. Only 63 finished the final stage, with 39 dropping out. The main bunch had only 18 riders left.

Hincapie Racing Team was under pressure from the first lap, as attacks flew off the front with various riders and teams trying to move up in the standings.

"Hincapie worked very hard until two laps to go, and they controlled the race," said Bilbao. "We took advantage of a moment of weariness from them to attack, because we saw a great opportunity. I am impressed by our performance. I had some doubts about my form and after the time trial on Friday, which was not very good for us, I didn't know what to expect."

An initial group of four riders off the front swelled to 14 as the race entered the final five laps, including potential GC threat Rob Britton (Team SmartStop). Hincapie was managing to keep the gap to under a minute with all the attacks, but it was taking its toll, and they started to shed riders.

The final remnants of the original break were brought back with a couple of laps to go, but then Britton and Bilbao countered and were joined by Perry. Skujins clearly was in trouble, with only team mate Dion Smith to help chase, and they could not bring back the three leaders.

The gap remained less than 20 seconds, but there were time bonuses on offer as well. Into the final 300 metres the break was only 16 seconds in front of the desperately chasing Skujins group, but it was enough to put Bilbao in Yellow.

For Ben Perry, it is the best result of his career. "I played my cards and I expected good opportunities. I was well positioned in the last two laps, and didn't do much work because of my team mate Ryan [Roth, fifth in General Classification]. So for the sprint I was definitely fresher. This is my career best result, and I am very happy for my team to be able to win the stage."

Skujins finished second overall at 15 seconds, followed by Smith at 22 seconds. Smith also won the Points and Best Young Rider jerseys, and Mauricio Ortega (Orgullo Antioqueno) kept the Climber's Jersey he held all week, while Caja Rural took the Team GC title.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling3:06:38
2Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
3Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
4Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:16
5Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
6Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
7Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
8Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
9Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
10Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
11Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
12Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
13Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
14Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
15Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
16Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
17James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
18Keegan Swirbul (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:48
19Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:02:03
20Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:09
21Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
22Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
23Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:20
24Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe
25Dan Gardner (GBr) Action Cycling Team
26David Drouin (Can) Norco Premier Tech
27Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
28Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
29Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
30Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:03:24
31Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
32Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
33Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
34Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
35Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
36Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
37Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
38Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:27
39Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
40Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
41Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
42Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
43Jordan Cheyne (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme0:03:24
44Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:27
45Morgan Schmitt (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme0:05:30
46Dylan Cunningham (Can) Wheels of Bloor0:06:12
47Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:06:51
48Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:38
49Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
50Nick Jowsey (NZl) Lupus Racing Team0:08:45
51Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:08:59
52Etienne Moreau (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes0:12:26
53Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
54Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
55Alexis Cartier (Can) Transports Lacombe0:13:32
56Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:14:14
57Christopher Prendergast (Can) Wheels of Bloor
58Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
59James Schurman (USA) Lupus Racing Team
60Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
61Chad Beyer (USA) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
62Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
63Emile Jean (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes0:17:45
DNFRobin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
DNFJoseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
DNFTyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
DNFOscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
DNFStephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJoonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFMartijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFCortlan Brown (USA) Action Cycling Team
DNFBrecht Dhaene (Bel) Action Cycling Team
DNFMax Jenkins (USA) Action Cycling Team
DNFClay Murfet (Aus) Action Cycling Team
DNFStephen Hyde (USA) Action Cycling Team
DNFAnton Varabei (Can) Garneau Quebecor
DNFStuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
DNFBailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
DNFRuben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
DNFJuan Jose Cueto Montero (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
DNFWinston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
DNFOliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
DNFEvan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
DNFEric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFPierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFThomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFCharles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFRafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
DNFJuan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
DNFSamuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
DNFJacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
DNFJosh Berry (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
DNFJack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
DNFGlenn O'shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
DNFEvan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
DNFTim Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing
DNFAdam Carr (USA) CCB Racing
DNFEd Veal (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
DNFBen Andrew (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
DNFAnthony Sreblowski (Can) Wheels of Bloor
DNFAndrew House (Can) Wheels of Bloor
DNFOsmond Bakker (Can) Wheels of Bloor
DNSMichael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNSConor O'brien (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
DNSRobert Gutgesell (Can) Wheels of Bloor

Final general classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA17:03:18
2Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:15
3Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:22
4Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:24
5Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:42
6Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:01
7James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:10
8Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:01:19
9Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:52
10Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:54
11Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:01:55
12Jordan Cheyne (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme0:04:01
13Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:04:20
14Keegan Swirbul (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:04:49
15Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:05:25
16Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:05:38
17Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:05:52
18Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:06:05
19Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:06:44
20Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:37
21Dan Gardner (GBr) Action Cycling Team0:08:43
22Morgan Schmitt (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme0:09:00
23Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:09:15
24Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:40
25Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:09:51
26Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:10:01
27Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:10:49
28Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
29Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling0:12:14
30Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:12:52
31Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:15:00
32Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:15:20
33Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:15:42
34Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:15:47
35Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:16:52
36Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:18:04
37Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop0:21:15
38Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:21:16
39Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:22:04
40Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:22:25
41David Drouin (Can) Norco Premier Tech0:22:35
42Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:22:38
43Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop0:25:06
44Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:26:48
45Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:30:20
46Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme0:31:42
47Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:32:18
48Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:33:03
49Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:33:19
50Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes0:34:55
51Etienne Moreau (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes0:36:07
52Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:43:34
53Dylan Cunningham (Can) Wheels of Bloor0:43:53
54Chad Beyer (USA) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes0:44:58
55Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe0:47:31
56Christopher Prendergast (Can) Wheels of Bloor0:47:55
57Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:51:50
58Nick Jowsey (NZl) Lupus Racing Team0:52:28
59Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop0:53:43
60James Schurman (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:59:38
61Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop1:04:03
62Emile Jean (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes1:06:45
63Alexis Cartier (Can) Transports Lacombe1:45:34

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team53pts
2Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA49
3Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA47
4Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA45
5Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA42
6Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team38
7Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling33
8Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop29
9Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop28
10Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts25
11Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team25
12Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies23
13Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team23
14James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team20
15Jordan Cheyne (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme18
16Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling17
17Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team16
18Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis16
19Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno14
20Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team12
21Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis12
22Keegan Swirbul (USA) Axeon Cycling Team10
23Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis10
24Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling10
25Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling8
26Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes8
27Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno7
28Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk6
29Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop6
30Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
31Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno4
32Etienne Moreau (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes3
33Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team3
34Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team2
35Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
36Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor2
37Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
38Dan Gardner (GBr) Action Cycling Team1
39Morgan Schmitt (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno48pts
2Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies28
3Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA25
4Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA16
5Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team15
6Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team14
7Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA13
8Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
9Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team10
10Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
11Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling8
12Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop8
13Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team7
14Keegan Swirbul (USA) Axeon Cycling Team6
15Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno5
16Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop5
17Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno4
18Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
19Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis4
20Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team3
21James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team3
22Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
23Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2
24Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
25Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2
26Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop1
27Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1
28Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caja Rural-Seguros Rga9:20:26
2Axeon Cycling Team0:00:36
3Silber Pro Cycling0:03:04
4Team Smartstop0:03:08
5Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:03:20
6Orgullo Antioqueno0:06:35
7Hincapie Racing Team0:12:26
8Lupus Racing Team0:20:32
9Ride With Rendall P/B Biemme0:20:48
10Garneau Quebecor0:24:17
11Santé Universelle / Marin Bikes0:40:22

 

Latest on Cyclingnews