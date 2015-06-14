Image 1 of 15 Benjamin Perry (Silber Pro Cycling) wins stage 5 (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 15 The final break group lead by Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 3 of 15 The Hincapie Racing Team exhausted their numbers chasing down the break (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 4 of 15 Dion Smith and Skujins working to try and preserve the overall (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 5 of 15 The break grew to 14 in the latter laps (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 6 of 15 The first main break (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 7 of 15 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA in the peloton (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 8 of 15 Robert Britton ( Team SmartStop) (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 9 of 15 Hincapie Racing Team riders on the front (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 10 of 15 The Silber Pro Cycling team is hard to miss in its orange kit (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 11 of 15 The climb was STEEP (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 12 of 15 Tom Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) leading out the final stage (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 13 of 15 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA was top team (Image credit: Robert Jones) Image 14 of 15 The podium: Pello Bilbao, Benjamin Perry, Robert Britton (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 15 Dion Smith (Best young rider and Points), Pello Bilbao (Overall winner), Mauricio Ortega KoM (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The final stage of the Tour de Beauce has more than once upended the standings, and this year was no exception. Race leader and defending champion Tom Skujins (Hincapie Racing) came into the final stage with a seven second advantage over team mate Dion Smith, nine seconds over Stage 2 winner Amets Txurruta (Caja Rural) and ten seconds in front of Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural). By the end of the 12 lap, 122 kilometre stage, Bilbao had won Yellow, finishing second in a sprint to Ben Perry (Silber Pro Racing).

The ten kilometre circuit is deceptively difficult. Dominated by 1.5 kilometre climb out of the center of town, the riders zigzag through urban streets, constantly sprinting out of corners with little chance to rest. Only 63 finished the final stage, with 39 dropping out. The main bunch had only 18 riders left.

Hincapie Racing Team was under pressure from the first lap, as attacks flew off the front with various riders and teams trying to move up in the standings.

"Hincapie worked very hard until two laps to go, and they controlled the race," said Bilbao. "We took advantage of a moment of weariness from them to attack, because we saw a great opportunity. I am impressed by our performance. I had some doubts about my form and after the time trial on Friday, which was not very good for us, I didn't know what to expect."

An initial group of four riders off the front swelled to 14 as the race entered the final five laps, including potential GC threat Rob Britton (Team SmartStop). Hincapie was managing to keep the gap to under a minute with all the attacks, but it was taking its toll, and they started to shed riders.

The final remnants of the original break were brought back with a couple of laps to go, but then Britton and Bilbao countered and were joined by Perry. Skujins clearly was in trouble, with only team mate Dion Smith to help chase, and they could not bring back the three leaders.

The gap remained less than 20 seconds, but there were time bonuses on offer as well. Into the final 300 metres the break was only 16 seconds in front of the desperately chasing Skujins group, but it was enough to put Bilbao in Yellow.

For Ben Perry, it is the best result of his career. "I played my cards and I expected good opportunities. I was well positioned in the last two laps, and didn't do much work because of my team mate Ryan [Roth, fifth in General Classification]. So for the sprint I was definitely fresher. This is my career best result, and I am very happy for my team to be able to win the stage."

Skujins finished second overall at 15 seconds, followed by Smith at 22 seconds. Smith also won the Points and Best Young Rider jerseys, and Mauricio Ortega (Orgullo Antioqueno) kept the Climber's Jersey he held all week, while Caja Rural took the Team GC title.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3:06:38 2 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 4 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:16 5 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 6 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 7 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 8 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 10 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 12 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 13 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 14 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 15 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 16 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 17 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 18 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:48 19 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:02:03 20 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:09 21 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 22 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 23 Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:20 24 Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe 25 Dan Gardner (GBr) Action Cycling Team 26 David Drouin (Can) Norco Premier Tech 27 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 28 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 29 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 30 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:03:24 31 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 32 Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 33 Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop 34 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 35 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor 36 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 37 Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 38 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:27 39 Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling 40 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 41 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 42 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 43 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme 0:03:24 44 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:27 45 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme 0:05:30 46 Dylan Cunningham (Can) Wheels of Bloor 0:06:12 47 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:06:51 48 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:08:38 49 Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 50 Nick Jowsey (NZl) Lupus Racing Team 0:08:45 51 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:08:59 52 Etienne Moreau (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes 0:12:26 53 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 54 Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme 55 Alexis Cartier (Can) Transports Lacombe 0:13:32 56 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:14:14 57 Christopher Prendergast (Can) Wheels of Bloor 58 Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes 59 James Schurman (USA) Lupus Racing Team 60 Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 61 Chad Beyer (USA) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes 62 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 63 Emile Jean (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes 0:17:45 DNF Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team DNF Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team DNF Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team DNF Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team DNF Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Cortlan Brown (USA) Action Cycling Team DNF Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Action Cycling Team DNF Max Jenkins (USA) Action Cycling Team DNF Clay Murfet (Aus) Action Cycling Team DNF Stephen Hyde (USA) Action Cycling Team DNF Anton Varabei (Can) Garneau Quebecor DNF Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling DNF Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling DNF Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team DNF Juan Jose Cueto Montero (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team DNF Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team DNF Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team DNF Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team DNF Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno DNF Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno DNF Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts DNF Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts DNF Josh Berry (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts DNF Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts DNF Glenn O'shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts DNF Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop DNF Tim Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing DNF Adam Carr (USA) CCB Racing DNF Ed Veal (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme DNF Ben Andrew (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes DNF Anthony Sreblowski (Can) Wheels of Bloor DNF Andrew House (Can) Wheels of Bloor DNF Osmond Bakker (Can) Wheels of Bloor DNS Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling DNS Conor O'brien (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme DNS Robert Gutgesell (Can) Wheels of Bloor

Final general classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17:03:18 2 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:15 3 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:22 4 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:24 5 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:42 6 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:01 7 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 0:01:10 8 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:01:19 9 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:52 10 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 0:01:54 11 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:01:55 12 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme 0:04:01 13 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:04:20 14 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:04:49 15 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:05:25 16 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:05:38 17 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:05:52 18 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:06:05 19 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:06:44 20 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:07:37 21 Dan Gardner (GBr) Action Cycling Team 0:08:43 22 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme 0:09:00 23 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:09:15 24 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:09:40 25 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:09:51 26 Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:10:01 27 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:10:49 28 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 29 Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling 0:12:14 30 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:12:52 31 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:15:00 32 Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:15:20 33 Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:15:42 34 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:15:47 35 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:16:52 36 Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:18:04 37 Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:21:15 38 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:21:16 39 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:22:04 40 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 0:22:25 41 David Drouin (Can) Norco Premier Tech 0:22:35 42 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:22:38 43 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 0:25:06 44 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:26:48 45 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:30:20 46 Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme 0:31:42 47 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:32:18 48 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:33:03 49 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:33:19 50 Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes 0:34:55 51 Etienne Moreau (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes 0:36:07 52 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:43:34 53 Dylan Cunningham (Can) Wheels of Bloor 0:43:53 54 Chad Beyer (USA) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes 0:44:58 55 Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe 0:47:31 56 Christopher Prendergast (Can) Wheels of Bloor 0:47:55 57 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:51:50 58 Nick Jowsey (NZl) Lupus Racing Team 0:52:28 59 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 0:53:43 60 James Schurman (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:59:38 61 Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 1:04:03 62 Emile Jean (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes 1:06:45 63 Alexis Cartier (Can) Transports Lacombe 1:45:34

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 53 pts 2 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 49 3 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 47 4 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 45 5 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 42 6 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 38 7 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 33 8 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 29 9 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 28 10 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 25 11 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 25 12 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 23 13 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 23 14 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 20 15 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme 18 16 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 17 17 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 16 18 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 16 19 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 14 20 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 12 21 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 12 22 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 10 23 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 10 24 Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling 10 25 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 8 26 Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes 8 27 Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 7 28 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 6 29 Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop 6 30 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 31 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 4 32 Etienne Moreau (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes 3 33 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 3 34 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 2 35 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 36 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor 2 37 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 38 Dan Gardner (GBr) Action Cycling Team 1 39 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 48 pts 2 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 28 3 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 25 4 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 5 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 15 6 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 14 7 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 8 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 9 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 10 10 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 10 11 Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling 8 12 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 8 13 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 7 14 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 6 15 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 5 16 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 5 17 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 4 18 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 19 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 4 20 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 3 21 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 3 22 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 23 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2 24 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 25 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2 26 Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop 1 27 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 1 28 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 1