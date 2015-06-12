Trending

Tour de Beauce: Canty wins stage 3 time trial

Defending champion Toms Skujins takes over race lead

Image 1 of 14

Dion Smith, Tom Skujins and the podium girls

Dion Smith, Tom Skujins and the podium girls
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 14

Podium: Ryan Roth, Brendan Canty, Jordan Cheyne

Podium: Ryan Roth, Brendan Canty, Jordan Cheyne
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 14

Tom Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team)

Tom Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 14

Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)

Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 14

Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team)

Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 14

Alex Cataford (Silber Pro Cycling)

Alex Cataford (Silber Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 14

Rob Britton (Team Smartstop)

Rob Britton (Team Smartstop)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 14

Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)

Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 14

Jordan Cheyne (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)

Jordan Cheyne (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 14

Brendan Canty (Team Budget Forklifts)

Brendan Canty (Team Budget Forklifts)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 14

Greg Daniel (Axeon Cycling Team )

Greg Daniel (Axeon Cycling Team )
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 14

Jack Bobridge (Team Budget Forklifts)

Jack Bobridge (Team Budget Forklifts)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 14

Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)

Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis)
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 14

Defending champion Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing) is back in yellow at Tour de Beauce.

Defending champion Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing) is back in yellow at Tour de Beauce.
(Image credit: Corporation du Grand Prix cycliste de Beauce/Brian Black Hodes)

Defending champion Tom Skujins (Hincapie Racing) replaced stage 2 winner Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) in the yellow jersey after the stage 3A time trial at the Tour de Beauce, which was won by Brendan Canty (Budget Forklifts).

The 21 kilometre time trial was on a brand new course, using a section of new, unopened divided highway. It proved to be a lot tougher than many riders expected, with strong gusting winds and four sizable climbs.

Canty, at 20 riders to go, set the first sub-29 minute time, at 28:47. Eight riders later, Jordan Cheyne (Ride with Rendall) came in 12 seconds slower, and then Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) knocked five seconds ahead of Cheyne to take second.

Skujins could only manage seventh, 32 seconds off the winning time, but it was enough to erase the 19-second deficit to Txurruka, after the Spaniard suffered a puncture in the final two kilometres of his ride. Txurruka’s teammate Pello Bilbao slots into second overall after finishing 11th in the time trial.

"It was enough to take the yellow jersey, which was the goal," said Skujins. "I'm not the greatest time triallist, so I'm just happy it was enough."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:28:47
2Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:07
3Jordan Cheyne (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme0:00:12
4Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:00:13
5Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:21
6Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:31
7Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:32
8Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:33
9Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:00:36
10James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
11Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:40
12Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:41
13Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:44
14Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
15Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop0:00:46
16Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:01:03
17Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:04
18Morgan Schmitt (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme0:01:05
19Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:06
20Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:08
21Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:12
22Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:18
23Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
24Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts0:01:20
25Tim Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing0:01:26
26Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:32
27Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:38
28Emile Jean (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes0:01:39
29Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:42
30Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop0:01:45
31Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
32Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:01:46
33Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop0:01:49
34Ed Veal (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme0:01:54
35Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
36Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:01:55
37Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:02:04
38Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:05
39Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:02:13
40Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:17
41Robert Gutgesell (Can) Wheels of Bloor0:02:21
42Keegan Swirbul (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:02:24
43Dan Gardner (GBr) Action Cycling Team0:02:25
44Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:27
45Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:02:32
46Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:02:33
47Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:02:34
48Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:02:41
49Alexis Cartier (Can) Transports Lacombe0:02:42
50Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:44
51Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:56
52Kai Wiggins (USA) CCB Racing0:03:02
53Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:05
54Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:08
55David Drouin (Can) Norco Premier Tech0:03:09
56Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes0:03:14
57Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Action Cycling Team0:03:15
58Anton Varabei (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:03:16
59Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:03:21
60Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:23
61Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Transports Lacomne
62Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:03:27
63Christopher Prendergast (Can) Wheels of Bloor0:03:29
64Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:31
65Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:03:37
66Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
67Jeremy Martin (Can) Norco Premier Tech0:03:42
68Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:43
69Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
70Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:03:52
71Anthony Sreblowski (Can) Wheels of Bloor0:03:54
72Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
73Dylan Cunningham (Can) Wheels of Bloor0:03:55
74Etienne Moreau (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes0:03:57
75James Schurman (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:03:58
76Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:02
77Andrew House (Can) Wheels of Bloor0:04:03
78Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:04:04
79Kevin Archambault (Can) Norco Premier Tech0:04:08
80Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:13
81Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:14
82Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:17
83Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team0:04:19
84Cortlan Brown (USA) Action Cycling Team0:04:26
85Conor O'brien (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme0:04:27
86Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop0:04:29
87Josh Berry (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
88Osmond Bakker (Can) Wheels of Bloor0:04:39
89Ben Andrew (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
90Clay Murfet (Aus) Action Cycling Team0:04:42
91Adam Carr (USA) CCB Racing0:04:44
92Joaquin Sobrino Martinez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:04:46
93Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
94Nick Jowsey (NZl) Lupus Racing Team0:04:47
95Robert Hargrove (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes0:04:51
96Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:04:52
97Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:04:54
98Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:05:14
99Chad Beyer (USA) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes0:04:54
100Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:05:03
101Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:04
102Gaelan Merritt (Can) Wheels of Bloor
103Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:05:09
104Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
105Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:05:11
106Simon Strobel (Ger) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:14
107Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:05:15
108Frédéric Cossette (Can) Transports Lacombe0:05:20
109Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe0:05:23
110Glenn O'shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:05:25
111Max Jenkins (USA) Action Cycling Team0:05:26
112Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:05:32
113Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe0:05:42
114Stephen Hyde (USA) Action Cycling Team0:05:49
115Casey Roth (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme0:05:51
116Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:09
117Juan Jose Cueto Montero (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:06:21
118Brendan Mccormack (USA) CCB Racing0:06:25
119Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:32
120Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:06:46
OTLÉtienne Samson (Can)0:08:54
OTLIsrael Nuno Arguelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:12:28
OTLSamuel Blanchette (Can)0:15:09
DNSSébastien Cossette (Can)
DNSFelix Coté Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
DNSAdam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
DNSPhillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNSJulien Gagne (Can) Garneau Quebecor
DNSMichael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team9:26:22
2Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:10
3Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:13
4Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:17
5Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:22
6Jordan Cheyne (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme0:00:31
7Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:50
8James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:55
9Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:01:23
10Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
11Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:33
12Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:01:35
13Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:01:59
14Keegan Swirbul (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:02:06
15Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:08
16Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
17Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:02:12
18Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:02:56
19Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:03:14
20Morgan Schmitt (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme0:03:24
21Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:03:29
22Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:03:56
23Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:01
24Dan Gardner (GBr) Action Cycling Team0:04:06
25Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:04:21
26Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:04:38
27Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Action Cycling Team0:05:05
28Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:05:07
29Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:05:18
30Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:05:20
31Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:05:36
32David Drouin (Can) Norco Premier Tech0:06:44
33Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Transports Lacombe0:06:46
34Alexandr Braico (Mol) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:48
35Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:07:08
36Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:07:40
37Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling0:08:00
38Etienne Moreau (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes0:08:46
39Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:08:47
40Max Jenkins (USA) Action Cycling Team0:08:49
41Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:08:59
42Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes0:09:13
43Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:09:17
44Jeremy Martin (Can) Norco Premier Tech0:09:22
45Tim Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing0:09:42
46Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:09:56
47Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:10:04
48Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:10:10
49Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:10:15
50Cortlan Brown (USA) Action Cycling Team0:10:47
51Christopher Prendergast (Can) Wheels of Bloor0:10:55
52Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:11:03
53Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:11:05
54Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:11:35
55Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:12:24
56Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:13:08
57Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme0:13:52
58Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:14:10
59Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:16:10
60Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:16:50
61Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:18:00
62Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:19:13
63Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:19:33
64Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:21:11
65Glenn O'shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:21:21
66Josh Berry (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:21:26
67Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team0:22:08
68Frédéric Cossette (Can) Transports Lacombe0:22:45
69Dylan Cunningham (Can) Wheels of Bloor0:22:46
70Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:23:22
71Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:23:35
72Osmond Bakker (Can) Wheels of Bloor0:23:58
73Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:24:40
74Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop0:24:42
75Chad Beyer (USA) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes0:25:07
76Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:25:16
77Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:26:40
78Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:27:31
79Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:27:32
80James Schurman (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:28:25
81Gaelan Merritt (Can) Wheels of Bloor0:28:37
82Nick Jowsey (NZl) Lupus Racing Team0:28:48
83Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:29:00
84Adam Carr (USA) CCB Racing0:29:29
85Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop0:29:53
86Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop0:31:08
87Joaquin Sobrino Martinez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:31:45
88Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:32:56
89Clay Murfet (Aus) Action Cycling Team0:33:12
90Brendan Mccormack (USA)0:33:59
91Emile Jean (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes0:34:05
92Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:34:25
93Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:34:40
94Ed Veal (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme0:35:11
95Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop0:35:24
96Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:35:29
97Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:35:30
98Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:36:26
99Anton Varabei (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:36:55
100Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts0:37:05
101Conor O'brien (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme0:37:17
102Kai Wiggins (USA) CCB Racing0:37:46
103Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:38:26
104Simon Strobel (Ger) Team Novo Nordisk0:38:31
105Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:38:34
106Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe0:39:02
107Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:40:29
108Stephen Hyde (USA) Action Cycling Team0:42:05
109Robert Hargrove (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes0:42:07
110Andrew House (Can) Wheels of Bloor0:47:54
111Kevin Archambault (Can) Norco Premier Tech0:48:04
112Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe0:50:14
113Anthony Sreblowski (Can) Wheels of Bloor0:55:20
114Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:55:30
115Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:56:03
116Casey Roth (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme0:59:05
117Ben Andrew (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes1:05:01
118Juan Jose Cueto Montero (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team1:09:49
119Robert Gutgesell (Can) Wheels of Bloor1:11:16
120Alexis Cartier (Can) Transports Lacombe1:18:50

