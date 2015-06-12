Image 1 of 14 Dion Smith, Tom Skujins and the podium girls (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 14 Podium: Ryan Roth, Brendan Canty, Jordan Cheyne (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 14 Tom Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 14 Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 14 Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing Team) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 14 Alex Cataford (Silber Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 14 Rob Britton (Team Smartstop) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 14 Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 14 Jordan Cheyne (Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 14 Brendan Canty (Team Budget Forklifts) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 14 Greg Daniel (Axeon Cycling Team ) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 14 Jack Bobridge (Team Budget Forklifts) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 14 Gavin Mannion (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 14 Defending champion Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing) is back in yellow at Tour de Beauce. (Image credit: Corporation du Grand Prix cycliste de Beauce/Brian Black Hodes)

Defending champion Tom Skujins (Hincapie Racing) replaced stage 2 winner Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) in the yellow jersey after the stage 3A time trial at the Tour de Beauce, which was won by Brendan Canty (Budget Forklifts).

The 21 kilometre time trial was on a brand new course, using a section of new, unopened divided highway. It proved to be a lot tougher than many riders expected, with strong gusting winds and four sizable climbs.

Canty, at 20 riders to go, set the first sub-29 minute time, at 28:47. Eight riders later, Jordan Cheyne (Ride with Rendall) came in 12 seconds slower, and then Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) knocked five seconds ahead of Cheyne to take second.

Skujins could only manage seventh, 32 seconds off the winning time, but it was enough to erase the 19-second deficit to Txurruka, after the Spaniard suffered a puncture in the final two kilometres of his ride. Txurruka’s teammate Pello Bilbao slots into second overall after finishing 11th in the time trial.

"It was enough to take the yellow jersey, which was the goal," said Skujins. "I'm not the greatest time triallist, so I'm just happy it was enough."



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:28:47 2 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:07 3 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme 0:00:12 4 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:00:13 5 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:21 6 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:31 7 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:32 8 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:33 9 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 0:00:36 10 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 11 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:40 12 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:41 13 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:44 14 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 15 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 0:00:46 16 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:01:03 17 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:04 18 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme 0:01:05 19 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:06 20 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 0:01:08 21 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:01:12 22 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:18 23 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 24 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 0:01:20 25 Tim Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing 0:01:26 26 Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:01:32 27 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:38 28 Emile Jean (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes 0:01:39 29 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:42 30 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 0:01:45 31 Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 32 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:01:46 33 Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:01:49 34 Ed Veal (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme 0:01:54 35 Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme 36 Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:01:55 37 Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:02:04 38 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:05 39 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:02:13 40 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:17 41 Robert Gutgesell (Can) Wheels of Bloor 0:02:21 42 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:02:24 43 Dan Gardner (GBr) Action Cycling Team 0:02:25 44 Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:27 45 Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:02:32 46 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:02:33 47 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:02:34 48 Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:02:41 49 Alexis Cartier (Can) Transports Lacombe 0:02:42 50 Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:44 51 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:56 52 Kai Wiggins (USA) CCB Racing 0:03:02 53 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:05 54 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:08 55 David Drouin (Can) Norco Premier Tech 0:03:09 56 Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes 0:03:14 57 Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Action Cycling Team 0:03:15 58 Anton Varabei (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:03:16 59 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:03:21 60 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:23 61 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Transports Lacomne 62 Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:03:27 63 Christopher Prendergast (Can) Wheels of Bloor 0:03:29 64 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:31 65 Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:03:37 66 Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 67 Jeremy Martin (Can) Norco Premier Tech 0:03:42 68 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:43 69 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 70 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:03:52 71 Anthony Sreblowski (Can) Wheels of Bloor 0:03:54 72 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 73 Dylan Cunningham (Can) Wheels of Bloor 0:03:55 74 Etienne Moreau (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes 0:03:57 75 James Schurman (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:03:58 76 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:02 77 Andrew House (Can) Wheels of Bloor 0:04:03 78 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:04:04 79 Kevin Archambault (Can) Norco Premier Tech 0:04:08 80 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:13 81 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:14 82 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:17 83 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 0:04:19 84 Cortlan Brown (USA) Action Cycling Team 0:04:26 85 Conor O'brien (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme 0:04:27 86 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 0:04:29 87 Josh Berry (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 88 Osmond Bakker (Can) Wheels of Bloor 0:04:39 89 Ben Andrew (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes 90 Clay Murfet (Aus) Action Cycling Team 0:04:42 91 Adam Carr (USA) CCB Racing 0:04:44 92 Joaquin Sobrino Martinez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:04:46 93 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 94 Nick Jowsey (NZl) Lupus Racing Team 0:04:47 95 Robert Hargrove (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes 0:04:51 96 Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:04:52 97 Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:04:54 98 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:05:14 99 Chad Beyer (USA) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes 0:04:54 100 Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:05:03 101 Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:04 102 Gaelan Merritt (Can) Wheels of Bloor 103 Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:05:09 104 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 105 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:05:11 106 Simon Strobel (Ger) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:14 107 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:05:15 108 Frédéric Cossette (Can) Transports Lacombe 0:05:20 109 Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe 0:05:23 110 Glenn O'shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 0:05:25 111 Max Jenkins (USA) Action Cycling Team 0:05:26 112 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:05:32 113 Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe 0:05:42 114 Stephen Hyde (USA) Action Cycling Team 0:05:49 115 Casey Roth (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme 0:05:51 116 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:06:09 117 Juan Jose Cueto Montero (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:06:21 118 Brendan Mccormack (USA) CCB Racing 0:06:25 119 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:32 120 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:06:46 OTL Étienne Samson (Can) 0:08:54 OTL Israel Nuno Arguelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:12:28 OTL Samuel Blanchette (Can) 0:15:09 DNS Sébastien Cossette (Can) DNS Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling DNS Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling DNS Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNS Julien Gagne (Can) Garneau Quebecor DNS Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies