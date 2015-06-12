Tour de Beauce: Canty wins stage 3 time trial
Defending champion Toms Skujins takes over race lead
Stage 3: Saint-Georges - Saint-Georges (ITT)
Defending champion Tom Skujins (Hincapie Racing) replaced stage 2 winner Amets Txurruka (Caja Rural) in the yellow jersey after the stage 3A time trial at the Tour de Beauce, which was won by Brendan Canty (Budget Forklifts).
The 21 kilometre time trial was on a brand new course, using a section of new, unopened divided highway. It proved to be a lot tougher than many riders expected, with strong gusting winds and four sizable climbs.
Canty, at 20 riders to go, set the first sub-29 minute time, at 28:47. Eight riders later, Jordan Cheyne (Ride with Rendall) came in 12 seconds slower, and then Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) knocked five seconds ahead of Cheyne to take second.
Skujins could only manage seventh, 32 seconds off the winning time, but it was enough to erase the 19-second deficit to Txurruka, after the Spaniard suffered a puncture in the final two kilometres of his ride. Txurruka’s teammate Pello Bilbao slots into second overall after finishing 11th in the time trial.
"It was enough to take the yellow jersey, which was the goal," said Skujins. "I'm not the greatest time triallist, so I'm just happy it was enough."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:28:47
|2
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:07
|3
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:00:12
|4
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:13
|5
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:21
|6
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|7
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:32
|8
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:33
|9
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:00:36
|10
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|11
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:40
|12
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:41
|13
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:44
|14
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|15
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:00:46
|16
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:01:03
|17
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:04
|18
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:01:05
|19
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:06
|20
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|21
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:12
|22
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:18
|23
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|24
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:01:20
|25
|Tim Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing
|0:01:26
|26
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:32
|27
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:38
|28
|Emile Jean (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|0:01:39
|29
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:42
|30
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:01:45
|31
|Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|32
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:01:46
|33
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:01:49
|34
|Ed Veal (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:01:54
|35
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|36
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:01:55
|37
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:02:04
|38
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:05
|39
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:02:13
|40
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:17
|41
|Robert Gutgesell (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|0:02:21
|42
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|43
|Dan Gardner (GBr) Action Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|44
|Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:27
|45
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:02:32
|46
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|47
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:02:34
|48
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:02:41
|49
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Transports Lacombe
|0:02:42
|50
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:44
|51
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:56
|52
|Kai Wiggins (USA) CCB Racing
|0:03:02
|53
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:05
|54
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:08
|55
|David Drouin (Can) Norco Premier Tech
|0:03:09
|56
|Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|0:03:14
|57
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Action Cycling Team
|0:03:15
|58
|Anton Varabei (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:03:16
|59
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:03:21
|60
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:23
|61
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Transports Lacomne
|62
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:03:27
|63
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|0:03:29
|64
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:31
|65
|Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:03:37
|66
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|67
|Jeremy Martin (Can) Norco Premier Tech
|0:03:42
|68
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:43
|69
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|70
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:03:52
|71
|Anthony Sreblowski (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|0:03:54
|72
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|73
|Dylan Cunningham (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|0:03:55
|74
|Etienne Moreau (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|0:03:57
|75
|James Schurman (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:03:58
|76
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:02
|77
|Andrew House (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|0:04:03
|78
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:04:04
|79
|Kevin Archambault (Can) Norco Premier Tech
|0:04:08
|80
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:13
|81
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:14
|82
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:17
|83
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:04:19
|84
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Action Cycling Team
|0:04:26
|85
|Conor O'brien (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:04:27
|86
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|0:04:29
|87
|Josh Berry (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|88
|Osmond Bakker (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|0:04:39
|89
|Ben Andrew (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|90
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Action Cycling Team
|0:04:42
|91
|Adam Carr (USA) CCB Racing
|0:04:44
|92
|Joaquin Sobrino Martinez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:04:46
|93
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|94
|Nick Jowsey (NZl) Lupus Racing Team
|0:04:47
|95
|Robert Hargrove (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|0:04:51
|96
|Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:04:52
|97
|Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:04:54
|98
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:05:14
|99
|Chad Beyer (USA) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|0:04:54
|100
|Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:05:03
|101
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:05:04
|102
|Gaelan Merritt (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|103
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:05:09
|104
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|105
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:05:11
|106
|Simon Strobel (Ger) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:05:14
|107
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:05:15
|108
|Frédéric Cossette (Can) Transports Lacombe
|0:05:20
|109
|Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe
|0:05:23
|110
|Glenn O'shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:05:25
|111
|Max Jenkins (USA) Action Cycling Team
|0:05:26
|112
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:05:32
|113
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe
|0:05:42
|114
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Action Cycling Team
|0:05:49
|115
|Casey Roth (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:05:51
|116
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:06:09
|117
|Juan Jose Cueto Montero (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:06:21
|118
|Brendan Mccormack (USA) CCB Racing
|0:06:25
|119
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:06:32
|120
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:06:46
|OTL
|Étienne Samson (Can)
|0:08:54
|OTL
|Israel Nuno Arguelles (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:12:28
|OTL
|Samuel Blanchette (Can)
|0:15:09
|DNS
|Sébastien Cossette (Can)
|DNS
|Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Phillip Gaimon (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNS
|Julien Gagne (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|DNS
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|9:26:22
|2
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:10
|3
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:13
|4
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:17
|5
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:22
|6
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:00:31
|7
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:50
|8
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|9
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:01:23
|10
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|11
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:33
|12
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:01:35
|13
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:01:59
|14
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|15
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:08
|16
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
|17
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|18
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:02:56
|19
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:03:14
|20
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:03:24
|21
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:03:29
|22
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:03:56
|23
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:01
|24
|Dan Gardner (GBr) Action Cycling Team
|0:04:06
|25
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:04:21
|26
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:04:38
|27
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Action Cycling Team
|0:05:05
|28
|Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:05:07
|29
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:05:18
|30
|Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:05:20
|31
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:05:36
|32
|David Drouin (Can) Norco Premier Tech
|0:06:44
|33
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Transports Lacombe
|0:06:46
|34
|Alexandr Braico (Mol) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:06:48
|35
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:07:08
|36
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:07:40
|37
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:08:00
|38
|Etienne Moreau (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|0:08:46
|39
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:08:47
|40
|Max Jenkins (USA) Action Cycling Team
|0:08:49
|41
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:08:59
|42
|Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|0:09:13
|43
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:09:17
|44
|Jeremy Martin (Can) Norco Premier Tech
|0:09:22
|45
|Tim Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing
|0:09:42
|46
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:09:56
|47
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:10:04
|48
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:10:10
|49
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:10:15
|50
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Action Cycling Team
|0:10:47
|51
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|0:10:55
|52
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:11:03
|53
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:11:05
|54
|Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:11:35
|55
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:12:24
|56
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:13:08
|57
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:13:52
|58
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:14:10
|59
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:16:10
|60
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:16:50
|61
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:18:00
|62
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:19:13
|63
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:19:33
|64
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:21:11
|65
|Glenn O'shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:21:21
|66
|Josh Berry (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:21:26
|67
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:22:08
|68
|Frédéric Cossette (Can) Transports Lacombe
|0:22:45
|69
|Dylan Cunningham (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|0:22:46
|70
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:23:22
|71
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:23:35
|72
|Osmond Bakker (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|0:23:58
|73
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:24:40
|74
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|0:24:42
|75
|Chad Beyer (USA) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|0:25:07
|76
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:25:16
|77
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:26:40
|78
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:27:31
|79
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:27:32
|80
|James Schurman (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:28:25
|81
|Gaelan Merritt (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|0:28:37
|82
|Nick Jowsey (NZl) Lupus Racing Team
|0:28:48
|83
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:29:00
|84
|Adam Carr (USA) CCB Racing
|0:29:29
|85
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:29:53
|86
|Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:31:08
|87
|Joaquin Sobrino Martinez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:31:45
|88
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:32:56
|89
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Action Cycling Team
|0:33:12
|90
|Brendan Mccormack (USA)
|0:33:59
|91
|Emile Jean (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|0:34:05
|92
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:34:25
|93
|Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:34:40
|94
|Ed Veal (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:35:11
|95
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:35:24
|96
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:35:29
|97
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:35:30
|98
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:36:26
|99
|Anton Varabei (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:36:55
|100
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:37:05
|101
|Conor O'brien (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:37:17
|102
|Kai Wiggins (USA) CCB Racing
|0:37:46
|103
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:38:26
|104
|Simon Strobel (Ger) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:38:31
|105
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:38:34
|106
|Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe
|0:39:02
|107
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:40:29
|108
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Action Cycling Team
|0:42:05
|109
|Robert Hargrove (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|0:42:07
|110
|Andrew House (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|0:47:54
|111
|Kevin Archambault (Can) Norco Premier Tech
|0:48:04
|112
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe
|0:50:14
|113
|Anthony Sreblowski (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|0:55:20
|114
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:55:30
|115
|Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:56:03
|116
|Casey Roth (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:59:05
|117
|Ben Andrew (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|1:05:01
|118
|Juan Jose Cueto Montero (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|1:09:49
|119
|Robert Gutgesell (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|1:11:16
|120
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Transports Lacombe
|1:18:50
