Tour de Beauce: Barbero wins in Quebec City

Skujins wears the leader's jersey into final stage

Image 1 of 21

Carlos Barbero (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) wins.

Carlos Barbero (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) wins.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 2 of 21

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA powering the chase.

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA powering the chase.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 21

Eduard Prades (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) attacks.

Eduard Prades (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) attacks.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 21

The Hincapie team chases Eduard Prades.

The Hincapie team chases Eduard Prades.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 21

Guillaume Boivin asks how many laps are left.

Guillaume Boivin asks how many laps are left.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 21

Caja Rural leads the field through the start/finish for the last lap.

Caja Rural leads the field through the start/finish for the last lap.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 21

Jordan Cheyne was 16th and remains 6th overall.

Jordan Cheyne was 16th and remains 6th overall.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 21

Carlos Barbero takes the sprint.

Carlos Barbero takes the sprint.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 21

GC leader Tom Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team).

GC leader Tom Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team).
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 21

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA on the front at the Tour de Beauce.

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA on the front at the Tour de Beauce.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 21

The podium ladies got out for a lap of the course.

The podium ladies got out for a lap of the course.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 21

Evan Huffman (USA) Team Smartstop was part of the break on stage 6 of the Tour de Beauce.

Evan Huffman (USA) Team Smartstop was part of the break on stage 6 of the Tour de Beauce.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 13 of 21

The Tour de Beauce passes through the Grand Allee in Quebec.

The Tour de Beauce passes through the Grand Allee in Quebec.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 14 of 21

Guillaume Boivin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) bridges up to the break.

Guillaume Boivin (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) bridges up to the break.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 15 of 21

The Chateau Frontenac provides a very scenic background for the Quebec city stage.

The Chateau Frontenac provides a very scenic background for the Quebec city stage.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 16 of 21

The Quebec Legislature.

The Quebec Legislature.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 17 of 21

GC leader Tom Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team).

GC leader Tom Skujins (Hincapie Racing Team).
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 18 of 21

The break on stage 6 of the Tour de Beauce: Mauricio Ortega, Guillaume Boivin, Hugh Carthy, Alexander Braico, Evan Huffman.

The break on stage 6 of the Tour de Beauce: Mauricio Ortega, Guillaume Boivin, Hugh Carthy, Alexander Braico, Evan Huffman.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 19 of 21

The peloton in full flight at the Tour de Beauce.

The peloton in full flight at the Tour de Beauce.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 20 of 21

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA and Hincapie Racing lead the chase.

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA and Hincapie Racing lead the chase.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 21 of 21

Podium: Dion Smith, Carlos Barbero, Jure Kocjan.

Podium: Dion Smith, Carlos Barbero, Jure Kocjan.
(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

The Tour de Beauce moved to Quebec City for the penultimate stage of this 30th edition of the race. The Spanish Caja Rural took their third stage win in five stages, with Carlos Barbero winning his second stage, but the team was unable to dislodge defending champion Tom Skujins (Hincapie) from the yellow jersey.

The 9.6 kilometre circuit is a shortened version of the one used in the Gran Prix Cycliste Quebec WorldTour race held each September. While it cuts out some of the flatter sections on the top and bottom of the course, the main Côte de la Montagne climb is still there and has to be climbed a punishing 13 times. The descent on Côte Gilmour is actually steeper and technically more difficult than the one used in the WorldTour race.

After a series of attacks, five riders broke clear - Friday night's criterium stage winner Guillaume Boivin (Optum), Climber's Jersey holder Mauricio Ortega (Orgullo Antioqueno), Hugh Carthy (Caja Rural), break initiator Alex Braico (Jelly Belly) and Evan Huffman (Team Smartstop).

Usually on this stage, the break gets an extended gap, with the bunch reeling in some or all of it only in the final laps. Hincapie seemed to be content to follow this program, but Caja Rural, after sending Carthy across, then set a hard tempo on the climb each lap, possibly looking to put the yellow jersey under pressure.

This meant the break never gained more than 1:10, and also that the peloton steadily lost clumps of riders off the back. By the final few laps barely a third of the field was still in the bunch, and the break shrunk to Boivin, Carthy and Braico as they were reeled in.

Boivin was caught on the final descent of Cote Gilmour, setting the stage for a long sustained pace up the final climb and false flat to the finish. Stage 1 winner Barbero outdistanced Skujins' team mate Dion Smith for the win, but Smith took second and a 6 second time bonus, jumping him up to second ahead of Caja Rural's top rider, and Stage 2 winner, Amets Txurruka. Smith also took back the Points Jersey from Caja Rural's Eduard Prades, so it's hard to see what they accomplished.

"We are one and two in the overall standings," said Toms Skujins. "Our team is very strong when we work together, and now everyone feels great. Is it me or Dion that will take the yellow jersey? I do not know exactly who and it makes no difference, as long as it is the team."

"It [the stage] was harder than we thought," he continued. "It was not us who worked to bring back the breakaway. Personally, I still had good legs. I was a little surprised to see Caja Rural attack, but that was their strategy. We are two very good teams and it will be a good fight for the last stage, with different strategies."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3:07:47
2Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
3Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
4Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
5Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
7Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
8Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
9Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
10Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
11Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
12Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:05
13Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
14Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
15Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
16Jordan Cheyne (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme0:00:07
17Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
18Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
19Morgan Schmitt (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
20Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
21Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
22Keegan Swirbul (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:13
23Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:15
24Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:00:17
25Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:20
26Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:00:36
27Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:44
28Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
29Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
30Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:54
31Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
32Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
33Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:01:03
34Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:22
35Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
36Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
37Cortlan Brown (USA) Action Cycling Team
38Dan Gardner (GBr) Action Cycling Team
39Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:49
40Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
41Chad Beyer (USA) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes0:01:51
42Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:00
43Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:02:24
44Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:02:54
45Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:03:18
46Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
47Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
48Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:39
49Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme0:03:42
50Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
51Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:04:55
52Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
53Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:05:14
54Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe
55Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
56Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:05:22
57Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
58Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop0:07:58
59Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:08:42
60Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
61Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
62Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
63Clay Murfet (Aus) Action Cycling Team0:10:59
64Max Jenkins (USA) Action Cycling Team
65Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
66Glenn O'shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
67Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
68Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
69Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
70Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Action Cycling Team
71Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
72David Drouin (Can) Norco Premier Tech0:12:32
73Etienne Moreau (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes0:13:13
74Conor O'brien (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
75Ed Veal (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
76Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
77Juan Jose Cueto Montero (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
78Nick Jowsey (NZl) Lupus Racing Team
79Anton Varabei (Can) Garneau Quebecor
80Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
81Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
82James Schurman (USA) Lupus Racing Team
83Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
84Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
85Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
86Dylan Cunningham (Can) Wheels of Bloor
87Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
88Emile Jean (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
89Tim Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing
90Stephen Hyde (USA) Action Cycling Team
91Josh Berry (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
92Alexis Cartier (Can) Transports Lacombe
93Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:18:42
94Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
95Osmond Bakker (Can) Wheels of Bloor0:22:42
96Ben Andrew (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes0:22:47
97Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
98Christopher Prendergast (Can) Wheels of Bloor
99Robert Gutgesell (Can) Wheels of Bloor
100Andrew House (Can) Wheels of Bloor
101Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
102Adam Carr (USA) CCB Racing
103Anthony Sreblowski (Can) Wheels of Bloor
104Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:22:52
105Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFSimon Strobel (Ger) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFSimon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Quebecor
DNFMatteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFBrodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
DNFKai Wiggins (USA) CCB Racing
DNFBrendan Mccormack (USA) CCB Racing
DNFJeremy Martin (Can) Norco Premier Tech
DNFKevin Archambault (Can) Norco Premier Tech
DNFHendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe
DNFMatthieu Jeannes (Fra) Transports Lacomne
DNFGaelan Merritt (Can) Wheels of Bloor

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team13:56:39
2Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:07
3Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:09
4Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:10
5Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:27
6Jordan Cheyne (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme0:00:38
7Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:46
8James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:55
9Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team0:01:19
10Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop0:01:30
11Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:38
12Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:01:40
13Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:01:59
14Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:02:12
15Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:15
16Morgan Schmitt (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme0:03:31
17Keegan Swirbul (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:04:02
18Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:04:03
19Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk0:04:18
20Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:04:36
21Dan Gardner (GBr) Action Cycling Team0:05:24
22Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:05:37
23Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:05:52
24Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:06:29
25Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:06:32
26Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:06:42
27Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:06:47
28Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:07:30
29Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:08:07
30Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling0:08:50
31Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:09:27
32Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:52
33Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:10:00
34Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:10:02
35Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:10:34
36Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:10:46
37Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:11:37
38Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:11:57
39Cortlan Brown (USA) Action Cycling Team0:12:09
40Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:12:19
41Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk0:14:01
42Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:14:47
43Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:15:32
44Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Action Cycling Team0:16:00
45Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop0:17:52
46Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:18:38
47Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:18:46
48Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:18:50
49David Drouin (Can) Norco Premier Tech0:19:16
50Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme0:19:17
51Max Jenkins (USA) Action Cycling Team0:20:18
52Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes0:20:42
53Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:21:01
54Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:22:51
55Tim Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing0:22:55
56Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:23:22
57Etienne Moreau (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes0:23:42
58Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:24:28
59Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:35
60Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop0:00:51
61Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:54
62Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno0:04:35
63Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:28:55
64Chad Beyer (USA) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes0:06:45
65Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk0:07:06
66Glenn O'shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:08:20
67Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:32:22
68Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team0:09:34
69Christopher Prendergast (Can) Wheels of Bloor0:09:42
70Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:10:34
71Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:10:36
72Josh Berry (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:34:39
73Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:11:22
74Dylan Cunningham (Can) Wheels of Bloor0:13:42
75Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop0:14:21
76Nick Jowsey (NZl) Lupus Racing Team0:19:44
77Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:19:49
78Clay Murfet (Aus) Action Cycling Team0:20:11
79Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe0:20:12
80James Schurman (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:21:25
81Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:45:52
82Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:47:24
83Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:47:26
84Osmond Bakker (Can) Wheels of Bloor0:48:23
85Ed Veal (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme0:48:24
86Emile Jean (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes0:49:01
87Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop0:49:50
88Anton Varabei (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:50:08
89Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts0:50:18
90Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop0:50:20
91Conor O'brien (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme0:50:30
92Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts0:51:39
93Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:51:50
94Adam Carr (USA) CCB Racing0:54:26
95Stephen Hyde (USA) Action Cycling Team0:55:14
96Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:59:18
97Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team1:00:00
98Andrew House (Can) Wheels of Bloor1:12:24
99Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:18:22
100Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team1:18:50
101Anthony Sreblowski (Can) Wheels of Bloor1:20:38
102Juan Jose Cueto Montero (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team1:24:59
103Ben Andrew (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes1:31:27
104Alexis Cartier (Can) Transports Lacombe1:32:03
105Robert Gutgesell (Can) Wheels of Bloor1:35:46

