The Tour de Beauce moved to Quebec City for the penultimate stage of this 30th edition of the race. The Spanish Caja Rural took their third stage win in five stages, with Carlos Barbero winning his second stage, but the team was unable to dislodge defending champion Tom Skujins (Hincapie) from the yellow jersey.

The 9.6 kilometre circuit is a shortened version of the one used in the Gran Prix Cycliste Quebec WorldTour race held each September. While it cuts out some of the flatter sections on the top and bottom of the course, the main Côte de la Montagne climb is still there and has to be climbed a punishing 13 times. The descent on Côte Gilmour is actually steeper and technically more difficult than the one used in the WorldTour race.

After a series of attacks, five riders broke clear - Friday night's criterium stage winner Guillaume Boivin (Optum), Climber's Jersey holder Mauricio Ortega (Orgullo Antioqueno), Hugh Carthy (Caja Rural), break initiator Alex Braico (Jelly Belly) and Evan Huffman (Team Smartstop).

Usually on this stage, the break gets an extended gap, with the bunch reeling in some or all of it only in the final laps. Hincapie seemed to be content to follow this program, but Caja Rural, after sending Carthy across, then set a hard tempo on the climb each lap, possibly looking to put the yellow jersey under pressure.

This meant the break never gained more than 1:10, and also that the peloton steadily lost clumps of riders off the back. By the final few laps barely a third of the field was still in the bunch, and the break shrunk to Boivin, Carthy and Braico as they were reeled in.

Boivin was caught on the final descent of Cote Gilmour, setting the stage for a long sustained pace up the final climb and false flat to the finish. Stage 1 winner Barbero outdistanced Skujins' team mate Dion Smith for the win, but Smith took second and a 6 second time bonus, jumping him up to second ahead of Caja Rural's top rider, and Stage 2 winner, Amets Txurruka. Smith also took back the Points Jersey from Caja Rural's Eduard Prades, so it's hard to see what they accomplished.

"We are one and two in the overall standings," said Toms Skujins. "Our team is very strong when we work together, and now everyone feels great. Is it me or Dion that will take the yellow jersey? I do not know exactly who and it makes no difference, as long as it is the team."

"It [the stage] was harder than we thought," he continued. "It was not us who worked to bring back the breakaway. Personally, I still had good legs. I was a little surprised to see Caja Rural attack, but that was their strategy. We are two very good teams and it will be a good fight for the last stage, with different strategies."



# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3:07:47 2 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 3 Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop 4 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team 7 Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team 8 Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 10 Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 11 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 12 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:05 13 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 14 Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 15 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 16 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme 0:00:07 17 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 18 Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop 19 Morgan Schmitt (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme 20 Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 21 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 22 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:13 23 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:15 24 Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:17 25 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:20 26 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:00:36 27 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:44 28 Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 29 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 30 Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:54 31 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 32 Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 33 Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:01:03 34 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team 0:01:22 35 Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 36 Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 37 Cortlan Brown (USA) Action Cycling Team 38 Dan Gardner (GBr) Action Cycling Team 39 Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:49 40 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 41 Chad Beyer (USA) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes 0:01:51 42 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:00 43 Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 0:02:24 44 Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:02:54 45 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:03:18 46 Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team 47 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 48 Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:39 49 Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme 0:03:42 50 Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 51 Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:04:55 52 Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 53 Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:14 54 Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe 55 Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno 56 Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:05:22 57 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 58 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 0:07:58 59 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Quebecor 0:08:42 60 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 61 Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 62 Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 63 Clay Murfet (Aus) Action Cycling Team 0:10:59 64 Max Jenkins (USA) Action Cycling Team 65 Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 66 Glenn O'shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 67 Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes 68 Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 69 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 70 Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Action Cycling Team 71 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 72 David Drouin (Can) Norco Premier Tech 0:12:32 73 Etienne Moreau (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes 0:13:13 74 Conor O'brien (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme 75 Ed Veal (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme 76 Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 77 Juan Jose Cueto Montero (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 78 Nick Jowsey (NZl) Lupus Racing Team 79 Anton Varabei (Can) Garneau Quebecor 80 Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts 81 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 82 James Schurman (USA) Lupus Racing Team 83 Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop 84 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 85 Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 86 Dylan Cunningham (Can) Wheels of Bloor 87 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 88 Emile Jean (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes 89 Tim Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing 90 Stephen Hyde (USA) Action Cycling Team 91 Josh Berry (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts 92 Alexis Cartier (Can) Transports Lacombe 93 Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk 0:18:42 94 Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 95 Osmond Bakker (Can) Wheels of Bloor 0:22:42 96 Ben Andrew (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes 0:22:47 97 Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 98 Christopher Prendergast (Can) Wheels of Bloor 99 Robert Gutgesell (Can) Wheels of Bloor 100 Andrew House (Can) Wheels of Bloor 101 Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team 102 Adam Carr (USA) CCB Racing 103 Anthony Sreblowski (Can) Wheels of Bloor 104 Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:22:52 105 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Simon Strobel (Ger) Team Novo Nordisk DNF Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Quebecor DNF Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling DNF Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts DNF Kai Wiggins (USA) CCB Racing DNF Brendan Mccormack (USA) CCB Racing DNF Jeremy Martin (Can) Norco Premier Tech DNF Kevin Archambault (Can) Norco Premier Tech DNF Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe DNF Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Transports Lacomne DNF Gaelan Merritt (Can) Wheels of Bloor