Tour de Beauce: Barbero wins in Quebec City
Skujins wears the leader's jersey into final stage
Stage 4: Québec urban centre - Québec urban centre
The Tour de Beauce moved to Quebec City for the penultimate stage of this 30th edition of the race. The Spanish Caja Rural took their third stage win in five stages, with Carlos Barbero winning his second stage, but the team was unable to dislodge defending champion Tom Skujins (Hincapie) from the yellow jersey.
The 9.6 kilometre circuit is a shortened version of the one used in the Gran Prix Cycliste Quebec WorldTour race held each September. While it cuts out some of the flatter sections on the top and bottom of the course, the main Côte de la Montagne climb is still there and has to be climbed a punishing 13 times. The descent on Côte Gilmour is actually steeper and technically more difficult than the one used in the WorldTour race.
After a series of attacks, five riders broke clear - Friday night's criterium stage winner Guillaume Boivin (Optum), Climber's Jersey holder Mauricio Ortega (Orgullo Antioqueno), Hugh Carthy (Caja Rural), break initiator Alex Braico (Jelly Belly) and Evan Huffman (Team Smartstop).
Usually on this stage, the break gets an extended gap, with the bunch reeling in some or all of it only in the final laps. Hincapie seemed to be content to follow this program, but Caja Rural, after sending Carthy across, then set a hard tempo on the climb each lap, possibly looking to put the yellow jersey under pressure.
This meant the break never gained more than 1:10, and also that the peloton steadily lost clumps of riders off the back. By the final few laps barely a third of the field was still in the bunch, and the break shrunk to Boivin, Carthy and Braico as they were reeled in.
Boivin was caught on the final descent of Cote Gilmour, setting the stage for a long sustained pace up the final climb and false flat to the finish. Stage 1 winner Barbero outdistanced Skujins' team mate Dion Smith for the win, but Smith took second and a 6 second time bonus, jumping him up to second ahead of Caja Rural's top rider, and Stage 2 winner, Amets Txurruka. Smith also took back the Points Jersey from Caja Rural's Eduard Prades, so it's hard to see what they accomplished.
"We are one and two in the overall standings," said Toms Skujins. "Our team is very strong when we work together, and now everyone feels great. Is it me or Dion that will take the yellow jersey? I do not know exactly who and it makes no difference, as long as it is the team."
"It [the stage] was harder than we thought," he continued. "It was not us who worked to bring back the breakaway. Personally, I still had good legs. I was a little surprised to see Caja Rural attack, but that was their strategy. We are two very good teams and it will be a good fight for the last stage, with different strategies."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3:07:47
|2
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|3
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|4
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|7
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|8
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|10
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|11
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|12
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:05
|13
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|14
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|15
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|16
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:00:07
|17
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|18
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|19
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|20
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|21
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|22
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|23
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|24
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:00:17
|25
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:20
|26
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:00:36
|27
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:44
|28
|Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|29
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|30
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:54
|31
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|32
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|33
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:01:03
|34
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|35
|Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|36
|Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|37
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Action Cycling Team
|38
|Dan Gardner (GBr) Action Cycling Team
|39
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:49
|40
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|41
|Chad Beyer (USA) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|0:01:51
|42
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:00
|43
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:02:24
|44
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:02:54
|45
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:03:18
|46
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|47
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|48
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:39
|49
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:03:42
|50
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|51
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:04:55
|52
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|53
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:05:14
|54
|Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe
|55
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|56
|Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:05:22
|57
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|58
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:07:58
|59
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:08:42
|60
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|61
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|62
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|63
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Action Cycling Team
|0:10:59
|64
|Max Jenkins (USA) Action Cycling Team
|65
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|66
|Glenn O'shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|67
|Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|68
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|69
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|70
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Action Cycling Team
|71
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|72
|David Drouin (Can) Norco Premier Tech
|0:12:32
|73
|Etienne Moreau (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|0:13:13
|74
|Conor O'brien (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|75
|Ed Veal (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|76
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|77
|Juan Jose Cueto Montero (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|78
|Nick Jowsey (NZl) Lupus Racing Team
|79
|Anton Varabei (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|80
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|81
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|82
|James Schurman (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|83
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
|84
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|85
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|86
|Dylan Cunningham (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|87
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|88
|Emile Jean (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|89
|Tim Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing
|90
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Action Cycling Team
|91
|Josh Berry (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|92
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Transports Lacombe
|93
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:18:42
|94
|Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|95
|Osmond Bakker (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|0:22:42
|96
|Ben Andrew (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|0:22:47
|97
|Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|98
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|99
|Robert Gutgesell (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|100
|Andrew House (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|101
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|102
|Adam Carr (USA) CCB Racing
|103
|Anthony Sreblowski (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|104
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:22:52
|105
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Simon Strobel (Ger) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|DNF
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Brodie Talbot (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|DNF
|Kai Wiggins (USA) CCB Racing
|DNF
|Brendan Mccormack (USA) CCB Racing
|DNF
|Jeremy Martin (Can) Norco Premier Tech
|DNF
|Kevin Archambault (Can) Norco Premier Tech
|DNF
|Hendrik Pineda (Can) Transports Lacombe
|DNF
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Transports Lacomne
|DNF
|Gaelan Merritt (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|13:56:39
|2
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:09
|4
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:10
|5
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:27
|6
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:00:38
|7
|Eduard Prades Reverte (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:46
|8
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|9
|Ruben Guerreiro (Por) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|10
|Rob Britton (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:01:30
|11
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:38
|12
|Brendan Canty (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:01:40
|13
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:01:59
|14
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|15
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:15
|16
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:03:31
|17
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:04:02
|18
|Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:04:03
|19
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:18
|20
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:04:36
|21
|Dan Gardner (GBr) Action Cycling Team
|0:05:24
|22
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:05:37
|23
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:05:52
|24
|Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:06:29
|25
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:06:32
|26
|Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:06:42
|27
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:06:47
|28
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:07:30
|29
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:08:07
|30
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:08:50
|31
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:09:27
|32
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:09:52
|33
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:10:00
|34
|Rémi Pelletier-Roy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:10:02
|35
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:10:34
|36
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:10:46
|37
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:11:37
|38
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:11:57
|39
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Action Cycling Team
|0:12:09
|40
|Juan David Montoya Abreu (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:12:19
|41
|Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:14:01
|42
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:14:47
|43
|Mauricio Ardila Cano (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:15:32
|44
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Action Cycling Team
|0:16:00
|45
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:17:52
|46
|Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|0:18:38
|47
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:18:46
|48
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:18:50
|49
|David Drouin (Can) Norco Premier Tech
|0:19:16
|50
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:19:17
|51
|Max Jenkins (USA) Action Cycling Team
|0:20:18
|52
|Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|0:20:42
|53
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:21:01
|54
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:22:51
|55
|Tim Mitchell (USA) CCB Racing
|0:22:55
|56
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:23:22
|57
|Etienne Moreau (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|0:23:42
|58
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:24:28
|59
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:35
|60
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Team SmartStop
|0:00:51
|61
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:54
|62
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Orgullo Antioqueno
|0:04:35
|63
|Miguel Angel Benito Diez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:28:55
|64
|Chad Beyer (USA) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|0:06:45
|65
|Stephen Clancy (Irl) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:07:06
|66
|Glenn O'shea (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:08:20
|67
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:32:22
|68
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:09:34
|69
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|0:09:42
|70
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:10:34
|71
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:10:36
|72
|Josh Berry (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:34:39
|73
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:11:22
|74
|Dylan Cunningham (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|0:13:42
|75
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:14:21
|76
|Nick Jowsey (NZl) Lupus Racing Team
|0:19:44
|77
|Stuart Wight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:19:49
|78
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Action Cycling Team
|0:20:11
|79
|Stephen Keeping (Can) Transports Lacombe
|0:20:12
|80
|James Schurman (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:21:25
|81
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:45:52
|82
|Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:47:24
|83
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:47:26
|84
|Osmond Bakker (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|0:48:23
|85
|Ed Veal (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:48:24
|86
|Emile Jean (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|0:49:01
|87
|Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:49:50
|88
|Anton Varabei (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:50:08
|89
|Samuel Horgan (NZl) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:50:18
|90
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:50:20
|91
|Conor O'brien (Can) Ride with Rendall p/b Biemme
|0:50:30
|92
|Jacob Kauffmann (Aus) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:51:39
|93
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:51:50
|94
|Adam Carr (USA) CCB Racing
|0:54:26
|95
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Action Cycling Team
|0:55:14
|96
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:59:18
|97
|Oliver Flautt (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|1:00:00
|98
|Andrew House (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|1:12:24
|99
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:18:22
|100
|Ruben Menendez Velasco (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|1:18:50
|101
|Anthony Sreblowski (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|1:20:38
|102
|Juan Jose Cueto Montero (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
|1:24:59
|103
|Ben Andrew (Can) Sante Universelle/Marin Bikes
|1:31:27
|104
|Alexis Cartier (Can) Transports Lacombe
|1:32:03
|105
|Robert Gutgesell (Can) Wheels of Bloor
|1:35:46
