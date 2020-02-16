Sergio Higuita wins Tour Colombia 2.1

Image 1 of 22 Daniel Martinez (EF Pro Cycling) wins stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 22 Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) wins 2020 Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 22 Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 22 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 22 Israel Start-Up Nation at stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 22 Rigoberto Uran (EF Pro Cycling) at stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 22 Sebastian Molano, points leader, stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 22 Stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 22 Egan Bernal and Sebastian Molano stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 22 Egan Bernal at stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 22 Richard Carapaz at stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 22 Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) and Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) at the bottom of the stage 6 final climb at Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 22 Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) and Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) at the bottom of the stage 6 final climb at Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 22 Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) and Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) at the bottom of the stage 6 final climb at Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 22 Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) winner of the 2020 Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 22 Riders holding up a 1.5m rule sign at Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 22 Daniel Martinez (EF Pro Cycling) after winning stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 22 Daniel Martinez (EF Pro Cycling) during stage 6 Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 22 Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) wins 2020 Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 22 Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 22 Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 22 Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) wins 2020 Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Daniel Martinez won the sixth and final stage of the Tour Colombia 2.1 on Sunday in a thrilling finale that saw his EF Pro Cycling teammates dominate the final climb to El Once on the Alto del Verjón.

Martinez sprinted for the summit victory ahead of overall winner Sergio Higuita, while third place went to Egan Bernal (Team Ineos). Miguel Eduardo Florez (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) was fourth and Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling) fifth.

"It's been such an awesome week, the way the race has unfolded, and the way the team has worked relentlessly for us has been phenomenal," said Martinez in a team press release after his stage victory.

"I can't thank Rigo [Uran], Tejay [van Garderen] and Lawson [Craddock] enough. What an amazing way to start the season, and it makes it all the more special that it's in my home country," he said.

Higuita won the overall classification after leading the race since his stage 4 victory in Santa Rosa de Viterbo. EF Pro Cycling, the team that won the opening team time trial, swept the final overall podium with Martinez in second, seven seconds back, and Caicedo in third, 33 seconds back.

"Last year I was riding for another team in Europe [Fundación Euskadi], but I was dreaming that I would one day race in front of my home country," said Higuita. "Last year it was only a dream to one day win this race. It's an incredible feeling to cap off all the hard work the team did this week."

How it unfolded

The final day at Tour Colombia 2.1 would decide the overall winner after a week of racing above 2,500 metres of elevation. The race shifted from the relatively rural areas around Paipa and Duitama to the urban core of Bogota, where the stage finished atop Alto del Verjón at 3,290 metres.

The 182.6km stage started in Zipaquirá and took a circuitous route to the summit finish just outside Colombia’s sprawling, high-altitude capital city of 7.4 million people.

The final stage featured three intermediate sprints at 42.8km, 77km and finally at 146.6km. Mountains classification points were on offer at Alto del Sisga, a category 3 climb at 60.8km, again at Alt del Sisga at 88.8km, at Alto Patios at 156.2km, and finally at the finish on Alto del Verjón.

A large breakaway of 14 riders escaped at kilometre 28. In the move were Álvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar), Etienne Van Empel (Vini Zabu-KTM), Umberto Marengo (Vini Zabu-KTM), Lars Saugstad (Uno X), Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling), Félix Barón (Team Illuminate), Maris Bogdanuvics (Amore & Vita), Fabio Duarte (Team Medellín), Bayron Guamá (Ecuador), Juan Pablo Suárez (EPM Scott) and three riders from Orgullo Paisa: Johan Colón, Edison Muñoz and Sebastián Castaño.

Colón collected maximum points and the three-second time bonus at the first sprint, winning ahead of Guamá and Jorgenson as their gap shot up to 3:30.

The KOM at 60.8km saw mountains leader Duarte add to his lead, taking the win ahead of Muñoz and Jorgenson. Guamá won the second sprint at 77km ahead of Duarte and Saugstad as the 14 leaders’ advantage hovered at 3:10.

Duarte continued to consolidate his lead in the mountains classification by taking the second KOM at 88.8km as well.

Van Empel was the first to pop out of the breakaway at 130km when the leaders’ gap was down to just 2:45. But the 13 remaining riders continued to power toward the finish.

Ten kilometres later, the gap was down to two minutes as EF Pro Cycling drove the pace in the peloton. Having secured his mountains jersey, Duarte eased off, and Barón took the third KOM at 146.6km ahead of Muñoz and Suárez.

That was the nearly the end of the day for the escapees, however, who were back in the fold at 150km. Robinson Chaplaud (Team Medellin) took the final KOM before the finish at 156.2km, and the path to Alto del Verjón was cleared for the general classification battle.

Results

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 4:24:09 2 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:01 3 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 0:00:03 4 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:09 5 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:14 6 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin 0:00:52 7 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:01:08 8 Diego Andres Camargo Pineda (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:01:16 9 Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM-Scott 10 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia-Andina 11 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:01:29 12 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:37 13 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:38 14 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin 0:01:44 15 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:45 16 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:53 17 Richard Huera (Ecu) Ecuador 0:02:05 18 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:02:15 19 Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM-Scott 0:02:21 20 Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:02:36 21 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:02:39 22 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:02:41 23 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott 0:02:45 24 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:04 25 Jimmy Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 0:03:18 26 German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) EPM-Scott 0:03:25 27 Jesus David Peña Jimenez (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:03:31 28 Heiner Rodrigo Parra (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:03:49 29 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:52 30 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Team Illuminate 0:03:54 31 Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:22 32 Harold Lopez (Ecu) Ecuador 0:04:28 33 Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:04:44 34 Jose Antonio Alarcon (Ven) Venezuela 0:04:51 35 Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 0:05:08 36 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:05:09 37 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:05:19 38 Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate 0:05:30 39 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM-Scott 40 Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel 0:05:53 41 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:05:57 42 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:06:03 43 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Team Medellin 0:06:28 44 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos 0:06:29 45 Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Team Ineos 46 Roberto González (Pan) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:06:38 47 Jose Humberto Rujano (Ven) Venezuela 0:07:00 48 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:07:17 49 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:07:26 50 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin 51 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:07:40 52 Santiago Ordoñez Carmona (Col) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:08:07 53 Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:08:21 54 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 55 Jordan Tabares Jimenez (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:08:30 56 Juan Francisco Rosales Hernandez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:08:45 57 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:08:57 58 Jhonathan Salinas (Ven) Venezuela 0:09:25 59 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team Illuminate 0:09:28 60 Roniel Campos (Ven) Venezuela 0:09:44 61 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir 0:09:50 62 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:10:04 63 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 64 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 65 Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 66 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos 67 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:10:05 68 Frank Yair Osorio Carvajal (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:10:14 69 César Fonte (Por) Efapel 0:10:43 70 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:07 71 Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate 0:11:16 72 Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:12:00 73 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin 0:12:16 74 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin 75 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 76 Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling 0:13:03 77 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:15:11 78 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:16:01 79 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 80 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:16:13 81 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:16:14 82 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:16:49 83 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 84 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 85 Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Team Illuminate 86 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 0:17:14 87 Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:18:15 88 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:18:35 89 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate 0:18:55 90 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:19:29 91 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott 0:19:30 92 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 93 Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 94 Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa 95 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's Pro Cycling 96 Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel 97 Lev Gonov (Rus) Russia 0:19:35 98 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:19:52 99 Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:20:33 100 Jesús Morales Martinez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:21:06 101 Brayan Chaves (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:21:11 102 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:21:44 103 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 0:22:04 104 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 105 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 106 Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel 107 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 108 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 109 Riccardo Marchesini (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir 110 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 111 Johan Antonio Colon Buelvas (Col) Orgullo Paisa 112 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:22:20 113 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir 0:22:30 114 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:22:31 115 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:24:27 116 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:24:40 117 Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Russia 0:25:24 118 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:25:34 119 Matteo De Bonis (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 120 Marcos Levy Nascimento da Matta (Bra) Brazil 0:25:43 121 Dmitry Mukhomediyarov (Rus) Russia 0:25:45 122 Julian David Molano (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:25:49 123 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:25:53 124 Anderson Paredes (Ven) Venezuela 0:25:55 125 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:26:54 126 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:27:03 127 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:27:45 128 Alexandr Smirnov (Rus) Russia 129 Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk 0:30:58 130 James Mitri (GBr) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:31:31 131 Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:31:33 OTL Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec OTL Daniel Omar Juárez (Arg) Agrupación Virgen de Fatima-Saddledrunk DNF Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' DNF Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos

Mountain 1 - El Siga de Ida Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin 3 2 Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 2 3 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 2 - El Sisga de Regeso Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin 1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Patios Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin 3 2 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 2 3 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountain 4 - El Verjon Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 5 2 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 4 3 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 3 4 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 5 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 1 - Gachancipa Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johan Antonio Colon Buelvas (Col) Orgullo Paisa 3 2 Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 2 3 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 2 - Choconta Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 3 2 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin 2 3 Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 1

Sprint 3 - La Calera Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate 3 2 Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 2 3 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott 1

Finish Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 15 2 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 12 3 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 10 4 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 5 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 7 6 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin 6 7 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 5 8 Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 5 9 Diego Andres Camargo Pineda (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 4 10 Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM-Scott 3 11 Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate 3 12 Johan Antonio Colon Buelvas (Col) Orgullo Paisa 3 13 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia-Andina 2 14 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin 2 15 Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 2 16 Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 1 17 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott 1 18 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 1

Team Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 EF Pro Cycling 13:12:42 2 UAE Team Emirates 0:05:01 3 Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:05:40 4 EPM-Scott 0:06:07 5 Colombia Andina 0:07:05 6 Team Medellin 0:08:49 7 Ecuador 0:09:36 8 Team Ineos 0:12:46 9 Israel Start-Up Nation 0:13:48 10 Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:16:15 11 Orgullo Paisa 0:17:19 12 Team Illuminate 0:18:37 13 Venezueal 0:21:01 14 Rally Cycling 0:22:37 15 Canel's Pro Cycling 0:24:03 16 Movistar Team 0:24:15 17 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:24:16 18 Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:25:48 19 Efapel 0:35:51 20 Amore e Vita-Prodir 0:54:09 21 Deceuninck-Quick-Step 0:55:54 22 Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:57:29 23 Vini Zabu' KTM 0:57:31 24 Team Novo Nordisk 1:05:57 25 Russia 1:10:29

Final general classification after stage 6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 19:55:51 2 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:07 3 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:33 4 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 0:00:54 5 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:00 6 Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM-Scott 0:02:35 7 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:03:08 8 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:03:14 9 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:03:18 10 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:21 11 Diego Andres Camargo Pineda (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:03:29 12 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 13 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:03:53 14 Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM-Scott 0:04:16 15 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott 0:04:18 16 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin 0:04:27 17 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:37 18 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:59 19 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling 0:05:27 20 Richard Huera (Ecu) Ecuador 0:05:35 21 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:05:43 22 Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:05:48 23 German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) EPM-Scott 0:05:54 24 Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team 0:06:18 25 Jesus David Peña Jimenez (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:06:33 26 Jimmy Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 0:06:40 27 Heiner Rodrigo Parra (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:06:51 28 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM-Scott 0:07:06 29 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:07:30 30 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos 0:07:32 31 Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:07:41 32 Harold Lopez (Ecu) Ecuador 0:07:51 33 Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 0:07:59 34 Jose Antonio Alarcon (Ven) Venezuela 0:08:40 35 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:08:42 36 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:08:56 37 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Team Medellin 0:09:00 38 Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel 0:09:20 39 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Team Illuminate 0:09:31 40 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:09:55 41 Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:10:37 42 Jose Humberto Rujano (Ven) Venezuela 0:10:53 43 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:11:08 44 Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Team Ineos 0:11:10 45 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:11:18 46 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:11:41 47 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team Illuminate 0:12:27 48 Juan Francisco Rosales Hernandez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:12:41 49 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:13:07 50 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:13:15 51 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin 0:13:23 52 Santiago Ordoñez Carmona (Col) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:13:39 53 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin 0:13:47 54 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir 0:14:02 55 Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate 0:14:20 56 Frank Yair Osorio Carvajal (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:14:35 57 Roniel Campos (Ven) Venezuela 0:15:10 58 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:15:25 59 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos 0:15:39 60 Jordan Tabares Jimenez (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:15:41 61 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:16:02 62 Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 0:17:30 63 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin 0:17:38 64 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:17:53 65 César Fonte (Por) Efapel 0:18:35 66 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:18:49 67 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:18:58 68 Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate 0:19:05 69 Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Team Illuminate 0:19:15 70 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin 0:19:50 71 Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:19:54 72 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:20:00 73 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:20:12 74 Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling 0:20:20 75 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:20:21 76 Jhonathan Salinas (Ven) Venezuela 0:21:34 77 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:22:07 78 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott 0:22:13 79 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:22:25 80 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:23:39 81 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:24:05 82 Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel 0:24:27 83 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:24:37 84 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:10 85 Brayan Chaves (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:25:40 86 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:25:59 87 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:14 88 Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:26:28 89 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 0:26:35 90 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:26:43 91 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:27:10 92 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:27:13 93 Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:27:14 94 Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:27:24 95 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:27:54 96 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:27:57 97 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 0:28:04 98 Julian David Molano (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:28:32 99 Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:29:15 100 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:29:46 101 Johan Antonio Colon Buelvas (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:30:00 102 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 0:30:35 103 Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel 0:30:54 104 Riccardo Marchesini (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir 0:31:00 105 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:31:35 106 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:31:47 107 Anderson Paredes (Ven) Venezuela 0:32:43 108 Roberto González (Pan) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:32:44 109 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:32:46 110 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir 0:33:10 111 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:33:23 112 Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Russia 0:34:24 113 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:36:46 114 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:40:14 115 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:40:21 116 Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:43:34 117 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate 0:46:11 118 Lev Gonov (Rus) Russia 0:48:09 119 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 0:48:43 120 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:50:38 121 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:50:49 122 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:51:34 123 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 124 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:53:44 125 Alexandr Smirnov (Rus) Russia 0:53:57 126 Dmitry Mukhomediyarov (Rus) Russia 0:55:25 127 Matteo De Bonis (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:59:04 128 Jesús Morales Martinez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 1:07:53 129 Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk 1:13:43 130 Marcos Levy Nascimento da Matta (Bra) Brazil 1:16:04 131 James Mitri (GBr) Vini Zabu' KTM 1:24:14

Point classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 45 2 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 34 3 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 27 4 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 25 5 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 23 6 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Start-Up Nation 23 7 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 22 8 Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 18 9 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos 14 10 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13 11 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 12 12 Julian David Molano (Col) Colombia-Andina 12 13 Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation 12 14 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 11 15 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 10 16 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin 9 17 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 7 18 Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate 7 19 Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate 7 20 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7 21 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin 6 22 Juan Francisco Rosales Hernandez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 6 23 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin 6 24 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 6 25 Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM-Scott 5 26 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia-Andina 5 27 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 5 28 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 5 29 Diego Andres Camargo Pineda (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 4 30 Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 4 31 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott 3 32 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott 3 33 Johan Antonio Colon Buelvas (Col) Orgullo Paisa 3 34 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 2 35 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM-Scott 2 36 Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 2 37 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 2 38 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin 2 39 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin 2 40 Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 2 41 Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 1 42 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 1 43 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 1 44 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 1 45 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 1

Mountain classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin 9 2 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 6 3 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 5 4 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin 5 5 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 5 6 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 7 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 3 8 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2 9 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos 2 10 Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 2 11 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 1 12 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1 13 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 1

Sprint classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 18 2 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin 9 3 Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate 7 4 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7 5 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin 6 6 Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate 5 7 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott 3 8 Johan Antonio Colon Buelvas (Col) Orgullo Paisa 3 9 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott 3 10 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 2 11 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin 2 12 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin 2 13 Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 2 14 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 2 15 Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 1 16 Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 1 17 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 1 18 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 1 19 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 1 20 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 1