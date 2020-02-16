Sergio Higuita wins Tour Colombia 2.1
EF Pro Cycling teammate Martinez wins finale stage 6
Stage 6: Zipaquirá - El Once/Alto del Verjón
Daniel Martinez won the sixth and final stage of the Tour Colombia 2.1 on Sunday in a thrilling finale that saw his EF Pro Cycling teammates dominate the final climb to El Once on the Alto del Verjón.
Martinez sprinted for the summit victory ahead of overall winner Sergio Higuita, while third place went to Egan Bernal (Team Ineos). Miguel Eduardo Florez (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) was fourth and Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling) fifth.
"It's been such an awesome week, the way the race has unfolded, and the way the team has worked relentlessly for us has been phenomenal," said Martinez in a team press release after his stage victory.
"I can't thank Rigo [Uran], Tejay [van Garderen] and Lawson [Craddock] enough. What an amazing way to start the season, and it makes it all the more special that it's in my home country," he said.
Higuita won the overall classification after leading the race since his stage 4 victory in Santa Rosa de Viterbo. EF Pro Cycling, the team that won the opening team time trial, swept the final overall podium with Martinez in second, seven seconds back, and Caicedo in third, 33 seconds back.
"Last year I was riding for another team in Europe [Fundación Euskadi], but I was dreaming that I would one day race in front of my home country," said Higuita. "Last year it was only a dream to one day win this race. It's an incredible feeling to cap off all the hard work the team did this week."
How it unfolded
The final day at Tour Colombia 2.1 would decide the overall winner after a week of racing above 2,500 metres of elevation. The race shifted from the relatively rural areas around Paipa and Duitama to the urban core of Bogota, where the stage finished atop Alto del Verjón at 3,290 metres.
The 182.6km stage started in Zipaquirá and took a circuitous route to the summit finish just outside Colombia’s sprawling, high-altitude capital city of 7.4 million people.
The final stage featured three intermediate sprints at 42.8km, 77km and finally at 146.6km. Mountains classification points were on offer at Alto del Sisga, a category 3 climb at 60.8km, again at Alt del Sisga at 88.8km, at Alto Patios at 156.2km, and finally at the finish on Alto del Verjón.
A large breakaway of 14 riders escaped at kilometre 28. In the move were Álvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar), Etienne Van Empel (Vini Zabu-KTM), Umberto Marengo (Vini Zabu-KTM), Lars Saugstad (Uno X), Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling), Félix Barón (Team Illuminate), Maris Bogdanuvics (Amore & Vita), Fabio Duarte (Team Medellín), Bayron Guamá (Ecuador), Juan Pablo Suárez (EPM Scott) and three riders from Orgullo Paisa: Johan Colón, Edison Muñoz and Sebastián Castaño.
Colón collected maximum points and the three-second time bonus at the first sprint, winning ahead of Guamá and Jorgenson as their gap shot up to 3:30.
The KOM at 60.8km saw mountains leader Duarte add to his lead, taking the win ahead of Muñoz and Jorgenson. Guamá won the second sprint at 77km ahead of Duarte and Saugstad as the 14 leaders’ advantage hovered at 3:10.
Duarte continued to consolidate his lead in the mountains classification by taking the second KOM at 88.8km as well.
Van Empel was the first to pop out of the breakaway at 130km when the leaders’ gap was down to just 2:45. But the 13 remaining riders continued to power toward the finish.
Ten kilometres later, the gap was down to two minutes as EF Pro Cycling drove the pace in the peloton. Having secured his mountains jersey, Duarte eased off, and Barón took the third KOM at 146.6km ahead of Muñoz and Suárez.
That was the nearly the end of the day for the escapees, however, who were back in the fold at 150km. Robinson Chaplaud (Team Medellin) took the final KOM before the finish at 156.2km, and the path to Alto del Verjón was cleared for the general classification battle.
Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|4:24:09
|2
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
|0:00:03
|4
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:00:09
|5
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
|0:00:14
|6
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin
|0:00:52
|7
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
|0:01:08
|8
|Diego Andres Camargo Pineda (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
|0:01:16
|9
|Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM-Scott
|10
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia-Andina
|11
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:01:29
|12
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:01:37
|13
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:38
|14
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin
|0:01:44
|15
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:45
|16
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:53
|17
|Richard Huera (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:02:05
|18
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina
|0:02:15
|19
|Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM-Scott
|0:02:21
|20
|Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:02:36
|21
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|0:02:39
|22
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
|0:02:41
|23
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott
|0:02:45
|24
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:04
|25
|Jimmy Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:03:18
|26
|German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) EPM-Scott
|0:03:25
|27
|Jesus David Peña Jimenez (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
|0:03:31
|28
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra (Col) Colombia-Andina
|0:03:49
|29
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:52
|30
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:03:54
|31
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team
|0:04:22
|32
|Harold Lopez (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:04:28
|33
|Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:04:44
|34
|Jose Antonio Alarcon (Ven) Venezuela
|0:04:51
|35
|Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:05:08
|36
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:05:09
|37
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
|0:05:19
|38
|Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:05:30
|39
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM-Scott
|40
|Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel
|0:05:53
|41
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:05:57
|42
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina
|0:06:03
|43
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Team Medellin
|0:06:28
|44
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos
|0:06:29
|45
|Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Team Ineos
|46
|Roberto González (Pan) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:06:38
|47
|Jose Humberto Rujano (Ven) Venezuela
|0:07:00
|48
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:07:17
|49
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling
|0:07:26
|50
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin
|51
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
|0:07:40
|52
|Santiago Ordoñez Carmona (Col) Canel's Pro Cycling
|0:08:07
|53
|Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:08:21
|54
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|55
|Jordan Tabares Jimenez (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
|0:08:30
|56
|Juan Francisco Rosales Hernandez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling
|0:08:45
|57
|Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
|0:08:57
|58
|Jhonathan Salinas (Ven) Venezuela
|0:09:25
|59
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team Illuminate
|0:09:28
|60
|Roniel Campos (Ven) Venezuela
|0:09:44
|61
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir
|0:09:50
|62
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:10:04
|63
|Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|64
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
|65
|Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
|66
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos
|67
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
|0:10:05
|68
|Frank Yair Osorio Carvajal (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:10:14
|69
|César Fonte (Por) Efapel
|0:10:43
|70
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:07
|71
|Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:11:16
|72
|Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
|0:12:00
|73
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin
|0:12:16
|74
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin
|75
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling
|76
|Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:13:03
|77
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:15:11
|78
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:16:01
|79
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|80
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:16:13
|81
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:16:14
|82
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:16:49
|83
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|84
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|85
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Team Illuminate
|86
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:17:14
|87
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:18:15
|88
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:18:35
|89
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:18:55
|90
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:19:29
|91
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott
|0:19:30
|92
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|93
|Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|94
|Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|95
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's Pro Cycling
|96
|Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel
|97
|Lev Gonov (Rus) Russia
|0:19:35
|98
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:19:52
|99
|Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:20:33
|100
|Jesús Morales Martinez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling
|0:21:06
|101
|Brayan Chaves (Col) Colombia-Andina
|0:21:11
|102
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:21:44
|103
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
|0:22:04
|104
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|105
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|106
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
|107
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|108
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|109
|Riccardo Marchesini (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir
|110
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|111
|Johan Antonio Colon Buelvas (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|112
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:22:20
|113
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir
|0:22:30
|114
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:22:31
|115
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:24:27
|116
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|0:24:40
|117
|Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Russia
|0:25:24
|118
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:25:34
|119
|Matteo De Bonis (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|120
|Marcos Levy Nascimento da Matta (Bra) Brazil
|0:25:43
|121
|Dmitry Mukhomediyarov (Rus) Russia
|0:25:45
|122
|Julian David Molano (Col) Colombia-Andina
|0:25:49
|123
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:25:53
|124
|Anderson Paredes (Ven) Venezuela
|0:25:55
|125
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:26:54
|126
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|0:27:03
|127
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:27:45
|128
|Alexandr Smirnov (Rus) Russia
|129
|Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:30:58
|130
|James Mitri (GBr) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:31:31
|131
|Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:31:33
|OTL
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|OTL
|Daniel Omar Juárez (Arg) Agrupación Virgen de Fatima-Saddledrunk
|DNF
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|DNF
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin
|3
|2
|Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|2
|3
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin
|3
|2
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
|2
|3
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|5
|2
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|4
|3
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
|3
|4
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|5
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johan Antonio Colon Buelvas (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|3
|2
|Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
|2
|3
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
|3
|2
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin
|2
|3
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate
|3
|2
|Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|2
|3
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|15
|2
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|12
|3
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
|10
|4
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|5
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
|7
|6
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin
|6
|7
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
|5
|8
|Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
|5
|9
|Diego Andres Camargo Pineda (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
|4
|10
|Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM-Scott
|3
|11
|Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate
|3
|12
|Johan Antonio Colon Buelvas (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|3
|13
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia-Andina
|2
|14
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin
|2
|15
|Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|2
|16
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|1
|17
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott
|1
|18
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Pro Cycling
|13:12:42
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:01
|3
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
|0:05:40
|4
|EPM-Scott
|0:06:07
|5
|Colombia Andina
|0:07:05
|6
|Team Medellin
|0:08:49
|7
|Ecuador
|0:09:36
|8
|Team Ineos
|0:12:46
|9
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:13:48
|10
|Equipo Continental Supergiros
|0:16:15
|11
|Orgullo Paisa
|0:17:19
|12
|Team Illuminate
|0:18:37
|13
|Venezueal
|0:21:01
|14
|Rally Cycling
|0:22:37
|15
|Canel's Pro Cycling
|0:24:03
|16
|Movistar Team
|0:24:15
|17
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:24:16
|18
|Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:25:48
|19
|Efapel
|0:35:51
|20
|Amore e Vita-Prodir
|0:54:09
|21
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|0:55:54
|22
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:57:29
|23
|Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:57:31
|24
|Team Novo Nordisk
|1:05:57
|25
|Russia
|1:10:29
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|19:55:51
|2
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|0:00:07
|3
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
|0:00:33
|4
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
|0:00:54
|5
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:00
|6
|Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM-Scott
|0:02:35
|7
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia-Andina
|0:03:08
|8
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
|0:03:14
|9
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:03:18
|10
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:21
|11
|Diego Andres Camargo Pineda (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
|0:03:29
|12
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:03:53
|14
|Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM-Scott
|0:04:16
|15
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott
|0:04:18
|16
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin
|0:04:27
|17
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:37
|18
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:59
|19
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:05:27
|20
|Richard Huera (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:05:35
|21
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
|0:05:43
|22
|Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:05:48
|23
|German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) EPM-Scott
|0:05:54
|24
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team
|0:06:18
|25
|Jesus David Peña Jimenez (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
|0:06:33
|26
|Jimmy Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:06:40
|27
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra (Col) Colombia-Andina
|0:06:51
|28
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM-Scott
|0:07:06
|29
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:07:30
|30
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos
|0:07:32
|31
|Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:07:41
|32
|Harold Lopez (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:07:51
|33
|Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:07:59
|34
|Jose Antonio Alarcon (Ven) Venezuela
|0:08:40
|35
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:08:42
|36
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
|0:08:56
|37
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Team Medellin
|0:09:00
|38
|Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel
|0:09:20
|39
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:09:31
|40
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:09:55
|41
|Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:10:37
|42
|Jose Humberto Rujano (Ven) Venezuela
|0:10:53
|43
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:11:08
|44
|Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Team Ineos
|0:11:10
|45
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
|0:11:18
|46
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling
|0:11:41
|47
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team Illuminate
|0:12:27
|48
|Juan Francisco Rosales Hernandez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling
|0:12:41
|49
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina
|0:13:07
|50
|Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
|0:13:15
|51
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin
|0:13:23
|52
|Santiago Ordoñez Carmona (Col) Canel's Pro Cycling
|0:13:39
|53
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin
|0:13:47
|54
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir
|0:14:02
|55
|Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:14:20
|56
|Frank Yair Osorio Carvajal (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:14:35
|57
|Roniel Campos (Ven) Venezuela
|0:15:10
|58
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|0:15:25
|59
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos
|0:15:39
|60
|Jordan Tabares Jimenez (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
|0:15:41
|61
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
|0:16:02
|62
|Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:17:30
|63
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin
|0:17:38
|64
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:17:53
|65
|César Fonte (Por) Efapel
|0:18:35
|66
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:18:49
|67
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:18:58
|68
|Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:19:05
|69
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:19:15
|70
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin
|0:19:50
|71
|Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
|0:19:54
|72
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:20:00
|73
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling
|0:20:12
|74
|Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:20:20
|75
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina
|0:20:21
|76
|Jhonathan Salinas (Ven) Venezuela
|0:21:34
|77
|Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|0:22:07
|78
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott
|0:22:13
|79
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:22:25
|80
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:23:39
|81
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:24:05
|82
|Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel
|0:24:27
|83
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:24:37
|84
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:10
|85
|Brayan Chaves (Col) Colombia-Andina
|0:25:40
|86
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:25:59
|87
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:14
|88
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:26:28
|89
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:26:35
|90
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
|0:26:43
|91
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:27:10
|92
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:27:13
|93
|Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:27:14
|94
|Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:27:24
|95
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:27:54
|96
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:27:57
|97
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
|0:28:04
|98
|Julian David Molano (Col) Colombia-Andina
|0:28:32
|99
|Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:29:15
|100
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:29:46
|101
|Johan Antonio Colon Buelvas (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:30:00
|102
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:30:35
|103
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
|0:30:54
|104
|Riccardo Marchesini (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir
|0:31:00
|105
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:31:35
|106
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|0:31:47
|107
|Anderson Paredes (Ven) Venezuela
|0:32:43
|108
|Roberto González (Pan) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:32:44
|109
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:32:46
|110
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir
|0:33:10
|111
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:33:23
|112
|Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Russia
|0:34:24
|113
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:36:46
|114
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:40:14
|115
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:40:21
|116
|Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:43:34
|117
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:46:11
|118
|Lev Gonov (Rus) Russia
|0:48:09
|119
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:48:43
|120
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|0:50:38
|121
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:50:49
|122
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:51:34
|123
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|124
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's Pro Cycling
|0:53:44
|125
|Alexandr Smirnov (Rus) Russia
|0:53:57
|126
|Dmitry Mukhomediyarov (Rus) Russia
|0:55:25
|127
|Matteo De Bonis (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:59:04
|128
|Jesús Morales Martinez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling
|1:07:53
|129
|Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:13:43
|130
|Marcos Levy Nascimento da Matta (Bra) Brazil
|1:16:04
|131
|James Mitri (GBr) Vini Zabu' KTM
|1:24:14
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|45
|2
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|34
|3
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|27
|4
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|25
|5
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|23
|6
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Start-Up Nation
|23
|7
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
|22
|8
|Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
|18
|9
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos
|14
|10
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|13
|11
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|12
|12
|Julian David Molano (Col) Colombia-Andina
|12
|13
|Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation
|12
|14
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
|11
|15
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|10
|16
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin
|9
|17
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|7
|18
|Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate
|7
|19
|Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate
|7
|20
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|7
|21
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin
|6
|22
|Juan Francisco Rosales Hernandez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling
|6
|23
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin
|6
|24
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|6
|25
|Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM-Scott
|5
|26
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia-Andina
|5
|27
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
|5
|28
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|5
|29
|Diego Andres Camargo Pineda (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
|4
|30
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|4
|31
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott
|3
|32
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott
|3
|33
|Johan Antonio Colon Buelvas (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|3
|34
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
|2
|35
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM-Scott
|2
|36
|Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|2
|37
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
|2
|38
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin
|2
|39
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin
|2
|40
|Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|2
|41
|Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
|1
|42
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
|1
|43
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|1
|44
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
|1
|45
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin
|9
|2
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
|6
|3
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|5
|4
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin
|5
|5
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|5
|6
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|7
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
|3
|8
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|2
|9
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos
|2
|10
|Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|2
|11
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
|1
|12
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|13
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
|18
|2
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin
|9
|3
|Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate
|7
|4
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|7
|5
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin
|6
|6
|Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate
|5
|7
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott
|3
|8
|Johan Antonio Colon Buelvas (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|3
|9
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott
|3
|10
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
|2
|11
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin
|2
|12
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin
|2
|13
|Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|2
|14
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
|2
|15
|Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
|1
|16
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|1
|17
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
|1
|18
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|1
|19
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
|1
|20
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Pro Cycling
|59:12:37
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:58
|3
|EPM-Scott
|0:07:47
|4
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
|0:08:36
|5
|Colombia Andina
|0:10:26
|6
|Ecuador
|0:13:56
|7
|Team Medellin
|0:15:40
|8
|Team Ineos
|0:15:54
|9
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:17:17
|10
|Orgullo Paisa
|0:21:45
|11
|Equipo Continental Supergiros
|0:22:07
|12
|Team Illuminate
|0:22:56
|13
|Rally Cycling
|0:26:58
|14
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:27:39
|15
|Venezueal
|0:28:26
|16
|Canel's Pro Cycling
|0:31:16
|17
|Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:34:12
|18
|Movistar Team
|0:35:37
|19
|Efapel
|0:44:50
|20
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|0:59:29
|21
|Vini Zabu' KTM
|1:08:10
|22
|Amore e Vita-Prodir
|1:11:36
|23
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|1:12:44
|24
|Russia
|2:04:44
