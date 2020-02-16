Trending

Sergio Higuita wins Tour Colombia 2.1

EF Pro Cycling teammate Martinez wins finale stage 6

JUMP TO:
Image 1 of 22

Daniel Martinez (EF Pro Cycling) wins stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1

Daniel Martinez (EF Pro Cycling) wins stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 22

Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) wins 2020 Tour Colombia 2.1

Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) wins 2020 Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 22

Tour Colombia 2020 3rd Edition 4th Stage Paipa Santa Rosa De Viterbo 169 km 14022020 Sergio Higuita COL EF Pro Cycling photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 22

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 22

Israel Start-Up Nation at stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1

Israel Start-Up Nation at stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 22

Rigoberto Uran (EF Pro Cycling) at stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1

Rigoberto Uran (EF Pro Cycling) at stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 22

Sebastian Molano, points leader, stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1

Sebastian Molano, points leader, stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 22

Stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1

Stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 22

Egan Bernal and Sebastian Molano stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1

Egan Bernal and Sebastian Molano stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 22

Egan Bernal at stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1

Egan Bernal at stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 22

Richard Carapaz at stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1

Richard Carapaz at stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 22

Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) and Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) at the bottom of the stage 6 final climb at Tour Colombia 2.1

Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) and Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) at the bottom of the stage 6 final climb at Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 22

Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) and Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) at the bottom of the stage 6 final climb at Tour Colombia 2.1

Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) and Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) at the bottom of the stage 6 final climb at Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 22

Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) and Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) at the bottom of the stage 6 final climb at Tour Colombia 2.1

Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) and Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) at the bottom of the stage 6 final climb at Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 22

Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) winner of the 2020 Tour Colombia 2.1

Sergio Higuita (EF Education First) winner of the 2020 Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 22

Riders holding up a 1.5m rule sign at Tour Colombia 2.1

Riders holding up a 1.5m rule sign at Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 22

Daniel Martinez (EF Pro Cycling) after winning stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1

Daniel Martinez (EF Pro Cycling) after winning stage 6 at Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 22

Daniel Martinez (EF Pro Cycling) during stage 6 Tour Colombia 2.1

Daniel Martinez (EF Pro Cycling) during stage 6 Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 22

Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) wins 2020 Tour Colombia 2.1

Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) wins 2020 Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 22

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates)

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 22

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos)

Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 22

Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) wins 2020 Tour Colombia 2.1

Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) wins 2020 Tour Colombia 2.1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Daniel Martinez won the sixth and final stage of the Tour Colombia 2.1 on Sunday in a thrilling finale that saw his EF Pro Cycling teammates dominate the final climb to El Once on the Alto del Verjón. 

Martinez sprinted for the summit victory ahead of overall winner Sergio Higuita, while third place went to Egan Bernal (Team Ineos). Miguel Eduardo Florez (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) was fourth and Jonathan Caicedo (EF Pro Cycling) fifth.

"It's been such an awesome week, the way the race has unfolded, and the way the team has worked relentlessly for us has been phenomenal," said Martinez in a team press release after his stage victory.

"I can't thank Rigo [Uran], Tejay [van Garderen] and Lawson [Craddock] enough. What an amazing way to start the season, and it makes it all the more special that it's in my home country," he said.

Higuita won the overall classification after leading the race since his stage 4 victory in  Santa Rosa de Viterbo. EF Pro Cycling, the team that won the opening team time trial, swept the final overall podium with Martinez in second, seven seconds back, and Caicedo in third, 33 seconds back.

"Last year I was riding for another team in Europe [Fundación Euskadi], but I was dreaming that I would one day race in front of my home country," said Higuita. "Last year it was only a dream to one day win this race. It's an incredible feeling to cap off all the hard work the team did this week."

How it unfolded

The final day at Tour Colombia 2.1 would decide the overall winner after a week of racing above 2,500 metres of elevation. The race shifted from the relatively rural areas around Paipa and Duitama to the urban core of Bogota, where the stage finished atop Alto del Verjón at 3,290 metres.

The 182.6km stage started in Zipaquirá and took a circuitous route to the summit finish just outside Colombia’s sprawling, high-altitude capital city of 7.4 million people.

The final stage featured three intermediate sprints at 42.8km, 77km and finally at 146.6km. Mountains classification points were on offer at Alto del Sisga, a category 3 climb at 60.8km, again at Alt del Sisga at 88.8km, at Alto Patios at 156.2km, and finally at the finish on Alto del Verjón.

A large breakaway of 14 riders escaped at kilometre 28. In the move were Álvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar), Etienne Van Empel (Vini Zabu-KTM), Umberto Marengo (Vini Zabu-KTM), Lars Saugstad (Uno X), Colin Joyce (Rally Cycling), Félix Barón (Team Illuminate), Maris Bogdanuvics (Amore & Vita), Fabio Duarte (Team Medellín), Bayron Guamá (Ecuador), Juan Pablo Suárez (EPM Scott) and three riders from Orgullo Paisa: Johan Colón, Edison Muñoz and Sebastián Castaño. 

Colón collected maximum points and the three-second time bonus at the first sprint, winning ahead of Guamá and Jorgenson as their gap shot up to 3:30.

The KOM at 60.8km saw mountains leader Duarte add to his lead, taking the win ahead of Muñoz and Jorgenson. Guamá won the second sprint at 77km ahead of Duarte and Saugstad as the 14 leaders’ advantage hovered at 3:10.

Duarte continued to consolidate his lead in the mountains classification by taking the second KOM at 88.8km as well. 

Van Empel was the first to pop out of the breakaway at 130km when the leaders’ gap was down to just 2:45. But the 13 remaining riders continued to power toward the finish.

Ten kilometres later, the gap was down to two minutes as EF Pro Cycling drove the pace in the peloton.  Having secured his mountains jersey, Duarte eased off, and Barón took the third KOM at 146.6km ahead of Muñoz and Suárez. 

That was the nearly the end of the day for the escapees, however, who were back in the fold at 150km. Robinson Chaplaud (Team Medellin) took the final KOM before the finish at 156.2km, and the path to Alto del Verjón was cleared for the general classification battle.

Results

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 4:24:09
2Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:01
3Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 0:00:03
4Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:00:09
5Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:14
6Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin 0:00:52
7Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:01:08
8Diego Andres Camargo Pineda (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:01:16
9Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM-Scott
10Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia-Andina
11Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:01:29
12Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:37
13Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:38
14Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin 0:01:44
15Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:45
16Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:53
17Richard Huera (Ecu) Ecuador 0:02:05
18Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:02:15
19Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM-Scott 0:02:21
20Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:02:36
21Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:02:39
22Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:02:41
23Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott 0:02:45
24Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:04
25Jimmy Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 0:03:18
26German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) EPM-Scott 0:03:25
27Jesus David Peña Jimenez (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:03:31
28Heiner Rodrigo Parra (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:03:49
29Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:52
30Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Team Illuminate 0:03:54
31Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team 0:04:22
32Harold Lopez (Ecu) Ecuador 0:04:28
33Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:04:44
34Jose Antonio Alarcon (Ven) Venezuela 0:04:51
35Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 0:05:08
36Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:05:09
37Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:05:19
38Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate 0:05:30
39Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM-Scott
40Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel 0:05:53
41Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:05:57
42Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:06:03
43Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Team Medellin 0:06:28
44Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos 0:06:29
45Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Team Ineos
46Roberto González (Pan) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:06:38
47Jose Humberto Rujano (Ven) Venezuela 0:07:00
48Patrick Schelling (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:07:17
49Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:07:26
50Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin
51Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:07:40
52Santiago Ordoñez Carmona (Col) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:08:07
53Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:08:21
54Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
55Jordan Tabares Jimenez (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:08:30
56Juan Francisco Rosales Hernandez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:08:45
57Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:08:57
58Jhonathan Salinas (Ven) Venezuela 0:09:25
59Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team Illuminate 0:09:28
60Roniel Campos (Ven) Venezuela 0:09:44
61Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir 0:09:50
62Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:10:04
63Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
64Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
65Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
66Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos
67Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:10:05
68Frank Yair Osorio Carvajal (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:10:14
69César Fonte (Por) Efapel 0:10:43
70Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:07
71Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate 0:11:16
72Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:12:00
73Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin 0:12:16
74Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin
75Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling
76Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling 0:13:03
77Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:15:11
78Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:16:01
79Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
80Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:16:13
81Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:16:14
82Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:16:49
83Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
84Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
85Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Team Illuminate
86Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 0:17:14
87Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:18:15
88Iuri Filosi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:18:35
89Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate 0:18:55
90Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:19:29
91Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott 0:19:30
92Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
93Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
94Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
95Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's Pro Cycling
96Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel
97Lev Gonov (Rus) Russia 0:19:35
98Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:19:52
99Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:20:33
100Jesús Morales Martinez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:21:06
101Brayan Chaves (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:21:11
102Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:21:44
103Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 0:22:04
104Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
105Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
106Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
107David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
108Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
109Riccardo Marchesini (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir
110Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
111Johan Antonio Colon Buelvas (Col) Orgullo Paisa
112Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:22:20
113Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir 0:22:30
114Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:22:31
115Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:24:27
116Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:24:40
117Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Russia 0:25:24
118Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:25:34
119Matteo De Bonis (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
120Marcos Levy Nascimento da Matta (Bra) Brazil 0:25:43
121Dmitry Mukhomediyarov (Rus) Russia 0:25:45
122Julian David Molano (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:25:49
123Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:25:53
124Anderson Paredes (Ven) Venezuela 0:25:55
125Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:26:54
126Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:27:03
127Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:27:45
128Alexandr Smirnov (Rus) Russia
129Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk 0:30:58
130James Mitri (GBr) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:31:31
131Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:31:33
OTLJosip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
OTLDaniel Omar Juárez (Arg) Agrupación Virgen de Fatima-Saddledrunk
DNFFilippo Zaccanti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
DNFSebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos

Mountain 1 - El Siga de Ida
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin 3
2Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 2
3Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 2 - El Sisga de Regeso
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin 1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Patios
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin 3
2Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 2
3Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountain 4 - El Verjon
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 5
2Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 4
3Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 3
4Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2
5Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 1 - Gachancipa
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johan Antonio Colon Buelvas (Col) Orgullo Paisa 3
2Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 2
3Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 1

Sprint 2 - Choconta
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 3
2Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin 2
3Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 1

Sprint 3 - La Calera
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate 3
2Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 2
3Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott 1

Finish
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 15
2Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 12
3Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 10
4Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8
5Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 7
6Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin 6
7Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 5
8Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 5
9Diego Andres Camargo Pineda (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 4
10Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM-Scott 3
11Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate 3
12Johan Antonio Colon Buelvas (Col) Orgullo Paisa 3
13Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia-Andina 2
14Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin 2
15Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 2
16Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 1
17Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott 1
18Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 1

Team
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Pro Cycling 13:12:42
2UAE Team Emirates 0:05:01
3Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:05:40
4EPM-Scott 0:06:07
5Colombia Andina 0:07:05
6Team Medellin 0:08:49
7Ecuador 0:09:36
8Team Ineos 0:12:46
9Israel Start-Up Nation 0:13:48
10Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:16:15
11Orgullo Paisa 0:17:19
12Team Illuminate 0:18:37
13Venezueal 0:21:01
14Rally Cycling 0:22:37
15Canel's Pro Cycling 0:24:03
16Movistar Team 0:24:15
17Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:24:16
18Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:25:48
19Efapel 0:35:51
20Amore e Vita-Prodir 0:54:09
21Deceuninck-Quick-Step 0:55:54
22Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:57:29
23Vini Zabu' KTM 0:57:31
24Team Novo Nordisk 1:05:57
25Russia 1:10:29

Final general classification after stage 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 19:55:51
2Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:07
3Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:33
4Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 0:00:54
5Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:00
6Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM-Scott 0:02:35
7Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:03:08
8Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:03:14
9Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:03:18
10Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:21
11Diego Andres Camargo Pineda (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:03:29
12Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
13Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:03:53
14Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM-Scott 0:04:16
15Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott 0:04:18
16Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin 0:04:27
17Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:37
18Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:59
19Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling 0:05:27
20Richard Huera (Ecu) Ecuador 0:05:35
21Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:05:43
22Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:05:48
23German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) EPM-Scott 0:05:54
24Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team 0:06:18
25Jesus David Peña Jimenez (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:06:33
26Jimmy Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 0:06:40
27Heiner Rodrigo Parra (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:06:51
28Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM-Scott 0:07:06
29Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:07:30
30Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos 0:07:32
31Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:07:41
32Harold Lopez (Ecu) Ecuador 0:07:51
33Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 0:07:59
34Jose Antonio Alarcon (Ven) Venezuela 0:08:40
35Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 0:08:42
36Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:08:56
37Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Team Medellin 0:09:00
38Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel 0:09:20
39Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Team Illuminate 0:09:31
40Patrick Schelling (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:09:55
41Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:10:37
42Jose Humberto Rujano (Ven) Venezuela 0:10:53
43Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:11:08
44Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Team Ineos 0:11:10
45Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:11:18
46Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:11:41
47Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team Illuminate 0:12:27
48Juan Francisco Rosales Hernandez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:12:41
49Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:13:07
50Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:13:15
51Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin 0:13:23
52Santiago Ordoñez Carmona (Col) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:13:39
53Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin 0:13:47
54Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir 0:14:02
55Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate 0:14:20
56Frank Yair Osorio Carvajal (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:14:35
57Roniel Campos (Ven) Venezuela 0:15:10
58Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:15:25
59Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos 0:15:39
60Jordan Tabares Jimenez (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:15:41
61Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:16:02
62Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 0:17:30
63Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin 0:17:38
64Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:17:53
65César Fonte (Por) Efapel 0:18:35
66Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:18:49
67Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:18:58
68Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate 0:19:05
69Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Team Illuminate 0:19:15
70Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin 0:19:50
71Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:19:54
72Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:20:00
73Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:20:12
74Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling 0:20:20
75Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:20:21
76Jhonathan Salinas (Ven) Venezuela 0:21:34
77Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:22:07
78Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott 0:22:13
79Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:22:25
80Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:23:39
81Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:24:05
82Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel 0:24:27
83Iuri Filosi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:24:37
84Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:10
85Brayan Chaves (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:25:40
86Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:25:59
87Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:14
88Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:26:28
89Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 0:26:35
90Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:26:43
91Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:27:10
92Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:27:13
93Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:27:14
94Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:27:24
95Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:27:54
96Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:27:57
97Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 0:28:04
98Julian David Molano (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:28:32
99Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:29:15
100Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:29:46
101Johan Antonio Colon Buelvas (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:30:00
102Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 0:30:35
103Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel 0:30:54
104Riccardo Marchesini (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir 0:31:00
105Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:31:35
106Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:31:47
107Anderson Paredes (Ven) Venezuela 0:32:43
108Roberto González (Pan) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:32:44
109Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:32:46
110Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir 0:33:10
111Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:33:23
112Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Russia 0:34:24
113Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:36:46
114Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:40:14
115Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:40:21
116Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:43:34
117Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate 0:46:11
118Lev Gonov (Rus) Russia 0:48:09
119Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 0:48:43
120Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:50:38
121Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:50:49
122Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:51:34
123David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
124Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:53:44
125Alexandr Smirnov (Rus) Russia 0:53:57
126Dmitry Mukhomediyarov (Rus) Russia 0:55:25
127Matteo De Bonis (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:59:04
128Jesús Morales Martinez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 1:07:53
129Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk 1:13:43
130Marcos Levy Nascimento da Matta (Bra) Brazil 1:16:04
131James Mitri (GBr) Vini Zabu' KTM 1:24:14

Point classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 45
2Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 34
3Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 27
4Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 25
5Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 23
6Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Start-Up Nation 23
7Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 22
8Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 18
9Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos 14
10Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 13
11Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 12
12Julian David Molano (Col) Colombia-Andina 12
13Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation 12
14Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 11
15Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 10
16Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin 9
17Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 7
18Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate 7
19Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate 7
20Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7
21Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin 6
22Juan Francisco Rosales Hernandez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 6
23Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin 6
24Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 6
25Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM-Scott 5
26Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia-Andina 5
27Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 5
28Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 5
29Diego Andres Camargo Pineda (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 4
30Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 4
31Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott 3
32Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott 3
33Johan Antonio Colon Buelvas (Col) Orgullo Paisa 3
34Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 2
35Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM-Scott 2
36Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 2
37Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 2
38Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin 2
39Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin 2
40Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 2
41Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 1
42Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 1
43Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 1
44Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 1
45Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 1

Mountain classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin 9
2Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 6
3Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 5
4Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin 5
5Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 5
6Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4
7Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 3
8Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 2
9Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos 2
10Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 2
11Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 1
12Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 1
13Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 1

Sprint classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 18
2Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin 9
3Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate 7
4Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 7
5Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin 6
6Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate 5
7Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott 3
8Johan Antonio Colon Buelvas (Col) Orgullo Paisa 3
9Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott 3
10Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 2
11Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin 2
12Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin 2
13Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 2
14Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 2
15Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 1
16Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 1
17Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 1
18Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 1
19Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 1
20Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 1

Team classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Pro Cycling 59:12:37
2UAE Team Emirates 0:06:58
3EPM-Scott 0:07:47
4Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:08:36
5Colombia Andina 0:10:26
6Ecuador 0:13:56
7Team Medellin 0:15:40
8Team Ineos 0:15:54
9Israel Start-Up Nation 0:17:17
10Orgullo Paisa 0:21:45
11Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:22:07
12Team Illuminate 0:22:56
13Rally Cycling 0:26:58
14Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:27:39
15Venezueal 0:28:26
16Canel's Pro Cycling 0:31:16
17Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:34:12
18Movistar Team 0:35:37
19Efapel 0:44:50
20Deceuninck-Quick-Step 0:59:29
21Vini Zabu' KTM 1:08:10
22Amore e Vita-Prodir 1:11:36
23Bardiani CSF Faizane' 1:12:44
24Russia 2:04:44

Latest on Cyclingnews