Tour Colombia 2.1: Molano wins stage 2
Caicedo keeps race lead on sprint stage
Stage 2: Paipa - Duitama
Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) picked up where his teammate Fernando Gaviria left off, winning the stage 2 sprint in Tour Colombia 2.1 in Duitama with an impressive burst of speed.
The Colombian brought the team's tally of victories this season to eight after Gaviria's trio of stages in San Juan and Tadej Pogacar's two stages and overall victory in Valencia.
How it unfolded
The 152.4km second stage took the peloton from Paipa to Duitama. Although the small towns are not far apart geographically, the peloton took on four laps of a circuit to add on the kilometres. Stage 2 was the flattest of all the stages, with only a series of small, punchy climbs on offer to break up the pack.
There were no KOMs during the stage, but points were on offer for the sprint classification at 45.6km, 79.3km and 113km.
A breakaway of 10 riders escaped in the opening kilometres and the chase was on. In the move were Martin Urianstad (Uno X), Leandro Velardez (A. Virgen de Fátima), Matthieu Jeannes (Team Illuminate), Brayan Sánchez (Team Medellin), Aldemar Reyes (EPM Scott), Edison Muñoz (Orgullo Paisa), Vinicius Rangel (Brazil), Jorge Montenegro (Ecuador), Bayron Guamá (Ecuador) and Anderson Paredes (Venezuela).
The escapees built a gap of 3:25 while the chase started to take shape back in the peloton, and by the time the breakaway hit the first intermediate sprint, the gap was down to three minutes.
Sánchez took the sprint at 45.6km ahead of Urianstand and Guamá, and the breakaway riders went back to work to keep their gap Intact. Just over 40km later, however, the gap was down to 2:25 with 83km to go.
The breakaway shrunk to nine riders when Paredes suffered a puncture and dropped out of the group. The Venezuelan rider was soon back in the peloton.
Sánchez repeated his win at the 79.3km intermediate sprint, once again trailed by Urianstand and Guamá as the gap back to the peloton dipped to two minutes.
At the final intermediate sprint of the day with 39.5km to go, Reyes claimed maximum points ahead of Guamá and Montenegro, but the breakaway started coming apart from there. With 10km to go the chase was almost over, as just three remaining breakaway riders dangled off the front.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3:12:09
|2
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|3
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|4
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
|7
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|8
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|9
|Julian David Molano (Col) Colombia
|10
|Lev Gonov (Rus) Russia
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
|2
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|3
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|5
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|6
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|7
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|8
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
|9
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos
|10
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos
Tour Colombia 2.1: Molano wins stage 2Caicedo keeps race lead on sprint stage
