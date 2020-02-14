Trending

Tour Colombia 2.1: Higuita wins stage 4

Colombian takes over race lead from teammate Caicedo

JUMP TO:
Image 1 of 16

BOYACA COLOMBIA FEBRUARY 14 Arrival Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia of Colombia and Team EF Pro Cycling White Best Young Jersey Celebration Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck Quick Step during the 3rd Tour of Colombia 2020 Stage 4 a 1686km stage from Paipa to Santa Rosa de Viterbo Boyac 2751m TourColombiaUCI TourColombia2020 on February 14 2020 in Boyac Colombia Photo by Maximiliano BlancoGetty Images

BOYACA COLOMBIA FEBRUARY 14 Arrival Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia of Colombia and Team EF Pro Cycling White Best Young Jersey Celebration Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck Quick Step during the 3rd Tour of Colombia 2020 Stage 4 a 1686km stage from Paipa to Santa Rosa de Viterbo Boyac 2751m TourColombiaUCI TourColombia2020 on February 14 2020 in Boyac Colombia Photo by Maximiliano BlancoGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Spor)
Image 2 of 16

BOYACA COLOMBIA FEBRUARY 14 Lawson Craddock of The United States and Team EF Pro Cycling Peloton during the 3rd Tour of Colombia 2020 Stage 4 a 1686km stage from Paipa to Santa Rosa de Viterbo Boyac 2751m TourColombiaUCI TourColombia2020 on February 14 2020 in Boyac Colombia Photo by Maximiliano BlancoGetty Images

BOYACA COLOMBIA FEBRUARY 14 Lawson Craddock of The United States and Team EF Pro Cycling Peloton during the 3rd Tour of Colombia 2020 Stage 4 a 1686km stage from Paipa to Santa Rosa de Viterbo Boyac 2751m TourColombiaUCI TourColombia2020 on February 14 2020 in Boyac Colombia Photo by Maximiliano BlancoGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Spor)
Image 3 of 16

BOYACA COLOMBIA FEBRUARY 14 Carlos Betancur of Colombia and Team Movistar Eduardo Sepulveda of Argentina and Team Movistar Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes of Colombia and Team Movistar Peloton during the 3rd Tour of Colombia 2020 Stage 4 a 1686km stage from Paipa to Santa Rosa de Viterbo Boyac 2751m TourColombiaUCI TourColombia2020 on February 14 2020 in Boyac Colombia Photo by Maximiliano BlancoGetty Images

BOYACA COLOMBIA FEBRUARY 14 Carlos Betancur of Colombia and Team Movistar Eduardo Sepulveda of Argentina and Team Movistar Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes of Colombia and Team Movistar Peloton during the 3rd Tour of Colombia 2020 Stage 4 a 1686km stage from Paipa to Santa Rosa de Viterbo Boyac 2751m TourColombiaUCI TourColombia2020 on February 14 2020 in Boyac Colombia Photo by Maximiliano BlancoGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Spor)
Image 4 of 16

BOYACA COLOMBIA FEBRUARY 14 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda of Colombia and Team EF Pro Cycling Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia of Colombia and Team EF Pro Cycling White Best Young Rider Jersey Peloton during the 3rd Tour of Colombia 2020 Stage 4 a 1686km stage from Paipa to Santa Rosa de Viterbo Boyac 2751m TourColombiaUCI TourColombia2020 on February 14 2020 in Boyac Colombia Photo by Maximiliano BlancoGetty Images

BOYACA COLOMBIA FEBRUARY 14 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda of Colombia and Team EF Pro Cycling Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia of Colombia and Team EF Pro Cycling White Best Young Rider Jersey Peloton during the 3rd Tour of Colombia 2020 Stage 4 a 1686km stage from Paipa to Santa Rosa de Viterbo Boyac 2751m TourColombiaUCI TourColombia2020 on February 14 2020 in Boyac Colombia Photo by Maximiliano BlancoGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Spor)
Image 5 of 16

BOYACA COLOMBIA FEBRUARY 14 Lawson Craddock of The United States and Team EF Pro Cycling Tejay Van Garderen of The United States and Team EF Pro Cycling Peloton during the 3rd Tour of Colombia 2020 Stage 4 a 1686km stage from Paipa to Santa Rosa de Viterbo Boyac 2751m TourColombiaUCI TourColombia2020 on February 14 2020 in Boyac Colombia Photo by Maximiliano BlancoGetty Images

BOYACA COLOMBIA FEBRUARY 14 Lawson Craddock of The United States and Team EF Pro Cycling Tejay Van Garderen of The United States and Team EF Pro Cycling Peloton during the 3rd Tour of Colombia 2020 Stage 4 a 1686km stage from Paipa to Santa Rosa de Viterbo Boyac 2751m TourColombiaUCI TourColombia2020 on February 14 2020 in Boyac Colombia Photo by Maximiliano BlancoGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Spor)
Image 6 of 16

BOYACA COLOMBIA FEBRUARY 14 Start Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia of Colombia and Team EF Pro Cycling White Best Young Rider Jersey Jonathan Caicedo of Ecuador and Team EF Pro Cycling Orange Leader Jersey during the 3rd Tour of Colombia 2020 Stage 4 a 1686km stage from Paipa to Santa Rosa de Viterbo Boyac 2751m TourColombiaUCI TourColombia2020 on February 14 2020 in Boyac Colombia Photo by Maximiliano BlancoGetty Images

BOYACA COLOMBIA FEBRUARY 14 Start Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia of Colombia and Team EF Pro Cycling White Best Young Rider Jersey Jonathan Caicedo of Ecuador and Team EF Pro Cycling Orange Leader Jersey during the 3rd Tour of Colombia 2020 Stage 4 a 1686km stage from Paipa to Santa Rosa de Viterbo Boyac 2751m TourColombiaUCI TourColombia2020 on February 14 2020 in Boyac Colombia Photo by Maximiliano BlancoGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Spor)
Image 7 of 16

BOYACA COLOMBIA FEBRUARY 14 Arrival Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia of Colombia and Team EF Pro Cycling White Best Young Jersey Celebration Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Public Fans during the 3rd Tour of Colombia 2020 Stage 4 a 1686km stage from Paipa to Santa Rosa de Viterbo Boyac 2751m TourColombiaUCI TourColombia2020 on February 14 2020 in Boyac Colombia Photo by Maximiliano BlancoGetty Images

BOYACA COLOMBIA FEBRUARY 14 Arrival Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia of Colombia and Team EF Pro Cycling White Best Young Jersey Celebration Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Public Fans during the 3rd Tour of Colombia 2020 Stage 4 a 1686km stage from Paipa to Santa Rosa de Viterbo Boyac 2751m TourColombiaUCI TourColombia2020 on February 14 2020 in Boyac Colombia Photo by Maximiliano BlancoGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 16

BOYACA COLOMBIA FEBRUARY 14 Arrival Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia of Colombia and Team EF Pro Cycling White Best Young Jersey Celebration Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck Quick Step during the 3rd Tour of Colombia 2020 Stage 4 a 1686km stage from Paipa to Santa Rosa de Viterbo Boyac 2751m TourColombiaUCI TourColombia2020 on February 14 2020 in Boyac Colombia Photo by Maximiliano BlancoGetty Images

BOYACA COLOMBIA FEBRUARY 14 Arrival Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia of Colombia and Team EF Pro Cycling White Best Young Jersey Celebration Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck Quick Step during the 3rd Tour of Colombia 2020 Stage 4 a 1686km stage from Paipa to Santa Rosa de Viterbo Boyac 2751m TourColombiaUCI TourColombia2020 on February 14 2020 in Boyac Colombia Photo by Maximiliano BlancoGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 16

BOYACA COLOMBIA FEBRUARY 14 Arrival Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia of Colombia and Team EF Pro Cycling White Best Young Jersey Celebration Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck Quick Step during the 3rd Tour of Colombia 2020 Stage 4 a 1686km stage from Paipa to Santa Rosa de Viterbo Boyac 2751m TourColombiaUCI TourColombia2020 on February 14 2020 in Boyac Colombia Photo by Maximiliano BlancoGetty Images

BOYACA COLOMBIA FEBRUARY 14 Arrival Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia of Colombia and Team EF Pro Cycling White Best Young Jersey Celebration Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck Quick Step during the 3rd Tour of Colombia 2020 Stage 4 a 1686km stage from Paipa to Santa Rosa de Viterbo Boyac 2751m TourColombiaUCI TourColombia2020 on February 14 2020 in Boyac Colombia Photo by Maximiliano BlancoGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 16

BOYACA COLOMBIA FEBRUARY 14 Arrival Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda of Colombia and Team EF Pro Cycling during the 3rd Tour of Colombia 2020 Stage 4 a 1686km stage from Paipa to Santa Rosa de Viterbo Boyac 2751m TourColombiaUCI TourColombia2020 on February 14 2020 in Boyac Colombia Photo by Maximiliano BlancoGetty Images

BOYACA COLOMBIA FEBRUARY 14 Arrival Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda of Colombia and Team EF Pro Cycling during the 3rd Tour of Colombia 2020 Stage 4 a 1686km stage from Paipa to Santa Rosa de Viterbo Boyac 2751m TourColombiaUCI TourColombia2020 on February 14 2020 in Boyac Colombia Photo by Maximiliano BlancoGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 16

Tour Colombia 2020 3rd Edition 4th stage Paipa Santa Rosa de Viterbo 1686 km 14022020 Scenery photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Tour Colombia 2020 3rd Edition 4th stage Paipa Santa Rosa de Viterbo 1686 km 14022020 Scenery photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 16

Tour Colombia 2020 3rd Edition 4th stage Paipa Santa Rosa de Viterbo 1686 km 14022020 Scenery photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Tour Colombia 2020 3rd Edition 4th stage Paipa Santa Rosa de Viterbo 1686 km 14022020 Scenery photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 16

Tour Colombia 2020 3rd Edition 4th stage Paipa Santa Rosa de Viterbo 1686 km 14022020 Scenery photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Tour Colombia 2020 3rd Edition 4th stage Paipa Santa Rosa de Viterbo 1686 km 14022020 Scenery photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 16

Tour Colombia 2020 3rd Edition 4th Stage Paipa Santa Rosa De Viterbo 169 km 14022020 Esteban Chaves COL Mitchelton Scott photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Esteban Chaves (Colombia) follows Egan Bernal (Ineos) on the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 16

Tour Colombia 2020 3rd Edition 4th Stage Paipa Santa Rosa De Viterbo 169 km 14022020 Egan Bernal COL Team Ineos Esteban Chaves COL Mitchelton Scott photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Tour Colombia 2020 3rd Edition 4th Stage Paipa Santa Rosa De Viterbo 169 km 14022020 Egan Bernal COL Team Ineos Esteban Chaves COL Mitchelton Scott photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 16

Tour Colombia 2020 3rd Edition 4th Stage Paipa Santa Rosa De Viterbo 169 km 14022020 Sergio Higuita COL EF Pro Cycling photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020

Tour Colombia 2020 3rd Edition 4th Stage Paipa Santa Rosa De Viterbo 169 km 14022020 Sergio Higuita COL EF Pro Cycling photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) claimed an emphatic stage win in the uphill finish in Santa Rosa on stage 4 of Tour Colombia 2.1.

Giro d'Italia champion Richard Carapaz (Team Ineos) put in a blistering attack over the crest of the category 3 ascent just 3km before the line, but was reeled in just before the finish by Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep).

As Carapaz was caught, Higuita rocketed out from behind Alaphilippe, sprinting to the stage win and race lead, while Tour de France winner Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) dashed in for second, two seconds ahead of Alaphilippe.

The high altitude of the stage certainly took its toll as attack after attack flew and failed in the final 10km after the day's breakaway was caught.

Even the Colombians suffered from lapses of concentration in the rarified air, with Dani Martinez (EF Pro Cycling) touching wheels and crashing in front of teammate and race leader Jonathan Caicedo.

Caicedo chased back on but the effort caught him out when riders surged in the final kilometre. Martinez chased back for fourth on the stage at three seconds while Caicedo came across in eighth with a group six seconds down.

EF Pro Cycling kept the top three spots in the overall classification, with Higuita taking the orange leader's jersey by 13 seconds over Martinez with Caicedo dropping to third at 16 seconds.

How it unfolded

After a team time trial and two stages for the sprinters, the tenor of the Tour Colombia 2.1 began to shift toward the overall contenders on stage 4, a 169km jaunt that once again started in Paipa and headed over high altitude passes to Santa Rosa de Viterbo with a finish just 2.9km after the crest of the category 3 Alto de Malterias at 2,732m.

The skies seemed to reflect the changing mood, as heavy clouds gathered over the opening difficulties: the first sprint was in El Sol after 36.2km, the first category 4 climb, the Alto Moral, after 47.2km – the same 2,945m climb tackled twice on stage 3 – again got double billing with a U-turn and a second pass over Alto Moral after 100km of racing.

As in stage 3, Simon Pellaud (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) and Kristian Yustre (Team Illuminate) made the day's breakaway, this time along with Lauro Moro (Brazil), Omar Mendoza (Colombia Tierra de Atletas), Eduardo Corte (Canel's), Etienne Van Empel (Vini Zabu-KTM) and Sebastian Castaño (Orgullo Paisa).

Yustre took out the first sprint ahead of Mendoza and Moro, while Pellaud added to his KOM tally by taking the first mountain prime.

With 75km to race, the leaders’ gap hovered at 2:50, while EF Pro Cycling led the chase for their Ecuadorian race leader.

The sun emerged as Pellaud took maximum points at the second KOM to consolidate his lead in that category, and Yustre, meanwhile, claimed the second intermediate sprint as well ahead of Moro and Van Empel. Disaster almost struck for Pellaud, when a mechanical bumped him out of the lead group, but the determined Swiss rider was able to make it back to the breakaway at 90km. The seven leaders held a 2:30 gap with 38km remaining.

Deceuninck-QuickStep and Movistar came forward to help with the chase at this point, along with riders from several of the South American teams. The concerted chase started digging into the leaders’ advantage, and with 25km remaining the gap dipped below two minutes at 1:55. 

Just 5km later, the gap was down to one minute as Deceuninck-QuickStep poured on the power on the front of the peloton. The seconds continued to fall from the leaders’ advantage under QuickStep’s pace, dropping to 45 seconds a with 18km remaining. At 16km, QuickStep had chewed another 20 seconds off the gap, and the day out front for the escapees was about to end.

Van Empel sensed the imminent catch and attacked the group, soon joined by Moro, but it only prolonged the agony for the Dutchman and Bazilian as the bunch continued to bear down on the leaders. Van Empel then faded, and only Moro was left to fight off the peloton, but he, too, was quickly back in the fold with 12km left to race.

A crash disrupted the peloton with 8km to go, just before the final climb, with a number of riders being blocked by the melee. Team Ineos, however, were amassed at the front out of trouble as the final climb kicked in.

Ineos set a brisk pace on the climb and soon it was Richard Carapaz, Egan Bernal, Julian Alaphilippe, Dani Martinez, Caicedo and a few others, but Martinez touched wheels and crashed in front of Caicedo, forcing the Ecuadoran to make a big effort to regain the front group.

The pace slowed with 3km to go and Alaphilippe took matters into his hands with a surge but was quickly slapped by the high altitude.

Carapaz played off an attack from a rider from Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW Bicicletas with a solo attack, but Alaphilippe reeled him in before the line and Higuita sprinted out of the group to snatch the stage win.

Stage Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 3:58:47
2Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:01
4Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:02
5Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
6Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos
7Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
8Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:04
9Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia-Andina
10Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM-Scott
11Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
12Diego Andres Camargo Pineda (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
13Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:21
14Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
15Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
16Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott
17Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates
18Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM-Scott
19Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
20Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa
21Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM-Scott
22Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Team Illuminate 0:00:29
23Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep
24Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
25Jimmy Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 0:00:37
26Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:39
27Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:00:41
28Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
29Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
30Jose Antonio Alarcon (Ven) Venezuela 0:00:49
31Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:51
32Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:00:55
33Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel
34Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
35Julian David Molano (Col) Colombia-Andina
36Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Team Medellin
37Harold Lopez (Ecu) Ecuador
38Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
39Heiner Rodrigo Parra (Col) Colombia-Andina
40Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina
41German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) EPM-Scott
42Jesus David Peña Jimenez (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:01:00
43Richard Huera (Ecu) Ecuador 0:01:02
44Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team Illuminate
45Patrick Schelling (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
46Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
47Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:12
48Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling
49Juan Francisco Rosales Hernandez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling
50Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina
51Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott
52Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
53Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate
54Jose Humberto Rujano (Ven) Venezuela
55Roberto González (Pan) Vini Zabu' KTM
56Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir
57Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin
58Brayan Chaves (Col) Colombia-Andina
59Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:36
60Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
61Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
62Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
63Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:01:45
64Frank Yair Osorio Carvajal (Col) Orgullo Paisa
65Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel 0:02:26
66Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
67Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
68Roniel Campos (Ven) Venezuela
69Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
70Jesús Morales Martinez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling
71Anderson Paredes (Ven) Venezuela
72Santiago Ordoñez Carmona (Col) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:02:48
73Jordan Tabares Jimenez (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:03:00
74Marcos Levy Nascimento da Matta (Bra) Brazil 0:03:12
75Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:25
76James Mitri (GBr) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:03:28
77Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
78Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
79Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Russia
80Lev Gonov (Rus) Russia
81Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
82Matteo De Bonis (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
83David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
84Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
85Iuri Filosi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
86Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Start-Up Nation
87Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin
88Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:03:39
89Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Team Ineos 0:03:40
90Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
91Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling
92Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Team Illuminate
93Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 0:04:21
94Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:04:23
95Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
96Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:04:33
97Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:04:34
98Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin
99Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
100César Fonte (Por) Efapel
101Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling
102Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos
103Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
104Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin
105António Carvalho (Por) Efapel
106Dmitry Mukhomediyarov (Rus) Russia
107Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate 0:04:57
108Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin
109Johan Antonio Colon Buelvas (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:05:05
110Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:13
111Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:37
112Lauro Cesar Moro (Bra) Brazil
113Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
114Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
115Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
116Riccardo Marchesini (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir
117Alexandr Smirnov (Rus) Russia
118Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:05:46
119Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:06:27
120Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
121Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
122Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:06:51
123Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:07:26
124Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:07:40
125Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
126Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir
127Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:09:09
128Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
129Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM
130Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
131Jhonathan Salinas (Ven) Venezuela
132Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
133Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
134Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's Pro Cycling
135Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
136Alessandro Guimaraes (Bra) Brazil
137Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:09:15
138Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
139Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate 0:09:19
140Daniel Omar Juárez (Arg) Agrupación Virgen de Fatima-Saddledrunk 0:11:46
141Leonel Quintero (Ven) Venezuela 0:14:58
142Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
DNFMarco Benfatto (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
DNFVitor Zucco Schizzi (Bra) Brazil
DNFNikita Bersenev (Rus) Russia

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Alto del Moral de Ida
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Alto del Moral de Regreso
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1

Mountain (Cat. 3) Alto de Malterias
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 3
2Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos 2
3Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate 3
2Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 2
3Lauro Cesar Moro (Bra) Brazil 1

Sprint 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate 3
2Lauro Cesar Moro (Bra) Brazil 2
3Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 1

Sprint 3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauro Cesar Moro (Bra) Brazil 3
2Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin 2
3Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 1

Points
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 15
2Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 12
3Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 10
4Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 8
5Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 7
6Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos 6
7Lauro Cesar Moro (Bra) Brazil 6
8Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate 6
9Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5
10Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 4
11Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia-Andina 3
12Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM-Scott 2
13Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 2
14Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin 2
15Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 1
16Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 1

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Pro Cycling 11:56:27
2EPM-Scott 0:00:40
3UAE Team Emirates 0:00:57
4Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:01:09
5Colombia Andina 0:01:48
6Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:49
7Orgullo Paisa 0:02:05
8Ecuador 0:02:07
9Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:08
10Team Ineos 0:02:22
11Team Illuminate 0:02:37
12Deceuninck-Quick-Step 0:02:50
13Rally Cycling 0:03:03
14Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:03:06
15Venezueal 0:04:21
16Canel's Pro Cycling 0:04:44
17Team Medellin 0:05:29
18Efapel 0:06:43
19Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:06:52
20Vini Zabu' KTM 0:08:02
21Movistar Team 0:10:20
22Russia 0:11:24
23Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:12:18
24Team Novo Nordisk 0:12:27
25Amore e Vita-Prodir 0:14:23
26Brazil 0:17:52

Overall Standings

General classification after stage 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 11:25:47
2Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:12
3Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:14
4Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 0:00:50
5Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos 0:00:58
6Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM-Scott 0:01:14
7Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott 0:01:28
8Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:30
9Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:31
10Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM-Scott
11Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
12Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
13Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM-Scott
14Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:01:44
15Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:46
16Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:01:47
17Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:51
18Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:52
19Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:55
20Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:02:01
21German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) EPM-Scott 0:02:05
22Diego Andres Camargo Pineda (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:02:08
23Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:02:11
24Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:16
25Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Team Illuminate 0:02:21
26Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
27Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott 0:02:22
28Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Team Medellin 0:02:27
29Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:02:29
30Patrick Schelling (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:33
31Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa
32Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:35
33Julian David Molano (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:02:38
34Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin
35Heiner Rodrigo Parra (Col) Colombia-Andina
36Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:42
37Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team Illuminate 0:02:54
38Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:56
39Jesus David Peña Jimenez (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:02:57
40Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:02:59
41Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 0:03:00
42Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate 0:03:02
43Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:03:07
44Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:03:13
45Jimmy Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 0:03:17
46Harold Lopez (Ecu) Ecuador 0:03:18
47Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel 0:03:22
48Richard Huera (Ecu) Ecuador 0:03:25
49Jose Antonio Alarcon (Ven) Venezuela
50Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:03:33
51Jose Humberto Rujano (Ven) Venezuela 0:03:48
52Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:03:50
53Juan Francisco Rosales Hernandez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:03:51
54Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling
55Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:03:54
56Frank Yair Osorio Carvajal (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:03:57
57Brayan Chaves (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:04:05
58Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir 0:04:07
59Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:10
60Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:15
61Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel 0:04:33
62Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Team Ineos 0:04:36
63Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin 0:05:00
64Roniel Campos (Ven) Venezuela 0:05:02
65Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:05:09
66Santiago Ordoñez Carmona (Col) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:05:27
67Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:05:29
68Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos 0:05:30
69Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Team Illuminate 0:05:32
70Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:05:34
71Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:05:46
72Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 0:05:55
73Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:05:56
74Iuri Filosi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:05:57
75Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin
76Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 0:06:21
77Anderson Paredes (Ven) Venezuela 0:06:24
78Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel 0:06:41
79Jordan Tabares Jimenez (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:06:47
80Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:06:49
81Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:06:52
82Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling 0:06:53
83Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:07:02
84Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
85Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:07:09
86Johan Antonio Colon Buelvas (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:07:17
87Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:07:22
88César Fonte (Por) Efapel 0:07:28
89Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin 0:07:29
90Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:07:30
91Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:07:32
92Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:07:39
93Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:07:49
94Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:08:00
95Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:08:09
96Riccardo Marchesini (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir 0:08:32
97Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Russia 0:08:36
98Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:08:37
99Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 0:08:57
100Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:01
101Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin 0:09:14
102Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:09:23
103Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:09:46
104Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:08
105Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:10:10
106Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir 0:10:35
107Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 0:10:41
108Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:10:47
109Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:10:51
110Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:10:55
111Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:11:36
112Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:11:37
113Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:11:39
114Jhonathan Salinas (Ven) Venezuela 0:11:45
115Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:13:22
116Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate 0:13:30
117Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:13:54
118Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:14:22
119Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:20:18
120Alexandr Smirnov (Rus) Russia 0:25:19
121Roberto González (Pan) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:26:01
122Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 0:26:15
123Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate 0:26:30
124Lev Gonov (Rus) Russia 0:28:10
125Marcos Levy Nascimento da Matta (Bra) Brazil 0:28:46
126Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:29:06
127David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
128Dmitry Mukhomediyarov (Rus) Russia 0:29:16
129Jesús Morales Martinez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:30:34
130Lauro Cesar Moro (Bra) Brazil 0:30:42
131António Carvalho (Por) Efapel 0:32:03
132Matteo De Bonis (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:32:30
133Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:33:51
134Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:34:09
135Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:34:31
136Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk 0:34:47
137Alessandro Guimaraes (Bra) Brazil 0:35:03
138James Mitri (GBr) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:36:37
139Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:36:42
140Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:39:48
141Leonel Quintero (Ven) Venezuela 0:41:17
142Daniel Omar Juárez (Arg) Agrupación Virgen de Fatima-Saddledrunk 0:43:51

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 30
2Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 22
3Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Start-Up Nation 19
4Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 15
5Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15
6Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 12
7Julian David Molano (Col) Colombia-Andina 12
8Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 10
9Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 10
1Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos 9
11Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin 9
12Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 8
13Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 7
14Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate 7
15Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin 6
16Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 6
17Lauro Cesar Moro (Bra) Brazil 6
18Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5
19Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 5
20Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 5
21Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 4
22Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 4
23Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate 4
24Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation 4
25Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott 3
26Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia-Andina 3
27Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3
28Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 3
29Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM-Scott 2
30Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 2
31Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 2
32Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin 2
33Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 1
34Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 1
35Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 1

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4
2Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 3
3Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos 2
4Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 1

Sprint classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin 9
2Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate 7
3Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin 6
4Lauro Cesar Moro (Bra) Brazil 6
5Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 4
6Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott 3
7Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3
8Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 3
9Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate 2
10Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 2
11Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin 2
12Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 1
13Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 1
14Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 1

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Pro Cycling 33:41:55
2EPM-Scott 0:01:40
3UAE Team Emirates 0:01:57
4Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:02:56
5Team Ineos 0:03:08
6Colombia Andina 0:03:21
7Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:03:23
8Israel Start-Up Nation 0:03:29
9Deceuninck-Quick-Step 0:03:35
10Rally Cycling 0:04:02
11Orgullo Paisa 0:04:07
12Team Illuminate 0:04:19
13Ecuador 0:04:20
14Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:05:14
15Venezueal 0:06:47
16Team Medellin 0:06:51
17Canel's Pro Cycling 0:07:13
18Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:08:24
19Efapel 0:08:40
20Vini Zabu' KTM 0:10:20
21Movistar Team 0:11:22
22Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:14:37
23Amore e Vita-Prodir 0:17:08
24Russia 0:53:18
25Team Novo Nordisk 1:17:37
26Brazil 1:27:35

Latest on Cyclingnews