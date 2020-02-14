Tour Colombia 2.1: Higuita wins stage 4

Image 1 of 16 BOYACA COLOMBIA FEBRUARY 14 Arrival Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia of Colombia and Team EF Pro Cycling White Best Young Jersey Celebration Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Julian Alaphilippe of France and Team Deceuninck Quick Step during the 3rd Tour of Colombia 2020 Stage 4 a 1686km stage from Paipa to Santa Rosa de Viterbo Boyac 2751m TourColombiaUCI TourColombia2020 on February 14 2020 in Boyac Colombia Photo by Maximiliano BlancoGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Spor) Image 2 of 16 BOYACA COLOMBIA FEBRUARY 14 Lawson Craddock of The United States and Team EF Pro Cycling Peloton during the 3rd Tour of Colombia 2020 Stage 4 a 1686km stage from Paipa to Santa Rosa de Viterbo Boyac 2751m TourColombiaUCI TourColombia2020 on February 14 2020 in Boyac Colombia Photo by Maximiliano BlancoGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Spor) Image 3 of 16 Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) claimed an emphatic stage win in the uphill finish in Santa Rosa on stage 4 of Tour Colombia 2.1.

Giro d'Italia champion Richard Carapaz (Team Ineos) put in a blistering attack over the crest of the category 3 ascent just 3km before the line, but was reeled in just before the finish by Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep).

As Carapaz was caught, Higuita rocketed out from behind Alaphilippe, sprinting to the stage win and race lead, while Tour de France winner Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) dashed in for second, two seconds ahead of Alaphilippe.

The high altitude of the stage certainly took its toll as attack after attack flew and failed in the final 10km after the day's breakaway was caught.

Even the Colombians suffered from lapses of concentration in the rarified air, with Dani Martinez (EF Pro Cycling) touching wheels and crashing in front of teammate and race leader Jonathan Caicedo.

Caicedo chased back on but the effort caught him out when riders surged in the final kilometre. Martinez chased back for fourth on the stage at three seconds while Caicedo came across in eighth with a group six seconds down.

EF Pro Cycling kept the top three spots in the overall classification, with Higuita taking the orange leader's jersey by 13 seconds over Martinez with Caicedo dropping to third at 16 seconds.

How it unfolded

After a team time trial and two stages for the sprinters, the tenor of the Tour Colombia 2.1 began to shift toward the overall contenders on stage 4, a 169km jaunt that once again started in Paipa and headed over high altitude passes to Santa Rosa de Viterbo with a finish just 2.9km after the crest of the category 3 Alto de Malterias at 2,732m.

The skies seemed to reflect the changing mood, as heavy clouds gathered over the opening difficulties: the first sprint was in El Sol after 36.2km, the first category 4 climb, the Alto Moral, after 47.2km – the same 2,945m climb tackled twice on stage 3 – again got double billing with a U-turn and a second pass over Alto Moral after 100km of racing.

As in stage 3, Simon Pellaud (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) and Kristian Yustre (Team Illuminate) made the day's breakaway, this time along with Lauro Moro (Brazil), Omar Mendoza (Colombia Tierra de Atletas), Eduardo Corte (Canel's), Etienne Van Empel (Vini Zabu-KTM) and Sebastian Castaño (Orgullo Paisa).

Yustre took out the first sprint ahead of Mendoza and Moro, while Pellaud added to his KOM tally by taking the first mountain prime.

With 75km to race, the leaders’ gap hovered at 2:50, while EF Pro Cycling led the chase for their Ecuadorian race leader.

The sun emerged as Pellaud took maximum points at the second KOM to consolidate his lead in that category, and Yustre, meanwhile, claimed the second intermediate sprint as well ahead of Moro and Van Empel. Disaster almost struck for Pellaud, when a mechanical bumped him out of the lead group, but the determined Swiss rider was able to make it back to the breakaway at 90km. The seven leaders held a 2:30 gap with 38km remaining.

Deceuninck-QuickStep and Movistar came forward to help with the chase at this point, along with riders from several of the South American teams. The concerted chase started digging into the leaders’ advantage, and with 25km remaining the gap dipped below two minutes at 1:55.

Just 5km later, the gap was down to one minute as Deceuninck-QuickStep poured on the power on the front of the peloton. The seconds continued to fall from the leaders’ advantage under QuickStep’s pace, dropping to 45 seconds a with 18km remaining. At 16km, QuickStep had chewed another 20 seconds off the gap, and the day out front for the escapees was about to end.

Van Empel sensed the imminent catch and attacked the group, soon joined by Moro, but it only prolonged the agony for the Dutchman and Bazilian as the bunch continued to bear down on the leaders. Van Empel then faded, and only Moro was left to fight off the peloton, but he, too, was quickly back in the fold with 12km left to race.

A crash disrupted the peloton with 8km to go, just before the final climb, with a number of riders being blocked by the melee. Team Ineos, however, were amassed at the front out of trouble as the final climb kicked in.

Ineos set a brisk pace on the climb and soon it was Richard Carapaz, Egan Bernal, Julian Alaphilippe, Dani Martinez, Caicedo and a few others, but Martinez touched wheels and crashed in front of Caicedo, forcing the Ecuadoran to make a big effort to regain the front group.

The pace slowed with 3km to go and Alaphilippe took matters into his hands with a surge but was quickly slapped by the high altitude.

Carapaz played off an attack from a rider from Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW Bicicletas with a solo attack, but Alaphilippe reeled him in before the line and Higuita sprinted out of the group to snatch the stage win.

Stage Results

Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 3:58:47 2 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:01 4 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:02 5 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 6 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos 7 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 8 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:04 9 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia-Andina 10 Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM-Scott 11 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 12 Diego Andres Camargo Pineda (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 13 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:21 14 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling 15 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 16 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott 17 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates 18 Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM-Scott 19 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 20 Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa 21 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM-Scott 22 Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Team Illuminate 0:00:29 23 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 24 Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 25 Jimmy Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 0:00:37 26 Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:39 27 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:00:41 28 Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 29 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 30 Jose Antonio Alarcon (Ven) Venezuela 0:00:49 31 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:51 32 Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:00:55 33 Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel 34 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 35 Julian David Molano (Col) Colombia-Andina 36 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Team Medellin 37 Harold Lopez (Ecu) Ecuador 38 Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 39 Heiner Rodrigo Parra (Col) Colombia-Andina 40 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina 41 German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) EPM-Scott 42 Jesus David Peña Jimenez (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:01:00 43 Richard Huera (Ecu) Ecuador 0:01:02 44 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team Illuminate 45 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 46 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 47 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:12 48 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 49 Juan Francisco Rosales Hernandez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 50 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina 51 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott 52 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 53 Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate 54 Jose Humberto Rujano (Ven) Venezuela 55 Roberto González (Pan) Vini Zabu' KTM 56 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir 57 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin 58 Brayan Chaves (Col) Colombia-Andina 59 Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:36 60 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 61 Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 62 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 63 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:01:45 64 Frank Yair Osorio Carvajal (Col) Orgullo Paisa 65 Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel 0:02:26 66 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 67 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 68 Roniel Campos (Ven) Venezuela 69 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 70 Jesús Morales Martinez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 71 Anderson Paredes (Ven) Venezuela 72 Santiago Ordoñez Carmona (Col) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:02:48 73 Jordan Tabares Jimenez (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:03:00 74 Marcos Levy Nascimento da Matta (Bra) Brazil 0:03:12 75 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:25 76 James Mitri (GBr) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:03:28 77 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 78 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 79 Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Russia 80 Lev Gonov (Rus) Russia 81 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 82 Matteo De Bonis (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 83 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 84 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 85 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 86 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Start-Up Nation 87 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin 88 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:03:39 89 Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Team Ineos 0:03:40 90 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 91 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 92 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Team Illuminate 93 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 0:04:21 94 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:04:23 95 Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 96 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:04:33 97 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:04:34 98 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin 99 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 100 César Fonte (Por) Efapel 101 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 102 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos 103 Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel 104 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin 105 António Carvalho (Por) Efapel 106 Dmitry Mukhomediyarov (Rus) Russia 107 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate 0:04:57 108 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin 109 Johan Antonio Colon Buelvas (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:05:05 110 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:13 111 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 0:05:37 112 Lauro Cesar Moro (Bra) Brazil 113 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 114 Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa 115 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 116 Riccardo Marchesini (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir 117 Alexandr Smirnov (Rus) Russia 118 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:05:46 119 Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:06:27 120 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 121 Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 122 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:06:51 123 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:07:26 124 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:07:40 125 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 126 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir 127 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:09:09 128 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 129 Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 130 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 131 Jhonathan Salinas (Ven) Venezuela 132 Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk 133 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 134 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's Pro Cycling 135 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 136 Alessandro Guimaraes (Bra) Brazil 137 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:09:15 138 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 139 Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate 0:09:19 140 Daniel Omar Juárez (Arg) Agrupación Virgen de Fatima-Saddledrunk 0:11:46 141 Leonel Quintero (Ven) Venezuela 0:14:58 142 Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' DNF Marco Benfatto (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' DNF Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Bra) Brazil DNF Nikita Bersenev (Rus) Russia

Mountain 1 (Cat. 4) Alto del Moral de Ida Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 4) Alto del Moral de Regreso Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 1

Mountain (Cat. 3) Alto de Malterias Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 3 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos 2 3 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 1

Sprint 1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate 3 2 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 2 3 Lauro Cesar Moro (Bra) Brazil 1

Sprint 2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate 3 2 Lauro Cesar Moro (Bra) Brazil 2 3 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 1

Sprint 3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauro Cesar Moro (Bra) Brazil 3 2 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin 2 3 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 1

Points Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 15 2 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 12 3 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 10 4 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 8 5 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 7 6 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos 6 7 Lauro Cesar Moro (Bra) Brazil 6 8 Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate 6 9 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 10 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 4 11 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia-Andina 3 12 Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM-Scott 2 13 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 2 14 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin 2 15 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 1 16 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 1

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 EF Pro Cycling 11:56:27 2 EPM-Scott 0:00:40 3 UAE Team Emirates 0:00:57 4 Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:01:09 5 Colombia Andina 0:01:48 6 Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:49 7 Orgullo Paisa 0:02:05 8 Ecuador 0:02:07 9 Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:08 10 Team Ineos 0:02:22 11 Team Illuminate 0:02:37 12 Deceuninck-Quick-Step 0:02:50 13 Rally Cycling 0:03:03 14 Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:03:06 15 Venezueal 0:04:21 16 Canel's Pro Cycling 0:04:44 17 Team Medellin 0:05:29 18 Efapel 0:06:43 19 Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:06:52 20 Vini Zabu' KTM 0:08:02 21 Movistar Team 0:10:20 22 Russia 0:11:24 23 Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:12:18 24 Team Novo Nordisk 0:12:27 25 Amore e Vita-Prodir 0:14:23 26 Brazil 0:17:52

Overall Standings

General classification after stage 4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 11:25:47 2 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:12 3 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:14 4 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 0:00:50 5 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos 0:00:58 6 Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM-Scott 0:01:14 7 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott 0:01:28 8 Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:30 9 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:31 10 Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM-Scott 11 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 12 Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates 13 Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM-Scott 14 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:01:44 15 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:01:46 16 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:01:47 17 Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:51 18 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:52 19 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:55 20 Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:02:01 21 German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) EPM-Scott 0:02:05 22 Diego Andres Camargo Pineda (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:02:08 23 Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:02:11 24 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:16 25 Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Team Illuminate 0:02:21 26 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling 27 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott 0:02:22 28 Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Team Medellin 0:02:27 29 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:02:29 30 Patrick Schelling (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:33 31 Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa 32 Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:35 33 Julian David Molano (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:02:38 34 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin 35 Heiner Rodrigo Parra (Col) Colombia-Andina 36 Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:42 37 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team Illuminate 0:02:54 38 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:02:56 39 Jesus David Peña Jimenez (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:02:57 40 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:02:59 41 Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 0:03:00 42 Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate 0:03:02 43 Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:03:07 44 Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:03:13 45 Jimmy Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 0:03:17 46 Harold Lopez (Ecu) Ecuador 0:03:18 47 Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel 0:03:22 48 Richard Huera (Ecu) Ecuador 0:03:25 49 Jose Antonio Alarcon (Ven) Venezuela 50 Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:03:33 51 Jose Humberto Rujano (Ven) Venezuela 0:03:48 52 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:03:50 53 Juan Francisco Rosales Hernandez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:03:51 54 Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 55 Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:03:54 56 Frank Yair Osorio Carvajal (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:03:57 57 Brayan Chaves (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:04:05 58 Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir 0:04:07 59 Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:04:10 60 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:04:15 61 Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel 0:04:33 62 Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Team Ineos 0:04:36 63 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin 0:05:00 64 Roniel Campos (Ven) Venezuela 0:05:02 65 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:05:09 66 Santiago Ordoñez Carmona (Col) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:05:27 67 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:05:29 68 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos 0:05:30 69 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Team Illuminate 0:05:32 70 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:05:34 71 Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team 0:05:46 72 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 0:05:55 73 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:05:56 74 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:05:57 75 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin 76 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 0:06:21 77 Anderson Paredes (Ven) Venezuela 0:06:24 78 Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel 0:06:41 79 Jordan Tabares Jimenez (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:06:47 80 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team 0:06:49 81 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:06:52 82 Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling 0:06:53 83 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:07:02 84 Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 85 Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:07:09 86 Johan Antonio Colon Buelvas (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:07:17 87 Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:07:22 88 César Fonte (Por) Efapel 0:07:28 89 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin 0:07:29 90 Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros 0:07:30 91 Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:07:32 92 Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team 0:07:39 93 Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa 0:07:49 94 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:08:00 95 Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:08:09 96 Riccardo Marchesini (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir 0:08:32 97 Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Russia 0:08:36 98 Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:08:37 99 Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador 0:08:57 100 Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:01 101 Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin 0:09:14 102 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling 0:09:23 103 Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:09:46 104 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:10:08 105 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:10:10 106 Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir 0:10:35 107 Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling 0:10:41 108 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:10:47 109 Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:10:51 110 Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:10:55 111 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:11:36 112 Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:11:37 113 Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team 0:11:39 114 Jhonathan Salinas (Ven) Venezuela 0:11:45 115 Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 0:13:22 116 Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate 0:13:30 117 Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina 0:13:54 118 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:14:22 119 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling 0:20:18 120 Alexandr Smirnov (Rus) Russia 0:25:19 121 Roberto González (Pan) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:26:01 122 Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk 0:26:15 123 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate 0:26:30 124 Lev Gonov (Rus) Russia 0:28:10 125 Marcos Levy Nascimento da Matta (Bra) Brazil 0:28:46 126 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:29:06 127 David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 128 Dmitry Mukhomediyarov (Rus) Russia 0:29:16 129 Jesús Morales Martinez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:30:34 130 Lauro Cesar Moro (Bra) Brazil 0:30:42 131 António Carvalho (Por) Efapel 0:32:03 132 Matteo De Bonis (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:32:30 133 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:33:51 134 Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's Pro Cycling 0:34:09 135 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:34:31 136 Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk 0:34:47 137 Alessandro Guimaraes (Bra) Brazil 0:35:03 138 James Mitri (GBr) Vini Zabu' KTM 0:36:37 139 Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 0:36:42 140 Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane' 0:39:48 141 Leonel Quintero (Ven) Venezuela 0:41:17 142 Daniel Omar Juárez (Arg) Agrupación Virgen de Fatima-Saddledrunk 0:43:51

Points classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 30 2 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 22 3 Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Start-Up Nation 19 4 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 15 5 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 15 6 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 12 7 Julian David Molano (Col) Colombia-Andina 12 8 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 10 9 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 10 1 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos 9 11 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin 9 12 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 8 13 Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 7 14 Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate 7 15 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin 6 16 Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM 6 17 Lauro Cesar Moro (Bra) Brazil 6 18 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 5 19 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 5 20 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 5 21 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling 4 22 Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 4 23 Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate 4 24 Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation 4 25 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott 3 26 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia-Andina 3 27 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 28 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 3 29 Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM-Scott 2 30 Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 2 31 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 2 32 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin 2 33 Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 1 34 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 1 35 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 1

Mountains classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 2 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 3 3 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos 2 4 Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling 1

Sprint classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin 9 2 Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate 7 3 Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin 6 4 Lauro Cesar Moro (Bra) Brazil 6 5 Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador 4 6 Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott 3 7 Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3 8 Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos 3 9 Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate 2 10 Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas 2 11 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin 2 12 Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador 1 13 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM 1 14 Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 1