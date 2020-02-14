Tour Colombia 2.1: Higuita wins stage 4
Colombian takes over race lead from teammate Caicedo
Stage 4: Paipa - Santa Rosa de Viterbo
Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) claimed an emphatic stage win in the uphill finish in Santa Rosa on stage 4 of Tour Colombia 2.1.
Giro d'Italia champion Richard Carapaz (Team Ineos) put in a blistering attack over the crest of the category 3 ascent just 3km before the line, but was reeled in just before the finish by Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quickstep).
As Carapaz was caught, Higuita rocketed out from behind Alaphilippe, sprinting to the stage win and race lead, while Tour de France winner Egan Bernal (Team Ineos) dashed in for second, two seconds ahead of Alaphilippe.
The high altitude of the stage certainly took its toll as attack after attack flew and failed in the final 10km after the day's breakaway was caught.
Even the Colombians suffered from lapses of concentration in the rarified air, with Dani Martinez (EF Pro Cycling) touching wheels and crashing in front of teammate and race leader Jonathan Caicedo.
Caicedo chased back on but the effort caught him out when riders surged in the final kilometre. Martinez chased back for fourth on the stage at three seconds while Caicedo came across in eighth with a group six seconds down.
EF Pro Cycling kept the top three spots in the overall classification, with Higuita taking the orange leader's jersey by 13 seconds over Martinez with Caicedo dropping to third at 16 seconds.
How it unfolded
After a team time trial and two stages for the sprinters, the tenor of the Tour Colombia 2.1 began to shift toward the overall contenders on stage 4, a 169km jaunt that once again started in Paipa and headed over high altitude passes to Santa Rosa de Viterbo with a finish just 2.9km after the crest of the category 3 Alto de Malterias at 2,732m.
The skies seemed to reflect the changing mood, as heavy clouds gathered over the opening difficulties: the first sprint was in El Sol after 36.2km, the first category 4 climb, the Alto Moral, after 47.2km – the same 2,945m climb tackled twice on stage 3 – again got double billing with a U-turn and a second pass over Alto Moral after 100km of racing.
As in stage 3, Simon Pellaud (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) and Kristian Yustre (Team Illuminate) made the day's breakaway, this time along with Lauro Moro (Brazil), Omar Mendoza (Colombia Tierra de Atletas), Eduardo Corte (Canel's), Etienne Van Empel (Vini Zabu-KTM) and Sebastian Castaño (Orgullo Paisa).
Yustre took out the first sprint ahead of Mendoza and Moro, while Pellaud added to his KOM tally by taking the first mountain prime.
With 75km to race, the leaders’ gap hovered at 2:50, while EF Pro Cycling led the chase for their Ecuadorian race leader.
The sun emerged as Pellaud took maximum points at the second KOM to consolidate his lead in that category, and Yustre, meanwhile, claimed the second intermediate sprint as well ahead of Moro and Van Empel. Disaster almost struck for Pellaud, when a mechanical bumped him out of the lead group, but the determined Swiss rider was able to make it back to the breakaway at 90km. The seven leaders held a 2:30 gap with 38km remaining.
Deceuninck-QuickStep and Movistar came forward to help with the chase at this point, along with riders from several of the South American teams. The concerted chase started digging into the leaders’ advantage, and with 25km remaining the gap dipped below two minutes at 1:55.
Just 5km later, the gap was down to one minute as Deceuninck-QuickStep poured on the power on the front of the peloton. The seconds continued to fall from the leaders’ advantage under QuickStep’s pace, dropping to 45 seconds a with 18km remaining. At 16km, QuickStep had chewed another 20 seconds off the gap, and the day out front for the escapees was about to end.
Van Empel sensed the imminent catch and attacked the group, soon joined by Moro, but it only prolonged the agony for the Dutchman and Bazilian as the bunch continued to bear down on the leaders. Van Empel then faded, and only Moro was left to fight off the peloton, but he, too, was quickly back in the fold with 12km left to race.
A crash disrupted the peloton with 8km to go, just before the final climb, with a number of riders being blocked by the melee. Team Ineos, however, were amassed at the front out of trouble as the final climb kicked in.
Ineos set a brisk pace on the climb and soon it was Richard Carapaz, Egan Bernal, Julian Alaphilippe, Dani Martinez, Caicedo and a few others, but Martinez touched wheels and crashed in front of Caicedo, forcing the Ecuadoran to make a big effort to regain the front group.
The pace slowed with 3km to go and Alaphilippe took matters into his hands with a surge but was quickly slapped by the high altitude.
Carapaz played off an attack from a rider from Colombia Tierra de Atletas - GW Bicicletas with a solo attack, but Alaphilippe reeled him in before the line and Higuita sprinted out of the group to snatch the stage win.
Stage Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|3:58:47
|2
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:00:01
|4
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|0:00:02
|5
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|6
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos
|7
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|8
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
|0:00:04
|9
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia-Andina
|10
|Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM-Scott
|11
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
|12
|Diego Andres Camargo Pineda (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
|13
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:21
|14
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
|15
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott
|17
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|18
|Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM-Scott
|19
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|20
|Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|21
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM-Scott
|22
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:00:29
|23
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|24
|Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|25
|Jimmy Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:00:37
|26
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:39
|27
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
|0:00:41
|28
|Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
|29
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|30
|Jose Antonio Alarcon (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:49
|31
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00:51
|32
|Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:00:55
|33
|Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel
|34
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
|35
|Julian David Molano (Col) Colombia-Andina
|36
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Team Medellin
|37
|Harold Lopez (Ecu) Ecuador
|38
|Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|39
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra (Col) Colombia-Andina
|40
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina
|41
|German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) EPM-Scott
|42
|Jesus David Peña Jimenez (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
|0:01:00
|43
|Richard Huera (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:01:02
|44
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team Illuminate
|45
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|46
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|47
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:12
|48
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling
|49
|Juan Francisco Rosales Hernandez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling
|50
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina
|51
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott
|52
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|53
|Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate
|54
|Jose Humberto Rujano (Ven) Venezuela
|55
|Roberto González (Pan) Vini Zabu' KTM
|56
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir
|57
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin
|58
|Brayan Chaves (Col) Colombia-Andina
|59
|Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:36
|60
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
|61
|Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
|62
|Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
|63
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
|0:01:45
|64
|Frank Yair Osorio Carvajal (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|65
|Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel
|0:02:26
|66
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|67
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|68
|Roniel Campos (Ven) Venezuela
|69
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
|70
|Jesús Morales Martinez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling
|71
|Anderson Paredes (Ven) Venezuela
|72
|Santiago Ordoñez Carmona (Col) Canel's Pro Cycling
|0:02:48
|73
|Jordan Tabares Jimenez (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
|0:03:00
|74
|Marcos Levy Nascimento da Matta (Bra) Brazil
|0:03:12
|75
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:25
|76
|James Mitri (GBr) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:03:28
|77
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|78
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
|79
|Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Russia
|80
|Lev Gonov (Rus) Russia
|81
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|82
|Matteo De Bonis (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|83
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|84
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|85
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|86
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Start-Up Nation
|87
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin
|88
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
|0:03:39
|89
|Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Team Ineos
|0:03:40
|90
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|91
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|92
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Team Illuminate
|93
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:04:21
|94
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:04:23
|95
|Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
|96
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:04:33
|97
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:04:34
|98
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin
|99
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|100
|César Fonte (Por) Efapel
|101
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling
|102
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos
|103
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
|104
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin
|105
|António Carvalho (Por) Efapel
|106
|Dmitry Mukhomediyarov (Rus) Russia
|107
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:04:57
|108
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin
|109
|Johan Antonio Colon Buelvas (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:05:05
|110
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:13
|111
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:05:37
|112
|Lauro Cesar Moro (Bra) Brazil
|113
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|114
|Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|115
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|116
|Riccardo Marchesini (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir
|117
|Alexandr Smirnov (Rus) Russia
|118
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:05:46
|119
|Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:06:27
|120
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|121
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|122
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:06:51
|123
|Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|0:07:26
|124
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:07:40
|125
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|126
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir
|127
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|0:09:09
|128
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|129
|Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM
|130
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|131
|Jhonathan Salinas (Ven) Venezuela
|132
|Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
|133
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
|134
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's Pro Cycling
|135
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|136
|Alessandro Guimaraes (Bra) Brazil
|137
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:09:15
|138
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|139
|Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:09:19
|140
|Daniel Omar Juárez (Arg) Agrupación Virgen de Fatima-Saddledrunk
|0:11:46
|141
|Leonel Quintero (Ven) Venezuela
|0:14:58
|142
|Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|DNF
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|DNF
|Vitor Zucco Schizzi (Bra) Brazil
|DNF
|Nikita Bersenev (Rus) Russia
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
|3
|2
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos
|2
|3
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate
|3
|2
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
|2
|3
|Lauro Cesar Moro (Bra) Brazil
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate
|3
|2
|Lauro Cesar Moro (Bra) Brazil
|2
|3
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauro Cesar Moro (Bra) Brazil
|3
|2
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin
|2
|3
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|15
|2
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
|12
|3
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|10
|4
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|8
|5
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|7
|6
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos
|6
|7
|Lauro Cesar Moro (Bra) Brazil
|6
|8
|Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate
|6
|9
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|10
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
|4
|11
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia-Andina
|3
|12
|Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM-Scott
|2
|13
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
|2
|14
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin
|2
|15
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|1
|16
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Pro Cycling
|11:56:27
|2
|EPM-Scott
|0:00:40
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:57
|4
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
|0:01:09
|5
|Colombia Andina
|0:01:48
|6
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:49
|7
|Orgullo Paisa
|0:02:05
|8
|Ecuador
|0:02:07
|9
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:02:08
|10
|Team Ineos
|0:02:22
|11
|Team Illuminate
|0:02:37
|12
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|0:02:50
|13
|Rally Cycling
|0:03:03
|14
|Equipo Continental Supergiros
|0:03:06
|15
|Venezueal
|0:04:21
|16
|Canel's Pro Cycling
|0:04:44
|17
|Team Medellin
|0:05:29
|18
|Efapel
|0:06:43
|19
|Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:06:52
|20
|Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:08:02
|21
|Movistar Team
|0:10:20
|22
|Russia
|0:11:24
|23
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:12:18
|24
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:12:27
|25
|Amore e Vita-Prodir
|0:14:23
|26
|Brazil
|0:17:52
Overall Standings
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|11:25:47
|2
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|3
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
|0:00:14
|4
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
|0:00:50
|5
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos
|0:00:58
|6
|Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM-Scott
|0:01:14
|7
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott
|0:01:28
|8
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:30
|9
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:31
|10
|Diego Antonio Ochoa Camargo (Col) EPM-Scott
|11
|Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|Cristian Camilo Muñoz Lancheros (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|Angel Alexander Gil Sanchez (Col) EPM-Scott
|14
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:01:44
|15
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:01:46
|16
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia-Andina
|0:01:47
|17
|Juan Diego Alba Bolivar (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:51
|18
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:01:52
|19
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:01:55
|20
|Hernan Ricardo Aguirre Caipa (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
|0:02:01
|21
|German Enrique Chaves Torres (Col) EPM-Scott
|0:02:05
|22
|Diego Andres Camargo Pineda (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
|0:02:08
|23
|Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:02:11
|24
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:02:16
|25
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:02:21
|26
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally Cycling
|27
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM-Scott
|0:02:22
|28
|Jose Tito Hernandez Jaramillo (Col) Team Medellin
|0:02:27
|29
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:02:29
|30
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:02:33
|31
|Dany Alberto Osorio Calle (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|32
|Andres Camilo Ardila Ordoñez (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:35
|33
|Julian David Molano (Col) Colombia-Andina
|0:02:38
|34
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin
|35
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra (Col) Colombia-Andina
|36
|Daniel Muñoz Giraldo (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:42
|37
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Team Illuminate
|0:02:54
|38
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:02:56
|39
|Jesus David Peña Jimenez (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
|0:02:57
|40
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
|0:02:59
|41
|Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:03:00
|42
|Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:03:02
|43
|Didier Alonso Chaparro Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:03:07
|44
|Ruben Dario Acosta Ospina (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
|0:03:13
|45
|Jimmy Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:03:17
|46
|Harold Lopez (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:03:18
|47
|Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel
|0:03:22
|48
|Richard Huera (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:03:25
|49
|Jose Antonio Alarcon (Ven) Venezuela
|50
|Darwin Atapuma (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
|0:03:33
|51
|Jose Humberto Rujano (Ven) Venezuela
|0:03:48
|52
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|0:03:50
|53
|Juan Francisco Rosales Hernandez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling
|0:03:51
|54
|Efren Santos Moreno (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling
|55
|Bernardo Albeiro Suaza Arango (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
|0:03:54
|56
|Frank Yair Osorio Carvajal (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:03:57
|57
|Brayan Chaves (Col) Colombia-Andina
|0:04:05
|58
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir
|0:04:07
|59
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:04:10
|60
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:15
|61
|Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel
|0:04:33
|62
|Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Team Ineos
|0:04:36
|63
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Team Medellin
|0:05:00
|64
|Roniel Campos (Ven) Venezuela
|0:05:02
|65
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:05:09
|66
|Santiago Ordoñez Carmona (Col) Canel's Pro Cycling
|0:05:27
|67
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:05:29
|68
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Ineos
|0:05:30
|69
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:05:32
|70
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
|0:05:34
|71
|Matteo Jorgenson (USA) Movistar Team
|0:05:46
|72
|Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel
|0:05:55
|73
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:05:56
|74
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:05:57
|75
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin
|76
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
|0:06:21
|77
|Anderson Paredes (Ven) Venezuela
|0:06:24
|78
|Jóni Brandão (Por) Efapel
|0:06:41
|79
|Jordan Tabares Jimenez (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
|0:06:47
|80
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Movistar Team
|0:06:49
|81
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:06:52
|82
|Nathan Brown (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:06:53
|83
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:07:02
|84
|Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
|85
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:07:09
|86
|Johan Antonio Colon Buelvas (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:07:17
|87
|Edison Muñoz Lopez (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:07:22
|88
|César Fonte (Por) Efapel
|0:07:28
|89
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin
|0:07:29
|90
|Edwin Andres Carvajal Jaramillo (Col) Equipo Continental Supergiros
|0:07:30
|91
|Eduardo Corte Cordero (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling
|0:07:32
|92
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|0:07:39
|93
|Sebastian Alexander Castaño Muñoz (Col) Orgullo Paisa
|0:07:49
|94
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:08:00
|95
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:08:09
|96
|Riccardo Marchesini (Ita) Amore e Vita-Prodir
|0:08:32
|97
|Ivan Smirnov (Rus) Russia
|0:08:36
|98
|Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:08:37
|99
|Segundo Navarrete (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:08:57
|100
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:01
|101
|Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Team Medellin
|0:09:14
|102
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|0:09:23
|103
|Mikkel Frølich Honoré (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:09:46
|104
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:10:08
|105
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:10:10
|106
|Maris Bogdanovics (Lat) Amore e Vita-Prodir
|0:10:35
|107
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:10:41
|108
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina
|0:10:47
|109
|Jonas Iversby Hvideberg (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:10:51
|110
|Filippo Zaccanti (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:10:55
|111
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:11:36
|112
|Veljko Stojnic (Srb) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:11:37
|113
|Einer Augusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar Team
|0:11:39
|114
|Jhonathan Salinas (Ven) Venezuela
|0:11:45
|115
|Oscar Adalberto Quiroz Ayala (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
|0:13:22
|116
|Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:13:30
|117
|Yecid Arturo Sierra Sanchez (Col) Colombia-Andina
|0:13:54
|118
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:14:22
|119
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|0:20:18
|120
|Alexandr Smirnov (Rus) Russia
|0:25:19
|121
|Roberto González (Pan) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:26:01
|122
|Sam Brand (GBr) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:26:15
|123
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:26:30
|124
|Lev Gonov (Rus) Russia
|0:28:10
|125
|Marcos Levy Nascimento da Matta (Bra) Brazil
|0:28:46
|126
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:29:06
|127
|David Lozano Riba (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|128
|Dmitry Mukhomediyarov (Rus) Russia
|0:29:16
|129
|Jesús Morales Martinez (Mex) Canel's Pro Cycling
|0:30:34
|130
|Lauro Cesar Moro (Bra) Brazil
|0:30:42
|131
|António Carvalho (Por) Efapel
|0:32:03
|132
|Matteo De Bonis (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:32:30
|133
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:33:51
|134
|Pablo Andrés Alarcon Cares (Chi) Canel's Pro Cycling
|0:34:09
|135
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:34:31
|136
|Oliver Behringer (Swi) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:34:47
|137
|Alessandro Guimaraes (Bra) Brazil
|0:35:03
|138
|James Mitri (GBr) Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:36:37
|139
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:36:42
|140
|Nicolas Dalla Valle (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:39:48
|141
|Leonel Quintero (Ven) Venezuela
|0:41:17
|142
|Daniel Omar Juárez (Arg) Agrupación Virgen de Fatima-Saddledrunk
|0:43:51
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|2
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|22
|3
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Israel Start-Up Nation
|19
|4
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|15
|5
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|15
|6
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
|12
|7
|Julian David Molano (Col) Colombia-Andina
|12
|8
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|10
|9
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|1
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos
|9
|11
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin
|9
|12
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|8
|13
|Torstein Træen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|7
|14
|Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate
|7
|15
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin
|6
|16
|Umberto Marengo (Ita) Vini Zabu' KTM
|6
|17
|Lauro Cesar Moro (Bra) Brazil
|6
|18
|Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|5
|19
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|20
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|5
|21
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Pro Cycling
|4
|22
|Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
|4
|23
|Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate
|4
|24
|Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-Up Nation
|4
|25
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott
|3
|26
|Jhoan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Colombia-Andina
|3
|27
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3
|28
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
|3
|29
|Fredy Emir Montaña Cadena (Col) EPM-Scott
|2
|30
|Idar Andersen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|2
|31
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
|2
|32
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin
|2
|33
|Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
|1
|34
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
|1
|35
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|2
|Egan Arley Bernal Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
|3
|3
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos
|2
|4
|Sergio Andres Higuita Garcia (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brayan Stiven Sanchez Vergara (Col) Team Medellin
|9
|2
|Kristian Javier Yustre Rodriguez (Col) Team Illuminate
|7
|3
|Oscar Miguel Sevilla Rivera (Spa) Team Medellin
|6
|4
|Lauro Cesar Moro (Bra) Brazil
|6
|5
|Bayron Guama (Ecu) Ecuador
|4
|6
|Aldemar Reyes Ortega (Col) EPM-Scott
|3
|7
|Simon Pellaud (Swi) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|3
|8
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Ineos
|3
|9
|Felix Alejandro Baron Castillo (Col) Team Illuminate
|2
|10
|Omar Alberto Mendoza Cardona (Col) Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
|2
|11
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Team Medellin
|2
|12
|Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Ecuador
|1
|13
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Vini Zabu' KTM
|1
|14
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Pro Cycling
|33:41:55
|2
|EPM-Scott
|0:01:40
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:57
|4
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW Bicicletas
|0:02:56
|5
|Team Ineos
|0:03:08
|6
|Colombia Andina
|0:03:21
|7
|Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:03:23
|8
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:03:29
|9
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|0:03:35
|10
|Rally Cycling
|0:04:02
|11
|Orgullo Paisa
|0:04:07
|12
|Team Illuminate
|0:04:19
|13
|Ecuador
|0:04:20
|14
|Equipo Continental Supergiros
|0:05:14
|15
|Venezueal
|0:06:47
|16
|Team Medellin
|0:06:51
|17
|Canel's Pro Cycling
|0:07:13
|18
|Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:08:24
|19
|Efapel
|0:08:40
|20
|Vini Zabu' KTM
|0:10:20
|21
|Movistar Team
|0:11:22
|22
|Bardiani CSF Faizane'
|0:14:37
|23
|Amore e Vita-Prodir
|0:17:08
|24
|Russia
|0:53:18
|25
|Team Novo Nordisk
|1:17:37
|26
|Brazil
|1:27:35
