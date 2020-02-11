Trending

Tour Colombia 2.1: EF Pro Cycling win opening TTT

Jonathan Caicedo takes first leader's jersey

Stage 1: Tunja - Tunja

EF Education First in the 2019 Vuelta a Espana team time trial
EF Pro Cycling smashed the opening team time trial of the Tour Colombia 2.1, delivering a 45-second beating to Deceuninck-Quickstep in the 16.7km test, with Team Ineos and Tour de France champion Egan Bernal 58 seconds adrift in third.

Ecuadoran Jonathan Caicedo surged across the line first, taking out the first leader's jersey of the race.

More to come!

Provisional Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1EF Pro Cycling 0:18:01
2Deceuninck-Quick-Step 0:00:45
3Team Ineos 0:00:58
4Rally Cycling 0:00:59
5EPM-Scott 0:01:00
6UAE Team Emirates
7Movistar Team 0:01:02
8Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:21
9Team Medellin 0:01:22
10Colombia Andina 0:01:33
11Uno X Norwegian Development Team
12Androni Giocattoli Sidermec 0:01:34
13Team Illuminate 0:01:42
14Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW 0:01:47
15Efapel 0:01:57
16Ogrull Paisa 0:02:02
17Supergiros Alcaldía de Manizales 0:02:08
18Russian National Team 0:02:12
19Ecuador 0:02:13
20Vini Zabu KTM 0:02:18
21Bardiani CSF Faizané 0:02:19
22Venezuela 0:02:26
23Canel's Pro Cycling 0:02:31
24Brazil 0:02:40
25Amore e Vita 0:02:45
26Team Novo Nordisk 0:03:07
27Agrupación Virgen de Fátima 0:03:28

