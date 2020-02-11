Tour Colombia 2.1: EF Pro Cycling win opening TTT
Jonathan Caicedo takes first leader's jersey
Stage 1: Tunja - Tunja
EF Pro Cycling smashed the opening team time trial of the Tour Colombia 2.1, delivering a 45-second beating to Deceuninck-Quickstep in the 16.7km test, with Team Ineos and Tour de France champion Egan Bernal 58 seconds adrift in third.
Ecuadoran Jonathan Caicedo surged across the line first, taking out the first leader's jersey of the race.
More to come!
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|EF Pro Cycling
|0:18:01
|2
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|0:00:45
|3
|Team Ineos
|0:00:58
|4
|Rally Cycling
|0:00:59
|5
|EPM-Scott
|0:01:00
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Movistar Team
|0:01:02
|8
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:01:21
|9
|Team Medellin
|0:01:22
|10
|Colombia Andina
|0:01:33
|11
|Uno X Norwegian Development Team
|12
|Androni Giocattoli Sidermec
|0:01:34
|13
|Team Illuminate
|0:01:42
|14
|Colombia Tierra de Atletas GW
|0:01:47
|15
|Efapel
|0:01:57
|16
|Ogrull Paisa
|0:02:02
|17
|Supergiros Alcaldía de Manizales
|0:02:08
|18
|Russian National Team
|0:02:12
|19
|Ecuador
|0:02:13
|20
|Vini Zabu KTM
|0:02:18
|21
|Bardiani CSF Faizané
|0:02:19
|22
|Venezuela
|0:02:26
|23
|Canel's Pro Cycling
|0:02:31
|24
|Brazil
|0:02:40
|25
|Amore e Vita
|0:02:45
|26
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:03:07
|27
|Agrupación Virgen de Fátima
|0:03:28
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour Colombia 2.1: EF Pro Cycling win opening TTTJonathan Caicedo takes first leader's jersey
-
Drops reveal new colourful stripes for 2020Le Col jersey keeps vertical stripes and adds more colour
-
Best gravel bikes for bikepacking, racing, or off-road adventuresThe best gravel bikes are fun, fast and will be comfortable over long distances. Here's our pick of the best
-
Giro di Sicilia hoping to welcome Chris Froome to early-April stage raceFour-day Italian race to offer test ride of Mount Etna Giro d'Italia finish
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy