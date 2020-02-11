Tour Colombia 2.1: EF Pro Cycling win opening TTT

EF Pro Cycling smashed the opening team time trial of the Tour Colombia 2.1, delivering a 45-second beating to Deceuninck-Quickstep in the 16.7km test, with Team Ineos and Tour de France champion Egan Bernal 58 seconds adrift in third.

Ecuadoran Jonathan Caicedo surged across the line first, taking out the first leader's jersey of the race.

More to come!