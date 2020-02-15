Tour Colombia 2.1: Molano secures third stage win in Zipaquirá

Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates) secured his third stage win at the Tour Colombia 2.1, sprinting to the stage 5 victory in Zipaquirá. The Colombian came around compatriot Alvaro Hodeg (Deceuninck-Quickstep) and passed him right at the finish line, with Jhonatan Restrepo (Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec) finishing third.

Sergio Higuita (EF Pro Cycling) finished safely in the bunch to retain his overall lead ahead of the final stage on Sunday. His teammates Daniel Martinez trails by 12 seconds and Caicedo by 14 seconds in the overall classification.

How it unfolded

Stage 5 at Tour Colombia 2.1 was a hilly 180.5km ride from Paipa to Zipaquirá. The stage featured three intermediate sprints at 38km, 103.8km and 138.8km. Three KOM hotspots were also up for grabs at 46.7km, 74km and 115.5km.

The finish in downtown Zipaquirá was highly technical, with a hard 90+ degree left turn just before 1km to go, and then another inside 1km.

A breakaway of eight riders slipped away 34km into the day. In the move were mountains classification leader Simon Pellaud (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Fabio Duarte (Team Medellín), Robinson Chalapud (Team Medellín), Oscar Quiroz (Colombia Tierra de Atletas), Juan Pablo Suárez (EPM Scott), Walter Pedraza (SuperGiros), Mirco Maestri (Bardiani) and Bayron Guamá (Ecuador).

Guamá took maximum points at the first sprint, while Duarte claimed the top points at the first and second KOMs as the leaders' advantage grew to five minutes with 98km remaining.

Guamá claimed the second intermediate sprint at 103.8km ahead of Pellaud and Quiroz as the leaders’ advantage dropped to 3:20. Duarte pulled off the hatrick on the mountains classification, winning the third and final KOM at 115.5km with 65km remaining.

After a descent from the final KOM, the terrain leveled out for the remainder of the stage. With 55km remaining, the gap from the peloton to the leaders was back to 3:35 as EF Pro Cycling drove the pace in the peloton.

Guamá took maximum points again at the final sprint with 41.7km remaining, and the gap was down to 1:40 with 40km to go. Deceuninck-QuickStep came forward with 30km to go, helped out by a rider from Israel Start-Up Nation, and the future for the escapees did not look very bright.

The breakaway started to splinter, with riders sensing the imminent catch and sitting up, but a handful continued to press the pace and keep their hopes alive. UAE Team Emirates came forward to finish the job off, however, and any hopes for the breakaway's success were quashed when the bunch made contact with 16km remaining.

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 4:06:00 2 Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Deceuninck-Quickstep 3 Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 4 Travis McCabe (USA) Israel Start-up Nation 5 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 6 Juan Rosales (Mex) Canell's Pro Cycling 7 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Team Ineos 8 Edwin Avila (Col) Israel Start-up Nation 9 Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 10 Diego Ochoa (Col) EPM Scott