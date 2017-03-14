Image 1 of 44 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) lifts the winner's trident on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 44 Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 44 Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 44 Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 44 Rui Costa (UAE Emirates) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 44 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) during the Tirreno time trial (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 44 French champion Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) on course during the Tirreno-Adriatico time trial. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 44 Rohan Dennis en route to winning the stage 7 time trial at Tirreno Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 44 Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 44 Dutch champion Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) on course during the Tirreno-Adriatico time trial. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 44 Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 44 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 44 Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 14 of 44 Movistar on the final Tirreno-Adritatico podium as top team (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 15 of 44 Third-place overall Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 16 of 44 Overall runner-up Rohan Dennis on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 17 of 44 Davide Ballerini (Androni Giocattoli) in green on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 18 of 44 Rohan Dennis, Nairo Quintana and Thibaut Pinot on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 19 of 44 Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 44 Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 44 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 44 Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 44 European champion Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 44 Rohan Dennis en route to winning the time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 44 Marco Coledan (Trek - Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 44 Nairo Quintana held onto the race lead during the Tirreno time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 44 Rohan Dennis celebrates after winning the time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 44 Alberto Bettiol (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 44 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 44 Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 44 Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 44 Michal Kwiatkowski (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 44 Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 44 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 44 Tirreno-Adriatico Best Young Rider Arley Egan Bernal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 44 Tomasz Marczynski Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 44 Manuel Quinziato (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 44 Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 44 Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 44 Matthias Brändle (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 44 Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 44 Nelson Oliveria (Movistar) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 44 Jos van Emden (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 44 French TT champion Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) won Tirreno-Adriatico for the second time in three years on Tuesday after he safely negotiated the short final time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto, which was won by Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing).

Dennis scorched around the 10.1-kilometre course at an average speed of 53kph to pip early pace-setter Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) by three seconds and move ahead of Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) into second place overall.

Quintana, the last rider off, took no risks on the seafront course, coming home 45th on the stage, some 41 seconds down on Dennis, enough to secure the overall title, 25 seconds clear of the Australian. Pinot held off the challenge of Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) to finish third overall, 36 seconds down on Quintana.

As the wind picked up in the latter part of the afternoon, it looked as though van Emden's early time would withstand the challenge of the late starters, particularly when time triallists of the calibre of Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) and Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) failed to trouble his mark.

When van Emden's teammate Roglic, the fourth last rider down the start ramp, faded in the final headwind stretch to come home 11 seconds down, the Dutchman looked a likely stage winner. Dennis had other plans, knocking van Emden out of the hot seat shortly afterwards.

"It wasn't easy," Dennis said. "Up to halfway I was just trying to think, ‘Stick to one plan for the first half, then lift it'. You try to break up little parts of it, when you can get a rest and when you can't. But it was a tough course out there with the headwind."

As in 2015, Quintana's overall win was forged on Monte Terminillo, where he soloed to victory on Saturday afternoon, and the Colombian defended his blue jersey with assurance thereafter. Already the winner of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana this season, Quintana's next major rendezvous will be on Italian roads, when he returns to the Giro d'Italia for the first time since he claimed the overall title in 2014.

"Tirreno-Adriatico is a race I like very much. I'm happy to win it for the second time, and repay my team for the efforts they did for me," Quintana said. "It was a fast time trial today. I was never worried because the seconds were in my advantage before the start."

Quintana began the day 50 seconds clear of Pinot in the overall standings and, barring mishap, the only real suspense lay in discovering who would stand on the podium alongside him in San Benedetto del Tronto. Pinot had just 16 seconds in hand on Dennis coming into the stage, and despite his status as French time trial champion, the Australian's form this week made him a marginal favourite to nudge his way into second place overall, and so it proved.

Dennis has bookended his Tirreno-Adriatico with time trial wins, having led BMC to victory in the team time trial on the opening day, though he will perhaps draw greater satisfaction from the way he limited his losses on the Terminillo on Saturday to stay in the hunt for the final podium.

"It was great for BMC to start off with the stage win and to have the jersey for three days, and I could finally show the team the work they did was worth it by being able to take second on GC and another stage win," Dennis said. "It's been a great week for BMC."

Sagan avoids dog

The early entertainment on the final day of Tirreno-Adriatico came not just from Jos van Emden's rapid time – and Michael Hepburn's fractionally slower effort that bagged him third place on the stage – but also from world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), who was forced to take evasive action when a pedestrian walking a dog crossed his path at the last moment.

Sagan managed to swing onto the pavement to avoid crashing before swooping back onto the course, and he was able to make light of the near-collision as he waited to mount the podium as winner of the points classification.

"It was lucky it was not an incident. It's funny. I didn't brake because I was in my position on the time trial, I saw her really late, so there was nowhere to go except off the road," said Sagan, who admitted that the short time trial had otherwise amounted to a bout of active recovery ahead of Milan-San Remo on Saturday.

"Today was relaxing, it was a rest day for me. I'm happy nothing happened today and I'm looking forward to Saturday."

Sagan was not alone in turning his thoughts to Milan-San Remo even before Tirreno-Adriatico had come to a close. Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) was among the non-starters on Tuesday afternoon, while riders like Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) adopted a similar attitude to Sagan.

Elsewhere, Geraint Thomas (Sky) produced a strong effort to place 8th on the stage, 16 seconds down on Dennis, which was enough to lift him above Tom Dumoulin and into 5th place overall – though after placing just 58 seconds down on Quintana, the Welshman will come away ruing his Sky team's calamitous showing in the opening team time trial.

Fellow Giro contenders Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC) produced low-key time trial performances, coming home 55 and 36 seconds down, respectively. Other men targeting the corsa rosa, like Dennis, Pinot and Dumoulin, can draw greater satisfaction from their showings, though no one could quite top Quintana on the Terminillo.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:11:18 2 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:03 3 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:03 4 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:08 5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:11 6 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:15 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:00:16 8 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:16 9 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:17 10 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:18 11 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:21 12 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 0:00:21 13 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:23 14 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:00:24 15 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:26 16 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:27 17 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:27 18 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:27 19 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:29 20 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:29 21 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:29 22 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:29 23 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:00:31 24 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:31 25 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:00:32 26 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:00:32 27 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:32 28 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:32 29 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:33 30 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:33 31 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:33 32 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 0:00:33 33 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:00:34 34 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:34 35 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:36 36 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:37 37 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:00:37 38 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:37 39 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:38 40 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:00:38 41 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:38 42 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:38 43 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 44 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:40 45 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:42 46 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 0:00:42 47 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:42 48 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:42 49 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:43 50 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:43 51 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:46 52 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:46 53 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:46 54 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:47 55 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:00:47 55 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 57 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:47 58 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:48 59 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:48 60 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:48 61 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:48 62 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:49 63 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:49 64 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:50 65 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:51 65 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 67 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:52 68 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:52 69 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:53 70 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:53 71 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:00:55 72 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:56 73 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:56 74 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:56 75 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:57 76 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:58 77 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:58 78 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:59 79 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:59 80 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:59 81 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:00 82 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:00 83 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:01:00 84 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:01:01 85 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:02 86 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:02 87 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:02 88 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:03 89 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:03 90 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:03 91 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 0:01:03 92 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:03 93 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:04 94 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:05 95 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:05 96 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:01:05 97 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:06 98 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:06 99 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:07 100 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:09 101 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:10 102 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:12 103 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:12 104 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:13 105 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:14 106 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:14 107 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:16 108 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:16 109 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:16 110 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:17 111 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:17 112 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:17 113 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:19 114 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:19 115 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:21 116 Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:21 117 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:22 118 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:22 119 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:23 120 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:24 121 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:28 122 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:28 123 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:29 124 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:30 125 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:30 126 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:32 127 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:34 128 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:34 129 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:01:35 130 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:37 131 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:38 132 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:39 133 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:39 134 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:42 135 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:46 136 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:48 137 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:51 138 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:52 139 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:53 140 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:53 141 Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:01:53 142 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:54 142 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 144 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 0:01:55 145 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:58 146 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:01:59 147 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:00 148 Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:00 149 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:01 150 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:08 151 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 0:02:09 152 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:13 153 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:20 154 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:24 155 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 0:02:35 DNS Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team DNS Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNS Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data DNS Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:34:37 2 BMC Racing Team 0:00:17 3 Movistar Team 0:00:24 4 Team Sky 0:00:33 5 FDJ 0:00:36 6 Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:44 7 Dimension Data 0:00:48 8 Orica-Scott 0:00:56 9 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:57 10 Trek-Segafredo 11 Team Sunweb 0:00:59 12 Team UAE Emirates 0:01:23 13 Astana Pro Team 0:01:32 14 Quick-Step Floors 0:01:33 15 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:39 16 Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:41 17 Bahrain-Merida 0:01:43 18 Lotto Soudal 0:01:52 19 Androni Giocattoli 0:02:11 20 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:02:53 21 Bardiani CSF 0:03:52 22 Team Novo Nordisk 0:04:14

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 25:56:27 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:25 3 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:36 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:45 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:58 6 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:01 7 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:18 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:36 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:38 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:59 11 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:02:04 12 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:10 13 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:43 14 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:53 15 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:07 16 Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:03:20 17 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:03:23 18 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:28 19 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:31 20 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:03:35 21 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:40 22 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:03:51 23 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:04:52 24 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:00 25 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:54 26 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:06:10 27 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:07:34 28 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:40 29 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:09 30 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:11:39 31 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:12:20 32 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:31 33 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 0:14:14 34 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:14:20 35 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:16:26 36 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:16:46 37 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:17:20 38 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:18:31 39 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 0:19:03 40 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:19:40 41 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:43 42 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:19:51 43 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:18 44 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:20 45 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:00 46 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:21:58 47 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:25 48 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:22:28 49 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:25:41 50 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:26:29 51 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:26:35 52 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:27:47 53 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:28:47 54 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:28:57 55 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 0:29:07 56 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:29:17 57 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:25 58 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:30:28 59 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:40 60 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:31:56 61 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:32:56 62 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:33:02 63 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:33:54 64 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 0:34:10 65 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 66 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:34:30 67 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:45 68 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:35:28 69 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:35:29 70 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:36:00 71 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:36:07 72 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:36:11 73 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:36:16 74 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:37:14 75 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:37:57 76 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:39 77 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:19 78 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:40:47 79 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:40:52 80 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:41:34 81 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:42:49 82 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:44:27 83 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:44:40 84 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:44:55 85 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 86 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:46:22 87 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:46:35 88 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:47:13 89 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:47:42 90 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 0:48:09 91 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:48:53 92 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:50:46 93 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:51:26 94 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:51:59 95 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:52:28 96 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:53:10 97 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:53:17 98 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:54:10 99 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:54:15 100 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:54:40 101 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:55:03 102 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:55:16 103 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:56:27 104 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:57:12 105 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:57:51 106 Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:58:48 107 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:58:54 108 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:59:40 109 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 1:00:03 110 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:00:39 111 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 1:00:41 112 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:01:08 113 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:01:15 114 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 1:01:21 115 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:01:51 116 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:02:43 117 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 1:02:55 118 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1:02:58 119 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:03:13 120 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:03:28 121 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:03:48 122 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:04:06 123 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:05:03 124 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:05:35 125 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:05:48 126 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 1:06:23 127 Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:06:53 128 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:07:30 129 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 1:08:20 130 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:08:25 131 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1:08:26 132 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 1:09:29 133 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 1:10:07 134 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:10:08 135 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:10:22 136 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 1:10:54 137 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:11:02 138 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 1:12:40 139 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 1:12:48 140 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 1:12:54 141 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 1:12:57 142 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:13:44 143 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:14:45 144 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:15:18 145 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:15:21 146 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1:16:00 147 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 1:17:51 148 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:19:14 149 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:20:09 150 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 1:20:16 151 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:20:37 152 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 1:22:04 153 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:22:05 154 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:23:04 155 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:23:26

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 42 pts 2 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 40 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 32 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 19 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 17 6 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 17 7 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 8 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 15 9 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 12 10 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 12 11 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 12 12 Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 13 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 14 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 8 15 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 8 16 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 7 17 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 18 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 7 19 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 7 20 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 21 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 22 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 7 23 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 6 24 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 25 Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 26 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 6 27 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 28 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 29 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 5 30 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 5 31 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 5 32 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 5 33 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 34 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 4

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 18 pts 2 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 16 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 15 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 11 5 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 5 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 5 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 8 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 5 9 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 10 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 5 11 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 3 13 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 3 14 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 3 15 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 16 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 17 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 18 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 19 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 20 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 21 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 2 22 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 2 23 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 24 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 25 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 26 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1 27 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 1 28 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1 29 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1 30 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1

Young riders classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 25:59:20 2 Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:00:27 3 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:13:33 4 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:26:24 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:47 6 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:30:03 7 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:30:09 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:31:37 9 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:33:23 10 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:41:34 11 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:44:49 12 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:46:00 13 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:47:53 14 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:51:17 15 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:51:47 16 Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:55:55 17 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:56:01 18 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:58:22 19 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:58:58 20 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:00:20 21 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:02:55 22 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 1:03:30 23 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:04:37 24 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:12:28 25 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:16:21 26 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:17:16