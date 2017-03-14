Quintana seals Tirreno-Adriatico victory
Dennis wins stage 7 time trial and climbs to second overall
Stage 7: San Benedetto del Tronto - San Benedetto del Tronto (ITT)
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) won Tirreno-Adriatico for the second time in three years on Tuesday after he safely negotiated the short final time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto, which was won by Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing).
Dennis scorched around the 10.1-kilometre course at an average speed of 53kph to pip early pace-setter Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) by three seconds and move ahead of Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) into second place overall.
Quintana, the last rider off, took no risks on the seafront course, coming home 45th on the stage, some 41 seconds down on Dennis, enough to secure the overall title, 25 seconds clear of the Australian. Pinot held off the challenge of Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) to finish third overall, 36 seconds down on Quintana.
As the wind picked up in the latter part of the afternoon, it looked as though van Emden's early time would withstand the challenge of the late starters, particularly when time triallists of the calibre of Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) and Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) failed to trouble his mark.
When van Emden's teammate Roglic, the fourth last rider down the start ramp, faded in the final headwind stretch to come home 11 seconds down, the Dutchman looked a likely stage winner. Dennis had other plans, knocking van Emden out of the hot seat shortly afterwards.
"It wasn't easy," Dennis said. "Up to halfway I was just trying to think, ‘Stick to one plan for the first half, then lift it'. You try to break up little parts of it, when you can get a rest and when you can't. But it was a tough course out there with the headwind."
As in 2015, Quintana's overall win was forged on Monte Terminillo, where he soloed to victory on Saturday afternoon, and the Colombian defended his blue jersey with assurance thereafter. Already the winner of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana this season, Quintana's next major rendezvous will be on Italian roads, when he returns to the Giro d'Italia for the first time since he claimed the overall title in 2014.
"Tirreno-Adriatico is a race I like very much. I'm happy to win it for the second time, and repay my team for the efforts they did for me," Quintana said. "It was a fast time trial today. I was never worried because the seconds were in my advantage before the start."
Quintana began the day 50 seconds clear of Pinot in the overall standings and, barring mishap, the only real suspense lay in discovering who would stand on the podium alongside him in San Benedetto del Tronto. Pinot had just 16 seconds in hand on Dennis coming into the stage, and despite his status as French time trial champion, the Australian's form this week made him a marginal favourite to nudge his way into second place overall, and so it proved.
Dennis has bookended his Tirreno-Adriatico with time trial wins, having led BMC to victory in the team time trial on the opening day, though he will perhaps draw greater satisfaction from the way he limited his losses on the Terminillo on Saturday to stay in the hunt for the final podium.
"It was great for BMC to start off with the stage win and to have the jersey for three days, and I could finally show the team the work they did was worth it by being able to take second on GC and another stage win," Dennis said. "It's been a great week for BMC."
Sagan avoids dog
The early entertainment on the final day of Tirreno-Adriatico came not just from Jos van Emden's rapid time – and Michael Hepburn's fractionally slower effort that bagged him third place on the stage – but also from world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), who was forced to take evasive action when a pedestrian walking a dog crossed his path at the last moment.
Sagan managed to swing onto the pavement to avoid crashing before swooping back onto the course, and he was able to make light of the near-collision as he waited to mount the podium as winner of the points classification.
"It was lucky it was not an incident. It's funny. I didn't brake because I was in my position on the time trial, I saw her really late, so there was nowhere to go except off the road," said Sagan, who admitted that the short time trial had otherwise amounted to a bout of active recovery ahead of Milan-San Remo on Saturday.
"Today was relaxing, it was a rest day for me. I'm happy nothing happened today and I'm looking forward to Saturday."
Sagan was not alone in turning his thoughts to Milan-San Remo even before Tirreno-Adriatico had come to a close. Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) was among the non-starters on Tuesday afternoon, while riders like Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) adopted a similar attitude to Sagan.
Elsewhere, Geraint Thomas (Sky) produced a strong effort to place 8th on the stage, 16 seconds down on Dennis, which was enough to lift him above Tom Dumoulin and into 5th place overall – though after placing just 58 seconds down on Quintana, the Welshman will come away ruing his Sky team's calamitous showing in the opening team time trial.
Fellow Giro contenders Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC) produced low-key time trial performances, coming home 55 and 36 seconds down, respectively. Other men targeting the corsa rosa, like Dennis, Pinot and Dumoulin, can draw greater satisfaction from their showings, though no one could quite top Quintana on the Terminillo.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:18
|2
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:03
|3
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:03
|4
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:08
|5
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:11
|6
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:15
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:16
|8
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:16
|9
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:17
|10
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|11
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:21
|12
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|0:00:21
|13
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:23
|14
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|15
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:26
|16
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:27
|17
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:27
|18
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:27
|19
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:29
|20
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:29
|21
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:29
|22
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:29
|23
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:00:31
|24
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:31
|25
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:00:32
|26
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:32
|27
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:32
|28
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:32
|29
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:33
|30
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:33
|31
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:33
|32
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|0:00:33
|33
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:34
|34
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:34
|35
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:36
|36
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:37
|37
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:37
|38
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:37
|39
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:38
|40
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:00:38
|41
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:38
|42
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:38
|43
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39
|44
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:40
|45
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:42
|46
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|0:00:42
|47
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:42
|48
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:42
|49
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:43
|50
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:43
|51
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:46
|52
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:46
|53
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:46
|54
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:47
|55
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:47
|55
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|57
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:47
|58
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:48
|59
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:48
|60
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:48
|61
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:48
|62
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:49
|63
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:49
|64
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:50
|65
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:51
|65
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:52
|68
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:52
|69
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:53
|70
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:53
|71
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:55
|72
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:56
|73
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:56
|74
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:56
|75
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:57
|76
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:58
|77
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:58
|78
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:59
|79
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:59
|80
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:59
|81
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:00
|82
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:00
|83
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:01:00
|84
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:01
|85
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:02
|86
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:02
|87
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:02
|88
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:03
|89
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:03
|90
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:03
|91
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|0:01:03
|92
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:03
|93
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:04
|94
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:05
|95
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:05
|96
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:05
|97
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:06
|98
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:06
|99
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:07
|100
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:09
|101
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:10
|102
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:12
|103
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:12
|104
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:13
|105
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:01:14
|106
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:14
|107
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:16
|108
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:16
|109
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:16
|110
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:17
|111
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:17
|112
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:17
|113
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:19
|114
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:19
|115
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:21
|116
|Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:21
|117
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:22
|118
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:22
|119
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:23
|120
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:24
|121
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:28
|122
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:28
|123
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:29
|124
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:30
|125
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:30
|126
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:32
|127
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:34
|128
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:34
|129
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:01:35
|130
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:37
|131
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:38
|132
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:39
|133
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:39
|134
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:42
|135
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:46
|136
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:48
|137
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:51
|138
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:52
|139
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:53
|140
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:53
|141
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:01:53
|142
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:54
|142
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|144
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:01:55
|145
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:58
|146
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:59
|147
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:00
|148
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:00
|149
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:01
|150
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:02:08
|151
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:09
|152
|Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:13
|153
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:20
|154
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:24
|155
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|0:02:35
|DNS
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|DNS
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|DNS
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:34:37
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:17
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:24
|4
|Team Sky
|0:00:33
|5
|FDJ
|0:00:36
|6
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:44
|7
|Dimension Data
|0:00:48
|8
|Orica-Scott
|0:00:56
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:57
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:59
|12
|Team UAE Emirates
|0:01:23
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:32
|14
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:33
|15
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:39
|16
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:41
|17
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:43
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:52
|19
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:11
|20
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:02:53
|21
|Bardiani CSF
|0:03:52
|22
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:04:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|25:56:27
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:25
|3
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:36
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:45
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:58
|6
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:01
|7
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:18
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:36
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:38
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:59
|11
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:02:04
|12
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:10
|13
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:43
|14
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:53
|15
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:07
|16
|Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:03:20
|17
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:03:23
|18
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:28
|19
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:31
|20
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:03:35
|21
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:40
|22
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:51
|23
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:04:52
|24
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:00
|25
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:54
|26
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:06:10
|27
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:07:34
|28
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:40
|29
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:09
|30
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:11:39
|31
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|0:12:20
|32
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:31
|33
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|0:14:14
|34
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:14:20
|35
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:16:26
|36
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:46
|37
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:17:20
|38
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:18:31
|39
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|0:19:03
|40
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:19:40
|41
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:43
|42
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:51
|43
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:20:18
|44
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:20
|45
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:00
|46
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:21:58
|47
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:25
|48
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:22:28
|49
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:25:41
|50
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:26:29
|51
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:35
|52
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:27:47
|53
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:28:47
|54
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:28:57
|55
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|0:29:07
|56
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:29:17
|57
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:25
|58
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:30:28
|59
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:40
|60
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:31:56
|61
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:32:56
|62
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:33:02
|63
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:33:54
|64
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:34:10
|65
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|66
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:30
|67
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:45
|68
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:35:28
|69
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:35:29
|70
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:36:00
|71
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:36:07
|72
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:36:11
|73
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:36:16
|74
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:37:14
|75
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:37:57
|76
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:39
|77
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:19
|78
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:40:47
|79
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:40:52
|80
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:41:34
|81
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:42:49
|82
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:44:27
|83
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:44:40
|84
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:44:55
|85
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|86
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:46:22
|87
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:46:35
|88
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:47:13
|89
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:47:42
|90
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:48:09
|91
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:48:53
|92
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:50:46
|93
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:51:26
|94
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:51:59
|95
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:52:28
|96
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:53:10
|97
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:53:17
|98
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:54:10
|99
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:54:15
|100
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:54:40
|101
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:55:03
|102
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:55:16
|103
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:56:27
|104
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:57:12
|105
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:57:51
|106
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:58:48
|107
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:58:54
|108
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:59:40
|109
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|1:00:03
|110
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1:00:39
|111
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|1:00:41
|112
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:01:08
|113
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:01:15
|114
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|1:01:21
|115
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:01:51
|116
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:02:43
|117
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|1:02:55
|118
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1:02:58
|119
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:03:13
|120
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:03:28
|121
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:03:48
|122
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:04:06
|123
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:05:03
|124
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:05:35
|125
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:05:48
|126
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:06:23
|127
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:06:53
|128
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:07:30
|129
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:08:20
|130
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:08:25
|131
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1:08:26
|132
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:09:29
|133
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|1:10:07
|134
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:10:08
|135
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:10:22
|136
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|1:10:54
|137
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:11:02
|138
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:12:40
|139
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|1:12:48
|140
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:12:54
|141
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:12:57
|142
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:13:44
|143
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:14:45
|144
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:15:18
|145
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:15:21
|146
|Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1:16:00
|147
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:17:51
|148
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:19:14
|149
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:20:09
|150
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:20:16
|151
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:20:37
|152
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:22:04
|153
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:22:05
|154
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:23:04
|155
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:23:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|42
|pts
|2
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|40
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|32
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|19
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|17
|6
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|17
|7
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|8
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|15
|9
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|12
|11
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|12
|Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|13
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|14
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|8
|15
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|16
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|17
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|18
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|19
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|7
|20
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|21
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|22
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|7
|23
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|24
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|25
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|26
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|6
|27
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|28
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|29
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|5
|30
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|5
|31
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|5
|32
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|33
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|34
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|pts
|2
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|16
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|5
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|5
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|5
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|8
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|9
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|10
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|11
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|3
|13
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|14
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|3
|15
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|16
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|17
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|18
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|19
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|20
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|21
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|22
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|23
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|24
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|25
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|26
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|27
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|1
|28
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|29
|Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|30
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|25:59:20
|2
|Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:00:27
|3
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:13:33
|4
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:26:24
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:47
|6
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:30:03
|7
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:30:09
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:31:37
|9
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:33:23
|10
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:41:34
|11
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:44:49
|12
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:46:00
|13
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:47:53
|14
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:51:17
|15
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:51:47
|16
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:55:55
|17
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:56:01
|18
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:58:22
|19
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:58:58
|20
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:00:20
|21
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:02:55
|22
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:03:30
|23
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:04:37
|24
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:12:28
|25
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:16:21
|26
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:17:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|77:05:00
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:15
|3
|Team Sky
|0:07:41
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:15:19
|5
|FDJ
|0:15:32
|6
|Orica-Scott
|0:15:54
|7
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:17:31
|8
|Androni Giocattoli
|0:18:33
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:29
|10
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:21:29
|11
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:21:33
|12
|Team Sunweb
|0:23:42
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:46
|14
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:31:07
|15
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:37:25
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:40:17
|17
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:42:58
|18
|Team UAE Emirates
|0:46:16
|19
|Dimension Data
|1:05:02
|20
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:20:15
|21
|Bardiani CSF
|2:44:52
|22
|Team Novo Nordisk
|3:26:12
