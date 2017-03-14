Trending

Quintana seals Tirreno-Adriatico victory

Dennis wins stage 7 time trial and climbs to second overall

Image 1 of 44

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) lifts the winner's trident on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) lifts the winner's trident on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 44

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale)

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 44

Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing)

Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 44

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 44

Rui Costa (UAE Emirates)

Rui Costa (UAE Emirates)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 44

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) during the Tirreno time trial

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) during the Tirreno time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 44

French champion Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) on course during the Tirreno-Adriatico time trial.

French champion Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) on course during the Tirreno-Adriatico time trial.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 44

Rohan Dennis en route to winning the stage 7 time trial at Tirreno Adriatico

Rohan Dennis en route to winning the stage 7 time trial at Tirreno Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 44

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 44

Dutch champion Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) on course during the Tirreno-Adriatico time trial.

Dutch champion Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) on course during the Tirreno-Adriatico time trial.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 44

Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin)

Simon Spilak (Katusha-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 44

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 44

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 14 of 44

Movistar on the final Tirreno-Adritatico podium as top team

Movistar on the final Tirreno-Adritatico podium as top team
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 15 of 44

Third-place overall Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium

Third-place overall Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 16 of 44

Overall runner-up Rohan Dennis on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium

Overall runner-up Rohan Dennis on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 17 of 44

Davide Ballerini (Androni Giocattoli) in green on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium

Davide Ballerini (Androni Giocattoli) in green on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 18 of 44

Rohan Dennis, Nairo Quintana and Thibaut Pinot on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium

Rohan Dennis, Nairo Quintana and Thibaut Pinot on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 19 of 44

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac)

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 44

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar)

Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 44

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 44

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac)

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 44

European champion Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar)

European champion Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 44

Rohan Dennis en route to winning the time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico

Rohan Dennis en route to winning the time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 44

Marco Coledan (Trek - Segafredo)

Marco Coledan (Trek - Segafredo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 44

Nairo Quintana held onto the race lead during the Tirreno time trial.

Nairo Quintana held onto the race lead during the Tirreno time trial.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 44

Rohan Dennis celebrates after winning the time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico

Rohan Dennis celebrates after winning the time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 44

Alberto Bettiol (Cannondale-Drapac)

Alberto Bettiol (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 44

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 44

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 44

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Robert Gesink (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 44

Michal Kwiatkowski

Michal Kwiatkowski
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 44

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)

Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 44

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r La Mondiale)

Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 44

Tirreno-Adriatico Best Young Rider Arley Egan Bernal

Tirreno-Adriatico Best Young Rider Arley Egan Bernal
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 44

Tomasz Marczynski Lotto Soudal)

Tomasz Marczynski Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 44

Manuel Quinziato (BMC)

Manuel Quinziato (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 44

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 44

Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 44

Matthias Brändle (Trek-Segafredo)

Matthias Brändle (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 44

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data)

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 44

Nelson Oliveria (Movistar)

Nelson Oliveria (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 44

Jos van Emden (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Jos van Emden (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 44

French TT champion Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

French TT champion Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) won Tirreno-Adriatico for the second time in three years on Tuesday after he safely negotiated the short final time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto, which was won by Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing).

Dennis scorched around the 10.1-kilometre course at an average speed of 53kph to pip early pace-setter Jos van Emden (LottoNL-Jumbo) by three seconds and move ahead of Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) into second place overall.

Quintana, the last rider off, took no risks on the seafront course, coming home 45th on the stage, some 41 seconds down on Dennis, enough to secure the overall title, 25 seconds clear of the Australian. Pinot held off the challenge of Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) to finish third overall, 36 seconds down on Quintana.

As the wind picked up in the latter part of the afternoon, it looked as though van Emden's early time would withstand the challenge of the late starters, particularly when time triallists of the calibre of Jonathan Castroviejo (Movistar) and Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb) failed to trouble his mark.

When van Emden's teammate Roglic, the fourth last rider down the start ramp, faded in the final headwind stretch to come home 11 seconds down, the Dutchman looked a likely stage winner. Dennis had other plans, knocking van Emden out of the hot seat shortly afterwards.

"It wasn't easy," Dennis said. "Up to halfway I was just trying to think, ‘Stick to one plan for the first half, then lift it'. You try to break up little parts of it, when you can get a rest and when you can't. But it was a tough course out there with the headwind."

As in 2015, Quintana's overall win was forged on Monte Terminillo, where he soloed to victory on Saturday afternoon, and the Colombian defended his blue jersey with assurance thereafter. Already the winner of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana this season, Quintana's next major rendezvous will be on Italian roads, when he returns to the Giro d'Italia for the first time since he claimed the overall title in 2014.

"Tirreno-Adriatico is a race I like very much. I'm happy to win it for the second time, and repay my team for the efforts they did for me," Quintana said. "It was a fast time trial today. I was never worried because the seconds were in my advantage before the start."

Quintana began the day 50 seconds clear of Pinot in the overall standings and, barring mishap, the only real suspense lay in discovering who would stand on the podium alongside him in San Benedetto del Tronto. Pinot had just 16 seconds in hand on Dennis coming into the stage, and despite his status as French time trial champion, the Australian's form this week made him a marginal favourite to nudge his way into second place overall, and so it proved.

Dennis has bookended his Tirreno-Adriatico with time trial wins, having led BMC to victory in the team time trial on the opening day, though he will perhaps draw greater satisfaction from the way he limited his losses on the Terminillo on Saturday to stay in the hunt for the final podium.

"It was great for BMC to start off with the stage win and to have the jersey for three days, and I could finally show the team the work they did was worth it by being able to take second on GC and another stage win," Dennis said. "It's been a great week for BMC."

Sagan avoids dog

The early entertainment on the final day of Tirreno-Adriatico came not just from Jos van Emden's rapid time – and Michael Hepburn's fractionally slower effort that bagged him third place on the stage – but also from world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), who was forced to take evasive action when a pedestrian walking a dog crossed his path at the last moment.

Sagan managed to swing onto the pavement to avoid crashing before swooping back onto the course, and he was able to make light of the near-collision as he waited to mount the podium as winner of the points classification.

"It was lucky it was not an incident. It's funny. I didn't brake because I was in my position on the time trial, I saw her really late, so there was nowhere to go except off the road," said Sagan, who admitted that the short time trial had otherwise amounted to a bout of active recovery ahead of Milan-San Remo on Saturday.

"Today was relaxing, it was a rest day for me. I'm happy nothing happened today and I'm looking forward to Saturday."

Sagan was not alone in turning his thoughts to Milan-San Remo even before Tirreno-Adriatico had come to a close. Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) was among the non-starters on Tuesday afternoon, while riders like Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) adopted a similar attitude to Sagan.

Elsewhere, Geraint Thomas (Sky) produced a strong effort to place 8th on the stage, 16 seconds down on Dennis, which was enough to lift him above Tom Dumoulin and into 5th place overall – though after placing just 58 seconds down on Quintana, the Welshman will come away ruing his Sky team's calamitous showing in the opening team time trial.

Fellow Giro contenders Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC) produced low-key time trial performances, coming home 55 and 36 seconds down, respectively. Other men targeting the corsa rosa, like Dennis, Pinot and Dumoulin, can draw greater satisfaction from their showings, though no one could quite top Quintana on the Terminillo.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:11:18
2Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:03
3Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:03
4Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:08
5Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:11
6Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:15
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:16
8Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:16
9Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:17
10Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:18
11Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo0:00:21
12Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ0:00:21
13Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:23
14Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:00:24
15Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:26
16Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:27
17Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:27
18Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:27
19Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:29
20Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:29
21Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:00:29
22Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:29
23Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:00:31
24Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:00:31
25Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:00:32
26Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:00:32
27Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:32
28Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:00:32
29Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:33
30Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:33
31Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:33
32Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott0:00:33
33Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:00:34
34Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:34
35Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:36
36Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:37
37Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:00:37
38Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:37
39Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:38
40Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:00:38
41Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:38
42Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:00:38
43Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
44Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:40
45Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:42
46Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb0:00:42
47Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:42
48Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:42
49Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida0:00:43
50Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:43
51Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:46
52Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:46
53Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:00:46
54Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:47
55Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:00:47
55Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
57Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:00:47
58Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:48
59Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:48
60Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:48
61Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:48
62Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:00:49
63Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:00:49
64Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:50
65Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:00:51
65Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
67Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:52
68Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:52
69Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:53
70Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:53
71Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:55
72Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:56
73Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:56
74Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:56
75Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:57
76Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:58
77Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:00:58
78Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:00:59
79Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:59
80Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:00:59
81Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:01:00
82Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:01:00
83Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:01:00
84Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:01:01
85Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:02
86Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:02
87Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:02
88Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:03
89Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:03
90Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:03
91Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott0:01:03
92Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:01:03
93Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:04
94Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:05
95Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:05
96William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:01:05
97Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:06
98Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:01:06
99Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:07
100Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:09
101Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:10
102Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:12
103Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:12
104Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:13
105Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:01:14
106Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:14
107Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:16
108Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:16
109Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:16
110Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:17
111Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:17
112Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:17
113Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:19
114Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:01:19
115Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:21
116Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:01:21
117Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:22
118Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:22
119Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:23
120Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:24
121Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:28
122Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:28
123Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:29
124Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:01:30
125Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:30
126Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:32
127Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:34
128Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:34
129Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:01:35
130Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:37
131Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:38
132Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:39
133Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:39
134Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:42
135Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:46
136Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:48
137Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:51
138Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:52
139Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:01:53
140Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:53
141Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:53
142Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:54
142Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
144David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk0:01:55
145Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:58
146Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:59
147Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:00
148Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:00
149Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:01
150Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:08
151Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:09
152Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:02:13
153Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:20
154Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:24
155Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data0:02:35
DNSStefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
DNSTim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNSMark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
DNSMarkel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:34:37
2BMC Racing Team0:00:17
3Movistar Team0:00:24
4Team Sky0:00:33
5FDJ0:00:36
6Cannondale-Drapac0:00:44
7Dimension Data0:00:48
8Orica-Scott0:00:56
9AG2R La Mondiale0:00:57
10Trek-Segafredo
11Team Sunweb0:00:59
12Team UAE Emirates0:01:23
13Astana Pro Team0:01:32
14Quick-Step Floors0:01:33
15Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:39
16Katusha-Alpecin0:01:41
17Bahrain-Merida0:01:43
18Lotto Soudal0:01:52
19Androni Giocattoli0:02:11
20Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:53
21Bardiani CSF0:03:52
22Team Novo Nordisk0:04:14

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team25:56:27
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:25
3Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:36
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:45
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:58
6Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:01
7Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:18
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:36
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:38
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:59
11Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:02:04
12Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:10
13Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:43
14Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:02:53
15Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:07
16Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:03:20
17Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:03:23
18Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:03:28
19Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:31
20Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:03:35
21Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:40
22Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:03:51
23Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:04:52
24Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:00
25Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:05:54
26Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:06:10
27Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:07:34
28Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:07:40
29Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:09
30Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:11:39
31Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:12:20
32Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:31
33Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb0:14:14
34Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:14:20
35Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:16:26
36Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:16:46
37Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:17:20
38Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:18:31
39Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ0:19:03
40Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:19:40
41Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:43
42Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:19:51
43Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:20:18
44Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:20
45Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:21:00
46Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:21:58
47Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:22:25
48Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:22:28
49Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:25:41
50Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:26:29
51Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:26:35
52Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:27:47
53Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott0:28:47
54Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:28:57
55Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott0:29:07
56Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:29:17
57Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:25
58Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:30:28
59Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:30:40
60Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:31:56
61Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:32:56
62Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:33:02
63Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:33:54
64Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:34:10
65Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
66Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:34:30
67Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:34:45
68Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:35:28
69Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:35:29
70Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:36:00
71Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:36:07
72Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:36:11
73Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:36:16
74Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:37:14
75Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:37:57
76Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:39:39
77Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:19
78Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:40:47
79Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:40:52
80Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:41:34
81Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:42:49
82Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:44:27
83Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:44:40
84Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:44:55
85Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
86Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:46:22
87Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:46:35
88Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:47:13
89Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:47:42
90Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida0:48:09
91Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:48:53
92Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:50:46
93Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:51:26
94Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:51:59
95Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:52:28
96Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:53:10
97Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:53:17
98Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:54:10
99Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:54:15
100Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:54:40
101Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:55:03
102Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:55:16
103Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:56:27
104Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:57:12
105Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:57:51
106Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:58:48
107Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:58:54
108Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:59:40
109William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ1:00:03
110Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1:00:39
111Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott1:00:41
112Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:01:08
113Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:01:15
114Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team1:01:21
115Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:01:51
116Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:02:43
117Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky1:02:55
118Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1:02:58
119Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:03:13
120Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:03:28
121Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb1:03:48
122Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe1:04:06
123Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:05:03
124Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:05:35
125Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:05:48
126Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac1:06:23
127Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:06:53
128Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:07:30
129Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac1:08:20
130Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:08:25
131Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1:08:26
132Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk1:09:29
133Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data1:10:07
134Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:10:08
135Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:10:22
136Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data1:10:54
137Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:11:02
138Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data1:12:40
139Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team1:12:48
140Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk1:12:54
141Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data1:12:57
142Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb1:13:44
143Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:14:45
144Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:15:18
145Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:15:21
146Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1:16:00
147David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk1:17:51
148Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:19:14
149Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb1:20:09
150Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk1:20:16
151Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:20:37
152Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk1:22:04
153Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:22:05
154Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:23:04
155Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe1:23:26

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe42pts
2Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF40
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky32
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb19
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team17
6Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team17
7Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15
8Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky15
9Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors12
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ12
11Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac12
12Jos van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo10
13Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
14Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott8
15Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo8
16Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin7
17Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
18Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors7
19Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data7
20Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli7
21Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates7
22Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini7
23Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo6
24Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
25Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
26Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott6
27Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
28Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
29Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky5
30Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky5
31Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky5
32Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin5
33Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe5
34Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale4

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli18pts
2Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini16
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team15
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky11
5Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team5
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky5
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe5
8Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin5
9Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
10Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac5
11Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ3
13Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin3
14Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ3
15Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team3
16Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
17Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
18Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
19Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb2
20Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
21Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky2
22Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2
23Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2
24Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
25Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1
26Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1
27Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ1
28Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1
29Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1
30Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini1

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors25:59:20
2Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:00:27
3Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:13:33
4Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:26:24
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:27:47
6Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:30:03
7Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:30:09
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:31:37
9Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:33:23
10Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:41:34
11Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:44:49
12Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:46:00
13Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:47:53
14Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:51:17
15Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:51:47
16Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:55:55
17Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:56:01
18Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:58:22
19Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:58:58
20Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:00:20
21Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:02:55
22Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac1:03:30
23Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:04:37
24Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:12:28
25Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:16:21
26Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb1:17:16

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team77:05:00
2BMC Racing Team0:03:15
3Team Sky0:07:41
4Astana Pro Team0:15:19
5FDJ0:15:32
6Orica-Scott0:15:54
7Katusha-Alpecin0:17:31
8Androni Giocattoli0:18:33
9AG2R La Mondiale0:20:29
10Bahrain-Merida0:21:29
11Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:21:33
12Team Sunweb0:23:42
13Trek-Segafredo0:26:46
14Bora-Hansgrohe0:31:07
15Quick-Step Floors0:37:25
16Lotto Soudal0:40:17
17Cannondale-Drapac0:42:58
18Team UAE Emirates0:46:16
19Dimension Data1:05:02
20Nippo - Vini Fantini2:20:15
21Bardiani CSF2:44:52
22Team Novo Nordisk3:26:12

