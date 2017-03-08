Trending

BMC strike first blow at Tirreno-Adriatico

Quick-Step second, FDJ third in opening team time trial

Image 1 of 44

BMC Racing

BMC Racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 44

Katusha-Alpecin

Katusha-Alpecin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 44

Team Sky

Team Sky
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 44

Team Sky

Team Sky
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 44

Orica-Scott

Orica-Scott
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 44

Astana

Astana
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 44

Orica-Scott

Orica-Scott
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 44

Androni Giocattoli

Androni Giocattoli
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 44

FDJ

FDJ
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 44

Team Sky

Team Sky
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 44

BMC Racing

BMC Racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 44

BMC Racing

BMC Racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 44

Greg Van Avermaet

Greg Van Avermaet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 44

BMC Racing

BMC Racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 44

Damiano Caruso in blue after stage 1 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Damiano Caruso in blue after stage 1 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 44

Stefan Kung in white after stage 1 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Stefan Kung in white after stage 1 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 44

Damiano Caruso in blue after stage 1 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Damiano Caruso in blue after stage 1 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 44

BMC Racing

BMC Racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 44

BMC Racing

BMC Racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 44

BMC Racing

BMC Racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 44

FDJ

FDJ
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 44

FDJ

FDJ
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 44

Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 44

BMC Racing

BMC Racing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 44

FDJ

FDJ
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 44

FDJ

FDJ
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 44

FDJ

FDJ
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 44

Orica-Scott

Orica-Scott
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 44

LottoNL-Jumbo

LottoNL-Jumbo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 44

Quick-Step Floors

Quick-Step Floors
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 44

Dimension Data

Dimension Data
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 44

Cannondale-Drapac

Cannondale-Drapac
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 44

A well-organised Trek-Segafredo squad making their way through the Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial

A well-organised Trek-Segafredo squad making their way through the Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 44

Cannondale-Drapac racing the team time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico

Cannondale-Drapac racing the team time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 44

Quick-Step Floors at Tirreno-Adriatico

Quick-Step Floors at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 44

LottoNl-Jumbo riding the Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial

LottoNl-Jumbo riding the Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 44

Trek-Segafredo in team time trial mode at Tirreno-Adriatico

Trek-Segafredo in team time trial mode at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 44

Movistar working to put Nairo Quintana into a strong position on Tirreno-Adriatico's team time trial stage

Movistar working to put Nairo Quintana into a strong position on Tirreno-Adriatico's team time trial stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 44

Bahrain-Merida on the Tirreno-Adriatico's opening stage

Bahrain-Merida on the Tirreno-Adriatico's opening stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 44

Bahrain-Merida at Tirreno-Adriatico

Bahrain-Merida at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 44

Bardiani-CSF at Tirreno-Adriatico

Bardiani-CSF at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 44

Lotto Soudal cresting a small hill on the opening stage of Tirreno-Adriatico

Lotto Soudal cresting a small hill on the opening stage of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 44

Sunweb lined out on the first stage of Tirreno-Adriatico

Sunweb lined out on the first stage of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 44

Movistar in the opening stage of Tirreno-Adriatico

Movistar in the opening stage of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

BMC Racing stormed their way to victory in the team time trial on the opening day of action at Tirreno-Adriatico. The American team almost came to the line with a full complement of riders, losing just one rider in the closing kilometres, and posted a time of 23:20 on the 22.7km route around the Tuscany seaside resort of Lido di Camaiore.

As the team entered the final stretch, they had a minute to work with but the drag was long and they held 17 seconds on Quick-Step Floors by the time they hit the line. Italian Damiano Caruso sprinted to the front of the group to lead them over and put himself into the first blue jersey. As the team's GC hopes collapsed at Paris-Nice this week, the victory sets up the general classification campaign of Tejay van Garderen nicely.

Nairo Quintana will also be satisfied with how his Movistar team performed. In Tuesday's pre-race press conference, Quintana had said the stage would be about limiting losses and they did that and more, clocking the third quickest time at just 22 seconds behind BMC.

Orica-Scott was the only other team to dip below the 24-minute mark with their effort of 22:45, putting Adam Yates into a strong position ahead of the mountains.

"Most of us are time trial specialists. We won like last year but faster than last year because we have two new riders in the team, Stefan Kung and Rohan Dennis who are really fast against the clock. They have made that difference today compared to last year," Caruso said before collecting his leader's jersey. "Maybe the weather conditions have also helped for a faster time. At the end I was first on the line, which enables me to wear the leader's jersey – it's a great honour. Racing at home in Italy with that jersey will be special. We'll see how far I can go with it. We're also racing for our leader Tejay van Garderen."

How it happened

Lotto Soudal kick-started the 2017 Tirreno-Adriatico, under sunny skies in Lido di Camaiore. They didn't have high expectations going into the stage but put in a solid performance of 24:12, which would be enough to hold off the attempts of Trek-Segafredo and Tom Dumoulin's Team Sunweb. The Dutchman's blunt appraisal of the time, which was four seconds slower than Lotto Soudal, was that it was simply 'not fast enough'. Dumoulin would have been hoping to put time into his rivals on day one, rather than giving it away.

Movistar, who were sixth to start, would eventually knock Lotto Soudal out of the hot seat. While taking care to keep Quintana out of the wind as much as possible, they averaged over 57kph on the course. The team's time of 23:42 would give the Colombian a large buffer on some of his GC rivals going into the next stages and was a marked improvement on their 10th place ride over the same course last year.

Reigning team time trial world champions Quick-Step Floors were also in the first half of the teams, starting eighth of the 22 squads. With half the team that delivered them to that title in the eight-man line-up, plus the firepower of the likes of Zdenek Stybar and Tom Boonen, the Belgian outfit set off with just one result in mind.

Quick-Step Floors would cut five seconds off Movistar's time and replace them in the hot seat. The team had to wait well over an hour to see any other team could get close to them, as plenty tried and failed. Both FDJ and Orica-Scott put in strong performances, but they weren't sufficient to threaten their hold on the lead.

Team Sky had big hopes of what they might be able to do but several of their riders, including Mikel Landa and Diego Rosa, looked in trouble, and the team had to adjust to ensure they weren't dropped. A catastrophic wheel failure for Gianni Moscon, which sent him tumbling to the ground, was the final nail in the coffin. Fortunately for Moscon, he was able to remount, and he reported to the television cameras waiting at the finish that it was a pothole that had caused the failure.

As the winners of last year's time trial, BMC was the last team to depart down the starting ramp. They looked like a well-oiled machine throughout, losing just Manuel Quinziato in the final kilometres. With the line in sight, Caruso sprinted while the remainder of the team remained in formation on the other side of the road. The Italian led them over to put himself into the first leader's jersey of the race.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing0:23:20
2Quick-Step Floors0:00:17
3Movistar Team0:00:22
4FDJ
5Orica-Scott0:00:25
6LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:40
7Lotto Soudal0:00:52
8Bahrain-Merida0:00:53
9Dimension Data
10Astana0:00:55
11Sunweb0:00:56
12Trek-Segafredo0:00:58
13AG2R La Mondiale0:01:00
14UAE Team Emirates0:01:09
15Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:11
16Cannondale-Drapac0:01:18
17Katusha-Alpecin0:01:36
18Team Sky0:01:42
19Androni-Giocattoli0:01:45
20Bardiani-CSF0:02:21
21Nippo-Vini Fantini0:02:22
22Novo Nordisk0:02:52

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:23:21
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
4Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
5Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
7Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:16
8Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
9Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
10Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
11Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
12Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
13Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
14Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:00:21
15Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
16Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
17Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
18Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
19Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
20Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
21Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
22Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
23Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
24Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
25Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
26Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:24
27Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
28Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
29Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-Scott
30Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
31Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
32Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:39
33Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
34Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
35Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
36Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
37Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:42
38Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:00:51
39Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
40Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
41Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
42Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
43Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:00:52
44Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
45Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
46Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
47Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
48Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
49Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
50Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
51Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
52Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
53Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
54Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
55Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:00:54
56Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana Pro Team
57Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
58Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
59Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
60Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
61Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:55
62Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
63Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
64Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
65Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
66Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:57
67Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
68Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
69Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
70Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
71Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:59
72Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
73Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
75Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
76Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:00
77Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:02
78Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:01:08
79Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
80Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
81Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
82Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
83Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
84Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
85Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Bahrain-Merida0:01:09
86Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:01:10
87Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
88Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
89Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
90Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
91Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:01:12
92Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:15
93Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:17
94Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
95Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
96Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
97Patrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
98Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:35
99Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
100Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
101Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
102Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
103Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
104Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
105Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:37
106Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Orica-Scott
107Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:38
108Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:01:41
109Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
110Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
111Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
112Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
113Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:01:44
114Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
115Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli
116Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
117Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
118Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
119Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
120Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:48
121Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
122Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:57
123Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:10
124Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ0:02:15
125Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:20
126Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
127Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
128Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
129Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
130Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:02:21
131Julian Arredondo (Col) Nippo - Vini Fantini
132Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
133Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
134Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
135Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
136Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:44
137Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:45
138Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk0:02:51
139Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
140Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Novo Nordisk
141Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
142Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
143David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
144William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:02:53
145Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:02:54
146Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
147Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:02:55
148Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:02:56
149Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:03:00
150Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:03:01
151Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
152Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:03:05
153Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:03:06
154Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk0:03:09
155Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:11
156Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:03:12
157Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:03:18
158Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:20
159Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
160Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:03:30
161Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:03:45
162Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:59
163Romain Gioux (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk
164Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:00
165Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
166Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
167Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-Scott0:04:04
168Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
169Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:10
170Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac0:04:12
171Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
172Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:26
173Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:28
174Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:04:55
175Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:02
176Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:05:39

