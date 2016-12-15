Tirreno-Adriatico past winners
Champions 1966-2016
Past winners
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2016
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing
|2015
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|2014
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo Bank
|2013
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana
|2012
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2011
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC
|2010
|Stefano Garzelli (Ita) Acqua & Sapone
|2009
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Serramenti PVC Diquigiovanni-Androni Giocattoli
|2008
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) CSC Saxo Bank
|2007
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Astana
|2006
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Rabobank
|2005
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|2004
|Paolo Bettini (Ita) Quick.Step-Davitamon
|2003
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|2002
|Erik Dekker (Ned) Rabobank
|2001
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Liquigas
|2000
|Abraham Olano (Spa) ONCE-Deutsche Bank
|1999
|Michele Bartoli (Ita) Mapei
|1998
|Rolf Jaermann (Swi) Casino
|1997
|Roberto Petito (Ita)
|1996
|Francesco Casagrande (Ita)
|1995
|Stefano Colage (Ita)
|1994
|Giorgio Furlan (Ita)
|1993
|Maurizio Fondriest (Ita)
|1992
|Rolf Sörensen (Den)
|1991
|Herminio Diaz-Zabala (Spa)
|1990
|Tony Rominger (Swi)
|1989
|Tony Rominger (Swi)
|1988
|Erich Maechler (Swi)
|1987
|Rolf Sörensen (Den)
|1986
|Luciano Rabottoni (Ita)
|1985
|Joop Zoetemelk (Ned)
|1984
|Tommy Prim (Swe)
|1983
|Roberto Visentini (Ita)
|1982
|Giuseppe Saronni (Ita)
|1981
|Francesco Moser (Ita)
|1980
|Francesco Moser (Ita)
|1979
|Knut Knudsen (Nor)
|1978
|Giuseppe Saronni (Ita)
|1977
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1976
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1975
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1974
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1973
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1972
|Roger De Vlaeminck (Bel)
|1971
|Italo Zilioli (Ita)
|1970
|Antoine Houbrechts (Bel)
|1969
|Carlo Chiappano (Ita)
|1968
|Giovanni Micheletto (Ita)
|1967
|Franco Bitossi (Ita)
|1966
|Dino Zandegu (Ita)
