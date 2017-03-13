Image 1 of 53 Fernando Gaviria wins stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 53 A helicopter captures the action during stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 53 Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 53 Quick-Step's Tom Boonen and Niki Terpstra. Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) held off a fast charging Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) to take victory in Civitanova Marche on the penultimate stage of Tirreno-Adriatico. Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) came through on their coattails to take the third spot.

It was a fast and furious finish that didn't always look like it was in the control of the sprinters' teams but Quick-Step Floors maintained a presence in most of the action, ensuring they had a card to play whatever the conclusion.

An attack from Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), which was initially marked by Quick-Step's Bob Jungels, saw Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) and Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) jump clear with just under eight kilometres to go. Sagan tried to follow but Gaviria was smart enough to get onto his wheel.

The acceleration neutralised Felline and Terpstra's move as the route turned back onto the seafront with less than three kilometres remaining. Quick-Step, with the assistance of fellow Belgian outfit Lotto Soudal, bullied the peloton through the last few twists and turns. The high speed and tight turns caused a split in the bunch with around 15 riders, including Gaviria and Sagan, breaking clear within the final kilometre.

Gaviria still had plenty of support from his teammates and was unleashed by a good lead-out from Matteo Trentin. It looked like perhaps he had got it wrong as Sagan moved right to go around the Colombian but he had the pace to keep the world champion at bay and take the win.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished safely in the main bunch to keep his lead in the overall classification. He leads Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) by 50 seconds with Rohan Dennis in third at 1:06 with just a time trial to come.

How it happened

After two gruelling days over the weekend, the terrain eased up as Tirreno-Adriatico approached its climax. There have not been many chances for the true sprinters in the 2017 edition, but this was expected to be one of those. Stage 6 would bring the peloton 168 kilometres from Ascoli Piceno to Civitanova Marche on the Macerata coast.

Having won on the Terminillo on Saturday, Quintana sat atop the standings in the morning and would be hoping for an easy day out before the concluding time trial on Tuesday.

The rest of the peloton was in much the same mind as the race leader, and they allowed a seven-man move escape almost immediately. There were a few familiar names amongst them with Alan Marangoni (Nippo-vini Fantini), Davide Ballerini, Raffaello Bonusi (Androni Giocattoli), Mirco Maestri (Bardiani-CSF) all making it into the break for the umpteenth time. Simone Andreetta (Androni Giocattoli), Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale) and Jonas Henttala (Novo Nordisk) completed the make-up of the initial attacking group. Katusha-Alpecin's Pavel Kochetkov was stuck in no man's land for some time before making contact with the seven up front.

Dimension Data assumed the front of the peloton for much of the day, keen to give Cavendish a chance at contesting a sprint, and giving Movistar a bit of a break. Meanwhile, Orica-Scott's bad week continued as Luke Durbridge climbed off early in the day. The team has already lost several riders, including their sprinter Caleb Ewan.

A few riders lighter, the peloton forged on, and after allowing the move to close in on the three-minute mark, they brought it back down to much closer to two minutes. Their progress was halted though when they were forced to wait for several minutes at a level crossing, allowing the breakaway to carry on unhindered.

The peloton was back on its merry way when the race jury decided that they needed to level the playing field and stopped the breakaway less than a kilometre from the top of the solitary classified climb of the day. After a short hiatus, they were given the green light, and Marangoni took the points with no competition.

During the confusion, the advantage had ballooned past five minutes but it was brought back under three by the stoppage on the climb and would carry on tumbling in the second half of the stage. With 35 kilometres to go, Henttala became the first of the eight-man break to falter, and the remaining escapees had less than a minute on the pack, who had the bit between their teeth.

With the second of the intermediate sprints at 14 kilometres to go, the remainder of the breakaway resisted the chase as long as they could. The entry into Civitanova Marche was at times tight and technical, and the peloton was more than happy to leave them out there. Maestri brought them across the finish line for the first time to take the points again at the intermediate sprint. It would not be enough to take the points classification, with Sagan mopping up plenty at the finish.

The peloton continued to slowly but surely eat away at the gap but tired of the pace, Vincenzo Nibali decided to take things into his hands. The Italian put in a big dig, forcing several riders to chase and the peloton to string out. Nibali went again but could not break the elastic. However, his efforts brought back all but two of the breakaway.

Ballerini and Gastauer were the only two holding out, but a counter attack from Felline soon reeled them in. The Italian brought with him Matteo Cattaneo (Androni Giocattoli) and then Terpstra. Behind them, a flurry of action led to Sagan trying to break free with Gaviria.

Aware of the world champion looming behind, Terpstra attacked his break companions, and only the in-form Felline could initially go with him. The attacks were eventually neutralised on the run along the seafront, with Orica-Scott leading the way at just over two kilometres to go, and it would come down to the sprinters after all.

Lotto Soudal drove the race home, forcing a split in the peloton in the final kilometre. They would not reap the rewards though as Gaviria sailed to the win ahead of Sagan.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 4:09:31 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 5 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 7 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 8 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 9 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 10 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:06 12 Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli 13 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 14 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 15 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 16 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 17 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 18 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 19 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 21 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 22 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 24 Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 25 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 26 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 27 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 28 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 29 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 30 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 32 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 33 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 34 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 35 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 36 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 37 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 38 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 39 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 40 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 41 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 42 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 43 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 44 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 45 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 46 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 47 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 48 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 49 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 50 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 51 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 52 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 53 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 54 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 55 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 56 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 57 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 58 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 60 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 61 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 62 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 63 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 64 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 65 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 66 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 67 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 68 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 69 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 70 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 71 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 72 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 73 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:17 74 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 75 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 76 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 77 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 78 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 79 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 80 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 81 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:22 82 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 83 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 84 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 85 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 86 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:42 87 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:00:43 88 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 89 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 90 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 91 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 92 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 93 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 94 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:48 95 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:52 96 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:01:06 97 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:01:28 99 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 100 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:38 101 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 102 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:46 103 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:06 104 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 105 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 106 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:14 107 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 109 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 110 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:02:58 111 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 112 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 113 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 114 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 115 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:03:12 116 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 117 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 118 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 119 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 120 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:04:03 121 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 122 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 123 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:05:11 124 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 125 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 126 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 127 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 128 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 129 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 130 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 131 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 132 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 133 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 134 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 135 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 136 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 137 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 138 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 139 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 140 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 141 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 142 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 143 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 144 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 145 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 146 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 147 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 148 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 149 Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 150 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 151 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:07:13 152 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:08:20 153 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 154 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 155 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 156 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 157 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 158 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 159 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac

Stage 6 Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 12 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 3 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 4 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 8 5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 7 6 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 5 8 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 4 9 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 4 10 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 4 11 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 12 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 3 13 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 2 14 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1 15 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

KOM 1 - Macerata 84.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 pts 2 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 3 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 2 4 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Quick-Step Floors 12:28:39 2 Lotto Soudal 3 Team Sky 0:00:06 4 Trek-Segafredo 5 FDJ 6 Bora-Hansgrohe 7 Team UAE Emirates 0:00:12 8 Katusha-Alpecin 9 Movistar Team 10 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 Team Sunweb 12 BMC Racing Team 13 AG2R La Mondiale 14 Androni Sidermec Bottecchia 15 Astana Pro Team 16 Cannondale-Drapac 17 Bahrain-Merida 18 Dimension Data 0:00:43 19 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:54 20 Orica-Scott 0:01:04 21 Bardiani CSF 0:04:00 22 Team Novo Nordisk 0:09:00

General Classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 25:44:28 2 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:50 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:01:06 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:15 5 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:19 6 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:23 7 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:30 8 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:32 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:37 10 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:59 11 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:03 12 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:17 13 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:19 14 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:36 15 Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli 0:02:40 16 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:02:56 17 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:09 18 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:03:32 19 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 20 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:39 21 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:42 22 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:03:52 23 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:37 24 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:05:04 25 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:33 26 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:56 27 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:07:37 28 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:44 29 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:10:19 30 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:12:05 31 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 0:12:12 32 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:13 33 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:13:42 34 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb 0:14:13 35 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:16:12 36 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:16:41 37 Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky 0:17:20 38 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:17:30 39 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:19:00 40 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ 0:19:23 41 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:19:28 42 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 0:19:41 43 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:20:11 44 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:20:13 45 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:20:25 46 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:21:34 47 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:21:47 48 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors 0:22:22 49 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 0:25:06 50 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:26:11 51 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:26:15 52 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:22 53 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:27:30 54 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:28:00 55 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:28:41 56 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott 0:29:15 57 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:29:25 58 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data 0:29:55 59 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:18 60 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:30:26 61 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:31:05 62 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:32:08 63 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:32:51 64 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:33:06 65 Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:33:46 66 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin 0:33:56 67 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:34:03 68 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:14 69 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:34:20 70 Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin 0:34:32 71 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:34:48 72 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:35:09 73 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:36:11 74 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:36:15 75 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 76 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:36:55 77 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:37:47 78 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:39:04 79 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:40:10 80 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:40:31 81 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:41:12 82 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:41:20 83 Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb 0:42:53 84 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:43:39 85 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:44:11 86 Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:44:44 87 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:45:10 88 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:45:33 89 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:46:20 90 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:46:56 91 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:47:57 92 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida 0:48:07 93 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:48:41 94 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:50:23 95 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:50:40 96 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:51:52 97 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:52:25 98 Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ 0:53:21 99 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:53:24 100 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:53:51 101 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:54:15 102 Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:54:23 103 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:54:33 104 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 0:54:34 105 Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:56:20 106 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:56:44 107 Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:57:24 108 Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:57:29 109 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:58:15 110 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:59:11 111 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:59:39 112 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 113 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:59:41 114 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 1:00:19 115 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1:00:22 116 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:00:47 117 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 1:01:15 118 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:01:16 119 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:02:24 120 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 1:02:37 121 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 1:02:51 122 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:02:55 123 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:02:56 124 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:03:07 125 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 1:03:18 126 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:03:21 127 Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:03:45 128 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:04:09 129 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:05:05 130 Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:05:41 131 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:06:37 132 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 1:06:47 133 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac 1:06:53 134 Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1:07:52 135 Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk 1:08:02 136 Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1:08:34 137 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 1:09:00 138 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 1:09:14 139 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 1:10:03 140 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1:10:15 141 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:10:41 142 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data 1:11:59 143 Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 1:12:07 144 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 1:12:30 145 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 1:13:12 146 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb 1:13:32 147 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:13:56 148 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:14:03 149 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1:14:28 150 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:14:31 151 David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk 1:16:38 152 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:18:54 153 Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk 1:19:07 154 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:19:23 155 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:20:02 156 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:20:53 157 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk 1:21:06 158 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1:21:44 159 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:22:09

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 42 pts 2 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 40 3 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 29 4 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 19 5 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 17 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 15 7 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 12 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 12 9 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 12 10 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 9 11 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 12 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 8 13 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 7 14 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 15 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 7 16 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 7 17 Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 7 18 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 7 19 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 6 20 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 21 Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 6 22 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott 6 23 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 24 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 5 25 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 5 26 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 5 27 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 5 28 Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky 5 29 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 5

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 18 pts 2 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 16 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 15 4 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 11 5 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 5 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 5 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 8 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 5 9 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 5 10 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac 5 11 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 5 12 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 3 13 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 3 14 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 3 15 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 16 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 3 17 Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 18 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 19 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 20 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 2 21 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 2 22 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 2 23 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 2 24 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 25 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 26 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 1 27 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 1 28 Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1 29 Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1 30 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli 25:47:08 2 Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:16 3 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:13:32 4 Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac 0:26:01 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:27:38 6 Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:28:25 7 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:30:11 8 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky 0:30:26 9 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:31:40 10 Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:33:31 11 Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:41:31 12 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:45:17 13 Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:46:01 14 Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:47:43 15 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors 0:51:11 16 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:51:35 17 Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 0:54:49 18 Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:55:35 19 Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:57:42 20 Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:58:36 21 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1:00:41 22 Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:01:29 23 Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli 1:03:57 24 Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac 1:04:07 25 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:11:23 26 Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:16:43 27 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 1:17:22