Tirreno-Adriatico: Gaviria wins in Civitanova Marche
Colombian tops Sagan, Quintana safely home
Stage 6: Ascoli Piceno - Civitanova Marche
Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) held off a fast charging Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) to take victory in Civitanova Marche on the penultimate stage of Tirreno-Adriatico. Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) came through on their coattails to take the third spot.
It was a fast and furious finish that didn't always look like it was in the control of the sprinters' teams but Quick-Step Floors maintained a presence in most of the action, ensuring they had a card to play whatever the conclusion.
An attack from Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), which was initially marked by Quick-Step's Bob Jungels, saw Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) and Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) jump clear with just under eight kilometres to go. Sagan tried to follow but Gaviria was smart enough to get onto his wheel.
The acceleration neutralised Felline and Terpstra's move as the route turned back onto the seafront with less than three kilometres remaining. Quick-Step, with the assistance of fellow Belgian outfit Lotto Soudal, bullied the peloton through the last few twists and turns. The high speed and tight turns caused a split in the bunch with around 15 riders, including Gaviria and Sagan, breaking clear within the final kilometre.
Gaviria still had plenty of support from his teammates and was unleashed by a good lead-out from Matteo Trentin. It looked like perhaps he had got it wrong as Sagan moved right to go around the Colombian but he had the pace to keep the world champion at bay and take the win.
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished safely in the main bunch to keep his lead in the overall classification. He leads Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) by 50 seconds with Rohan Dennis in third at 1:06 with just a time trial to come.
How it happened
After two gruelling days over the weekend, the terrain eased up as Tirreno-Adriatico approached its climax. There have not been many chances for the true sprinters in the 2017 edition, but this was expected to be one of those. Stage 6 would bring the peloton 168 kilometres from Ascoli Piceno to Civitanova Marche on the Macerata coast.
Having won on the Terminillo on Saturday, Quintana sat atop the standings in the morning and would be hoping for an easy day out before the concluding time trial on Tuesday.
The rest of the peloton was in much the same mind as the race leader, and they allowed a seven-man move escape almost immediately. There were a few familiar names amongst them with Alan Marangoni (Nippo-vini Fantini), Davide Ballerini, Raffaello Bonusi (Androni Giocattoli), Mirco Maestri (Bardiani-CSF) all making it into the break for the umpteenth time. Simone Andreetta (Androni Giocattoli), Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale) and Jonas Henttala (Novo Nordisk) completed the make-up of the initial attacking group. Katusha-Alpecin's Pavel Kochetkov was stuck in no man's land for some time before making contact with the seven up front.
Dimension Data assumed the front of the peloton for much of the day, keen to give Cavendish a chance at contesting a sprint, and giving Movistar a bit of a break. Meanwhile, Orica-Scott's bad week continued as Luke Durbridge climbed off early in the day. The team has already lost several riders, including their sprinter Caleb Ewan.
A few riders lighter, the peloton forged on, and after allowing the move to close in on the three-minute mark, they brought it back down to much closer to two minutes. Their progress was halted though when they were forced to wait for several minutes at a level crossing, allowing the breakaway to carry on unhindered.
The peloton was back on its merry way when the race jury decided that they needed to level the playing field and stopped the breakaway less than a kilometre from the top of the solitary classified climb of the day. After a short hiatus, they were given the green light, and Marangoni took the points with no competition.
During the confusion, the advantage had ballooned past five minutes but it was brought back under three by the stoppage on the climb and would carry on tumbling in the second half of the stage. With 35 kilometres to go, Henttala became the first of the eight-man break to falter, and the remaining escapees had less than a minute on the pack, who had the bit between their teeth.
With the second of the intermediate sprints at 14 kilometres to go, the remainder of the breakaway resisted the chase as long as they could. The entry into Civitanova Marche was at times tight and technical, and the peloton was more than happy to leave them out there. Maestri brought them across the finish line for the first time to take the points again at the intermediate sprint. It would not be enough to take the points classification, with Sagan mopping up plenty at the finish.
The peloton continued to slowly but surely eat away at the gap but tired of the pace, Vincenzo Nibali decided to take things into his hands. The Italian put in a big dig, forcing several riders to chase and the peloton to string out. Nibali went again but could not break the elastic. However, his efforts brought back all but two of the breakaway.
Ballerini and Gastauer were the only two holding out, but a counter attack from Felline soon reeled them in. The Italian brought with him Matteo Cattaneo (Androni Giocattoli) and then Terpstra. Behind them, a flurry of action led to Sagan trying to break free with Gaviria.
Aware of the world champion looming behind, Terpstra attacked his break companions, and only the in-form Felline could initially go with him. The attacks were eventually neutralised on the run along the seafront, with Orica-Scott leading the way at just over two kilometres to go, and it would come down to the sprinters after all.
Lotto Soudal drove the race home, forcing a split in the peloton in the final kilometre. They would not reap the rewards though as Gaviria sailed to the win ahead of Sagan.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|4:09:31
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|5
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|7
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|8
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|9
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|10
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:06
|12
|Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|13
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|15
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|17
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|22
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|24
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|25
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|27
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|28
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|29
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|30
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|32
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|34
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|35
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|36
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|37
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|38
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|39
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|40
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|41
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|42
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|43
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|44
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|45
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|46
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|48
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|49
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|52
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|53
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|54
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|55
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|56
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|57
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|58
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|60
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|61
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|62
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|64
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|65
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|66
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|67
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|68
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|69
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|70
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|71
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|72
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|73
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:17
|74
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|75
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|77
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|78
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|79
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|80
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|81
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:22
|82
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|83
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|84
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|85
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|86
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:42
|87
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:00:43
|88
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|89
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|90
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|91
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|92
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|93
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|94
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:48
|95
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:52
|96
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:06
|97
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:28
|99
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|100
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:38
|101
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|102
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:46
|103
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:06
|104
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|105
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|106
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:14
|107
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|109
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|110
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:02:58
|111
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|112
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|113
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|114
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|115
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:12
|116
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|117
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|118
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|119
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|120
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:04:03
|121
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|122
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|123
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:11
|124
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|125
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|126
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|127
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|128
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|129
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|130
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|131
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|132
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|133
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|134
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|135
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|136
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|137
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|138
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|139
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|140
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|141
|Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|142
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|143
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|144
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|145
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|146
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|147
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|148
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|149
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|150
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|151
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:07:13
|152
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:08:20
|153
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|154
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|155
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|156
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|157
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|158
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|159
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|3
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|4
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|6
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|7
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|5
|8
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|4
|9
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|4
|10
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|4
|11
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|12
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|13
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|2
|14
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|15
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|pts
|2
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|3
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|4
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick-Step Floors
|12:28:39
|2
|Lotto Soudal
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:06
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|5
|FDJ
|6
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|Team UAE Emirates
|0:00:12
|8
|Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|Movistar Team
|10
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|Team Sunweb
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|14
|Androni Sidermec Bottecchia
|15
|Astana Pro Team
|16
|Cannondale-Drapac
|17
|Bahrain-Merida
|18
|Dimension Data
|0:00:43
|19
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:54
|20
|Orica-Scott
|0:01:04
|21
|Bardiani CSF
|0:04:00
|22
|Team Novo Nordisk
|0:09:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|25:44:28
|2
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:50
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:06
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:15
|5
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:19
|6
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:23
|7
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:01:30
|8
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:32
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:37
|10
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:59
|11
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:03
|12
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:17
|13
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:19
|14
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:36
|15
|Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|0:02:40
|16
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:02:56
|17
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:09
|18
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:32
|19
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|20
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:39
|21
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:42
|22
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:03:52
|23
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:37
|24
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:05:04
|25
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:33
|26
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:56
|27
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:07:37
|28
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:44
|29
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:10:19
|30
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:12:05
|31
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|0:12:12
|32
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:13
|33
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:13:42
|34
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
|0:14:13
|35
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:16:12
|36
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:41
|37
|Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
|0:17:20
|38
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:17:30
|39
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:19:00
|40
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
|0:19:23
|41
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:28
|42
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:19:41
|43
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:20:11
|44
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:13
|45
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:20:25
|46
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:21:34
|47
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:21:47
|48
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|0:22:22
|49
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:25:06
|50
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:26:11
|51
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:15
|52
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:22
|53
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:27:30
|54
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:28:00
|55
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:28:41
|56
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|0:29:15
|57
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:29:25
|58
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:29:55
|59
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:18
|60
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:30:26
|61
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:05
|62
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:32:08
|63
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:32:51
|64
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:33:06
|65
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:33:46
|66
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:33:56
|67
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:34:03
|68
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:14
|69
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:20
|70
|Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:34:32
|71
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:34:48
|72
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:35:09
|73
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:36:11
|74
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:36:15
|75
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|76
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:36:55
|77
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
|0:37:47
|78
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:39:04
|79
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:40:10
|80
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:40:31
|81
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:41:12
|82
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:41:20
|83
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|0:42:53
|84
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:43:39
|85
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:44:11
|86
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:44:44
|87
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:45:10
|88
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:45:33
|89
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:46:20
|90
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:46:56
|91
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:47:57
|92
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
|0:48:07
|93
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:48:41
|94
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:50:23
|95
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:50:40
|96
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:51:52
|97
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:52:25
|98
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:53:21
|99
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:53:24
|100
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:53:51
|101
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:54:15
|102
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:54:23
|103
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:54:33
|104
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:54:34
|105
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:56:20
|106
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:56:44
|107
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:57:24
|108
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:57:29
|109
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:58:15
|110
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:59:11
|111
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:59:39
|112
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|113
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:59:41
|114
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|1:00:19
|115
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:00:22
|116
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:00:47
|117
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|1:01:15
|118
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:01:16
|119
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:02:24
|120
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|1:02:37
|121
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|1:02:51
|122
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:02:55
|123
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:02:56
|124
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:03:07
|125
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|1:03:18
|126
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:03:21
|127
|Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:03:45
|128
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:04:09
|129
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:05:05
|130
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:05:41
|131
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:06:37
|132
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:06:47
|133
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:06:53
|134
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1:07:52
|135
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:08:02
|136
|Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1:08:34
|137
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|1:09:00
|138
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|1:09:14
|139
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|1:10:03
|140
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1:10:15
|141
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:10:41
|142
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:11:59
|143
|Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:12:07
|144
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
|1:12:30
|145
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|1:13:12
|146
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1:13:32
|147
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:13:56
|148
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:14:03
|149
|Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1:14:28
|150
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:14:31
|151
|David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:16:38
|152
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:18:54
|153
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:19:07
|154
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:19:23
|155
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:20:02
|156
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:20:53
|157
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|1:21:06
|158
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1:21:44
|159
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:22:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|42
|pts
|2
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|40
|3
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|29
|4
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|19
|5
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|17
|6
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|15
|7
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|12
|9
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|12
|10
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9
|11
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|12
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|13
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|7
|14
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|15
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|7
|16
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|7
|17
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|18
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|7
|19
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|20
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|21
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|22
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
|6
|23
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|24
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|5
|25
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|5
|26
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|5
|27
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|5
|28
|Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky
|5
|29
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|18
|pts
|2
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|16
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|15
|4
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|11
|5
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|5
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|5
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|5
|8
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
|5
|9
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|5
|10
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|11
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|12
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|3
|13
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|14
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|3
|15
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|16
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|3
|17
|Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|18
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|19
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|20
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|21
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|2
|22
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|23
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|24
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|25
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|26
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|27
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|1
|28
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|29
|Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|30
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli
|25:47:08
|2
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:16
|3
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:13:32
|4
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:26:01
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:27:38
|6
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:25
|7
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:30:11
|8
|Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
|0:30:26
|9
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:31:40
|10
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:33:31
|11
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:41:31
|12
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:45:17
|13
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:46:01
|14
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:47:43
|15
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors
|0:51:11
|16
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:51:35
|17
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|0:54:49
|18
|Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:55:35
|19
|Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:57:42
|20
|Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:58:36
|21
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:00:41
|22
|Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:01:29
|23
|Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|1:03:57
|24
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|1:04:07
|25
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:11:23
|26
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:16:43
|27
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1:17:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|76:29:59
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:03:22
|3
|Team Sky
|0:07:32
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:14:11
|5
|FDJ
|0:15:20
|6
|Orica-Scott
|0:15:22
|7
|Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:14
|8
|Androni Sidermec Bottecchia
|0:16:46
|9
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:56
|10
|Bahrain-Merida
|0:20:10
|11
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:21:57
|12
|Team Sunweb
|0:23:07
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:26:13
|14
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:52
|15
|Quick-Step Floors
|0:36:16
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|0:38:49
|17
|Cannondale-Drapac
|0:42:38
|18
|Team UAE Emirates
|0:45:17
|19
|Dimension Data
|1:04:38
|20
|Nippo - Vini Fantini
|2:17:46
|21
|Bardiani CSF
|2:41:24
|22
|Team Novo Nordisk
|3:22:22
