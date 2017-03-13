Trending

Tirreno-Adriatico: Gaviria wins in Civitanova Marche

Colombian tops Sagan, Quintana safely home

Image 1 of 53

Fernando Gaviria wins stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Fernando Gaviria wins stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 53

A helicopter captures the action during stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico

A helicopter captures the action during stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 53

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 53

Quick-Step's Tom Boonen and Niki Terpstra.

Quick-Step's Tom Boonen and Niki Terpstra.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 53

Team Sky's Mikel Landa takes on food

Team Sky's Mikel Landa takes on food
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 53

BMC in the peloton during stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico

BMC in the peloton during stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 53

Tom Boonern at the head of affairs for Quick-Step

Tom Boonern at the head of affairs for Quick-Step
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 53

Quick-Step's Iljo Keisse

Quick-Step's Iljo Keisse
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 53

Bart De Clearcq on the front of the peloton during stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Bart De Clearcq on the front of the peloton during stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 53

Fernando Gaviria wins stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Fernando Gaviria wins stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 53

Daryl Impey (Orica-Scott)

Daryl Impey (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 53

BMC Racing's Manuel Quinziato and Rohan Dennis

BMC Racing's Manuel Quinziato and Rohan Dennis
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 53

Ben Gastauer and Davide Ballerini

Ben Gastauer and Davide Ballerini
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 53

Pavel Kochetkov, Alan Marangoni, Ben Gastauer and Davide Ballerini

Pavel Kochetkov, Alan Marangoni, Ben Gastauer and Davide Ballerini
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 53

The day's breakaway in action during stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico

The day's breakaway in action during stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 53

Peter Sagan tucks in for a descent.

Peter Sagan tucks in for a descent.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 53

Fernando Gaviria wins stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Fernando Gaviria wins stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 53

A helicopter captures the action during stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico

A helicopter captures the action during stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 53

Scenery along the route of stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Scenery along the route of stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 53

Scenery along the route of stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Scenery along the route of stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 53

Scott Thwaites on a descent during stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Scott Thwaites on a descent during stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 53

Arley Egan bernal in the white jersey during stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Arley Egan bernal in the white jersey during stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 53

Stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 53

The peloton waits for a train

The peloton waits for a train
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 53

A train passes in front of the stopped peloton in Tirreno-Adriatico

A train passes in front of the stopped peloton in Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 53

The start of stage 7 in Ascoli Piceno

The start of stage 7 in Ascoli Piceno
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 53

Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe)

Peter Sagan (Bora-hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 53

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 53

The start in Ascoli Piceno

The start in Ascoli Piceno
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 53

Elia Viviani (Sky)

Elia Viviani (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 53

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 53

Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal)

Bart De Clercq (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 53

Daryl Impey (Orica-Scott)

Daryl Impey (Orica-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 53

Egan Bernal (Androni Giocattoli)

Egan Bernal (Androni Giocattoli)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 53

Scott Thwaites (Dimension Data)

Scott Thwaites (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 53

A helicopter hovers over the bunch on Stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico

A helicopter hovers over the bunch on Stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 53

The peloton stopped at the level crossing

The peloton stopped at the level crossing
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 53

Tom Boonen (Quick-Step Floors)

Tom Boonen (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 53

The breakaway was forced to stop after the peloton behind waited for a train to cross

The breakaway was forced to stop after the peloton behind waited for a train to cross
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 53

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha-Alpecin) leads the breakaway

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha-Alpecin) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 53

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha-Alpecin) leads the breakaway

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha-Alpecin) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 53

Joonas Henttala (Novo Nordisk) leads the breakaway in Tirreno-Adriatico

Joonas Henttala (Novo Nordisk) leads the breakaway in Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 53

The breakaway on stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico

The breakaway on stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 53

Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale)

Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 53

Stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 53

Stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 53

Stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 53

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 53

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha-Alpecin) takes the pause in stride

Pavel Kochetkov (Katusha-Alpecin) takes the pause in stride
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 53

The breakaway stopped in Tirreno-Adriatico

The breakaway stopped in Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 53

Officials stopped the breakaway to re-establish the gap to the peloton

Officials stopped the breakaway to re-establish the gap to the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 53

Joonas Henttala (Novo Nordisk) takes time to refuel while stopped

Joonas Henttala (Novo Nordisk) takes time to refuel while stopped
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 53

Stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) held off a fast charging Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) to take victory in Civitanova Marche on the penultimate stage of Tirreno-Adriatico. Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) came through on their coattails to take the third spot.

It was a fast and furious finish that didn't always look like it was in the control of the sprinters' teams but Quick-Step Floors maintained a presence in most of the action, ensuring they had a card to play whatever the conclusion.

An attack from Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), which was initially marked by Quick-Step's Bob Jungels, saw Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) and Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) jump clear with just under eight kilometres to go. Sagan tried to follow but Gaviria was smart enough to get onto his wheel.

The acceleration neutralised Felline and Terpstra's move as the route turned back onto the seafront with less than three kilometres remaining. Quick-Step, with the assistance of fellow Belgian outfit Lotto Soudal, bullied the peloton through the last few twists and turns. The high speed and tight turns caused a split in the bunch with around 15 riders, including Gaviria and Sagan, breaking clear within the final kilometre.

Gaviria still had plenty of support from his teammates and was unleashed by a good lead-out from Matteo Trentin. It looked like perhaps he had got it wrong as Sagan moved right to go around the Colombian but he had the pace to keep the world champion at bay and take the win.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished safely in the main bunch to keep his lead in the overall classification. He leads Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) by 50 seconds with Rohan Dennis in third at 1:06 with just a time trial to come.

How it happened

After two gruelling days over the weekend, the terrain eased up as Tirreno-Adriatico approached its climax. There have not been many chances for the true sprinters in the 2017 edition, but this was expected to be one of those. Stage 6 would bring the peloton 168 kilometres from Ascoli Piceno to Civitanova Marche on the Macerata coast.

Having won on the Terminillo on Saturday, Quintana sat atop the standings in the morning and would be hoping for an easy day out before the concluding time trial on Tuesday.

The rest of the peloton was in much the same mind as the race leader, and they allowed a seven-man move escape almost immediately. There were a few familiar names amongst them with Alan Marangoni (Nippo-vini Fantini), Davide Ballerini, Raffaello Bonusi (Androni Giocattoli), Mirco Maestri (Bardiani-CSF) all making it into the break for the umpteenth time. Simone Andreetta (Androni Giocattoli), Ben Gastauer (AG2R La Mondiale) and Jonas Henttala (Novo Nordisk) completed the make-up of the initial attacking group. Katusha-Alpecin's Pavel Kochetkov was stuck in no man's land for some time before making contact with the seven up front.

Dimension Data assumed the front of the peloton for much of the day, keen to give Cavendish a chance at contesting a sprint, and giving Movistar a bit of a break. Meanwhile, Orica-Scott's bad week continued as Luke Durbridge climbed off early in the day. The team has already lost several riders, including their sprinter Caleb Ewan.

A few riders lighter, the peloton forged on, and after allowing the move to close in on the three-minute mark, they brought it back down to much closer to two minutes. Their progress was halted though when they were forced to wait for several minutes at a level crossing, allowing the breakaway to carry on unhindered.

The peloton was back on its merry way when the race jury decided that they needed to level the playing field and stopped the breakaway less than a kilometre from the top of the solitary classified climb of the day. After a short hiatus, they were given the green light, and Marangoni took the points with no competition.

During the confusion, the advantage had ballooned past five minutes but it was brought back under three by the stoppage on the climb and would carry on tumbling in the second half of the stage. With 35 kilometres to go, Henttala became the first of the eight-man break to falter, and the remaining escapees had less than a minute on the pack, who had the bit between their teeth.

With the second of the intermediate sprints at 14 kilometres to go, the remainder of the breakaway resisted the chase as long as they could. The entry into Civitanova Marche was at times tight and technical, and the peloton was more than happy to leave them out there. Maestri brought them across the finish line for the first time to take the points again at the intermediate sprint. It would not be enough to take the points classification, with Sagan mopping up plenty at the finish.

The peloton continued to slowly but surely eat away at the gap but tired of the pace, Vincenzo Nibali decided to take things into his hands. The Italian put in a big dig, forcing several riders to chase and the peloton to string out. Nibali went again but could not break the elastic. However, his efforts brought back all but two of the breakaway.

Ballerini and Gastauer were the only two holding out, but a counter attack from Felline soon reeled them in. The Italian brought with him Matteo Cattaneo (Androni Giocattoli) and then Terpstra. Behind them, a flurry of action led to Sagan trying to break free with Gaviria.

Aware of the world champion looming behind, Terpstra attacked his break companions, and only the in-form Felline could initially go with him. The attacks were eventually neutralised on the run along the seafront, with Orica-Scott leading the way at just over two kilometres to go, and it would come down to the sprinters after all.

Lotto Soudal drove the race home, forcing a split in the peloton in the final kilometre. They would not reap the rewards though as Gaviria sailed to the win ahead of Sagan. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors4:09:31
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
7Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
8Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini
9Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
10Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:00:06
12Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli
13Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
14Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
15Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
16Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
17Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
18Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
19Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
20Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team
21Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
22Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
23Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
24Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
25Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
26Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac
27Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
28Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott
29Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb
30Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
31Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
32Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
33Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
34Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb
35Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
36Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
37Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
38Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors
39Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
40Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin
41Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
42Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
43Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team
44Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
45Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
46Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
47Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
48Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
49Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
50Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team
51Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
52Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
53Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
54Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
55Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
56Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
57Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
58Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
59Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
60Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
61Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
62Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
63Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
64Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
65Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF
66Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
67Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
68Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ
69Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
70Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
71Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
72Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
73Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:00:17
74Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
75Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
76Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin
77Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
78Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
79Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin
80Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
81Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:00:22
82Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
83Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
84Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
85Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
86Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:42
87Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:00:43
88Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
89Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
90David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
91Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
92Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
93Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida
94Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:48
95Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:00:52
96Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:01:06
97Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
98Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:01:28
99Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
100Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:01:38
101Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
102Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:46
103Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:02:06
104Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
105Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
106Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:14
107Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
108Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
109Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
110Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:02:58
111Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
112Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
113Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
114Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
115William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:03:12
116Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
117Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
118Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
119Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
120Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:04:03
121Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
122Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
123Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:05:11
124Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team
125Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
126Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
127Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
128Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
129Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
130Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
131Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb
132Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk
133Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
134Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
135Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
136Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
137Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data
138Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
139Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky
140Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
141Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
142Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
143Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
144Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
145Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
146Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
147Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF
148Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF
149Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
150Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
151Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:07:13
152Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:08:20
153Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
154Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
155Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
156Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
157Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
158Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
159Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac

Stage 6 Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors12pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe10
3Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
4Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo8
5Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors7
6Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky5
8Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data4
9Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin4
10Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale4
11Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
12Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini3
13Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ2
14Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal1
15Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

KOM 1 - Macerata 84.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5pts
2Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
3Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2
4Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick-Step Floors12:28:39
2Lotto Soudal
3Team Sky0:00:06
4Trek-Segafredo
5FDJ
6Bora-Hansgrohe
7Team UAE Emirates0:00:12
8Katusha-Alpecin
9Movistar Team
10Team LottoNl-Jumbo
11Team Sunweb
12BMC Racing Team
13AG2R La Mondiale
14Androni Sidermec Bottecchia
15Astana Pro Team
16Cannondale-Drapac
17Bahrain-Merida
18Dimension Data0:00:43
19Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:54
20Orica-Scott0:01:04
21Bardiani CSF0:04:00
22Team Novo Nordisk0:09:00

General Classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team25:44:28
2Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:50
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:01:06
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:15
5Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:19
6Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky0:01:23
7Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:30
8Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:32
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:01:37
10Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:59
11Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:03
12Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:17
13Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:19
14Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:36
15Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli0:02:40
16Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:02:56
17Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates0:03:09
18Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:03:32
19Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
20Robert Gesink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:39
21Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:42
22Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:03:52
23Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:37
24Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:05:04
25Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:05:33
26Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:05:56
27Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:07:37
28Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:07:44
29Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:10:19
30Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:12:05
31Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky0:12:12
32Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:13
33Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:13:42
34Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Sunweb0:14:13
35Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:16:12
36Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:16:41
37Diego Rosa (Ita) Team Sky0:17:20
38Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:17:30
39Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:19:00
40Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) FDJ0:19:23
41Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:19:28
42Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:19:41
43Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates0:20:11
44Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:13
45Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:20:25
46Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:21:34
47Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe0:21:47
48Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors0:22:22
49Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin0:25:06
50Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:26:11
51Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:26:15
52Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:26:22
53Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:27:30
54Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe0:28:00
55Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:28:41
56Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott0:29:15
57Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott0:29:25
58Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data0:29:55
59Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:30:18
60Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:30:26
61Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:31:05
62Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:32:08
63Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:32:51
64Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:33:06
65Javier Moreno (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:33:46
66Rein Taaramäe (Est) Katusha-Alpecin0:33:56
67Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:34:03
68Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:34:14
69Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:34:20
70Ángel Vicioso (Spa) Katusha-Alpecin0:34:32
71Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:34:48
72Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:35:09
73Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:36:11
74Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:36:15
75Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
76Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:36:55
77Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:37:47
78Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:39:04
79Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:40:10
80Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:40:31
81Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe0:41:12
82Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:41:20
83Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb0:42:53
84Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:43:39
85Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:44:11
86Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:44:44
87Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:45:10
88Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:45:33
89Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:46:20
90Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:46:56
91Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:47:57
92Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Bahrain-Merida0:48:07
93Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:48:41
94Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:50:23
95Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:50:40
96Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:51:52
97Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:52:25
98Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:53:21
99Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:53:24
100Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:53:51
101Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:54:15
102Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:54:23
103Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:54:33
104Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team0:54:34
105Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:56:20
106Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:56:44
107Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:57:24
108Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:57:29
109Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:58:15
110Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:59:11
111William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:59:39
112Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
113Boy van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:59:41
114Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott1:00:19
115Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1:00:22
116Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:00:47
117Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team1:01:15
118Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:01:16
119Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:02:24
120Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky1:02:37
121Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo1:02:51
122Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe1:02:55
123Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:02:56
124Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb1:03:07
125Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo1:03:18
126Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:03:21
127Hideto Nakane (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:03:45
128Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:04:09
129Roberto Ferrari (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:05:05
130Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:05:41
131Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:06:37
132Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac1:06:47
133Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac1:06:53
134Moreno Moser (Ita) Astana Pro Team1:07:52
135Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk1:08:02
136Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1:08:34
137Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data1:09:00
138Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data1:09:14
139Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team1:10:03
140Manuele Boaro (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1:10:15
141Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo1:10:41
142Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data1:11:59
143Javier Megias (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk1:12:07
144Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data1:12:30
145Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team1:13:12
146Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Sunweb1:13:32
147Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:13:56
148Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:14:03
149Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1:14:28
150Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:14:31
151David Lozano (Spa) Team Novo Nordisk1:16:38
152Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:18:54
153Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk1:19:07
154Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:19:23
155Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb1:20:02
156Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:20:53
157Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk1:21:06
158Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini1:21:44
159Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe1:22:09

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe42pts
2Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF40
3Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky29
4Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb19
5Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team17
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky15
7Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors12
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ12
9Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac12
10Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9
11Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal9
12Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo8
13Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin7
14Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
15Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors7
16Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli7
17Sacha Modolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates7
18Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini7
19Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo6
20Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
21Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli6
22Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-Scott6
23Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
24Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli5
25Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky5
26Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team5
27Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky5
28Mikel Landa (Spa) Team Sky5
29Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin5

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli18pts
2Alan Marangoni (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini16
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team15
4Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky11
5Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team5
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky5
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe5
8Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin5
9Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini5
10Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale-Drapac5
11Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale5
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ3
13Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin3
14Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ3
15Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team3
16Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli3
17Mirco Maestri (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
18Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
19Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Sunweb2
20Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo2
21Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky2
22Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale2
23Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin2
24Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
25Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe1
26Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin1
27Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ1
28Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini1
29Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates1
30Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Androni Giocattoli25:47:08
2Bob Jungels (Lux) Quick-Step Floors0:00:16
3Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:13:32
4Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac0:26:01
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:27:38
6Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:28:25
7Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb0:30:11
8Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky0:30:26
9Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:31:40
10Matej Mohoric (Slo) UAE Team Emirates0:33:31
11Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:41:31
12Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:45:17
13Iuri Filosi (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:46:01
14Davide Ballerini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:47:43
15Fernando Gaviria (Col) Quick-Step Floors0:51:11
16Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:51:35
17Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli0:54:49
18Simone Velasco (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:55:35
19Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:57:42
20Eduard Grosu (Rom) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:58:36
21Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1:00:41
22Luca Wackermann (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:01:29
23Mattia Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli1:03:57
24Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac1:04:07
25Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:11:23
26Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates1:16:43
27Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb1:17:22

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team76:29:59
2BMC Racing Team0:03:22
3Team Sky0:07:32
4Astana Pro Team0:14:11
5FDJ0:15:20
6Orica-Scott0:15:22
7Katusha-Alpecin0:16:14
8Androni Sidermec Bottecchia0:16:46
9AG2R La Mondiale0:19:56
10Bahrain-Merida0:20:10
11Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:21:57
12Team Sunweb0:23:07
13Trek-Segafredo0:26:13
14Bora-Hansgrohe0:29:52
15Quick-Step Floors0:36:16
16Lotto Soudal0:38:49
17Cannondale-Drapac0:42:38
18Team UAE Emirates0:45:17
19Dimension Data1:04:38
20Nippo - Vini Fantini2:17:46
21Bardiani CSF2:41:24
22Team Novo Nordisk3:22:22

