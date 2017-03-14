Trending

Rohan Dennis' BMC Timemachine01 – Gallery

A detailed look at the Tirreno-Adriatico ITT stage-winning bike

Image 1 of 28

Rohan Dennis' BMC Timemachine01

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 2 of 28

The Australian national TT champ is an all black affair

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 3 of 28

The bike features the same wheels that caused the stage one calamity for Team Sky

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 4 of 28

The tubing is BMC's Aerodynamic 01 Premium Carbon

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 5 of 28

The headtube includes fully integrated fork, stem and brakes

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 6 of 28

Rohan Dennis' name adorns the top tube

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 7 of 28

Four bolts secure the seat post in position

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 8 of 28

Wider seat stays can encourage better airflow around the rear wheel

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 9 of 28

Dennis' bike is equipped with a SRM powermeter

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 10 of 28

56-44T chainrings for the Australian

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 11 of 28

Dennis opts for a Fizik Ares saddle

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 12 of 28

A look at the 3T cockpit

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 13 of 28

Dennis chooses BMC's Flat-Cockpit as opposed to V-Cockpit option

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 14 of 28

The same wheel that collapsed for Gianni Moscon during stage one

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 15 of 28

The integrated stem/fork features 'Hidden Brake Booster Technology'

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 16 of 28

Narrow down tube and wide bottom bracket shell for aerodynamics and power transfer

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 17 of 28

Dennis is running an 11-25T Dura-Ace cassette

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 18 of 28

Vittoria tubular tyres

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 19 of 28

A closer look at the front end of the bike and the integrated front brake to the rear of the fork

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 20 of 28

The shifters are located on the end of the bar extensions

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 21 of 28

A closer look at the integrated front brake

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 22 of 28

The seat tube is shaped around the rear wheel to improve air flow around the bike

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 23 of 28

The rear brake is located underneath the chain stays

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 24 of 28

The integrated stem and fork isn't as aerodynamic when the bars are turned

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 25 of 28

Another look at Rohan Dennis' cockpit

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 26 of 28

Dennis' saddle is set far forward

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 27 of 28

Conservative BMC decals on the frame

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 28 of 28

Another look at the wide bottom bracket housing

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) surged to victory on the final day of Tirreno-Adriatico, not only securing his place on the podium, but also leapfrogging Thibaut Pinot into second place. The Australian national time trial champion came in three seconds ahead of Jos van Emden and was BMC's second stage victory following the opening stage’s team time trial of the race.

The new BMC Timemachine01 is equipped with full Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 gearing, integrated brakes and the same PRO Textreme carbon wheels that failed and cost Team Sky any chance of GC success in the opening stage of the race.

Dennis opted to run Shimano Dura-Ace 56-44T chainrings, a Shimano Dura-Ace 11-25T cassette and 175mm crankarms connected to the SRM powermeter.

The integrated 'Flat-Cockpit' from BMC is paired with 3T extensions, a small amount of bar tape and a few square centimetres of grip tape on the lower part of the handlebars.

Check out the gallery above for a closer look at Dennis' stage-winning bike.

Frame: BMC TimeMachine01 – size ML
Handlebar: BMC Flat-Cockpit and 3T extensions
Front brake: BMC TimeMachine
Rear brake: BMC TimeMachine
Brake levers: Shimano Dura-Ace 
Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 FD-9070
Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 RD-9070
Shift buttons: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2
Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace CS-9000, 11-25T
Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace CN-9000
Crankset: SRM Shimano 11-speed, 175mm, 56/44T
Pedals: Shimano 9000 Dura-Ace
Front wheel: PRO Three Spoke Textreme tubular
Rear disc: PRO Disc Textreme tubular
Front tyre: Vittoria tubular
Rear tyre: Vittoria tubular
Saddle: Fizik Ares
Seatpost: BMC TimeMachine carbon
Computer: SRM Power Control 8


Critical measurements
Rider's height: 1.82m (5ft 11in)
Rider's weight: 71kg (156lb)