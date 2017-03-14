Rohan Dennis' BMC Timemachine01 – Gallery

A detailed look at the Tirreno-Adriatico ITT stage-winning bike
Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) surged to victory on the final day of Tirreno-Adriatico, not only securing his place on the podium, but also leapfrogging Thibaut Pinot into second place. The Australian national time trial champion came in three seconds ahead of Jos van Emden and was BMC's second stage victory following the opening stage’s team time trial of the race.
The new BMC Timemachine01 is equipped with full Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 gearing, integrated brakes and the same PRO Textreme carbon wheels that failed and cost Team Sky any chance of GC success in the opening stage of the race.
Dennis opted to run Shimano Dura-Ace 56-44T chainrings, a Shimano Dura-Ace 11-25T cassette and 175mm crankarms connected to the SRM powermeter.
The integrated 'Flat-Cockpit' from BMC is paired with 3T extensions, a small amount of bar tape and a few square centimetres of grip tape on the lower part of the handlebars.
Frame: BMC TimeMachine01 – size ML Handlebar: BMC Flat-Cockpit and 3T extensions Front brake: BMC TimeMachine Rear brake: BMC TimeMachine Brake levers: Shimano Dura-Ace Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 FD-9070 Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 RD-9070 Shift buttons: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace CS-9000, 11-25T Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace CN-9000 Crankset: SRM Shimano 11-speed, 175mm, 56/44T Pedals: Shimano 9000 Dura-Ace Front wheel: PRO Three Spoke Textreme tubular Rear disc: PRO Disc Textreme tubular Front tyre: Vittoria tubular Rear tyre: Vittoria tubular Saddle: Fizik Ares Seatpost: BMC TimeMachine carbon Computer: SRM Power Control 8