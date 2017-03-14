Rohan Dennis' BMC Timemachine01 – Gallery

Image 1 of 28 Rohan Dennis' BMC Timemachine01 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 28 The Australian national TT champ is an all black affair (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 28 The bike features the same wheels that caused the stage one calamity for Team Sky (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 28 The tubing is BMC's Aerodynamic 01 Premium Carbon (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 28 The headtube includes fully integrated fork, stem and brakes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 28 Rohan Dennis' name adorns the top tube (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 28 Four bolts secure the seat post in position (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 28 Wider seat stays can encourage better airflow around the rear wheel (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 9 of 28 Dennis' bike is equipped with a SRM powermeter (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 28 56-44T chainrings for the Australian (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 11 of 28 Dennis opts for a Fizik Ares saddle (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 12 of 28 A look at the 3T cockpit (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 13 of 28 Dennis chooses BMC's Flat-Cockpit as opposed to V-Cockpit option (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 14 of 28 The same wheel that collapsed for Gianni Moscon during stage one (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 15 of 28 The integrated stem/fork features 'Hidden Brake Booster Technology' (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 16 of 28 Narrow down tube and wide bottom bracket shell for aerodynamics and power transfer (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 17 of 28 Dennis is running an 11-25T Dura-Ace cassette (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 18 of 28 Vittoria tubular tyres (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 19 of 28 A closer look at the front end of the bike and the integrated front brake to the rear of the fork (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 20 of 28 The shifters are located on the end of the bar extensions (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 21 of 28 A closer look at the integrated front brake (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 22 of 28 The seat tube is shaped around the rear wheel to improve air flow around the bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 23 of 28 The rear brake is located underneath the chain stays (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 24 of 28 The integrated stem and fork isn't as aerodynamic when the bars are turned (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 25 of 28 Another look at Rohan Dennis' cockpit (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 26 of 28 Dennis' saddle is set far forward (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 27 of 28 Conservative BMC decals on the frame (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 28 of 28 Another look at the wide bottom bracket housing (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Rohan Dennis (BMC Racing) surged to victory on the final day of Tirreno-Adriatico, not only securing his place on the podium, but also leapfrogging Thibaut Pinot into second place. The Australian national time trial champion came in three seconds ahead of Jos van Emden and was BMC's second stage victory following the opening stage’s team time trial of the race.

The new BMC Timemachine01 is equipped with full Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 gearing, integrated brakes and the same PRO Textreme carbon wheels that failed and cost Team Sky any chance of GC success in the opening stage of the race.

Dennis opted to run Shimano Dura-Ace 56-44T chainrings, a Shimano Dura-Ace 11-25T cassette and 175mm crankarms connected to the SRM powermeter.

The integrated 'Flat-Cockpit' from BMC is paired with 3T extensions, a small amount of bar tape and a few square centimetres of grip tape on the lower part of the handlebars.

Frame: BMC TimeMachine01 – size ML

Handlebar: BMC Flat-Cockpit and 3T extensions

Front brake: BMC TimeMachine

Rear brake: BMC TimeMachine

Brake levers: Shimano Dura-Ace

Front derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 FD-9070

Rear derailleur: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 RD-9070

Shift buttons: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2

Cassette: Shimano Dura-Ace CS-9000, 11-25T

Chain: Shimano Dura-Ace CN-9000

Crankset: SRM Shimano 11-speed, 175mm, 56/44T

Pedals: Shimano 9000 Dura-Ace

Front wheel: PRO Three Spoke Textreme tubular

Rear disc: PRO Disc Textreme tubular

Front tyre: Vittoria tubular

Rear tyre: Vittoria tubular

Saddle: Fizik Ares

Seatpost: BMC TimeMachine carbon

Computer: SRM Power Control 8



Critical measurements

Rider's height: 1.82m (5ft 11in)

Rider's weight: 71kg (156lb)