Tirreno-Adriatico stage 6 highlights - Video

Fernando Gaviria wins stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) won the penultimate stage of Tirreno-Adriatico. Gaviria edged out Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), who had tried to come around the Colombian in the final metres but fell short.

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) rounded out the podium places, while Nairo Quintana (Movistar) maintained his race lead.

After two tough days over the weekend, the peloton wanted to take things a little easier on this flatter of days. The day was marked by an eight-man breakaway that never had much of an advantage but stayed away until a flurry of attacks ended their day inside the final 20 kilometres.

Tirreno-Adriatico will come to a conclusion with a 10km time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto.

