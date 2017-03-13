Tirreno-Adriatico stage 6 highlights - Video
Gaviria edges out Sagan
Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors) won the penultimate stage of Tirreno-Adriatico. Gaviria edged out Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), who had tried to come around the Colombian in the final metres but fell short.
Related Articles
Gaviria: This year we will be more prepared for Milan-San Remo finale
Tirreno-Adriatico: Gaviria wins in Civitanova Marche
Sagan shrugs off sprint defeat at Tirreno-Adriatico
Start times for crucial Tirreno-Adriatico time trial
Stuyven shows form in Tirreno-Adriatico sprint finish
Tirreno-Adriatico time trial becomes a fight for final podium places
Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) rounded out the podium places, while Nairo Quintana (Movistar) maintained his race lead.
After two tough days over the weekend, the peloton wanted to take things a little easier on this flatter of days. The day was marked by an eight-man breakaway that never had much of an advantage but stayed away until a flurry of attacks ended their day inside the final 20 kilometres.
Tirreno-Adriatico will come to a conclusion with a 10km time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto.
Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy