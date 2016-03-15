Tirreno-Adriatico: Van Avermaet claims overall victory
Cancellara wins final time trial
Stage 7: San Benedetto del Tronto - San Benedetto del Tronto (ITT)
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) edged out world champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) by a solitary second to claim Tirreno-Adriatico, while Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) continued his fine start to the season by cruising to victory in the concluding time trial in San Benedetto de Tronto.
In years past, the short time trial along the seafront of Adriatic town has sometimes been anti-climactic in feel, but this time out 10.1km test provided a gripping denouement to a most unusual edition of the Race of the Two Seas.
The cancellation of Sunday’s mountain stage to Monte San Vicino changed the complexion of the race, giving Van Avermaert and Sagan a rare opportunity to vie for overall honours, and they showed they deserved that chance by stealing off the front in the finale at Cepagatti on Monday.
Van Avermaet’s stage win there put him into the blue jersey and he began the final time trial holding a 7-second lead over Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep), with Sagan a further second behind in third.
At the midway point on Tuesday, that trio were locked closely together, as Sagan went through the 4.5km mark one second quicker than Van Avermaet and two ahead of Stybar, and it became a matter of staying power over the back end of the course.
Stybar, shoulders already swaying, was the first to yield, and he struggled in the second part of the time trial, and he would slip off the virtual podium and drop all the way to 7th place in the final general classification.
Sagan, wearing the red jersey of points classification leader, hurled himself into the corners in the finale, stomping on the pedals to clock a time of 11:32, good enough for 11th place on the stage.
The Slovak then endured a tense wait by the finish line to see if he had broken the hex and recorded his first victory since winning the World Championships road race in Richmond last autumn.
As Van Avermaet entered the final kilometre, it was obvious that Sagan had stretched out his advantage on the latter part of the course, and by the time he reached the finishing straight, it was clear that, however it fell, the race would be decided by a second or so at most.
Van Avermaet duly stopped the clock in 11:39, just enough to fend off Sagan’s stout challenge and claim an unlikely overall victory at Tirreno-Adriatico. It also continued the Belgian’s recent sequence of wins at the expense of the world champion.
Once the eternal second, Van Avermaet’s last four victories have come ahead of Sagan, as he beat him into second place in Rodez at last year’s Tour de France, at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad last month, at Cepagatti in Tirreno-Adriatico on Monday and once more in the final overall standings.
Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) moved up to third overall after Tuesday’s time trial, having begun the day in fourth place at 21 seconds and an outside threat for overall honours. In the event, the Luxembourger was two seconds slower than Van Avermaet, but it was enough to bump onto the final step of the podium, 23 seconds down.
FDJ’s Sebastien Reichenbach and Thibaut Pinot each produced fine time trials to move up to 4th and 5th on the general classification, just one second behind Jungels, while Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) – so disappointed by the cancellation of Sunday’s stage – salvaged a haul of WorldTour points by placing 6th overall, 29 seconds down.
Cancellara on song for La Classicissima
The battle for stage honours was decided long before the final starters as Fabian Cancellara scorched around the 10.1km course at an average speed of 54.431kph. That was some 13 seconds quicker than early pace-setter Johan Le Bon (FDJ) and nobody would come any closer to the Swiss for the remainder of the afternoon.
World time trial champion Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) and former hour record holder Alex Dowsett (Movistar) placed third and fourth, but they were fully 15 seconds down on the flying Cancellara, who continued his fine start to his final season in the professional ranks.
It was Cancellara’s fourth win of the season, after triumphs at the Challenge Mallorca in January, the Volta ao Algarve time trial last month and Strade Bianche ten days ago, but he looked to downplay the state of his form.
“I don’t think it’s incredible, it’s more like business as usual,” Cancellara said. “The parcours seemed to be faster this year because of the weather, and I just did what I had to do.”
His rivals for Milan-San Remo will have taken notice, though Cancellara was quick to inssit out that the men at the business end of the general classification were bigger favourites for La Primavera than he.
“For me it’s now recovery mode because I hadn’t the best feeling this week,” he said. “You see Van Avermaet, Sagan and Stybar had a nice battle. They’re the guys to watch, the pressure and responsibility goes to them.”
Tirreno-Adriatico is over but the mind games are only beginning. Milan-San Remo awaits.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:08
|2
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:13
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:15
|4
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|5
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:17
|6
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:18
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:19
|8
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:20
|9
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:22
|10
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:24
|11
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|12
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|13
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|14
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:25
|15
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:26
|17
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:00:27
|18
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|19
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|20
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:28
|21
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:30
|22
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:00:31
|23
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:33
|26
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:34
|27
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|28
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:35
|29
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:36
|30
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|31
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:37
|32
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:38
|33
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:39
|35
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|36
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|37
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|38
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:40
|39
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:00:41
|40
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:42
|41
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|42
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:44
|43
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|44
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:45
|45
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|46
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:46
|47
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|48
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|49
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|50
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|51
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|52
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:47
|53
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:48
|54
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:49
|55
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|56
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:50
|57
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|58
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|59
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|60
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:51
|61
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|62
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|63
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|64
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|65
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|66
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:53
|67
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|68
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|69
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|71
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:54
|73
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:55
|76
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|77
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:56
|78
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|79
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:57
|81
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|82
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:58
|83
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|84
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|85
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:59
|86
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|87
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:00
|88
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
|90
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:01
|91
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|92
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:02
|93
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|94
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:03
|95
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|96
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|97
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|98
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|99
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:04
|100
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:05
|101
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:06
|102
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|103
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|104
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:07
|105
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:08
|106
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:09
|107
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|108
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|109
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|110
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:10
|111
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|112
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|113
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|114
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|115
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|116
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:11
|117
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|118
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|119
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|120
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|121
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:12
|122
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:13
|124
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:14
|125
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:15
|126
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:16
|127
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|128
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:18
|129
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|130
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|131
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|132
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:19
|133
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:20
|134
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:22
|135
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:23
|136
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|137
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:24
|138
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|139
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:25
|140
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|141
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:26
|142
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:27
|143
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:28
|144
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:29
|145
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:01:30
|146
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|147
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|148
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|149
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:31
|150
|Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:01:35
|151
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:01:37
|152
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|153
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:38
|154
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|155
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:39
|156
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:40
|157
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|158
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:01:43
|159
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:01:45
|160
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|161
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:47
|162
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:48
|163
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:01:51
|164
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:01:53
|165
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:01:54
|166
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|167
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|168
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:59
|169
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:05
|170
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:07
|171
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:38
|172
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:00
|OTL
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:03:16
|OTL
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:04:05
|OTL
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|0:04:22
|DNS
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|pts
|2
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|10
|3
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|4
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|7
|5
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|6
|6
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|5
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|4
|8
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|3
|9
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|FDJ
|0:34:22
|2
|Tinkoff Team
|0:00:13
|3
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:15
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:00:17
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:20
|6
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:24
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:28
|8
|Dimension Data
|0:00:30
|9
|Team Sky
|0:00:47
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:57
|11
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:06
|12
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:13
|13
|Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:33
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:45
|17
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:51
|18
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:52
|19
|Team Katusha
|0:01:56
|20
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:57
|21
|Lampre - Merida
|0:01:58
|22
|Bardiani CSF
|0:02:34
|23
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:03:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20:42:22
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:23
|4
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|0:00:24
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:29
|7
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:33
|8
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:39
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:45
|10
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:48
|11
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:49
|12
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:52
|13
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:54
|14
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:55
|15
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:57
|16
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:04
|17
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:01:06
|18
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:07
|19
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:11
|20
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:15
|21
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:22
|22
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:27
|23
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:32
|24
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:38
|25
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:54
|26
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:55
|27
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:00
|28
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:02:08
|29
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:38
|30
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:42
|31
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:02:45
|32
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:54
|33
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:57
|34
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:05
|35
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:03:08
|36
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:03:09
|37
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:16
|38
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:17
|39
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:24
|40
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:03:40
|41
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:43
|42
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:14
|43
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:15
|44
|Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:04:19
|45
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:23
|46
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:33
|47
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:41
|48
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:04:58
|49
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:34
|50
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:05:39
|51
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:14
|52
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:17
|53
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:06:24
|54
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:09
|55
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:12
|56
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:07:17
|57
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:19
|58
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:08:01
|59
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:08:02
|60
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:18
|61
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:18
|62
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:22
|63
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:09:32
|64
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:07
|65
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:10:21
|66
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:11:01
|67
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:11:06
|68
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|69
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:12
|70
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:11:42
|71
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:54
|72
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:59
|73
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:10
|74
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:12:17
|75
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:39
|76
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:12:40
|77
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|78
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:44
|79
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:45
|80
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:13:01
|81
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|82
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:19
|83
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:04
|84
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|85
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:14:09
|86
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:14:10
|87
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:14:30
|88
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:33
|89
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:36
|90
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:14:52
|91
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:15:03
|92
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:15:12
|93
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:15:16
|94
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:15:26
|95
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|96
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:15:29
|97
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:30
|98
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:16:00
|99
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:16:19
|100
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:52
|102
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|103
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:17:09
|104
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:14
|105
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:41
|106
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:49
|107
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:56
|108
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:17:57
|109
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:03
|110
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:18:10
|111
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:18:15
|112
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|0:18:20
|113
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:18:26
|114
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:54
|115
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:19:08
|116
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:19:21
|117
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:34
|118
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:19:42
|119
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:19:59
|120
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:20:23
|121
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:20:29
|122
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:21:18
|123
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|124
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:21:28
|125
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:21:33
|126
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:21:53
|127
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:22:03
|128
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:22
|129
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:41
|130
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:22:49
|131
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:23:04
|132
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:23:06
|133
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:20
|134
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:23:27
|135
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:23:50
|136
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:24:06
|137
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:13
|138
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:26
|139
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:24:36
|140
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:25:16
|141
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:26:11
|142
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:26:19
|143
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:26:49
|144
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:27:59
|145
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:28:00
|146
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:28:05
|147
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:20
|148
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:28:28
|149
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:28:29
|150
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:28:44
|151
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:10
|152
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:26
|153
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:30:39
|154
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:53
|155
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:18
|156
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:31:22
|157
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:31:28
|158
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:31:31
|159
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:32:11
|160
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:32:41
|161
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:33:57
|162
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:34:13
|163
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:34:24
|164
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:34:32
|165
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:35:30
|166
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:35:32
|167
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:36:33
|168
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:36:38
|169
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:38:21
|170
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:38:49
|171
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:41:33
|172
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:43:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|37
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|4
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|5
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|6
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|7
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|12
|8
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|12
|9
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|11
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|10
|12
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|13
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|10
|14
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|10
|15
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|10
|16
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|17
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|8
|18
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|19
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|8
|20
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|21
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|22
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|7
|23
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|7
|24
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|7
|25
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|26
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|27
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|28
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|6
|29
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|6
|30
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|31
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|32
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|5
|33
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|34
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|35
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|5
|36
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|37
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|38
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|39
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|3
|40
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|41
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|42
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|2
|43
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|44
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|2
|45
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|46
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|47
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|48
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|11
|pts
|2
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|10
|3
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|8
|4
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|5
|6
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|5
|7
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|8
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|10
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|3
|11
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|12
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|13
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|14
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|15
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|16
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|2
|17
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|18
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|19
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|20
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1
|21
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|22
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|23
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20:42:45
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:48
|3
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:45
|4
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:51
|5
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:52
|6
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:18
|7
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:56
|8
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:39
|9
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:55
|10
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:10:38
|11
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:31
|12
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:16
|13
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:21
|14
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:22
|15
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:38
|16
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:13:46
|17
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:56
|18
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:17:47
|19
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:19:11
|20
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:19:19
|21
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:20:00
|22
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:21:30
|23
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:22:26
|24
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:28:21
|25
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:31:08
|26
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:32:18
|27
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:34:09
|28
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:38:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|61:19:51
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:00:21
|3
|Team Sky
|0:00:38
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:59
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:52
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:23
|7
|Tinkoff Team
|0:03:03
|8
|Dimension Data
|0:03:27
|9
|LTS
|0:04:35
|10
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:36
|11
|FDJ
|0:05:24
|12
|IAM
|0:05:25
|13
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:07:52
|14
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:07:53
|15
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:09:57
|16
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:03
|17
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|18
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:23
|19
|Team Katusha
|0:15:23
|20
|TLJ
|0:16:21
|21
|Lampre - Merida
|0:19:15
|22
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:32:35
|23
|Bardiani CSF
|0:36:40
