Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) edged out world champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) by a solitary second to claim Tirreno-Adriatico, while Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) continued his fine start to the season by cruising to victory in the concluding time trial in San Benedetto de Tronto.

In years past, the short time trial along the seafront of Adriatic town has sometimes been anti-climactic in feel, but this time out 10.1km test provided a gripping denouement to a most unusual edition of the Race of the Two Seas.

The cancellation of Sunday’s mountain stage to Monte San Vicino changed the complexion of the race, giving Van Avermaert and Sagan a rare opportunity to vie for overall honours, and they showed they deserved that chance by stealing off the front in the finale at Cepagatti on Monday.

Van Avermaet’s stage win there put him into the blue jersey and he began the final time trial holding a 7-second lead over Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep), with Sagan a further second behind in third.

At the midway point on Tuesday, that trio were locked closely together, as Sagan went through the 4.5km mark one second quicker than Van Avermaet and two ahead of Stybar, and it became a matter of staying power over the back end of the course.

Stybar, shoulders already swaying, was the first to yield, and he struggled in the second part of the time trial, and he would slip off the virtual podium and drop all the way to 7th place in the final general classification.

Sagan, wearing the red jersey of points classification leader, hurled himself into the corners in the finale, stomping on the pedals to clock a time of 11:32, good enough for 11th place on the stage.

The Slovak then endured a tense wait by the finish line to see if he had broken the hex and recorded his first victory since winning the World Championships road race in Richmond last autumn.

As Van Avermaet entered the final kilometre, it was obvious that Sagan had stretched out his advantage on the latter part of the course, and by the time he reached the finishing straight, it was clear that, however it fell, the race would be decided by a second or so at most.

Van Avermaet duly stopped the clock in 11:39, just enough to fend off Sagan’s stout challenge and claim an unlikely overall victory at Tirreno-Adriatico. It also continued the Belgian’s recent sequence of wins at the expense of the world champion.

Once the eternal second, Van Avermaet’s last four victories have come ahead of Sagan, as he beat him into second place in Rodez at last year’s Tour de France, at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad last month, at Cepagatti in Tirreno-Adriatico on Monday and once more in the final overall standings.

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) moved up to third overall after Tuesday’s time trial, having begun the day in fourth place at 21 seconds and an outside threat for overall honours. In the event, the Luxembourger was two seconds slower than Van Avermaet, but it was enough to bump onto the final step of the podium, 23 seconds down.

FDJ’s Sebastien Reichenbach and Thibaut Pinot each produced fine time trials to move up to 4th and 5th on the general classification, just one second behind Jungels, while Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) – so disappointed by the cancellation of Sunday’s stage – salvaged a haul of WorldTour points by placing 6th overall, 29 seconds down.

Cancellara on song for La Classicissima

The battle for stage honours was decided long before the final starters as Fabian Cancellara scorched around the 10.1km course at an average speed of 54.431kph. That was some 13 seconds quicker than early pace-setter Johan Le Bon (FDJ) and nobody would come any closer to the Swiss for the remainder of the afternoon.

World time trial champion Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) and former hour record holder Alex Dowsett (Movistar) placed third and fourth, but they were fully 15 seconds down on the flying Cancellara, who continued his fine start to his final season in the professional ranks.

It was Cancellara’s fourth win of the season, after triumphs at the Challenge Mallorca in January, the Volta ao Algarve time trial last month and Strade Bianche ten days ago, but he looked to downplay the state of his form.

“I don’t think it’s incredible, it’s more like business as usual,” Cancellara said. “The parcours seemed to be faster this year because of the weather, and I just did what I had to do.”

His rivals for Milan-San Remo will have taken notice, though Cancellara was quick to inssit out that the men at the business end of the general classification were bigger favourites for La Primavera than he.

“For me it’s now recovery mode because I hadn’t the best feeling this week,” he said. “You see Van Avermaet, Sagan and Stybar had a nice battle. They’re the guys to watch, the pressure and responsibility goes to them.”

Tirreno-Adriatico is over but the mind games are only beginning. Milan-San Remo awaits.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:08 2 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:00:13 3 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:15 4 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 5 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:00:17 6 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:00:18 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:00:19 8 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:20 9 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:22 10 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:00:24 11 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 12 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 13 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 14 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:25 15 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:26 17 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:00:27 18 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 19 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 20 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:28 21 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:00:30 22 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:00:31 23 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 24 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 25 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:33 26 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:34 27 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 28 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:00:35 29 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:36 30 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 31 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:37 32 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:38 33 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 34 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:39 35 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 36 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 37 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 38 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:40 39 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:00:41 40 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:42 41 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 42 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:44 43 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 44 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:00:45 45 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 46 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:46 47 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 48 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 49 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 50 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 51 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 52 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:47 53 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:48 54 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:49 55 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 56 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:50 57 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 58 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 59 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 60 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:00:51 61 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 62 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 63 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 64 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 65 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 66 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:53 67 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 68 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 69 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 70 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 71 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 72 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:54 73 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:55 76 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 77 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:00:56 78 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 79 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:57 81 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 82 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:58 83 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 84 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 85 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:59 86 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 87 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:00 88 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo 90 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:01:01 91 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 92 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:02 93 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 94 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:03 95 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 96 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 97 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 98 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 99 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:04 100 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:05 101 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:06 102 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 103 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 104 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:07 105 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:08 106 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:09 107 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 108 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 109 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 110 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:10 111 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 112 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 113 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 114 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 115 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 116 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:11 117 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 118 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 119 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 120 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 121 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:12 122 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 123 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:13 124 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:14 125 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:15 126 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:16 127 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 128 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:18 129 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 130 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 131 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 132 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:19 133 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:20 134 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 0:01:22 135 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:23 136 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 137 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:24 138 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 139 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:25 140 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 141 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:26 142 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:27 143 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:28 144 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:29 145 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:01:30 146 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 147 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 148 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 149 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:31 150 Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:01:35 151 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:01:37 152 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 153 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:38 154 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 155 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:39 156 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:01:40 157 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 158 Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:01:43 159 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:01:45 160 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 161 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:47 162 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:48 163 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:01:51 164 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:01:53 165 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:01:54 166 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 167 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 168 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:59 169 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:05 170 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:07 171 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:38 172 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:00 OTL Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:03:16 OTL Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:04:05 OTL Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team 0:04:22 DNS Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal DNS Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 12 pts 2 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 10 3 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 4 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 7 5 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 6 6 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 5 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 4 8 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 3 9 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 FDJ 0:34:22 2 Tinkoff Team 0:00:13 3 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:15 4 Movistar Team 0:00:17 5 BMC Racing Team 0:00:20 6 IAM Cycling 0:00:24 7 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:28 8 Dimension Data 0:00:30 9 Team Sky 0:00:47 10 Astana Pro Team 0:00:57 11 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:06 12 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:13 13 Orica-GreenEdge 14 Lotto Soudal 0:01:33 15 AG2R La Mondiale 16 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:45 17 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:51 18 Bora-Argon 18 0:01:52 19 Team Katusha 0:01:56 20 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:57 21 Lampre - Merida 0:01:58 22 Bardiani CSF 0:02:34 23 Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:03:44

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20:42:22 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:00:01 3 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:23 4 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 0:00:24 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:29 7 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:33 8 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:39 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:45 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:00:48 11 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:49 12 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:52 13 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:00:54 14 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:55 15 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:57 16 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:04 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:01:06 18 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:07 19 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:11 20 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:15 21 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:22 22 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:27 23 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:32 24 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:38 25 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:54 26 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:55 27 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:02:00 28 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:02:08 29 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:38 30 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:42 31 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:02:45 32 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:54 33 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:57 34 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:05 35 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:03:08 36 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:03:09 37 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:16 38 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:17 39 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:03:24 40 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:03:40 41 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:43 42 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:14 43 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:04:15 44 Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:04:19 45 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:04:23 46 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:33 47 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:41 48 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:04:58 49 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:34 50 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:39 51 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:06:14 52 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:17 53 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:24 54 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:07:09 55 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:12 56 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:07:17 57 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:07:19 58 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:08:01 59 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:08:02 60 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:18 61 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:18 62 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:22 63 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:09:32 64 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:10:07 65 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:10:21 66 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:11:01 67 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:11:06 68 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 69 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:11:12 70 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:11:42 71 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:54 72 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:59 73 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:10 74 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:12:17 75 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:39 76 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:12:40 77 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 78 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:44 79 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:45 80 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:13:01 81 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 82 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:19 83 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:04 84 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 85 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:14:09 86 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:14:10 87 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:14:30 88 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:33 89 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 0:14:36 90 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:14:52 91 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:15:03 92 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:15:12 93 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:15:16 94 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:15:26 95 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 96 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:15:29 97 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:30 98 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:16:00 99 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:16:19 100 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:16:52 102 Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 103 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:17:09 104 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:17:14 105 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:41 106 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:49 107 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:56 108 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:17:57 109 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:03 110 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:18:10 111 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:18:15 112 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 0:18:20 113 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:18:26 114 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:54 115 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:19:08 116 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:19:21 117 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:34 118 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:19:42 119 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:19:59 120 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:20:23 121 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:20:29 122 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:21:18 123 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 124 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:21:28 125 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:21:33 126 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:21:53 127 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:22:03 128 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:22:22 129 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:41 130 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:22:49 131 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:23:04 132 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:23:06 133 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:20 134 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:23:27 135 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:23:50 136 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:24:06 137 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:13 138 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:26 139 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:24:36 140 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:25:16 141 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:26:11 142 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:26:19 143 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:26:49 144 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:27:59 145 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 0:28:00 146 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:28:05 147 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:20 148 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:28:28 149 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:28:29 150 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:28:44 151 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:29:10 152 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:30:26 153 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:30:39 154 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:30:53 155 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:31:18 156 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:31:22 157 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:31:28 158 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:31:31 159 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:32:11 160 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:32:41 161 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:33:57 162 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:34:13 163 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:34:24 164 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:34:32 165 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:35:30 166 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:35:32 167 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:36:33 168 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:36:38 169 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:38:21 170 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:38:49 171 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:41:33 172 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:43:27

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 37 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 22 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 4 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 16 5 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 6 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 12 7 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 12 8 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 12 9 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 11 11 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 10 12 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 13 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 10 14 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 10 15 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 10 16 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 17 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 8 18 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 19 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 8 20 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 7 21 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 22 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 7 23 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 7 24 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 7 25 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 26 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 6 27 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 28 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 6 29 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 6 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 31 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 32 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 5 33 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 34 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 5 35 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 5 36 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 37 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 38 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 39 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 3 40 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 41 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 42 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 2 43 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 44 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 2 45 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 46 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 47 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1 48 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 11 pts 2 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 10 3 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 8 4 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 5 6 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 5 7 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 8 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 10 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 3 11 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 12 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 13 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 15 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2 16 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 2 17 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 18 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 19 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 2 20 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1 21 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1 22 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 23 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 20:42:45 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:48 3 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:45 4 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:51 5 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:52 6 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:18 7 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:56 8 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:39 9 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:55 10 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:10:38 11 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:31 12 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:16 13 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:21 14 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:22 15 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:38 16 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:13:46 17 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:56 18 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:17:47 19 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:19:11 20 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:19:19 21 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:20:00 22 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:21:30 23 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:22:26 24 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:28:21 25 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:31:08 26 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:32:18 27 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:34:09 28 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:38:26