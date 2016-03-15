Trending

Tirreno-Adriatico: Van Avermaet claims overall victory

Cancellara wins final time trial

Image 1 of 149

Greg van Avermaet with the Tirreno-Adriatico winner's trident

Greg van Avermaet with the Tirreno-Adriatico winner's trident
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 149

Bob Jungels rides gloveless in the best young rider jersey

Bob Jungels rides gloveless in the best young rider jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 149

German champion Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step)

German champion Tony Martin (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 149

KOM leader Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18)

KOM leader Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 149

Danish champion Chris Juul Jensen (Orica-GreenEdge)

Danish champion Chris Juul Jensen (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 149

Gatis Smukulis is the Latvian TT champion

Gatis Smukulis is the Latvian TT champion
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 149

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge)

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 149

Lithuanian TT champ Ramūnas Navardauskas (Cannondale)

Lithuanian TT champ Ramūnas Navardauskas (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 149

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)

Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 149

Natnael Berhane (Dimension Data)

Natnael Berhane (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 149

Portuguese champion Nelson Oliveira (Movistar)

Portuguese champion Nelson Oliveira (Movistar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 149

Czech champion Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18)

Czech champion Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 149

Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) in the lead at Tirreno-Adriatico

Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) in the lead at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 149

Greg Van Avermaet on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium

Greg Van Avermaet on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 149

The final Tirreno-Adriatico podium: Sagan, Van Avermaet and Jungels

The final Tirreno-Adriatico podium: Sagan, Van Avermaet and Jungels
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 149

The final Tirreno-Adriatico podium: Sagan, Van Avermaet and Jungels

The final Tirreno-Adriatico podium: Sagan, Van Avermaet and Jungels
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 149

Greg Van Avermaet on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium

Greg Van Avermaet on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 149

Greg Van Avermaet on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium

Greg Van Avermaet on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 149

Greg Van Avermaet on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium

Greg Van Avermaet on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 149

Greg Van Avermaet on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium

Greg Van Avermaet on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 149

Greg Van Avermaet on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium

Greg Van Avermaet on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 149

Greg Van Avermaet on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium

Greg Van Avermaet on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 149

Greg Van Avermaet on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium

Greg Van Avermaet on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 149

Etixx-QuickStep riders in the Tirreno-Adriatico podium for best team

Etixx-QuickStep riders in the Tirreno-Adriatico podium for best team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 149

Etixx-QuickStep riders in the Tirreno-Adriatico podium for best team

Etixx-QuickStep riders in the Tirreno-Adriatico podium for best team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 149

Etixx-QuickStep riders in the Tirreno-Adriatico podium for best team

Etixx-QuickStep riders in the Tirreno-Adriatico podium for best team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 149

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 149

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) riding to 34th

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) riding to 34th
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 149

Sébastien Reichenbach (FDJ)

Sébastien Reichenbach (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 149

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 149

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep)

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 149

Peter Sagan

Peter Sagan
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 149

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep)

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 149

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) finished 7th on GC

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) finished 7th on GC
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 149

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff)

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 149

Sébastien Reichenbach (FDJ)

Sébastien Reichenbach (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 149

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) riding to fifth on GC

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) riding to fifth on GC
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 149

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep)

Gianluca Brambilla (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 149

Best young rider Bob Jungels in action Tuesday

Best young rider Bob Jungels in action Tuesday
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 149

Peter Sagan in action during Tirreno-Adriatico's final stage

Peter Sagan in action during Tirreno-Adriatico's final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 149

Greg van Avermaet rides during Tirreno-Adriatico's final stage

Greg van Avermaet rides during Tirreno-Adriatico's final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 149

Greg van Avermaet rides during Tirreno-Adriatico's final stage

Greg van Avermaet rides during Tirreno-Adriatico's final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 149

Greg van Avermaet rides during Tirreno-Adriatico's final stage

Greg van Avermaet rides during Tirreno-Adriatico's final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 149

BMC Racing's Greg van Avermaet

BMC Racing's Greg van Avermaet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 149

Greg van Avermaet with the Tirreno-Adriatico winner's trident

Greg van Avermaet with the Tirreno-Adriatico winner's trident
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 149

Greg van Avermaet with the Tirreno-Adriatico winner's trident

Greg van Avermaet with the Tirreno-Adriatico winner's trident
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 149

Peter Sagan in red on the Tirreno-Adriatico podium.

Peter Sagan in red on the Tirreno-Adriatico podium.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 149

Greg van Avermaet with the Tirreno-Adriatico winner's trident

Greg van Avermaet with the Tirreno-Adriatico winner's trident
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 149

Greg van Avermaet with the Tirreno-Adriatico winner's trident

Greg van Avermaet with the Tirreno-Adriatico winner's trident
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 149

Greg van Avermaet with the Tirreno-Adriatico winner's trident

Greg van Avermaet with the Tirreno-Adriatico winner's trident
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 149

Cesare Benedetti in the green jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico

Cesare Benedetti in the green jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 149

Greg van Avermaet with the Tirreno-Adriatico winner's trident

Greg van Avermaet with the Tirreno-Adriatico winner's trident
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 149

Greg van Avermaet with the Tirreno-Adriatico winner's trident

Greg van Avermaet with the Tirreno-Adriatico winner's trident
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 149

Best young rider Bob Jungels

Best young rider Bob Jungels
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 149

Best young rider Bob Jungels

Best young rider Bob Jungels
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 149

Etixx-QuickStep on the Tirreno-Adriatico podium for best team

Etixx-QuickStep on the Tirreno-Adriatico podium for best team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 149

Etixx-QuickStep on the Tirreno-Adriatico podium for best team

Etixx-QuickStep on the Tirreno-Adriatico podium for best team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 149

Etixx-QuickStep on the Tirreno-Adriatico podium for best team

Etixx-QuickStep on the Tirreno-Adriatico podium for best team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 149

Best young rider Bob Jungels

Best young rider Bob Jungels
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 149

Greg van Avermaet in blue on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium

Greg van Avermaet in blue on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 149

Greg van Avermaet in blue on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium

Greg van Avermaet in blue on the final Tirreno-Adriatico podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 149

Bob Jungels in Tirreno-Adriatico's jersey for best young rider

Bob Jungels in Tirreno-Adriatico's jersey for best young rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 149

Andriy Grivko (Astana)

Andriy Grivko (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 149

Domenico Pozzovivo

Domenico Pozzovivo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 149

Tiago Machado (Katusha)

Tiago Machado (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 149

Matteo Montaguti

Matteo Montaguti
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 149

Tejay van Garderen

Tejay van Garderen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 149

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 149

Jean Christophe Peraud

Jean Christophe Peraud
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 149

Maxime Monfort

Maxime Monfort
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 149

Damiano Caruso

Damiano Caruso
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 149

Matteo Trentin

Matteo Trentin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 149

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 149

Tejay van Garderen

Tejay van Garderen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 149

Edvald Boasson Hagen

Edvald Boasson Hagen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 149

Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale)

Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 149

Maxime Monfort

Maxime Monfort
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 149

Damiano Caruso

Damiano Caruso
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 149

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale)

Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 149

Wouter Poels

Wouter Poels
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 149

Daniel Moreno

Daniel Moreno
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 149

Adam Yates (Orica-Greenedge)

Adam Yates (Orica-Greenedge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 149

Peter Kennaugh

Peter Kennaugh
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 149

Fabian Cancellara on the stage 7 podium at Tirreno-Adriatico

Fabian Cancellara on the stage 7 podium at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 149

Fabian Cancellara on the stage 7 podium at Tirreno-Adriatico

Fabian Cancellara on the stage 7 podium at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 149

Fabian Cancellara on the stage 7 podium at Tirreno-Adriatico

Fabian Cancellara on the stage 7 podium at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 149

Fabian Cancellara on the stage 7 podium at Tirreno-Adriatico

Fabian Cancellara on the stage 7 podium at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 149

Fabian Cancellara celebrates his stage 7 win at Tirreno-Adriatico

Fabian Cancellara celebrates his stage 7 win at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 89 of 149

Fabian Cancellara celebrates his stage 7 win at Tirreno-Adriatico

Fabian Cancellara celebrates his stage 7 win at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 149

Fabian Cancellara celebrates his stage 7 win at Tirreno-Adriatico

Fabian Cancellara celebrates his stage 7 win at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 149

Bob Jungels on the final podium at Tirreno-Adriatico

Bob Jungels on the final podium at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 149

Greg Van Avermaet held onto the overall lead during stage 7 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Greg Van Avermaet held onto the overall lead during stage 7 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 149

Greg van Avermaet at the finish of stage 7.

Greg van Avermaet at the finish of stage 7.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 94 of 149

Greg Van Avermae theld onto the overall lead during stage 7 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Greg Van Avermae theld onto the overall lead during stage 7 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 95 of 149

Daniel Moreno

Daniel Moreno
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 96 of 149

Wouter Poels

Wouter Poels
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 97 of 149

Bauke Mollema

Bauke Mollema
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 98 of 149

Alejandro Valverde

Alejandro Valverde
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 99 of 149

Jakob Fugslang

Jakob Fugslang
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 100 of 149

Vincenzo Nibali

Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 101 of 149

Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

Michał Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 102 of 149

Greg van Avermaet at the finish of stage 7.

Greg van Avermaet at the finish of stage 7.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 103 of 149

Sebastien Turgot (AG2R La Mondiale)

Sebastien Turgot (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 104 of 149

World champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)

World champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 105 of 149

Joaquin Rodriguez

Joaquin Rodriguez
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 106 of 149

Vasil Kiryienka

Vasil Kiryienka
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 107 of 149

Christophe Riblon

Christophe Riblon
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 108 of 149

Angel Vicioso Arcos

Angel Vicioso Arcos
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 109 of 149

Rafael Valls

Rafael Valls
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 110 of 149

Stef Clement

Stef Clement
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 111 of 149

Maxime Monfort

Maxime Monfort
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 112 of 149

Moreno Hofland (LottoNl-Jumbo)

Moreno Hofland (LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 113 of 149

Joaquin Rodriguez

Joaquin Rodriguez
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 114 of 149

Sebastien Turgot (AG2R La Mondiale)

Sebastien Turgot (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 115 of 149

Steve Cummings

Steve Cummings
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 116 of 149

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo) on his way to winning the final time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo) on his way to winning the final time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 117 of 149

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo) on his way to winning the final time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo) on his way to winning the final time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 118 of 149

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo) on his way to winning the final time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Segafredo) on his way to winning the final time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 119 of 149

Marco Haller

Marco Haller
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 120 of 149

Tony Martin

Tony Martin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 121 of 149

Maxim Belkov

Maxim Belkov
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 122 of 149

Maciej Bodnar

Maciej Bodnar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 123 of 149

Daniel Oss

Daniel Oss
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 124 of 149

Jack Bauer

Jack Bauer
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 125 of 149

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling)

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 126 of 149

Jesse Sergent (AG2R La Mondiale)

Jesse Sergent (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 127 of 149

Hugo Houle

Hugo Houle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 128 of 149

Tony Martin

Tony Martin
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 129 of 149

Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)

Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 130 of 149

Alex Dowsett

Alex Dowsett
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 131 of 149

Evgeny Petrov

Evgeny Petrov
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 132 of 149

Daniel Oss (BMC Racing Team)

Daniel Oss (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 133 of 149

World champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)

World champion Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 134 of 149

Sergey Chernetski

Sergey Chernetski
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 135 of 149

Rigoberto Uran

Rigoberto Uran
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 136 of 149

Jack Bauer

Jack Bauer
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 137 of 149

Rigoberto Uran

Rigoberto Uran
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 138 of 149

Nelson Filipe Santos Simões Oliveira (Movistar)

Nelson Filipe Santos Simões Oliveira (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 139 of 149

Joaquin Rodriguez

Joaquin Rodriguez
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 140 of 149

Fabian Cancellara

Fabian Cancellara
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 141 of 149

Tiesj Benoot

Tiesj Benoot
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 142 of 149

Fernando Gaviria

Fernando Gaviria
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 143 of 149

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo)

Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 144 of 149

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data)

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 145 of 149

Adam Blythe crashes on a corner

Adam Blythe crashes on a corner
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 146 of 149

Adam Blythe receiving a helping hand after his crash

Adam Blythe receiving a helping hand after his crash
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 147 of 149

BMC's Taylor Phinney changing gears

BMC's Taylor Phinney changing gears
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 148 of 149

Davide Formolo (Cannondale)

Davide Formolo (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 149 of 149

Johan Le Bon riding to second place

Johan Le Bon riding to second place
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) edged out world champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) by a solitary second to claim Tirreno-Adriatico, while Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) continued his fine start to the season by cruising to victory in the concluding time trial in San Benedetto de Tronto.

In years past, the short time trial along the seafront of Adriatic town has sometimes been anti-climactic in feel, but this time out 10.1km test provided a gripping denouement to a most unusual edition of the Race of the Two Seas.

The cancellation of Sunday’s mountain stage to Monte San Vicino changed the complexion of the race, giving Van Avermaert and Sagan a rare opportunity to vie for overall honours, and they showed they deserved that chance by stealing off the front in the finale at Cepagatti on Monday.

Van Avermaet’s stage win there put him into the blue jersey and he began the final time trial holding a 7-second lead over Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep), with Sagan a further second behind in third.

At the midway point on Tuesday, that trio were locked closely together, as Sagan went through the 4.5km mark one second quicker than Van Avermaet and two ahead of Stybar, and it became a matter of staying power over the back end of the course.

Stybar, shoulders already swaying, was the first to yield, and he struggled in the second part of the time trial, and he would slip off the virtual podium and drop all the way to 7th place in the final general classification.

Sagan, wearing the red jersey of points classification leader, hurled himself into the corners in the finale, stomping on the pedals to clock a time of 11:32, good enough for 11th place on the stage.

The Slovak then endured a tense wait by the finish line to see if he had broken the hex and recorded his first victory since winning the World Championships road race in Richmond last autumn.

As Van Avermaet entered the final kilometre, it was obvious that Sagan had stretched out his advantage on the latter part of the course, and by the time he reached the finishing straight, it was clear that, however it fell, the race would be decided by a second or so at most.

Van Avermaet duly stopped the clock in 11:39, just enough to fend off Sagan’s stout challenge and claim an unlikely overall victory at Tirreno-Adriatico. It also continued the Belgian’s recent sequence of wins at the expense of the world champion.

Once the eternal second, Van Avermaet’s last four victories have come ahead of Sagan, as he beat him into second place in Rodez at last year’s Tour de France, at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad last month, at Cepagatti in Tirreno-Adriatico on Monday and once more in the final overall standings.

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) moved up to third overall after Tuesday’s time trial, having begun the day in fourth place at 21 seconds and an outside threat for overall honours. In the event, the Luxembourger was two seconds slower than Van Avermaet, but it was enough to bump onto the final step of the podium, 23 seconds down.

FDJ’s Sebastien Reichenbach and Thibaut Pinot each produced fine time trials to move up to 4th and 5th on the general classification, just one second behind Jungels, while Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) – so disappointed by the cancellation of Sunday’s stage – salvaged a haul of WorldTour points by placing 6th overall, 29 seconds down.

Cancellara on song for La Classicissima

The battle for stage honours was decided long before the final starters as Fabian Cancellara scorched around the 10.1km course at an average speed of 54.431kph. That was some 13 seconds quicker than early pace-setter Johan Le Bon (FDJ) and nobody would come any closer to the Swiss for the remainder of the afternoon.

World time trial champion Tony Martin (Etixx-QuickStep) and former hour record holder Alex Dowsett (Movistar) placed third and fourth, but they were fully 15 seconds down on the flying Cancellara, who continued his fine start to his final season in the professional ranks.

It was Cancellara’s fourth win of the season, after triumphs at the Challenge Mallorca in January, the Volta ao Algarve time trial last month and Strade Bianche ten days ago, but he looked to downplay the state of his form.

“I don’t think it’s incredible, it’s more like business as usual,” Cancellara said. “The parcours seemed to be faster this year because of the weather, and I just did what I had to do.”

His rivals for Milan-San Remo will have taken notice, though Cancellara was quick to inssit out that the men at the business end of the general classification were bigger favourites for La Primavera than he.

“For me it’s now recovery mode because I hadn’t the best feeling this week,” he said. “You see Van Avermaet, Sagan and Stybar had a nice battle. They’re the guys to watch, the pressure and responsibility goes to them.”

Tirreno-Adriatico is over but the mind games are only beginning. Milan-San Remo awaits.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:11:08
2Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:00:13
3Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:15
4Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
5Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:00:17
6Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:00:18
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:19
8Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:20
9Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:22
10Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:00:24
11Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
12Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
13Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
14Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:25
15Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:26
17Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:00:27
18Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
19Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
20Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:28
21Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:00:30
22Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:00:31
23Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
24Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
25Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:33
26Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:34
27Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
28Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:00:35
29Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:36
30Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
31Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:37
32Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:00:38
33Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
34Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:39
35Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
36Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
37Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
38Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:40
39Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:00:41
40Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:42
41Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
42Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:44
43Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
44Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:00:45
45Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
46Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:46
47Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
48Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
49Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
50Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
51Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
52Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:47
53Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:00:48
54Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:49
55Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
56Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:50
57Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
58Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
59Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
60Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:00:51
61Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
62Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
63Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
64Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
65Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
66Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:53
67Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
68Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
69Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
71Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
72Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:54
73Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
75Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:55
76Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
77Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:00:56
78Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
79Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
80Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:00:57
81Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
82Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:58
83Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
84Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
85Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:59
86Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
87Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:00
88Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
89Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
90Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:01:01
91Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
92Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:01:02
93Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
94Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:03
95Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
96Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
97Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
98Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
99Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:01:04
100Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:05
101Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:06
102Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
103Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
104Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:07
105José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:08
106Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:09
107William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
108Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
109Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
110Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:10
111Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
112Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
113Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
114Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
115Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
116Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:11
117Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
118Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
119Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
120Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
121Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:12
122Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
123Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:13
124Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:14
125Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:15
126Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:16
127Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
128Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:18
129Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
130Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
131Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
132Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:19
133Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:20
134Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:01:22
135Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:23
136Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
137Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:24
138Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
139Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:25
140Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
141Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:26
142Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:27
143Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:28
144Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:29
145Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:01:30
146Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
147Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
148Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
149Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:31
150Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:01:35
151Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:01:37
152Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
153Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:38
154Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
155Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:39
156Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:01:40
157Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
158Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:01:43
159Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:01:45
160Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
161Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:47
162Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:48
163Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:01:51
164Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:01:53
165Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling0:01:54
166Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
167Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
168Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:59
169Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:05
170Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:07
171Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:02:38
172Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:00
OTLMirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:03:16
OTLMark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:04:05
OTLAdam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team0:04:22
DNSJens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNSMichele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo12pts
2Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ10
3Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step8
4Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team7
5Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team6
6Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ5
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data4
8Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky3
9Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
10Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1FDJ0:34:22
2Tinkoff Team0:00:13
3Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:15
4Movistar Team0:00:17
5BMC Racing Team0:00:20
6IAM Cycling0:00:24
7Trek-Segafredo0:00:28
8Dimension Data0:00:30
9Team Sky0:00:47
10Astana Pro Team0:00:57
11Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:06
12Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:13
13Orica-GreenEdge
14Lotto Soudal0:01:33
15AG2R La Mondiale
16Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:45
17Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:51
18Bora-Argon 180:01:52
19Team Katusha0:01:56
20CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:57
21Lampre - Merida0:01:58
22Bardiani CSF0:02:34
23Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:03:44

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team20:42:22
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:00:01
3Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:23
4Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ0:00:24
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:29
7Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:33
8Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:39
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:45
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:00:48
11Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:49
12Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:52
13Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:00:54
14Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:55
15Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:00:57
16Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:04
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:01:06
18Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:07
19Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:11
20Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:01:15
21Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:22
22Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:27
23Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:32
24Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:38
25Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:54
26Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:55
27Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:02:00
28Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:02:08
29Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:38
30Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:42
31Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:02:45
32Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:54
33Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:57
34Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:05
35Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:03:08
36Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:03:09
37José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:16
38Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:17
39Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:03:24
40Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:03:40
41Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:43
42Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:14
43Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:04:15
44Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:04:19
45Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:04:23
46Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:33
47Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:41
48Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:04:58
49Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:34
50Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:39
51Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:06:14
52Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:17
53Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:24
54Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:07:09
55Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:12
56Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:07:17
57Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:07:19
58Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:08:01
59Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:08:02
60Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:08:18
61Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:18
62Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:22
63Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:09:32
64Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:10:07
65Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:10:21
66Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:11:01
67Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:11:06
68Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
69Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:11:12
70Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:11:42
71Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:54
72Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:59
73Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:10
74Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:12:17
75Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:39
76Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:12:40
77Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
78Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:44
79Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:45
80Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:13:01
81Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
82Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:19
83Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:14:04
84Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
85Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:14:09
86Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:14:10
87Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:14:30
88Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:14:33
89Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal0:14:36
90Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:14:52
91Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:15:03
92Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:15:12
93Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:15:16
94Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:15:26
95Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
96Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:15:29
97Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:30
98Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:16:00
99Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:16:19
100Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
101Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:16:52
102Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
103Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:17:09
104Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:17:14
105Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:41
106Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:49
107Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:56
108Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:17:57
109Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo0:18:03
110Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:18:10
111Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:18:15
112Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:18:20
113Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:18:26
114Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:18:54
115Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:19:08
116Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:19:21
117Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:34
118Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:19:42
119Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:19:59
120Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:20:23
121Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:20:29
122Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:21:18
123Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
124Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:21:28
125Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:21:33
126Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:21:53
127Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:22:03
128Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:22:22
129Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:22:41
130Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:22:49
131Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:23:04
132Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:23:06
133Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:20
134Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:23:27
135William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:23:50
136Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:24:06
137Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:24:13
138Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:26
139Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:24:36
140Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:25:16
141Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:26:11
142Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:26:19
143Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:26:49
144Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:27:59
145Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge0:28:00
146Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:28:05
147Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:28:20
148Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:28:28
149Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:28:29
150Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:28:44
151Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:29:10
152Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:30:26
153Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:30:39
154Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:30:53
155Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:31:18
156Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:31:22
157Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:31:28
158Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:31:31
159Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:32:11
160Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:32:41
161Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:33:57
162Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:34:13
163Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:34:24
164Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:34:32
165Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:35:30
166Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:35:32
167Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:36:33
168Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:36:38
169Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:38:21
170Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:38:49
171Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:41:33
172Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:43:27

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team37pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team22
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step20
4Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge16
5Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step13
6Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo12
7Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data12
8Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data12
9Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team11
11Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida10
12Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
13Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky10
14Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky10
15Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ10
16Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
17Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data8
18Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step8
19Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky8
20Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team7
21Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
22Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida7
23Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team7
24Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec7
25Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
26Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale6
27Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
28Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team6
29Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling6
30Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
31Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
32Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ5
33Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
34Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 185
35Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida5
36Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin4
37Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
38Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo3
39Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky3
40Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
41Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
42Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team2
43Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
44Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team2
45Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
46Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1
47Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1
48Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 1811pts
2Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida10
3Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida8
4Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step6
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida5
6Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team5
7Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
8Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
10Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team3
11Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
12Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
13Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
15Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team2
16Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team2
17Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
18Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
19Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
20Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1
21Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1
22Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
23Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step20:42:45
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:48
3Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:45
4Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:51
5Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:03:52
6Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:18
7Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:06:56
8Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:39
9Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:55
10Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:10:38
11Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:31
12Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:16
13Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:21
14Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:22
15Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:38
16Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:13:46
17Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:56
18Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:17:47
19Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:19:11
20Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:19:19
21Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:20:00
22Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:21:30
23Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:22:26
24Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:28:21
25Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:31:08
26Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:32:18
27Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:34:09
28Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:38:26

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick-Step61:19:51
2Movistar Team0:00:21
3Team Sky0:00:38
4Astana Pro Team0:00:59
5BMC Racing Team0:01:52
6AG2R La Mondiale0:02:23
7Tinkoff Team0:03:03
8Dimension Data0:03:27
9LTS0:04:35
10Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:36
11FDJ0:05:24
12IAM0:05:25
13Bora-Argon 180:07:52
14Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:07:53
15Orica-GreenEdge0:09:57
16Trek-Segafredo0:11:03
17CCC Sprandi Polkowice
18Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:23
19Team Katusha0:15:23
20TLJ0:16:21
21Lampre - Merida0:19:15
22Team Giant-Alpecin0:32:35
23Bardiani CSF0:36:40

