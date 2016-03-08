Trending

Tirreno-Adriatico preview: A full Italian menu of racing

Nibali, Valverde and others to flex their muscles ahead of Milan-San Remo and the Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 5

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) tries the trident out for size.

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) tries the trident out for size.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 5

Alejandro Valverde in the peloton

Alejandro Valverde in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 5

Race leader Mark Cavendish in action during stage 5 at the Tour of Qatar

Race leader Mark Cavendish in action during stage 5 at the Tour of Qatar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 5

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) wins Strade Bianche

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) wins Strade Bianche
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 5

Tirreno-Adriatico 2016 race map

Tirreno-Adriatico 2016 race map
(Image credit: RCS)

This year’s Tirreno-Adriatico looks set to be a classic edition of the ‘Race of the Two Seas’, with something for everyone during the seven days of racing between Lido di Camaiore on the Tyrrhenian coast and San Benedetto del Tronto on the Adriatic coast.

Related Articles

Tirreno-Adriatico: Sagan, Nibali and Cavendish headline star-studded start list

2016 Tirreno-Adriatico: 5 riders to watch

'No pressure' on Gaviria in WorldTour debut at Tirreno-Adriatico

Cavendish to lead well-rounded Dimension Data team at Tirreno-Adriatico - News Shorts

Sagan, Nibali, Valverde speak to the press at Tirreno-Adriatico - Gallery

Tirreno-Adriatico: Nibali plays down role of favourite

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC) are expected to fight for victory and the winner’s trident trophy, while the Classics stars and sprinters will use the tough race through the Italian Apennines to polish their form before Milan-San Remo and other spring races.

A stage win is a huge boost to moral for any rider focused on Milan-San Remo and a psychological blow on their rivals.

The race route in detail

The overall contenders

Latest on Cyclingnews