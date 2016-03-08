Tirreno-Adriatico preview: A full Italian menu of racing
Nibali, Valverde and others to flex their muscles ahead of Milan-San Remo and the Giro d'Italia
This year’s Tirreno-Adriatico looks set to be a classic edition of the ‘Race of the Two Seas’, with something for everyone during the seven days of racing between Lido di Camaiore on the Tyrrhenian coast and San Benedetto del Tronto on the Adriatic coast.
Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), Johan Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEdge) and Tejay van Garderen (BMC) are expected to fight for victory and the winner’s trident trophy, while the Classics stars and sprinters will use the tough race through the Italian Apennines to polish their form before Milan-San Remo and other spring races.
A stage win is a huge boost to moral for any rider focused on Milan-San Remo and a psychological blow on their rivals.
The race route in detail
The overall contenders
