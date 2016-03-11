Tirreno-Adriatico: Gaviria wins stage 3
Stybar maintains overall lead
Stage 3: Castelnuovo val di Cecina - Montalto di Castro
A day after his teammate broke away to victory, Fernando Gaviria continued Etixx-QuickStep’s domination at Tirreno-Adriatico with a win in the bunch sprint on stage 3. The Colombian withstood a strong effort from Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) and Elia Viviani (Team Sky).
“I’m completely happy. It is my first WorldTour race and to take the victory is really satisfying for me and for the team,” Gaviria said after the stage.
Gaviria has been flying high of late, claiming his second world title on the track just last week, but his team said they were putting no pressure on him in his first WorldTour race. He appeared to be well out of position as the race went into the final kilometre, but rode the wheels of the teams in front to work his way forward. Positioning himself in the wheel of Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) on the left-hand side of the road, Gaviria swung to the right to find some clear space.
His acceleration was such that he had a clear advantage as they went through the final corner just 50 metres later, despite having to adjust his line to avoid Leigh Howard (IAM Cycling). Fellow youngster, Ewan mounted a serious challenge to Gaviria’s sprint using his distinctive low profile to come up alongside him. The pair pulled clear of the rest of the group but Ewan just didn’t have enough to pass Gaviria when the road pitched upwards in the final metres.
Despite having a strong lead-out, Sagan was quickly overtaken by the pure sprinters and could only manage fourth place.
Gaviria’s Etixx-QuickStep teammate and stage 2 winner, Zdenek Stybar finished safely within the group to keep hold of the race lead ahead of Damiano Caruso.
How it happened
After a complicated second stage, the third stage of Tirreno-Adriatico from Castelnuovo Val di Cecina to Montalto di Castro was expected to be one for the sprinters. Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) began the day in the leader’s maglia azzurra after his emphatic victory on stage 2’s uphill finish.
A five-man group, consisting of Giorgio Cecchinel (Androni Giocattoli), José Gonçalves (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Davide Villella (Cannondale), Simone Andreeta (Bardiani-CSF) and Adrian Honkisz (CCC-Sprandi Polkowice), broke free in the opening 10 kilometres. They made use of the very lumpy start to the day to build a strong advantage over the peloton.
With the race leader and stage favourite, in Fernando Gaviria, to think about, Etixx-QuickStep - helped by Orica-GreenEdge - set about keeping the five men on a short leash. They held the escape group at a manageable advantage around four minutes for much of the day. Astana have not come with a sprinter but they were also sure to keep near the front to protect their leader Vincenzo Nibali.
In the Orica-GreenEdge corner, it was Svein Tuft that did the majority of the work on the front. The Canadian did a mighty turn over the climbs and was still there, or thereabouts, as the race entered into the finale. The efforts of Tuft and kept the pace high and it was too much for Andreeta, who was the first of the escapees to crack and get reeled back in.
Inside the final 50 kilometres, Movistar - in the form of Andre Amador - pitched in with the effort of bringing back the breakaway. Amador’s efforts had a big impact, bringing the gap down to just over a minute with 20 kilometres remaining. Like Astana, they have no real sprint contenders but they team in dark blue were ensuring Alejandro Valverde’s safe passage to the line.
With such firepower doing the work behind, the break stood almost no chance at staying out until the finish line. As they passed under the 10km to go banner, the gap stood at just 30 seconds with Sky, Etixx-QuickStep, Tinkoff and Orica-GreenEdge all trying to make some room for themselves at the head of the peloton. Digging deep, the escapees took a stay of execution and increased their advantage for a few kilometres but it was just delaying the inevitable and the catch was finally made just inside the final two kilometres.
As the peloton approached the finish, the road became narrow and there were plenty of turns to negotiate. With one rider in front of him, Sagan moved to the front but he was no match for Gaviria when he launched his move just before the final corner. A late move from Ewan was enough to give him second with Viviani taking the sprint in the second group to take third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4:17:28
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|5
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|6
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|9
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|10
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|13
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|16
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|17
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|18
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|22
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|24
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|26
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|27
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|28
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|29
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|30
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|31
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|32
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|33
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|34
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|35
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|42
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|43
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|44
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|46
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|48
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|49
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|50
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|51
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|52
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|53
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|54
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|55
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|58
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|59
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|61
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|62
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|63
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|65
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|67
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|68
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|69
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|70
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|71
|Víctor de la Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|72
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|73
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|74
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|75
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|76
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|77
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|78
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|79
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|80
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|81
|Davide Viganò (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|82
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|83
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|85
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|86
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|87
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|88
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|89
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|91
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|93
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|94
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|96
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|97
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|98
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|99
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|100
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|101
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|102
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|103
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|104
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|105
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|106
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|107
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|108
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|109
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|110
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|111
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|112
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|113
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|114
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|115
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|116
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|117
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:25
|118
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
|119
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|120
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:27
|121
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|122
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|123
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|124
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|125
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|126
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|127
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|128
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|129
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|130
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|131
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|132
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|133
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|134
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|135
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|136
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|137
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|138
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|139
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|140
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:36
|141
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|142
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:37
|143
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:40
|144
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|145
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:46
|146
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|147
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|148
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|149
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:49
|150
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:00:54
|151
|Joaquim Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|152
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|153
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|154
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|155
|Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|156
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|157
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:56
|158
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:03
|159
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:06
|160
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:17
|161
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:23
|162
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|163
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|164
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:01:27
|165
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:33
|166
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|167
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|168
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|169
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|170
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|171
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:01:40
|172
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:54
|173
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|174
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|175
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:02:05
|176
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:03:02
|177
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|178
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|179
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:20
|180
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|3
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|4
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|pts
|2
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|8
|4
|Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|7
|6
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|6
|7
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|8
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|9
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|5
|10
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|11
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|12
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|13
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|14
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|28:46:31
|2
|Etixx-QuickStep
|0:00:01
|3
|Tinkoff Team
|0:00:11
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:15
|5
|Team Sky
|0:00:21
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:00:29
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:24
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:35
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:01:54
|10
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:03
|11
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:02:42
|12
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:53
|13
|FDJ
|0:03:12
|14
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:31
|15
|Dimension Data
|0:03:47
|16
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:16
|17
|Team Katusha
|0:04:45
|18
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:37
|19
|Lampre - Merida
|0:05:48
|20
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:32
|21
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:57
|22
|Bardiani CSF
|0:09:55
|23
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:14:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9:51:18
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:11
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:14
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:18
|10
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|11
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:20
|12
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:24
|14
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:26
|18
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:30
|19
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|20
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:34
|22
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|23
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:00:38
|24
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:45
|27
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:47
|28
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:00:55
|29
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|30
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|31
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|32
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:59
|33
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:01
|35
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:01:04
|36
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|37
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:01:08
|38
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|39
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:13
|40
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:35
|41
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:01:43
|42
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:44
|43
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:54
|44
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|45
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|46
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|47
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:09
|48
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|0:02:10
|49
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:12
|50
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|51
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|52
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|53
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:02:17
|54
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:19
|55
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:21
|56
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:29
|57
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:34
|58
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|59
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:02:44
|60
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:45
|61
|Víctor de la Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|62
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:55
|63
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:02
|64
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:03:05
|65
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:10
|66
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|67
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:16
|68
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:19
|69
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:22
|70
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:24
|71
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:26
|72
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:32
|73
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:40
|74
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|75
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:50
|76
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|77
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:52
|78
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:04:00
|79
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:04:21
|80
|Davide Viganò (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|81
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:28
|82
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:04:35
|83
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:04:36
|84
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:41
|85
|Joaquim Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:05:02
|86
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:08
|87
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:11
|88
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:15
|89
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:28
|90
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:36
|91
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|92
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|93
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:44
|94
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:54
|95
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:57
|96
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:03
|97
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:28
|98
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:06:36
|99
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:41
|100
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|101
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:42
|102
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:06:44
|103
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:51
|104
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:06:52
|105
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:07:00
|106
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:01
|107
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:04
|108
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:09
|109
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:19
|110
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:07:22
|111
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:29
|112
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|113
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:07:31
|114
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:33
|115
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:07:36
|116
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:07:37
|117
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:46
|118
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:56
|119
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:08:06
|120
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:08:07
|121
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:16
|122
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|123
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|124
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:23
|125
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:26
|126
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:08:31
|127
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:35
|128
|Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|129
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:08:45
|130
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:09:09
|131
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:09:11
|132
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:09:16
|133
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:20
|134
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:09:21
|135
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:28
|136
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:09:31
|137
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:09:37
|138
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:09:39
|139
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:45
|140
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:47
|141
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:10:10
|142
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:10:15
|143
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:20
|144
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:22
|145
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:23
|146
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:24
|147
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:10:25
|148
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|0:10:30
|149
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:10:35
|150
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:43
|151
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:10:44
|152
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:52
|153
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:53
|154
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:11:01
|155
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
|156
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:11:19
|157
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:21
|158
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:11:31
|159
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:11:35
|160
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:11:39
|161
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:15
|162
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:12:26
|163
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:32
|164
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:33
|165
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:12:42
|166
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:13:06
|167
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:13:18
|168
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:29
|169
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:13:43
|170
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:57
|171
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:14:30
|172
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:14:48
|173
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:15:06
|174
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:15:33
|175
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:45
|176
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:16:51
|177
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:17:51
|178
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:31
|179
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:21:54
|180
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:24:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|17
|pts
|2
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|3
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|4
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|5
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|6
|Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|8
|8
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|8
|9
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|10
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|7
|11
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|12
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|13
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|6
|14
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|16
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|17
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|18
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|19
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|20
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|21
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|3
|22
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2
|23
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|24
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|2
|25
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|26
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|27
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|pts
|2
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|3
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|5
|4
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|5
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|6
|Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|7
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|2
|8
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|9
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1
|11
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|12
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9:51:29
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:23
|3
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:50
|4
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:43
|5
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:01
|6
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:23
|7
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:44
|8
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:59
|9
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:08
|10
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:11
|11
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:39
|12
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:17
|13
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:46
|14
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:06:25
|15
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:50
|16
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:18
|17
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:07:20
|19
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:07:56
|20
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:05
|21
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:34
|22
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:59
|23
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:13
|24
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:10:33
|25
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:11:08
|26
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:04
|27
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:12:22
|28
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:14:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|28:46:31
|2
|Etixx-QuickStep
|0:00:01
|3
|Tinkoff Team
|0:00:11
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:15
|5
|Team Sky
|0:00:21
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:00:29
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:24
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:35
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:01:54
|10
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:03
|11
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:02:42
|12
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:53
|13
|FDJ
|0:03:12
|14
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:31
|15
|Dimension Data
|0:03:47
|16
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:16
|17
|Team Katusha
|0:04:45
|18
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:37
|19
|Lampre - Merida
|0:05:48
|20
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:32
|21
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:57
|22
|Bardiani CSF
|0:09:55
|23
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:14:38
