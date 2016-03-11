Trending

Tirreno-Adriatico: Gaviria wins stage 3

Stybar maintains overall lead

Image 1 of 57

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) on the podium after winning stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 57

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 57

Etixx and GreenEdge controlling the pace for the sprint finish

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 57

Svein Tuft leading the peloton

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 57

Race leader Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 57

Jesse Sergent (AG2R La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 57

Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 57

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 57

The peloton riding through the Italian countryside

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 57

Riding through the vineyards

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 57

Bob Jungels in the best young rider jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 57

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) in the white jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 57

Zdenek Stybar cruising along

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 57

Zdenek Stybar has some fun for photographer Tim de Waele

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 57

A difficult bike change for AG2R-La Mondiale mid-stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 57

No sign of snow on stage 3

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 57

The sheep watch the peloton go past

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 57

Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 57

Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 57

Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step smiles on the podium at Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 57

Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step puts on the blue leader's jersey for another day

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 57

Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step on the podium after stage 3 to collect another blue leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 57

Tirreno-Adriatico stage 3 winner Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 57

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 57

Podium at Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 57

Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step maintained his overall lead at Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 57

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) was the fastest in the stage 3 sprint at Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 57

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wears the red points jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 57

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) leads the points competition

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 57

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) waves at the crowds

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 57

Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step in the white jersey of the best young rider at Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 57

Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step leads the young rider classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 57

Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step in the white jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 57

Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step in the blue leader's jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 57

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 57

Tirreno-Adriatico's beautiful scenery

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 57

Team Katusha

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 57

Team Katusha

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 57

Team Katusha on the front at Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 57

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) is the stage 3 winner

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 57

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 57

Tirreno-Adriatico stage 3 sprint

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 57

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) rolls to the podium after winning stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 57

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) wins stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 57

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) was the fastest in the stage 3 sprint at Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 57

Etixx-Quickstep defend at Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 57

Stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 57

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) in the leader's jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 57

Stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 57

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) in the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 57

Etixx-Quickstep leads the chase

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 57

Giorgio Cecchinel (Androni Giocattoli)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 57

Stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 57

Best young rider Bob Jungels

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 57

Davide Villella (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 57

Jose Goncalves (Caja Rural) leads the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 57

Stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

A day after his teammate broke away to victory, Fernando Gaviria continued Etixx-QuickStep’s domination at Tirreno-Adriatico with a win in the bunch sprint on stage 3. The Colombian withstood a strong effort from Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) and Elia Viviani (Team Sky).

“I’m completely happy. It is my first WorldTour race and to take the victory is really satisfying for me and for the team,” Gaviria said after the stage.

Gaviria has been flying high of late, claiming his second world title on the track just last week, but his team said they were putting no pressure on him in his first WorldTour race. He appeared to be well out of position as the race went into the final kilometre, but rode the wheels of the teams in front to work his way forward. Positioning himself in the wheel of Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) on the left-hand side of the road, Gaviria swung to the right to find some clear space.

His acceleration was such that he had a clear advantage as they went through the final corner just 50 metres later, despite having to adjust his line to avoid Leigh Howard (IAM Cycling). Fellow youngster, Ewan mounted a serious challenge to Gaviria’s sprint using his distinctive low profile to come up alongside him. The pair pulled clear of the rest of the group but Ewan just didn’t have enough to pass Gaviria when the road pitched upwards in the final metres.

Despite having a strong lead-out, Sagan was quickly overtaken by the pure sprinters and could only manage fourth place.

Gaviria’s Etixx-QuickStep teammate and stage 2 winner, Zdenek Stybar finished safely within the group to keep hold of the race lead ahead of Damiano Caruso.

How it happened

After a complicated second stage, the third stage of Tirreno-Adriatico from Castelnuovo Val di Cecina to Montalto di Castro was expected to be one for the sprinters. Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) began the day in the leader’s maglia azzurra after his emphatic victory on stage 2’s uphill finish.

A five-man group, consisting of Giorgio Cecchinel (Androni Giocattoli), José Gonçalves (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Davide Villella (Cannondale), Simone Andreeta (Bardiani-CSF) and Adrian Honkisz (CCC-Sprandi Polkowice), broke free in the opening 10 kilometres. They made use of the very lumpy start to the day to build a strong advantage over the peloton.

With the race leader and stage favourite, in Fernando Gaviria, to think about, Etixx-QuickStep - helped by Orica-GreenEdge - set about keeping the five men on a short leash. They held the escape group at a manageable advantage around four minutes for much of the day. Astana have not come with a sprinter but they were also sure to keep near the front to protect their leader Vincenzo Nibali.

In the Orica-GreenEdge corner, it was Svein Tuft that did the majority of the work on the front. The Canadian did a mighty turn over the climbs and was still there, or thereabouts, as the race entered into the finale. The efforts of Tuft and kept the pace high and it was too much for Andreeta, who was the first of the escapees to crack and get reeled back in.

Inside the final 50 kilometres, Movistar - in the form of Andre Amador - pitched in with the effort of bringing back the breakaway. Amador’s efforts had a big impact, bringing the gap down to just over a minute with 20 kilometres remaining. Like Astana, they have no real sprint contenders but they team in dark blue were ensuring Alejandro Valverde’s safe passage to the line.

With such firepower doing the work behind, the break stood almost no chance at staying out until the finish line. As they passed under the 10km to go banner, the gap stood at just 30 seconds with Sky, Etixx-QuickStep, Tinkoff and Orica-GreenEdge all trying to make some room for themselves at the head of the peloton. Digging deep, the escapees took a stay of execution and increased their advantage for a few kilometres but it was just delaying the inevitable and the catch was finally made just inside the final two kilometres.

As the peloton approached the finish, the road became narrow and there were plenty of turns to negotiate. With one rider in front of him, Sagan moved to the front but he was no match for Gaviria when he launched his move just before the final corner. A late move from Ewan was enough to give him second with Viviani taking the sprint in the second group to take third.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step4:17:28
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
5Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
6Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
7Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
8Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
9Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
10Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
11Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
12José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
13Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
15Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
16Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
17Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
18Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
19Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
20Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
21Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
22Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
24Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
25Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
26Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
27Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
28Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
29Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
30Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
31Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
32Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
33Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
34Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
35Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
36Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
37Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
38Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
39Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
40Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
41Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
42Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
43Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
44Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
45Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
46Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
47Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
48Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
49Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
50Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
51Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
52Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
53Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
54Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
55Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
56Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
57Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
58Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
59Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
60Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
61Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
62Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
63Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
64Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
65Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
66Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
67Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
68Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
69Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
70Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
71Víctor de la Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
72Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
73Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
74Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
75Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
76Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
77Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
78Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
79Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
80Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
81Davide Viganò (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
82Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
83Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
84Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
85Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
86Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
87Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
88Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
89Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
90Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
91Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
92Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
93Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
94Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
95Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
96Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
97Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
98Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
99Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
100Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
101Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
102Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
103Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
104Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
105Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
106Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
107Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
108Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
109Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
110Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
111Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
112Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
113Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
114Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
115Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
116Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
117William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:00:25
118Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
119Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
120Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:27
121Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
122Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
123Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
124Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
125Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
126Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
127Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
128Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
129Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
130Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
131Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
132Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
133Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
134Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
135Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
136Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
137Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
138Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
139Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
140Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:36
141Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
142Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:37
143Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:00:40
144Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
145Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:46
146Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
147Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
148Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
149Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:00:49
150Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:00:54
151Joaquim Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
152Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
153Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
154Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
155Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
156Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
157Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:00:56
158Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:03
159Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:06
160Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:17
161Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:23
162Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
163Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
164Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:01:27
165Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:33
166Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
167Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
168Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
169Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
170Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
171Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:01:40
172Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:54
173Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
174Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
175Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:02:05
176Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:03:02
177Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
178Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
179Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:20
180Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step

Mountain 1 - Scansano, 111.8km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5pts
2Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
3Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
4Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step12pts
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge10
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky8
4Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team7
6Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling6
7Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
8Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo5
9Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec5
10Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin4
11Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
12Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
13Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
14Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team28:46:31
2Etixx-QuickStep0:00:01
3Tinkoff Team0:00:11
4Astana Pro Team0:00:15
5Team Sky0:00:21
6Movistar Team0:00:29
7AG2R La Mondiale0:01:24
8Lotto Soudal0:01:35
9IAM Cycling0:01:54
10Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:03
11Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:02:42
12Bora-Argon 180:02:53
13FDJ0:03:12
14CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:31
15Dimension Data0:03:47
16Orica-GreenEdge0:04:16
17Team Katusha0:04:45
18Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:37
19Lampre - Merida0:05:48
20Trek-Segafredo0:07:32
21Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:57
22Bardiani CSF0:09:55
23Team Giant-Alpecin0:14:38

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step9:51:18
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
3Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
4Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
6Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:11
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:00:14
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:18
10Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
11Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:00:20
12Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:24
14Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
15Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
16Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:26
18Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:30
19Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
20Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
21Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:34
22Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
23Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:00:38
24Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
25Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
26Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:45
27Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:47
28Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling0:00:55
29Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
31Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
32Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:59
33Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
34Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:01
35Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:01:04
36Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
37Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:01:08
38Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
39Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:13
40Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:35
41Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:01:43
42Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:44
43Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:54
44Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
45Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
46Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
47Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:02:09
48Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team0:02:10
49Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:02:12
50Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
51Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
52Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
53Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:02:17
54Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:19
55Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:21
56José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:29
57Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:34
58Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
59Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:02:44
60Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:45
61Víctor de la Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
62Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:55
63Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:02
64Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:03:05
65Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:03:10
66Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
67Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:16
68Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:19
69Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:22
70Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:03:24
71Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:26
72Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:32
73Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:40
74Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
75Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:03:50
76Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
77Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:03:52
78Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:00
79Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:04:21
80Davide Viganò (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
81Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:28
82Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha0:04:35
83Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:04:36
84Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal0:04:41
85Joaquim Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:05:02
86Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:08
87Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:05:11
88Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:15
89Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:28
90Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:36
91Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
92Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
93Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:44
94Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:54
95Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:57
96Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:03
97Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:06:28
98Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:06:36
99Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:06:41
100Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
101Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:06:42
102Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:06:44
103Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:06:51
104Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:06:52
105Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:07:00
106Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:01
107Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:04
108Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:07:09
109Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:19
110Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale0:07:22
111Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:29
112Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
113Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:07:31
114Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:33
115Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:07:36
116Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:07:37
117Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:46
118Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:56
119Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:08:06
120Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:08:07
121Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:16
122Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
123Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
124Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:23
125Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:26
126Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:08:31
127Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:35
128Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
129Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:08:45
130Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:09:09
131Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:09:11
132Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:09:16
133Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:20
134Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:09:21
135Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:09:28
136Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:09:31
137Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:09:37
138Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:09:39
139Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:45
140Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:09:47
141Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:10:10
142Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:10:15
143Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:10:20
144Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:10:22
145William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:10:23
146Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:24
147Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:10:25
148Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team0:10:30
149Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:10:35
150Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:10:43
151Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:10:44
152Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:52
153Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:53
154Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:11:01
155Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
156Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:11:19
157Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:11:21
158Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:11:31
159Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:11:35
160Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:11:39
161Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:15
162Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:12:26
163Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:12:32
164Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:33
165Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:12:42
166Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:13:06
167Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:13:18
168Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:13:29
169Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:13:43
170Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:57
171Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:14:30
172Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:14:48
173Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:15:06
174Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:15:33
175Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:45
176Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:16:51
177Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:17:51
178Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:31
179Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:21:54
180Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:24:46

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team17pts
2Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step12
3Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step12
4Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
5Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge10
6Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data8
8Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky8
9Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
10Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec7
11Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
12Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team6
13Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling6
14Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
16Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo5
17Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
18Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin4
19Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
20Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
21Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
22Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2
23Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 182
24Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo2
25Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
26Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1
27Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step5pts
2Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
3Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida5
4Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
5Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 183
6Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
7Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team2
8Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
9Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1
11Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
12Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step9:51:29
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:23
3Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:50
4Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:01:43
5Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:01
6Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:23
7Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:44
8Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:59
9Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:08
10Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:11
11Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:03:39
12Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:17
13Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:46
14Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:06:25
15Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:50
16Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:18
17Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
18Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:07:20
19Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:07:56
20Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:05
21Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:34
22Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:59
23Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:13
24Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:10:33
25Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:11:08
26Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:04
27Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:12:22
28Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:14:19

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team28:46:31
2Etixx-QuickStep0:00:01
3Tinkoff Team0:00:11
4Astana Pro Team0:00:15
5Team Sky0:00:21
6Movistar Team0:00:29
7AG2R La Mondiale0:01:24
8Lotto Soudal0:01:35
9IAM Cycling0:01:54
10Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:03
11Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:02:42
12Bora-Argon 180:02:53
13FDJ0:03:12
14CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:31
15Dimension Data0:03:47
16Orica-GreenEdge0:04:16
17Team Katusha0:04:45
18Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:37
19Lampre - Merida0:05:48
20Trek-Segafredo0:07:32
21Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:57
22Bardiani CSF0:09:55
23Team Giant-Alpecin0:14:38

