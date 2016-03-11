Image 1 of 57 Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) on the podium after winning stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 57 Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 57 Etixx and GreenEdge controlling the pace for the sprint finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 57 Svein Tuft leading the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 57 Race leader Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 57 Jesse Sergent (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 57 Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 57 Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 57 The peloton riding through the Italian countryside (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 57 Riding through the vineyards (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 57 Bob Jungels in the best young rider jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 57 Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) in the white jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 57 Zdenek Stybar cruising along (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 57 Zdenek Stybar has some fun for photographer Tim de Waele (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 57 A difficult bike change for AG2R-La Mondiale mid-stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 57 No sign of snow on stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 57 The sheep watch the peloton go past (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 57 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx - A day after his teammate broke away to victory, Fernando Gaviria continued Etixx-QuickStep’s domination at Tirreno-Adriatico with a win in the bunch sprint on stage 3. The Colombian withstood a strong effort from Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) and Elia Viviani (Team Sky).

“I’m completely happy. It is my first WorldTour race and to take the victory is really satisfying for me and for the team,” Gaviria said after the stage.

Gaviria has been flying high of late, claiming his second world title on the track just last week, but his team said they were putting no pressure on him in his first WorldTour race. He appeared to be well out of position as the race went into the final kilometre, but rode the wheels of the teams in front to work his way forward. Positioning himself in the wheel of Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) on the left-hand side of the road, Gaviria swung to the right to find some clear space.

His acceleration was such that he had a clear advantage as they went through the final corner just 50 metres later, despite having to adjust his line to avoid Leigh Howard (IAM Cycling). Fellow youngster, Ewan mounted a serious challenge to Gaviria’s sprint using his distinctive low profile to come up alongside him. The pair pulled clear of the rest of the group but Ewan just didn’t have enough to pass Gaviria when the road pitched upwards in the final metres.

Despite having a strong lead-out, Sagan was quickly overtaken by the pure sprinters and could only manage fourth place.

Gaviria’s Etixx-QuickStep teammate and stage 2 winner, Zdenek Stybar finished safely within the group to keep hold of the race lead ahead of Damiano Caruso.

How it happened

After a complicated second stage, the third stage of Tirreno-Adriatico from Castelnuovo Val di Cecina to Montalto di Castro was expected to be one for the sprinters. Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) began the day in the leader’s maglia azzurra after his emphatic victory on stage 2’s uphill finish.

A five-man group, consisting of Giorgio Cecchinel (Androni Giocattoli), José Gonçalves (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Davide Villella (Cannondale), Simone Andreeta (Bardiani-CSF) and Adrian Honkisz (CCC-Sprandi Polkowice), broke free in the opening 10 kilometres. They made use of the very lumpy start to the day to build a strong advantage over the peloton.

With the race leader and stage favourite, in Fernando Gaviria, to think about, Etixx-QuickStep - helped by Orica-GreenEdge - set about keeping the five men on a short leash. They held the escape group at a manageable advantage around four minutes for much of the day. Astana have not come with a sprinter but they were also sure to keep near the front to protect their leader Vincenzo Nibali.

In the Orica-GreenEdge corner, it was Svein Tuft that did the majority of the work on the front. The Canadian did a mighty turn over the climbs and was still there, or thereabouts, as the race entered into the finale. The efforts of Tuft and kept the pace high and it was too much for Andreeta, who was the first of the escapees to crack and get reeled back in.

Inside the final 50 kilometres, Movistar - in the form of Andre Amador - pitched in with the effort of bringing back the breakaway. Amador’s efforts had a big impact, bringing the gap down to just over a minute with 20 kilometres remaining. Like Astana, they have no real sprint contenders but they team in dark blue were ensuring Alejandro Valverde’s safe passage to the line.

With such firepower doing the work behind, the break stood almost no chance at staying out until the finish line. As they passed under the 10km to go banner, the gap stood at just 30 seconds with Sky, Etixx-QuickStep, Tinkoff and Orica-GreenEdge all trying to make some room for themselves at the head of the peloton. Digging deep, the escapees took a stay of execution and increased their advantage for a few kilometres but it was just delaying the inevitable and the catch was finally made just inside the final two kilometres.

As the peloton approached the finish, the road became narrow and there were plenty of turns to negotiate. With one rider in front of him, Sagan moved to the front but he was no match for Gaviria when he launched his move just before the final corner. A late move from Ewan was enough to give him second with Viviani taking the sprint in the second group to take third.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 4:17:28 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 5 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 6 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 7 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 9 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 10 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 13 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 16 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 17 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 18 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 19 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 21 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 22 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 24 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 25 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 26 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 27 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 28 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 29 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 30 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 31 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 32 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team 33 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 34 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 35 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 37 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 38 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 39 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 40 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 41 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 42 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 43 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 44 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 45 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 46 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 47 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 48 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 49 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 50 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 51 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 52 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 53 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 54 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 55 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 56 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 57 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 58 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 59 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 60 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 61 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 62 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 63 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 64 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 65 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 66 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 67 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 68 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 69 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 70 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 71 Víctor de la Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 72 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 73 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 74 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 75 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 76 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 77 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 78 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 79 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 80 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 81 Davide Viganò (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 82 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 83 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 84 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 85 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 86 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 87 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 88 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 89 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 90 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 91 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 92 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 93 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 94 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 96 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 97 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 98 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 99 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 100 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 101 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 102 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 103 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 104 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 105 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 106 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 107 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 108 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 109 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 110 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 111 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 112 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 113 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 114 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 115 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 116 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 117 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:00:25 118 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo 119 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 120 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:00:27 121 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 122 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 123 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 124 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 125 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 126 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 127 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 128 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 129 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 130 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 131 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 132 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 133 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 134 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 135 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 136 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 137 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 138 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 139 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 140 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:36 141 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 142 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:37 143 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:00:40 144 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 145 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:46 146 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 147 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 148 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 149 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:00:49 150 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:00:54 151 Joaquim Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 152 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 153 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 154 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 155 Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 156 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 157 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:00:56 158 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:01:03 159 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:06 160 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:17 161 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:23 162 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 163 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 164 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:01:27 165 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:33 166 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 167 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 168 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 169 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 170 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 171 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:40 172 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:54 173 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 174 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 175 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:02:05 176 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:03:02 177 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 178 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 179 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:03:20 180 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step

Mountain 1 - Scansano, 111.8km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 3 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 2 4 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 pts 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 8 4 Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 7 6 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 6 7 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 8 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 9 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 5 10 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 11 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 12 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 13 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 14 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 28:46:31 2 Etixx-QuickStep 0:00:01 3 Tinkoff Team 0:00:11 4 Astana Pro Team 0:00:15 5 Team Sky 0:00:21 6 Movistar Team 0:00:29 7 AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:24 8 Lotto Soudal 0:01:35 9 IAM Cycling 0:01:54 10 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:03 11 Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:02:42 12 Bora-Argon 18 0:02:53 13 FDJ 0:03:12 14 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:31 15 Dimension Data 0:03:47 16 Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:16 17 Team Katusha 0:04:45 18 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:37 19 Lampre - Merida 0:05:48 20 Trek-Segafredo 0:07:32 21 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:07:57 22 Bardiani CSF 0:09:55 23 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:14:38

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 9:51:18 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 3 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 4 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:11 7 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:00:14 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:18 10 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 11 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:00:20 12 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:24 14 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 15 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 16 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:26 18 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:30 19 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 20 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 21 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:34 22 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 23 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:38 24 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:45 27 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:47 28 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:00:55 29 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 31 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 32 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:59 33 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:01 35 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:01:04 36 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 37 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:01:08 38 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 39 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:13 40 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:35 41 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:01:43 42 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:44 43 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:54 44 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 45 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 46 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 47 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:02:09 48 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 0:02:10 49 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:02:12 50 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 51 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 52 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 53 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:02:17 54 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:19 55 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:21 56 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:29 57 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:34 58 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 59 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:02:44 60 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:45 61 Víctor de la Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 62 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:55 63 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:02 64 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:03:05 65 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:10 66 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 67 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:16 68 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:19 69 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:22 70 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 0:03:24 71 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:26 72 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:32 73 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:40 74 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 75 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:50 76 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 77 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:03:52 78 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:04:00 79 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:04:21 80 Davide Viganò (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 81 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:28 82 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 0:04:35 83 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:04:36 84 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 0:04:41 85 Joaquim Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:05:02 86 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:08 87 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:11 88 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:05:15 89 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:28 90 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:36 91 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 92 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 93 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:44 94 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:54 95 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:57 96 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:03 97 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:28 98 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:06:36 99 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:06:41 100 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 101 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:06:42 102 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:06:44 103 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:06:51 104 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:06:52 105 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:07:00 106 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:07:01 107 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:04 108 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:07:09 109 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:19 110 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:07:22 111 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:29 112 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 113 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:07:31 114 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:33 115 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:07:36 116 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:07:37 117 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:46 118 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:56 119 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:08:06 120 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:08:07 121 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:16 122 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 123 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 124 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:23 125 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:26 126 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:08:31 127 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:35 128 Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 129 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:08:45 130 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:09:09 131 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:09:11 132 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:09:16 133 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:20 134 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:09:21 135 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:28 136 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:09:31 137 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:09:37 138 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:09:39 139 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:45 140 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:09:47 141 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:10:10 142 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:10:15 143 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:10:20 144 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:22 145 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:10:23 146 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:24 147 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:10:25 148 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team 0:10:30 149 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:10:35 150 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:10:43 151 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:10:44 152 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:52 153 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:53 154 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:11:01 155 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo 156 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:11:19 157 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:11:21 158 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:11:31 159 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:11:35 160 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:11:39 161 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:15 162 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:12:26 163 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:12:32 164 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:12:33 165 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:12:42 166 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:13:06 167 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:13:18 168 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:13:29 169 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:13:43 170 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:57 171 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:14:30 172 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:14:48 173 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:15:06 174 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:15:33 175 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:45 176 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:16:51 177 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:17:51 178 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:18:31 179 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:21:54 180 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:24:46

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 17 pts 2 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 3 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 4 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 5 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 6 Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 8 8 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 8 9 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 10 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 7 11 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 12 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 6 13 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 6 14 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 16 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 17 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 18 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 19 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 20 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 21 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 22 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2 23 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 2 24 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 2 25 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 26 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1 27 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 pts 2 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 3 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 5 4 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 5 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 3 6 Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 7 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 2 8 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 9 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 2 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1 11 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 12 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 9:51:29 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:23 3 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:50 4 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:43 5 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:01 6 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:23 7 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:44 8 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:59 9 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:08 10 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:11 11 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:39 12 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:17 13 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:46 14 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:06:25 15 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:50 16 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:18 17 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:07:20 19 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:07:56 20 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:05 21 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:34 22 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:59 23 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:13 24 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:10:33 25 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:11:08 26 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:04 27 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:12:22 28 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:14:19