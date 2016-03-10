Tirreno-Adriatico stage 2: Stybar solos to victory
Czech rider takes over race lead from Oss
Stage 2: Camaiore - Pomarance
Forward planning and impeccable instincts carried Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) to a stylish victory and the overall leader’s blue jersey on stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico in Pomarance.
Related Articles
Tirreno-Adriatico stage 2 highlights - Video
Stybar attacks to take stage win and collection of jerseys at Tirreno-Adriatico
UCI continue checks for mechanical doping at Tirreno-Adriatico - News Shorts
Uran determined to fight on at Tirreno-Adriatico despite the pain of TTT crash
Level crossing rules get tested in Tirreno-Adriatico - News Shorts
Ahead of the race, directeur sportif Davide Bramati had identified the sinuous finale – designed by double world champion Paolo Bettini with puncheurs of his own mould firmly in mind – as one to suit a rider of Stybar’s technical ability.
Stybar was well positioned on the day’s final obstacle, the 18% slopes of the short climb of Il Cerreto, with just over three kilometres remaining, but he chose to maintain a watching brief when first Pete Kennaugh (Sky) and then Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) delivered rasping accelerations.
Ulissi’s surge snapped the reduced peloton to breaking point, ultimately creating the leading group of 20 or so riders, but as the gradient slackened towards the summit, nobody was willing to take up the reins.
Sensing the lull, Stybar duly bounded clear over the top and then swooped down the short, twisting descent that followed to open a small gap. The final 2.5 kilometres were on rippling, sinuous roads, and its rises and dips gave it the feel of an asphalt cyclo-cross course. Small wonder, then, that that a triple world champion in the discipline should feel so at home in this corner of Tuscany.
Davide Formolo (Cannondale) and Oscar Gatto (Tinkoff) put their shoulders to the wheel in a bid to peg Stybar back but made little inroads. Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) fared a little better when he gave lone chase in the final kilometre, but it was too late to bring back the Czech who had time to sit up and savour his victory.
Nibali was swamped by the rest of the chasers in the final 100 metres, with world champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) taking second ahead of Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data), Simon Clarke (Cannondale) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), one second down on Stybar.
“We planned it a little bit two and a half weeks ago with Bramati that this could be a stage for me. So I was pretty focused for this stage,” Stybar said. “I knew that the last two or three kilometres were very technical, which is good for me. I tried to go. I didn’t really plan to go there but I saw the opportunity, the space, and I thought ‘ok, the bunch will slow and I’ll go with everything I have.’”
Thanks to the ten-second time bonus for the stage win, Stybar holds a nine-second advantage in the overall standings, ahead of BMC’s Greg Van Avermaet and Tejay van Garderen, who each finished in the leading group, while their teammate and overnight leader Daniel Oss was dropped in the finale.
How it unfolded
The principal difficulties of Thursday’s stage were shoehorned into the final two hours of racing – the total altitude gain in the final 50 kilometres was a leg-stinging 2,000 metres – and the peloton was more than happy to ease its way into the action on leaving the start in Camaiore.
Early escapees Giorgio Cecchinel (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Simone Andreetta (Bardiani-CSF), Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18), Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Nikolay Mihaylov (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) and Federico Zurlo (Lampre-Merida) slipped away as soon as the flag was dropped, and the BMC-controlled gruppo was happy to give them a day pass.
The sextet built up a lead of six minutes after by the midway point, where a lowered level crossing barrier – impeccably observed by the peloton – provided the only deviation from the expected script on a cool but agreeable spring day in Tuscany.
BMC’s Taylor Phinney and Jempy Drucker spent much of the afternoon on the front of the peloton, with Greg Van Avermaet and Tejay van Garderen in mind more than ephemeral race leader Daniel Oss, and they gradually upped the ante in the final 100 kilometres.
By the time the break reached the rugged terrain of the Val di Cecina, their lead was falling steadily. Zurlo led over the top of the day’s first categorised climb, the Pian di Forno, where their advantage was down to 4:30 and it continued to fritter away thereafter.
The increasingly demanding roads in the Valle del Diavolo – the so-called ‘Devil’s Valley,’ which local lore claims inspired the lay-out of Dante’s Inferno – also triggered a thinning out process in the main peloton, with rider after rider jettisoned out the back.
The last of the escapees were eventually swept up with 9 kilometres remaining, by which point a delegation from Sky had taken over at the head of the peloton. Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) kick-started the attacking on the lower, gentler slopes of Il Cerreto – dubbed Cerretemberg by Bettini, who felt it a climb lifted from Amstel Gold Race and deposited in Tuscany – but he was brought to heel almost immediately.
Mirko Selvaggi (Androni Giocattoli) got more traction on his effort with a little under four kilometres to go, but his legs wilted as the general classification contenders massed towards the front and Pete Kennaugh upped the pace. Ulissi’s subsequent surge helped to establish an elite front group but raw power alone was never going to be enough; instead, it was Stybar’s combination of strength and imagination that won the day.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5:10:03
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|4
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|10
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|12
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|13
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|15
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|16
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|20
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|21
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|24
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|25
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|28
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|30
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|31
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|32
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|33
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|34
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|35
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|36
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|38
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:27
|39
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:35
|40
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|41
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|42
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|43
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|44
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|45
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|46
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|47
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|48
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|49
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|50
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|51
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:38
|52
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:00:47
|53
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:01
|54
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:50
|55
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:56
|56
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|57
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:18
|58
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:23
|59
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|60
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|61
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|62
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|63
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|64
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|65
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|66
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:33
|67
|Víctor de la Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|68
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|69
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|70
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:51
|71
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|72
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|73
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|74
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|75
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|76
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:03
|77
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:02:39
|78
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|80
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|81
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|82
|Davide Viganò (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|83
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|84
|Joaquim Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:01
|85
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|86
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|87
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|88
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|89
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:25
|90
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|91
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:52
|92
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|93
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|94
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|95
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:16
|96
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:18
|97
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:42
|98
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|99
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|100
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:04:45
|101
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:18
|102
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:20
|103
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:34
|104
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|105
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|106
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:57
|107
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|108
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|109
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|110
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|111
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|112
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|113
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|114
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|115
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|116
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|117
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|118
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|119
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|120
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|121
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|122
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|123
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|124
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|125
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|126
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|127
|Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|128
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|129
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|130
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|131
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|132
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|133
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|134
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|135
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|136
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|137
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:30
|138
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|139
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|140
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|141
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|142
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|143
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|144
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|145
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|146
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|147
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|148
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|149
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|150
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
|151
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|152
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|153
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:03
|154
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|155
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|156
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|157
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|158
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|159
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|160
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|161
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|162
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|163
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|164
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|165
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|166
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|167
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|168
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:09:57
|169
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:11:13
|170
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|171
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|172
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|173
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|174
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|175
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:13:21
|176
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|177
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|178
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|179
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:13:33
|180
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:14:58
|181
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:20:43
|182
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|DNS
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNS
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|pts
|2
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|3
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|4
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|pts
|2
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|3
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|4
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|10
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|8
|4
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|8
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|9
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2
|10
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|5
|pts
|2
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|3
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|4
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|pts
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|2
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|15:30:11
|2
|Tinkoff Team
|0:00:01
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Team Sky
|7
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|8
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:35
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:50
|10
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:01:09
|11
|IAM Cycling
|0:01:43
|12
|Bora-Argon 18
|13
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:28
|14
|FDJ
|0:02:39
|15
|Dimension Data
|0:02:45
|16
|Team Katusha
|0:03:47
|17
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:52
|18
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:57
|19
|Lampre - Merida
|0:04:23
|20
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:16
|21
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:20
|22
|Bardiani CSF
|0:08:15
|23
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:13:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5:33:50
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:11
|7
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:14
|9
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:18
|10
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|11
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:20
|12
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:24
|14
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|15
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:26
|18
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:30
|19
|Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|20
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:34
|22
|Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|23
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:38
|24
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|26
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:45
|27
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:47
|28
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:55
|29
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|30
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|31
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:59
|33
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|34
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:01
|35
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:04
|36
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|37
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:01:08
|38
|Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
|39
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:13
|40
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:33
|41
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:35
|42
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:42
|43
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:01:43
|44
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:44
|45
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:53
|46
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:54
|47
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|48
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|49
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|50
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|0:02:10
|51
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:12
|52
|Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|53
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|54
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|55
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:02:17
|56
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|57
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:21
|58
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:29
|59
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:34
|60
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|61
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:45
|62
|Víctor de la Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|63
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:49
|64
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:55
|65
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:56
|66
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|0:02:57
|67
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:02
|68
|Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:03:05
|69
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:10
|70
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|71
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|72
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:19
|73
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:22
|74
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:32
|75
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:40
|76
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|77
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:03:50
|78
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|79
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:52
|80
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:55
|81
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:04:00
|82
|Joaquim Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:04:08
|83
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|84
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:04:12
|85
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:17
|86
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:04:21
|87
|Davide Viganò (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|88
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:28
|89
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:03
|90
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:05:14
|91
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:28
|92
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:36
|93
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|94
|Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|95
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:44
|96
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:54
|97
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:01
|98
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:03
|99
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:06:07
|100
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:14
|101
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:15
|102
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:06:16
|103
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:06:17
|104
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:28
|105
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:42
|106
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:51
|107
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:55
|108
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:07:00
|109
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:01
|110
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:04
|111
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:07:08
|112
|Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:09
|113
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|114
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|115
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:19
|116
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:29
|117
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|118
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|119
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:07:31
|120
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:33
|121
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:07:37
|122
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:07:39
|123
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:46
|124
|Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|125
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:07:59
|126
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:03
|127
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:08:07
|128
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:16
|129
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|130
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|131
|Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|132
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:19
|133
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:23
|134
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:35
|135
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:08:48
|136
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:49
|137
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:02
|138
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:09:04
|139
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:10
|140
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:09:11
|141
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:13
|142
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|143
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:20
|144
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|145
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:26
|146
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:28
|147
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|148
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:09:40
|149
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:45
|150
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:09:48
|151
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:58
|152
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:16
|153
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|0:10:30
|154
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|155
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:10:35
|156
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:36
|157
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
|158
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:10:37
|159
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:10:44
|160
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:10:45
|161
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:52
|162
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|163
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:53
|164
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:21
|165
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:11:33
|166
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:11:35
|167
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:11:46
|168
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:11:50
|169
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:32
|170
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:13:22
|171
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:29
|172
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:30
|173
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:14:12
|174
|Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:14:28
|175
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:14:30
|176
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:14:46
|177
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:15:06
|178
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|179
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:16:00
|180
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:31
|181
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:21:54
|182
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:23:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|pts
|2
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|10
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|8
|5
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|6
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|7
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|9
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|10
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|2
|12
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|13
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|14
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|15
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|pts
|2
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|5
|3
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|4
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|5
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|2
|6
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1
|8
|Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5:34:01
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:23
|3
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:50
|4
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:43
|5
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:01
|6
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:23
|7
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:44
|8
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:59
|9
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:08
|10
|Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:11
|11
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:39
|12
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:52
|13
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:17
|14
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:05:56
|15
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:50
|16
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:18
|17
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:07:20
|19
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:07:56
|20
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:08:05
|21
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:08
|22
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:02
|23
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|24
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:09:34
|25
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:10:19
|26
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:10:33
|27
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:41
|28
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:14:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|15:54:07
|2
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:01
|3
|Tinkoff Team
|0:00:11
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:15
|5
|Team Sky
|0:00:21
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:00:29
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:24
|8
|Lotto Soudal
|0:01:35
|9
|IAM Cycling
|0:01:54
|10
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:03
|11
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:02:42
|12
|FDJ
|0:02:47
|13
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:53
|14
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:03:31
|15
|Dimension Data
|0:03:47
|16
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:16
|17
|Team Katusha
|0:04:45
|18
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:37
|19
|Lampre - Merida
|0:05:48
|20
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:07:32
|21
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:07:57
|22
|Bardiani CSF
|0:09:55
|23
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:14:38
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Fominykh signs up for another season at AstanaFormer Kazakh time trial champion heads into seventh year with WorldTour team
-
Track World Cup: France's Thomas takes Men's Omnium titleIrishman Felix English gets gold in the men's Scratch Race
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy