Forward planning and impeccable instincts carried Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) to a stylish victory and the overall leader’s blue jersey on stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico in Pomarance.

Ahead of the race, directeur sportif Davide Bramati had identified the sinuous finale – designed by double world champion Paolo Bettini with puncheurs of his own mould firmly in mind – as one to suit a rider of Stybar’s technical ability.

Stybar was well positioned on the day’s final obstacle, the 18% slopes of the short climb of Il Cerreto, with just over three kilometres remaining, but he chose to maintain a watching brief when first Pete Kennaugh (Sky) and then Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) delivered rasping accelerations.

Ulissi’s surge snapped the reduced peloton to breaking point, ultimately creating the leading group of 20 or so riders, but as the gradient slackened towards the summit, nobody was willing to take up the reins.

Sensing the lull, Stybar duly bounded clear over the top and then swooped down the short, twisting descent that followed to open a small gap. The final 2.5 kilometres were on rippling, sinuous roads, and its rises and dips gave it the feel of an asphalt cyclo-cross course. Small wonder, then, that that a triple world champion in the discipline should feel so at home in this corner of Tuscany.

Davide Formolo (Cannondale) and Oscar Gatto (Tinkoff) put their shoulders to the wheel in a bid to peg Stybar back but made little inroads. Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) fared a little better when he gave lone chase in the final kilometre, but it was too late to bring back the Czech who had time to sit up and savour his victory.

Nibali was swamped by the rest of the chasers in the final 100 metres, with world champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) taking second ahead of Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data), Simon Clarke (Cannondale) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), one second down on Stybar.

“We planned it a little bit two and a half weeks ago with Bramati that this could be a stage for me. So I was pretty focused for this stage,” Stybar said. “I knew that the last two or three kilometres were very technical, which is good for me. I tried to go. I didn’t really plan to go there but I saw the opportunity, the space, and I thought ‘ok, the bunch will slow and I’ll go with everything I have.’”

Thanks to the ten-second time bonus for the stage win, Stybar holds a nine-second advantage in the overall standings, ahead of BMC’s Greg Van Avermaet and Tejay van Garderen, who each finished in the leading group, while their teammate and overnight leader Daniel Oss was dropped in the finale.

How it unfolded

The principal difficulties of Thursday’s stage were shoehorned into the final two hours of racing – the total altitude gain in the final 50 kilometres was a leg-stinging 2,000 metres – and the peloton was more than happy to ease its way into the action on leaving the start in Camaiore.

Early escapees Giorgio Cecchinel (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Simone Andreetta (Bardiani-CSF), Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18), Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Nikolay Mihaylov (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) and Federico Zurlo (Lampre-Merida) slipped away as soon as the flag was dropped, and the BMC-controlled gruppo was happy to give them a day pass.

The sextet built up a lead of six minutes after by the midway point, where a lowered level crossing barrier – impeccably observed by the peloton – provided the only deviation from the expected script on a cool but agreeable spring day in Tuscany.

BMC’s Taylor Phinney and Jempy Drucker spent much of the afternoon on the front of the peloton, with Greg Van Avermaet and Tejay van Garderen in mind more than ephemeral race leader Daniel Oss, and they gradually upped the ante in the final 100 kilometres.

By the time the break reached the rugged terrain of the Val di Cecina, their lead was falling steadily. Zurlo led over the top of the day’s first categorised climb, the Pian di Forno, where their advantage was down to 4:30 and it continued to fritter away thereafter.

The increasingly demanding roads in the Valle del Diavolo – the so-called ‘Devil’s Valley,’ which local lore claims inspired the lay-out of Dante’s Inferno – also triggered a thinning out process in the main peloton, with rider after rider jettisoned out the back.

The last of the escapees were eventually swept up with 9 kilometres remaining, by which point a delegation from Sky had taken over at the head of the peloton. Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) kick-started the attacking on the lower, gentler slopes of Il Cerreto – dubbed Cerretemberg by Bettini, who felt it a climb lifted from Amstel Gold Race and deposited in Tuscany – but he was brought to heel almost immediately.

Mirko Selvaggi (Androni Giocattoli) got more traction on his effort with a little under four kilometres to go, but his legs wilted as the general classification contenders massed towards the front and Pete Kennaugh upped the pace. Ulissi’s subsequent surge helped to establish an elite front group but raw power alone was never going to be enough; instead, it was Stybar’s combination of strength and imagination that won the day.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 5:10:03 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:00:01 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 4 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 10 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 12 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 13 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 14 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 15 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 16 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 17 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 18 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 20 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 21 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 22 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 23 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 24 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 25 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 26 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 28 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 30 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 31 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 32 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 33 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 34 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 35 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 36 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 37 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 38 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:27 39 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:35 40 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 41 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 42 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 43 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 44 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 45 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 46 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 47 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 48 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 49 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 50 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 51 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:38 52 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:00:47 53 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:01 54 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:50 55 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:56 56 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 57 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:01:18 58 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:23 59 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 60 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 61 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 62 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 63 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 64 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 65 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 66 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:33 67 Víctor de la Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 68 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 69 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 70 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:51 71 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 72 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 73 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 74 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 75 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 76 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:03 77 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:02:39 78 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 79 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 80 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 81 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 82 Davide Viganò (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 83 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 84 Joaquim Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:01 85 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 86 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 87 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 88 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 89 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:25 90 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 91 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:52 92 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 93 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 94 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 95 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:16 96 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:04:18 97 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:42 98 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 99 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 100 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:04:45 101 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:18 102 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:20 103 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:34 104 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 105 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 106 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:57 107 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 108 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 110 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 111 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 112 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 113 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 114 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 115 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 116 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 117 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 118 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 119 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 120 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 121 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 122 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team 123 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 124 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 125 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 126 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 127 Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 128 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 129 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 130 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 131 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 132 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 133 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 134 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 135 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 136 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 137 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:07:30 138 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 139 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 140 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 141 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 142 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 143 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 144 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 145 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 146 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 147 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 148 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 149 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 150 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo 151 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 152 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 153 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:03 154 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 155 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 156 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 157 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 158 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 159 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 160 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 161 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 162 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 163 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 164 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 165 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 166 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 167 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 168 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:09:57 169 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:11:13 170 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 171 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 172 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 173 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 174 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 175 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:13:21 176 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 177 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 178 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 179 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:13:33 180 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:14:58 181 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:20:43 182 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data DNS Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin DNS Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 pts 2 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 3 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 2 4 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 pts 2 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 3 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 2 4 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 10 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 8 4 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 8 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 9 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2 10 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Mountain 1 - Pian di Forno, km. 149.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 5 pts 2 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 3 3 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 4 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 2 - Pomarance, km. 204.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 pts 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 3 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 2 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Etixx - Quick-Step 15:30:11 2 Tinkoff Team 0:00:01 3 BMC Racing Team 4 Movistar Team 5 Astana Pro Team 6 Team Sky 7 Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:35 9 Lotto Soudal 0:00:50 10 Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:01:09 11 IAM Cycling 0:01:43 12 Bora-Argon 18 13 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:28 14 FDJ 0:02:39 15 Dimension Data 0:02:45 16 Team Katusha 0:03:47 17 Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:52 18 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:57 19 Lampre - Merida 0:04:23 20 Trek-Segafredo 0:07:16 21 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:07:20 22 Bardiani CSF 0:08:15 23 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:13:15

General Classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 5:33:50 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 3 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 5 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:11 7 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:00:14 9 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:18 10 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 11 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:00:20 12 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:24 14 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 15 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 16 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:26 18 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:30 19 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 20 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 21 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:34 22 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 23 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:38 24 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 26 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:45 27 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:47 28 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:55 29 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 30 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 31 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:59 33 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 34 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:01 35 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:04 36 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 37 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:01:08 38 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 39 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:13 40 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:33 41 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:35 42 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:01:42 43 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:01:43 44 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:44 45 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:53 46 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:54 47 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 48 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 49 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 50 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 0:02:10 51 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:12 52 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 53 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 54 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 55 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:02:17 56 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 57 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:21 58 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:29 59 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:34 60 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 61 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:45 62 Víctor de la Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 63 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:49 64 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:55 65 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:02:56 66 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 0:02:57 67 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:02 68 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:03:05 69 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:10 70 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 71 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 72 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:19 73 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:22 74 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:03:32 75 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:40 76 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 77 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:03:50 78 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 79 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:52 80 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 0:03:55 81 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:04:00 82 Joaquim Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:04:08 83 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 84 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:04:12 85 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:17 86 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:04:21 87 Davide Viganò (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 88 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:28 89 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:03 90 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:05:14 91 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:28 92 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:36 93 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 94 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 95 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:44 96 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:54 97 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:01 98 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:03 99 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:06:07 100 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:06:14 101 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:06:15 102 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:06:16 103 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:06:17 104 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:28 105 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:06:42 106 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:06:51 107 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:55 108 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:07:00 109 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:07:01 110 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:04 111 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:07:08 112 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:09 113 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 114 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 115 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:19 116 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:29 117 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 118 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 119 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:07:31 120 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:33 121 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:07:37 122 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:07:39 123 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:46 124 Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 125 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:07:59 126 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:08:03 127 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:08:07 128 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:16 129 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 130 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 131 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 132 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:19 133 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:23 134 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:35 135 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:08:48 136 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:08:49 137 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:02 138 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:09:04 139 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:09:10 140 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:09:11 141 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:13 142 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 143 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:20 144 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 145 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:26 146 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:28 147 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 148 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:09:40 149 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:45 150 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:09:48 151 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:09:58 152 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:16 153 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team 0:10:30 154 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 155 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:10:35 156 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:36 157 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo 158 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:10:37 159 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:10:44 160 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:10:45 161 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:52 162 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 163 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:53 164 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:11:21 165 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:11:33 166 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:11:35 167 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:11:46 168 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:11:50 169 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:12:32 170 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:13:22 171 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:13:29 172 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:30 173 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:14:12 174 Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha 0:14:28 175 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:14:30 176 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:14:46 177 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:15:06 178 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 179 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:16:00 180 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:18:31 181 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:21:54 182 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:23:06

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 pts 2 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 10 4 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 8 5 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 6 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 6 7 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 9 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 10 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 2 12 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 2 13 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 14 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 2 15 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 5 pts 2 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 5 3 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 4 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 3 5 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 2 6 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1 8 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 5:34:01 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:23 3 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:50 4 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:43 5 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:01 6 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:23 7 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:44 8 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:59 9 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:08 10 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:11 11 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:39 12 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:52 13 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:17 14 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:05:56 15 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:50 16 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:18 17 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:07:20 19 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:07:56 20 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:05 21 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:08 22 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:02 23 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 24 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:09:34 25 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:10:19 26 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:10:33 27 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:41 28 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:14:19