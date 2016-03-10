Trending

Tirreno-Adriatico stage 2: Stybar solos to victory

Czech rider takes over race lead from Oss

Image 1 of 94

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) wins stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) wins stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 94

Tinkoff boss Oleg Tinkov has some fun on the podium with Vincenzo Nibali

Tinkoff boss Oleg Tinkov has some fun on the podium with Vincenzo Nibali
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 94

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale)

Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 94

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge)

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 94

Davide Formolo (Cannondale)

Davide Formolo (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 94

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Data Dimension) has a dig

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Data Dimension) has a dig
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 94

Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)

Luke Durbridge (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 94

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 94

Mark Cavendish was the last rider over the line on stage 2

Mark Cavendish was the last rider over the line on stage 2
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 94

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 94

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling)

Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 94

Andrey Amador (Movistar)

Andrey Amador (Movistar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 94

German champion Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Argon 18)

German champion Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Argon 18)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 94

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge)

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 94

Alberto Losada had a nasty crash in the finale of the stage

Alberto Losada had a nasty crash in the finale of the stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 94

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Data Dimension)

Kanstantsin Siutsou (Data Dimension)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 94

The jerseys of Tirreno-Adriatico

The jerseys of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 94

Fabian Cancellara with Oleg Tinkov at the stage start

Fabian Cancellara with Oleg Tinkov at the stage start
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 94

Dani Moreno (Movistar)

Dani Moreno (Movistar)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 94

Alex Dowsett (Movistar) on Cateye's new helmet

Alex Dowsett (Movistar) on Cateye's new helmet
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 94

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 94

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data)

Steve Cummings (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 94

Polish champ Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal)

Polish champ Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 94

Natnael Berhane (Dimension Data)

Natnael Berhane (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 94

The peloton waits for the train to pass at the level crossing

The peloton waits for the train to pass at the level crossing
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 94

Gianni Savio makes the most of opportunity to chat with his riders who are wait for the train to pass at the level crossing

Gianni Savio makes the most of opportunity to chat with his riders who are wait for the train to pass at the level crossing
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 94

Yves Lampaert in the best young rider jersey

Yves Lampaert in the best young rider jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 94

Joaquin Rodriguez (Team Katusha)

Joaquin Rodriguez (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 94

Alejandro Valverde models the new Cateye helmet

Alejandro Valverde models the new Cateye helmet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 94

Oleg Tinkov enjoying a ride with the peloton

Oleg Tinkov enjoying a ride with the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 94

Umbrellas for the jersey wearers at the start line

Umbrellas for the jersey wearers at the start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 94

Marco Haller (Katusha)

Marco Haller (Katusha)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 94

Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge)

Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 94

Kristijan Koren (Cannondale)

Kristijan Koren (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 94

Ramon Sinkeldam (Team Giant-Alpecin)

Ramon Sinkeldam (Team Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 94

Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18) leading the break

Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18) leading the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 94

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep)

Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 94

Tom Stamsnijder (Team Giant-Alpecin)

Tom Stamsnijder (Team Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 94

Zdenek Stybar makes his race-winning move

Zdenek Stybar makes his race-winning move
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 40 of 94

Zdenek Stybar makes his race-winning move

Zdenek Stybar makes his race-winning move
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 41 of 94

BMC spent most of the day on the front of the peloton

BMC spent most of the day on the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 42 of 94

The break of the day is formed

The break of the day is formed
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 43 of 94

Taylor Phinney putting in a shift for BMC

Taylor Phinney putting in a shift for BMC
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 44 of 94

Fabian Cancellara greets former pro Alessandro Petacchi at the start

Fabian Cancellara greets former pro Alessandro Petacchi at the start
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 45 of 94

Oleg Tinkov gives a pep talk to Peter Sagan ahead of the stage

Oleg Tinkov gives a pep talk to Peter Sagan ahead of the stage
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 46 of 94

Mark Cavendish enjoys a light-hearted moment ahead of the race

Mark Cavendish enjoys a light-hearted moment ahead of the race
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 47 of 94

Daniel Oss started the day in the leader's blue jersey

Daniel Oss started the day in the leader's blue jersey
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 48 of 94

Vincenzo Nibali getting ready for the stage

Vincenzo Nibali getting ready for the stage
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 49 of 94

Mirko Selvaggi attacks

Mirko Selvaggi attacks
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 50 of 94

The breakaway riders plough on

The breakaway riders plough on
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 51 of 94

Oleg Tinkov steals the limelight at sign on

Oleg Tinkov steals the limelight at sign on
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 52 of 94

Salvatore Puccio sets the pace on the final climb

Salvatore Puccio sets the pace on the final climb
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 53 of 94

Zdenek Stybar up on the podium

Zdenek Stybar up on the podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 54 of 94

Zdenek Stybar up on the podium

Zdenek Stybar up on the podium
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 55 of 94

Zdenek Stybar sprays the champagne

Zdenek Stybar sprays the champagne
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 56 of 94

The riders make their way down south

The riders make their way down south
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 57 of 94

Tinkoff owner Oleg Tinkov signed on today at the stage start

Tinkoff owner Oleg Tinkov signed on today at the stage start
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 58 of 94

Diego Ulissi after his attack late in the race

Diego Ulissi after his attack late in the race
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 59 of 94

Peter Sagan was second on the stage

Peter Sagan was second on the stage
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 60 of 94

Peter Kennaugh was prominent in the closing stages

Peter Kennaugh was prominent in the closing stages
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 61 of 94

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) pushes the pace

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) pushes the pace
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 94

Stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 94

Daniel Oss (BMC) in the leader's jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico

Daniel Oss (BMC) in the leader's jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 94

The peloton in Tirreno-Adriatico

The peloton in Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 94

The peloton lined out in Tirreno-Adriatico

The peloton lined out in Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 94

Daniel Oss (BMC) gets a radio check

Daniel Oss (BMC) gets a radio check
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 94

The peloton lined out in Tirreno-Adriatico

The peloton lined out in Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 94

The peloton lined out in Tirreno-Adriatico

The peloton lined out in Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 94

Taylor Phinney (BMC) has a stretch

Taylor Phinney (BMC) has a stretch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 94

Norwegians Lars Petter Nordhaug and Edvald Boasson Hagen

Norwegians Lars Petter Nordhaug and Edvald Boasson Hagen
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 94

Rigoberto Uran gets a push from his Cannondale teammates

Rigoberto Uran gets a push from his Cannondale teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 94

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) leads the points classification

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) leads the points classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 94

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) leads the mountains classification

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) leads the mountains classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 94

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep)

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 94

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quickstep) best young rider

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quickstep) best young rider
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 94

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) winner of stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) winner of stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 77 of 94

Best young rider Yves Lampaert

Best young rider Yves Lampaert
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 78 of 94

BMC racing lead the way

BMC racing lead the way
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 79 of 94

Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18) in the breakaway on stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18) in the breakaway on stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 80 of 94

Federico Zurlo (Lampre-Merida)

Federico Zurlo (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 81 of 94

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 82 of 94

Zdenek Stybar celebrates his win with this teammates

Zdenek Stybar celebrates his win with this teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 83 of 94

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) wins stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) wins stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 84 of 94

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) wins stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) wins stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 85 of 94

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) celebrates

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) celebrates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 86 of 94

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) wins stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) wins stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 87 of 94

The peloton try but fail to catch Stybar

The peloton try but fail to catch Stybar
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 88 of 94

Colombian Fernando Gaviria and Rigoberto Uran

Colombian Fernando Gaviria and Rigoberto Uran
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 89 of 94

Bob Jungels, Tony Martin and Zdenek Stybar ride together

Bob Jungels, Tony Martin and Zdenek Stybar ride together
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 90 of 94

Daniel Oss took the first leader's jersey of the race

Daniel Oss took the first leader's jersey of the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 91 of 94

Edvald Boasson Hagen in his Norwegian champions colours

Edvald Boasson Hagen in his Norwegian champions colours
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 92 of 94

Jan Bakelants (AG2R-La Mondiale)

Jan Bakelants (AG2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 93 of 94

Tejay van Garderen got an early advantage on his rivals

Tejay van Garderen got an early advantage on his rivals
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 94 of 94

A smile from Christophe Riblon during stage 2

A smile from Christophe Riblon during stage 2
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Forward planning and impeccable instincts carried Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) to a stylish victory and the overall leader’s blue jersey on stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico in Pomarance.

Ahead of the race, directeur sportif Davide Bramati had identified the sinuous finale – designed by double world champion Paolo Bettini with puncheurs of his own mould firmly in mind – as one to suit a rider of Stybar’s technical ability.

Stybar was well positioned on the day’s final obstacle, the 18% slopes of the short climb of Il Cerreto, with just over three kilometres remaining, but he chose to maintain a watching brief when first Pete Kennaugh (Sky) and then Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) delivered rasping accelerations.

Ulissi’s surge snapped the reduced peloton to breaking point, ultimately creating the leading group of 20 or so riders, but as the gradient slackened towards the summit, nobody was willing to take up the reins.

Sensing the lull, Stybar duly bounded clear over the top and then swooped down the short, twisting descent that followed to open a small gap. The final 2.5 kilometres were on rippling, sinuous roads, and its rises and dips gave it the feel of an asphalt cyclo-cross course. Small wonder, then, that that a triple world champion in the discipline should feel so at home in this corner of Tuscany.

Davide Formolo (Cannondale) and Oscar Gatto (Tinkoff) put their shoulders to the wheel in a bid to peg Stybar back but made little inroads. Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) fared a little better when he gave lone chase in the final kilometre, but it was too late to bring back the Czech who had time to sit up and savour his victory.

Nibali was swamped by the rest of the chasers in the final 100 metres, with world champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) taking second ahead of Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data), Simon Clarke (Cannondale) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), one second down on Stybar.

“We planned it a little bit two and a half weeks ago with Bramati that this could be a stage for me. So I was pretty focused for this stage,” Stybar said. “I knew that the last two or three kilometres were very technical, which is good for me. I tried to go. I didn’t really plan to go there but I saw the opportunity, the space, and I thought ‘ok, the bunch will slow and I’ll go with everything I have.’”

Thanks to the ten-second time bonus for the stage win, Stybar holds a nine-second advantage in the overall standings, ahead of BMC’s Greg Van Avermaet and Tejay van Garderen, who each finished in the leading group, while their teammate and overnight leader Daniel Oss was dropped in the finale.

How it unfolded

The principal difficulties of Thursday’s stage were shoehorned into the final two hours of racing – the total altitude gain in the final 50 kilometres was a leg-stinging 2,000 metres – and the peloton was more than happy to ease its way into the action on leaving the start in Camaiore.

Early escapees Giorgio Cecchinel (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec), Simone Andreetta (Bardiani-CSF), Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18), Luis Mas Bonet (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Nikolay Mihaylov (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) and Federico Zurlo (Lampre-Merida) slipped away as soon as the flag was dropped, and the BMC-controlled gruppo was happy to give them a day pass.

The sextet built up a lead of six minutes after by the midway point, where a lowered level crossing barrier – impeccably observed by the peloton – provided the only deviation from the expected script on a cool but agreeable spring day in Tuscany.

BMC’s Taylor Phinney and Jempy Drucker spent much of the afternoon on the front of the peloton, with Greg Van Avermaet and Tejay van Garderen in mind more than ephemeral race leader Daniel Oss, and they gradually upped the ante in the final 100 kilometres.

By the time the break reached the rugged terrain of the Val di Cecina, their lead was falling steadily. Zurlo led over the top of the day’s first categorised climb, the Pian di Forno, where their advantage was down to 4:30 and it continued to fritter away thereafter.

The increasingly demanding roads in the Valle del Diavolo – the so-called ‘Devil’s Valley,’ which local lore claims inspired the lay-out of Dante’s Inferno – also triggered a thinning out process in the main peloton, with rider after rider jettisoned out the back.

The last of the escapees were eventually swept up with 9 kilometres remaining, by which point a delegation from Sky had taken over at the head of the peloton. Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) kick-started the attacking on the lower, gentler slopes of Il Cerreto – dubbed Cerretemberg by Bettini, who felt it a climb lifted from Amstel Gold Race and deposited in Tuscany – but he was brought to heel almost immediately.

Mirko Selvaggi (Androni Giocattoli) got more traction on his effort with a little under four kilometres to go, but his legs wilted as the general classification contenders massed towards the front and Pete Kennaugh upped the pace. Ulissi’s subsequent surge helped to establish an elite front group but raw power alone was never going to be enough; instead, it was Stybar’s combination of strength and imagination that won the day. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step5:10:03
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:00:01
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
4Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
5Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
10Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
11Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
12Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
13Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
14Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
15Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
16Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
17Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
18Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
19Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
20Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
21Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
22Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
23Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
24Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
25Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
26Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
27Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
28Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
29Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
30Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
31Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
32Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
33Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
34Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
35Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
36Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
37Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
38Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:27
39Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:35
40José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
41Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
42Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
43Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
44Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
45Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
46Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
47Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
48Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
49Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
50Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
51Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:38
52Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:00:47
53Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:01
54Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:50
55Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:56
56Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
57Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:01:18
58Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:23
59Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
60Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
61Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
62Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
63Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
64Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
65Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
66Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:33
67Víctor de la Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
68Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
69Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
70Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:51
71Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
72Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
73Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
74Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
75Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
76Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:03
77Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:02:39
78Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
79Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
80Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
81Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
82Davide Viganò (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
83Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
84Joaquim Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:01
85Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
86Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
87Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
88Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
89Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:03:25
90Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
91Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:52
92Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
93Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
94Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
95Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:16
96Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:04:18
97Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:42
98Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
99Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
100Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:04:45
101Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:18
102Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:20
103Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:34
104Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
105Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
106Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:57
107Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
108Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
109Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
110Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
111Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
112Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
113Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
114Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
115Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
116Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
117Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
118Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
119Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
120Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
121Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
122Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
123Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
124Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
125Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
126Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
127Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
128Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
129Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
130Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
131Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
132Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
133Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
134Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
135Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
136Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
137Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:30
138Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
139Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
140Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
141William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
142Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
143Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
144Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
145Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
146Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
147Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
148Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
149Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
150Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
151Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
152Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
153Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:03
154Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
155Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
156Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
157Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
158Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
159Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
160Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
161Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
162Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
163Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
164Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
165Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
166Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
167Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
168Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:09:57
169Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:11:13
170Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
171Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
172Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
173Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
174Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
175Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:13:21
176Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
177Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
178Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
179Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:13:33
180Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:14:58
181Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:20:43
182Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
DNSBert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNSJurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF5pts
2Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
3Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 182
4Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF5pts
2Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
3Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
4Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step12pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team10
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data8
4Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team6
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
8Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
9Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2
10Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Mountain 1 - Pian di Forno, km. 149.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida5pts
2Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 183
3Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
4Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain 2 - Pomarance, km. 204.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step5pts
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
3Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team2
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick-Step15:30:11
2Tinkoff Team0:00:01
3BMC Racing Team
4Movistar Team
5Astana Pro Team
6Team Sky
7Cannondale Pro Cycling
8AG2R La Mondiale0:00:35
9Lotto Soudal0:00:50
10Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:01:09
11IAM Cycling0:01:43
12Bora-Argon 18
13CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:28
14FDJ0:02:39
15Dimension Data0:02:45
16Team Katusha0:03:47
17Orica-GreenEdge0:03:52
18Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:57
19Lampre - Merida0:04:23
20Trek-Segafredo0:07:16
21Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:20
22Bardiani CSF0:08:15
23Team Giant-Alpecin0:13:15

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step5:33:50
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
3Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
4Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
5Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
6Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:11
7Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:00:14
9Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:18
10Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
11Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:00:20
12Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:24
14Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
15Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
16Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:26
18Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:30
19Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
20Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
21Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:34
22Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
23Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:38
24Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
25Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
26Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:45
27Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:47
28Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:55
29Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
30Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
31Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:59
33Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
34Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:01
35Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:04
36Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
37Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:01:08
38Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
39Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:13
40Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:33
41Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:35
42Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:01:42
43Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:01:43
44Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:44
45Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:53
46Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:54
47Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
48Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
49Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
50Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team0:02:10
51Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:12
52Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
53Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
54Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
55Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:02:17
56Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
57Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:21
58José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:29
59Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:34
60Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
61Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:45
62Víctor de la Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
63Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:49
64Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:55
65Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:02:56
66Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:02:57
67Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:02
68Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:03:05
69Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:03:10
70Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
71Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
72Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:19
73Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:22
74Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:32
75Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:40
76Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
77Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:03:50
78Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
79Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:52
80Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal0:03:55
81Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:00
82Joaquim Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:04:08
83Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
84Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:04:12
85Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:04:17
86Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:04:21
87Davide Viganò (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
88Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:28
89Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:03
90Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:05:14
91Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:28
92Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:36
93Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
94Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
95Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:44
96Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:54
97Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:01
98Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:03
99Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:06:07
100Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:06:14
101Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:06:15
102Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:06:16
103Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:06:17
104Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:06:28
105Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:06:42
106Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:06:51
107Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:55
108Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:07:00
109Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:01
110Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:04
111Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:07:08
112Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:09
113Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
114Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
115Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:19
116Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:29
117Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
118Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
119Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:07:31
120Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:33
121Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:07:37
122Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:07:39
123Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:07:46
124Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
125Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:07:59
126Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:08:03
127Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:08:07
128Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:16
129Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
130Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
131Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
132Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:19
133Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:23
134Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:35
135Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:08:48
136Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:08:49
137Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:02
138Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:09:04
139Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:09:10
140Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:09:11
141Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:13
142Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
143Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:20
144Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
145Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:26
146Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:09:28
147Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
148Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:09:40
149Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:45
150Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:09:48
151William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:09:58
152Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:16
153Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team0:10:30
154Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
155Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:10:35
156Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:10:36
157Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
158Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:10:37
159Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:10:44
160Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:10:45
161Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:52
162Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
163Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:53
164Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:11:21
165Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:11:33
166Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:11:35
167Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:11:46
168Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:11:50
169Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:12:32
170Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:13:22
171Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:13:29
172Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:30
173Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:14:12
174Alberto Losada Alguacil (Spa) Team Katusha0:14:28
175Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:14:30
176Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:14:46
177Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:15:06
178Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
179Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:16:00
180Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:31
181Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:21:54
182Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:23:06

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step12pts
2Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team10
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data8
5Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
6Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team6
7Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
10Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky2
12Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 182
13Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
14Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
15Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step5pts
2Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida5
3Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
4Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 183
5Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team2
6Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1
8Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step5:34:01
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:23
3Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:50
4Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:01:43
5Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:01
6Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:23
7Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:44
8Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:59
9Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:08
10Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:11
11Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:03:39
12Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:52
13Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:17
14Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:05:56
15Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:50
16Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:18
17Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
18Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:07:20
19Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:07:56
20Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:05
21Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:08
22Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:02
23Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
24Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:09:34
25Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:10:19
26Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:10:33
27Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:41
28Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:14:19

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team15:54:07
2Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:01
3Tinkoff Team0:00:11
4Astana Pro Team0:00:15
5Team Sky0:00:21
6Movistar Team0:00:29
7AG2R La Mondiale0:01:24
8Lotto Soudal0:01:35
9IAM Cycling0:01:54
10Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:03
11Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:02:42
12FDJ0:02:47
13Bora-Argon 180:02:53
14CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:03:31
15Dimension Data0:03:47
16Orica-GreenEdge0:04:16
17Team Katusha0:04:45
18Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:37
19Lampre - Merida0:05:48
20Trek-Segafredo0:07:32
21Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:07:57
22Bardiani CSF0:09:55
23Team Giant-Alpecin0:14:38

