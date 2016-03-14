Trending

Van Avermaet denies Sagan on Tirreno-Adriatico stage 6

BMC rider takes race lead in late breakaway

Image 1 of 75

Race director Mauro Vegni chats with Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Race director Mauro Vegni chats with Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 75

The Etixx-Quickstep mechanics truck

The Etixx-Quickstep mechanics truck
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 75

The Etixx-Quickstep team bus

The Etixx-Quickstep team bus
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 75

Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing)

Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 75

Peter Sagan in the red jersey

Peter Sagan in the red jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 75

Zdenek Stybar has some fun for the camera

Zdenek Stybar has some fun for the camera
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 75

Caleb Ewan gets low and aero to win the bunch sprint

Caleb Ewan gets low and aero to win the bunch sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 75

Alejandro Valverde and Jurgen Roelandts cross the line

Alejandro Valverde and Jurgen Roelandts cross the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 75

Greg Van Avermaet sprays the Astoria Prosecco

Greg Van Avermaet sprays the Astoria Prosecco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 75

Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18) in the KOM jersey

Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18) in the KOM jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 75

The peloton under cloudy skies

The peloton under cloudy skies
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 75

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 75

Stage winner Greg Van Avermaet enjoys spraying the Astoria Prosecco

Stage winner Greg Van Avermaet enjoys spraying the Astoria Prosecco
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 75

Nikolay Mihaylov (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)

Nikolay Mihaylov (CCC Sprandi Polkowice)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 75

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Jan Bakelants (AG2R-La Mondiale)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Jan Bakelants (AG2R-La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 75

Sergei Chernetski (Katusha)

Sergei Chernetski (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 75

Maxim Belkov (Katusha)

Maxim Belkov (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 75

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC)

Alessandro De Marchi (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 75

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 75

Federico Zurlo (Lampre - Merida)

Federico Zurlo (Lampre - Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 75

Vincenzo Nibali and Roman Kreuziger chat in the bunch

Vincenzo Nibali and Roman Kreuziger chat in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 75

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge)

Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 75

Steve Morabito and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

Steve Morabito and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 75

Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale)

Christophe Riblon (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 75

Team Sky make sure you know that they have won three Tour titles and two World TT titles

Team Sky make sure you know that they have won three Tour titles and two World TT titles
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 75

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 75

Michele Scarponi (Astana)

Michele Scarponi (Astana)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 75

Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale)

Ramunas Navardauskas (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 75

Bob Jungels awaiting his young rider jersey

Bob Jungels awaiting his young rider jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 75

Michele Scarponi (Astana) feeling the pain of breaking his collarbone

Michele Scarponi (Astana) feeling the pain of breaking his collarbone
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 75

Greg Van Avermaet gets the better of Peter Sagan once again

Greg Van Avermaet gets the better of Peter Sagan once again
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 75

Peter Sagan was a big hit for the kids

Peter Sagan was a big hit for the kids
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 75

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) crosses the line with Caleb Ewan getting aero in the background

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) crosses the line with Caleb Ewan getting aero in the background
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 75

Michele Scarponi telling Astana teammate Valerio Agnoli of his collarbone injury

Michele Scarponi telling Astana teammate Valerio Agnoli of his collarbone injury
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 75

The Orica-GreenEdge team at the start line

The Orica-GreenEdge team at the start line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 75

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge)

Jens Keukeleire (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 75

Race director Mauro Vegni with Fabian Cancellara

Race director Mauro Vegni with Fabian Cancellara
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 75

The Etixx-Quickstep team have new white cars for 2016

The Etixx-Quickstep team have new white cars for 2016
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 75

Oscar Gatto (Tinkoff)

Oscar Gatto (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 75

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff Team) powers the escape

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff Team) powers the escape
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 75

Fernando Gaviria drives the breakaway

Fernando Gaviria drives the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 75

Tinkoff on the front

Tinkoff on the front
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 75

The breakaway passes a level crossing in Tirreno-Adriatico

The breakaway passes a level crossing in Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 75

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 75

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 75

Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 75

Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18) won the mountains classification

Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18) won the mountains classification
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 75

Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing)

Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 75

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 75

Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) in the lead at Tirreno-Adriatico

Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) in the lead at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 75

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) is best young rider in Tirreno-Adriatico

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep) is best young rider in Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 75

Jack Bauer (Cannondale) bundled up against the cold

Jack Bauer (Cannondale) bundled up against the cold
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 75

Stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 75

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) helps drive the late-stage breakaway

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) helps drive the late-stage breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 75

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) tried to go across to the move

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) tried to go across to the move
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 75

Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky) at the front of the escape

Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky) at the front of the escape
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 75

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the peloton home

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) leads the peloton home
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 75

Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing)

Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 75

Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing)

Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 75

Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) in the lead at Tirreno-Adriatico

Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) in the lead at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 75

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep)

Bob Jungels (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 75

The early breakaway

The early breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 75

Stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 75

Matteo Trentin and Greg Van Avermaet

Matteo Trentin and Greg Van Avermaet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 75

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) wins stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) wins stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 75

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep)

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 75

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) desperately tries to hold off the peloton

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quickstep) desperately tries to hold off the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 75

Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) wins

Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) wins
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 75

Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) sprints for the stage win

Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) sprints for the stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 75

Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) gets the win over Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) gets the win over Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 75

Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing)

Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 75

The early breakaway on stage 6

The early breakaway on stage 6
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 75

Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing)

Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 75

Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing)

Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 75

Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing)

Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

A curious edition of Tirreno-Adriatico took another twist on its penultimate day in Cepagatti as Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) out-sprinted world champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) from a small breakaway group to claim stage victory and move into the overall lead.

If the cancellation of Sunday’s stage to Monte San Vicino had presented the likes Van Avermaet, Sagan and Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) with an unexpected opportunity to win the race overall, they demonstrated on Monday that they had every intention of grabbing it.

The trio were part of an elite eight-rider group that cannily snuck off the front on the first of two laps around the finishing circuit in Cepagatti. Together with Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky), they were the final survivors, fending off the furious pursuit behind to fight it out for stage honours.

Kwiatkowski made a long, searing effort in the final kilometre that burnt off first Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) and then the race leader Stybar, before Sagan sprung into life and careered past him with 200 metres to go.

After a string of near misses, it seemed as though the world champion, today wearing the red points jersey, was going to land his first win since claiming the world title in Richmond last year, but Van Avermaet – no longer, it seems, the eternal second – fought back to come around Sagan at the death.

In truth, Van Avermaet had contributed the least in the eight-man move that was powered by Tinkoff and the Etixx-QuickStep trio of Stybar, Gaviria and Matteo Trentin. With teammate Tejay van Garderen, on the same time as him overall and a far stronger time triallist, in the chasing peloton, Van Avermaet felt he had a cast-iron alibi.

“I tried to save myself for the finish because we had only Tejay and Caruso in the group behind so it was not the best situation,” Van Avermaet said afterwards.

At one point, the eight leaders had an advantage of 35 seconds over the peloton, but the fragmented bunch closed to within touching distance of their coattails on the final run-in to the line, but couldn’t make the junction.

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) showcased his ferocious finishing speed by winning the fragmented bunch sprint for 5th place, 7 seconds down on Van Avermaet. Alejandro Valerde, whose Movistar team had been active in chasing the move, placed 6th, ahead of Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida).

The ten-second time bonus for the stage win was enough to lift Van Avermaet into the blue jersey of race leader, seven seconds ahead of Stybar, who battled gamely to hold on before yielding in those breathless final metres.

Sagan, meanwhile, lies in third place overall, 8 seconds down on Van Avermaet, though all three could yet face a stiff challenge in the short final time trial from Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep), who lies 4th at 21 seconds.

“It’s not my speciality,” Van Avermaet said. “10k is pretty long for me. I’m better in prologues but I’ll try. It’s a bit of a strange situation that I’m going for the GC in Tirreno.” 

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team4:34:14
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:02
4Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:04
5Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:07
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
7Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
8Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
10Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
11Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
12Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
13Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
14Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
15Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
16Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
17Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
18Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
19Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
20Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
21Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
22Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
23José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
24Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
25Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
26Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
27Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
28Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
29Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
30Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
31Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
32Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
33Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
34Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
35Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
36Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
37Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
38Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
39Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
40Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
41Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
42Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
43Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
44Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
45Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
46Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
47Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
48Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
49Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
50Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
51Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
52Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
53Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
54Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
55Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
56Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
57Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
58Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
59Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
60Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
61Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
62Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
63Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
64Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
65Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
66Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
67Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
68Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:29
69Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
70Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:37
71Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:40
72Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
73Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:46
74Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
75Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
76Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:00:52
77Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
78Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:55
79Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
80Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
81Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
82Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
83Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:00:59
84Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:03
85Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
86Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:01:10
87Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
88Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
89Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:15
90Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
91Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:20
92Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:26
93Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
94Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
95Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
96Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
97Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
98William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
99Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
100Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
101Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
102Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
103Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
104Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
105Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:01:46
106Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
107Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:02:02
108Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:02:08
109Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
110Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
111Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
112Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:30
113Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
114Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:02:53
115Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
116Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
117Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
118Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
119Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
120Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
121Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
122Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:17
123Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:03:35
124Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
125Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
126Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
127Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
128Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
129Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
130Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
131Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
132Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:28
133Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
134Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:04:50
135Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
136Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
137Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
138Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
139Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
140Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
141Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
142Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:22
143Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
144Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
145Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:41
146Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
147Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
148Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
149Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
150Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
151Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
152Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
153Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
154Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
155Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
156Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
157Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:05:47
158Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
159Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:37
160Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
161Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
162Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
163Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
164Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
165Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
166Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
167Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
168Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
169Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
170Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
171Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
172Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
173Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
174Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
175Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:46
176Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:14
177Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team12pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team10
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky8
4Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step7
5Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge6
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team5
7Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida4
8Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
9Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
10Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5pts
2Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
3Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
4Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team5pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team3
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team2
4Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Mountain 1 - Pollenza, km. 27.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida5pts
2Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec3
3Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
4Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky13:42:58
2Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:02
3Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:05
4Movistar Team
5Lotto Soudal
6AG2R La Mondiale
7Lampre - Merida
8IAM Cycling
9Bora-Argon 18
10Astana Pro Team
11Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
12Cannondale Pro Cycling
13Dimension Data
14CCC Sprandi Polkowice
15Orica-GreenEdge0:00:38
16FDJ0:00:50
17Tinkoff Team0:01:17
18Bardiani CSF0:01:24
19Team Katusha0:01:30
20Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:41
21Trek-Segafredo
22BMC Racing Team0:01:50
23Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:52

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team20:30:43
2Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:07
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:00:08
4Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:21
5Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:28
7Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
8Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:00:30
9Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:31
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:34
11Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:36
13Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
14Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky0:00:40
15Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
16Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:44
17Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:48
18Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:00:56
19Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:57
20Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:58
21Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:05
22Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:09
23Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:14
24Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:01:18
25Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:23
26Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:32
27Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:45
28Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:01:53
29Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:03
30Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:04
31Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:20
32Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha0:02:26
33Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:28
34Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:31
35José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:39
36Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:45
37Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
38Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:57
39Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:03:15
40Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:03:17
41Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:18
42Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:32
43Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:03:44
44Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
45Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team0:03:47
46Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:03:49
47Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:01
48Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:02
49Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:50
50Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:16
51Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:43
52Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:06:11
53Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:06:12
54Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:06:27
55Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:06:30
56Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:06:59
57Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:07:02
58Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:09
59Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:47
60Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:18
61Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:44
62Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:08:49
63Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:50
64Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:09:32
65Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:09:41
66Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:54
67Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:09:57
68Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:10:14
69Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
70Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:19
71Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:10:42
72Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:11:01
73Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:13
74Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:11:28
75Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:11:36
76Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:47
77Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:07
78Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:16
79Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:12:21
80Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:12:26
81Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:12:27
82Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:34
83Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:41
84Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:12:44
85Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:47
86Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:13:31
87Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal0:13:42
88Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:13:45
89Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:46
90Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:13:49
91Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:14:00
92Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team0:14:08
93Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:14:11
94Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:14:43
95Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:14:44
96Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:14:46
97Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:50
98Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:15:04
99Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:20
100Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:15:36
101Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:15:37
102Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:15:40
103Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:44
104Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:15:52
105Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:16:05
106Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:16:10
107Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:01
108Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:17:03
109Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:17:04
110Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:06
111Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:17:08
112Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:17
113Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:17:29
114Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo0:17:34
115Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:40
116Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:18:09
117Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:18:11
118Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:18:38
119Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:18:55
120Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:56
121Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:19:06
122Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:19:37
123Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
124Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:19:40
125Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling0:19:55
126Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:20:30
127Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:20:51
128Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:54
129Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:21:05
130Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:21:06
131Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:21:53
132Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:21:58
133Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:22:05
134Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
135Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:22:07
136Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:22:49
137William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:23:12
138Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:23:14
139Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:23:27
140Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:23:53
141Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:15
142Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:24:36
143Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
144Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:25:13
145Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:25:33
146Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:26:08
147Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:26:37
148Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:26:56
149Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge0:27:06
150Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:27:46
151Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:28:05
152Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:28:44
153Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:28:45
154Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:28:47
155Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:30:04
156Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:30:10
157Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:30:20
158Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:30:33
159Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:30:34
160Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:30:45
161Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:30:53
162Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:31:24
163Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
164Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:32:57
165Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:33:04
166Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:33:46
167Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:34:38
168Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:34:45
169Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team0:34:53
170Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
171Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:35:19
172Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:35:37
173Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:36:16
174Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:37:42
175Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:38:13
176Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:40:19
177Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:42:47

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team36pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team22
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step20
4Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge16
5Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step13
6Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data12
7Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA11
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team11
9Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida10
10Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky10
12Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky10
13Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
14Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data8
15Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data8
16Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky8
17Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team7
18Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
19Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida7
20Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec7
21Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
22Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale6
23Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
24Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling6
25Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
26Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
27Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
28Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 185
29Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida5

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 1811pts
2Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida10
3Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida8
4Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step6
5Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida5
6Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team5
7Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
8Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
10Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team3
11Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
12Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec3
13Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
14Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
16Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team2
17Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team2
18Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
19Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
20Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
21Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1
22Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1
23Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
24Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step20:31:04
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:23
3Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:07
4Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:11
5Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:03:23
6Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:41
7Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:06:38
8Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:26
9Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:08:23
10Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:09:53
11Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:52
12Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:26
13Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:11:55
14Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:13
15Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:26
16Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:13:28
17Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:23
18Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:16:43
19Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:18:34
20Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:35
21Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:19:16
22Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:20:09
23Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:22:28
24Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:27:25
25Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:30:32
26Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:31:03
27Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:34:17
28Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:37:21

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Etixx - Quick-Step60:45:14
2Team Sky0:00:06
3Astana Pro Team0:00:17
4Movistar Team0:00:19
5AG2R La Mondiale0:01:05
6BMC Racing Team0:01:47
7Tinkoff Team0:03:05
8Dimension Data0:03:12
9Lotto Soudal0:03:17
10Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:45
11Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:04:24
12IAM Cycling0:05:16
13FDJ0:05:39
14Bora-Argon 180:06:15
15Orica-GreenEdge0:08:59
16CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:09:21
17Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:47
18Trek-Segafredo0:10:50
19Team Katusha0:13:42
20Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:15:23
21Lampre - Merida0:17:32
22Team Giant-Alpecin0:31:05
23Bardiani CSF0:34:21

