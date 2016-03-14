Image 1 of 75 Race director Mauro Vegni chats with Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 75 The Etixx-Quickstep mechanics truck (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 75 The Etixx-Quickstep team bus (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 75 Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 75 Peter Sagan in the red jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 75 Zdenek Stybar has some fun for the camera (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 75 Caleb Ewan gets low and aero to win the bunch sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 75 Alejandro Valverde and Jurgen Roelandts cross the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 75 Greg Van Avermaet sprays the Astoria Prosecco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 75 A curious edition of Tirreno-Adriatico took another twist on its penultimate day in Cepagatti as Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) out-sprinted world champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) from a small breakaway group to claim stage victory and move into the overall lead.

If the cancellation of Sunday’s stage to Monte San Vicino had presented the likes Van Avermaet, Sagan and Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) with an unexpected opportunity to win the race overall, they demonstrated on Monday that they had every intention of grabbing it.

The trio were part of an elite eight-rider group that cannily snuck off the front on the first of two laps around the finishing circuit in Cepagatti. Together with Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky), they were the final survivors, fending off the furious pursuit behind to fight it out for stage honours.

Kwiatkowski made a long, searing effort in the final kilometre that burnt off first Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) and then the race leader Stybar, before Sagan sprung into life and careered past him with 200 metres to go.

After a string of near misses, it seemed as though the world champion, today wearing the red points jersey, was going to land his first win since claiming the world title in Richmond last year, but Van Avermaet – no longer, it seems, the eternal second – fought back to come around Sagan at the death.

In truth, Van Avermaet had contributed the least in the eight-man move that was powered by Tinkoff and the Etixx-QuickStep trio of Stybar, Gaviria and Matteo Trentin. With teammate Tejay van Garderen, on the same time as him overall and a far stronger time triallist, in the chasing peloton, Van Avermaet felt he had a cast-iron alibi.

“I tried to save myself for the finish because we had only Tejay and Caruso in the group behind so it was not the best situation,” Van Avermaet said afterwards.

At one point, the eight leaders had an advantage of 35 seconds over the peloton, but the fragmented bunch closed to within touching distance of their coattails on the final run-in to the line, but couldn’t make the junction.

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) showcased his ferocious finishing speed by winning the fragmented bunch sprint for 5th place, 7 seconds down on Van Avermaet. Alejandro Valerde, whose Movistar team had been active in chasing the move, placed 6th, ahead of Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida).

The ten-second time bonus for the stage win was enough to lift Van Avermaet into the blue jersey of race leader, seven seconds ahead of Stybar, who battled gamely to hold on before yielding in those breathless final metres.

Sagan, meanwhile, lies in third place overall, 8 seconds down on Van Avermaet, though all three could yet face a stiff challenge in the short final time trial from Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep), who lies 4th at 21 seconds.

“It’s not my speciality,” Van Avermaet said. “10k is pretty long for me. I’m better in prologues but I’ll try. It’s a bit of a strange situation that I’m going for the GC in Tirreno.”

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4:34:14 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:02 4 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:04 5 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:07 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 8 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 9 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 13 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 14 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 15 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 16 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 17 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 19 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 20 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 21 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 22 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 23 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 24 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 25 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 26 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 29 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 30 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 31 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 32 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 33 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 34 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 35 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 36 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 37 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 38 Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 39 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 40 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 41 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 42 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 43 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 44 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 45 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 46 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 47 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 48 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 49 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 50 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 51 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 52 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 53 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 54 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 55 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 56 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 57 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 58 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 59 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 60 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 61 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 62 Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 63 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 64 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 65 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 66 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 67 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 68 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:29 69 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 70 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:37 71 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:40 72 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo 73 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:46 74 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 75 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 76 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:00:52 77 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 78 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:55 79 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 80 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 81 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 82 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 83 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:59 84 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:03 85 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 86 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:01:10 87 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 88 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 89 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:15 90 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 91 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:20 92 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:26 93 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 94 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 95 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 96 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 97 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 98 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 99 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 100 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 101 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 102 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 103 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 104 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 105 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:01:46 106 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 107 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:02:02 108 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:08 109 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 110 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 111 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 112 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:30 113 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 114 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:02:53 115 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 116 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 117 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 118 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 119 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 120 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 121 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 122 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:17 123 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:03:35 124 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 125 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 126 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 127 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 128 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 129 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 130 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 131 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 132 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:28 133 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 134 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:04:50 135 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 136 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 137 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 138 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 139 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 140 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team 141 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 142 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:22 143 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 144 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 145 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:41 146 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 147 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 148 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 149 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 150 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 151 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 152 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 153 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 154 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 155 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 156 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 157 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:05:47 158 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 159 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:37 160 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 161 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 162 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 163 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 164 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 165 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 166 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 167 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 168 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 169 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 170 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 171 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 172 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 173 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 174 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 175 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:46 176 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:14 177 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 10 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 8 4 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 5 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 6 6 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 5 7 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 4 8 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 9 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 10 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 1

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 pts 2 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 3 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 4 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 5 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 2 4 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Mountain 1 - Pollenza, km. 27.5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 5 pts 2 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 3 3 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 4 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 13:42:58 2 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:02 3 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:05 4 Movistar Team 5 Lotto Soudal 6 AG2R La Mondiale 7 Lampre - Merida 8 IAM Cycling 9 Bora-Argon 18 10 Astana Pro Team 11 Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 12 Cannondale Pro Cycling 13 Dimension Data 14 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 15 Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:38 16 FDJ 0:00:50 17 Tinkoff Team 0:01:17 18 Bardiani CSF 0:01:24 19 Team Katusha 0:01:30 20 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:41 21 Trek-Segafredo 22 BMC Racing Team 0:01:50 23 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:52

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20:30:43 2 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:07 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:00:08 4 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:21 5 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:28 7 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 8 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:00:30 9 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:31 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:34 11 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:36 13 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 14 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 0:00:40 15 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 16 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:44 17 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:48 18 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:56 19 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:57 20 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:58 21 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:05 22 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:09 23 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:14 24 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:01:18 25 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:23 26 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:32 27 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:45 28 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:01:53 29 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:03 30 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:04 31 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:20 32 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 0:02:26 33 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:28 34 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:31 35 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:39 36 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:45 37 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 38 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:57 39 Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:03:15 40 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:03:17 41 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:18 42 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:32 43 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:44 44 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 45 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:03:47 46 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:03:49 47 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:01 48 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:02 49 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:50 50 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:16 51 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:43 52 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:06:11 53 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:06:12 54 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:06:27 55 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:06:30 56 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:59 57 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:07:02 58 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:09 59 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:47 60 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:08:18 61 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:44 62 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:08:49 63 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:50 64 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:09:32 65 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:09:41 66 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:54 67 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:09:57 68 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:10:14 69 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 70 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:19 71 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:10:42 72 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:11:01 73 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:13 74 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:11:28 75 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:36 76 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:47 77 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:07 78 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:16 79 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:12:21 80 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 0:12:26 81 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:27 82 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:34 83 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:41 84 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:12:44 85 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:47 86 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:31 87 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 0:13:42 88 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:13:45 89 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:46 90 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:13:49 91 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:14:00 92 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 0:14:08 93 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:14:11 94 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:14:43 95 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:14:44 96 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:14:46 97 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:50 98 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:15:04 99 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:20 100 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:15:36 101 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:15:37 102 Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:15:40 103 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:44 104 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:15:52 105 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:16:05 106 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:16:10 107 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:01 108 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:17:03 109 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:17:04 110 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:06 111 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:17:08 112 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:17 113 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 0:17:29 114 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo 0:17:34 115 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:17:40 116 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:18:09 117 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:18:11 118 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:18:38 119 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:18:55 120 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:18:56 121 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:19:06 122 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:19:37 123 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 124 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:19:40 125 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:19:55 126 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:20:30 127 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:20:51 128 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:54 129 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:21:05 130 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:21:06 131 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:21:53 132 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:21:58 133 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:22:05 134 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 135 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:22:07 136 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:22:49 137 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:23:12 138 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:23:14 139 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:23:27 140 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:23:53 141 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:15 142 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:24:36 143 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 144 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:25:13 145 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:25:33 146 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:26:08 147 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:26:37 148 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:26:56 149 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 0:27:06 150 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:27:46 151 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:28:05 152 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:28:44 153 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:28:45 154 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:28:47 155 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:30:04 156 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:30:10 157 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:30:20 158 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:30:33 159 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:30:34 160 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:30:45 161 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:30:53 162 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:31:24 163 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 164 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:32:57 165 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:33:04 166 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:33:46 167 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:34:38 168 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:34:45 169 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team 0:34:53 170 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 171 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:35:19 172 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:35:37 173 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:36:16 174 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:37:42 175 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:38:13 176 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:40:19 177 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:42:47

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 36 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 22 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 20 4 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 16 5 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 6 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 12 7 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 11 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 11 9 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 10 10 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 10 12 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 10 13 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 14 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 8 15 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 8 16 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 8 17 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 7 18 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 19 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 7 20 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 7 21 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 22 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 6 23 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 24 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 6 25 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 26 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 27 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 28 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 5 29 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 5

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 11 pts 2 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 10 3 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 8 4 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 5 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 5 6 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 5 7 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 8 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 10 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 3 11 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 12 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 3 13 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 14 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 16 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2 17 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 2 18 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 19 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 20 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 2 21 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1 22 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 1 23 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 24 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 20:31:04 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:23 3 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:07 4 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:11 5 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:23 6 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:41 7 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:38 8 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:26 9 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:23 10 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:09:53 11 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:52 12 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:26 13 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:11:55 14 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:13 15 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:26 16 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:13:28 17 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:23 18 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:16:43 19 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:18:34 20 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:18:35 21 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:19:16 22 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:20:09 23 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:22:28 24 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:27:25 25 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:30:32 26 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:31:03 27 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:34:17 28 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:37:21