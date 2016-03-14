Van Avermaet denies Sagan on Tirreno-Adriatico stage 6
BMC rider takes race lead in late breakaway
Stage 6: Castelraimondo - Cepagatti
A curious edition of Tirreno-Adriatico took another twist on its penultimate day in Cepagatti as Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) out-sprinted world champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) from a small breakaway group to claim stage victory and move into the overall lead.
Related Articles
If the cancellation of Sunday’s stage to Monte San Vicino had presented the likes Van Avermaet, Sagan and Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) with an unexpected opportunity to win the race overall, they demonstrated on Monday that they had every intention of grabbing it.
The trio were part of an elite eight-rider group that cannily snuck off the front on the first of two laps around the finishing circuit in Cepagatti. Together with Michal Kwiatkowski (Sky), they were the final survivors, fending off the furious pursuit behind to fight it out for stage honours.
Kwiatkowski made a long, searing effort in the final kilometre that burnt off first Fernando Gaviria (Etixx-QuickStep) and then the race leader Stybar, before Sagan sprung into life and careered past him with 200 metres to go.
After a string of near misses, it seemed as though the world champion, today wearing the red points jersey, was going to land his first win since claiming the world title in Richmond last year, but Van Avermaet – no longer, it seems, the eternal second – fought back to come around Sagan at the death.
In truth, Van Avermaet had contributed the least in the eight-man move that was powered by Tinkoff and the Etixx-QuickStep trio of Stybar, Gaviria and Matteo Trentin. With teammate Tejay van Garderen, on the same time as him overall and a far stronger time triallist, in the chasing peloton, Van Avermaet felt he had a cast-iron alibi.
“I tried to save myself for the finish because we had only Tejay and Caruso in the group behind so it was not the best situation,” Van Avermaet said afterwards.
At one point, the eight leaders had an advantage of 35 seconds over the peloton, but the fragmented bunch closed to within touching distance of their coattails on the final run-in to the line, but couldn’t make the junction.
Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) showcased his ferocious finishing speed by winning the fragmented bunch sprint for 5th place, 7 seconds down on Van Avermaet. Alejandro Valerde, whose Movistar team had been active in chasing the move, placed 6th, ahead of Sacha Modolo (Lampre-Merida).
The ten-second time bonus for the stage win was enough to lift Van Avermaet into the blue jersey of race leader, seven seconds ahead of Stybar, who battled gamely to hold on before yielding in those breathless final metres.
Sagan, meanwhile, lies in third place overall, 8 seconds down on Van Avermaet, though all three could yet face a stiff challenge in the short final time trial from Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep), who lies 4th at 21 seconds.
“It’s not my speciality,” Van Avermaet said. “10k is pretty long for me. I’m better in prologues but I’ll try. It’s a bit of a strange situation that I’m going for the GC in Tirreno.”
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4:34:14
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:02
|4
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:04
|5
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:07
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|8
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|12
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|13
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|14
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|15
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|16
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|17
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|18
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|19
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|20
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|21
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|22
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|23
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|24
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|25
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|29
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|30
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|31
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|32
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|35
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|36
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|37
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|38
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|39
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|40
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|42
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|43
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|44
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|45
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|46
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|47
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|48
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|49
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|50
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|51
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|52
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|53
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|54
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|55
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|56
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|57
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|58
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|59
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|60
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|61
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|62
|Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|63
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|64
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|65
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|66
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|67
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|68
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:29
|69
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|70
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:37
|71
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:40
|72
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:46
|74
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|75
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|76
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:52
|77
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:55
|79
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|80
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|81
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|82
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|83
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:59
|84
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:03
|85
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|86
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:10
|87
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|88
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|89
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:15
|90
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|91
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:20
|92
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:26
|93
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|94
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|95
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|96
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|97
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|98
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|99
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|100
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|101
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|102
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|103
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|104
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|105
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:01:46
|106
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|107
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:02:02
|108
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:08
|109
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|110
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|111
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|112
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:30
|113
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|114
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:02:53
|115
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|116
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|117
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|118
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|119
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|120
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|121
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|122
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:17
|123
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:03:35
|124
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|125
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|126
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|127
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|128
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|129
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|130
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|131
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|132
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:28
|133
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|134
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:04:50
|135
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|136
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|137
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|138
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|139
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|140
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|141
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|142
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:22
|143
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|144
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|145
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:41
|146
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|147
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|148
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|149
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|150
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|151
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|152
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|153
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|154
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|155
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|156
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|157
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:47
|158
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|159
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:37
|160
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|161
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|162
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|163
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|164
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|165
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|166
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|167
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|168
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|169
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|170
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|171
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|172
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|173
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|174
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|175
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:46
|176
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:14
|177
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|10
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|8
|4
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|7
|5
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|6
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|7
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|4
|8
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|9
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|10
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|pts
|2
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|3
|3
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|4
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|2
|4
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|5
|pts
|2
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3
|3
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|4
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|13:42:58
|2
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:02
|3
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:05
|4
|Movistar Team
|5
|Lotto Soudal
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Lampre - Merida
|8
|IAM Cycling
|9
|Bora-Argon 18
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|11
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|12
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13
|Dimension Data
|14
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|15
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:38
|16
|FDJ
|0:00:50
|17
|Tinkoff Team
|0:01:17
|18
|Bardiani CSF
|0:01:24
|19
|Team Katusha
|0:01:30
|20
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:41
|21
|Trek-Segafredo
|22
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:50
|23
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|20:30:43
|2
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:07
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:08
|4
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:21
|5
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:28
|7
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|8
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:30
|9
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:31
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:34
|11
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:36
|13
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|14
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|0:00:40
|15
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|16
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:44
|17
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:48
|18
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:56
|19
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:57
|20
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:58
|21
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:05
|22
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:09
|23
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:14
|24
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:01:18
|25
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:23
|26
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:32
|27
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:45
|28
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|0:01:53
|29
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:03
|30
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:04
|31
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:20
|32
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|0:02:26
|33
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:28
|34
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:31
|35
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:39
|36
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:45
|37
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|38
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:57
|39
|Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:03:15
|40
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:17
|41
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:18
|42
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:32
|43
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:44
|44
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|45
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:03:47
|46
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:03:49
|47
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:01
|48
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:02
|49
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:50
|50
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:05:16
|51
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:43
|52
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:06:11
|53
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:06:12
|54
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:27
|55
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:30
|56
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:59
|57
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:07:02
|58
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:09
|59
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:47
|60
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:08:18
|61
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:44
|62
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:49
|63
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:50
|64
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:09:32
|65
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:41
|66
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:54
|67
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:09:57
|68
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:10:14
|69
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|70
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:19
|71
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|0:10:42
|72
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:11:01
|73
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:13
|74
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:11:28
|75
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:36
|76
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:47
|77
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:07
|78
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:16
|79
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:12:21
|80
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|0:12:26
|81
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:27
|82
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:34
|83
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:41
|84
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|0:12:44
|85
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:47
|86
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:31
|87
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:42
|88
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:13:45
|89
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:13:46
|90
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:13:49
|91
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:00
|92
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:14:08
|93
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:14:11
|94
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:14:43
|95
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:14:44
|96
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:14:46
|97
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:50
|98
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:15:04
|99
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:20
|100
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:15:36
|101
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|0:15:37
|102
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:15:40
|103
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:44
|104
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:15:52
|105
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:16:05
|106
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|0:16:10
|107
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:01
|108
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:17:03
|109
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:17:04
|110
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:06
|111
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:08
|112
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:17
|113
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|0:17:29
|114
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:17:34
|115
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:40
|116
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:09
|117
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|0:18:11
|118
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:18:38
|119
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:18:55
|120
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:56
|121
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:19:06
|122
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:19:37
|123
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|124
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:19:40
|125
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:19:55
|126
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:20:30
|127
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:20:51
|128
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:54
|129
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:21:05
|130
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:21:06
|131
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:21:53
|132
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:21:58
|133
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:22:05
|134
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|135
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:07
|136
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:22:49
|137
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:23:12
|138
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:23:14
|139
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:23:27
|140
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:23:53
|141
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:15
|142
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:24:36
|143
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|144
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:25:13
|145
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:25:33
|146
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:26:08
|147
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:26:37
|148
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:26:56
|149
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:27:06
|150
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:27:46
|151
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:05
|152
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:28:44
|153
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:45
|154
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:28:47
|155
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:30:04
|156
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:10
|157
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:30:20
|158
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:30:33
|159
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:30:34
|160
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:30:45
|161
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:30:53
|162
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:24
|163
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|164
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:32:57
|165
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:33:04
|166
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:33:46
|167
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:34:38
|168
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:34:45
|169
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|0:34:53
|170
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|171
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|0:35:19
|172
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:35:37
|173
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:36:16
|174
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:37:42
|175
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:38:13
|176
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:40:19
|177
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:42:47
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|36
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20
|4
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|16
|5
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|6
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|12
|7
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|11
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|9
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|10
|10
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|11
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|10
|12
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|10
|13
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|14
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|8
|15
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|8
|16
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|8
|17
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|18
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|19
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|7
|20
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|7
|21
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|6
|22
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|23
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|24
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|6
|25
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|26
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|27
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|28
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|29
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|11
|pts
|2
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|10
|3
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|8
|4
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|5
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|5
|6
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|5
|7
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|8
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|10
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|3
|11
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|12
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|3
|13
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|14
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|16
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|17
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|2
|18
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|2
|19
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|2
|20
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|2
|21
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|1
|22
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|1
|23
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|24
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|20:31:04
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:23
|3
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:07
|4
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:11
|5
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:23
|6
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:41
|7
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:38
|8
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:07:26
|9
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:23
|10
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:09:53
|11
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:52
|12
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:26
|13
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:11:55
|14
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:13
|15
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:26
|16
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:13:28
|17
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:23
|18
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:16:43
|19
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:18:34
|20
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:35
|21
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:19:16
|22
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:20:09
|23
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:22:28
|24
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:27:25
|25
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:30:32
|26
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:31:03
|27
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:34:17
|28
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:37:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|60:45:14
|2
|Team Sky
|0:00:06
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:17
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:05
|6
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:47
|7
|Tinkoff Team
|0:03:05
|8
|Dimension Data
|0:03:12
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|0:03:17
|10
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:03:45
|11
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:04:24
|12
|IAM Cycling
|0:05:16
|13
|FDJ
|0:05:39
|14
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:15
|15
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:59
|16
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:09:21
|17
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:47
|18
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:50
|19
|Team Katusha
|0:13:42
|20
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:15:23
|21
|Lampre - Merida
|0:17:32
|22
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:31:05
|23
|Bardiani CSF
|0:34:21
