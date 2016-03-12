Image 1 of 63 Stage 4 goes to Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 63 Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) attacks his breakaway companions (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 63 Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 63 Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) sips the winners Astoria (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 63 Stage winner Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 63 Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 63 Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) celebrates his win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 63 Pim Ligthart (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 63 Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 63 Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 63 Fabian Cancellara (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 63 Stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 63 Stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 63 Stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 63 Stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 63 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 63 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 63 Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 63 Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 63 Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 63 Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) wins stage 4 in Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 63 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) leads the chasing group to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 63 Stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 63 Etixx-Quickstep controls stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 63 Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 63 Greg Van Avermaet with race leader Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 63 Lunch time for BMC (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 63 Stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 63 The beautiful Italian countryside (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 63 Wout Poels chats in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 63 Cesare Benedetti leads the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 63 Etixx-Quickstep controls stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 63 Etixx-Quickstep controls stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 63 Stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 63 Stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 63 Stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 63 Stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 63 Bob Jungels (Etixx Quickstep) and Zdenek Stybar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 63 Etixx-Quickstep controls stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 63 Stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 63 Etixx-Quickstep controls stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 63 Race leader Zdenek Stybar in the blue jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 63 Valerio Conti in the breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 63 The peloton heads through a town (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 63 Show us your teeth Greg Van Avermaet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 63 Norwegians Edvald Boasson Hagen and Lars Petter Nordhaug (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 63 Joaquim Rodriguez back to racing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 63 Peter Sagan wearing the read jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 63 Manxmen Mark Cavendish and Peter Kennaugh talk to each other (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 63 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 63 Jurgen Roelandts and Tiesj Benoot talk in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 63 Sergei Chernetskii goes back to the car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 63 Jean Christophe Peraud with Christophe Riblon (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 63 Tejay van Garderen looking calm (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 63 The peloton take it easy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 63 Vincenzo Nibali sits in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 63 Fernando Gaviria has been on great form of late (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 63 Tony Martin sits in front of Zdenek Stybar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 63 Mathias Frank (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 63 Caleb Ewan has been performing well thus far (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 63 Thibaut Pinot in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 63 Zdenek Stybar took control of the blue jersey on day two (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 63 Fabian Cancellara gets aero (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) went from team player to stage winner after a strong ride into Foligno on stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico. Cummings attacked his escape group inside the final three kilometres and soloed to the line to take victory ahead of Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky) and his teammate Natnael Berhane.

“We were trying to do a stage for Edvald Boasson Hagen, we thought that he was the best chance for today. He’s in super form, so I was there as the policeman but it came to 3km and normally I can do 3km alone. I tried to do that strategy. I don’t know if that was ok but it seemed to work out,” Cummings said before collecting his prize for stage winner.

“I was pretty confident and pretty aero on the bike. Everybody else had been pulling and I hadn’t been pulling. It was good having Edvald behind because it meant that I didn’t have to do any work. It was a great team performance and I was just lucky at the end.”

After chasing down several attacks in the final 20 kilometres to keep his teammate Edvald Boasson Hagen in contention, Cummings found himself in the race-winning move. It had been instigated by Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale) at the foot of the final climb, and the Dimension Data rider quickly joined along with Puccio. With his teammate still behind, Cummings was able to sit on the bunch, refusing to budge despite insistence from Puccio.

The pace was high in the bunch and it took time for them to build any sort of advantage. Before they were too far up the road, three more riders joined them, and they were Berhane, Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) and Daniel Moreno (Movistar). As Puccio did most of the work, Cummings laid in wait for the perfect moment.

A strong time triallist, Cummings knew that he could hold a quick pace over the three kilometres remaining. The 34-year-old was able to take advantage of the indecision behind, with nobody willing to step forward and bring him back. Cummings continued to build his advantage and would eventually cross the line 13 seconds ahead of the chasers, plenty of time to enjoy his celebration.

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) finished in the main group and kept hold of his race lead ahead of Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing).

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.

How it happened

There was a lot of tension at the start of the fourth stage of Tirreno-Adriatico, with wind and rain predicted out on course. For the second stage running, Stybar would begin the day in the leader’s blue jersey, and Etixx-QuickStep would be drafted in to do most of the work on the front of the peloton.

At 222km, it would be the longest stage of the race and four riders made their escape early on. The fantastic four were Ricardo Vilela (Caja Rural), Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida), Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18) and Francesco Bongiorno (Bardiani CSF) and they quickly built a lead of over five minutes. With a headwind to contend with, the peloton took it easy in the opening half of the stage, riding about 20 minutes behind the slowest predicted schedule.

The action didn’t pick up until the first climb of the day was in sight when Etixx-QuickStep and Tony Martin took huge chunks out of the lead. By the time they reached the finishing circuits and the first ascent of the Montefalco, it had dropped to below two minutes. Sensing the danger, Conti was the first of the escapees to break rank, charging away with three kilometres to the top of the Montefalco. Bongiorno was the only rider who could stick with him initially, but he too fell by the wayside.

Conti was left to forge on alone, taking the mountains points at the top. Behind him, several teams pitched in with help, including Andrey Amador of Movistar and Fabian Cancellara for Trek-Segafredo. The high pace saw most of the sprinters dropped pretty quickly, as the group dwindled drastically. Cancellara put on a monster turn on the run-into the final climb, which would eventually end Conti’s hopes close to the point he made his bid for freedom.

After Cancellara pulled off, the damage already done, the small, select group still contained the likes Peter Sagan (Tinkoff), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Boasson Hagen. Puccio brought the peloton over the top of the final climb before Montaguti launched his first of many attacks on the descent. In what would become a familiar sight, Puccio found his move shut down by Cummings.

There was little or no control in the bunch and attacks began flying from all quarters, Sagan even had one of his own, but that was deemed too dangerous. The key move was finally made with just five kilometres remaining, initiated by Montaguti and was eventually followed by Puccio and Cummings. The group swelled to six when Berhane, Bakelants and Moreno made it over.

Puccio ended up doing most of the work, with a little help from Montaguti. He expressed his frustrations with Cummings, who said thanks but no thanks, thinking about his teammate Boasson Hagen behind. However, the peloton didn’t come back to them, and Cummings decided to go it alone, knowing that he wouldn’t have the speed in a sprint. His move proved to be the right one, and he rode to the finish on his own.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 6:04:49 2 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:13 3 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 4 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 5 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:16 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:00:25 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 12 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 13 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 14 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 15 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 17 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 18 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 19 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 20 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 21 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 23 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 24 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 25 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 26 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 27 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 28 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 29 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 31 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 32 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 33 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 34 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 35 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 36 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 37 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 38 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 39 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 40 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 42 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 43 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 44 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 45 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 46 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:16 47 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:05 48 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 49 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 50 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 51 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 52 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 53 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 54 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 55 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 56 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 57 Víctor de la Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 58 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 59 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 60 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 61 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 62 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 63 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 64 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 65 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 66 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 67 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 68 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:33 69 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 70 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 71 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 72 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 73 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 75 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 76 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 77 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 78 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 79 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 80 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 81 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 82 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 83 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 84 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 85 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 86 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:15 87 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo 88 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 89 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 90 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 91 Joaquim Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 92 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 93 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 94 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 95 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 96 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 97 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 98 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 99 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 100 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 101 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 102 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 103 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 104 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 105 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 106 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 107 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 108 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 109 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 110 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 111 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 112 Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 113 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 114 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 115 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 116 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 117 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:20 118 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:10:11 119 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:27 120 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 121 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:11:34 122 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 123 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 124 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 125 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 126 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 127 Davide Viganò (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 128 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 129 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 130 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 131 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 132 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:11:45 133 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 134 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 135 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 136 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 137 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 138 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 139 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 140 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 141 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 142 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 143 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 144 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 145 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 146 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 147 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 148 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 149 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 150 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 151 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 152 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 153 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 154 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 155 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 156 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 157 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 158 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 159 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 160 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 161 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 162 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 163 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 164 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 165 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 166 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 167 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 168 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team 0:19:55 169 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 170 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:19:57 171 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 172 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 173 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 174 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 175 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 176 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 177 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:20:44 178 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 179 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:21:04 DNF Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec

KOM - Valico della Somma - 130.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 18 pts 2 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 3 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 4 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

KOM - Montefalco - 164.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 5 pts 2 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 18 3 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 4 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

KOM - Trevi - 192.2km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 5 pts 2 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 3 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 2 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1

KOM - Montefalco - 207.1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 5 pts 2 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 4 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 1

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dimension Data 18:15:05 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:16 3 Movistar Team 0:00:25 4 Team Sky 5 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:37 6 BMC Racing Team 7 Astana Pro Team 8 Lotto Soudal 0:02:17 9 Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 Tinkoff Team 11 Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 12 Trek-Segafredo 13 FDJ 14 IAM Cycling 0:03:57 15 Bora-Argon 18 16 Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:45 17 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:06:25 19 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 Team Katusha 0:08:07 21 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:15 22 Lampre - Merida 0:12:19 23 Bardiani CSF 0:23:42

General Classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 15:56:32 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:11 6 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 0:00:14 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:18 9 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 10 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 0:00:20 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:24 12 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 14 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:26 15 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:30 17 Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky 18 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 19 Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:34 20 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 21 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:38 22 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:46 23 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:47 24 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 25 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:55 26 Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:59 27 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:04 28 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 0:01:08 29 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:13 30 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:35 31 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 0:01:43 32 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:54 33 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 34 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:02:00 35 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:02:04 36 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:10 37 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:12 38 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:02:17 39 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:18 40 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 41 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:21 42 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:02:25 43 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:29 44 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:35 45 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 46 Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:48 47 Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:03:05 48 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:19 49 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:22 50 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:34 51 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 52 Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:52 53 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 54 Víctor de la Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:04:25 55 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:06 56 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:11 57 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:30 58 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 0:05:32 59 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:05:52 60 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:06:01 61 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:03 62 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:06:20 63 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 0:06:42 64 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:06:52 65 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:07:18 66 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 67 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:37 68 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:07:56 69 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:08:08 70 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 0:08:31 71 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:40 72 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 0:08:49 73 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:52 74 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:06 75 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:09 76 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:09:22 77 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 0:09:23 78 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:30 79 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:09:40 80 Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:44 81 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 0:10:25 82 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 0:10:26 83 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:10:51 84 Joaquim Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:10:52 85 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:58 86 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:11:03 87 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:11:08 88 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:11:18 89 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 90 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:27 91 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:11:34 92 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:37 93 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:12:15 94 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:18 95 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:24 96 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:31 97 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 98 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 99 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 0:12:34 100 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:12:42 101 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:51 102 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:54 103 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:13:15 104 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 0:13:18 105 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 0:13:19 106 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:13:23 107 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:13:26 108 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:13:36 109 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:14:06 110 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:14:15 111 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:14:23 112 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:25 113 Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 114 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 0:14:33 115 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 116 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 0:14:35 117 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:10 118 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:18 119 Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:15:29 120 Davide Viganò (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:15:30 121 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:35 122 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:15:40 123 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:48 124 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:16:00 125 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:16:34 126 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:16:44 127 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:51 128 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:16:55 129 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:16:56 130 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:17:04 131 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:56 132 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 0:18:29 133 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:31 134 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:18:45 135 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:18:57 136 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:19:16 137 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:19:27 138 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:19:36 139 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 0:20:18 140 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:20:20 141 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:20:36 142 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:20:40 143 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:20:41 144 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:21:07 145 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:21:40 146 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:21:42 147 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:21:43 148 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:21:55 149 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:22:04 150 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 0:22:13 151 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:22:21 152 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:22:30 153 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:22:40 154 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:22:59 155 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:23:08 156 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:23:35 157 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:23:51 158 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:23:52 159 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:24:26 160 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:24:49 161 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:25:03 162 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:25:17 163 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:26:26 164 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:26:53 165 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:27:05 166 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:27:57 167 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:28:11 168 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:29:09 169 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team 0:30:00 170 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:30:24 171 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:30:43 172 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:31:58 173 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:32:05 174 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:32:48 175 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 0:33:14 176 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:35:07 177 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:36:06 178 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:37:23 179 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:38:03

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 21 pts 2 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 3 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 4 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 12 5 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 10 6 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 7 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 10 8 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 10 9 Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 8 11 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 8 12 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 8 13 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 14 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 7 15 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 16 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 7 17 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 6 18 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 6 19 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 6 20 Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 21 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 6 22 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 23 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 24 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 25 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 26 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 27 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 5 28 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 29 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 3 30 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 3 31 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 11 pts 2 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 8 3 Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 6 4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 5 5 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 5 6 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 7 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 5 8 Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 9 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 3 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 11 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 12 Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 3 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 2 14 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 2 15 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 2 16 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 2 17 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 2 18 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 2 19 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 1

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 15:56:43 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:23 3 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:07 4 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:08 5 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:11 6 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:23 7 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:03:41 8 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:19 9 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:07:07 10 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:07:26 11 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:58 12 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:52 13 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:11:07 14 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:26 15 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:13 16 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:40 17 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:14:04 18 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:24 19 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:15:49 20 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:45 21 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:18:34 22 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:19:16 23 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:20:09 24 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:21:53 25 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:23:24 26 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:30:32 27 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:31:47 28 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:31:54