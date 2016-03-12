Trending

Tirreno-Adriatico stage 4: Cummings solos to victory in Foligno

Stybar continues in race lead

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) went from team player to stage winner after a strong ride into Foligno on stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico. Cummings attacked his escape group inside the final three kilometres and soloed to the line to take victory ahead of Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky) and his teammate Natnael Berhane.

“We were trying to do a stage for Edvald Boasson Hagen, we thought that he was the best chance for today. He’s in super form, so I was there as the policeman but it came to 3km and normally I can do 3km alone. I tried to do that strategy. I don’t know if that was ok but it seemed to work out,” Cummings said before collecting his prize for stage winner.

“I was pretty confident and pretty aero on the bike. Everybody else had been pulling and I hadn’t been pulling. It was good having Edvald behind because it meant that I didn’t have to do any work. It was a great team performance and I was just lucky at the end.”

After chasing down several attacks in the final 20 kilometres to keep his teammate Edvald Boasson Hagen in contention, Cummings found himself in the race-winning move. It had been instigated by Matteo Montaguti (AG2R La Mondiale) at the foot of the final climb, and the Dimension Data rider quickly joined along with Puccio. With his teammate still behind, Cummings was able to sit on the bunch, refusing to budge despite insistence from Puccio.

The pace was high in the bunch and it took time for them to build any sort of advantage. Before they were too far up the road, three more riders joined them, and they were Berhane, Jan Bakelants (AG2R La Mondiale) and Daniel Moreno (Movistar). As Puccio did most of the work, Cummings laid in wait for the perfect moment.

A strong time triallist, Cummings knew that he could hold a quick pace over the three kilometres remaining. The 34-year-old was able to take advantage of the indecision behind, with nobody willing to step forward and bring him back. Cummings continued to build his advantage and would eventually cross the line 13 seconds ahead of the chasers, plenty of time to enjoy his celebration.

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) finished in the main group and kept hold of his race lead ahead of Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing).

How it happened

There was a lot of tension at the start of the fourth stage of Tirreno-Adriatico, with wind and rain predicted out on course. For the second stage running, Stybar would begin the day in the leader’s blue jersey, and Etixx-QuickStep would be drafted in to do most of the work on the front of the peloton.

At 222km, it would be the longest stage of the race and four riders made their escape early on. The fantastic four were Ricardo Vilela (Caja Rural), Valerio Conti (Lampre-Merida), Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18) and Francesco Bongiorno (Bardiani CSF) and they quickly built a lead of over five minutes. With a headwind to contend with, the peloton took it easy in the opening half of the stage, riding about 20 minutes behind the slowest predicted schedule.

The action didn’t pick up until the first climb of the day was in sight when Etixx-QuickStep and Tony Martin took huge chunks out of the lead. By the time they reached the finishing circuits and the first ascent of the Montefalco, it had dropped to below two minutes. Sensing the danger, Conti was the first of the escapees to break rank, charging away with three kilometres to the top of the Montefalco. Bongiorno was the only rider who could stick with him initially, but he too fell by the wayside.

Conti was left to forge on alone, taking the mountains points at the top. Behind him, several teams pitched in with help, including Andrey Amador of Movistar and Fabian Cancellara for Trek-Segafredo. The high pace saw most of the sprinters dropped pretty quickly, as the group dwindled drastically. Cancellara put on a monster turn on the run-into the final climb, which would eventually end Conti’s hopes close to the point he made his bid for freedom.

After Cancellara pulled off, the damage already done, the small, select group still contained the likes Peter Sagan (Tinkoff), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Boasson Hagen. Puccio brought the peloton over the top of the final climb before Montaguti launched his first of many attacks on the descent. In what would become a familiar sight, Puccio found his move shut down by Cummings.

There was little or no control in the bunch and attacks began flying from all quarters, Sagan even had one of his own, but that was deemed too dangerous. The key move was finally made with just five kilometres remaining, initiated by Montaguti and was eventually followed by Puccio and Cummings. The group swelled to six when Berhane, Bakelants and Moreno made it over.

Puccio ended up doing most of the work, with a little help from Montaguti. He expressed his frustrations with Cummings, who said thanks but no thanks, thinking about his teammate Boasson Hagen behind. However, the peloton didn’t come back to them, and Cummings decided to go it alone, knowing that he wouldn’t have the speed in a sprint. His move proved to be the right one, and he rode to the finish on his own.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data6:04:49
2Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:00:13
3Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
4Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
5Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
6Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:16
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:00:25
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
9Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
11Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
12Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
13Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
14Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
15Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
16Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
17Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
18Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
19Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
20Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
21José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
22Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
23Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
24Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
25Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
26Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
27Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
28Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
29Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
30Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
31Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
32Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
33Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
34Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
35Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
36Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
37Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
38Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
39Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
40Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
41Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
42Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
43Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
44Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
45Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
46Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:16
47Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:05
48Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
49Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
50Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
51Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
52Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
53Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
54Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
55Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
56Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
57Víctor de la Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
58Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
59Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
60Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
61Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
62Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
63Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
64Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha
65Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
66Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
67Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
68Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:33
69Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
71Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
72Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
73Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
75Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
76Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
77Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
78Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
79Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
80Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
81Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
82Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
83Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
84Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
85Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
86Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:15
87Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
88Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
89Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
90Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
91Joaquim Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
92Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
93Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
94Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
95Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
96Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
97Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
98Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
99Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
100Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
101Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
102Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
103Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
104Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
105Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
106Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
107Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
108Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
109Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
110Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
111Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
112Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
113Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
114Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
115Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
116Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
117Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:20
118Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:10:11
119Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:27
120Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
121Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:11:34
122Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
123Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
124Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
125Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
126Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
127Davide Viganò (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
128Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
129Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
130Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
131Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
132Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling0:11:45
133Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
134Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
135Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
136William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
137Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
138Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
139Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
140Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
141Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
142Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
143Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
144Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
145Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
146Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
147Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
148Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
149Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
150Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
151Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
152Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
153Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
154Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
155Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
156Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
157Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
158Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
159Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
160Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
161Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
162Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
163Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
164Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
165Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
166Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
167Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
168Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team0:19:55
169Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
170Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:19:57
171Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
172Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
173Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
174Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
175Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
176Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
177Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:20:44
178Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
179Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:21:04
DNFMarco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec

KOM - Valico della Somma - 130.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 1818pts
2Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
3Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
4Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

KOM - Montefalco - 164.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida5pts
2Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 1818
3Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
4Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

KOM - Trevi - 192.2km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team5pts
2Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team3
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team2
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1

KOM - Montefalco - 207.1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida5pts
2Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
4Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dimension Data18:15:05
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:16
3Movistar Team0:00:25
4Team Sky
5Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:37
6BMC Racing Team
7Astana Pro Team
8Lotto Soudal0:02:17
9Cannondale Pro Cycling
10Tinkoff Team
11Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
12Trek-Segafredo
13FDJ
14IAM Cycling0:03:57
15Bora-Argon 18
16Orica-GreenEdge0:04:45
17Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
18CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:06:25
19Team LottoNl-Jumbo
20Team Katusha0:08:07
21Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:15
22Lampre - Merida0:12:19
23Bardiani CSF0:23:42

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step15:56:32
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
4Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
5Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:11
6Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:00:14
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:18
9Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
10Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team0:00:20
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:24
12Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
13Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo0:00:26
15Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
16Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:30
17Wout Poels (Ned) Team Sky
18Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
19Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio (Col) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:34
20Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
21Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:38
22Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:00:46
23Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:47
24Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
25Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:55
26Jean-Christophe Péraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:59
27Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:04
28Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:01:08
29Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:13
30Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:35
31Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling0:01:43
32Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:54
33Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
34Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:02:00
35Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:02:04
36Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:10
37Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:12
38Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:02:17
39Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:18
40Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
41Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:21
42Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:25
43José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:29
44Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:35
45Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
46Sergei Chernetckii (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:48
47Rodolfo Andres Torres Agudelo (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:03:05
48Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:19
49Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:22
50Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:03:34
51Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
52Rigoberto Urán (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:52
53Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
54Víctor de la Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:04:25
55Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:06
56Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:05:11
57Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:05:30
58Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ0:05:32
59Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:52
60Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:06:01
61Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:03
62Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:06:20
63Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data0:06:42
64Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:06:52
65Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:07:18
66Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
67Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:37
68Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:07:56
69Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:08:08
70Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal0:08:31
71Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:40
72Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal0:08:49
73Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:52
74Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:06
75Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:09
76Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:09:22
77Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:09:23
78Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:30
79Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:09:40
80Jürgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:09:44
81Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha0:10:25
82Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data0:10:26
83Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:10:51
84Joaquim Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:10:52
85Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:58
86Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:11:03
87Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:11:08
88Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:11:18
89Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
90Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:11:27
91Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:11:34
92Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:37
93Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling0:12:15
94Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:12:18
95Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:24
96Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:12:31
97Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
98Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
99Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling0:12:34
100Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:12:42
101Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:51
102Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:54
103Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:13:15
104Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team0:13:18
105Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team0:13:19
106Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:13:23
107Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:13:26
108Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:13:36
109Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:14:06
110Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:14:15
111Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:14:23
112Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:25
113Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
114Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida0:14:33
115Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
116Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky0:14:35
117Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:10
118Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:15:18
119Tom Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:15:29
120Davide Viganò (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:15:30
121Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:35
122Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:15:40
123Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:48
124Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:00
125Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:16:34
126Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:16:44
127Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo0:16:51
128Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:16:55
129Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:56
130Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:17:04
131Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:56
132Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:18:29
133Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:31
134Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:18:45
135Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:18:57
136Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:19:16
137Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:19:27
138Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:19:36
139Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge0:20:18
140Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:20:20
141Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:20:36
142Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:20:40
143Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:20:41
144Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:21:07
145Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:21:40
146Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:21:42
147William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:21:43
148Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:21:55
149Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:22:04
150Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge0:22:13
151Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:22:21
152Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:22:30
153Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:22:40
154Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:22:59
155Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:23:08
156Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:23:35
157Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:23:51
158Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:23:52
159Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:24:26
160Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:24:49
161Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:25:03
162Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:25:17
163Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:26:26
164Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:26:53
165Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:27:05
166Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:27:57
167Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:28:11
168Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:29:09
169Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team0:30:00
170Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:30:24
171Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:30:43
172Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:31:58
173Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:32:05
174Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:32:48
175Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data0:33:14
176Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:35:07
177Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:36:06
178Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:37:23
179Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:38:03

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team21pts
2Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step13
3Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step12
4Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data12
5Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida10
6Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF10
7Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky10
8Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge10
9Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data8
11Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data8
12Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky8
13Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
14Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team7
15Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
16Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec7
17Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling6
18Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team6
19Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale6
20Lluís Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
21Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling6
22Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA6
23Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
24Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
25Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
26Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo5
27Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 185
28Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin4
29Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida3
30Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice3
31Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF3

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 1811pts
2Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida8
3Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step6
4Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida5
5Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team5
6Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling5
7Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida5
8Francesco Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
9Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team3
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
11Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
12Domingos André Maciel Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA3
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team2
14Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team2
15Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team2
16Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice2
17Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA2
18Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec2
19Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team1

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step15:56:43
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:23
3Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:07
4Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:08
5Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:11
6Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:03:23
7Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:41
8Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:05:19
9Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:07:07
10Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step0:07:26
11Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:58
12Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:52
13Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:11:07
14Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:26
15Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:13
16Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:40
17Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:14:04
18Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:24
19Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:15:49
20Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:45
21Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:18:34
22Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:19:16
23Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:20:09
24Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:21:53
25Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:23:24
26Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:30:32
27Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:31:47
28Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:31:54

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team47:02:13
2Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:01
3Team Sky0:00:09
4Astana Pro Team0:00:15
5Movistar Team0:00:17
6AG2R La Mondiale0:01:03
7Tinkoff Team0:01:51
8Dimension Data0:03:10
9Lotto Soudal0:03:15
10Cannondale Pro Cycling0:03:43
11Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:04:22
12FDJ0:04:52
13IAM Cycling0:05:14
14Bora-Argon 180:06:13
15Orica-GreenEdge0:08:24
16Trek-Segafredo0:09:12
17CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:09:19
18Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:45
19Team Katusha0:12:15
20Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:13:45
21Lampre - Merida0:17:30
22Team Giant-Alpecin0:26:16
23Bardiani CSF0:33:00

