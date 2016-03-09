Image 1 of 76 BMC Racing on the Tirreno-Adriatico podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 76 Cannondale in the Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 76 Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 76 Taylor Phinney embraces a teammate after winning the TTT (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 76 Cannondale in the Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 76 Ramunas Navardauskas had to chase back after a crash in the TTT (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 76 Cannondale in the Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 76 Cannondale in the Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 76 Daniel Oss (BMC Racing) in the lead in Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 76 Daniel Oss (BMC Racing) BMC stormed to victory in the opening team time trial of Tirreno-Adriatico at Lido di Camaiore, with Daniel Oss leading the team across the line to take the blue jersey of race leader and Tejay van Garderen gaining an early boost in the race for final overall victory.

With four riders from their back-to-back world title winning efforts in the discipline on show on Wednesday – Oss, van Garderen, Taylor Phinney and Manuel Quinziato – BMC were among the favourites for the stage, and they duly scorched around the 22.7-km course at an average of 56.947kph to record the quickest time of the day.

"It's amazing," said Oss as he waited to receive the blue jersey. "It was one of the objectives for the team win the first stage because we have an amazing team for the TTT. But we also have some amazing climbers like Tejay for the GC, so this is a good start."

BMC's time of 23:55 was two seconds faster than the previous best established by a fluid Etixx-QuickStep, where, as ever, Tony Martin had been the principal driver but where others, including Omnium world champion Fernando Gaviria, contributed strongly.

If the presence of the two recent world champions in the team time trial was in line with the formbook, then the surprise of the day came from the FDJ team of Thibaut Pinot, who were the early pace-setters and finished the day in 3rd place, 9 seconds down on BMC.

The French squad were winners of the team time trial at the recent La Méditerranéenne event, and their showing at WorldTour level here was further evidence of the emphasis they have begun placing upon the discipline in recent seasons. They display also leaves Pinot well-positioned to improve on his fourth place overall finish at Tirreno-Adriatico two years ago.

World champion Peter Sagan and his Tinkoff team placed a solid fourth, 11 seconds down on BMC, while the Astana squad of Vincenzo Nibali – the final outfit to take the start ramp – produced a solid if unspectacular ride to place sixth on the day, 15 seconds off the pace.

Bauke Mollema, second overall a year ago, will be relatively pleased with his start here, as Fabian Cancellara's prodigious efforts helped his Trek-Segafredo team take 7th on the stage, just two seconds behind Nibali.

There was relative disappointment, however, for Orica-GreenEdge, usually such a strong performer in team time trials, as they had to settle for 9th place, though their 25-second deficit won't be of undue concern for their climbing pair of Esteban Chaves and Adam Yates.

Alejandro Valverde's Movistar team was the first to start, and they would finish the day some 29 seconds down on BMC, a setback considering the talent at their disposal in Italy, though all disappointment was relative compared to that of Cannondale.

The squad's rotten luck in team time trials, a back catalogue that dates to their crash in the opening stage of the 2013 Vuelta a España and includes spills at the 2014 Giro d'Italia and 2015 Giro del Trentino, continued in Tuscany on Wednesday as three of their riders crashed early on, including, it seems, new signing and leader Rigoberto Uran. The Colombian had to finish the stage on a normal road bike, but was among Cannondale's formation of five riders who crossed the line in last place, 2:03 down on BMC.

Tirreno-Adriatico continues on Thursday with a sinuous opening road stage to Pomerance, which features a finale designed by double world champion Paolo Bettini, and might favour the finisseurs over the pure sprinters.

Oss will set out from Camaiore in the blue jersey of race leader, but was under no illusions about his place within the BMC hierarchy on Wednesday evening. "We have the jersey but I repeat, we're for the GC with Tejay, and then on tomorrow's stage, I think Greg [Van Avermaet] had a good chance."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 0:23:55 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:02:08 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:05 2 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:02 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:19 3 FDJ 0:00:09 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:00:37 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:02:20 4 Tinkoff Team 0:00:11 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:00:23 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:02:43 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team 0:04:25 5 IAM Cycling 0:00:12 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:01:32 6 Astana Pro Team 0:00:15 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:03:21 7 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:17 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:23 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:58 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 Team Sky 0:00:21 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:55 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:04:11 9 Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:25 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:15 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:11 10 Movistar Team 0:00:29 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:03:25 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 11 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:38 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:30 12 Lotto Soudal 0:00:46 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:18 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:10 13 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:50 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:42 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:11 14 Team Katusha 0:00:59 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:01:01 15 Dimension Data 0:01:03 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:02:15 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 16 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:04 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:01 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:28 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:45 17 Bora-Argon 18 0:01:11 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:37 18 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:24 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:28 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:51 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:54 19 Lampre - Merida 0:01:26 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:03:06 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 20 Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:01:34 Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:02:20 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:04:12 21 Bardiani CSF 0:01:41 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:19 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 22 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:41 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:46 23 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:03 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:02 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 0:23:55 2 Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:02 3 FDJ 0:00:09 4 Tinkoff Team 0:00:11 5 Lampre - Merida 0:00:12 6 Astana Pro Team 0:00:15 7 Trek-Segafredo 0:00:17 8 Team Sky 0:00:21 9 Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:25 10 Movistar Team 0:00:29 11 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:38 12 Lotto Soudal 0:00:46 13 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:50 14 Team Katusha 0:00:59 15 DOD 0:01:03 16 CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:04 17 Bora-Argon 18 0:01:11 18 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:24 19 Lampre - Merida 0:01:26 20 Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:01:34 21 Bardiani CSF 0:01:41 22 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 23 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:03

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:23:55 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 7 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:02 8 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 9 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 10 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step 11 Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step 12 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 13 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step 14 Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ 0:00:09 15 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 16 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ 17 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ 18 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 19 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team 0:00:11 20 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team 21 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team 22 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team 23 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 24 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:00:12 25 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 26 Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling 27 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 28 Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling 29 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 30 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling 31 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:15 32 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 33 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 34 Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 35 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 36 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 37 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 38 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:17 39 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 40 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 41 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 42 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 43 Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:00:19 44 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:21 45 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 46 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 47 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 48 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 49 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky 50 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:23 51 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team 52 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:25 53 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 54 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge 55 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 56 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 57 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team 0:00:29 58 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 59 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 60 Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 62 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 63 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 64 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:00:37 65 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 66 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:38 67 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 68 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 69 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 70 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 71 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 72 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:46 73 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 74 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal 75 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 76 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal 77 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal 78 Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:50 79 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 84 Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky 0:00:55 85 Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:59 86 Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha 87 Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha 88 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha 89 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 90 Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha 91 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 92 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:01:01 93 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 0:01:03 94 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data 95 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data 96 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data 97 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data 98 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 99 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data 100 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 101 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:01:04 102 Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 103 Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 104 Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 105 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 106 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:11 107 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 108 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 109 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 110 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 111 Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18 112 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 113 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:24 114 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 115 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 116 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 117 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 118 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:26 119 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 120 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 121 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 122 Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida 123 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:28 124 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:01:32 125 Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:01:34 126 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 127 Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 128 Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 129 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 130 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 131 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:37 132 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:41 133 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 134 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 135 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 136 Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 137 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 138 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 139 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 140 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 141 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 142 Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 143 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 144 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 145 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:42 146 José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:46 147 Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:01 148 Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:03 149 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 150 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 151 Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling 152 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling 153 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team 0:02:08 154 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:14 155 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data 0:02:15 156 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:18 157 Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:02:20 158 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 159 Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:02:28 160 Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team 0:02:43 161 Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:51 162 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:58 163 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 164 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:05 165 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:03:06 166 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 167 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 168 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:10 169 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:15 170 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team 0:03:21 171 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team 0:03:25 172 Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky 0:04:11 173 Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 174 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge 175 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec 0:04:12 176 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:14 177 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:19 178 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 179 Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team 0:04:25 180 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:02 181 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling 182 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:05:30 183 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice 0:05:45 184 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:54

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 0:23:57 2 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 3 Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step 4 Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:13 5 Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:15 6 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:23 7 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge 8 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:00:27 9 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:36 10 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 11 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:00:59 12 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data 0:01:01 13 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 14 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:09 15 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 16 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:22 17 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 18 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 19 Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:24 20 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:39 21 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 22 Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 23 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:01 24 Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:12 25 Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:03:04 26 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:08 27 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:04:12 28 Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:17