World champions BMC Racing win team time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico

Oss takes blue leader's jersey in Lido di Camaiore

Image 1 of 76

BMC Racing on the Tirreno-Adriatico podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 76

Cannondale in the Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 76

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 76

Taylor Phinney embraces a teammate after winning the TTT

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 76

Cannondale in the Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 76

Ramunas Navardauskas had to chase back after a crash in the TTT

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 76

Cannondale in the Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 76

Cannondale in the Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 76

Daniel Oss (BMC Racing) in the lead in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 76

Daniel Oss (BMC Racing) celebrates his lead in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 76

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quickstep) is best young rider in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 76

Yves Lampaert (Etixx-Quickstep) is best young rider in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 76

BMC Racing on the Tirreno-Adriatico podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 76

Daniel Oss (BMC Racing) celebrates his lead in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 76

Daniel Oss (BMC Racing) celebrates his lead in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 76

BMC Racing on the Tirreno-Adriatico podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 76

BMC Racing on the Tirreno-Adriatico podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 76

BMC Racing on the Tirreno-Adriatico podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 76

BMC Racing on the Tirreno-Adriatico podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 76

BMC Racing on the Tirreno-Adriatico podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 76

BMC Racing on the Tirreno-Adriatico podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 76

Daniel Oss (BMC Racing) celebrates his lead in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 76

BMC Racing en route to victory in the Tirreno Adriatico team time trial

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 76

Daniel Oss (BMC Racing) in the lead in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 76

Astana in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 76

Astana in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 76

Lampre-Merida in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 76

Katusha in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 76

Caja Rural in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 76

Trek-Segafredo in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 76

Trek-Segafredo in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 76

Katusha in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 76

Katusha in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 76

Team Katusha in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 76

Team Katusha in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 76

FDJ in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 76

Orica-GreenEdge in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 76

IAM Cycling in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 76

Orica-GreenEdge in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 76

Orica-GreenEdge in the team time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 76

Katusha in the team time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 76

Katusha in the team time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 43 of 76

Etixx-Quickstep set a fast time in the TTT

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 76

Etixx-Quickstep in the TTT

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 76

Etixx-Quickstep in the TTT

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 76

Etixx-Quickstep in the TTT

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 76

IAM Cycling in the team time trial

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 76

Bardiani CSF in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 76

Bardiani CSF in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 76

LottoNl-Jumbo in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 76

Orica-GreenEdge in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 76

CCC Sprandi Polkowice in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 76

FDJ in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 76

FDJ in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 76

FDJ in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 76

CCC Sprandi Polkowice in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 57 of 76

CCC in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 58 of 76

Movistar were first off in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 59 of 76

Movistar in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 60 of 76

Tinkoff in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 61 of 76

Dimension Data in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 62 of 76

Dimension Data in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 63 of 76

Tinkoff in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 64 of 76

Tinkoff in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 65 of 76

Tinkoff in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 66 of 76

LottoNl-Jumbo in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 67 of 76

LottoNl-Jumbo in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 68 of 76

The Cannondale team during the TTT

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 69 of 76

Cannondale in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 70 of 76

Cannondale in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 71 of 76

Cannondale pulled up the rear in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 72 of 76

Dimension Data in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 73 of 76

Trek-Segafredo in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 74 of 76

Fabian Cancellara leads Trek Segafredo in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 75 of 76

Fabian Cancellara leads Trek Segafredo in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 76 of 76

Tinkoff in the team time trial in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

BMC stormed to victory in the opening team time trial of Tirreno-Adriatico at Lido di Camaiore, with Daniel Oss leading the team across the line to take the blue jersey of race leader and Tejay van Garderen gaining an early boost in the race for final overall victory.

With four riders from their back-to-back world title winning efforts in the discipline on show on Wednesday – Oss, van Garderen, Taylor Phinney and Manuel Quinziato – BMC were among the favourites for the stage, and they duly scorched around the 22.7-km course at an average of 56.947kph to record the quickest time of the day.

"It's amazing," said Oss as he waited to receive the blue jersey. "It was one of the objectives for the team win the first stage because we have an amazing team for the TTT. But we also have some amazing climbers like Tejay for the GC, so this is a good start."

BMC's time of 23:55 was two seconds faster than the previous best established by a fluid Etixx-QuickStep, where, as ever, Tony Martin had been the principal driver but where others, including Omnium world champion Fernando Gaviria, contributed strongly.

If the presence of the two recent world champions in the team time trial was in line with the formbook, then the surprise of the day came from the FDJ team of Thibaut Pinot, who were the early pace-setters and finished the day in 3rd place, 9 seconds down on BMC.

The French squad were winners of the team time trial at the recent La Méditerranéenne event, and their showing at WorldTour level here was further evidence of the emphasis they have begun placing upon the discipline in recent seasons. They display also leaves Pinot well-positioned to improve on his fourth place overall finish at Tirreno-Adriatico two years ago.

World champion Peter Sagan and his Tinkoff team placed a solid fourth, 11 seconds down on BMC, while the Astana squad of Vincenzo Nibali – the final outfit to take the start ramp – produced a solid if unspectacular ride to place sixth on the day, 15 seconds off the pace.

Bauke Mollema, second overall a year ago, will be relatively pleased with his start here, as Fabian Cancellara's prodigious efforts helped his Trek-Segafredo team take 7th on the stage, just two seconds behind Nibali.

There was relative disappointment, however, for Orica-GreenEdge, usually such a strong performer in team time trials, as they had to settle for 9th place, though their 25-second deficit won't be of undue concern for their climbing pair of Esteban Chaves and Adam Yates.

Alejandro Valverde's Movistar team was the first to start, and they would finish the day some 29 seconds down on BMC, a setback considering the talent at their disposal in Italy, though all disappointment was relative compared to that of Cannondale.

The squad's rotten luck in team time trials, a back catalogue that dates to their crash in the opening stage of the 2013 Vuelta a España and includes spills at the 2014 Giro d'Italia and 2015 Giro del Trentino, continued in Tuscany on Wednesday as three of their riders crashed early on, including, it seems, new signing and leader Rigoberto Uran. The Colombian had to finish the stage on a normal road bike, but was among Cannondale's formation of five riders who crossed the line in last place, 2:03 down on BMC.

Tirreno-Adriatico continues on Thursday with a sinuous opening road stage to Pomerance, which features a finale designed by double world champion Paolo Bettini, and might favour the finisseurs over the pure sprinters.

Oss will set out from Camaiore in the blue jersey of race leader, but was under no illusions about his place within the BMC hierarchy on Wednesday evening. "We have the jersey but I repeat, we're for the GC with Tejay, and then on tomorrow's stage, I think Greg [Van Avermaet] had a good chance."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team0:23:55
Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:02:08
Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:05
2Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:02
Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:19
3FDJ0:00:09
Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:00:37
Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:02:20
4Tinkoff Team0:00:11
Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:00:23
Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:02:43
Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team0:04:25
5IAM Cycling0:00:12
Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:01:32
6Astana Pro Team0:00:15
Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:03:21
7Trek-Segafredo0:00:17
Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:00:23
Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo0:02:58
Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
8Team Sky0:00:21
Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:00:55
Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:04:11
9Orica-GreenEdge0:00:25
Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:15
Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:11
10Movistar Team0:00:29
Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:03:25
Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
11Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:38
Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:30
12Lotto Soudal0:00:46
Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:18
Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:10
13AG2R La Mondiale0:00:50
Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:42
Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:11
14Team Katusha0:00:59
Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:01:01
15Dimension Data0:01:03
Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:02:15
Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
16CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:04
Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:01
Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:28
Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:45
17Bora-Argon 180:01:11
Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:01:37
18Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:24
Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:28
Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:51
Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:54
19Lampre - Merida0:01:26
Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:03:06
Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
20Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:01:34
Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:02:20
Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:04:12
21Bardiani CSF0:01:41
Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:19
Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
22Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:41
Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:46
23Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:03
Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:02
Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team0:23:55
2Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:02
3FDJ0:00:09
4Tinkoff Team0:00:11
5Lampre - Merida0:00:12
6Astana Pro Team0:00:15
7Trek-Segafredo0:00:17
8Team Sky0:00:21
9Orica-GreenEdge0:00:25
10Movistar Team0:00:29
11Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:38
12Lotto Soudal0:00:46
13AG2R La Mondiale0:00:50
14Team Katusha0:00:59
15DOD0:01:03
16CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:04
17Bora-Argon 180:01:11
18Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:24
19Lampre - Merida0:01:26
20Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:01:34
21Bardiani CSF0:01:41
22Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
23Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:03

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:23:55
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
4Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
5Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
7Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:02
8Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
9Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
10Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
11Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
12Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
13Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
14Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ0:00:09
15Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
16Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
17Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
18Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
19Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team0:00:11
20Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
21Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
22Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
23Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
24Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:00:12
25Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
26Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
27Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
28Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
29Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
30Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
31Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:15
32Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
33Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
34Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
35Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
36Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
37Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
38Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo0:00:17
39Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
40Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
41Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
42Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
43Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:19
44Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:00:21
45Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
46Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
47Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
48Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
49Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
50Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo0:00:23
51Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
52Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:25
53Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
54Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
55Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
56Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
57Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team0:00:29
58Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
59Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
60Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
61Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
62Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
63Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
64Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:00:37
65Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
66Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:38
67Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
68Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
69Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
70Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
71Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
72Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:46
73Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
74Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
75Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
76Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
77Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
78Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:50
79Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
80Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
81Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
82Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
84Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky0:00:55
85Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:59
86Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
87Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
88Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
89Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
90Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
91Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
92Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:01:01
93Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data0:01:03
94Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
95Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
96Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
97Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
98Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
99Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
100Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
101Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:04
102Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
103Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
104Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
105Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
106Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:11
107Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
108Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
109Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
110Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
111Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
112Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
113Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:24
114Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
115Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
116Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
117Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
118Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:26
119Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
120Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
121Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
122Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
123Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:28
124Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:01:32
125Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:01:34
126Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
127Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
128Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
129Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
130Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
131Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:01:37
132Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:41
133Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
134Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
135Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
136Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
137Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
138Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
139Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
140Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
141Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
142Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
143Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
144Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
145Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:42
146José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:46
147Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:01
148Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:03
149Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
150Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
151Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
152Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
153Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team0:02:08
154Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:14
155Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data0:02:15
156Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:18
157Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:02:20
158William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
159Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:28
160Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team0:02:43
161Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:51
162Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo0:02:58
163Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
164Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:05
165Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:03:06
166Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
167Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
168Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:10
169Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:15
170Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team0:03:21
171Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team0:03:25
172Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky0:04:11
173Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
174Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
175Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:04:12
176Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:14
177Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:19
178Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
179Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team0:04:25
180Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:02
181Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
182Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:05:30
183Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:05:45
184Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:54

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:23:57
2Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
4Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:13
5Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:00:15
6Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:23
7Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
8Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:27
9Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:36
10Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
11Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:00:59
12Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data0:01:01
13Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
14Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:09
15Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
16Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:22
17Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
18Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
19Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:24
20Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:39
21Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
22Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
23Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:01
24Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:12
25Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:03:04
26Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:08
27Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:04:12
28Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:17

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team0:23:55
2Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:02
3FDJ0:00:09
4Tinkoff Team0:00:11
5IAM Cycling0:00:12
6Astana Pro Team0:00:15
7Trek-Segafredo0:00:17
8Team Sky0:00:21
9Orica-GreenEdge0:00:25
10Movistar Team0:00:29
11Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:38
12Lotto Soudal0:00:46
13AG2R La Mondiale0:00:50
14Team Katusha0:00:59
15Dimension Data0:01:03
16CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:04
17Bora-Argon 180:01:11
18Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:24
19Lampre - Merida0:01:26
20Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec0:01:34
21Bardiani CSF0:01:41
22Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
23Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:03

