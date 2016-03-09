World champions BMC Racing win team time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico
Oss takes blue leader's jersey in Lido di Camaiore
Stage 1: Lido di Camaiore - Lido di Camaiore (TTT)
BMC stormed to victory in the opening team time trial of Tirreno-Adriatico at Lido di Camaiore, with Daniel Oss leading the team across the line to take the blue jersey of race leader and Tejay van Garderen gaining an early boost in the race for final overall victory.
Related Articles
Tirreno-Adriatico stage 1 video highlights
Phinney back on track at Tirreno-Adriatico
Van Garderen takes precious seconds on his Tirreno-Adriatico rivals with TTT victory
Cannondale promise to fight on at Tirreno-Adriatico after TTT crash
Vuillermoz abandons Paris-Nice after crash - News Shorts
Etixx-QuickStep focus on performance after narrow Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial loss
FDJ continue team time trial progression with third place in Tirreno-Adriatico
With four riders from their back-to-back world title winning efforts in the discipline on show on Wednesday – Oss, van Garderen, Taylor Phinney and Manuel Quinziato – BMC were among the favourites for the stage, and they duly scorched around the 22.7-km course at an average of 56.947kph to record the quickest time of the day.
"It's amazing," said Oss as he waited to receive the blue jersey. "It was one of the objectives for the team win the first stage because we have an amazing team for the TTT. But we also have some amazing climbers like Tejay for the GC, so this is a good start."
BMC's time of 23:55 was two seconds faster than the previous best established by a fluid Etixx-QuickStep, where, as ever, Tony Martin had been the principal driver but where others, including Omnium world champion Fernando Gaviria, contributed strongly.
If the presence of the two recent world champions in the team time trial was in line with the formbook, then the surprise of the day came from the FDJ team of Thibaut Pinot, who were the early pace-setters and finished the day in 3rd place, 9 seconds down on BMC.
The French squad were winners of the team time trial at the recent La Méditerranéenne event, and their showing at WorldTour level here was further evidence of the emphasis they have begun placing upon the discipline in recent seasons. They display also leaves Pinot well-positioned to improve on his fourth place overall finish at Tirreno-Adriatico two years ago.
World champion Peter Sagan and his Tinkoff team placed a solid fourth, 11 seconds down on BMC, while the Astana squad of Vincenzo Nibali – the final outfit to take the start ramp – produced a solid if unspectacular ride to place sixth on the day, 15 seconds off the pace.
Bauke Mollema, second overall a year ago, will be relatively pleased with his start here, as Fabian Cancellara's prodigious efforts helped his Trek-Segafredo team take 7th on the stage, just two seconds behind Nibali.
There was relative disappointment, however, for Orica-GreenEdge, usually such a strong performer in team time trials, as they had to settle for 9th place, though their 25-second deficit won't be of undue concern for their climbing pair of Esteban Chaves and Adam Yates.
Alejandro Valverde's Movistar team was the first to start, and they would finish the day some 29 seconds down on BMC, a setback considering the talent at their disposal in Italy, though all disappointment was relative compared to that of Cannondale.
The squad's rotten luck in team time trials, a back catalogue that dates to their crash in the opening stage of the 2013 Vuelta a España and includes spills at the 2014 Giro d'Italia and 2015 Giro del Trentino, continued in Tuscany on Wednesday as three of their riders crashed early on, including, it seems, new signing and leader Rigoberto Uran. The Colombian had to finish the stage on a normal road bike, but was among Cannondale's formation of five riders who crossed the line in last place, 2:03 down on BMC.
Tirreno-Adriatico continues on Thursday with a sinuous opening road stage to Pomerance, which features a finale designed by double world champion Paolo Bettini, and might favour the finisseurs over the pure sprinters.
Oss will set out from Camaiore in the blue jersey of race leader, but was under no illusions about his place within the BMC hierarchy on Wednesday evening. "We have the jersey but I repeat, we're for the GC with Tejay, and then on tomorrow's stage, I think Greg [Van Avermaet] had a good chance."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|0:23:55
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:08
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:05
|2
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:02
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:19
|3
|FDJ
|0:00:09
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:00:37
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:20
|4
|Tinkoff Team
|0:00:11
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:23
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:43
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|0:04:25
|5
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:12
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:01:32
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:15
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:21
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:17
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:23
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:58
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Team Sky
|0:00:21
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:55
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:04:11
|9
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:25
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:15
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:11
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:00:29
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:03:25
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|11
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:38
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:30
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:46
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:18
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:10
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:50
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:42
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:11
|14
|Team Katusha
|0:00:59
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:01:01
|15
|Dimension Data
|0:01:03
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:02:15
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|16
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:04
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:01
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:28
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:45
|17
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:11
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:37
|18
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:24
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:28
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:51
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:54
|19
|Lampre - Merida
|0:01:26
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:06
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|20
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:01:34
|Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:02:20
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:04:12
|21
|Bardiani CSF
|0:01:41
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:19
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|22
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:41
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:46
|23
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:03
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:02
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|0:23:55
|2
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:02
|3
|FDJ
|0:00:09
|4
|Tinkoff Team
|0:00:11
|5
|Lampre - Merida
|0:00:12
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:15
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:17
|8
|Team Sky
|0:00:21
|9
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:25
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:00:29
|11
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:38
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:46
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:50
|14
|Team Katusha
|0:00:59
|15
|DOD
|0:01:03
|16
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:04
|17
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:11
|18
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:24
|19
|Lampre - Merida
|0:01:26
|20
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:01:34
|21
|Bardiani CSF
|0:01:41
|22
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|23
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:55
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:02
|8
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|9
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step
|11
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|12
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|13
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|14
|Johan Le Bon (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:09
|15
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|16
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ
|17
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ
|18
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|19
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:11
|20
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|21
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|22
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff Team
|23
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|24
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:00:12
|25
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|26
|Stef Clement (Ned) IAM Cycling
|27
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|28
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|29
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|30
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) IAM Cycling
|31
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:15
|32
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|34
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|36
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|38
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:17
|39
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|41
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|42
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:19
|44
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:21
|45
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|46
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|47
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|48
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|49
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Team Sky
|50
|Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:23
|51
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|52
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:25
|53
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|54
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-GreenEdge
|55
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|56
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
|57
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:00:29
|58
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|59
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|60
|Daniel Moreno (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|62
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team
|63
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|64
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:00:37
|65
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|66
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:38
|67
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|68
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|69
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|70
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|71
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|72
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:46
|73
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|75
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|76
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|77
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lotto Soudal
|78
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:50
|79
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|0:00:55
|85
|Angel Vicioso (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:59
|86
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|87
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team Katusha
|88
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Team Katusha
|89
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|90
|Alberto Losada (Spa) Team Katusha
|91
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|92
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:01:01
|93
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:01:03
|94
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|95
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Dimension Data
|96
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Dimension Data
|97
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|98
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|99
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|100
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|101
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:04
|102
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|103
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|104
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|105
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|106
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:11
|107
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|108
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|109
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|110
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|111
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|112
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|113
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:24
|114
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|115
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|116
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|117
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|118
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:26
|119
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|120
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|121
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|122
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Lampre - Merida
|123
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:28
|124
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:01:32
|125
|Rodolfo Andres Torres (Col) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:01:34
|126
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|127
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|128
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|129
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|130
|Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|131
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:37
|132
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:41
|133
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|134
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|135
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|136
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|137
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|138
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|139
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|140
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|141
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|142
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|143
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|144
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|145
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:42
|146
|José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:46
|147
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:01
|148
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:03
|149
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|150
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|151
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|152
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|153
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:08
|154
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:14
|155
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:02:15
|156
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:18
|157
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:02:20
|158
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|159
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:28
|160
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|0:02:43
|161
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:51
|162
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:58
|163
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|164
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:05
|165
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:06
|166
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|167
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|168
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:10
|169
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:15
|170
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:21
|171
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
|0:03:25
|172
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|0:04:11
|173
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|174
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-GreenEdge
|175
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:04:12
|176
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:14
|177
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:19
|178
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|179
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|0:04:25
|180
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:02
|181
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|182
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:05:30
|183
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:45
|184
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:23:57
|2
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Fernando Gaviria (Col) Etixx - Quick-Step
|4
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:13
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:15
|6
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:23
|7
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica-GreenEdge
|8
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:27
|9
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:36
|10
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|11
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:00:59
|12
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Dimension Data
|0:01:01
|13
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:09
|15
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|16
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:22
|17
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|18
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|19
|Valerio Conti (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:24
|20
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:39
|21
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|22
|Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|23
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:01
|24
|Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:12
|25
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:03:04
|26
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:08
|27
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:04:12
|28
|Lorenzo Rota (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|0:23:55
|2
|Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:02
|3
|FDJ
|0:00:09
|4
|Tinkoff Team
|0:00:11
|5
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:12
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:15
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:17
|8
|Team Sky
|0:00:21
|9
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:25
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:00:29
|11
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:38
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:00:46
|13
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:50
|14
|Team Katusha
|0:00:59
|15
|Dimension Data
|0:01:03
|16
|CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:04
|17
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:11
|18
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:24
|19
|Lampre - Merida
|0:01:26
|20
|Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|0:01:34
|21
|Bardiani CSF
|0:01:41
|22
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|23
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:03
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
-
Sutton walks out of Freeman medical tribunal after accused of being 'a serial liar' and 'doper''Who is lying? The guy who isn’t prepared to look his friend in the eye' Sutton says of Freedman
-
Arctic Race of Norway expands to FinlandSecond stage will take place in remote town of Kilpisjärvi
-
Nibali to target Giro d'Italia and Tokyo Olympics in 2020'In modern-day cycling, three peaks of excellent form are impossible' says Trek-Segafredo manager
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy