Tirreno-Adriatico stage 4: video highlights

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) wins stage 4 in Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) timed his late attack to perfection to take victory on stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico.

Cummings left his break companions behind with three kilometres remaining, beating Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky) and Natnael Berhane (Dimension Data) by 13 seconds. The Briton had been working in support of teammate Edvald Boasson Hagen, but when the peloton didn’t catch the escape group Cummings saw his chance.

Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) finished in the main peloton and kept hold of his race lead for another day.

