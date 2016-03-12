Tirreno-Adriatico stage 4: video highlights
Cummings times it to perfection
Related Articles
Stephen Cummings (Dimension Data) timed his late attack to perfection to take victory on stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico.
Cummings left his break companions behind with three kilometres remaining, beating Salvatore Puccio (Team Sky) and Natnael Berhane (Dimension Data) by 13 seconds. The Briton had been working in support of teammate Edvald Boasson Hagen, but when the peloton didn’t catch the escape group Cummings saw his chance.
Zdenek Stybar (Etixx-QuickStep) finished in the main peloton and kept hold of his race lead for another day.
Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy