Tirreno-Adriatico stage 1 video highlights
BMC Racing puts Oss into race lead in team time trial
While the Paris-Nice peloton was suffering in the snow, the riders in Tirreno-Adriatico were enjoying sunny, warm conditions for the opening team time trial on Lido di Camaiore.
Tinkoff set the fastest early time, but were soon eclipsed by FDJ, who put in a surprising effort that would net them third best by the end. Etixx-QuickStep were the only team to get the better of the French squad before BMC Racing came through two seconds quicker.
BMC was led across the line by Daniel Oss, and after the final five teams all finished slower than their 23:55 for the 22.7km effort, the Italian was able to don the blue jersey of race leader.
