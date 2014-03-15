Trending

Contador wins first mountain finish in Tirreno-Adriatico

,

Quintana second as Kwiatkowski endures

Image 1 of 51

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 51

Michele Scarponi (Astana)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 51

Race leader Michal Kwiatkowski feels the climb's bite.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 51

Richie Porte (Sky) tries to break the group up

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 51

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the leader's jersey

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 51

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) puts his chi into the champagne spraying

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 51

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 51

Maxim Belkov back at the Katusha car

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 51

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates his stage win in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 51

Maxim Belkov (Katusha) leads the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 51

Race leader Michel Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) behind his team

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 51

Race leader Michel Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 51

BMC's Ben Hermans takes a turn at the front

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 51

Mathias Brändle (IAM Cycling) in the breakaway

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 51

Robert Kiserlovski (Trek)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 51

Scarponi and Kiserlovski attack

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 51

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff-Saxo) punishes his pedals on the climb

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 51

Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani-CSF) on the attack

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 51

Tirreno-Adriatico winds through some of the most beautiful landscapes in the world

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 51

Springtime in Italy.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 51

Movistar takes up the chase

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 51

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 51

Race leader Michal Kwiatkowski

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 51

Lloyd Mondory (AG2R) at the front of affairs

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 51

Race leader Michel Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) finished behind but maintained the race lead

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 51

Dani Moreno (Katusha) was third on the stage.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 51

Mark Cavendish (OPQS) leads the peloton

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 51

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 51

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins on stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 51

Alberto 'El Pistolero' Contador is back

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 51

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) remains in the lead

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 51

Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani - CSF)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 51

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) once again in the podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 51

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) kicks for the line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 51

Moreno Moser (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 51

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 51

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 51

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff - Saxo), Benat Intxausti (Movistar) and Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 51

Christopher Horner (Lampre - Merida) was in the top ten

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 51

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 51

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 4 ahead of Nairo Quintana

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 51

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) takes his second win so far this year

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 51

The 2014 Tinkoff - Saxo team looked strong

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 51

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 51

Richie Porte (Team Sky) on the front

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 51

Michele Scarponi (Astana) leads the chase

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 51

Alberto Contador leads Nairo Quintana

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 51

Alberto Contador was too strong in the final dash for the line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 51

Roman Kreuziger winds up the pace for Contador

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 51

Contador had help from teammate Roman Kreuziger in the finale

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 51

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) on the attack in the stage 4 finale

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) stormed to victory on stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico atop the Selvarotonda ski resort with a virtuoso display of climbing. The Spaniard kicked with less than 200 meters to go on the final ascent of the day, beating Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Daniel Moreno (Katusha) into second and third.

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma QuickStep) held onto his leader's jersey but lost valuable time to Contador, who now sits second overall at 16 seconds.

"It's a great win. It gives me confidence and confirms that all the work that I've been doing in the winter is paying off. I'm content to win but the GC is going to be hard to crack. I'll try though," Contador said.

The finishing slopes up to Selvarotonda saw number of teams target both the stage and Kwiatkowski's slender lead, but none more so than Movistar and Tinkoff who sensed that the young Pole would be vulnerable on the 10 per cent slopes to the finish.

It was Movistar who lit up the race first, probing at any QuickStep weaknesses with a brutal pace on the approach to the final climb. In the process they reeled in the main break of the day, and by the lower slopes of the final climb the peloton had shrunk to fewer than 50 riders.

It was there that Movistar played their second card, launching Benat Intxausti clear and in the pursuit of the ever-keen Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani-CSF). Roman Kreuziger launched a brutal attack soon after, and when the trio merged inside the final 8km it was the Czech rider who laid down his dominance, stamping on the pedals and churning up the climb on the big ring, as his companions struggled to stay in contact.

Both Kreuziger and Intxausti were genuine overall threats and after setting the pace earlier in the day, Omega Pharma QuickStep were forced into a defensive position. It was Wout Poels who was tasked with pace-setting duties as Kwiatkowski held firm. The team still had Rigoberto Uran waiting in the wings but with the steeper section still to come the Belgian team refused to panic.

Any unspoken collaboration between Movistar and Tinkoff was quickly shattered when Intxausti blew with 6 kilometres remaining, as Kreuziger bullishly sent his SRM into overdrive. Pirazzi yo-yoed off the Czech rider's wheel but even he had to recoil and sit up when Kreuziger rose from the saddle soon after.

With the race lead dangling enticingly close and a 26 second lead over a group that contained Contador, Uran, Porte, Horner and Quintana, the lone leader entered the final 3 kilometres with his advantage intact.

It was an attack from BMC that sparked the chase into action. The American team had already seen their leader Cadel Evans slip off the back twice but they were clearly intent on making an impression. Their gusto spurred Contador and Porte into trading parries but it was Michele Scarponi (Astana) who zipped clear.

Contador, Quintana and the briefly impressive Kiserlovski made contact with Scarponi soon after, and with less than 1800 metres to go, and in sight of the chase, Kreuziger waited for his team leader.

Within seconds the lead group had swelled even further, as Kwiatkowski and Uran were able to pace themselves into the frame. With the race leader nearly safe, and the line fast approaching, it was Porte who took the race by the scruff of the neck.

The Australian, having switched to Tirreno on the eve of the race, strung out his competitors. He was shadowed by Contador and Kreuziger but when Contador made his winning move only Quintana could rise from the saddle and give chase. It wasn't enough though as Contador picked up his second win of the season.

"I'm really happy that I'm still in the leader's jersey. We expected some big attacks from Contador and Quintana, and they did it. They really pushed me to the limit but I'm really thankful to Wouter Poels and Rigo Urán because they really did a good job for me. They set a good tempo on the last climb and i didn't lose so much time," Kwiatkowski said.

How it unfolded

Facing 240km of racing, half of it in the Apennines mountains, the riders had an early wake-up and a hearty breakfast to ensure they would have the energy in their legs for the seven hours of racing.

The riders rolled out together under the Tuscan sun but with little desire to race hard. As a result there was little resistance from the peloton when six riders attacked after six kilometres and the break of the day had been formed.

In the move were Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Matthias Brandle (IAM Cycling), Filippo Fortin (Bardiani-CSF), Alexandre Pichot (Europcar) and Maxim Belkov (Katusha).

Their lead quickly reached 4:10 after just 12km before a reaction from the peloton brought it down to 3:20. David Boucher (FDJ.fr) tried to get across the gap but the six pressed on and gained more of lead, extending their gap to 5:40 after 65km.

The gap grew to 7:20 after 115km of racing as the riders passed the feed zone in Bevagna, which marked the start of the climbs. The Omega Pharma-QuickStep team continued to lead the chase, accepting the burden that race leadership traditionally carries.

Robert Gesink (Belkin) was the first rider of the day to retire, climbing off apparently due to some kind of urinary problem.

Fortin was the first to the top of the Forca di Cerro climb, cleverly protecting the lead of teammate Marco Canola but the peloton refused to let the breakaway gain too much time. The gap slipped to 5:45 after 175km of racing, leaving 69km still to race, including the 14km climb to the finish.

Fortin, Pichon and Belkov were dropped on the 16km long Forca Capistrello climb, leaving Mondory, Lutsenko and Brandle up front. Lutsenko was the first to the top and took the points but the gap was melting under the warm sun as the Movistar team took over the chase.

On the road to the final climb Mondory crashed, leaving Lutsenko and Brandle ahead of the field. However with the final climb on the horizon and so much at stake the peloton were quickly upon the remnants of the break before the final fireworks were set off.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo6:39:56
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:01
3Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:05
4Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
5Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
6Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:08
7Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:10
8Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing0:00:11
9Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
10Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:17
11Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
13Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:25
14Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
15Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
16Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
17Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
18Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
20Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
21Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
22Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:38
23Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:40
24Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:55
25Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:07
26Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:08
27Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
28Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
29Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:12
30Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:01:24
31Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:32
32Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:41
33Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:01:49
34Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:17
35Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:29
36Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:02:51
37Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:03:36
38Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:03:44
39Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:04:29
40Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:05:22
41Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:05:57
42Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha0:06:30
43Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:44
44Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:06:51
45Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:08:07
46Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:08:14
47Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:39
48Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
49Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
50Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
51Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
52Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
53Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
54Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
55Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
56Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
57Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
58Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
59Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp0:09:36
60David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura0:11:46
61Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
62Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:12:08
63Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:42
64Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:14:59
65Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:16:30
66Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
67Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:18:16
68Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
69Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
70Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
71Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
72Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
73Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
74Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
75Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
76Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
77Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
78Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
79Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
80Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
81Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
82Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
83Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
84Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
85Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
86Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
87Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
88Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
89Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
90Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
91Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
92Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
93Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
94Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
95Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
96David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp0:19:12
97Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
98Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:20:12
99Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale0:22:36
100Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
101Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
102Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
103Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:24:46
104Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
105Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:24:56
106Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:30:10
107Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
108Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
109Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
110Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
111Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
112David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
113Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
114Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
115Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
116Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
117Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
118Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura
119Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
120Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
121Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
122Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
123Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
124Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
125Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
126Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
127William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
128Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
129Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
130André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
131Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
132Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
133Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
134Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
135Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
136Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
137Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
138Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
139Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
140Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
141Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
142Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
143Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
144Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
145Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
146Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
147Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
148Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
149Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
150Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
151Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
152Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
153Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
154Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
155Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
156Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
157Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
158Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
159Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
160Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura0:32:03
161Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
162Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:32:06
163Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
164Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
165Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
166Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:32:26
167Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:33:30
168Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:34:14
169Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:34:30
170Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:37:57

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team16:06:42
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:16
3Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:23
4Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:00:34
5Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:38
6Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:39
7Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing0:00:49
8Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:01:01
9Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:01:02
10Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:01:03
11Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida0:01:06
12Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:09
13Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:12
14Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:13
15Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:20
16Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
17Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:22
18Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:01:25
19Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:01:27
20Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:28
21Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge0:01:30
22Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:33
23Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:39
24Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:01:44
25Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:52
26Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:01
27Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura0:02:03
28Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:02:16
29Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:36
30Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:45
31Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:02
32Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:03
33Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:03:33
34Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:38
35Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:04:05
36Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:05:50
37Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:05:55
38Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:07:41
39Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:07:47
40Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha0:08:21
41Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:22
42Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:08:51
43Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:09:22
44Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:09:25
45Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:09:28
46Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky0:09:51
47Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:53
48Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:10:03
49Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:10
50Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:10:11
51Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura0:10:14
52Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp0:10:50
53Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:04
54Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:11:43
55Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:12:15
56Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:12:16
57Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:37
58Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:13:00
59Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:13:11
60Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:14:18
61Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:15:41
62Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:16:05
63Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:16:58
64Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:17:07
65Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:18:21
66Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge0:18:23
67Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:18:46
68Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale0:18:52
69Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:19:03
70Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:06
71Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:19:08
72Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling0:19:16
73Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
74Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:19:17
75Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:19:19
76Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:19:22
77Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:19:25
78Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:19:27
79Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:19:31
80Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
81Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:19:32
82Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:19:37
83Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:19:39
84Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:48
85Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
86Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura0:19:51
87Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:19:55
88Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:20:10
89Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:20:17
90David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura0:20:43
91Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:21:06
92Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:21:11
93Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:21:13
94Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:22:03
95Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:22:38
96David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp0:22:47
97Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:23:06
98Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:23:08
99Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale0:23:12
100Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale0:23:47
101Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:24:36
102Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:26:37
103Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:27:01
104Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:27:30
105Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:28:54
106André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:30:30
107Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
108Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:30:31
109Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:30:49
110Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:30:55
111Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge0:31:06
112Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:31:09
113Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:31:22
114Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:31:23
115Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:31:26
116Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:31:31
117Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:31:32
118Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura0:31:35
119Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:31:37
120Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:31:38
121David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
122Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:31:39
123Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling0:31:45
124Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:31:48
125Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
126Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:31:50
127Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:31:55
128Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:31:59
129William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:32:11
130Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:32:13
131Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:32:14
132Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
133Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
134Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:32:26
135Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:32:31
136Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
137Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:32:51
138Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:32:57
139Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:33:05
140Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:33:08
141Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:33:21
142Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:33:37
143Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura0:33:41
144Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:44
145Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:33:51
146Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:34:07
147Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:34:24
148Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:34:35
149Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:34:46
150Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:47
151Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura0:35:06
152Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:35:08
153Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:35:32
154Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
155Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:36:41
156Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:37:16
157Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:38:12
158Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura0:38:41
159Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:39:08
160Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:39:28
161Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:39:52
162Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:40:00
163Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:40:09
164Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:40:11
165Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:40:31
166Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:40:39
167Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:43:20
168Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:44:37
169Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:47:59
170Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:54:34

 

