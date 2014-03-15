Contador wins first mountain finish in Tirreno-Adriatico
Daniel Benson, Stephen Farrand
Quintana second as Kwiatkowski endures
Stage 4: Indicatore (Arezzo) - Cittareale (Selva Rotonda)
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) stormed to victory on stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico atop the Selvarotonda ski resort with a virtuoso display of climbing. The Spaniard kicked with less than 200 meters to go on the final ascent of the day, beating Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Daniel Moreno (Katusha) into second and third.
Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma QuickStep) held onto his leader's jersey but lost valuable time to Contador, who now sits second overall at 16 seconds.
"It's a great win. It gives me confidence and confirms that all the work that I've been doing in the winter is paying off. I'm content to win but the GC is going to be hard to crack. I'll try though," Contador said.
The finishing slopes up to Selvarotonda saw number of teams target both the stage and Kwiatkowski's slender lead, but none more so than Movistar and Tinkoff who sensed that the young Pole would be vulnerable on the 10 per cent slopes to the finish.
It was Movistar who lit up the race first, probing at any QuickStep weaknesses with a brutal pace on the approach to the final climb. In the process they reeled in the main break of the day, and by the lower slopes of the final climb the peloton had shrunk to fewer than 50 riders.
It was there that Movistar played their second card, launching Benat Intxausti clear and in the pursuit of the ever-keen Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani-CSF). Roman Kreuziger launched a brutal attack soon after, and when the trio merged inside the final 8km it was the Czech rider who laid down his dominance, stamping on the pedals and churning up the climb on the big ring, as his companions struggled to stay in contact.
Both Kreuziger and Intxausti were genuine overall threats and after setting the pace earlier in the day, Omega Pharma QuickStep were forced into a defensive position. It was Wout Poels who was tasked with pace-setting duties as Kwiatkowski held firm. The team still had Rigoberto Uran waiting in the wings but with the steeper section still to come the Belgian team refused to panic.
Any unspoken collaboration between Movistar and Tinkoff was quickly shattered when Intxausti blew with 6 kilometres remaining, as Kreuziger bullishly sent his SRM into overdrive. Pirazzi yo-yoed off the Czech rider's wheel but even he had to recoil and sit up when Kreuziger rose from the saddle soon after.
With the race lead dangling enticingly close and a 26 second lead over a group that contained Contador, Uran, Porte, Horner and Quintana, the lone leader entered the final 3 kilometres with his advantage intact.
It was an attack from BMC that sparked the chase into action. The American team had already seen their leader Cadel Evans slip off the back twice but they were clearly intent on making an impression. Their gusto spurred Contador and Porte into trading parries but it was Michele Scarponi (Astana) who zipped clear.
Contador, Quintana and the briefly impressive Kiserlovski made contact with Scarponi soon after, and with less than 1800 metres to go, and in sight of the chase, Kreuziger waited for his team leader.
Within seconds the lead group had swelled even further, as Kwiatkowski and Uran were able to pace themselves into the frame. With the race leader nearly safe, and the line fast approaching, it was Porte who took the race by the scruff of the neck.
The Australian, having switched to Tirreno on the eve of the race, strung out his competitors. He was shadowed by Contador and Kreuziger but when Contador made his winning move only Quintana could rise from the saddle and give chase. It wasn't enough though as Contador picked up his second win of the season.
"I'm really happy that I'm still in the leader's jersey. We expected some big attacks from Contador and Quintana, and they did it. They really pushed me to the limit but I'm really thankful to Wouter Poels and Rigo Urán because they really did a good job for me. They set a good tempo on the last climb and i didn't lose so much time," Kwiatkowski said.
How it unfolded
Facing 240km of racing, half of it in the Apennines mountains, the riders had an early wake-up and a hearty breakfast to ensure they would have the energy in their legs for the seven hours of racing.
The riders rolled out together under the Tuscan sun but with little desire to race hard. As a result there was little resistance from the peloton when six riders attacked after six kilometres and the break of the day had been formed.
In the move were Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Matthias Brandle (IAM Cycling), Filippo Fortin (Bardiani-CSF), Alexandre Pichot (Europcar) and Maxim Belkov (Katusha).
Their lead quickly reached 4:10 after just 12km before a reaction from the peloton brought it down to 3:20. David Boucher (FDJ.fr) tried to get across the gap but the six pressed on and gained more of lead, extending their gap to 5:40 after 65km.
The gap grew to 7:20 after 115km of racing as the riders passed the feed zone in Bevagna, which marked the start of the climbs. The Omega Pharma-QuickStep team continued to lead the chase, accepting the burden that race leadership traditionally carries.
Robert Gesink (Belkin) was the first rider of the day to retire, climbing off apparently due to some kind of urinary problem.
Fortin was the first to the top of the Forca di Cerro climb, cleverly protecting the lead of teammate Marco Canola but the peloton refused to let the breakaway gain too much time. The gap slipped to 5:45 after 175km of racing, leaving 69km still to race, including the 14km climb to the finish.
Fortin, Pichon and Belkov were dropped on the 16km long Forca Capistrello climb, leaving Mondory, Lutsenko and Brandle up front. Lutsenko was the first to the top and took the points but the gap was melting under the warm sun as the Movistar team took over the chase.
On the road to the final climb Mondory crashed, leaving Lutsenko and Brandle ahead of the field. However with the final climb on the horizon and so much at stake the peloton were quickly upon the remnants of the break before the final fireworks were set off.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6:39:56
|2
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:01
|3
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:05
|4
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|6
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:08
|7
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|8
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:11
|9
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|10
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:17
|11
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:25
|14
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|15
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|16
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|17
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|20
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|21
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|22
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|23
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:40
|24
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:55
|25
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:07
|26
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:08
|27
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|28
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
|29
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:12
|30
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:24
|31
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:32
|32
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:41
|33
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:01:49
|34
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:17
|35
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:29
|36
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|37
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:36
|38
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:03:44
|39
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:29
|40
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:05:22
|41
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:05:57
|42
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:06:30
|43
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:44
|44
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:51
|45
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:08:07
|46
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|0:08:14
|47
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:39
|48
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|51
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|52
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|53
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|54
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|55
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|58
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|59
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|0:09:36
|60
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:11:46
|61
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|62
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:12:08
|63
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:42
|64
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:14:59
|65
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:16:30
|66
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:18:16
|68
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|69
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|70
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|71
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|72
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|73
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|75
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|76
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|77
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|78
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|79
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|80
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|81
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|82
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|83
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|84
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|85
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|87
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|88
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|89
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
|91
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|92
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|93
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|94
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|96
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|0:19:12
|97
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|98
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:20:12
|99
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|0:22:36
|100
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|101
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|102
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|103
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:24:46
|104
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|105
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:24:56
|106
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:30:10
|107
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|108
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|109
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|110
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|111
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|112
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|113
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|114
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|116
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|117
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|118
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura
|119
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|120
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|121
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|122
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|123
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|124
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|125
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|126
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|127
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|128
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|129
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|130
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|131
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|132
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|133
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|134
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|135
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|136
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|137
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|139
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|140
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
|141
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|142
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|143
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|144
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|145
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|146
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|147
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|148
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|149
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|150
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|151
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|152
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|153
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|154
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|155
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|156
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|157
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|158
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|159
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|160
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:32:03
|161
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|162
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:32:06
|163
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|164
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|165
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|166
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:32:26
|167
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:33:30
|168
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:34:14
|169
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:34:30
|170
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:37:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|16:06:42
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:16
|3
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|4
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:00:34
|5
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|6
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:39
|7
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:49
|8
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:01
|9
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:02
|10
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:03
|11
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:06
|12
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:09
|13
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:12
|14
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|15
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:20
|16
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:22
|18
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:01:25
|19
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:27
|20
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:28
|21
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:30
|22
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:33
|23
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:39
|24
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:44
|25
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:52
|26
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:01
|27
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:02:03
|28
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:16
|29
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:36
|30
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:45
|31
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:02
|32
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:03
|33
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:03:33
|34
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:38
|35
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:04:05
|36
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:05:50
|37
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:55
|38
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:41
|39
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:47
|40
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:08:21
|41
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:22
|42
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:08:51
|43
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:22
|44
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:09:25
|45
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:28
|46
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|0:09:51
|47
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:53
|48
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|0:10:03
|49
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:10
|50
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:11
|51
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:10:14
|52
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|0:10:50
|53
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:04
|54
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:11:43
|55
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:12:15
|56
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:12:16
|57
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:12:37
|58
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:13:00
|59
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:13:11
|60
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:14:18
|61
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:15:41
|62
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:16:05
|63
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:16:58
|64
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:07
|65
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:18:21
|66
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|0:18:23
|67
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:18:46
|68
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|0:18:52
|69
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:03
|70
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:06
|71
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:19:08
|72
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:19:16
|73
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|74
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:19:17
|75
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:19:19
|76
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:22
|77
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:19:25
|78
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:19:27
|79
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:31
|80
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|81
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:19:32
|82
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:19:37
|83
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:19:39
|84
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:48
|85
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:19:51
|87
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:55
|88
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:10
|89
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:20:17
|90
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:20:43
|91
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:06
|92
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:21:11
|93
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:21:13
|94
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:22:03
|95
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:22:38
|96
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|0:22:47
|97
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:23:06
|98
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:08
|99
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|0:23:12
|100
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|0:23:47
|101
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:24:36
|102
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:26:37
|103
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:27:01
|104
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:27:30
|105
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:28:54
|106
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:30:30
|107
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|108
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:30:31
|109
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:30:49
|110
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:30:55
|111
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:31:06
|112
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:31:09
|113
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:31:22
|114
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:31:23
|115
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:31:26
|116
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:31:31
|117
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:32
|118
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:31:35
|119
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:31:37
|120
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:31:38
|121
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|122
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:31:39
|123
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:31:45
|124
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:31:48
|125
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|126
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:31:50
|127
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:31:55
|128
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:31:59
|129
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:32:11
|130
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:32:13
|131
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:32:14
|132
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|133
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|134
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:32:26
|135
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:32:31
|136
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|137
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:32:51
|138
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:57
|139
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:33:05
|140
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:33:08
|141
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:33:21
|142
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:33:37
|143
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:33:41
|144
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:44
|145
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:33:51
|146
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:34:07
|147
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:34:24
|148
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:34:35
|149
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:34:46
|150
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:47
|151
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:35:06
|152
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:35:08
|153
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:35:32
|154
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|155
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:36:41
|156
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:37:16
|157
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:38:12
|158
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:38:41
|159
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:39:08
|160
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:39:28
|161
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:39:52
|162
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:40:00
|163
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:40:09
|164
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:40:11
|165
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:40:31
|166
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:40:39
|167
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:43:20
|168
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:44:37
|169
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:47:59
|170
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:54:34
