Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) stormed to victory on stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico atop the Selvarotonda ski resort with a virtuoso display of climbing. The Spaniard kicked with less than 200 meters to go on the final ascent of the day, beating Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Daniel Moreno (Katusha) into second and third.

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma QuickStep) held onto his leader's jersey but lost valuable time to Contador, who now sits second overall at 16 seconds.

"It's a great win. It gives me confidence and confirms that all the work that I've been doing in the winter is paying off. I'm content to win but the GC is going to be hard to crack. I'll try though," Contador said.

The finishing slopes up to Selvarotonda saw number of teams target both the stage and Kwiatkowski's slender lead, but none more so than Movistar and Tinkoff who sensed that the young Pole would be vulnerable on the 10 per cent slopes to the finish.

It was Movistar who lit up the race first, probing at any QuickStep weaknesses with a brutal pace on the approach to the final climb. In the process they reeled in the main break of the day, and by the lower slopes of the final climb the peloton had shrunk to fewer than 50 riders.

It was there that Movistar played their second card, launching Benat Intxausti clear and in the pursuit of the ever-keen Stefano Pirazzi (Bardiani-CSF). Roman Kreuziger launched a brutal attack soon after, and when the trio merged inside the final 8km it was the Czech rider who laid down his dominance, stamping on the pedals and churning up the climb on the big ring, as his companions struggled to stay in contact.

Both Kreuziger and Intxausti were genuine overall threats and after setting the pace earlier in the day, Omega Pharma QuickStep were forced into a defensive position. It was Wout Poels who was tasked with pace-setting duties as Kwiatkowski held firm. The team still had Rigoberto Uran waiting in the wings but with the steeper section still to come the Belgian team refused to panic.

Any unspoken collaboration between Movistar and Tinkoff was quickly shattered when Intxausti blew with 6 kilometres remaining, as Kreuziger bullishly sent his SRM into overdrive. Pirazzi yo-yoed off the Czech rider's wheel but even he had to recoil and sit up when Kreuziger rose from the saddle soon after.

With the race lead dangling enticingly close and a 26 second lead over a group that contained Contador, Uran, Porte, Horner and Quintana, the lone leader entered the final 3 kilometres with his advantage intact.

It was an attack from BMC that sparked the chase into action. The American team had already seen their leader Cadel Evans slip off the back twice but they were clearly intent on making an impression. Their gusto spurred Contador and Porte into trading parries but it was Michele Scarponi (Astana) who zipped clear.

Contador, Quintana and the briefly impressive Kiserlovski made contact with Scarponi soon after, and with less than 1800 metres to go, and in sight of the chase, Kreuziger waited for his team leader.

Within seconds the lead group had swelled even further, as Kwiatkowski and Uran were able to pace themselves into the frame. With the race leader nearly safe, and the line fast approaching, it was Porte who took the race by the scruff of the neck.

The Australian, having switched to Tirreno on the eve of the race, strung out his competitors. He was shadowed by Contador and Kreuziger but when Contador made his winning move only Quintana could rise from the saddle and give chase. It wasn't enough though as Contador picked up his second win of the season.

"I'm really happy that I'm still in the leader's jersey. We expected some big attacks from Contador and Quintana, and they did it. They really pushed me to the limit but I'm really thankful to Wouter Poels and Rigo Urán because they really did a good job for me. They set a good tempo on the last climb and i didn't lose so much time," Kwiatkowski said.

How it unfolded

Facing 240km of racing, half of it in the Apennines mountains, the riders had an early wake-up and a hearty breakfast to ensure they would have the energy in their legs for the seven hours of racing.

The riders rolled out together under the Tuscan sun but with little desire to race hard. As a result there was little resistance from the peloton when six riders attacked after six kilometres and the break of the day had been formed.

In the move were Lloyd Mondory (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Alexey Lutsenko (Astana), Matthias Brandle (IAM Cycling), Filippo Fortin (Bardiani-CSF), Alexandre Pichot (Europcar) and Maxim Belkov (Katusha).

Their lead quickly reached 4:10 after just 12km before a reaction from the peloton brought it down to 3:20. David Boucher (FDJ.fr) tried to get across the gap but the six pressed on and gained more of lead, extending their gap to 5:40 after 65km.

The gap grew to 7:20 after 115km of racing as the riders passed the feed zone in Bevagna, which marked the start of the climbs. The Omega Pharma-QuickStep team continued to lead the chase, accepting the burden that race leadership traditionally carries.

Robert Gesink (Belkin) was the first rider of the day to retire, climbing off apparently due to some kind of urinary problem.

Fortin was the first to the top of the Forca di Cerro climb, cleverly protecting the lead of teammate Marco Canola but the peloton refused to let the breakaway gain too much time. The gap slipped to 5:45 after 175km of racing, leaving 69km still to race, including the 14km climb to the finish.

Fortin, Pichon and Belkov were dropped on the 16km long Forca Capistrello climb, leaving Mondory, Lutsenko and Brandle up front. Lutsenko was the first to the top and took the points but the gap was melting under the warm sun as the Movistar team took over the chase.

On the road to the final climb Mondory crashed, leaving Lutsenko and Brandle ahead of the field. However with the final climb on the horizon and so much at stake the peloton were quickly upon the remnants of the break before the final fireworks were set off.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 6:39:56 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:01 3 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:05 4 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 6 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:08 7 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:10 8 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:11 9 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 10 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:17 11 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:25 14 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 15 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 16 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 17 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 20 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:34 21 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 22 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:38 23 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:40 24 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:00:55 25 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:07 26 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:08 27 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 28 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura 29 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:12 30 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:01:24 31 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:32 32 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:41 33 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:01:49 34 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:17 35 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:29 36 Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:02:51 37 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:36 38 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:03:44 39 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:04:29 40 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:05:22 41 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:05:57 42 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 0:06:30 43 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:44 44 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:06:51 45 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:08:07 46 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 0:08:14 47 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:39 48 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 49 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 50 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 51 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 52 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 53 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 54 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 55 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 56 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 57 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 58 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 59 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 0:09:36 60 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 0:11:46 61 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 62 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:12:08 63 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:42 64 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:14:59 65 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:16:30 66 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:18:16 68 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 69 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 70 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 71 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 72 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 73 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 74 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 75 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 76 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 77 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 78 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 79 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 80 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 81 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 82 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 83 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 84 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 85 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 86 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 87 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 88 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 89 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 90 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura 91 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 92 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 93 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 94 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 95 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 96 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 0:19:12 97 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 98 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:20:12 99 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 0:22:36 100 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 101 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 102 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 103 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:24:46 104 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 105 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:24:56 106 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:30:10 107 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 108 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 109 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 110 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 111 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 112 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 113 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 114 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 115 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 116 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 117 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 118 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura 119 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 120 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 121 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 122 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 123 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 124 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 125 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 126 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 127 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 128 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 129 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 130 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 131 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 132 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 133 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 134 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 135 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 136 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 137 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 139 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 140 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura 141 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 142 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 143 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 144 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 145 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 146 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 147 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 148 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 149 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 150 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 151 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 152 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 153 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 154 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 155 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 156 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 157 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 158 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 159 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 160 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 0:32:03 161 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 162 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:32:06 163 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 164 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 165 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge 166 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:32:26 167 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:33:30 168 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:34:14 169 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:34:30 170 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:37:57