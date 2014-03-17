Trending

Cavendish wins stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Contador retains overall lead

Image 1 of 68

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) was off the pace today

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 68

Nario Quintana (Movistar) leads the best young rider classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 68

Marco Canola (Bardiani) leads the climbers classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 68

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) in the maglia rosa

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 68

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 68

Contador is enjoying being back to winning ways

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 68

Pippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 68

British champion Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was the clear winner in stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 68

Swiss champion Michael Schar (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 68

Celebration time for stage 6 winner Mark Cavendish

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 68

Kisses for stage 6 winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 68

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium after winning stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 68

The Tirreno-Adriatico peloton makes its way from Bucchianico to Porto Sant'Elpidio during stage 6

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 68

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) focused on the day ahead in the Tirreno-Adriatico leader's jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 68

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins for the second time in the 2014 season

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 68

British champion Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was ahead of the crash in the stage 6 finale and took a convincing stage win after a textbook lead-out from his team

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 68

Mark Cavendish celebrates his stage win at Tirreno-Adriatico with teammate Michal Kwiatkowski

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 68

Team Giant-Shimano were ultimately unsuccessful in their attempt to bring sprinter Marcel Kittel back to the peloton to contest the sprint finale of stage 6

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 68

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 68

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) in action during stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 68

British champion Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) rides on the wheel of teammate and Polish champion Michal Kwiatkowski

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 68

Steve Morabito (BMC) leads breakaway companions Jack Bauer (Garmin-Sharp) and Peter Kennaugh (Sky) in the stage 6 finale

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 68

Ivan Basso on the front of the peloton with his Cannondale teammates

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 68

The break of the day in stage 6 was comprised of (L-R) Peter Kennaugh (Sky), Cesare Benedetti (NetApp-Endura), Jack Bauer (Garmin-Sharp) and Steve Morabito (BMC)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 68

Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 68

Cannondale sets tempo in the peloton

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 68

Adriano Malori (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 68

The peloton in action during stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 68

Stage 6 winner Mark Cavendish thanks teammate Michal Kwiatkowski for his assistance in the lead-out

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 68

The peloton in action during stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 68

The peloton rolls along during stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico, the final road stage of the 2014 edition

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 68

Stage 6 winner Mark Cavendish celebrates his victory with teammate Alessandro Petacchi, who placed second on the day

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 68

Celebration time on the podium for stage 6 winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 68

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) puts on the leader's jersey following stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 68

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) following his victory in stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 68

Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 68

Breakaway riders Jack Bauer (Garmin-Sharp) and Steve Morabito (BMC) try to hold off the peloton in the stage 6 finale

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 68

Nobody was close to stage 6 winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) at the finish line

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 68

Alessandro Petacchi completed the 1-2 finish for Omega Pharma-QuickStep

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 68

All smiles for stage 6 winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 68

Mark Cavendish on the podium after winning stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico, the British champion's second win thus far in the 2014 season

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 68

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) remains in the overall lead at Tirreno-Adriatico with just the final time trial stage remaining

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 68

Tirreno-Adriatico leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the start line for stage 6

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 68

Steve Morabito (BMC) takes a pull in the breakaway

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 68

GC leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in action during stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 68

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) in the blue leader's jersey at Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 68

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) rockets to victory in the penultimate stage at Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 68

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) sprinted to his second win of the season in stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 68

Plenty of daylight between Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and his rivals as the British champion won stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico in a crash-marred finale

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 68

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) remains in the overall lead at Tirreno-Adriatico with one stage remaining

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 68

Stage 6 winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) lets loose with the champagne

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 68

British champion Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium after winning stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 53 of 68

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) sprints to victory in stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 68

Bjarne Riis at the start of stage 6 for Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 68

Cadel Evans (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 68

The peloton on the start line in Bucchianico for stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 68

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) leads the young rider classification at Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 68

Bradley Wiggins (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 68

Belgian champion Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 68

Ivan Basso (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 68

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) is introduced for stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 68

Slovakian champion Peter Sagan (Cannondale) signs on for stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 68

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 68

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) resplendent in the Tirreno-Adriatico leader's jersey at the start of stage 6

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 68

Luca Paolini (Katusha) chats with Davide Cassani prior to stage 6

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 68

Davide Cassani and Paolo Bettini at the start of stage 6

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 68

Marco Canola (Bardiani-CSF) leads the mountains classification

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 68

Tirreno-Adriatico leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) signs on for stage 6

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) finished off a consummate lead-out display from his team to win stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico, a 189-kilometre test from Bucchianico to Porto Sant'Elpidio.

The British sprinter crossed the line virtually uncontested after a crash took out several of his main rivals inside the final two kilometres as Alessandro Petacchi hung on for a distant second with Peter Sagan (Cannondale) in third.

Race leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) came through the stage unscathed with his healthy 2:08 lead over Nairo Quintana (Movistar) intact.

The stage win marked Cavendish's second race win of the season and provides a welcome boost ahead of Milan-San Remo.

In truth, Omega Pharma Quick Step timed their move for the line to perfection, hitting the front inside the final kilometres after Cannondale had split the race early on. Sagan's men had put the field under pressure after Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) showed signs of weakness on the first climb of the day.

The move led to a frantic pace as the race entered the final 50 kilometres as the sprinters jostled for safety and a chance to take a win with tomorrow’s time trial left to come.

Up ahead and unaware of Kittel's problems were a four-man group of Peter Kennaugh (Sky), Steve Morabito (BMC), Jack Bauer (Garmin-Sharp) and Cesare Benedetti (NetApp-Endura). Having broken clear on the first climb of the day they quickly established a lead of over a minute. Vincent Jerome (Europcar) had briefly made it into the move but he was dispatched with on the climb itself but despite the loss the four leaders had 5:30 over the bunch after 45 kilometres.

The cracks in Kittel's armour were apart and Cannondale were keen to exploit the German's weak points. They increased the pace on the Sant'Elpidio climb, as the four leaders held a gap of 1:36 over the peloton.

Kittel quickly found himself a minute down but help was soon at hand with his entire team deployed to his aid as he looked to regain contact for a sprint that would have truly suited him.

Cannondale were intent on distancing the German and they were encouraged when Andre Greipel offered them up several of his workers in assistance. With Sam Bennett in his group, Kittel found some help via NetApp, and the lead gently began to shrink inside the final 20 kilometres.

Bauer, aware that the break was starting to slow, jumped clear and although Kennaugh and Morabito were able to latch on, Benedetti was quickly dropped.

Kennaugh slipped back soon after as the Lotto and Cannondale field had the break in its sights and as they crossed the finish for the penultimate lap Kittel's group is at 33 seconds.

It was as close as the German would come, however, with Omega Pharma Quick Step soon starting to dictate the pace as Lotto, FDJ and Movistar vied for control of the peloton.

There was a brief blast from Gilbert as he looked to test his form ahead of San Remo, but Omega Pharma Quick Step now looked at their best. Tony Martin handed over to previous race leader Michal Kwiatkowski and with one tricky right-hand corner to go, Cavendish looked on course.

The crash certainly helped him. Greipel, who was relatively far back to start with, lost several of his teammates and was left with an impossible task to get back on terms, as several other sprinters were forced to burn matches from too far back.

By the time Cavendish came around Petacchi's wheel, he already had a huge gap on the rest of the field. Petacchi even had time to sit up and celebrate before realising that second place could be his before Sagan crossed the line for third.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4:16:15
2Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
4Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
5Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
6Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
7Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
8Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
9Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
10Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
11Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
12Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:00:06
13Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
14Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
15Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
16Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
17Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
18Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
19Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
20Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
21Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
22Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
23Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
24Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
25Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
26Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
28Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
29Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
30André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
31Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
32Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
33Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
34Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
35Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
36Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
37Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
38Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
39Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
40Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
41Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
42Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
43Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
44Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
45Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
46Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
47Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
48Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
49Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
50Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
51Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
52Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
53Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
54Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
55Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
56Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
57Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
58Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
59Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
60Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
61Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
62Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
63Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
64Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
65Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
66Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
67Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
68Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
69Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
70Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
71Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
72Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
73Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
74Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
75Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
76Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
77Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
78Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
79Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
80Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
81Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
82Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
83Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
84Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
85Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
86Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
87Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
88Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
89William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
90Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
92Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
93Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
94Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
95Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:17
96Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
97Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
98Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
99Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
100Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
101Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:01:25
102Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
103Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:00:06
104Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
105Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
106Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:01:36
107Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:01:38
108Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
109Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:47
110Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:01:48
111Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale0:01:57
112Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
113Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
114Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
115Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:03
116Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
117Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:06
118Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
119Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura0:02:11
120David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
121Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
122Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
123Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
124Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
125Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
126Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
127Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
128Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:06
129David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp0:02:36
130Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
131Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
132Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:39
133Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
134Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
135Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
136Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:57
137Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:04:30
138Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:06
139Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura0:05:50
140Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura
141Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
142Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
143Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
144Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
145Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
146Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
147Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
148Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
149Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
150Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
151Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
152Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
153Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
154Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
155Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
156Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky5pts
157David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
158Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
159Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
160Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
161Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
162Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
163Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
DNSChristopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
DNSJens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
DNSJesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
DNFSvein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
DNFThomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo25:17:51
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:02:08
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:15
4Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:02:39
5Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:40
6Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:02:50
7Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:51
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:56
9Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:02:58
10Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing0:03:06
11Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:07
12Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:09
13Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:39
14Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:01
15Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura0:04:10
16Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:08
17Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp0:05:25
18Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:05:57
19Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge0:06:09
20Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:13
21Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:06:23
22Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:06:26
23Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:06:31
24Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:06:47
25Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:48
26Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:07:11
27Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:07:24
28Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:07:43
29Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:11:13
30Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:22
31Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:13:32
32Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:14:18
33Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:24
34Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:31
35Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:17:20
36Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:19:27
37Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:56
38Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:20:03
39Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:20:16
40Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:32
41Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:53
42Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:30
43Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:21:55
44Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:22:02
45Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:22:22
46Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura0:22:24
47Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:24:23
48Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:24:24
49Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura0:24:50
50Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:24:57
51Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha0:25:37
52Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:26:39
53Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:28:20
54Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:28:28
55Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge0:28:55
56Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky0:29:19
57Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:29:21
58Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:29:37
59Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp0:29:40
60Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:29:53
61Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:29:59
62Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:30:06
63Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:30:09
64Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:31:11
65Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:31:19
66Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
67Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:31:25
68Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:31:27
69Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:31:28
70Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:31:47
71Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:32:11
72Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale0:33:17
73Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:33:56
74David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura0:34:43
75Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:35:48
76Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:36:10
77Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:36:15
78Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:36:53
79Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:37:00
80Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
81Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:37:50
82Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:38:21
83Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:39:14
84Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:40:07
85Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:41:31
86David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp0:42:00
87Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:44:27
88Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:44:48
89Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:45:13
90Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:45:17
91Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:45:49
92Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:45:57
94Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:46:06
95Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale0:46:18
96Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:47:48
97Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:48:12
98Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:49:13
99Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:50:01
100Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale0:51:07
101Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:52:16
102Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:52:59
103Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:53:07
104Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:53:35
105Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:53:44
106Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:53:48
107Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:54:19
108Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:54:23
109Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:54:28
110Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:54:51
111David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr0:55:49
112André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:55:59
113Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:56:47
114Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:57:01
115Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:57:08
116Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:57:09
117Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:57:12
118Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:57:24
119William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:57:40
120Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:57:46
121Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:58:03
122Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:58:07
123Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:58:31
124Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:58:33
125Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:58:47
126Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:58:52
127Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:58:54
128Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:59:10
129Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:59:14
130Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:59:36
131Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:01:29
132Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:01:55
133Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
134Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:01:59
135Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura1:02:02
136Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:02:08
137Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky1:02:10
138Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:02:19
139Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura1:03:01
140Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka1:04:04
141Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:04:11
142Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:04:19
143Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura1:04:26
144Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:04:27
145Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:05:14
146Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:05:48
147Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:05:53
148Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:06:08
149Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr1:06:14
150Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge1:07:05
151Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:09:10
152Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura1:09:27
153Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling1:09:29
154Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:10:02
155Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1:12:01
156Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida1:12:27
157Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:13:28
158Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team1:14:02
159Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:15:50
160Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:17:51
161Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling1:20:27
162Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka1:21:04
163Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:21:42

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale26pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo24
3Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling20
4Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr17
5Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano15
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team14
7Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp14
8Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team12
9Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling12
10Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura12
11André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol12
12Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo11
13Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team10
14Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team10
15Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10
16Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky8
17Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka8
18Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha8
19Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge8
20Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar8
21Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
22Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura7
23Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar6
24Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
25Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha6
26Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge6
27Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale6
28Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
29Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team5
30Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka5
31Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team5
32Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo5
33Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
34Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
35Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
36Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
37Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing3
38Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
39Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura3
40David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura3
41Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
42Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka3
43Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
44Julián David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing2
45Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol2
46Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp2
47Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha2
48Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar2
49Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team2
50Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
51Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team1
52Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF25pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo11
3Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky10
4David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura9
5Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team8
6Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka8
7Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp7
8Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura7
9Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF5
10Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano5
11Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp5
12Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling5
13Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
14Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
15Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team3
16Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
17Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team3
18Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha2
19Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar2
20Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar2
21Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo1
22Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol1
23Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team25:19:59
2Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:31
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:49
4Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:04:18
5Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:04:23
6Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:05:16
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:09:05
8Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:20:14
9Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:29:17
10David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura0:32:35
11Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:34:52
12Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:36:13
13Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:37:06
14Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:42:19
15Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:43:41
16Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:46:04
17Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:52:11
18Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:52:43
19Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:54:39
20Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:55:55
21Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:57:06
22Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:57:28
23Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:59:51
24Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:02:03
25Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:02:11
26Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura1:02:18
27Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1:04:57
28Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:07:02
29Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF1:15:43
30Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling1:18:19

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ag2R La Mondiale75:19:50
2Lampre-Merida0:05:19
3Trek Factory Racing0:08:53
4Movistar Team0:10:36
5Team Katusha0:12:26
6Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:15:22
7Astana Pro Team0:15:33
8Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:19:32
9Cannondale0:21:21
10Orica Greenedge0:21:42
11Garmin Sharp0:22:29
12BMC Racing Team0:22:41
13Team Netapp - Endura0:32:32
14Team Sky0:32:42
15Team Europcar0:36:21
16Team Giant-Shimano1:02:14
17Belkin-Pro Cycling Team1:02:58
18Lotto Belisol1:06:16
19Bardiani Csf1:22:25
20Iam Cycling1:24:10
21FDJ.fr1:41:03
22MTN - Qhubeka2:20:12

