Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) finished off a consummate lead-out display from his team to win stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico, a 189-kilometre test from Bucchianico to Porto Sant'Elpidio.

The British sprinter crossed the line virtually uncontested after a crash took out several of his main rivals inside the final two kilometres as Alessandro Petacchi hung on for a distant second with Peter Sagan (Cannondale) in third.

Race leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) came through the stage unscathed with his healthy 2:08 lead over Nairo Quintana (Movistar) intact.

The stage win marked Cavendish's second race win of the season and provides a welcome boost ahead of Milan-San Remo.

In truth, Omega Pharma Quick Step timed their move for the line to perfection, hitting the front inside the final kilometres after Cannondale had split the race early on. Sagan's men had put the field under pressure after Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) showed signs of weakness on the first climb of the day.

The move led to a frantic pace as the race entered the final 50 kilometres as the sprinters jostled for safety and a chance to take a win with tomorrow’s time trial left to come.

Up ahead and unaware of Kittel's problems were a four-man group of Peter Kennaugh (Sky), Steve Morabito (BMC), Jack Bauer (Garmin-Sharp) and Cesare Benedetti (NetApp-Endura). Having broken clear on the first climb of the day they quickly established a lead of over a minute. Vincent Jerome (Europcar) had briefly made it into the move but he was dispatched with on the climb itself but despite the loss the four leaders had 5:30 over the bunch after 45 kilometres.

The cracks in Kittel's armour were apart and Cannondale were keen to exploit the German's weak points. They increased the pace on the Sant'Elpidio climb, as the four leaders held a gap of 1:36 over the peloton.

Kittel quickly found himself a minute down but help was soon at hand with his entire team deployed to his aid as he looked to regain contact for a sprint that would have truly suited him.

Cannondale were intent on distancing the German and they were encouraged when Andre Greipel offered them up several of his workers in assistance. With Sam Bennett in his group, Kittel found some help via NetApp, and the lead gently began to shrink inside the final 20 kilometres.

Bauer, aware that the break was starting to slow, jumped clear and although Kennaugh and Morabito were able to latch on, Benedetti was quickly dropped.

Kennaugh slipped back soon after as the Lotto and Cannondale field had the break in its sights and as they crossed the finish for the penultimate lap Kittel's group is at 33 seconds.

It was as close as the German would come, however, with Omega Pharma Quick Step soon starting to dictate the pace as Lotto, FDJ and Movistar vied for control of the peloton.

There was a brief blast from Gilbert as he looked to test his form ahead of San Remo, but Omega Pharma Quick Step now looked at their best. Tony Martin handed over to previous race leader Michal Kwiatkowski and with one tricky right-hand corner to go, Cavendish looked on course.

The crash certainly helped him. Greipel, who was relatively far back to start with, lost several of his teammates and was left with an impossible task to get back on terms, as several other sprinters were forced to burn matches from too far back.

By the time Cavendish came around Petacchi's wheel, he already had a huge gap on the rest of the field. Petacchi even had time to sit up and celebrate before realising that second place could be his before Sagan crossed the line for third.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4:16:15 2 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 4 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 5 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 6 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 8 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura 9 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 12 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:00:06 13 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 14 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 15 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 16 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 17 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 18 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 20 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 21 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 22 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 23 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 24 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 25 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 26 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 28 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 29 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 30 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 31 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 33 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 34 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 35 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 36 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 37 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 38 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 39 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 40 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 41 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 42 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 43 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 44 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 45 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 46 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 47 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 48 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 49 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 50 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 51 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 52 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 53 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 54 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 55 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 56 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 57 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 58 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 59 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 60 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 61 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 62 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 63 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 64 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 65 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 66 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 68 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 69 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 70 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 71 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 72 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 73 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 74 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 75 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 76 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 77 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 78 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 79 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 80 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 81 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 82 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 83 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 84 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 85 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 86 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 87 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 88 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 89 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 90 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 92 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 93 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 94 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 95 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:17 96 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 97 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 98 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 99 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 100 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 101 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:01:25 102 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 103 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:06 104 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 105 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 106 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:01:36 107 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 0:01:38 108 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 109 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:47 110 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:01:48 111 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:57 112 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 113 Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 114 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 115 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:03 116 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 117 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:06 118 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 119 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 0:02:11 120 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 121 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 122 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 123 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 124 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura 125 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 126 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura 127 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 128 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:06 129 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 0:02:36 130 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 131 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 132 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:39 133 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 134 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 135 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 136 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:57 137 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:04:30 138 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:06 139 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 0:05:50 140 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura 141 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 142 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 143 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 144 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 145 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 146 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 147 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 148 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 149 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 150 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 151 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 152 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 153 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 154 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 155 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 156 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 5 pts 157 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 158 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 159 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 160 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 161 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 162 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 163 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling DNS Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida DNS Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge DNS Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing DNF Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge DNF Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 25:17:51 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:08 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:15 4 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:39 5 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:40 6 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:02:50 7 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:51 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:56 9 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:02:58 10 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:06 11 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:07 12 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:09 13 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:03:39 14 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:04:01 15 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura 0:04:10 16 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:05:08 17 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:05:25 18 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:05:57 19 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 0:06:09 20 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:13 21 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:06:23 22 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:06:26 23 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:06:31 24 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:06:47 25 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:06:48 26 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:07:11 27 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:07:24 28 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:07:43 29 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:11:13 30 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:22 31 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:13:32 32 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:14:18 33 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:24 34 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:31 35 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:17:20 36 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:19:27 37 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:19:56 38 Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:20:03 39 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:20:16 40 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:20:32 41 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:53 42 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:21:30 43 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:21:55 44 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:22:02 45 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:22:22 46 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 0:22:24 47 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:24:23 48 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:24:24 49 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura 0:24:50 50 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:24:57 51 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 0:25:37 52 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:26:39 53 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 0:28:20 54 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:28:28 55 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 0:28:55 56 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 0:29:19 57 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:29:21 58 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:29:37 59 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 0:29:40 60 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:29:53 61 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:29:59 62 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:30:06 63 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:30:09 64 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:31:11 65 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 0:31:19 66 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 67 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:31:25 68 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:31:27 69 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:31:28 70 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:31:47 71 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:32:11 72 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 0:33:17 73 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 0:33:56 74 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 0:34:43 75 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:35:48 76 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:36:10 77 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:36:15 78 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:36:53 79 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:37:00 80 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 81 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:37:50 82 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:38:21 83 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:39:14 84 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:40:07 85 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:41:31 86 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 0:42:00 87 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:44:27 88 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:44:48 89 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:45:13 90 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:45:17 91 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:45:49 92 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:45:57 94 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:46:06 95 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 0:46:18 96 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:47:48 97 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:48:12 98 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:49:13 99 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:50:01 100 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 0:51:07 101 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:52:16 102 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:52:59 103 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:53:07 104 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:53:35 105 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:53:44 106 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:53:48 107 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:54:19 108 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:54:23 109 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:54:28 110 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:54:51 111 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:55:49 112 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:55:59 113 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:56:47 114 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:57:01 115 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:57:08 116 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:57:09 117 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:57:12 118 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:57:24 119 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:57:40 120 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:57:46 121 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:58:03 122 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:58:07 123 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:58:31 124 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 0:58:33 125 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:58:47 126 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:58:52 127 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:58:54 128 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:59:10 129 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:59:14 130 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:59:36 131 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:01:29 132 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:01:55 133 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 134 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 1:01:59 135 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura 1:02:02 136 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:02:08 137 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 1:02:10 138 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:02:19 139 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura 1:03:01 140 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 1:04:04 141 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:04:11 142 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:04:19 143 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 1:04:26 144 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:04:27 145 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:05:14 146 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:05:48 147 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:05:53 148 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 1:06:08 149 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 1:06:14 150 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 1:07:05 151 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:09:10 152 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 1:09:27 153 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 1:09:29 154 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 1:10:02 155 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 1:12:01 156 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 1:12:27 157 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1:13:28 158 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 1:14:02 159 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1:15:50 160 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 1:17:51 161 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 1:20:27 162 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 1:21:04 163 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 1:21:42

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 26 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 24 3 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 20 4 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 17 5 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 15 6 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 14 7 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 14 8 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 12 9 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 12 10 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura 12 11 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 12 12 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 11 13 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 10 14 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 10 15 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 16 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 8 17 Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 8 18 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 8 19 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 8 20 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 8 21 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 22 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 7 23 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 6 24 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 25 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 6 26 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 6 27 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 28 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 29 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 30 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 5 31 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 5 32 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 33 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 34 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 35 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 36 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 37 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 3 38 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 39 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura 3 40 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 3 41 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 42 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 3 43 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 44 Julián David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 2 45 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 2 46 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 2 47 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 2 48 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 2 49 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 2 50 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 51 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 1 52 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 25 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 11 3 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 10 4 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 9 5 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 8 6 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 8 7 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 7 8 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura 7 9 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 5 10 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 5 11 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 5 12 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 5 13 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 14 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 15 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 3 16 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 17 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 3 18 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 2 19 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 2 20 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 2 21 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 1 22 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 1 23 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 25:19:59 2 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:31 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:49 4 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:04:18 5 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:04:23 6 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:05:16 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:09:05 8 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:20:14 9 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:29:17 10 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 0:32:35 11 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:34:52 12 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:36:13 13 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:37:06 14 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:42:19 15 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:43:41 16 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:46:04 17 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:52:11 18 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:52:43 19 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:54:39 20 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:55:55 21 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:57:06 22 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:57:28 23 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:59:51 24 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:02:03 25 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 1:02:11 26 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 1:02:18 27 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1:04:57 28 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:07:02 29 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1:15:43 30 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 1:18:19