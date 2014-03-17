Cavendish wins stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico
Contador retains overall lead
Stage 6: Bucchianico - Porto Sant'Elpidio
Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) finished off a consummate lead-out display from his team to win stage 6 of Tirreno-Adriatico, a 189-kilometre test from Bucchianico to Porto Sant'Elpidio.
The British sprinter crossed the line virtually uncontested after a crash took out several of his main rivals inside the final two kilometres as Alessandro Petacchi hung on for a distant second with Peter Sagan (Cannondale) in third.
Race leader Alberto Contador (Tinkoff Saxo) came through the stage unscathed with his healthy 2:08 lead over Nairo Quintana (Movistar) intact.
The stage win marked Cavendish's second race win of the season and provides a welcome boost ahead of Milan-San Remo.
In truth, Omega Pharma Quick Step timed their move for the line to perfection, hitting the front inside the final kilometres after Cannondale had split the race early on. Sagan's men had put the field under pressure after Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) showed signs of weakness on the first climb of the day.
The move led to a frantic pace as the race entered the final 50 kilometres as the sprinters jostled for safety and a chance to take a win with tomorrow’s time trial left to come.
Up ahead and unaware of Kittel's problems were a four-man group of Peter Kennaugh (Sky), Steve Morabito (BMC), Jack Bauer (Garmin-Sharp) and Cesare Benedetti (NetApp-Endura). Having broken clear on the first climb of the day they quickly established a lead of over a minute. Vincent Jerome (Europcar) had briefly made it into the move but he was dispatched with on the climb itself but despite the loss the four leaders had 5:30 over the bunch after 45 kilometres.
The cracks in Kittel's armour were apart and Cannondale were keen to exploit the German's weak points. They increased the pace on the Sant'Elpidio climb, as the four leaders held a gap of 1:36 over the peloton.
Kittel quickly found himself a minute down but help was soon at hand with his entire team deployed to his aid as he looked to regain contact for a sprint that would have truly suited him.
Cannondale were intent on distancing the German and they were encouraged when Andre Greipel offered them up several of his workers in assistance. With Sam Bennett in his group, Kittel found some help via NetApp, and the lead gently began to shrink inside the final 20 kilometres.
Bauer, aware that the break was starting to slow, jumped clear and although Kennaugh and Morabito were able to latch on, Benedetti was quickly dropped.
Kennaugh slipped back soon after as the Lotto and Cannondale field had the break in its sights and as they crossed the finish for the penultimate lap Kittel's group is at 33 seconds.
It was as close as the German would come, however, with Omega Pharma Quick Step soon starting to dictate the pace as Lotto, FDJ and Movistar vied for control of the peloton.
There was a brief blast from Gilbert as he looked to test his form ahead of San Remo, but Omega Pharma Quick Step now looked at their best. Tony Martin handed over to previous race leader Michal Kwiatkowski and with one tricky right-hand corner to go, Cavendish looked on course.
The crash certainly helped him. Greipel, who was relatively far back to start with, lost several of his teammates and was left with an impossible task to get back on terms, as several other sprinters were forced to burn matches from too far back.
By the time Cavendish came around Petacchi's wheel, he already had a huge gap on the rest of the field. Petacchi even had time to sit up and celebrate before realising that second place could be his before Sagan crossed the line for third.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4:16:15
|2
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|4
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|5
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
|9
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|12
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:00:06
|13
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|14
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|15
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|16
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|17
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|21
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|22
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|23
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|24
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|25
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|28
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|29
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|30
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|31
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|35
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|36
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|38
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|39
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|41
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|42
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|43
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|44
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|46
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|47
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|48
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|49
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|50
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|51
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|52
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|53
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|54
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|55
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|56
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|58
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|59
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|62
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|64
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|66
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|68
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|69
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|71
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|72
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|73
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|74
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|75
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|76
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|77
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|78
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|79
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|80
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|82
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|83
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|84
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|87
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|88
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|89
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|90
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|92
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|93
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|94
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:17
|96
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|97
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|98
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|99
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|100
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|101
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:25
|102
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|103
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:06
|104
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|105
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|106
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:01:36
|107
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:38
|108
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|109
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|110
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:01:48
|111
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:57
|112
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|113
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|114
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|115
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:03
|116
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|117
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:06
|118
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|119
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:02:11
|120
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|121
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|122
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|123
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|124
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
|125
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|126
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
|127
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|128
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:06
|129
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:36
|130
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|131
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|132
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:39
|133
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|134
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|135
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|136
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:57
|137
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:04:30
|138
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:06
|139
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:05:50
|140
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura
|141
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|142
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|143
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|144
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|145
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|146
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|147
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|148
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|149
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|150
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|151
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|152
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|153
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|154
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|155
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|156
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|pts
|157
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|158
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|159
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|160
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|161
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|162
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|163
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|DNS
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|DNS
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|DNS
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|DNF
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|DNF
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25:17:51
|2
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:08
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:15
|4
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:39
|5
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:40
|6
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:50
|7
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:51
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:56
|9
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:02:58
|10
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:06
|11
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:07
|12
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:09
|13
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:39
|14
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:01
|15
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:04:10
|16
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:08
|17
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:25
|18
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:05:57
|19
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|0:06:09
|20
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:13
|21
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:06:23
|22
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:06:26
|23
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:31
|24
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:47
|25
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:48
|26
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:11
|27
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:07:24
|28
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:07:43
|29
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:11:13
|30
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:22
|31
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:13:32
|32
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:18
|33
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:24
|34
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:31
|35
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:17:20
|36
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:27
|37
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:56
|38
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:20:03
|39
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:16
|40
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:20:32
|41
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:53
|42
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:21:30
|43
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:21:55
|44
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:22:02
|45
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:22:22
|46
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:22:24
|47
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:24:23
|48
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:24:24
|49
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:24:50
|50
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:24:57
|51
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:25:37
|52
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:26:39
|53
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|0:28:20
|54
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:28:28
|55
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|0:28:55
|56
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|0:29:19
|57
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:29:21
|58
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:29:37
|59
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|0:29:40
|60
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:53
|61
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:29:59
|62
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:06
|63
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:30:09
|64
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:11
|65
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:31:19
|66
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|67
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:31:25
|68
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:31:27
|69
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:31:28
|70
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:47
|71
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:32:11
|72
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|0:33:17
|73
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:33:56
|74
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:34:43
|75
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:48
|76
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:36:10
|77
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:36:15
|78
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:53
|79
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:37:00
|80
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:37:50
|82
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:38:21
|83
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:39:14
|84
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:40:07
|85
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:41:31
|86
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|0:42:00
|87
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:44:27
|88
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:44:48
|89
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:45:13
|90
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:17
|91
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:45:49
|92
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:45:57
|94
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:46:06
|95
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|0:46:18
|96
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:47:48
|97
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:48:12
|98
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:49:13
|99
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:50:01
|100
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|0:51:07
|101
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:52:16
|102
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:52:59
|103
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:53:07
|104
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:53:35
|105
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:53:44
|106
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:53:48
|107
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:54:19
|108
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:54:23
|109
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:54:28
|110
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:54:51
|111
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:55:49
|112
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:55:59
|113
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:56:47
|114
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:57:01
|115
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:57:08
|116
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:57:09
|117
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:57:12
|118
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:57:24
|119
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:57:40
|120
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:57:46
|121
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:58:03
|122
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:58:07
|123
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:58:31
|124
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:58:33
|125
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:58:47
|126
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:58:52
|127
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:58:54
|128
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:59:10
|129
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:59:14
|130
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:59:36
|131
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:01:29
|132
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:01:55
|133
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|134
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:01:59
|135
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
|1:02:02
|136
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:02:08
|137
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|1:02:10
|138
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:02:19
|139
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura
|1:03:01
|140
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:04:04
|141
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:04:11
|142
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:04:19
|143
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|1:04:26
|144
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:04:27
|145
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:05:14
|146
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:05:48
|147
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:05:53
|148
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:06:08
|149
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|1:06:14
|150
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1:07:05
|151
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:09:10
|152
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|1:09:27
|153
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|1:09:29
|154
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:10:02
|155
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:12:01
|156
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|1:12:27
|157
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:13:28
|158
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|1:14:02
|159
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:15:50
|160
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:17:51
|161
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|1:20:27
|162
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:21:04
|163
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:21:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|26
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|24
|3
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|20
|4
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|17
|5
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|15
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|14
|7
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|14
|8
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|12
|9
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|12
|10
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
|12
|11
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|12
|12
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|13
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|10
|14
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|15
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|16
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|17
|Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|18
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|8
|19
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|20
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|8
|21
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|22
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|7
|23
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|6
|24
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|25
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|6
|26
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|27
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|28
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|29
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|30
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|31
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|5
|32
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|33
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|34
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|35
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|36
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|37
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|38
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|39
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
|3
|40
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|3
|41
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|42
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|43
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|44
|Julián David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|45
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|2
|46
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|2
|47
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|48
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|49
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|2
|50
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|51
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|1
|52
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|25
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|3
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|10
|4
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|9
|5
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|8
|6
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|7
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|7
|8
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
|7
|9
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|10
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|5
|11
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|5
|12
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|5
|13
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|14
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|15
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|16
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|17
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|3
|18
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|2
|19
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|2
|20
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|21
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|22
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|1
|23
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|25:19:59
|2
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:31
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:49
|4
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:04:18
|5
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:23
|6
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:05:16
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:09:05
|8
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:20:14
|9
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:29:17
|10
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:32:35
|11
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:52
|12
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:36:13
|13
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:37:06
|14
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:42:19
|15
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:43:41
|16
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:46:04
|17
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:52:11
|18
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:52:43
|19
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:54:39
|20
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:55:55
|21
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:57:06
|22
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:57:28
|23
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:59:51
|24
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:02:03
|25
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:02:11
|26
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|1:02:18
|27
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1:04:57
|28
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:07:02
|29
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1:15:43
|30
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|1:18:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|75:19:50
|2
|Lampre-Merida
|0:05:19
|3
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:08:53
|4
|Movistar Team
|0:10:36
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:12:26
|6
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:15:22
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:15:33
|8
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:19:32
|9
|Cannondale
|0:21:21
|10
|Orica Greenedge
|0:21:42
|11
|Garmin Sharp
|0:22:29
|12
|BMC Racing Team
|0:22:41
|13
|Team Netapp - Endura
|0:32:32
|14
|Team Sky
|0:32:42
|15
|Team Europcar
|0:36:21
|16
|Team Giant-Shimano
|1:02:14
|17
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|1:02:58
|18
|Lotto Belisol
|1:06:16
|19
|Bardiani Csf
|1:22:25
|20
|Iam Cycling
|1:24:10
|21
|FDJ.fr
|1:41:03
|22
|MTN - Qhubeka
|2:20:12
