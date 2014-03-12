Omega Pharma-Quickstep wins Tirreno TTT
Cavendish in first leader's jersey
Stage 1: Donoratico - San Vincenzo (TTT)
The Omega Pharma-Quickstep team extended its lead in its rivalry with Orica-GreenEdge in the team time trial, besting the Australian team by 11 seconds to take the opening victory in Tirreno-Adriatico.
Mark Cavendish led the squad across the line in 20:13 for the 18.5km test from Donoratico to San Vincenzo, and thereby becomes the first leader of Tirreno-Adriatico for the second consecutive year.
"You have to get everything perfect to win a team time trial and so it's always more rewarding when you pull it off and you get to stand on the podium together," Cavendish said.
It is the fifth time that Cavendish has led a major race after his team won an opening team time trial: before last year's Tirreno-Adriatico, he pulled on leader's jerseys in the Giro d'Italia twice (2009, 2011) and Vuelta a Espana (2010).
"It's good to start off with a win," Cavendish said. "It's going to build our morale. We want to do well in the sprints, we want to do well in the mountains stages and we want to do well in the GC too. We're ready. We'll cover all our bases and see what happens."
The victory of Omega Pharma was not simply a matter of taking the blue jersey - which they stand to hold the next two, largely flat stages - but also of putting distance between its GC leaders - Michal Kwiatkowski, who donned the best young rider's jersey, and Rigoberto Uran - and the rest of the overall contenders. The first mountain test on stage 4 will be crucial for the pair, and Kwiatkowski was happy to have a buffer.
"I'm thankful for my teammates, they gave their all," Kwiatkowski said after the finish. "I'm happy with the effort we did, it's amazing.
"Before Tirreno, I said we cannot win the race here, but we can lose some seconds. We gained some seconds before the mountain stages, which is important for the GC. I'm really happy. We want to enjoy it."
Movistar's Nairo Quintana is the closest to the Quickstep pair, only 18 seconds back, while Tinkoff-Saxo did well to limit Alberto Contador's losses to just 24 seconds.
Even Ivan Basso kept himself within shouting distance, his Cannondale team slotting in fifth at 26 seconds behind OPQS, while Team Sky was a hair's breadth further behind, leaving Richie Porte with 27 seconds to make up.
André Greipel will have to pull off something special to contend for the blue jersey in the sprints over the next two stages, as his Lotto Belisol finished off the pace in seventh, at 28 seconds.
Former Tirreno-Adriatico winner Cadel Evans was poorly supported by his BMC team, which finished 47 seconds off the pace, leaving him with quite a bit of catching up to do. Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) fared even worse, and now sits at 53 seconds.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:20:13
|2
|Orica Greenedge
|0:00:11
|3
|Movistar
|0:00:18
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:24
|5
|Cannondale
|0:00:26
|6
|Team Sky
|0:00:27
|7
|Lotto-Belisol
|0:00:28
|8
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:36
|9
|Belkin
|0:00:37
|10
|FDJ.fr
|0:00:43
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:47
|12
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:50
|13
|Lampre-Merida
|0:00:53
|14
|NetApp-Endura
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|0:21:07
|17
|Giant-Shimano
|0:21:08
|18
|Garmin-Sharp
|0:21:17
|19
|Katusha
|0:21:19
|20
|Bardiani-CSF
|0:21:30
|21
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:21:32
|22
|Team Europcar
|0:21:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:20:13
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|7
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|8
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:11
|9
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|10
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|11
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|12
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|13
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|14
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|15
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|16
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|17
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|19
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|20
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|21
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|22
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:24
|23
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|24
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|28
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:00:26
|29
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|30
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|31
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|32
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|33
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|34
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|35
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|0:00:27
|36
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|37
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|38
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|39
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|40
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|41
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:28
|42
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|43
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|44
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|45
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|46
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:29
|47
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:30
|48
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:36
|49
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|50
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|51
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|52
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|53
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|54
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|55
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:37
|56
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:38
|63
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:43
|64
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|65
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|66
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|67
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|68
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|69
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:45
|70
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:47
|71
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|73
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|78
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:50
|79
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|80
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|81
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|82
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|83
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|84
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|85
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:53
|86
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|90
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|91
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura
|92
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|93
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
|94
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|95
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|96
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|97
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
|98
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
|99
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|100
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|101
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|102
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|103
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|104
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|105
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:54
|106
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|108
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|109
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|110
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:55
|111
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|112
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|113
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|114
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|115
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|116
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:56
|117
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|119
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:57
|120
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:04
|121
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|122
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|123
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|124
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|125
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|126
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:06
|127
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|128
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|129
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|130
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|131
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|132
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|133
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|134
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|135
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|136
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:12
|137
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:16
|138
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:01:17
|139
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|140
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|141
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|142
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|143
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|144
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|145
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:19
|146
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|147
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|148
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|149
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|150
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|151
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|152
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|153
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:25
|154
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:31
|155
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|156
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|157
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|158
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|159
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|160
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|161
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:40
|162
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:54
|163
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:57
|164
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|165
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:07
|166
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:12
|167
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:13
|168
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:02:26
|169
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:05
|170
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:03:14
|171
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:03:26
|172
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:28
|173
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:29
|174
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:43
|175
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:45
|176
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:20:13
|2
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:11
|3
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:00:26
|6
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:27
|8
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|9
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:43
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|11
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:47
|12
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:50
|13
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:53
|14
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|15
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|16
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|17
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:54
|18
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:55
|19
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:04
|21
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|22
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:01:17
|23
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|24
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|25
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:19
|26
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|27
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:57
|28
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:07
|29
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:13
|30
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:02:26
|31
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:03:26
