The Omega Pharma-Quickstep team extended its lead in its rivalry with Orica-GreenEdge in the team time trial, besting the Australian team by 11 seconds to take the opening victory in Tirreno-Adriatico.

Mark Cavendish led the squad across the line in 20:13 for the 18.5km test from Donoratico to San Vincenzo, and thereby becomes the first leader of Tirreno-Adriatico for the second consecutive year.

"You have to get everything perfect to win a team time trial and so it's always more rewarding when you pull it off and you get to stand on the podium together," Cavendish said.

It is the fifth time that Cavendish has led a major race after his team won an opening team time trial: before last year's Tirreno-Adriatico, he pulled on leader's jerseys in the Giro d'Italia twice (2009, 2011) and Vuelta a Espana (2010).

"It's good to start off with a win," Cavendish said. "It's going to build our morale. We want to do well in the sprints, we want to do well in the mountains stages and we want to do well in the GC too. We're ready. We'll cover all our bases and see what happens."

The victory of Omega Pharma was not simply a matter of taking the blue jersey - which they stand to hold the next two, largely flat stages - but also of putting distance between its GC leaders - Michal Kwiatkowski, who donned the best young rider's jersey, and Rigoberto Uran - and the rest of the overall contenders. The first mountain test on stage 4 will be crucial for the pair, and Kwiatkowski was happy to have a buffer.

"I'm thankful for my teammates, they gave their all," Kwiatkowski said after the finish. "I'm happy with the effort we did, it's amazing.

"Before Tirreno, I said we cannot win the race here, but we can lose some seconds. We gained some seconds before the mountain stages, which is important for the GC. I'm really happy. We want to enjoy it."

Movistar's Nairo Quintana is the closest to the Quickstep pair, only 18 seconds back, while Tinkoff-Saxo did well to limit Alberto Contador's losses to just 24 seconds.

Even Ivan Basso kept himself within shouting distance, his Cannondale team slotting in fifth at 26 seconds behind OPQS, while Team Sky was a hair's breadth further behind, leaving Richie Porte with 27 seconds to make up.

André Greipel will have to pull off something special to contend for the blue jersey in the sprints over the next two stages, as his Lotto Belisol finished off the pace in seventh, at 28 seconds.

Former Tirreno-Adriatico winner Cadel Evans was poorly supported by his BMC team, which finished 47 seconds off the pace, leaving him with quite a bit of catching up to do. Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) fared even worse, and now sits at 53 seconds.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:20:13 2 Orica Greenedge 0:00:11 3 Movistar 0:00:18 4 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:24 5 Cannondale 0:00:26 6 Team Sky 0:00:27 7 Lotto-Belisol 0:00:28 8 Trek Factory Racing 0:00:36 9 Belkin 0:00:37 10 FDJ.fr 0:00:43 11 BMC Racing Team 0:00:47 12 IAM Cycling 0:00:50 13 Lampre-Merida 0:00:53 14 NetApp-Endura 15 AG2R La Mondiale 16 Astana Pro Team 0:21:07 17 Giant-Shimano 0:21:08 18 Garmin-Sharp 0:21:17 19 Katusha 0:21:19 20 Bardiani-CSF 0:21:30 21 MTN-Qhubeka 0:21:32 22 Team Europcar 0:21:41

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:20:13 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 6 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:02 7 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:03 8 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 0:00:11 9 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 10 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 11 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 12 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 13 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 14 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 15 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:18 16 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 17 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 19 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 20 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 21 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 22 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:24 23 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 24 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:00:26 29 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 30 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 31 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 32 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 33 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 34 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 35 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:00:27 36 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 37 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 38 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 39 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 40 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 41 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:28 42 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 43 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 44 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 45 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 46 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:29 47 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:00:30 48 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:36 49 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 50 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 51 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 52 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 53 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 54 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 55 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:00:37 56 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 57 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 58 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 59 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 60 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 61 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 62 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:38 63 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:43 64 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 65 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 66 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 67 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 68 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 69 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:45 70 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:47 71 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 72 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 73 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 74 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 75 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 76 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 77 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 78 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:50 79 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 80 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 81 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 82 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 83 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 84 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 85 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:53 86 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 89 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 90 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 91 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura 92 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 93 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura 94 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 95 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 96 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 97 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura 98 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura 99 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 100 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 101 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 102 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 103 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 104 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 105 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:54 106 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 107 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 108 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 109 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 110 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:55 111 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 112 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 113 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 114 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 115 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 116 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:00:56 117 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 119 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:57 120 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:01:04 121 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 122 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 123 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 124 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 125 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 126 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:06 127 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 128 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 129 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 130 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 131 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 132 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 133 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 134 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:07 135 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:11 136 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:01:12 137 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:16 138 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:01:17 139 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 140 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 141 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 142 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 143 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 144 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 145 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:19 146 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 147 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 148 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 149 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 150 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 151 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 152 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 153 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 0:01:25 154 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:31 155 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 156 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 157 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 158 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 159 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 160 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 161 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:40 162 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:54 163 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:57 164 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:05 165 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:07 166 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:12 167 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:13 168 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:02:26 169 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:05 170 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:03:14 171 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:03:26 172 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:28 173 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:03:29 174 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:43 175 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:45 176 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:05:29