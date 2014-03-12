Trending

Omega Pharma-Quickstep wins Tirreno TTT

Cavendish in first leader's jersey

Image 1 of 44

Omega Pharma-Quickstep powers to the win in the opening TTT

Omega Pharma-Quickstep powers to the win in the opening TTT
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 2 of 44

Fabian Cancellara wore his Swiss national champion kit during the TTT

Fabian Cancellara wore his Swiss national champion kit during the TTT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 44

Bradley Wiggins takes a strong pull on the front

Bradley Wiggins takes a strong pull on the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 44

MTN-Qhubeka was the first team down the ramp

MTN-Qhubeka was the first team down the ramp
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 44

Lotto-Belisol was the last team on the road

Lotto-Belisol was the last team on the road
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 44

FDJ was reduced to six riders by the end

FDJ was reduced to six riders by the end
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 44

Movistar posted the third fastest time

Movistar posted the third fastest time
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 44

Katusha finished far down the rankings

Katusha finished far down the rankings
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 44

Belkin rode into 9th overall

Belkin rode into 9th overall
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 44

Fabian Cancellara leads the Trek team to an 8th place finish

Fabian Cancellara leads the Trek team to an 8th place finish
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 44

Tinkoff-Saxo limted Contador's losses with a fourth place

Tinkoff-Saxo limted Contador's losses with a fourth place
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 44

Fabian Cancellara motors at the head of the Trek train

Fabian Cancellara motors at the head of the Trek train
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 44

Team Sky in the Tirreno-Adriatico TTT

Team Sky in the Tirreno-Adriatico TTT
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 44

Team Sky rode into sixth place

Team Sky rode into sixth place
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 44

AG2R La Mondiale finished 15th

AG2R La Mondiale finished 15th
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 44

The French AG2R-La Mondiale team

The French AG2R-La Mondiale team
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 44

BMC in the Tirreno-Adriatico TTT

BMC in the Tirreno-Adriatico TTT
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 44

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) repeats as first race leader in Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) repeats as first race leader in Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 44

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in the blue jersey of overall leader of Tirreno-Adriatico. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in the blue jersey of overall leader of Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 44

Astana finished well down the classification

Astana finished well down the classification
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 44

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the best young rider's jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) in the best young rider's jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 44

Omega Pharma-Quickstep celebrates its stage win

Omega Pharma-Quickstep celebrates its stage win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 44

BMC set the fastest early time, but fell to 11th by the end of the stage

BMC set the fastest early time, but fell to 11th by the end of the stage
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 44

Belkin during the TTT

Belkin during the TTT
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 44

Belkin have Robert Gesink and Bauke Mollema as GC contenders. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Belkin have Robert Gesink and Bauke Mollema as GC contenders.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 44

Lotto-Belisol in formation at Tirreno-Adriatico.

Lotto-Belisol in formation at Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 44

Omega Pharma-QuickStep put in a hugely impressive team time trial effort. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Omega Pharma-QuickStep put in a hugely impressive team time trial effort.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 44

Giant-Shimano in team time trial formation.

Giant-Shimano in team time trial formation.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 44

Bardiani-CSF on the road to San Vincenzo.

Bardiani-CSF on the road to San Vincenzo.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 44

Omega Pharma-QuickStep toast team time trial victory.

Omega Pharma-QuickStep toast team time trial victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 44

Europcar had a low-key team time trial.

Europcar had a low-key team time trial.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 44

Omega Pharma-QuickStep celebrate victory at the Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Omega Pharma-QuickStep celebrate victory at the Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 44

Lampre-Merida and Chris Horner were unable to make an impact in the team time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lampre-Merida and Chris Horner were unable to make an impact in the team time trial.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 44

FDJ.fr have brought Thibaut Pinot to Tirreno-Adriatico.

FDJ.fr have brought Thibaut Pinot to Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 44

Astana in action at Tirreno-Adriatico.

Astana in action at Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 44

Bernhard Eisel and Ian Stannard lead Team Sky.

Bernhard Eisel and Ian Stannard lead Team Sky.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 44

Ag2r-La Mondiale in action at the Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ag2r-La Mondiale in action at the Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 44

Ivan Basso and Peter Sagan helped Cannondale to 5th place on the stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Ivan Basso and Peter Sagan helped Cannondale to 5th place on the stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 44

Tinkoff-Saxo took 4th place on stage 1 of Tirreno-Adriatico. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tinkoff-Saxo took 4th place on stage 1 of Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 44

Fabian Cancellara (left) and his Trek Factory Racing team in action at Tirreno-Adriatico. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fabian Cancellara (left) and his Trek Factory Racing team in action at Tirreno-Adriatico.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 44

NetApp-Endura in full flight during the Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

NetApp-Endura in full flight during the Tirreno-Adriatico team time trial.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 44

Movistar performed strongly to finish in third place.

Movistar performed strongly to finish in third place.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 44

BMC could only manage a disappointing 11th in the team time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

BMC could only manage a disappointing 11th in the team time trial.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 44

Omega Pharma-Quickstep storms to the win in the TTT of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Omega Pharma-Quickstep storms to the win in the TTT of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Omega Pharma-Quickstep team extended its lead in its rivalry with Orica-GreenEdge in the team time trial, besting the Australian team by 11 seconds to take the opening victory in Tirreno-Adriatico.

Mark Cavendish led the squad across the line in 20:13 for the 18.5km test from Donoratico to San Vincenzo, and thereby becomes the first leader of Tirreno-Adriatico for the second consecutive year.

"You have to get everything perfect to win a team time trial and so it's always more rewarding when you pull it off and you get to stand on the podium together," Cavendish said.

It is the fifth time that Cavendish has led a major race after his team won an opening team time trial: before last year's Tirreno-Adriatico, he pulled on leader's jerseys in the Giro d'Italia twice (2009, 2011) and Vuelta a Espana (2010).

"It's good to start off with a win," Cavendish said. "It's going to build our morale. We want to do well in the sprints, we want to do well in the mountains stages and we want to do well in the GC too. We're ready. We'll cover all our bases and see what happens."

The victory of Omega Pharma was not simply a matter of taking the blue jersey - which they stand to hold the next two, largely flat stages - but also of putting distance between its GC leaders - Michal Kwiatkowski, who donned the best young rider's jersey, and Rigoberto Uran - and the rest of the overall contenders. The first mountain test on stage 4 will be crucial for the pair, and Kwiatkowski was happy to have a buffer.

"I'm thankful for my teammates, they gave their all," Kwiatkowski said after the finish. "I'm happy with the effort we did, it's amazing.

"Before Tirreno, I said we cannot win the race here, but we can lose some seconds. We gained some seconds before the mountain stages, which is important for the GC. I'm really happy. We want to enjoy it."

Movistar's Nairo Quintana is the closest to the Quickstep pair, only 18 seconds back, while Tinkoff-Saxo did well to limit Alberto Contador's losses to just 24 seconds.

Even Ivan Basso kept himself within shouting distance, his Cannondale team slotting in fifth at 26 seconds behind OPQS, while Team Sky was a hair's breadth further behind, leaving Richie Porte with 27 seconds to make up.

André Greipel will have to pull off something special to contend for the blue jersey in the sprints over the next two stages, as his Lotto Belisol finished off the pace in seventh, at 28 seconds.

Former Tirreno-Adriatico winner Cadel Evans was poorly supported by his BMC team, which finished 47 seconds off the pace, leaving him with quite a bit of catching up to do. Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) fared even worse, and now sits at 53 seconds.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:20:13
2Orica Greenedge0:00:11
3Movistar0:00:18
4Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:24
5Cannondale0:00:26
6Team Sky0:00:27
7Lotto-Belisol0:00:28
8Trek Factory Racing0:00:36
9Belkin0:00:37
10FDJ.fr0:00:43
11BMC Racing Team0:00:47
12IAM Cycling0:00:50
13Lampre-Merida0:00:53
14NetApp-Endura
15AG2R La Mondiale
16Astana Pro Team0:21:07
17Giant-Shimano0:21:08
18Garmin-Sharp0:21:17
19Katusha0:21:19
20Bardiani-CSF0:21:30
21MTN-Qhubeka0:21:32
22Team Europcar0:21:41

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:20:13
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
3Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
4Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
5Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
6Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:02
7Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:03
8Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge0:00:11
9Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
10Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
11Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
12Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
13Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
14Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
15Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:18
16Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
17Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
18Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
19Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
20Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
21Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
22Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:24
23Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
24Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
25Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
26Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
28Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:00:26
29Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
30Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
31Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
32Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
33Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
34Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
35Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:00:27
36Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
37Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
38Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
39Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
40Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
41Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:28
42Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
43André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
44Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
45Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
46Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:00:29
47Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:00:30
48Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:00:36
49Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
50Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
51Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
52Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
53Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
54Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
55Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:00:37
56Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
57Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
58Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
59Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
60Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
61Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
62Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:00:38
63Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:43
64Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
65Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
66Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
67David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
68Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
69Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:45
70Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:47
71Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
72Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
73Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
74Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
75Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
76Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
77Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
78Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:50
79Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
80Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
81Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
82Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
83Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
84Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
85Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:53
86Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
87Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
88Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
89Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
90Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
91Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura
92Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
93Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
94David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
95Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
96Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
97Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
98Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
99Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
100Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
101Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
102Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
103Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
104Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
105Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:54
106Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
107Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
108Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
109Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
110Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:55
111Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
112Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
113Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
114Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
115Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
116Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:00:56
117Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
118Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
119Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:57
120Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:04
121Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
122Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
123Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
124Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
125Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
126Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:06
127Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
128Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
129Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
130Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
131Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
132Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
133Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
134Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:07
135Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:11
136Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:01:12
137William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:16
138Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:01:17
139Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
140Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
141Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
142Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
143Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
144Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
145Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:19
146Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
147Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
148Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
149Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
150Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
151Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
152Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
153David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp0:01:25
154Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:31
155Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
156Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
157Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
158Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
159Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
160Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
161Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:40
162Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:54
163Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:57
164Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:05
165Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:07
166Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:12
167Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:13
168Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:02:26
169Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:05
170Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:03:14
171Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:03:26
172Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:28
173Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:03:29
174Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:43
175Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:45
176Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:05:29

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:20:13
2Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:11
3Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:18
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:00:26
6Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
7Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:00:27
8Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:37
9Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:43
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
11Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:47
12Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:50
13Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:53
14Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
15David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
16Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
17Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:54
18Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:55
19Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
20Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:04
21Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:07
22Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:01:17
23Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
24Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
25Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:19
26Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
27Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:57
28Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:07
29Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:13
30Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:02:26
31Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:03:26

