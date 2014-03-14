Sagan sprints to victory in Tirreno-Adriatico stage 3
Runner-up Kwiatkowski takes over leader's jersey
Stage 3: Cascina - Arezzo
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) stormed to the line to take victory on stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico from Cascina to Arezzo, holding off Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge) in the process.
The final uphill sprint was difficult enough to alter the overall classification with overnight leader Mark Cavendish relinquishing his slender lead to his teammate Kwiatkowski.
Sagan, who came up short in stage 2, had no such troubles as he sprinted for the line after Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) accelerated through the winding finale with 400 meters to go.
The finish, with its tight circuit roads and testing incline, was a perfect battleground for the two Classics stars to pit themselves against each other but the Belgian appeared to accelerate too early, and despite opening up a marginal gap he was easily chased down by Sagan. Gilbert was then forced to settle for fourth as man-of-the-moment Kwiatkowski and then Clarke surged past.
"I'm really happy to have won," Sagan said.
"As soon as I saw the profile of the stage and finish of this stage I wanted to do well. It went perfectly and I got it. I want to dedicate this stage to my mum, who is not too well at the moment."
"The win is important for me and for the team. I've got to thank my teammates because they protected me in the final kilometres. In the finale I used Bennati's wheel to move back up to the front. I've got to thank him for that. It helped me save energy that I used to produce a good sprint."
Sagan showed he is finding some good form in time for Milan-San Remo and the other Spring Classics.
"I hope so," he said. "As I've always said, the real season has started after all the warm-up races and training. It's winning now that matters."
Local rider Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff-Saxo) finished in sixth after his team laid the groundwork for his challenge with important pace-setting in the final few kilometres.
How it happened
The riders were again welcomed by warm sun as they lined up for the start on the outskirts of Cascina and the perfect conditions quickly inspired the first break of the day and convinced the peloton to let them go.
The only riders not to start were Jurgen van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) and Italy's Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana). Both crashed heavily in the finale of stage two, suffering nasty injuries.
Van den Broeck arrived at the team bus with blood covering his lower leg after stage two. He needed stitches in his wound and headed home to Belgium for a complete check-up on the same knee he injured so badly last year at the Tour de France. Guarnieri tweeted before the stage that x-rays had revealed he fractured the fibula bone in his lower leg.
Soon after the start, Sergio Pardilla (MTN-Qhubeka) also retired due to pain his wrist. Dario Cataldo (Team Sky) also threw in the towel later in the stage, leaving Richie Porte without a key teammate as the mountain stages are about to begin.
The break of the day contained five riders, with Bardiani-CSF rider Marco Canola getting support from teammate Nicola Boem to defend the climber's jersey. Also in there were Jay Thomson (MTN-Qhubeka), Bjorn Thurau (Europcar) and Cesare Benedetti (NetApp-Endura).
The five gained three minutes after just five kilometres and the gap grew to five minutes as the race cut across the heart of Tuscany. Canola was first to the top of both climbs to secure maximum KOM points. He then sat up, and drifted back to the peloton, leaving the four others to fight on. Omega Pharma-QuickStep drove the chase in defence of Mark Cavendish's overall race lead.
The race arrived in Arezzo for the first time with 57km to go. The peloton would pass through the climb to the finish a further four times, ensuring they would know how to judge their finishing effort. Everyone quickly realised it was not going to be a normal sprint finish with a final climb and cobbled, twisting streets. The lead of the break was down to 4:30, with Lampre-Merida and Omega Pharma-QuickStep again leading the chase.
On the second climb up to the finish, Thurau threw caution to the wind and attacked alone, clearly in pursuit of some solo glory than trying to stay away from the peloton. He quickly carved out a lead of one minute by the time he completed one of the 11km laps but the peloton was chasing hard behind.
Trek Factory Racing also drove the chase on the flat part of the Arezzo circuit, lifting the speed to above 50km/h. Thurau refused to give up, showing the time trial skills of his father. However, his gap melted on the climb to the finish and he crossed the line with just a 22-second advantage.
On the final lap Thurau sat up, paving the way for Tinkoff-Saxo and a cluster of other teams to vie for control over the field. A mixture of overall contenders and sprinters ushered their men forward as they looked to remain in contention.
It was Tony Martin who led the peloton inside the final 800 meters, the world time trial champion splintering the field with only a handful of riders able to latch onto his coattails. One of them was Gilbert but despite the BMC rider’s aggressive turn of speed he was forced to watch as Sagan and Kwiatkowski settled upon the stage win and the leader’s jersey, respectively.
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|5:10:17
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|5
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|8
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|9
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:04
|10
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|12
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:06
|13
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|17
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|18
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|19
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|21
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|23
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|25
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|26
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|27
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
|30
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|31
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|32
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|33
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:00:14
|34
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|36
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|37
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|39
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|40
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|41
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|43
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|44
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|46
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|47
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|48
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|49
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|50
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|51
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|52
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|53
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|54
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|56
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
|57
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|58
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|59
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|60
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|61
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|62
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|65
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|66
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|67
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|68
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|69
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|70
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:00:23
|71
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|72
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:26
|74
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|75
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|76
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:28
|77
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:31
|78
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|80
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|81
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:36
|82
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|83
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura
|84
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|85
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|86
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|87
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|88
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:45
|89
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|90
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:49
|91
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|92
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|93
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|94
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|95
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|97
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|98
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|99
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|101
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|102
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|103
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|104
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|105
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|106
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|107
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|108
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|110
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|111
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|112
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|113
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|114
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|115
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|116
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|117
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|118
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|119
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|120
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|121
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|122
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|123
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|124
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|125
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|126
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|127
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|128
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|129
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|130
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|131
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|132
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|133
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|134
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|135
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:01:15
|136
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:01:31
|137
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|138
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:57
|139
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|140
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:00
|141
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:04
|142
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|143
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:14
|144
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|145
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|146
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|147
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|148
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|149
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|150
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|151
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|152
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|153
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|154
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:42
|155
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|156
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|157
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:49
|158
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:09
|159
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:15
|160
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:19
|161
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:03:26
|162
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:03:32
|163
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:03:34
|164
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|165
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:15
|166
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|167
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:09:10
|168
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|169
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|170
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|171
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|172
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:36
|DNS
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNS
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|DNF
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|9:26:36
|2
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:13
|4
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|5
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:17
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:00:22
|7
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:30
|8
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:31
|10
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:36
|12
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:38
|13
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|14
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|15
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:00:39
|17
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:40
|18
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:44
|19
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|20
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|0:00:46
|21
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|22
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|23
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|24
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:47
|25
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|26
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:48
|27
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|28
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:49
|29
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:53
|32
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|33
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|34
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:00:56
|35
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|36
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:59
|37
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:01
|38
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:02
|39
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:03
|40
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|41
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|42
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:05
|44
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|45
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|46
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
|47
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:06
|48
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
|49
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|50
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:07
|51
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:08
|53
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:09
|54
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:01:10
|55
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|56
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:11
|57
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:01:13
|58
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|59
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|60
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|61
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:14
|62
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:16
|64
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:01:18
|65
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|66
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:01:19
|67
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:01:21
|68
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|69
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:01:22
|70
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|71
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|72
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:23
|73
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:24
|74
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|75
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|76
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|77
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|78
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:26
|79
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|80
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:31
|81
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|82
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|83
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:33
|84
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:01:35
|85
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:36
|86
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:01:37
|87
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:38
|88
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|89
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:39
|90
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:42
|91
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:01:45
|94
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|95
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|96
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:01:48
|97
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|98
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|100
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:49
|101
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:50
|102
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:01:54
|103
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|104
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|105
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:59
|106
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|107
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:01
|108
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|109
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|110
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:05
|111
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:10
|112
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:02:11
|113
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|114
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:02:12
|115
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:13
|116
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|117
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:14
|118
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|119
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|120
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:16
|121
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:26
|122
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|123
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:02:31
|124
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|125
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:35
|126
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:44
|127
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:02:56
|128
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:57
|129
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:00
|130
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:05
|131
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|132
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:07
|133
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:08
|134
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:03:13
|135
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:14
|136
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:21
|137
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|138
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:03:37
|139
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:44
|140
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:45
|141
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:03:46
|142
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:07
|143
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:15
|144
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:24
|145
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:04:32
|146
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:35
|147
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:46
|148
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:47
|149
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:05:00
|150
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:05:08
|151
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:05:48
|152
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:49
|153
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:06:28
|154
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:06:41
|155
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:08:04
|156
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:08:12
|157
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:38
|158
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:08:41
|159
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:09:07
|160
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:09:08
|161
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:09:28
|162
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:09:35
|163
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:09:54
|164
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:10:09
|165
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:10:11
|166
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:10:31
|167
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:39
|168
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:04
|169
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:12:53
|170
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:14:37
|171
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:47
|172
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:59
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|18
|pts
|2
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|12
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|12
|4
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|10
|5
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|10
|7
|Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|8
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|7
|10
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|7
|11
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|6
|12
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|13
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|6
|14
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|15
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|16
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|17
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
|4
|18
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|19
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|3
|20
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|3
|21
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|22
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|23
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|2
|24
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|25
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|26
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|27
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|1
|1
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|25
|pts
|2
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|3
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
|6
|4
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|6
|5
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|4
|6
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|3
|7
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|2
|8
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|1
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|9:26:36
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:00:22
|3
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:31
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:38
|5
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:00:46
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:49
|7
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:03
|8
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:07
|9
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:01:13
|10
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:01:22
|11
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|12
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:25
|13
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:36
|14
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:01:37
|15
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:01:48
|16
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:50
|18
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:10
|19
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:12
|20
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:16
|21
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:31
|22
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:56
|23
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:03:08
|24
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|25
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:46
|26
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:04:07
|27
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:46
|28
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:05:48
|29
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:38
|30
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:09:07
|31
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:31
|1
|Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|27:39:50
|2
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:15
|3
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:34
|4
|Cannondale
|0:00:44
|5
|Movistar Team
|0:00:50
|6
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|7
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:57
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|FDJ.fr
|0:00:59
|10
|Team Sky
|0:01:00
|11
|Lampre-Merida
|0:01:01
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:04
|13
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:10
|14
|Lotto Belisol
|0:01:13
|15
|Iam Cycling
|0:01:14
|16
|Team NetApp - Endura
|0:01:17
|17
|Team Katusha
|0:01:22
|18
|Garmin Sharp
|0:01:36
|19
|Bardiani CSF
|0:01:49
|20
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:02:23
|21
|Team Europcar
|0:02:56
|22
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:32
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy