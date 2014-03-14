Trending

Sagan sprints to victory in Tirreno-Adriatico stage 3

Runner-up Kwiatkowski takes over leader's jersey

Image 1 of 49

Peter Sagan gets his own back on Michal Kwiatkowski

Peter Sagan gets his own back on Michal Kwiatkowski
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 49

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) finished 14th in stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) finished 14th in stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 49

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 49

Richie Porte (Team Sky)

Richie Porte (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 49

Ivan Basso (Cannondale)

Ivan Basso (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 49

Yaroslav Popovych loads up on bottles for his Trek Factory Racing teammates

Yaroslav Popovych loads up on bottles for his Trek Factory Racing teammates
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 49

The peloton in action during stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico

The peloton in action during stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 49

Nairo Quintana chats with his Movistar teammate Jonathan Castroviejo

Nairo Quintana chats with his Movistar teammate Jonathan Castroviejo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 49

Marco Canola (Bardiani-CSF) at the front of the early break

Marco Canola (Bardiani-CSF) at the front of the early break
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 49

How many bottles can Bernhard Eisel (Sky) carry?

How many bottles can Bernhard Eisel (Sky) carry?
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 49

Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida)

Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 49

Peter Sagan wins stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Peter Sagan wins stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 49

The peloton rolls out for the start of stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico

The peloton rolls out for the start of stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 49

Garmin-Sharp DS Charly Wegelius

Garmin-Sharp DS Charly Wegelius
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Michele Scarponi

Michele Scarponi

Michele Scarponi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 49

The riders head out from the start

The riders head out from the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 49

Tony Martin waiting for the day's racing to begin

Tony Martin waiting for the day's racing to begin
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 49

A fan takes her photo with Fabian Cancellara

A fan takes her photo with Fabian Cancellara
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 49

Bradley Wiggins takes some time to himself before the stage starts

Bradley Wiggins takes some time to himself before the stage starts
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 49

Marco Canola wearing the mountain classification leader's jersey ahead of the stage

Marco Canola wearing the mountain classification leader's jersey ahead of the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 49

Peter Sagan takes the winner's plaudits

Peter Sagan takes the winner's plaudits
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 49

Peter Sagan steps onto the podium

Peter Sagan steps onto the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 49

Michal Kwiatkowski takes the lead after stage 3

Michal Kwiatkowski takes the lead after stage 3
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 49

Bjorn Thurau rides at the front of the breakaway

Bjorn Thurau rides at the front of the breakaway
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 49

Alessandro Petacchi takes up the work at the front

Alessandro Petacchi takes up the work at the front
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 49

Bradley Wiggins leads the peloton

Bradley Wiggins leads the peloton
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 49

Peter Sagan leads the sprint

Peter Sagan leads the sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 49

Peter Sagan celebrates his stage win

Peter Sagan celebrates his stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 49

Race leader Mark Cavendish

Race leader Mark Cavendish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 49

German champion Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

German champion Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 49

A fan asks Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) for an autograph

A fan asks Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) for an autograph
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 49

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) awaits the start of stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) awaits the start of stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 49

Luca Paolini (Katusha) and his beard

Luca Paolini (Katusha) and his beard
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 49

Astana riders head to the sign-on stage

Astana riders head to the sign-on stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 49

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) signs on for stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) signs on for stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 49

Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 49

Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka)

Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 49

Tinkoff-Saxo bikes lined up and awaiting their riders

Tinkoff-Saxo bikes lined up and awaiting their riders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 49

Dave Brailsford made an appearance at the start

Dave Brailsford made an appearance at the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 49

Mark Cavendish in the blue leader's jersey

Mark Cavendish in the blue leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 41 of 49

Angel Vicioso (Katusha)

Angel Vicioso (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 42 of 49

Stijn Devolder will be hoping he can avoid the tarmac for the rest of the race

Stijn Devolder will be hoping he can avoid the tarmac for the rest of the race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 43 of 49

Richie Porte (Sky) awaits the start of stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico

Richie Porte (Sky) awaits the start of stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 44 of 49

Matteo Tosatto (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Oscar Gatto (Cannondale) chat before the start

Matteo Tosatto (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Oscar Gatto (Cannondale) chat before the start
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 45 of 49

Sam Benett has been going well at this race

Sam Benett has been going well at this race
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 49

David Millar (Garmin Sharp) chats with the camera crew at Tirreno-Adriatico

David Millar (Garmin Sharp) chats with the camera crew at Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 49

Bradley Wiggins takes a photo with a fan

Bradley Wiggins takes a photo with a fan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Nairo Quintana

Nairo Quintana

Nairo Quintana
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
David Millar

David Millar

David Millar
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) stormed to the line to take victory on stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico from Cascina to Arezzo, holding off Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge) in the process.

The final uphill sprint was difficult enough to alter the overall classification with overnight leader Mark Cavendish relinquishing his slender lead to his teammate Kwiatkowski.

Sagan, who came up short in stage 2, had no such troubles as he sprinted for the line after Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) accelerated through the winding finale with 400 meters to go.

The finish, with its tight circuit roads and testing incline, was a perfect battleground for the two Classics stars to pit themselves against each other but the Belgian appeared to accelerate too early, and despite opening up a marginal gap he was easily chased down by Sagan. Gilbert was then forced to settle for fourth as man-of-the-moment Kwiatkowski and then Clarke surged past.

"I'm really happy to have won," Sagan said.

"As soon as I saw the profile of the stage and finish of this stage I wanted to do well. It went perfectly and I got it. I want to dedicate this stage to my mum, who is not too well at the moment."

"The win is important for me and for the team. I've got to thank my teammates because they protected me in the final kilometres. In the finale I used Bennati's wheel to move back up to the front. I've got to thank him for that. It helped me save energy that I used to produce a good sprint."

Sagan showed he is finding some good form in time for Milan-San Remo and the other Spring Classics.

"I hope so," he said. "As I've always said, the real season has started after all the warm-up races and training. It's winning now that matters."

Local rider Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff-Saxo) finished in sixth after his team laid the groundwork for his challenge with important pace-setting in the final few kilometres.

How it happened

The riders were again welcomed by warm sun as they lined up for the start on the outskirts of Cascina and the perfect conditions quickly inspired the first break of the day and convinced the peloton to let them go.

The only riders not to start were Jurgen van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) and Italy's Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana). Both crashed heavily in the finale of stage two, suffering nasty injuries.

Van den Broeck arrived at the team bus with blood covering his lower leg after stage two. He needed stitches in his wound and headed home to Belgium for a complete check-up on the same knee he injured so badly last year at the Tour de France. Guarnieri tweeted before the stage that x-rays had revealed he fractured the fibula bone in his lower leg.

Soon after the start, Sergio Pardilla (MTN-Qhubeka) also retired due to pain his wrist. Dario Cataldo (Team Sky) also threw in the towel later in the stage, leaving Richie Porte without a key teammate as the mountain stages are about to begin.

The break of the day contained five riders, with Bardiani-CSF rider Marco Canola getting support from teammate Nicola Boem to defend the climber's jersey. Also in there were Jay Thomson (MTN-Qhubeka), Bjorn Thurau (Europcar) and Cesare Benedetti (NetApp-Endura).

The five gained three minutes after just five kilometres and the gap grew to five minutes as the race cut across the heart of Tuscany. Canola was first to the top of both climbs to secure maximum KOM points. He then sat up, and drifted back to the peloton, leaving the four others to fight on. Omega Pharma-QuickStep drove the chase in defence of Mark Cavendish's overall race lead.

The race arrived in Arezzo for the first time with 57km to go. The peloton would pass through the climb to the finish a further four times, ensuring they would know how to judge their finishing effort. Everyone quickly realised it was not going to be a normal sprint finish with a final climb and cobbled, twisting streets. The lead of the break was down to 4:30, with Lampre-Merida and Omega Pharma-QuickStep again leading the chase.

On the second climb up to the finish, Thurau threw caution to the wind and attacked alone, clearly in pursuit of some solo glory than trying to stay away from the peloton. He quickly carved out a lead of one minute by the time he completed one of the 11km laps but the peloton was chasing hard behind.

Trek Factory Racing also drove the chase on the flat part of the Arezzo circuit, lifting the speed to above 50km/h. Thurau refused to give up, showing the time trial skills of his father. However, his gap melted on the climb to the finish and he crossed the line with just a 22-second advantage.

On the final lap Thurau sat up, paving the way for Tinkoff-Saxo and a cluster of other teams to vie for control over the field. A mixture of overall contenders and sprinters ushered their men forward as they looked to remain in contention.

It was Tony Martin who led the peloton inside the final 800 meters, the world time trial champion splintering the field with only a handful of riders able to latch onto his coattails. One of them was Gilbert but despite the BMC rider’s aggressive turn of speed he was forced to watch as Sagan and Kwiatkowski settled upon the stage win and the leader’s jersey, respectively.

Full Results
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale5:10:17
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
3Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
5Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge
6Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
8Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
9Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:04
10Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
11Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
12Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:06
13Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
14Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
15Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
16Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
17Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
18Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
19Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
20Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
21Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
22Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
23Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
25Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
26Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
27Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
28Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
29Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
30Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
31Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
32Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
33Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:00:14
34Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
35Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
36Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
37Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
38Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
39Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
40Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
41Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
42Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
43Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
44Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
45Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
46Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
47Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
48Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
49Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
50Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
51Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
52Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
53Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
54Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
55Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
56Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
57Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
58Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
59Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
60Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
61Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
62Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
63Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
64Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
65Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
66Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
67Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
68Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
69Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
70Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:00:23
71Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
72Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
73Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:00:26
74Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
75Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
76Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:28
77Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:31
78Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
79Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
80Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
81Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:36
82Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
83Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura
84David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
85Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
86Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
87Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:42
88Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:45
89Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
90Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:00:49
91Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
92Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
93Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
94Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
95Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
96Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
97David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
98Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
99Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
100Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
101Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
102Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
103Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
104Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
105Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
106Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
107Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
108Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
109Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
110Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
111Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
112Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
113Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
114Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
115Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
116Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
117Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
118Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
119Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
120Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
121Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
122Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
123Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
124Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
125Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
126Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
127Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
128Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
129Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
130Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
131Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
132Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
133William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
134Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
135Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:01:15
136Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:01:31
137Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:47
138Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:57
139Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
140Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:00
141Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:04
142Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
143Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:14
144Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
145Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
146Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
147Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
148Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
149Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
150Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
151David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
152Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
153Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
154Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:42
155Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
156Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
157Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:49
158Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:03:09
159Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:15
160Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:19
161Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:03:26
162Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura0:03:32
163Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:03:34
164Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
165Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:15
166Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
167Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:09:10
168Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
169Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
170Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
171Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
172Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:13:36
DNSJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNSJurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
DNFSergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFDario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky

General classification after stage 3
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team9:26:36
2Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:10
3Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:13
4Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:15
5Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge0:00:17
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:00:22
7André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:30
8Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
9Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:31
10Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
11Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:36
12Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:38
13Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
14Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
15Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
16Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:00:39
17Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:40
18Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:44
19Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
20Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale0:00:46
21Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
22Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
23Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
24Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:47
25Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
26Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:00:48
27Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
28Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:49
29Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
30Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
31Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:53
32Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:55
33Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
34Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:00:56
35Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:57
36Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:59
37Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:01
38Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:02
39Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:03
40Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
41Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
42Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:05
44Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
45Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
46Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
47Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:01:06
48Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge
49Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
50Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:07
51Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
52Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:01:08
53Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:09
54Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling0:01:10
55Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
56Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:01:11
57Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:01:13
58Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
59Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
60Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
61Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:01:14
62Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
63Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:01:16
64Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:01:18
65Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
66Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:01:19
67Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:01:21
68Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
69Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:01:22
70Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
71Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
72Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:01:23
73Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp0:01:24
74Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
75Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
76Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:25
77Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
78Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:26
79Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
80Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:01:31
81Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
82Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:32
83Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:01:33
84Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura0:01:35
85Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:36
86Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:01:37
87Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:38
88David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
89Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:39
90Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:42
91Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
92Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
93Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura0:01:45
94Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
95Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
96Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura0:01:48
97Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
98Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
99Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
100Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:01:49
101Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:50
102Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:01:54
103Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:55
104Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
105Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:01:59
106Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
107Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:01
108Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
109Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
110Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:05
111Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:10
112Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:02:11
113William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
114Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:02:12
115Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:13
116Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
117Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:14
118Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
119Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
120Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:16
121Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:26
122Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
123Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:02:31
124Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
125Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:35
126Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:44
127Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:02:56
128Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:57
129Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:03:00
130Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:05
131Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
132Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:03:07
133Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:08
134Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura0:03:13
135Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:14
136Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:21
137Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:36
138Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:03:37
139Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:44
140David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp0:03:45
141Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:03:46
142Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:07
143Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:04:15
144Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:04:24
145Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:04:32
146Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:35
147Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:46
148Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:47
149Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:05:00
150Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:05:08
151Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:05:48
152Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:05:49
153Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:06:28
154Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:06:41
155Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:08:04
156Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:08:12
157Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:38
158Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura0:08:41
159David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura0:09:07
160Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:09:08
161Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:09:28
162Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:09:35
163Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:09:54
164Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:10:09
165Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:10:11
166Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:10:31
167Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:39
168Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:11:04
169Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:12:53
170Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:14:37
171Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:16:47
172Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:17:59

Points classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale18pts
2Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling12
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol12
4Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team10
5Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team10
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr10
7Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka8
8Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge8
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team7
10Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura7
11Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar6
12Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge6
13Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar6
14Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo5
15Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
16Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
17Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura4
18Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
19Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida3
20Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano3
21Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka3
22Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale2
23Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar2
24Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
25Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
26Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka1
27David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura1

Mountains classification
1Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF25pts
2Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka8
3Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura6
4David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura6
5Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF4
6Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team3
7Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar2
8Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar1

Young riders classification
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team9:26:36
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:00:22
3Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:31
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:38
5Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:00:46
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:49
7Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:03
8Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:07
9Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:01:13
10Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:01:22
11Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
12Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:25
13Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:36
14Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:01:37
15Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura0:01:48
16Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
17Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:50
18Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:10
19Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:12
20Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:02:16
21Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:31
22Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:56
23Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:03:08
24Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:03:36
25Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:46
26Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:04:07
27Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:46
28Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:05:48
29Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:38
30David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura0:09:07
31Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:31

Teams classification
1Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team27:39:50
2Orica GreenEdge0:00:15
3Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:34
4Cannondale0:00:44
5Movistar Team0:00:50
6Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
7Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:57
8BMC Racing Team
9FDJ.fr0:00:59
10Team Sky0:01:00
11Lampre-Merida0:01:01
12Trek Factory Racing0:01:04
13Astana Pro Team0:01:10
14Lotto Belisol0:01:13
15Iam Cycling0:01:14
16Team NetApp - Endura0:01:17
17Team Katusha0:01:22
18Garmin Sharp0:01:36
19Bardiani CSF0:01:49
20Team Giant-Shimano0:02:23
21Team Europcar0:02:56
22MTN - Qhubeka0:03:32

