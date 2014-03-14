Image 1 of 49 Peter Sagan gets his own back on Michal Kwiatkowski (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 49 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) finished 14th in stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 49 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 49 Richie Porte (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 49 Ivan Basso (Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 49 Yaroslav Popovych loads up on bottles for his Trek Factory Racing teammates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 49 The peloton in action during stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 49 Nairo Quintana chats with his Movistar teammate Jonathan Castroviejo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 49 Marco Canola (Bardiani-CSF) at the front of the early break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 49 How many bottles can Bernhard Eisel (Sky) carry? (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 49 Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 49 Peter Sagan wins stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 13 of 49 The peloton rolls out for the start of stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 49 Garmin-Sharp DS Charly Wegelius (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 49 Michele Scarponi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 49 The riders head out from the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 49 Tony Martin waiting for the day's racing to begin (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 49 A fan takes her photo with Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 49 Bradley Wiggins takes some time to himself before the stage starts (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 49 Marco Canola wearing the mountain classification leader's jersey ahead of the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 49 Peter Sagan takes the winner's plaudits (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 49 Peter Sagan steps onto the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 49 Michal Kwiatkowski takes the lead after stage 3 (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 49 Bjorn Thurau rides at the front of the breakaway (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 49 Alessandro Petacchi takes up the work at the front (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 49 Bradley Wiggins leads the peloton (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 49 Peter Sagan leads the sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 49 Peter Sagan celebrates his stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 49 Race leader Mark Cavendish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 49 German champion Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 49 A fan asks Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) for an autograph (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 49 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) awaits the start of stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 49 Luca Paolini (Katusha) and his beard (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 49 Astana riders head to the sign-on stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 49 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) signs on for stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 49 Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 49 Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 49 Tinkoff-Saxo bikes lined up and awaiting their riders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 49 Dave Brailsford made an appearance at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 49 Mark Cavendish in the blue leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 49 Angel Vicioso (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 49 Stijn Devolder will be hoping he can avoid the tarmac for the rest of the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 49 Richie Porte (Sky) awaits the start of stage 3 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 49 Matteo Tosatto (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Oscar Gatto (Cannondale) chat before the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 49 Sam Benett has been going well at this race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 49 David Millar (Garmin Sharp) chats with the camera crew at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 49 Bradley Wiggins takes a photo with a fan (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 49 Nairo Quintana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 49 David Millar (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) stormed to the line to take victory on stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico from Cascina to Arezzo, holding off Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Simon Clarke (Orica GreenEdge) in the process.

The final uphill sprint was difficult enough to alter the overall classification with overnight leader Mark Cavendish relinquishing his slender lead to his teammate Kwiatkowski.

Sagan, who came up short in stage 2, had no such troubles as he sprinted for the line after Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team) accelerated through the winding finale with 400 meters to go.

The finish, with its tight circuit roads and testing incline, was a perfect battleground for the two Classics stars to pit themselves against each other but the Belgian appeared to accelerate too early, and despite opening up a marginal gap he was easily chased down by Sagan. Gilbert was then forced to settle for fourth as man-of-the-moment Kwiatkowski and then Clarke surged past.

"I'm really happy to have won," Sagan said.

"As soon as I saw the profile of the stage and finish of this stage I wanted to do well. It went perfectly and I got it. I want to dedicate this stage to my mum, who is not too well at the moment."

"The win is important for me and for the team. I've got to thank my teammates because they protected me in the final kilometres. In the finale I used Bennati's wheel to move back up to the front. I've got to thank him for that. It helped me save energy that I used to produce a good sprint."

Sagan showed he is finding some good form in time for Milan-San Remo and the other Spring Classics.

"I hope so," he said. "As I've always said, the real season has started after all the warm-up races and training. It's winning now that matters."

Local rider Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff-Saxo) finished in sixth after his team laid the groundwork for his challenge with important pace-setting in the final few kilometres.

How it happened

The riders were again welcomed by warm sun as they lined up for the start on the outskirts of Cascina and the perfect conditions quickly inspired the first break of the day and convinced the peloton to let them go.

The only riders not to start were Jurgen van den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) and Italy's Jacopo Guarnieri (Astana). Both crashed heavily in the finale of stage two, suffering nasty injuries.

Van den Broeck arrived at the team bus with blood covering his lower leg after stage two. He needed stitches in his wound and headed home to Belgium for a complete check-up on the same knee he injured so badly last year at the Tour de France. Guarnieri tweeted before the stage that x-rays had revealed he fractured the fibula bone in his lower leg.

Soon after the start, Sergio Pardilla (MTN-Qhubeka) also retired due to pain his wrist. Dario Cataldo (Team Sky) also threw in the towel later in the stage, leaving Richie Porte without a key teammate as the mountain stages are about to begin.

The break of the day contained five riders, with Bardiani-CSF rider Marco Canola getting support from teammate Nicola Boem to defend the climber's jersey. Also in there were Jay Thomson (MTN-Qhubeka), Bjorn Thurau (Europcar) and Cesare Benedetti (NetApp-Endura).

The five gained three minutes after just five kilometres and the gap grew to five minutes as the race cut across the heart of Tuscany. Canola was first to the top of both climbs to secure maximum KOM points. He then sat up, and drifted back to the peloton, leaving the four others to fight on. Omega Pharma-QuickStep drove the chase in defence of Mark Cavendish's overall race lead.

The race arrived in Arezzo for the first time with 57km to go. The peloton would pass through the climb to the finish a further four times, ensuring they would know how to judge their finishing effort. Everyone quickly realised it was not going to be a normal sprint finish with a final climb and cobbled, twisting streets. The lead of the break was down to 4:30, with Lampre-Merida and Omega Pharma-QuickStep again leading the chase.

On the second climb up to the finish, Thurau threw caution to the wind and attacked alone, clearly in pursuit of some solo glory than trying to stay away from the peloton. He quickly carved out a lead of one minute by the time he completed one of the 11km laps but the peloton was chasing hard behind.

Trek Factory Racing also drove the chase on the flat part of the Arezzo circuit, lifting the speed to above 50km/h. Thurau refused to give up, showing the time trial skills of his father. However, his gap melted on the climb to the finish and he crossed the line with just a 22-second advantage.

On the final lap Thurau sat up, paving the way for Tinkoff-Saxo and a cluster of other teams to vie for control over the field. A mixture of overall contenders and sprinters ushered their men forward as they looked to remain in contention.

It was Tony Martin who led the peloton inside the final 800 meters, the world time trial champion splintering the field with only a handful of riders able to latch onto his coattails. One of them was Gilbert but despite the BMC rider’s aggressive turn of speed he was forced to watch as Sagan and Kwiatkowski settled upon the stage win and the leader’s jersey, respectively.

Full Results 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 5:10:17 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 5 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 6 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 8 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 9 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:04 10 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 12 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:06 13 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 14 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 16 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 17 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 18 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 19 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 21 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 22 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 23 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 25 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 26 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 27 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 28 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 29 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura 30 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 31 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 32 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 33 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:00:14 34 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 35 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 36 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 37 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 38 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 39 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 40 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 41 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 42 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 43 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 44 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 45 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 46 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 47 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 48 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 49 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 50 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 51 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 52 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 53 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 54 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 55 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 56 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura 57 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 58 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 59 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 60 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 61 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 62 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 63 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 64 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 65 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 66 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 67 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 68 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 69 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 70 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:00:23 71 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 72 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 73 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:26 74 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 75 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 76 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:28 77 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:31 78 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 79 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 80 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 81 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:36 82 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 83 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura 84 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 85 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 86 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 87 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:42 88 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:45 89 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 90 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:49 91 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 92 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 93 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 94 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 95 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 96 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 97 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 98 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 99 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 100 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 101 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 102 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 103 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 104 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 105 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 106 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 107 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 108 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 109 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 110 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 111 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 112 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 113 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 114 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 115 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 116 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 117 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 118 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 119 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 120 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 121 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 122 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 123 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 124 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 125 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 126 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 127 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 128 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 129 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 130 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 131 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 132 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 133 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 134 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 135 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:01:15 136 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:01:31 137 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:47 138 Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:57 139 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 140 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:00 141 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:04 142 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 143 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:14 144 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 145 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 146 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 147 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 148 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 149 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 150 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 151 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 152 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 153 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 154 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:42 155 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 156 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 157 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:49 158 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:09 159 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:15 160 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:19 161 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:03:26 162 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura 0:03:32 163 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:03:34 164 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 165 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:15 166 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 167 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:09:10 168 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 169 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 170 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 171 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 172 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:13:36 DNS Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team DNS Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol DNF Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka DNF Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky

General classification after stage 3 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9:26:36 2 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:10 3 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:13 4 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:15 5 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:17 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:00:22 7 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:30 8 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:31 10 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 11 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:36 12 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:38 13 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 14 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 15 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:00:39 17 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:40 18 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:44 19 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 20 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 0:00:46 21 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 22 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 23 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 24 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:47 25 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 26 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:48 27 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 28 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:49 29 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 30 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 31 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:53 32 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:55 33 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 34 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 0:00:56 35 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:57 36 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:59 37 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:01 38 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:02 39 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:03 40 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 41 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 42 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:05 44 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 45 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 46 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura 47 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:01:06 48 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica GreenEdge 49 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 50 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:07 51 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 52 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:08 53 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:09 54 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:01:10 55 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 56 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:11 57 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 0:01:13 58 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 59 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 60 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 61 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:01:14 62 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 63 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:01:16 64 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:01:18 65 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 66 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 0:01:19 67 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:01:21 68 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 69 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:01:22 70 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 71 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 72 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:01:23 73 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 0:01:24 74 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 75 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 76 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:25 77 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 78 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:26 79 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 80 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:31 81 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 82 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:32 83 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:33 84 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura 0:01:35 85 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:01:36 86 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:01:37 87 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:38 88 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 89 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:39 90 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:42 91 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 92 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 93 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura 0:01:45 94 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 95 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 96 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 0:01:48 97 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 98 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 100 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:01:49 101 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:50 102 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:01:54 103 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:55 104 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 105 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 0:01:59 106 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 107 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:01 108 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 109 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 110 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:05 111 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:10 112 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:02:11 113 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 114 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:02:12 115 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:13 116 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 117 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:14 118 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 119 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 120 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:16 121 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:26 122 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 123 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:02:31 124 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 125 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:35 126 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:44 127 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:02:56 128 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:57 129 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:00 130 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:05 131 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 132 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:07 133 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:08 134 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 0:03:13 135 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:14 136 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:21 137 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:36 138 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:03:37 139 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:44 140 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 0:03:45 141 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:03:46 142 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:07 143 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:15 144 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:04:24 145 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:04:32 146 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:35 147 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:46 148 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:47 149 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:05:00 150 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:05:08 151 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:05:48 152 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:05:49 153 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:06:28 154 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:06:41 155 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:08:04 156 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:08:12 157 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:38 158 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura 0:08:41 159 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 0:09:07 160 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:09:08 161 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:09:28 162 Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:09:35 163 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:09:54 164 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:10:09 165 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:10:11 166 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:10:31 167 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:39 168 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:11:04 169 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:12:53 170 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:14:37 171 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:16:47 172 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:17:59

Points classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 18 pts 2 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 12 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 12 4 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 10 5 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 10 7 Jay Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 8 8 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 8 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 7 10 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 7 11 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 6 12 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica GreenEdge 6 13 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 6 14 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 5 15 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 16 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 17 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura 4 18 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 19 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 3 20 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 3 21 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 3 22 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 2 23 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 2 24 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 25 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 26 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 1 27 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 1

Mountains classification 1 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF 25 pts 2 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 8 3 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura 6 4 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 6 5 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 4 6 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 3 7 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 2 8 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 1

Young riders classification 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 9:26:36 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:00:22 3 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:31 4 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:38 5 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 0:00:46 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:49 7 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:03 8 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:07 9 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:01:13 10 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:01:22 11 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 12 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:01:25 13 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:01:36 14 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:01:37 15 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 0:01:48 16 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:50 18 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:10 19 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:12 20 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:02:16 21 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:31 22 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:56 23 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:03:08 24 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:03:36 25 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:46 26 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:04:07 27 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:46 28 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:05:48 29 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:38 30 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 0:09:07 31 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:31