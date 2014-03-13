Trending

Pelucchi stuns with sprint win in Tirreno-Adriatico stage 2

Greipel denied, Kittel crashes in finale

Image 1 of 29

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 29

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 29

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) timed his sprint perfectly to win stage 2

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 29

Ivan Santamorita (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 29

Luca Paolini (Team Katusha) and Pipo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) joke about celebrating their Roma-Maxima 'victories'

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 29

mark Cavendish in the blue leaders jersey

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 29

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) retained the young rider lead

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 29

For you Kristof...

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 29

Cavendish enjoying the podium champagne

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 29

And some champagne for the photographers

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 29

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) in the maglia bianco

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 29

Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 29

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) celebrates his victory in stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 29

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) may not have contested the sprint, but still celebrated being in the race lead

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 29

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 29

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 29

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) wins stage 2 in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 29

Orica-GreenEdge makes its plan for the stage

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 29

It was another beautiful day in Italy for stage 2

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 29

Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) in the breakaway

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 29

David de la Cruz (Netapp-Endura) in the breakaway

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 29

Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 29

Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 29

Nick Nuyens (Garmin-Sharp) meets up with Stefano Zanini

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 29

David Millar (Garmin-Sharp)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 29

Spring has sprung in Tuscany

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 29

The sprint finish on stage 2

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 29

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) wins in Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 29

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) surprised the other sprinters to win stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) caught the big names of sprinting out with a devastating kick for the line to win stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico, ahead of Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr) and André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol).

It was Pelucchi who stole the show, with the 25-year-old picking the wheel of Greipel in the closing three hundred meters before unleashing an unmatchable dash for the line, to leave the German sprinter and Démare trailing. It was made even more impressive given the lack of support Pelucchi had, after he looked isolated and alone with less than a kilometre to go. However, he picked his line perfectly and combined it with perfect timing to take the biggest win of his career so far in Cascina.

Mark Cavendish found himself boxed in and finished in the main field. The Omega Pharma QuickStep rider retained his overall lead while his sprint rival Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) crashed out of contention inside the final few kilometres.

Resplendent in blue after leading his team home in Wednesday’s opening team time trial, Cavendish began the stage as one of the leading contenders. A recent win in Algarve had seen him take the opening win of season and with Greipel, Démare, Kittle and Sagan all present in the race, all expectations were on the leading sprinters in the WorldTour.

And after a frantic start to the stage everything appeared to be going to script. Daniel Teklehaymanot (MTN-Qhubeka), Marco Canola (Bardiani-CSF), Alex Dowsett (Movistar), David de la Cruz (NetApp-Endura) and Davide Malacarne (Europcar) broke clear in the opening two kilometres and duly obliged in providing QuickStep with something to chase.

The five leaders quickly established a gap that the sprinters’ teams found acceptable, peaking at 4’30 with roughly 60km of the stage remaining. The conditions were perfect for a sprint too, with little in the way of wind and a parcours with little to trouble the fast-men.

With the leaders extending their advantage by another twenty seconds Giant-Shimano joined Omega Pharma-QuickStep on the front of the peloton. Greipel’s Lotto team were soon willing to cooperate as well but their efforts weren’t yet as significant as Omega.

Inside the final 50 kilometres the pressure began to tell with the break losing over a minute, as Dowsett lead them over the finish line for the first time with a gap of 3’29 with 41km to go.

Dowsett claimed the three bonus seconds at the first intermediate sprint with 50km to go, and he jumped away from the break in a bid to add to his tally at the second sprint. The Movistar rider quickly established a 16 second lead on the remnants of the break, and maintained a 2’45 lead over the Lotto-led field with less than 26km to go.

Dowsett, a winner of a Giro d’Italia time trial stage last year, extended his advantage over his previous companions but the gap to the peloton continued to count down.

With one lap of the finishing circuit remaining Dowsett was 32 seconds clear of the break led by Teklehaymanot with the peloton at two minutes.

The pursuing peloton made contact with the break soon after, as Dowsett, clearly begin to fade, hugged the corners as he fought to hang onto every precious second.

As riders in the bunch began to jostle for position a crash saw a number of Greipel’s leadout men fall. The subsequent hesitation wasn’t enough to help Dowsett, who continued to lose chucks of time, and as he dipped under the 10km banner his fragile lead was down to 15 seconds.

It was Tinkoff Saxo who rather surprisingly brought the Englishman to within a handful of seconds, the Danish team aiming to keep Alberto Contador out of trouble and propel local rider Daniele Bennati towards a possible win.

Lotto meanwhile had regrouped but it was FDJ who snatched control at a vital moment as Giant, Omega and Lampre scrambled to get on terms.

Then disaster struck. Kittel crashed. And by the time the cameras panned back to him he had thrown his bike at the ground in disgust before he collapsed in a heap by the side of the road.

At the front of the peloton FDJ held the lead as Lampre Tinkoff and Cannondale swatted around them like flies. QuickStep were nowhere to be seen and for all their firepower and leadout qualities they failed to establish coherency when it mattered most. Petacchi found himself on the far right of the peloton as the leading sprinters opened up but Cavendish was too far back and duly drifted back as Pelucchi seized his moment.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling3:56:12
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
4Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
6Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
7Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
8Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
9Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
10Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
11Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
12Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
13Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
14Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
15Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
16Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
17Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
18Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
19Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
20Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
21Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
22Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
23Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
24Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
25Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
26Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
27Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
28Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
29Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
30Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
31Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
32Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
33Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
34Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
35Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
36Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
37Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
38Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
39Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
40Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
41Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
42Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
43Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
44Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
45Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
46Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
47Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
48Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
49Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
50Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
51Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
52Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
53Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
54Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
55Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
56Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
57Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
58Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
59Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
60Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
61Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
62Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
63Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
64Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
65Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
66Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
67Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
68Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
69Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
70Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
71Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
72Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
73Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
74Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
75Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
76Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
77Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
78Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
79Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
80Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
81Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura
82Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
83Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
84Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
85Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
86Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
87Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
88Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
89Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
90Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
91Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
92Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
93Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
94Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
95Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
96Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
97Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
98David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
99Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
100Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
101Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
102Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
103Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
104Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
105Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
106Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
107Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
108Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
109Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
110Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
111Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
112Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
113Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
114Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
115Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
116Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
117Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
118Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
119Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
120Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
121Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
122Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
123Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
124Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
125Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
126Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
127Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
128William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
129Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
130Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
131Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
132Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
133Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
134Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
135Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
136Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
137Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
138Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
139Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
140Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
141Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
142Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
143Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
144David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
145Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
146Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:19

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling3:56:12
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
5Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
6Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
7Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
8Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
9Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
10Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
11Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
12Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
13Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
14Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
15Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
16Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
17Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
18Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
19Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
20Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
21Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
22Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
23Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
24Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
25Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
26Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
27Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:19

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4:16:25
2Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
3Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
4Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
5Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:02
6Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:03
7Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:11
8Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
9Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
10Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
11Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
12Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
13Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
14Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:00:12
15Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:18
16Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
17Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
18Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
19Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
20Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
21André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:00:24
22Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
23Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
24Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
25Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
26Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
28Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:00:26
29Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
30Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
31Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
32Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
33Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
34Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
35Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky0:00:27
36Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
37Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
38Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
39Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
40Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:28
41Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
42Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:00:29
43Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:00:30
44Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:00:36
45Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
46Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
47Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
48Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
49Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:37
50Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
51Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
52Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
53Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
54Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
55Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
56Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:00:38
57Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:43
58Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
59David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
60Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
61Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
62Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:45
63Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:47
64Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
65Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
66Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
67Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
68Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
69Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
70Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
71Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:00:50
72Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
73Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
74Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
75Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
76Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
77Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
78Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:53
79Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
80Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
81Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
82Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
83Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
84Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
85Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
86Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
87Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
88Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura
89Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
90Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
91Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
92Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:00:54
94Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
95Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
96Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
97Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:55
98Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
99Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
100Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
101Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:56
102Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
103Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:00:57
104Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp0:01:04
105Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
106Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
107Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
108Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
109Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
110Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:01:06
111Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
112Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
113Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
114Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
115Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
116Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
117Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
118William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:16
119Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:01:17
120Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
121Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
122Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
123Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
124Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:19
125Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
126Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
127Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
128Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
129Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
130Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
131Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:21
132Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:22
133Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura0:01:25
134Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
135David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
136Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:01:27
137Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:01:31
138Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
139Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
140Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
141Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
142Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
143Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:33
144Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:40
145Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:01:54
146Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:57
147Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:05
148Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:12
149Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
150Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:13
151Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:02:16
152Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:26
153Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:03:05
154Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:03:08
155Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:03:26
156Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr0:03:29
157Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:04:05
158Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:04:21
159Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:22
160Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:23
161Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:04:43
162Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:04:49
163Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura0:05:05
164Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:05:24
165Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:05:29
166Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:07:32
167Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky0:07:59
168David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura0:08:25
169Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:26
170Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:08:43
171Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:08:48
172Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar0:08:59
173Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:11:58
174Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
175Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:12:17
176Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:14:58

Young riders classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4:16:25
2Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:00:11
3Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
4Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:00:18
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:00:26
6Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
7Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:00:27
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:37
9Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
10Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:43
11Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:47
12Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:00:50
13Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:53
14Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
15Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:55
17Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:01:04
18Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:01:17
19Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
20Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
21Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:19
22Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
23Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:21
24Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:33
25Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:57
26Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:02:13
27Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:02:16
28Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:26
29Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:03:26
30David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura0:08:25
31Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:26

