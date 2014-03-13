Pelucchi stuns with sprint win in Tirreno-Adriatico stage 2
Greipel denied, Kittel crashes in finale
Stage 2: San Vincenzo - Cascina
Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) caught the big names of sprinting out with a devastating kick for the line to win stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico, ahead of Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr) and André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol).
It was Pelucchi who stole the show, with the 25-year-old picking the wheel of Greipel in the closing three hundred meters before unleashing an unmatchable dash for the line, to leave the German sprinter and Démare trailing. It was made even more impressive given the lack of support Pelucchi had, after he looked isolated and alone with less than a kilometre to go. However, he picked his line perfectly and combined it with perfect timing to take the biggest win of his career so far in Cascina.
Mark Cavendish found himself boxed in and finished in the main field. The Omega Pharma QuickStep rider retained his overall lead while his sprint rival Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) crashed out of contention inside the final few kilometres.
Resplendent in blue after leading his team home in Wednesday’s opening team time trial, Cavendish began the stage as one of the leading contenders. A recent win in Algarve had seen him take the opening win of season and with Greipel, Démare, Kittle and Sagan all present in the race, all expectations were on the leading sprinters in the WorldTour.
And after a frantic start to the stage everything appeared to be going to script. Daniel Teklehaymanot (MTN-Qhubeka), Marco Canola (Bardiani-CSF), Alex Dowsett (Movistar), David de la Cruz (NetApp-Endura) and Davide Malacarne (Europcar) broke clear in the opening two kilometres and duly obliged in providing QuickStep with something to chase.
The five leaders quickly established a gap that the sprinters’ teams found acceptable, peaking at 4’30 with roughly 60km of the stage remaining. The conditions were perfect for a sprint too, with little in the way of wind and a parcours with little to trouble the fast-men.
With the leaders extending their advantage by another twenty seconds Giant-Shimano joined Omega Pharma-QuickStep on the front of the peloton. Greipel’s Lotto team were soon willing to cooperate as well but their efforts weren’t yet as significant as Omega.
Inside the final 50 kilometres the pressure began to tell with the break losing over a minute, as Dowsett lead them over the finish line for the first time with a gap of 3’29 with 41km to go.
Dowsett claimed the three bonus seconds at the first intermediate sprint with 50km to go, and he jumped away from the break in a bid to add to his tally at the second sprint. The Movistar rider quickly established a 16 second lead on the remnants of the break, and maintained a 2’45 lead over the Lotto-led field with less than 26km to go.
Dowsett, a winner of a Giro d’Italia time trial stage last year, extended his advantage over his previous companions but the gap to the peloton continued to count down.
With one lap of the finishing circuit remaining Dowsett was 32 seconds clear of the break led by Teklehaymanot with the peloton at two minutes.
The pursuing peloton made contact with the break soon after, as Dowsett, clearly begin to fade, hugged the corners as he fought to hang onto every precious second.
As riders in the bunch began to jostle for position a crash saw a number of Greipel’s leadout men fall. The subsequent hesitation wasn’t enough to help Dowsett, who continued to lose chucks of time, and as he dipped under the 10km banner his fragile lead was down to 15 seconds.
It was Tinkoff Saxo who rather surprisingly brought the Englishman to within a handful of seconds, the Danish team aiming to keep Alberto Contador out of trouble and propel local rider Daniele Bennati towards a possible win.
Lotto meanwhile had regrouped but it was FDJ who snatched control at a vital moment as Giant, Omega and Lampre scrambled to get on terms.
Then disaster struck. Kittel crashed. And by the time the cameras panned back to him he had thrown his bike at the ground in disgust before he collapsed in a heap by the side of the road.
At the front of the peloton FDJ held the lead as Lampre Tinkoff and Cannondale swatted around them like flies. QuickStep were nowhere to be seen and for all their firepower and leadout qualities they failed to establish coherency when it mattered most. Petacchi found himself on the far right of the peloton as the leading sprinters opened up but Cavendish was too far back and duly drifted back as Pelucchi seized his moment.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|3:56:12
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|4
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|6
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|8
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|9
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|10
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|15
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|16
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|17
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|18
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|19
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|21
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|22
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|23
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|24
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|25
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|26
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|27
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|28
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|29
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|30
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|31
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|32
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|33
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|34
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|35
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|36
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|37
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|38
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|41
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|42
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|43
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|44
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|46
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|47
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|48
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|55
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|56
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|57
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|58
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|59
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|60
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|61
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|63
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|64
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|65
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|66
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|67
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|68
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|69
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|70
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|71
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|72
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|73
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|74
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|75
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|77
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|78
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|79
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|80
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|81
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura
|82
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|83
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|84
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|86
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|87
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|88
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|89
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|90
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|91
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|95
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|96
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|98
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|99
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|100
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|101
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|102
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
|103
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|104
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|105
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|106
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|107
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|108
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|109
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|110
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|111
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|112
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|113
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|114
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|115
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|116
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|117
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|118
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|120
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|121
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|122
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|124
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|125
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|126
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|127
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|128
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|129
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|130
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|131
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|132
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|133
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|134
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|135
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|136
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|137
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|138
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|139
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|140
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|141
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|142
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|143
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|144
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|145
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|146
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|3:56:12
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|5
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|7
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|9
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|10
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|11
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|13
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|15
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|16
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|17
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|18
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|19
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|21
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|22
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|23
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|24
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|25
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|26
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|27
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4:16:25
|2
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|3
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|6
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|7
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:11
|8
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|9
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|10
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|11
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|12
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|13
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|14
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:00:12
|15
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|16
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|18
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|19
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|20
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:24
|22
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|23
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|24
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|25
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|28
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:00:26
|29
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|30
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|31
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|32
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|33
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|34
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|35
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|0:00:27
|36
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|37
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|38
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|39
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|40
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:28
|41
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|42
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:29
|43
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:30
|44
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:36
|45
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|46
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|47
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|48
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|49
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:37
|50
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:38
|57
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:43
|58
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|59
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|60
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|61
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|62
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:45
|63
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:47
|64
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|65
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|68
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|70
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:00:50
|72
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|73
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|74
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|75
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|76
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|77
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|78
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:53
|79
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|80
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|81
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|83
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|84
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|86
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|87
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura
|89
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
|90
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|91
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|92
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:54
|94
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|95
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|97
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:55
|98
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|99
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|100
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|101
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:56
|102
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:00:57
|104
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:04
|105
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|106
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|107
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|108
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|109
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|110
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:01:06
|111
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|112
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|113
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|114
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|115
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|116
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|117
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|118
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:16
|119
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:01:17
|120
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|121
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|122
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|123
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|124
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:19
|125
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|126
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|127
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|128
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|129
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|130
|Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka
|131
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:21
|132
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:22
|133
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:01:25
|134
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|135
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|136
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:27
|137
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:01:31
|138
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|139
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|140
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|141
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|142
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|143
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|144
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:40
|145
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:01:54
|146
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:57
|147
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|148
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:12
|149
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|150
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:13
|151
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:02:16
|152
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:26
|153
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:05
|154
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:03:08
|155
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:03:26
|156
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|0:03:29
|157
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:04:05
|158
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:04:21
|159
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:22
|160
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:23
|161
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:04:43
|162
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:04:49
|163
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:05:05
|164
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:05:24
|165
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:29
|166
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:07:32
|167
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky
|0:07:59
|168
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:08:25
|169
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:26
|170
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:43
|171
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:08:48
|172
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|0:08:59
|173
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:11:58
|174
|Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|175
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:12:17
|176
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4:16:25
|2
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:00:11
|3
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|4
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:18
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:00:26
|6
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|7
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:27
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:37
|9
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:43
|11
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:47
|12
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:00:50
|13
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:53
|14
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|15
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|16
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:55
|17
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:04
|18
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:01:17
|19
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|20
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|21
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:19
|22
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|23
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:21
|24
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|25
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:57
|26
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:02:13
|27
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:02:16
|28
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:26
|29
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:03:26
|30
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:08:25
|31
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:26
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy