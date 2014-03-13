Image 1 of 29 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 29 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 29 Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) timed his sprint perfectly to win stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 29 Ivan Santamorita (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 29 Luca Paolini (Team Katusha) and Pipo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) joke about celebrating their Roma-Maxima 'victories' (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 29 mark Cavendish in the blue leaders jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 29 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) retained the young rider lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 29 For you Kristof... (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 29 Cavendish enjoying the podium champagne (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 29 And some champagne for the photographers (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 29 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) in the maglia bianco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 29 Chris Horner (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 29 Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) celebrates his victory in stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 29 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) may not have contested the sprint, but still celebrated being in the race lead (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 29 Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 29 Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 29 Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) wins stage 2 in Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 29 Orica-GreenEdge makes its plan for the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 29 It was another beautiful day in Italy for stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 29 Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) in the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 29 David de la Cruz (Netapp-Endura) in the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 29 Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 29 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 29 Nick Nuyens (Garmin-Sharp) meets up with Stefano Zanini (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 29 David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 29 Spring has sprung in Tuscany (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 29 The sprint finish on stage 2 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 29 Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) wins in Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 29 Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) surprised the other sprinters to win stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) caught the big names of sprinting out with a devastating kick for the line to win stage 2 of Tirreno-Adriatico, ahead of Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr) and André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol).

It was Pelucchi who stole the show, with the 25-year-old picking the wheel of Greipel in the closing three hundred meters before unleashing an unmatchable dash for the line, to leave the German sprinter and Démare trailing. It was made even more impressive given the lack of support Pelucchi had, after he looked isolated and alone with less than a kilometre to go. However, he picked his line perfectly and combined it with perfect timing to take the biggest win of his career so far in Cascina.

Mark Cavendish found himself boxed in and finished in the main field. The Omega Pharma QuickStep rider retained his overall lead while his sprint rival Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) crashed out of contention inside the final few kilometres.

Resplendent in blue after leading his team home in Wednesday’s opening team time trial, Cavendish began the stage as one of the leading contenders. A recent win in Algarve had seen him take the opening win of season and with Greipel, Démare, Kittle and Sagan all present in the race, all expectations were on the leading sprinters in the WorldTour.

And after a frantic start to the stage everything appeared to be going to script. Daniel Teklehaymanot (MTN-Qhubeka), Marco Canola (Bardiani-CSF), Alex Dowsett (Movistar), David de la Cruz (NetApp-Endura) and Davide Malacarne (Europcar) broke clear in the opening two kilometres and duly obliged in providing QuickStep with something to chase.

The five leaders quickly established a gap that the sprinters’ teams found acceptable, peaking at 4’30 with roughly 60km of the stage remaining. The conditions were perfect for a sprint too, with little in the way of wind and a parcours with little to trouble the fast-men.

With the leaders extending their advantage by another twenty seconds Giant-Shimano joined Omega Pharma-QuickStep on the front of the peloton. Greipel’s Lotto team were soon willing to cooperate as well but their efforts weren’t yet as significant as Omega.

Inside the final 50 kilometres the pressure began to tell with the break losing over a minute, as Dowsett lead them over the finish line for the first time with a gap of 3’29 with 41km to go.

Dowsett claimed the three bonus seconds at the first intermediate sprint with 50km to go, and he jumped away from the break in a bid to add to his tally at the second sprint. The Movistar rider quickly established a 16 second lead on the remnants of the break, and maintained a 2’45 lead over the Lotto-led field with less than 26km to go.

Dowsett, a winner of a Giro d’Italia time trial stage last year, extended his advantage over his previous companions but the gap to the peloton continued to count down.

With one lap of the finishing circuit remaining Dowsett was 32 seconds clear of the break led by Teklehaymanot with the peloton at two minutes.

The pursuing peloton made contact with the break soon after, as Dowsett, clearly begin to fade, hugged the corners as he fought to hang onto every precious second.

As riders in the bunch began to jostle for position a crash saw a number of Greipel’s leadout men fall. The subsequent hesitation wasn’t enough to help Dowsett, who continued to lose chucks of time, and as he dipped under the 10km banner his fragile lead was down to 15 seconds.

It was Tinkoff Saxo who rather surprisingly brought the Englishman to within a handful of seconds, the Danish team aiming to keep Alberto Contador out of trouble and propel local rider Daniele Bennati towards a possible win.

Lotto meanwhile had regrouped but it was FDJ who snatched control at a vital moment as Giant, Omega and Lampre scrambled to get on terms.

Then disaster struck. Kittel crashed. And by the time the cameras panned back to him he had thrown his bike at the ground in disgust before he collapsed in a heap by the side of the road.

At the front of the peloton FDJ held the lead as Lampre Tinkoff and Cannondale swatted around them like flies. QuickStep were nowhere to be seen and for all their firepower and leadout qualities they failed to establish coherency when it mattered most. Petacchi found himself on the far right of the peloton as the leading sprinters opened up but Cavendish was too far back and duly drifted back as Pelucchi seized his moment.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 3:56:12 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 4 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 6 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 8 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 9 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 10 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 11 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 14 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 15 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 16 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 17 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 18 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 19 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 20 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 21 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 22 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 23 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 24 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 25 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 26 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 27 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 28 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 29 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 30 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 31 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 32 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 33 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 34 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 35 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 36 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 37 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 38 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 39 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 40 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 41 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 42 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 43 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 44 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 45 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 46 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 47 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 48 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 49 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 50 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 51 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 52 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 53 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 54 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 55 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 56 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 57 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 58 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 59 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 60 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 61 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 62 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 63 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 64 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 65 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 66 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 67 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 68 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 69 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 70 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 71 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 72 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 73 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 74 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 75 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 77 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 78 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 79 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 80 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 81 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura 82 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 83 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 84 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 85 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 86 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 87 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 88 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 89 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 90 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 91 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 92 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 93 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 94 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 95 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 96 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 97 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 98 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 99 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 100 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 101 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 102 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura 103 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 104 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 105 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 106 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 107 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 108 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 109 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 110 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 111 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 112 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 113 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 114 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 115 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 116 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 117 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 118 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 119 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 120 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 121 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 122 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 123 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 124 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 125 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 126 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 127 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 128 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 129 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 130 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 131 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 132 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 133 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 134 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 135 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 136 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 137 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 138 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 139 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 140 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 141 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 142 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 143 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 144 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 145 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 146 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:19

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 3:56:12 2 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 5 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 7 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 8 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 9 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 10 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 11 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 12 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 13 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 14 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 15 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 16 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 17 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 18 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 19 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 20 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 21 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 22 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 23 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 24 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 25 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 26 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 27 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:19

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4:16:25 2 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 3 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 4 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:02 6 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:00:03 7 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:00:11 8 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 9 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 10 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 11 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 12 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 13 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 14 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:00:12 15 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:18 16 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 17 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 18 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 19 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 20 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 21 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 0:00:24 22 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 23 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 24 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 25 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:00:26 29 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 30 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 31 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 32 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 33 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 34 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 35 Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky 0:00:27 36 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 37 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 38 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 39 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 40 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:00:28 41 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 42 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:29 43 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:00:30 44 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:36 45 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 46 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 47 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 48 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 49 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:37 50 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 51 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 52 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 53 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 54 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 55 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 56 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:38 57 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:43 58 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 59 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 60 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 61 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ.fr 62 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:45 63 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:47 64 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 65 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 66 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 67 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 68 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 69 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 70 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 71 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:00:50 72 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 73 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 74 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 75 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 76 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 77 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 78 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:53 79 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 80 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 81 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 83 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 84 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 86 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 87 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura 89 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura 90 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 91 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 92 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:00:54 94 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 95 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 96 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 97 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:55 98 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 99 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 100 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 101 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:56 102 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 103 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:00:57 104 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 0:01:04 105 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 106 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 107 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 108 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 109 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 110 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:01:06 111 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 112 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 113 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 114 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 115 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 116 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 117 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 118 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:16 119 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:01:17 120 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 121 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 122 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 123 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 124 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:19 125 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 126 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 127 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 128 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 129 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 130 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) MTN - Qhubeka 131 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:21 132 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:22 133 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura 0:01:25 134 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 135 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 136 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:27 137 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 0:01:31 138 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 139 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 140 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 141 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 142 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 143 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:01:33 144 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:40 145 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 0:01:54 146 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:57 147 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:05 148 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:02:12 149 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 150 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:02:13 151 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:02:16 152 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:26 153 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:03:05 154 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:03:08 155 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:03:26 156 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 0:03:29 157 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:04:05 158 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 0:04:21 159 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:22 160 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:23 161 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:04:43 162 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:04:49 163 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura 0:05:05 164 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:05:24 165 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 0:05:29 166 Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:07:32 167 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Team Sky 0:07:59 168 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 0:08:25 169 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:08:26 170 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:43 171 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:08:48 172 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar 0:08:59 173 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 0:11:58 174 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Bel) Lotto Belisol 175 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:12:17 176 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:14:58