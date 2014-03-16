Contador victorious on Muro di Guardiagrele
Spaniard takes large lead in Tirreno-Adriatico
Stage 5: Amatrice - Guardiagrele
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) rolled back the years, putting in hugely dominant ride to win stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico atop the Muro di Guardiagrele. The Spaniard attacked on the penultimate climb of the stage, blowing the race wide open and securing a healthy overall lead by the finish.
Overnight leader Michal Kwiatkowski saw his 16 second lead over Contador wiped out and was dropped out of the top ten by the time he crawled over the line. Nairo Quintana now sits in second place overall, 2:08 down on Contador, with Roman Kreuziger third at 2:15.
"Without a doubt this win will remain one the best of my career and one that I'll always remember. It flashed by in a second but it'll be a special memory," Contador said at the finish.
"I knew it was risky to try and attack so far out, but I really wanted this victory and I like to do things like that."
Simon Geschke and Ben King, who were in the day’s main break, bravely hung on for second and third on the stage but it was Contador who picked up his second stage win in a row after an unstoppable performance. He struggled for form throughout 2013 but if stage 4 to Cittareale was his resurrection then today was a confirmation.
He began his road to victory with a probing attack on the lower slopes of the Passo Lanciano. His team had set the pace on the run into the climb, and with Kwiatkowski struggling, Nairo Quitana and Contador jumped clear. The pair sat up soon after but the main field was already down to 25 riders by the time Wout Poels had led Kwiatkowski back into contention.
The remnants of the day’s earlier break, which had consisted of Benjamin King (Garmin Sharp), Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol), David De La Cruz (NetApp-Endura), Matthias Brandle (IAM Cycling), Andriy Grivko (Astana), Yaroslav Popovych (Trek Factory Racing), Luca Paolini (Katusha) and Simon Geschke (Giant Shimano) were scattered over the climb but only King, Geschke, De La Cruz and Hansen were still ahead of the field by the time Contador launched his main attack with 30 kilometres to go.
It was classic Contador: first he dragged himself to the back of the group, sizing up his tiring competition, and when Mikel Nieve ratcheted up the pace Contador used it as a spring board to tear the race apart.
Even Quintana, one of the riders who had made Contador look so ordinary during last year’s Tour de France, failed to latch on as the Tinkoff leader set about completing one of his most dominant career performances. They had been few and far between since his return from a drugs ban, but this was Contador at something like his best as he cut through tree lines and quickly established a lead over his former GC rivals.
Contador picked up Hansen by the top of the climb, but King, De La Cruz and Geschke were a minute ahead. Behind Contador, Quitana linked up with a group containing Jean-Christophe Peraud, Giampaolo Caruso and Domenico Pozzovivo. They trailed Contador by close to a minute at the summit but further down the climb Kwiatkowski was in a desperate situation. Rigoberto Uran had made it back to the young Pole’s side but he and Poels could only watch as their leader’s hopes fell apart under the pressure of a rampaging Contador.
In the valley before the final climb Contador and Hansen – who had been briefly dropped on the descent – made contact with the leading trio but there was another glimpse of the Contador of old as he sped to the front of the group. The rest could merely fall in line as the gap to Quintana’s group drifted out to almost two minutes.
De La Cruz was the first to fall back from the leading group, but King added spice to the mix with a brave solo move just before the 30 percent pitches. But Contador wasn't to be stopped. He kicked once more to bring the American back and even though Geschke briefly rallied, the Giant-Shimano rider could only watch on when Contador attacked for a final devastating time. Contador is one of the best climbers in the world but was stunned by how difficult the final climb to the finish was.
"It's an incredible climb, I've never seen anything like that," he said.
"Winning the stage wasn't the most important thing today but I gave it a go. I rode the final 500 metres steady to make sure I finished okay and so that I could enjoy winning."
Contador waits in the wings
The riders gathered on the outskirts of Amatrice, with many testing their granny gears on the climb to the sign-on to make sure they worked for the finish on the Muro di Guardiagrele. A total of 169 riders started the 192km stage. Thibaut Pinot (Fdj.fr) and Robert Gesink (Belkin) climbed off during Saturday's stage and Richie Porte (Team Sky) was the only non-starter.
The race went on without him and yet again the break formed quickly after the flag was dropped. Several groups of riders joined forces and the peloton soon let them go. They carved out a 10-minute lead after 50km of racing, with Omega Pharma-QuickStep forced to lead the chase.
The gaps remained the same on the rolling roads through the Abruzzo hills, with everyone cautious before the 12km climb to the summit of the Passo Lanciano and the 22 per cent wall climb up to the finish in Guardiagrele.
A selection quickly happened in the peloton, with riders dropping out of the back at a steady rate. Cadel Evans (BMC) was an early victim and Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was also in difficulty much sooner than expected. The efforts of Saturday's 240km stage were clearly playing a factor. Then came Contador’s first testing attack. It was a taste of what was to come.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4:54:42
|2
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:06
|3
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:00:45
|4
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:01
|5
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:26
|6
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:01:39
|7
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:42
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:48
|12
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:51
|13
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:54
|14
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:01
|15
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:06
|16
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|17
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:02:17
|18
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:02:19
|19
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:23
|20
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:02:38
|21
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:03:00
|22
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:06
|23
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:26
|24
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:03:52
|25
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|27
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|28
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|29
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:04:16
|30
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:37
|31
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:04:41
|32
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:04:45
|33
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|34
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|35
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:06
|36
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:05:55
|37
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:06:02
|38
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:06:03
|39
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:35
|40
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:37
|41
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:07:22
|42
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:07:48
|43
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:11
|44
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|45
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|46
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|47
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|48
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|49
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|52
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|53
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|56
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:21
|57
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:28
|58
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|0:10:38
|59
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|60
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:50
|61
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:11:09
|62
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:11:26
|63
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|64
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:46
|65
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:52
|66
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:16:41
|67
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|68
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|0:16:49
|69
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|0:16:51
|70
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|71
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|72
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|73
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|74
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|75
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:17:04
|77
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|79
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|80
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|81
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|82
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|83
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:17:22
|84
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|85
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:35
|86
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|87
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:17:46
|89
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:17:56
|90
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:21:25
|91
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:21:27
|93
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|94
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|95
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|96
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|97
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:22:12
|98
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|99
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|0:25:35
|100
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|101
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|102
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|104
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|106
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|107
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|108
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|109
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|110
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|111
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|112
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|113
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|114
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|115
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|116
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|117
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|118
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|119
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|120
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|121
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|122
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:25:48
|123
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:25:55
|124
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|125
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|126
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|127
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|128
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:02
|129
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:26:04
|130
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|131
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:26:06
|132
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:26:10
|133
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:26:12
|134
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|135
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|136
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|137
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|138
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|139
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|140
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|141
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|142
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|143
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|144
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|145
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:27
|146
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:26:32
|147
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|148
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|149
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:26:36
|150
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|0:26:40
|151
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:49
|152
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:27:10
|153
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:14
|154
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:27:19
|155
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|0:27:26
|156
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:28:43
|157
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:28:46
|158
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|159
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|160
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|161
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|162
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|163
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|164
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|165
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:28:53
|166
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|0:28:56
|167
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|168
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:29:00
|DNS
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
|DNS
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo
|21:01:30
|2
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team
|0:02:08
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:02:15
|4
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:39
|5
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:40
|6
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky
|0:02:50
|7
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:51
|8
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:56
|9
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:02:58
|10
|Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:06
|11
|Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
|12
|Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:07
|13
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:09
|14
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:03:39
|15
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:04:01
|16
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:04:16
|17
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:08
|18
|Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:05:25
|19
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:05:57
|20
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
|0:06:09
|21
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:13
|22
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale
|0:06:23
|23
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:06:26
|24
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:31
|25
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:47
|26
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:06:48
|27
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:07:11
|28
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:07:24
|29
|Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:07:43
|30
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:22
|31
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale
|0:11:23
|32
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:11:36
|33
|Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:11:41
|34
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:18
|35
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:24
|36
|Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:31
|37
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:18:12
|38
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:27
|39
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
|0:19:57
|40
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:58
|41
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:20:16
|42
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:20:19
|43
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:20:32
|44
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|0:20:36
|45
|Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:53
|46
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:21:30
|47
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
|0:22:22
|48
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:22:45
|49
|Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:23:05
|50
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:24:23
|51
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:24:57
|52
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:25:37
|53
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:03
|54
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:26:39
|55
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
|0:26:48
|56
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|0:26:49
|57
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:26:56
|58
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:27:19
|59
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp
|0:27:35
|60
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:27:58
|61
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge
|0:28:55
|62
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:29:21
|63
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:29:34
|64
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:29:37
|65
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:29:45
|66
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:29:53
|67
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:29:59
|68
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:06
|69
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|70
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:30:09
|71
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:11
|72
|Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
|0:31:19
|73
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|74
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:31:28
|75
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
|0:33:17
|76
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:33:56
|77
|Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:35:19
|78
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:48
|79
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:35:53
|80
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:36:10
|81
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:36:15
|82
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|0:36:20
|83
|Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:36:53
|84
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:00
|85
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:38:21
|86
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp
|0:39:30
|87
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:40:07
|88
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:41:31
|89
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:44:17
|90
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
|0:44:21
|91
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:44:27
|92
|Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:44:45
|93
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
|0:44:48
|94
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|0:45:13
|95
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:45:17
|96
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:45:49
|97
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:45:55
|98
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale
|0:45:57
|99
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:46:06
|100
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:46:40
|101
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:48:12
|102
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:48:29
|103
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:48:35
|104
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
|105
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:48:44
|106
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:49:12
|107
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
|0:49:16
|108
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:51:18
|109
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:52:16
|110
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:53:07
|111
|Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:53:35
|112
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:53:44
|113
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|114
|Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:54:23
|115
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:55:59
|116
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:56:10
|117
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:56:53
|118
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:57:01
|119
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:57:08
|120
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:57:09
|121
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
|0:57:12
|122
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura
|0:57:17
|123
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
|0:57:24
|124
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge
|0:57:32
|125
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:57:34
|126
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:57:40
|127
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:57:43
|128
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:57:46
|129
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:58:09
|130
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:58:20
|131
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:58:37
|132
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:58:39
|133
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:58:52
|134
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:58:53
|135
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:59:10
|136
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:59:14
|137
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|0:59:35
|138
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:59:36
|139
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:59:50
|140
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura
|1:00:02
|141
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:00:04
|142
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:00:09
|143
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
|1:00:30
|144
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:00:36
|145
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
|1:01:21
|146
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:01:38
|147
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:01:45
|148
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|1:01:59
|149
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:02:01
|150
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|1:02:10
|151
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura
|1:02:21
|152
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:02:31
|153
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura
|1:03:43
|154
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|1:04:18
|155
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|1:04:19
|156
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:05:14
|157
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:05:56
|158
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:06:08
|159
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:06:17
|160
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
|1:06:37
|161
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida
|1:06:43
|162
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge
|1:07:20
|163
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|1:08:18
|164
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|1:08:32
|165
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|1:09:09
|166
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1:10:06
|167
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1:13:28
|168
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|1:21:42
