Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) rolled back the years, putting in hugely dominant ride to win stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico atop the Muro di Guardiagrele. The Spaniard attacked on the penultimate climb of the stage, blowing the race wide open and securing a healthy overall lead by the finish.

Overnight leader Michal Kwiatkowski saw his 16 second lead over Contador wiped out and was dropped out of the top ten by the time he crawled over the line. Nairo Quintana now sits in second place overall, 2:08 down on Contador, with Roman Kreuziger third at 2:15.

"Without a doubt this win will remain one the best of my career and one that I'll always remember. It flashed by in a second but it'll be a special memory," Contador said at the finish.

"I knew it was risky to try and attack so far out, but I really wanted this victory and I like to do things like that."

Simon Geschke and Ben King, who were in the day’s main break, bravely hung on for second and third on the stage but it was Contador who picked up his second stage win in a row after an unstoppable performance. He struggled for form throughout 2013 but if stage 4 to Cittareale was his resurrection then today was a confirmation.

He began his road to victory with a probing attack on the lower slopes of the Passo Lanciano. His team had set the pace on the run into the climb, and with Kwiatkowski struggling, Nairo Quitana and Contador jumped clear. The pair sat up soon after but the main field was already down to 25 riders by the time Wout Poels had led Kwiatkowski back into contention.

The remnants of the day’s earlier break, which had consisted of Benjamin King (Garmin Sharp), Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol), David De La Cruz (NetApp-Endura), Matthias Brandle (IAM Cycling), Andriy Grivko (Astana), Yaroslav Popovych (Trek Factory Racing), Luca Paolini (Katusha) and Simon Geschke (Giant Shimano) were scattered over the climb but only King, Geschke, De La Cruz and Hansen were still ahead of the field by the time Contador launched his main attack with 30 kilometres to go.

It was classic Contador: first he dragged himself to the back of the group, sizing up his tiring competition, and when Mikel Nieve ratcheted up the pace Contador used it as a spring board to tear the race apart.

Even Quintana, one of the riders who had made Contador look so ordinary during last year’s Tour de France, failed to latch on as the Tinkoff leader set about completing one of his most dominant career performances. They had been few and far between since his return from a drugs ban, but this was Contador at something like his best as he cut through tree lines and quickly established a lead over his former GC rivals.

Contador picked up Hansen by the top of the climb, but King, De La Cruz and Geschke were a minute ahead. Behind Contador, Quitana linked up with a group containing Jean-Christophe Peraud, Giampaolo Caruso and Domenico Pozzovivo. They trailed Contador by close to a minute at the summit but further down the climb Kwiatkowski was in a desperate situation. Rigoberto Uran had made it back to the young Pole’s side but he and Poels could only watch as their leader’s hopes fell apart under the pressure of a rampaging Contador.

In the valley before the final climb Contador and Hansen – who had been briefly dropped on the descent – made contact with the leading trio but there was another glimpse of the Contador of old as he sped to the front of the group. The rest could merely fall in line as the gap to Quintana’s group drifted out to almost two minutes.

De La Cruz was the first to fall back from the leading group, but King added spice to the mix with a brave solo move just before the 30 percent pitches. But Contador wasn't to be stopped. He kicked once more to bring the American back and even though Geschke briefly rallied, the Giant-Shimano rider could only watch on when Contador attacked for a final devastating time. Contador is one of the best climbers in the world but was stunned by how difficult the final climb to the finish was.

"It's an incredible climb, I've never seen anything like that," he said.

"Winning the stage wasn't the most important thing today but I gave it a go. I rode the final 500 metres steady to make sure I finished okay and so that I could enjoy winning."

Contador waits in the wings

The riders gathered on the outskirts of Amatrice, with many testing their granny gears on the climb to the sign-on to make sure they worked for the finish on the Muro di Guardiagrele. A total of 169 riders started the 192km stage. Thibaut Pinot (Fdj.fr) and Robert Gesink (Belkin) climbed off during Saturday's stage and Richie Porte (Team Sky) was the only non-starter.

The race went on without him and yet again the break formed quickly after the flag was dropped. Several groups of riders joined forces and the peloton soon let them go. They carved out a 10-minute lead after 50km of racing, with Omega Pharma-QuickStep forced to lead the chase.

The gaps remained the same on the rolling roads through the Abruzzo hills, with everyone cautious before the 12km climb to the summit of the Passo Lanciano and the 22 per cent wall climb up to the finish in Guardiagrele.

A selection quickly happened in the peloton, with riders dropping out of the back at a steady rate. Cadel Evans (BMC) was an early victim and Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was also in difficulty much sooner than expected. The efforts of Saturday's 240km stage were clearly playing a factor. Then came Contador’s first testing attack. It was a taste of what was to come.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo 4:54:42 2 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:06 3 Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp 0:00:45 4 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol 0:01:01 5 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:26 6 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:01:39 7 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:42 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 10 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 11 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:48 12 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:51 13 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:54 14 Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:01 15 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:06 16 Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida 17 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:02:17 18 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura 0:02:19 19 Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:23 20 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale 0:02:38 21 Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura 0:03:00 22 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:06 23 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:26 24 Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar 0:03:52 25 Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp 27 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano 28 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 29 Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:04:16 30 Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team 0:04:37 31 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:04:41 32 Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale 0:04:45 33 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge 34 Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team 35 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:06 36 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge 0:05:55 37 Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:06:02 38 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:06:03 39 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:35 40 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:06:37 41 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 0:07:22 42 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:07:48 43 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:10:11 44 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp 45 Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol 46 Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 47 Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura 48 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale 49 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 50 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 51 Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling 52 Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar 53 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 54 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 55 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 56 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:21 57 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:28 58 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge 0:10:38 59 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky 60 Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:10:50 61 Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:11:09 62 Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar 0:11:26 63 Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling 64 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:46 65 Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:52 66 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:16:41 67 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 68 David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp 0:16:49 69 Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp 0:16:51 70 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp 71 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 72 Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp 73 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 74 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 75 Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 76 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:17:04 77 Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 78 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 79 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 80 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team 81 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 82 Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 83 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:17:22 84 Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha 85 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:17:35 86 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo 87 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 88 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:17:46 89 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:17:56 90 Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka 0:21:25 91 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 92 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura 0:21:27 93 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 94 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol 95 Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale 96 Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 97 Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:22:12 98 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr 99 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale 0:25:35 100 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 101 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale 102 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 103 Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling 104 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 105 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge 106 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 107 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 108 Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge 109 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp 110 Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team 111 Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 112 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol 113 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 114 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida 115 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 116 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale 117 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky 118 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 119 Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team 120 Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 121 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 122 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura 0:25:48 123 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:25:55 124 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 125 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 126 Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 127 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol 128 Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:26:02 129 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:26:04 130 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha 131 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:26:06 132 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:26:10 133 Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 0:26:12 134 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 135 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 136 Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar 137 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 138 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 139 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr 140 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale 141 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 142 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol 143 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol 144 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka 145 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:27 146 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge 0:26:32 147 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 148 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 149 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale 0:26:36 150 Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida 0:26:40 151 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:49 152 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:27:10 153 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:27:14 154 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida 0:27:19 155 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge 0:27:26 156 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura 0:28:43 157 Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura 0:28:46 158 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 159 Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF 160 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 161 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 162 Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 163 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 164 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 165 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:28:53 166 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team 0:28:56 167 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge 168 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team 0:29:00 DNS Richie Porte (Aus) Team Sky DNS Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar