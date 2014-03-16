Trending

date 2014-03-16

Contador victorious on Muro di Guardiagrele

Spaniard takes large lead in Tirreno-Adriatico

Image 1 of 90

Michał Kwiatkowski lost his race lead after the day's stage

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 90

Cadel Evans (BMC)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 90

Michał Kwiatkowski climbs the Muro di Guardiagrele

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 90

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates his dominant performance on stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 90

Cars and riders alike struggled up the Muro di Guardiagrele

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 90

Contador about to give Simon Geschke the flick

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 90

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) in Christmas colours

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 90

Michał Kwiatkowski lost over six minutes to Contador

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 90

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) crossed the line in 20th place

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 90

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 90

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 90

Christopher Horner (Lampre - Merida) lost ground on the final climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 90

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) cracked and lost his lead

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 90

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) couldn't match the attacks from Contador and Quintana

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 90

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) makes his key move

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 90

Simon Geschke (Giant - Shimano) finished second

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 90

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 90

Michele Scarponi (Astana) struggles up the final climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 90

Christophe Peraud (AG2R - La Mondiale) leads Quintana and Contador

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 90

Christophe Peraud (AG2R - La Mondiale) followed a move from Contador and Quintana

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 90

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 90

Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R - La Mondiale) capped a solid performance from his team

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 90

Tiago Machado (Team NetApp - Endura)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 90

Andrey Amador (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 90

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) looks back but the win is secure

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 90

Nairo Quintana leads Alberto Contador

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 90

Daniel Moreno (Katusha) sits in the top ten

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 90

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the move

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 90

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) leads Simon Geschke (Giant-Shimano) on the Muro di Guardiagrele

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 90

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) leaves Nairo Quintana (Movistar) behind

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 90

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the steep slopes of the Muro di Guardiagrele

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 90

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 90

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the podium

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 90

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 90

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 90

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 90

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 90

Fans cheer on Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 90

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) launched a bold attack with 30km to go

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 90

Quintana's teammate helps to shred the peloton

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 90

Quintana and Contador's attack dislodged Kwiatkowski

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 90

Nairo Quintana and Alberto Contador put the race leader in trouble

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 90

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) took the lead of Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 90

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates his dominant performance on stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 90

Mikel Nieve (Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 46 of 90

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) kicks for the line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 47 of 90

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) couldn't match Alberto Contador

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 48 of 90

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) descends

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 49 of 90

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) leads Adam Hanse (Lotto)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 50 of 90

Ben King (Garmin-Sharp) hangs on for third

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 51 of 90

Jean-Christophe Peraud (AG2R La Mondiale) attacks the final climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 52 of 90

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) can't believe he's found his old form

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 90

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) on the attack

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 54 of 90

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) leads the chase

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 55 of 90

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 56 of 90

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) wins stage 5

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 57 of 90

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) approaches the line

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 58 of 90

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) moved into second overall

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 59 of 90

Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff - Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 60 of 90

Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 61 of 90

Michael Morkov (Tinkoff - Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 62 of 90

Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff - Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 63 of 90

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R - La Mondiale) at the start of stage 5

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 64 of 90

Roman Kreuziger (Tinkoff - Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 65 of 90

Michele Scarponi (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 66 of 90

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 67 of 90

Stijn Devolder (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 68 of 90

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 69 of 90

Luca Paolini (Katusha)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 70 of 90

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) solos up the final climb

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 71 of 90

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) distances Nairo Quintana

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 72 of 90

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 73 of 90

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 74 of 90

Eros Capecchi (Movistar)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 75 of 90

Moreno Moser (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 76 of 90

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 77 of 90

Christopher Horner (Lampre - Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 78 of 90

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 79 of 90

Moreno Moser (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 80 of 90

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre - Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 81 of 90

Diego Ulissi (Lampre - Merida)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 82 of 90

Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 83 of 90

Mark Renshaw (Omega Pharma - QuickStep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 84 of 90

Simon Geschke (Giant-Shimano)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 85 of 90

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) checks behind

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 86 of 90

Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R) in the chasing group

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 87 of 90

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) checks the damage he's causing on the Muro di Guardiagrele

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 88 of 90

Nairo Quintana (Movistar)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 89 of 90

Ben Hermans (BMC)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 90 of 90

Race leader Michal Kwiatkowski suffered on the mountainous fifth stage

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) rolled back the years, putting in hugely dominant ride to win stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico atop the Muro di Guardiagrele. The Spaniard attacked on the penultimate climb of the stage, blowing the race wide open and securing a healthy overall lead by the finish.

Overnight leader Michal Kwiatkowski saw his 16 second lead over Contador wiped out and was dropped out of the top ten by the time he crawled over the line. Nairo Quintana now sits in second place overall, 2:08 down on Contador, with Roman Kreuziger third at 2:15.

"Without a doubt this win will remain one the best of my career and one that I'll always remember. It flashed by in a second but it'll be a special memory," Contador said at the finish.

"I knew it was risky to try and attack so far out, but I really wanted this victory and I like to do things like that."

Simon Geschke and Ben King, who were in the day’s main break, bravely hung on for second and third on the stage but it was Contador who picked up his second stage win in a row after an unstoppable performance. He struggled for form throughout 2013 but if stage 4 to Cittareale was his resurrection then today was a confirmation.

He began his road to victory with a probing attack on the lower slopes of the Passo Lanciano. His team had set the pace on the run into the climb, and with Kwiatkowski struggling, Nairo Quitana and Contador jumped clear. The pair sat up soon after but the main field was already down to 25 riders by the time Wout Poels had led Kwiatkowski back into contention.

The remnants of the day’s earlier break, which had consisted of Benjamin King (Garmin Sharp), Adam Hansen (Lotto Belisol), David De La Cruz (NetApp-Endura), Matthias Brandle (IAM Cycling), Andriy Grivko (Astana), Yaroslav Popovych (Trek Factory Racing), Luca Paolini (Katusha) and Simon Geschke (Giant Shimano) were scattered over the climb but only King, Geschke, De La Cruz and Hansen were still ahead of the field by the time Contador launched his main attack with 30 kilometres to go.

It was classic Contador: first he dragged himself to the back of the group, sizing up his tiring competition, and when Mikel Nieve ratcheted up the pace Contador used it as a spring board to tear the race apart.

Even Quintana, one of the riders who had made Contador look so ordinary during last year’s Tour de France, failed to latch on as the Tinkoff leader set about completing one of his most dominant career performances. They had been few and far between since his return from a drugs ban, but this was Contador at something like his best as he cut through tree lines and quickly established a lead over his former GC rivals.

Contador picked up Hansen by the top of the climb, but King, De La Cruz and Geschke were a minute ahead. Behind Contador, Quitana linked up with a group containing Jean-Christophe Peraud, Giampaolo Caruso and Domenico Pozzovivo. They trailed Contador by close to a minute at the summit but further down the climb Kwiatkowski was in a desperate situation. Rigoberto Uran had made it back to the young Pole’s side but he and Poels could only watch as their leader’s hopes fell apart under the pressure of a rampaging Contador.

In the valley before the final climb Contador and Hansen – who had been briefly dropped on the descent – made contact with the leading trio but there was another glimpse of the Contador of old as he sped to the front of the group. The rest could merely fall in line as the gap to Quintana’s group drifted out to almost two minutes.

De La Cruz was the first to fall back from the leading group, but King added spice to the mix with a brave solo move just before the 30 percent pitches. But Contador wasn't to be stopped. He kicked once more to bring the American back and even though Geschke briefly rallied, the Giant-Shimano rider could only watch on when Contador attacked for a final devastating time. Contador is one of the best climbers in the world but was stunned by how difficult the final climb to the finish was.

"It's an incredible climb, I've never seen anything like that," he said.

"Winning the stage wasn't the most important thing today but I gave it a go. I rode the final 500 metres steady to make sure I finished okay and so that I could enjoy winning."

Contador waits in the wings

The riders gathered on the outskirts of Amatrice, with many testing their granny gears on the climb to the sign-on to make sure they worked for the finish on the Muro di Guardiagrele. A total of 169 riders started the 192km stage. Thibaut Pinot (Fdj.fr) and Robert Gesink (Belkin) climbed off during Saturday's stage and Richie Porte (Team Sky) was the only non-starter.

The race went on without him and yet again the break formed quickly after the flag was dropped. Several groups of riders joined forces and the peloton soon let them go. They carved out a 10-minute lead after 50km of racing, with Omega Pharma-QuickStep forced to lead the chase.

The gaps remained the same on the rolling roads through the Abruzzo hills, with everyone cautious before the 12km climb to the summit of the Passo Lanciano and the 22 per cent wall climb up to the finish in Guardiagrele.

A selection quickly happened in the peloton, with riders dropping out of the back at a steady rate. Cadel Evans (BMC) was an early victim and Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was also in difficulty much sooner than expected. The efforts of Saturday's 240km stage were clearly playing a factor. Then came Contador’s first testing attack. It was a taste of what was to come.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo4:54:42
2Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:06
3Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:00:45
4Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:01:01
5Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:26
6Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:01:39
7Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:42
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
9Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
10Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
11Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:48
12Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:01:51
13Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:01:54
14Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:02:01
15Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:06
16Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
17Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:02:17
18Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura0:02:19
19Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing0:02:23
20Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:02:38
21Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura0:03:00
22Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:06
23Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:26
24Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:03:52
25Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team
26Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp
27Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
28Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
29Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:04:16
30Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:04:37
31Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:04:41
32Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:04:45
33Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge
34Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team
35Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:06
36Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:05:55
37Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:06:02
38Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:06:03
39Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:06:35
40Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:06:37
41David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura0:07:22
42Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:07:48
43Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:10:11
44Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp
45Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol
46Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
47Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura
48Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale
49Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
50Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
51Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
52Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
53Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
54Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
55Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
56Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:10:21
57Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:10:28
58Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge0:10:38
59Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky
60Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:10:50
61Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:11:09
62Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:11:26
63Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
64Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:11:46
65Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:52
66Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:16:41
67Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
68David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp0:16:49
69Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp0:16:51
70Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp
71Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
72Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp
73Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
74Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
75Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
76Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:17:04
77Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
78Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
79Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
80Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team
81Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
82Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
83Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:17:22
84Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
85Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:35
86Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo
87Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
88Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:17:46
89Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:17:56
90Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:21:25
91Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
92Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura0:21:27
93Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
94Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
95Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale
96Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
97Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:22:12
98David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
99Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale0:25:35
100Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
101Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale
102Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
103Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling
104Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
105Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge
106Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
107Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
108Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge
109Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp
110Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team
111Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
112André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol
113Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
114Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida
115Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
116Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale
117Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
118Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
119Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team
120Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
121William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
122Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura0:25:48
123Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:25:55
124Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
125Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
126Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
127Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol
128Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:26:02
129Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:26:04
130Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
131Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:26:06
132Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:26:10
133Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:26:12
134Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
135Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
136Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
137Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
138Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
139Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr
140Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
141Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
142Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
143Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
144Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka
145Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:27
146Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge0:26:32
147Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
148Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
149Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:26:36
150Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida0:26:40
151Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:49
152Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:27:10
153Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:27:14
154Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:27:19
155Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge0:27:26
156Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura0:28:43
157Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura0:28:46
158Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
159Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF
160Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
161Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
162Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
163Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
164Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
165Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:28:53
166Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team0:28:56
167Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge
168Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:29:00
DNSRichie Porte (Aus) Team Sky
DNSDavide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Tinkoff-Saxo21:01:30
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar Team0:02:08
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:02:15
4Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:02:39
5Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:40
6Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Team Sky0:02:50
7Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:51
8Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:56
9Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:02:58
10Robert Kiserlovski (Cro) Trek Factory Racing0:03:06
11Christopher Horner (USA) Lampre-Merida
12Michele Scarponi (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:07
13Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:09
14Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:03:39
15Alexandre Geniez (Fra) FDJ.fr0:04:01
16Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp - Endura0:04:16
17Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:08
18Andrew Talansky (USA) Garmin Sharp0:05:25
19Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:05:57
20Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Orica Greenedge0:06:09
21Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:13
22Ivan Basso (Ita) Cannondale0:06:23
23Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:06:26
24Dominik Nerz (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:06:31
25Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:06:47
26Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:06:48
27Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:07:11
28Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano0:07:24
29Stefano Pirazzi (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:07:43
30Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:22
31Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale0:11:23
32Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:11:36
33Rigoberto Uran Uran (Col) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:11:41
34Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:14:18
35Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:24
36Benat Intxausti Elorriaga (Spa) Movistar Team0:14:31
37Wouter Poels (Ned) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:18:12
38Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:19:27
39Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team Sky0:19:57
40Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:19:58
41Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:20:16
42Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura0:20:19
43Nicolas Roche (Irl) Tinkoff-Saxo0:20:32
44Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol0:20:36
45Jonathan Castroviejo Nicolas (Spa) Movistar Team0:20:53
46Romain Sicard (Fra) Team Europcar0:21:30
47Moreno Moser (Ita) Cannondale0:22:22
48Tiago Machado (Por) Team NetApp - Endura0:22:45
49Bart De Clercq (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:23:05
50Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:24:23
51Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:24:57
52Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha0:25:37
53Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:26:03
54Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:26:39
55Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin Sharp0:26:48
56Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky0:26:49
57Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:26:56
58Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:27:19
59Jack Bauer (NZl) Garmin Sharp0:27:35
60David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Team NetApp - Endura0:27:58
61Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica Greenedge0:28:55
62Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:29:21
63Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:29:34
64Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:29:37
65Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:29:45
66Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:29:53
67Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:29:59
68Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:30:06
69Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
70Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:30:09
71Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:31:11
72Andrey Amador Bakkazakova (CRc) Movistar Team0:31:19
73Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
74Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:31:28
75Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale0:33:17
76Eros Capecchi (Ita) Movistar Team0:33:56
77Tony Martin (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:35:19
78Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:35:48
79Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:35:53
80Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:36:10
81Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:36:15
82Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica Greenedge0:36:20
83Maxim Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:36:53
84Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:37:00
85Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:38:21
86David Millar (GBr) Garmin Sharp0:39:30
87Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:40:07
88Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:41:31
89Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:44:17
90Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale0:44:21
91Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:44:27
92Thomas Lövkvist (Swe) IAM Cycling0:44:45
93Adriano Malori (Ita) Movistar Team0:44:48
94Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar0:45:13
95Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:45:17
96Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:45:49
97Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka0:45:55
98Oscar Gatto (Ita) Cannondale0:45:57
99Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:46:06
100Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:46:40
101Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:48:12
102Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:48:29
103Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:48:35
104Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale
105Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:48:44
106Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:49:12
107Alan Marangoni (Ita) Cannondale0:49:16
108Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:51:18
109Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:52:16
110Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:53:07
111Jaco Venter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:53:35
112Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:53:44
113David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
114Daniel Teklehaimanot (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka0:54:23
115André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:55:59
116Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:56:10
117Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:56:53
118Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:57:01
119Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:57:08
120Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:57:09
121Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol0:57:12
122Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp - Endura0:57:17
123Nick Nuyens (Bel) Garmin Sharp0:57:24
124Svein Tuft (Can) Orica Greenedge0:57:32
125Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling0:57:34
126William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:57:40
127Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:57:43
128Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha0:57:46
129Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:58:09
130Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) MTN - Qhubeka0:58:20
131Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar0:58:37
132Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:58:39
133Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:58:52
134Robert Wagner (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:58:53
135Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:59:10
136Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:59:14
137Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani-CSF0:59:35
138Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:59:36
139Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:59:50
140Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp - Endura1:00:02
141Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:00:04
142Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:00:09
143Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ.fr1:00:30
144Damien Gaudin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:00:36
145Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica Greenedge1:01:21
146Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:01:38
147Mark Cavendish (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:01:45
148Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida1:01:59
149Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:02:01
150Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky1:02:10
151Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp - Endura1:02:21
152Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:02:31
153Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp - Endura1:03:43
154Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol1:04:18
155Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team1:04:19
156Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:05:14
157Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:05:56
158Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka1:06:08
159Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano1:06:17
160Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani-CSF1:06:37
161Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Lampre-Merida1:06:43
162Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica Greenedge1:07:20
163Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team1:08:18
164Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling1:08:32
165Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka1:09:09
166Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1:10:06
167Thomas Leezer (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1:13:28
168Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team1:21:42

