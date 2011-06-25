Aregger tops breakaway for U23 title
Diller, Shelling on podium
U/23 Road Race: Kirchdorf -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Aregger (Price-Your-Bike)
|4:01:48
|2
|Silvan Dillier (Team Vorarlberg / Vc Schneisingen)
|3
|Patrick Schelling (Price-Your-Bike)
|4
|Remo Schuler (Ekz Racing Team)
|5
|Sebastien Reichenbach (Atlas Personal)
|6
|Cyrille Thièry (Vc Orbe)
|7
|Arnaud Grand (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team)
|0:00:21
|8
|Simon Pellaud (Bmc-Hottinger Cycling Team)
|0:00:36
|9
|Samuel Horstmann (Price-Your-Bike)
|0:00:44
|10
|Oliver Hofstetter (Vc Mendrisio-Pl Valli)
|0:01:44
|11
|Joel Eglin (Price-Your-Bike)
|12
|Olivier Beer (Bmc-Hottinger Cycling Team)
|0:02:04
|13
|Loic Aubert (Price-Your-Bike)
|0:03:10
|14
|Alexandre Mercier (Team Vulco / Vc Vaulx En Velin)
|0:03:36
|15
|Tobias Lussi (Team Hörmann)
|16
|Adrien Chenaux (Bmc-Hottinger Cycling Team)
|17
|Felix Baur (Rmv Elgg)
|18
|Jonas Reymond (Team-Genève)
|19
|Dominik Stucki (Vc Mendrisio-Pl Valli)
|0:03:54
|20
|Lukas Jaun (Gs Rufalex Rollladen)
|21
|Gabriel Chavanne (Rsc Aaretal-Münsingen / Thömus)
|22
|Loïc Hugentobler (Team-Genève)
|23
|Raphael Addy (Atlas Personal)
|24
|Moreno Frigg (Vc Meiringen-Brienz, Proter Netcycle.Ch)
|25
|Lorenzo Rossi (Vc Mendrisio-Pl Valli)
|26
|Andreas Wenk (Bmc-Hottinger Cycling Team)
|27
|Christian Schneeberger (Atlas Personal)
|28
|Michael Kyburz (Bh-Cycling-Team)
|29
|Nicolas Winter (Bmc-Hottinger Cycling Team)
|30
|Jonas Erzer (Vcc Morteau-Montbenoit)
|31
|Till Dreier (Team Hörmann)
|0:03:57
|32
|Gaël Suter (Montreux-Rennaz Cyclisme)
|0:04:43
|33
|Christian Andres (Bmc-Hottinger Cycling Team)
|0:05:46
|34
|Tino Eicher (G.D. Cycling Sports)
|0:10:21
|35
|Philipp Walter (Vc Rain)
|0:10:44
|36
|Raphael Lee (Pro-Sport.Ch)
|0:15:18
|37
|Manuel Stocker (Bh-Cycling-Team)
|38
|Nicolas Andres (Bmc-Hottinger Cycling Team)
|0:17:02
|OTL
|Lukas Müller (G.D. Cycling Sports)
|OTL
|Jonas Weiss (Bh-Cycling-Team)
|OTL
|Tobias Sievert (Cyclophile Lausannois)
|OTL
|Ludovic Circelli (Vc Estavayer-Le-Lac)
|DNF
|Peter Frei (G.D. Cycling Sports)
|DNF
|Ramòn Bechter (Gs Rufalex Rollladen)
|DNF
|Joël Peter (Rmv Cham-Hagendorn)
|DNF
|Philip Jansen (Bmc-Hottinger Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Jan-André Freuler (Rbt Glarnerland)
|DNF
|Patrick Luternauer (Team Hörmann)
|DNF
|Livio Waldispühl (Team Hörmann)
|DNF
|Remo Bärlocher (Team Hobi Bau Ag - M.F. Hügler - Wetzikon)
|DNF
|Lionel Wüst (Price-Your-Bike)
|DNF
|Gregory Hugentobler (Chambéry Cyclisme Formation)
|DNF
|Davide Mancini (Velo Club Bellinzona)
|DNF
|Ivan Boutellier (Price-Your-Bike)
|DNF
|Lucca Albasini (Vc Mendrisio-Pl Valli)
|DNF
|Daniel Rinner (Rv Mauren/Team Tyrol)
|DNF
|Yann Schnyder (Team-Genève)
|DNF
|Simon Frank (Team Hörmann)
|DNF
|Peter Erdin (Atlas Personal)
|DNF
|Mathieu Jacot (Zeta Cycling Club Colombier)
|DNF
|Arnaud Gilliéron (Team-Genève)
|DNF
|Ivan Bruno (Bmc-Hottinger Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Roman Stricker (Vc Mendrisio-Pl Valli)
|DNF
|Jonas Elmiger (Vc Rain/Toshiba)
|DNF
|Micha Eglin (Gs Rufalex Rollladen)
|DNF
|Rolf Pfosi (G.D. Cycling Sports)
|DNF
|Diego Castelli (Velo Club Bellinzona)
|DNF
|Michaël Jolti (Team-Genève)
|DNF
|Benjamin Zweigart (Team-Genève)
|DNF
|Stefan Götti (Rrc-Thun)
|DNF
|Michael Iannetta (Team-Genève)
|DNF
|Gian Marco Gasser (Team Hörmann)
|DNF
|Nino Oeschger (Team Hörmann)
