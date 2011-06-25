Trending

Aregger tops breakaway for U23 title

Diller, Shelling on podium

U23 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Aregger (Price-Your-Bike)4:01:48
2Silvan Dillier (Team Vorarlberg / Vc Schneisingen)
3Patrick Schelling (Price-Your-Bike)
4Remo Schuler (Ekz Racing Team)
5Sebastien Reichenbach (Atlas Personal)
6Cyrille Thièry (Vc Orbe)
7Arnaud Grand (Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team)0:00:21
8Simon Pellaud (Bmc-Hottinger Cycling Team)0:00:36
9Samuel Horstmann (Price-Your-Bike)0:00:44
10Oliver Hofstetter (Vc Mendrisio-Pl Valli)0:01:44
11Joel Eglin (Price-Your-Bike)
12Olivier Beer (Bmc-Hottinger Cycling Team)0:02:04
13Loic Aubert (Price-Your-Bike)0:03:10
14Alexandre Mercier (Team Vulco / Vc Vaulx En Velin)0:03:36
15Tobias Lussi (Team Hörmann)
16Adrien Chenaux (Bmc-Hottinger Cycling Team)
17Felix Baur (Rmv Elgg)
18Jonas Reymond (Team-Genève)
19Dominik Stucki (Vc Mendrisio-Pl Valli)0:03:54
20Lukas Jaun (Gs Rufalex Rollladen)
21Gabriel Chavanne (Rsc Aaretal-Münsingen / Thömus)
22Loïc Hugentobler (Team-Genève)
23Raphael Addy (Atlas Personal)
24Moreno Frigg (Vc Meiringen-Brienz, Proter Netcycle.Ch)
25Lorenzo Rossi (Vc Mendrisio-Pl Valli)
26Andreas Wenk (Bmc-Hottinger Cycling Team)
27Christian Schneeberger (Atlas Personal)
28Michael Kyburz (Bh-Cycling-Team)
29Nicolas Winter (Bmc-Hottinger Cycling Team)
30Jonas Erzer (Vcc Morteau-Montbenoit)
31Till Dreier (Team Hörmann)0:03:57
32Gaël Suter (Montreux-Rennaz Cyclisme)0:04:43
33Christian Andres (Bmc-Hottinger Cycling Team)0:05:46
34Tino Eicher (G.D. Cycling Sports)0:10:21
35Philipp Walter (Vc Rain)0:10:44
36Raphael Lee (Pro-Sport.Ch)0:15:18
37Manuel Stocker (Bh-Cycling-Team)
38Nicolas Andres (Bmc-Hottinger Cycling Team)0:17:02
OTLLukas Müller (G.D. Cycling Sports)
OTLJonas Weiss (Bh-Cycling-Team)
OTLTobias Sievert (Cyclophile Lausannois)
OTLLudovic Circelli (Vc Estavayer-Le-Lac)
DNFPeter Frei (G.D. Cycling Sports)
DNFRamòn Bechter (Gs Rufalex Rollladen)
DNFJoël Peter (Rmv Cham-Hagendorn)
DNFPhilip Jansen (Bmc-Hottinger Cycling Team)
DNFJan-André Freuler (Rbt Glarnerland)
DNFPatrick Luternauer (Team Hörmann)
DNFLivio Waldispühl (Team Hörmann)
DNFRemo Bärlocher (Team Hobi Bau Ag - M.F. Hügler - Wetzikon)
DNFLionel Wüst (Price-Your-Bike)
DNFGregory Hugentobler (Chambéry Cyclisme Formation)
DNFDavide Mancini (Velo Club Bellinzona)
DNFIvan Boutellier (Price-Your-Bike)
DNFLucca Albasini (Vc Mendrisio-Pl Valli)
DNFDaniel Rinner (Rv Mauren/Team Tyrol)
DNFYann Schnyder (Team-Genève)
DNFSimon Frank (Team Hörmann)
DNFPeter Erdin (Atlas Personal)
DNFMathieu Jacot (Zeta Cycling Club Colombier)
DNFArnaud Gilliéron (Team-Genève)
DNFIvan Bruno (Bmc-Hottinger Cycling Team)
DNFRoman Stricker (Vc Mendrisio-Pl Valli)
DNFJonas Elmiger (Vc Rain/Toshiba)
DNFMicha Eglin (Gs Rufalex Rollladen)
DNFRolf Pfosi (G.D. Cycling Sports)
DNFDiego Castelli (Velo Club Bellinzona)
DNFMichaël Jolti (Team-Genève)
DNFBenjamin Zweigart (Team-Genève)
DNFStefan Götti (Rrc-Thun)
DNFMichael Iannetta (Team-Genève)
DNFGian Marco Gasser (Team Hörmann)
DNFNino Oeschger (Team Hörmann)

