Martin Kohler of BMC Racing Team won the Swiss national time trial championship Sunday in Roggliswil. He covered the 41km course in a time of 59:20. Second place went to Marcel Wyss (Geox-TMC), with Kohler's BMC teammate Matthias Frank in third place at 41 seconds.

Defending champion Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) was fourth, 47 seconds down. World time trial champion Fabian Cancellara did not participate.

"It's kind of a surprise for me, but it's great," Kohler said in a team press release. "It was a great podium today since we're all really good friends. We're the same age and have been riding together since we were juniors and then in the Under 23 ranks and the national team."

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martin Kohler (BMC Racing Team / RSV Pizol) 0:59:20 2 Marcel Wyss (Geox - TMC / RSC Aaretal Münsingen) 0:00:34 3 Mathias Frank (BMC Racing Team / VC Pfaffnau) 0:00:41 4 Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1 / VC Lugano) 0:00:47 5 Bernhard Oberholzer (Price-your-bike) 0:02:21 6 Pirmin Lang (ATLAS Personal / VC Pfaffnau) 0:02:21 7 Alexander Aeschbach (VC Hirslanden // Team: BMC / Tec-Laser / H.Erne) 0:02:28 8 Roman Müller (EKZ Racing Team) 0:02:30 9 Reto Hollenstein (Team Vorarlberg / VC Fischingen) 0:02:38 10 Andreas Anderegg (Charvieu Chavanieux Isere Cyclisme) 0:02:48 11 Patric Kottmann (GS Rufalex Rollladen) 0:03:06 12 Daniel Henggeler (VC Aegeri / Price, your Bike) 0:03:11 13 Nicolas Fischer (VC Annemasse) 0:03:39 14 René Lang (VMC Liestal/Wirz) 0:03:45 15 Dominique Stark (RV Uster / Elektro Zürichsee AG) 0:03:59 16 Lionel Varé (GS RUFALEX Rollladen) 0:04:03 17 Kevin Jost (EKZ Racing Team) 0:04:36 18 Michael Hofstetter (Team Hörmann / RMV Cham- Hagendorn) 0:04:42 19 Marco Lippuner (Team Hörmann / RV Schaan) 0:05:05 20 Christian Rutschmann (vmc aarwangen-FSA- cleanlife.ch) 0:05:09 21 Joël Frey (Team Hörmann / VC Pfaffnau) 0:05:21 22 Florian Egger (RMV Hochdorf) 0:07:44 23 Fabian Herold (BMC-Hottinger Cycling Team) 0:08:11 24 Gregory Onron (Pédale des Eaux-vives) 0:08:20 25 Jerémie Lang (Pédale des Eaux-vives) 0:09:45 DNF Ronnie Schildknecht (ewz power team) DNS Reto Gut (VC Pfaffnau -Pneuhaus Frank) DNS Moreno Angst (EKZ Racing Team) DNS Kilian Moser (EKZ Racing Team) DNS Mirco Saggiorato (EKZ Racing Team) DNS Michael Schär (VC Rothenburg / BMC Racing Team)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascale Schnider (Team bike-import.ch / VC Pfaffnau) 0:32:36 2 Patricia Schwager (Team Nederland Bloeit) 0:00:57 3 Caroline Steffen (TBB) 0:01:08 4 Doris Schweizer (EKZ Racing Team / VC Pfaffnau) 0:02:15 5 Nicole Hanselmann (Team bike-import.ch) 0:02:37 6 Diana Rast Rentsch (RRC Nordwest / Velo + Sport Rast) 0:03:42 7 Emilie Aubry (RRC Nordwest / Team Nederland Bloeit) 0:03:50 8 Angelika Meier (Team Hobi Bau AG - M.F. Hügler - Wetzikon) 0:04:11 9 Salome Burki (Campione Celeste) 0:04:23 10 Marcelle Moser (RSC Aaretal-M•nsingen) 0:04:29 11 Jessica Uebelhart (Diadora Pasta Zara Manhattan) 0:04:39 12 Aurore Brahier (BikeInLove Cycling Management) 0:05:00 13 Sandra Weiss (Bigla cycling team / RV Sulz) 0:05:19 14 Stephanie Ledermann (VC Pfaffnau-Roggliswil) 0:05:24 15 Astrid Gruskovnjak (pro cycling aarau) 0:05:42 16 Mirjam Schwager (Team bike-import.ch) 0:05:53 17 Renate Bitter (VC Eiken) 0:06:49 18 Corinne Overney (O2 MTB) 0:06:55 19 Sonja Reusser (Team bike-import.ch) 0:07:33 20 Irene Geiser (VC Pfaffnau Pneuhaus Frank) 0:07:48 DNS Jutta Stienen (CRC Rickenbach) DNS Lise-Marie Henzelin (Cycles Vélo Passion) DNS Jessica Schneeberger (Team bike-import.ch) DNS Andrea Wolfer (uGD/Meier & Partner immobilien)

Under 23 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Silvan Dillier (Team Vorarlberg / VC Schneisingen) 0:29:53 2 Lorenzo Rossi (VC Mendrisio-PL Valli) 0:00:17 3 Gregory Hugentobler (Chambéry cyclisme formation) 0:00:36 4 Gabriel Chavanne (RSC Aaretal-Mü•nsingen / Thömus Veloshop) 0:00:45 5 Olivier Beer (BMC-Hottinger Cycling Team) 0:00:52 6 Livio Waldispühl (Team Hörmann / RMV Hochdorf) 0:01:02 7 Till Dreier (Team Hörmann / VC Pfaffnau) 0:01:04 8 Marcel Aregger (Price-your-bike) 0:01:27 9 Joel Eglin (RRC Nordwest / Price - Your Bike) 0:01:32 10 Remo Bärlocher (Team Hobi Bau AG - M.F. H•gler - Wetzikon) 0:01:54 11 Lionel Wüst (Price) 0:01:57 12 Patrick Luternauer (Team Hörmann / VC Pfaffnau) 0:01:58 13 Nicolas Winter (BMC Hottinger Cycling Team) 0:02:00 14 Dominik Fuchs (EKZ Racing Team) 0:02:00 15 Gaël Suter (Montreux-Rennaz Cyclisme) 0:02:04 16 Nino Oeschger (Team Hörmann / VC Pfaffnau) 0:02:08 17 Enea Cambianica (U.C Valle Seriana A.S.D) 0:02:12 18 Lucca Albasini (VC Mendrisio-PL Valli) 0:02:16 19 Lukas Müller (VC Steinmaur / g.d. cycling sports) 0:02:24 20 Christian Andres (BMC-Hottinger Cycling Team) 0:02:33 21 Simon Frank (Team Hörmann) 0:02:35 22 Jan-André Freuler (RBT Glarnerland) 0:02:42 23 Micha Eglin (GS RUFALEX Rollladen) 0:02:42 24 Loic Hugentobler (Team Genève) 0:02:51 25 Gian Gasser (Team Hörmann / VC Eschenbach) 0:03:07 26 Philip Jansen (BMC-Hottinger Cycling Team) 0:03:39 27 Michael Sutter (VC Hittnau) 0:04:27 28 Michael Winterberg (Weishaupt-Cycles / VC Pfaffnau) 0:05:33 DNS Marco Guidi (Velo Club Bellinzona) DNS Joël Struchen (VC Pfaffnau - Pneuhaus Frank) DNS Jan Heldstab (RMV Cham-Hagendorn) DNS Simon Pellaud (BMC-Hottinger Cycling Team) DNS Mirko Monighetti (Velo Club Bellinzona) DNS Dominik Stucki (VC Mendrisio-PL Valli) DNS Lukas Jaun (GS Rufalex Rollladen)

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Küüng (VC Fischinge/ProTer-Netcycle.ch) 0:30:29 2 Thery Schir (VC orbe BMC hottinger cycling team) 0:00:13 3 Reto Stäuble (BMC-Hottinger Cycling Team) 0:00:33 4 Tizian Rausch (RRC Nordwest Reigoldswil / RRZ goldwurst.ch Nordwe) 0:01:00 5 Lukas Spengler (RRC Diessenhofen) 0:01:00 6 Maxime Froidevaux (VC Estavayer) 0:01:31 7 Roland Thalmann (VC Pfaffnau Pneuhaus-Frank) 0:01:35 8 Tom Bohli (VC Eschenbach / Tower-Sports) 0:02:00 9 Gianluca Ocanha (Velo Club Bellinzona) 0:02:33 10 Christoph Inauen (Team Hobi Bau AG - M.F. Hügler - Wetzikon) 0:02:49 11 David Tschan (VC Born-Boningen/LeitTec) 0:02:52 12 Niels Knipp (BMC-Hottinger Cycling Team) 0:02:55 13 Dimitri Woerner (RRC Nordwest Reigoldswil/RRZ goldwurst.ch Nordwest) 0:03:06 14 Jan Beyeler (BMC-Hottinger Cycling Team) 0:03:06 15 Aurel Schär (VC Kerzers) 0:03:19 16 Michael Hadorn (RRZ goldwurst.ch Nordwest) 0:03:24 17 Samuele Cariboni (Velo Club Bellinzona) 0:03:31 18 Nathan Walder (RRC goldwurst.ch Nordwest) 0:03:32 19 Matthias Gut (VC Rain/Toshiba) 0:03:52 20 Emanuele Ceschi (Velo Club Bellinzona) 0:04:39 21 Samuele Deluigi (Velo Club Bellinzona) 0:04:43 22 Jonas Dellavia (Velo Club Bellinzona) 0:05:16 23 Gianni Moretti (Vc Basilisk) 0:05:32 24 Freddy Lötscher (VC-Pfaffnau Pneuhaus Frank) 0:07:21 25 Remo Meier (RMV Hochdorf) 0:09:40 DNS Dany Amstutz (RMV Hochdorf) DNS Anthoni Succo Aldo (vc.steinmaur) DNS David Trachsel (VC Basilisk) DNS Colin Chris Stü•ssi (RBT Glarnerland Oel-Hauser)