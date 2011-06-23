Trending

Martin Kohler of BMC Racing Team won the Swiss national time trial championship Sunday in Roggliswil. He covered the 41km course in a time of 59:20. Second place went to Marcel Wyss (Geox-TMC), with Kohler's BMC teammate Matthias Frank in third place at 41 seconds.

Defending champion Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) was fourth, 47 seconds down. World time trial champion Fabian Cancellara did not participate.

"It's kind of a surprise for me, but it's great," Kohler said in a team press release. "It was a great podium today since we're all really good friends. We're the same age and have been riding together since we were juniors and then in the Under 23 ranks and the national team."

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martin Kohler (BMC Racing Team / RSV Pizol)0:59:20
2Marcel Wyss (Geox - TMC / RSC Aaretal Münsingen)0:00:34
3Mathias Frank (BMC Racing Team / VC Pfaffnau)0:00:41
4Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1 / VC Lugano)0:00:47
5Bernhard Oberholzer (Price-your-bike)0:02:21
6Pirmin Lang (ATLAS Personal / VC Pfaffnau)0:02:21
7Alexander Aeschbach (VC Hirslanden // Team: BMC / Tec-Laser / H.Erne)0:02:28
8Roman Müller (EKZ Racing Team)0:02:30
9Reto Hollenstein (Team Vorarlberg / VC Fischingen)0:02:38
10Andreas Anderegg (Charvieu Chavanieux Isere Cyclisme)0:02:48
11Patric Kottmann (GS Rufalex Rollladen)0:03:06
12Daniel Henggeler (VC Aegeri / Price, your Bike)0:03:11
13Nicolas Fischer (VC Annemasse)0:03:39
14René Lang (VMC Liestal/Wirz)0:03:45
15Dominique Stark (RV Uster / Elektro Zürichsee AG)0:03:59
16Lionel Varé (GS RUFALEX Rollladen)0:04:03
17Kevin Jost (EKZ Racing Team)0:04:36
18Michael Hofstetter (Team Hörmann / RMV Cham- Hagendorn)0:04:42
19Marco Lippuner (Team Hörmann / RV Schaan)0:05:05
20Christian Rutschmann (vmc aarwangen-FSA- cleanlife.ch)0:05:09
21Joël Frey (Team Hörmann / VC Pfaffnau)0:05:21
22Florian Egger (RMV Hochdorf)0:07:44
23Fabian Herold (BMC-Hottinger Cycling Team)0:08:11
24Gregory Onron (Pédale des Eaux-vives)0:08:20
25Jerémie Lang (Pédale des Eaux-vives)0:09:45
DNFRonnie Schildknecht (ewz power team)
DNSReto Gut (VC Pfaffnau -Pneuhaus Frank)
DNSMoreno Angst (EKZ Racing Team)
DNSKilian Moser (EKZ Racing Team)
DNSMirco Saggiorato (EKZ Racing Team)
DNSMichael Schär (VC Rothenburg / BMC Racing Team)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascale Schnider (Team bike-import.ch / VC Pfaffnau)0:32:36
2Patricia Schwager (Team Nederland Bloeit)0:00:57
3Caroline Steffen (TBB)0:01:08
4Doris Schweizer (EKZ Racing Team / VC Pfaffnau)0:02:15
5Nicole Hanselmann (Team bike-import.ch)0:02:37
6Diana Rast Rentsch (RRC Nordwest / Velo + Sport Rast)0:03:42
7Emilie Aubry (RRC Nordwest / Team Nederland Bloeit)0:03:50
8Angelika Meier (Team Hobi Bau AG - M.F. Hügler - Wetzikon)0:04:11
9Salome Burki (Campione Celeste)0:04:23
10Marcelle Moser (RSC Aaretal-M•nsingen)0:04:29
11Jessica Uebelhart (Diadora Pasta Zara Manhattan)0:04:39
12Aurore Brahier (BikeInLove Cycling Management)0:05:00
13Sandra Weiss (Bigla cycling team / RV Sulz)0:05:19
14Stephanie Ledermann (VC Pfaffnau-Roggliswil)0:05:24
15Astrid Gruskovnjak (pro cycling aarau)0:05:42
16Mirjam Schwager (Team bike-import.ch)0:05:53
17Renate Bitter (VC Eiken)0:06:49
18Corinne Overney (O2 MTB)0:06:55
19Sonja Reusser (Team bike-import.ch)0:07:33
20Irene Geiser (VC Pfaffnau Pneuhaus Frank)0:07:48
DNSJutta Stienen (CRC Rickenbach)
DNSLise-Marie Henzelin (Cycles Vélo Passion)
DNSJessica Schneeberger (Team bike-import.ch)
DNSAndrea Wolfer (uGD/Meier & Partner immobilien)

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silvan Dillier (Team Vorarlberg / VC Schneisingen)0:29:53
2Lorenzo Rossi (VC Mendrisio-PL Valli)0:00:17
3Gregory Hugentobler (Chambéry cyclisme formation)0:00:36
4Gabriel Chavanne (RSC Aaretal-Mü•nsingen / Thömus Veloshop)0:00:45
5Olivier Beer (BMC-Hottinger Cycling Team)0:00:52
6Livio Waldispühl (Team Hörmann / RMV Hochdorf)0:01:02
7Till Dreier (Team Hörmann / VC Pfaffnau)0:01:04
8Marcel Aregger (Price-your-bike)0:01:27
9Joel Eglin (RRC Nordwest / Price - Your Bike)0:01:32
10Remo Bärlocher (Team Hobi Bau AG - M.F. H•gler - Wetzikon)0:01:54
11Lionel Wüst (Price)0:01:57
12Patrick Luternauer (Team Hörmann / VC Pfaffnau)0:01:58
13Nicolas Winter (BMC Hottinger Cycling Team)0:02:00
14Dominik Fuchs (EKZ Racing Team)0:02:00
15Gaël Suter (Montreux-Rennaz Cyclisme)0:02:04
16Nino Oeschger (Team Hörmann / VC Pfaffnau)0:02:08
17Enea Cambianica (U.C Valle Seriana A.S.D)0:02:12
18Lucca Albasini (VC Mendrisio-PL Valli)0:02:16
19Lukas Müller (VC Steinmaur / g.d. cycling sports)0:02:24
20Christian Andres (BMC-Hottinger Cycling Team)0:02:33
21Simon Frank (Team Hörmann)0:02:35
22Jan-André Freuler (RBT Glarnerland)0:02:42
23Micha Eglin (GS RUFALEX Rollladen)0:02:42
24Loic Hugentobler (Team Genève)0:02:51
25Gian Gasser (Team Hörmann / VC Eschenbach)0:03:07
26Philip Jansen (BMC-Hottinger Cycling Team)0:03:39
27Michael Sutter (VC Hittnau)0:04:27
28Michael Winterberg (Weishaupt-Cycles / VC Pfaffnau)0:05:33
DNSMarco Guidi (Velo Club Bellinzona)
DNSJoël Struchen (VC Pfaffnau - Pneuhaus Frank)
DNSJan Heldstab (RMV Cham-Hagendorn)
DNSSimon Pellaud (BMC-Hottinger Cycling Team)
DNSMirko Monighetti (Velo Club Bellinzona)
DNSDominik Stucki (VC Mendrisio-PL Valli)
DNSLukas Jaun (GS Rufalex Rollladen)

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Küüng (VC Fischinge/ProTer-Netcycle.ch)0:30:29
2Thery Schir (VC orbe BMC hottinger cycling team)0:00:13
3Reto Stäuble (BMC-Hottinger Cycling Team)0:00:33
4Tizian Rausch (RRC Nordwest Reigoldswil / RRZ goldwurst.ch Nordwe)0:01:00
5Lukas Spengler (RRC Diessenhofen)0:01:00
6Maxime Froidevaux (VC Estavayer)0:01:31
7Roland Thalmann (VC Pfaffnau Pneuhaus-Frank)0:01:35
8Tom Bohli (VC Eschenbach / Tower-Sports)0:02:00
9Gianluca Ocanha (Velo Club Bellinzona)0:02:33
10Christoph Inauen (Team Hobi Bau AG - M.F. Hügler - Wetzikon)0:02:49
11David Tschan (VC Born-Boningen/LeitTec)0:02:52
12Niels Knipp (BMC-Hottinger Cycling Team)0:02:55
13Dimitri Woerner (RRC Nordwest Reigoldswil/RRZ goldwurst.ch Nordwest)0:03:06
14Jan Beyeler (BMC-Hottinger Cycling Team)0:03:06
15Aurel Schär (VC Kerzers)0:03:19
16Michael Hadorn (RRZ goldwurst.ch Nordwest)0:03:24
17Samuele Cariboni (Velo Club Bellinzona)0:03:31
18Nathan Walder (RRC goldwurst.ch Nordwest)0:03:32
19Matthias Gut (VC Rain/Toshiba)0:03:52
20Emanuele Ceschi (Velo Club Bellinzona)0:04:39
21Samuele Deluigi (Velo Club Bellinzona)0:04:43
22Jonas Dellavia (Velo Club Bellinzona)0:05:16
23Gianni Moretti (Vc Basilisk)0:05:32
24Freddy Lötscher (VC-Pfaffnau Pneuhaus Frank)0:07:21
25Remo Meier (RMV Hochdorf)0:09:40
DNSDany Amstutz (RMV Hochdorf)
DNSAnthoni Succo Aldo (vc.steinmaur)
DNSDavid Trachsel (VC Basilisk)
DNSColin Chris Stü•ssi (RBT Glarnerland Oel-Hauser)

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Linda Indergand (MTB Kader Zentralschweiz/VC Silenen)0:34:54
2Larissa Brühwiler (Bigla Cycling Team)0:00:30
3Ramona Forchini (MTB Kader Zentralschweiz)0:01:39
4Deborah Inauen (RMC Appenzell)0:01:48
5Rita Imstepf (bigla cycling team / VC Elite Susten)0:02:20
6Stefanie Bochsler (bigla cycling team/VC Sursee)0:02:29
7Anina Regg (Team Hobi Bau AG - M.F. Hgler - Wetzikon)0:03:16
8Janine RV Wetzikon Hanselmann0:05:03
9Jana Schmid (VC Born-Boningen/LeitTec)0:06:32

