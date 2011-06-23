Kohler wins Swiss time trial
Schnider earns women's TT title
Time Trial: -
Martin Kohler of BMC Racing Team won the Swiss national time trial championship Sunday in Roggliswil. He covered the 41km course in a time of 59:20. Second place went to Marcel Wyss (Geox-TMC), with Kohler's BMC teammate Matthias Frank in third place at 41 seconds.
Defending champion Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1-Sanofi Aventis) was fourth, 47 seconds down. World time trial champion Fabian Cancellara did not participate.
"It's kind of a surprise for me, but it's great," Kohler said in a team press release. "It was a great podium today since we're all really good friends. We're the same age and have been riding together since we were juniors and then in the Under 23 ranks and the national team."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martin Kohler (BMC Racing Team / RSV Pizol)
|0:59:20
|2
|Marcel Wyss (Geox - TMC / RSC Aaretal Münsingen)
|0:00:34
|3
|Mathias Frank (BMC Racing Team / VC Pfaffnau)
|0:00:41
|4
|Rubens Bertogliati (Team Type 1 / VC Lugano)
|0:00:47
|5
|Bernhard Oberholzer (Price-your-bike)
|0:02:21
|6
|Pirmin Lang (ATLAS Personal / VC Pfaffnau)
|0:02:21
|7
|Alexander Aeschbach (VC Hirslanden // Team: BMC / Tec-Laser / H.Erne)
|0:02:28
|8
|Roman Müller (EKZ Racing Team)
|0:02:30
|9
|Reto Hollenstein (Team Vorarlberg / VC Fischingen)
|0:02:38
|10
|Andreas Anderegg (Charvieu Chavanieux Isere Cyclisme)
|0:02:48
|11
|Patric Kottmann (GS Rufalex Rollladen)
|0:03:06
|12
|Daniel Henggeler (VC Aegeri / Price, your Bike)
|0:03:11
|13
|Nicolas Fischer (VC Annemasse)
|0:03:39
|14
|René Lang (VMC Liestal/Wirz)
|0:03:45
|15
|Dominique Stark (RV Uster / Elektro Zürichsee AG)
|0:03:59
|16
|Lionel Varé (GS RUFALEX Rollladen)
|0:04:03
|17
|Kevin Jost (EKZ Racing Team)
|0:04:36
|18
|Michael Hofstetter (Team Hörmann / RMV Cham- Hagendorn)
|0:04:42
|19
|Marco Lippuner (Team Hörmann / RV Schaan)
|0:05:05
|20
|Christian Rutschmann (vmc aarwangen-FSA- cleanlife.ch)
|0:05:09
|21
|Joël Frey (Team Hörmann / VC Pfaffnau)
|0:05:21
|22
|Florian Egger (RMV Hochdorf)
|0:07:44
|23
|Fabian Herold (BMC-Hottinger Cycling Team)
|0:08:11
|24
|Gregory Onron (Pédale des Eaux-vives)
|0:08:20
|25
|Jerémie Lang (Pédale des Eaux-vives)
|0:09:45
|DNF
|Ronnie Schildknecht (ewz power team)
|DNS
|Reto Gut (VC Pfaffnau -Pneuhaus Frank)
|DNS
|Moreno Angst (EKZ Racing Team)
|DNS
|Kilian Moser (EKZ Racing Team)
|DNS
|Mirco Saggiorato (EKZ Racing Team)
|DNS
|Michael Schär (VC Rothenburg / BMC Racing Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascale Schnider (Team bike-import.ch / VC Pfaffnau)
|0:32:36
|2
|Patricia Schwager (Team Nederland Bloeit)
|0:00:57
|3
|Caroline Steffen (TBB)
|0:01:08
|4
|Doris Schweizer (EKZ Racing Team / VC Pfaffnau)
|0:02:15
|5
|Nicole Hanselmann (Team bike-import.ch)
|0:02:37
|6
|Diana Rast Rentsch (RRC Nordwest / Velo + Sport Rast)
|0:03:42
|7
|Emilie Aubry (RRC Nordwest / Team Nederland Bloeit)
|0:03:50
|8
|Angelika Meier (Team Hobi Bau AG - M.F. Hügler - Wetzikon)
|0:04:11
|9
|Salome Burki (Campione Celeste)
|0:04:23
|10
|Marcelle Moser (RSC Aaretal-M•nsingen)
|0:04:29
|11
|Jessica Uebelhart (Diadora Pasta Zara Manhattan)
|0:04:39
|12
|Aurore Brahier (BikeInLove Cycling Management)
|0:05:00
|13
|Sandra Weiss (Bigla cycling team / RV Sulz)
|0:05:19
|14
|Stephanie Ledermann (VC Pfaffnau-Roggliswil)
|0:05:24
|15
|Astrid Gruskovnjak (pro cycling aarau)
|0:05:42
|16
|Mirjam Schwager (Team bike-import.ch)
|0:05:53
|17
|Renate Bitter (VC Eiken)
|0:06:49
|18
|Corinne Overney (O2 MTB)
|0:06:55
|19
|Sonja Reusser (Team bike-import.ch)
|0:07:33
|20
|Irene Geiser (VC Pfaffnau Pneuhaus Frank)
|0:07:48
|DNS
|Jutta Stienen (CRC Rickenbach)
|DNS
|Lise-Marie Henzelin (Cycles Vélo Passion)
|DNS
|Jessica Schneeberger (Team bike-import.ch)
|DNS
|Andrea Wolfer (uGD/Meier & Partner immobilien)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Silvan Dillier (Team Vorarlberg / VC Schneisingen)
|0:29:53
|2
|Lorenzo Rossi (VC Mendrisio-PL Valli)
|0:00:17
|3
|Gregory Hugentobler (Chambéry cyclisme formation)
|0:00:36
|4
|Gabriel Chavanne (RSC Aaretal-Mü•nsingen / Thömus Veloshop)
|0:00:45
|5
|Olivier Beer (BMC-Hottinger Cycling Team)
|0:00:52
|6
|Livio Waldispühl (Team Hörmann / RMV Hochdorf)
|0:01:02
|7
|Till Dreier (Team Hörmann / VC Pfaffnau)
|0:01:04
|8
|Marcel Aregger (Price-your-bike)
|0:01:27
|9
|Joel Eglin (RRC Nordwest / Price - Your Bike)
|0:01:32
|10
|Remo Bärlocher (Team Hobi Bau AG - M.F. H•gler - Wetzikon)
|0:01:54
|11
|Lionel Wüst (Price)
|0:01:57
|12
|Patrick Luternauer (Team Hörmann / VC Pfaffnau)
|0:01:58
|13
|Nicolas Winter (BMC Hottinger Cycling Team)
|0:02:00
|14
|Dominik Fuchs (EKZ Racing Team)
|0:02:00
|15
|Gaël Suter (Montreux-Rennaz Cyclisme)
|0:02:04
|16
|Nino Oeschger (Team Hörmann / VC Pfaffnau)
|0:02:08
|17
|Enea Cambianica (U.C Valle Seriana A.S.D)
|0:02:12
|18
|Lucca Albasini (VC Mendrisio-PL Valli)
|0:02:16
|19
|Lukas Müller (VC Steinmaur / g.d. cycling sports)
|0:02:24
|20
|Christian Andres (BMC-Hottinger Cycling Team)
|0:02:33
|21
|Simon Frank (Team Hörmann)
|0:02:35
|22
|Jan-André Freuler (RBT Glarnerland)
|0:02:42
|23
|Micha Eglin (GS RUFALEX Rollladen)
|0:02:42
|24
|Loic Hugentobler (Team Genève)
|0:02:51
|25
|Gian Gasser (Team Hörmann / VC Eschenbach)
|0:03:07
|26
|Philip Jansen (BMC-Hottinger Cycling Team)
|0:03:39
|27
|Michael Sutter (VC Hittnau)
|0:04:27
|28
|Michael Winterberg (Weishaupt-Cycles / VC Pfaffnau)
|0:05:33
|DNS
|Marco Guidi (Velo Club Bellinzona)
|DNS
|Joël Struchen (VC Pfaffnau - Pneuhaus Frank)
|DNS
|Jan Heldstab (RMV Cham-Hagendorn)
|DNS
|Simon Pellaud (BMC-Hottinger Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Mirko Monighetti (Velo Club Bellinzona)
|DNS
|Dominik Stucki (VC Mendrisio-PL Valli)
|DNS
|Lukas Jaun (GS Rufalex Rollladen)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Küüng (VC Fischinge/ProTer-Netcycle.ch)
|0:30:29
|2
|Thery Schir (VC orbe BMC hottinger cycling team)
|0:00:13
|3
|Reto Stäuble (BMC-Hottinger Cycling Team)
|0:00:33
|4
|Tizian Rausch (RRC Nordwest Reigoldswil / RRZ goldwurst.ch Nordwe)
|0:01:00
|5
|Lukas Spengler (RRC Diessenhofen)
|0:01:00
|6
|Maxime Froidevaux (VC Estavayer)
|0:01:31
|7
|Roland Thalmann (VC Pfaffnau Pneuhaus-Frank)
|0:01:35
|8
|Tom Bohli (VC Eschenbach / Tower-Sports)
|0:02:00
|9
|Gianluca Ocanha (Velo Club Bellinzona)
|0:02:33
|10
|Christoph Inauen (Team Hobi Bau AG - M.F. Hügler - Wetzikon)
|0:02:49
|11
|David Tschan (VC Born-Boningen/LeitTec)
|0:02:52
|12
|Niels Knipp (BMC-Hottinger Cycling Team)
|0:02:55
|13
|Dimitri Woerner (RRC Nordwest Reigoldswil/RRZ goldwurst.ch Nordwest)
|0:03:06
|14
|Jan Beyeler (BMC-Hottinger Cycling Team)
|0:03:06
|15
|Aurel Schär (VC Kerzers)
|0:03:19
|16
|Michael Hadorn (RRZ goldwurst.ch Nordwest)
|0:03:24
|17
|Samuele Cariboni (Velo Club Bellinzona)
|0:03:31
|18
|Nathan Walder (RRC goldwurst.ch Nordwest)
|0:03:32
|19
|Matthias Gut (VC Rain/Toshiba)
|0:03:52
|20
|Emanuele Ceschi (Velo Club Bellinzona)
|0:04:39
|21
|Samuele Deluigi (Velo Club Bellinzona)
|0:04:43
|22
|Jonas Dellavia (Velo Club Bellinzona)
|0:05:16
|23
|Gianni Moretti (Vc Basilisk)
|0:05:32
|24
|Freddy Lötscher (VC-Pfaffnau Pneuhaus Frank)
|0:07:21
|25
|Remo Meier (RMV Hochdorf)
|0:09:40
|DNS
|Dany Amstutz (RMV Hochdorf)
|DNS
|Anthoni Succo Aldo (vc.steinmaur)
|DNS
|David Trachsel (VC Basilisk)
|DNS
|Colin Chris Stü•ssi (RBT Glarnerland Oel-Hauser)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Linda Indergand (MTB Kader Zentralschweiz/VC Silenen)
|0:34:54
|2
|Larissa Brühwiler (Bigla Cycling Team)
|0:00:30
|3
|Ramona Forchini (MTB Kader Zentralschweiz)
|0:01:39
|4
|Deborah Inauen (RMC Appenzell)
|0:01:48
|5
|Rita Imstepf (bigla cycling team / VC Elite Susten)
|0:02:20
|6
|Stefanie Bochsler (bigla cycling team/VC Sursee)
|0:02:29
|7
|Anina Regg (Team Hobi Bau AG - M.F. Hgler - Wetzikon)
|0:03:16
|8
|Janine RV Wetzikon Hanselmann
|0:05:03
|9
|Jana Schmid (VC Born-Boningen/LeitTec)
|0:06:32
