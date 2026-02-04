Exact Cross: Niels Vandeputte takes over for teammate Mathieu van der Poel atop podium in Maldegem

Joran Wyseure, Felipe Orts round out podium

Niels Vandeputte celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the men's elite race of the 'Parkcross' cyclo-cross cycling event, race 6/7 in the 'Exact Cross' competition, in Maldegem on February 4, 2026.
Niels Vandeputte wins in Maldegem
After Mathieu van der Poel's dominance during his cyclo-cross campaign, post-Worlds it was his teammate Niels Vandeputte who claimed victory in the Exact Cross Maldegem on Wednesday.

Vandeputte got away with Joran Wyseure and Felipe Orts late in the race following a crash by Michael Vanthourenhout on the penultimate lap.

Joran Wyseure leads on the final lap

Results

