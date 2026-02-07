Superprestige Middelkerke: Season's breakthrough rider Amandine Fouquenet takes final win and overall title by tiny margin
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado second, Marie Schreiber third in final round as Fouquenet and Van Alphen finish on equal points overall
France's Amandine Fouquenet (Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw) took victory in Middelkerke to win the overall and the final round of the Telenet Superprestige series.
Despite a strong fightback, Fouquenet held off a chase from Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Fenix-Premier Tech) to take the win, her fourth of what has been a breakthrough season.
Marie Schreiber (SD Worx-Protime) took third.
The real intrigue of the day, though, was the battle for the overall Superprestige title, which came down to a tiny margin in the eighth and final round of the series.
With Aniek van Alphen (Seven Racing) finishing in eighth, she and Fouquenet finished on the exact same points tally, with the Frenchwoman taking the overall title on countback of wins, having taken three individual victories in the series.
Results
