Superprestige Middelkerke: Season's breakthrough rider Amandine Fouquenet takes final win and overall title by tiny margin

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado second, Marie Schreiber third in final round as Fouquenet and Van Alphen finish on equal points overall

French Amandine Fouquenet competes the women elite race of the &quot;Noordzeecross&quot; cyclocross cycling event, the last race of the Superprestige competition, in Middelkerke on February 7, 2026. (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
France's Amandine Fouquenet (Pauwels Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw) took victory in Middelkerke to win the overall and the final round of the Telenet Superprestige series.

Despite a strong fightback, Fouquenet held off a chase from Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Fenix-Premier Tech) to take the win, her fourth of what has been a breakthrough season.

