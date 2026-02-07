Superprestige Middelkerke: Michael Vanthourenhout returns to victory after missing Worlds
Vandeputte clinches series as Kuypers rounds out podium
Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen - Altez Industriebouw) claimed his first cyclo-cross victory since early December in the Superprestige round in Middelkerke.
The Belgian held off a chase by series leader Niels Vandeputte (Alpecin-Premier Tech) to take the win. Vanthourenhout's teammate Gerben Kuypers was third.
Early in the race, the lead was held by Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ridley) and Kuypers but Vanthourenhout attacked to join his teammate, leaving the Dutchman behind.
Vandeputte finally caught the duo in the closing lap and left Kuypers behind to take second and the overall series.
Results
