Superprestige Middelkerke: Michael Vanthourenhout returns to victory after missing Worlds

Vandeputte clinches series as Kuypers rounds out podium

Belgium&#039;s Michael Vanthourenhout competes during the men&#039;s elite race of the &#039;Parkcross&#039; cyclocross cycling event, race 6/7 in the &#039;Exact Cross&#039; competition, in Maldegem on February 4, 2026 (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
Michael Vanthourenhout (Image credit: Getty Images)
Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen - Altez Industriebouw) claimed his first cyclo-cross victory since early December in the Superprestige round in Middelkerke.

The Belgian held off a chase by series leader Niels Vandeputte (Alpecin-Premier Tech) to take the win. Vanthourenhout's teammate Gerben Kuypers was third.

