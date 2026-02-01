Thibau Nys gets stuck on wrong tyres after late rainfall and salvages bronze for Belgium at Cyclo-cross World Championships

'Losing a couple of seconds every corner was not nice, but Mathieu was the strongest, so we don't really have the feeling that we missed out on a title or anything'

HULST, NETHERLANDS - FEBRUARY 01: Thibau Nys of Belgium competes during the 77th UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships 2026 - Men&amp;apos;s Elite / #UCIWT / on February 01, 2026 in Hulst, Netherlands. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Thibau Nys came away with the bronze medal for the second year in a row at the 2026 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgium's National Coach Angelo De Clercq predicted as much before the elite men's race at the 2026 Cyclo-cross World Championships – his riders were likely to be battling for second and third place, at best.

The Belgians hadn't displayed much hope of beating Mathieu van der Poel in Hulst on Sunday, and the Dutchman was in imperious form on home ground, soloing to win a record eighth title by 35 seconds.

HULST, NETHERLANDS - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Tibor Del Grosso of Netherlands and Thibau Nys of Belgium compete during the 77th UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships 2026 - Men&amp;amp;apos;s Elite / #UCIWT / on February 01, 2026 in Hulst, Netherlands. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Tibor Del Grosso of Netherlands leads Thibau Nys of Belgium as final lap begins in Hulst for Cyclo-cross World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Belgium may not quite have lived up to last season's race in Liévin, where Wout van Aert took silver ahead of Nys for two Belgians on the podium, but there was no doubt that the winner did, as Van der Poel broke Erik De Vlaeminck's 53-year-old record with an eighth elite men's victory.

Echoing calls from around the sport in recent weeks, including from his father, Sven, Nys called Van der Poel "the best there ever was" and said he hopes he can reach a similar level.

"I'm sure he didn't have his best day of the season. Not his top five, maybe not even his top 10 day, but still, he was clearly the best," Nys said.

"It's a level I'd like to reach. I hope I can make those strides in the coming years. He's the best there ever was."

Concluding the press conference, Nys ran the rule over his own winter campaign, which he rated a seven or eight out of 10.

"I think [my season] was good, but it can be better. It was solid. I have six wins, I renewed my Belgian title, and in some ways, I made a good step forward.

"I think I was way more consistent than last year, and I also think I got stronger. Also, in some ways, I felt like I could do a lot better, and I'll try to prove this in the coming years."

