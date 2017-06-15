Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) celebrates victory (Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom)

Dylan Groenewegen made it two victories from two stages for LottoNL-Jumbo at the Ster ZLM Toer as he won the bunch sprint on the second day of racing.

The Dutch champion got the better of Max Walscheid (Sunweb) and Moreno Hofland (Lotto Soudal) in Hoogerheide.

"We controlled from the start to the finish. Since last year's Tour de France, I have become stronger. I feel it and the data from the sprint training show that as well. Of course, I was a year younger last year. Only the best sprinters are in the Tour de France. But they are also competing here, and today we defeated them," said the Dutch national champion.

Primoz Roglic, winner of the opening day time trial, finished safely in the peloton to retain his overall lead.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:17:36 2 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 4 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 5 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 7 Arvic De Kleijn (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 8 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 9 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 10 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 11 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 13 Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 14 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 15 Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions 16 Corne Van Kesse (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions 17 Jasper De Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 18 Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 19 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 20 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 21 Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 22 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 23 Yannick Detant (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 24 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 25 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 27 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 28 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 29 Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 30 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 31 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 33 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 34 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 35 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 36 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 37 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 38 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 39 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 40 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 41 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 42 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 43 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 44 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 45 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 46 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 47 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 48 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 49 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 50 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 51 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 52 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 53 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 54 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 55 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 56 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 57 Jim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 58 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 59 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 60 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb 61 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 62 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 63 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 64 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 65 Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 66 Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 67 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 68 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 69 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 70 Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 71 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 72 Jarno Gmeltich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 73 Twan Van den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 74 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 75 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 76 Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 77 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 78 Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 79 Justin Timmermans (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 80 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Marco Doets (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 82 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 83 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 84 Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 85 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 86 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 87 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 88 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 89 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 90 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 91 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 92 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:20 93 Folkert Oostra (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 0:00:22 94 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 95 Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 96 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 97 Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 98 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 99 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 100 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 101 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 102 Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 103 Patrick Van Duin (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 104 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 105 Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan 106 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 107 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:32 108 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:34 109 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:39 110 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:42 111 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:47 112 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 113 Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:02:14 114 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 115 Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:04:22 116 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 117 Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 118 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:05:03 119 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 4:25:40 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:03 3 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 4 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:07 5 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:08 6 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 7 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:00:13 8 Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 9 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:14 10 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:18 11 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:19 12 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:20 13 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 16 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 17 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 18 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:22 19 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:23 20 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 21 Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:00:24 22 Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 23 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:25 24 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 25 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 26 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 27 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:26 28 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 29 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 30 Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions 31 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 32 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:27 33 Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 34 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:28 35 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:00:29 36 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 37 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:00:30 38 Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 39 Jasper De Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 40 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:31 41 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb 42 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 43 Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:00:32 44 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 45 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 46 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:33 47 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:34 48 Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 49 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:35 50 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 51 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:36 52 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:38 53 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 54 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:39 55 Corne Van Kesse (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:00:40 56 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 57 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 58 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 59 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 60 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 61 Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 0:00:41 62 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 63 Jarno Gmeltich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:00:42 64 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:43 65 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 66 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 67 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 68 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:44 69 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:00:45 70 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 0:00:46 71 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:48 72 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 73 Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 74 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 75 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 76 Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:00:49 77 Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 78 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:50 79 Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 80 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 81 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:51 82 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:52 83 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:00:53 84 Twan Van den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:00:55 85 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:00:56 86 Jim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:00:57 87 Marco Doets (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 88 Justin Timmermans (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 0:00:58 89 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:00:59 90 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:01:01 91 Arvic De Kleijn (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 0:01:03 92 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:01:04 93 Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:01:05 94 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:07 95 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:01:08 96 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:09 97 Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 98 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:10 99 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:11 100 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:12 101 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:01:13 102 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:14 103 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 104 Folkert Oostra (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 0:01:17 105 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:18 106 Patrick Van Duin (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 0:01:20 107 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:21 108 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:22 109 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:25 110 Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:01:30 111 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:34 112 Yannick Detant (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:01:57 113 Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:03:01 114 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:03:53 115 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:04:49 116 Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:05:12 117 Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:05:26 118 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:05:35 119 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:05:42

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 pts 2 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 15 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 13 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 12 5 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 12 6 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 10 7 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 8 8 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 8 9 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 6 10 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 11 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 5 12 Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 5 13 Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 4 14 Arvic De Kleijn (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 4 15 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 3 16 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 2 17 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 2 18 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 1 19 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 1

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 4 3 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 1 4 Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan 1