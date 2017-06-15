Ster ZLM Toer: Groenewegen wins stage 2 sprint
Roglic retains overall lead
Stage 2: Tholen - Hoogerheide
Dylan Groenewegen made it two victories from two stages for LottoNL-Jumbo at the Ster ZLM Toer as he won the bunch sprint on the second day of racing.
The Dutch champion got the better of Max Walscheid (Sunweb) and Moreno Hofland (Lotto Soudal) in Hoogerheide.
"We controlled from the start to the finish. Since last year's Tour de France, I have become stronger. I feel it and the data from the sprint training show that as well. Of course, I was a year younger last year. Only the best sprinters are in the Tour de France. But they are also competing here, and today we defeated them," said the Dutch national champion.
Primoz Roglic, winner of the opening day time trial, finished safely in the peloton to retain his overall lead.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:17:36
|2
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|5
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|7
|Arvic De Kleijn (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|8
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|9
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|10
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|11
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|13
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|14
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|15
|Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|16
|Corne Van Kesse (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|17
|Jasper De Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|18
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|19
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|20
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|21
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|22
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|23
|Yannick Detant (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|24
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|25
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|28
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|30
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|31
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|33
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|34
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|35
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|36
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|37
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|38
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|39
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|40
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|41
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|42
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|43
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|44
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|45
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|46
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|47
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|48
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|49
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|50
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|51
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|52
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|53
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|54
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|55
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|56
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|57
|Jim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|58
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|59
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|60
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
|61
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|62
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|63
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|64
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|65
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|66
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|67
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|68
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|69
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|70
|Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|71
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|72
|Jarno Gmeltich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|73
|Twan Van den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|74
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|75
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|76
|Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|77
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|78
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|79
|Justin Timmermans (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|80
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Marco Doets (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|82
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|83
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|84
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|85
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|86
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|87
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|88
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|89
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|90
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|91
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|92
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:20
|93
|Folkert Oostra (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|94
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|95
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|96
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|97
|Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|98
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|99
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|100
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|101
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|102
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|103
|Patrick Van Duin (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|104
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|105
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|106
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|107
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:32
|108
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:34
|109
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:39
|110
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:42
|111
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:47
|112
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|113
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:02:14
|114
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|115
|Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:04:22
|116
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|117
|Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|118
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:05:03
|119
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4:25:40
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:03
|3
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:07
|5
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:08
|6
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|7
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:13
|8
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|9
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:14
|10
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:18
|11
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:19
|12
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:20
|13
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|17
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:22
|19
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:23
|20
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|21
|Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|22
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|23
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:25
|24
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|25
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|26
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|27
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:26
|28
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|29
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|30
|Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|31
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|32
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:27
|33
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|34
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:28
|35
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:29
|36
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|37
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:30
|38
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|39
|Jasper De Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|40
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:31
|41
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
|42
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|43
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:32
|44
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|45
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|46
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:33
|47
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:34
|48
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|49
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:35
|50
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|51
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:36
|52
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:38
|53
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|54
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:39
|55
|Corne Van Kesse (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:40
|56
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|57
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|58
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|59
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|60
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|61
|Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|62
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|63
|Jarno Gmeltich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:00:42
|64
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:43
|65
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|66
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|67
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|68
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:44
|69
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:45
|70
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|71
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:48
|72
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|73
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|74
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|75
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|76
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|77
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|78
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:50
|79
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|80
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|81
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:51
|82
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:52
|83
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:00:53
|84
|Twan Van den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|85
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:00:56
|86
|Jim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:00:57
|87
|Marco Doets (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|88
|Justin Timmermans (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|89
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|90
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:01:01
|91
|Arvic De Kleijn (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|92
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:01:04
|93
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:01:05
|94
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:07
|95
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:01:08
|96
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:09
|97
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|98
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:10
|99
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:11
|100
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:12
|101
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:01:13
|102
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:14
|103
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|104
|Folkert Oostra (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|105
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:18
|106
|Patrick Van Duin (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|107
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:21
|108
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:22
|109
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:25
|110
|Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:01:30
|111
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:34
|112
|Yannick Detant (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:01:57
|113
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:03:01
|114
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:03:53
|115
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:04:49
|116
|Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:05:12
|117
|Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:05:26
|118
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:05:35
|119
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:05:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|pts
|2
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|15
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|13
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|5
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|12
|6
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|10
|7
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|8
|8
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|8
|9
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|10
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|11
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|5
|12
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|5
|13
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|4
|14
|Arvic De Kleijn (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|4
|15
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|16
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|2
|17
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|2
|18
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|1
|19
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|1
|4
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quick Step Floors
|13:17:25
|2
|Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:03
|3
|Team Sunweb
|0:00:13
|4
|Lotto-Soudal
|5
|Team Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:38
|6
|Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:40
|7
|Veranda's Willems
|0:00:56
|8
|Roompot- NL Loterij
|0:00:58
|9
|Veranclassic-Aqua Prot
|0:00:59
|10
|Destil-Jo Piels C.T.
|0:01:02
|11
|Sport Vlaanderen Baloise
|0:01:08
|12
|Cofidis
|0:01:11
|13
|Metec- TKH C.C. T.
|0:01:17
|14
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:01:31
|15
|Baby Dump C.T.
|0:01:35
|16
|Monkey Town C.T.
|0:02:01
