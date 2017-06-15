Trending

Ster ZLM Toer: Groenewegen wins stage 2 sprint

Roglic retains overall lead

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) celebrates victory
Dylan Groenewegen made it two victories from two stages for LottoNL-Jumbo at the Ster ZLM Toer as he won the bunch sprint on the second day of racing. 

The Dutch champion got the better of Max Walscheid (Sunweb) and Moreno Hofland (Lotto Soudal) in Hoogerheide. 

"We controlled from the start to the finish. Since last year's Tour de France, I have become stronger. I feel it and the data from the sprint training show that as well. Of course, I was a year younger last year. Only the best sprinters are in the Tour de France. But they are also competing here, and today we defeated them," said the Dutch national champion.

Primoz Roglic, winner of the opening day time trial, finished safely in the peloton to retain his overall lead. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:17:36
2Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
4Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
5Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
7Arvic De Kleijn (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
8Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
9Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
10Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
11Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
13Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
14Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
15Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
16Corne Van Kesse (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
17Jasper De Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
18Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
19José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
20Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
21Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
22Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
23Yannick Detant (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
24Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
25Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
26Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
27Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
28Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
29Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
30Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
31Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
33Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
34Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
35Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
36Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
37Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
38Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
39Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
40Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
41Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
42Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
43Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
44Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
45Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
46Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
47Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
48Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
49Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
50Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
51Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
52Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
53Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
54Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
55Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
56Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
57Jim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
58Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
59Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
60Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
61Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
62Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
63Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
64Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
65Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
66Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
67Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
68Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
69Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
70Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
71Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
72Jarno Gmeltich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
73Twan Van den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
74Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
75Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
76Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
77Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
78Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
79Justin Timmermans (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
80Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Marco Doets (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
82Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
83Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
84Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
85Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
86Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
87Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
88Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
89Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
90Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
91Robbert De Greef (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
92Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:20
93Folkert Oostra (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team0:00:22
94Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
95Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
96André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
97Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
98Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
99Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
100Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
101Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
102Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
103Patrick Van Duin (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
104Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
105Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
106Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
107Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:32
108Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:34
109Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:39
110Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:42
111Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:47
112Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
113Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:02:14
114Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
115Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:04:22
116Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
117Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
118Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team0:05:03
119Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo4:25:40
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:03
3Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
4Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:07
5Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:08
6Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
7Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:00:13
8Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
9Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:14
10Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:18
11Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:19
12Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:20
13Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
14Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
15Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
16José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
17Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
18Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:22
19Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:23
20Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
21Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team0:00:24
22Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
23Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:25
24Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
25Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
26Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
27Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:26
28Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
29Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
30Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
31Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
32Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:27
33Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
34Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:28
35Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:29
36Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
37Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:30
38Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
39Jasper De Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
40Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:31
41Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
42Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
43Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:32
44Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
45Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
46Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:33
47Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:34
48Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
49Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:35
50Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
51Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:36
52Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:38
53Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
54Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:39
55Corne Van Kesse (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:40
56André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
57Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
58Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
59Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
60Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
61Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team0:00:41
62Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
63Jarno Gmeltich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:00:42
64Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:43
65Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
66Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
67Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
68Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:44
69Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:45
70Robbert De Greef (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team0:00:46
71Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:48
72Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
73Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
74Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
75Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
76Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team0:00:49
77Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
78Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:50
79Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
80Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
81Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:51
82Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:52
83Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:00:53
84Twan Van den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team0:00:55
85Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb0:00:56
86Jim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:00:57
87Marco Doets (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
88Justin Timmermans (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team0:00:58
89Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team0:00:59
90Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:01:01
91Arvic De Kleijn (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team0:01:03
92Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:01:04
93Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:05
94Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:07
95Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:08
96Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:09
97Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
98Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:10
99Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:11
100Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:12
101Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:01:13
102Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:14
103Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
104Folkert Oostra (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team0:01:17
105Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:18
106Patrick Van Duin (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team0:01:20
107Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:21
108Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:22
109Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:25
110Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:01:30
111Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:34
112Yannick Detant (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:01:57
113Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:03:01
114Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team0:03:53
115Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:04:49
116Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:05:12
117Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:05:26
118Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:05:35
119Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team0:05:42

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15pts
2Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo15
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal13
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors12
5Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb12
6Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors10
7Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb8
8Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij8
9Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo6
10Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
11Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb5
12Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan5
13Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions4
14Arvic De Kleijn (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team4
15Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin3
16André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal2
17Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij2
18Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal1
19Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team6pts
2Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team4
3Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel1
4Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick Step Floors13:17:25
2Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:03
3Team Sunweb0:00:13
4Lotto-Soudal
5Team Katusha-Alpecin0:00:38
6Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:40
7Veranda's Willems0:00:56
8Roompot- NL Loterij0:00:58
9Veranclassic-Aqua Prot0:00:59
10Destil-Jo Piels C.T.0:01:02
11Sport Vlaanderen Baloise0:01:08
12Cofidis0:01:11
13Metec- TKH C.C. T.0:01:17
14Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:31
15Baby Dump C.T.0:01:35
16Monkey Town C.T.0:02:01

 

