Groenewegen wins again at Ster ZLM Toer

Roglic retains overall lead

Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) celebrates victory

(Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo5:12:30
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
4Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
5Kevin Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
6Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
8Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
9Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
10Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
11Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
12Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
13Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
14Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
15Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
16Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
17Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
18Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
19Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
21Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
22Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
23Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
24José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
25Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
26Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
27Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
29Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
30Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
31Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
32Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
33Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
34Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
35Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
36Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
37Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
38Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
39Jasper De Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
40Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
41Jim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
42Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
43Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
44Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
45Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
46Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
47Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
48Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
50Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
51Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
52Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
53Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
55Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
56Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
57Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
58Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
59Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
60Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
61Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
62Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
63Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
64Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
65Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
66Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
67Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
68Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
69Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
70Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
71Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
72Marco Doets (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
73Justin Timmermans (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
74Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
76Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
77Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
78Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
79Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
80Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
81Patrick Van Der Duin (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
82Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
83Folkert Oostra (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
84Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
85René Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
86Robbert De Greef (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
87Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
88Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
89Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
90Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
91Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
92Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
93Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
94Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
95Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
96Yannick Detant (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
97Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
98Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
99Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
100Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
101Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
102Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
103Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
104Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
105Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:05:37
106Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
107Gijs Meijer (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
108Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
109Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
110Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
111Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
112Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
113Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
114Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
115Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
116Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
117Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
118Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFKenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

General Classifiation after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo9:38:10
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:03
3Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
4Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:07
5Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:08
6Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:00:09
7Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:11
8Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:13
9Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:14
10Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:15
11Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:18
12Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:19
13Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:20
14Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
15Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
16Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
17José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
18Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
19Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team0:00:21
20Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:22
21Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:23
22Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
23Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:24
24Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:25
25Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
26Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
27Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:26
28Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
29Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
30Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
31Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
32Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:27
33Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
34Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:28
35Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:29
36Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
37Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:30
38Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
39Jasper De Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
40Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:31
41Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
42Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
43Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:32
44Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
45Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
46Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
47André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:34
48Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
49Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
50Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:35
51Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
52Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:36
53Kevin Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:38
54Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
55Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:39
56Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:40
57Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
58Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
59Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
60Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
61René Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam0:00:41
62Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
63Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:43
64Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
65Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
66Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
67Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:44
68Robbert De Greef (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
69Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:45
70Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:48
71Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
72Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
73Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
74Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
75Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team0:00:49
76Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
77Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:50
78Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
79Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
80Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:51
81Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:52
82Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:00:53
83Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
84Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb0:00:56
85Jim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:00:57
86Marco Doets (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
87Justin Timmermans (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam0:00:58
88Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team0:00:59
89Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam0:01:03
90Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:01:04
91Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:06
92Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:07
93Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:09
94Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
95Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:11
96Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:12
97Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:01:13
98Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:14
99Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
100Folkert Oostra (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam0:01:17
101Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:01:18
102Patrick Van Der Duin (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam0:01:20
103Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:22
104Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:25
105Yannick Detant (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:01:57
106Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team0:03:53
107Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:04:49
108Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:05:12
109Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:06:19
110Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:06:38
111Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:06:42
112Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:06:45
113Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:58
114Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:07:07
115Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:08:38
116Gijs Meijer (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:11:03
117Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:11:12
118Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team0:11:19

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo

Mountains Classifcation
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team

