Groenewegen wins again at Ster ZLM Toer
Roglic retains overall lead
Stage 3: Buchten - Buchten
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|5:12:30
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|5
|Kevin Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|6
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|8
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|9
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|10
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|11
|Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|12
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|13
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|15
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|16
|Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|17
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|18
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|19
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|21
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|23
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|24
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|25
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|26
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|27
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|29
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|30
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|31
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|32
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|33
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|34
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|36
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|37
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|38
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|39
|Jasper De Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|40
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|41
|Jim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|42
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|43
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|44
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|45
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|46
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|47
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|48
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|50
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|51
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|52
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|53
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
|55
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|56
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|57
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|58
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|59
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|60
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|61
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|62
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|63
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|64
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|65
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|66
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|67
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|68
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|69
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|70
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|71
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|72
|Marco Doets (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|73
|Justin Timmermans (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|74
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|76
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|77
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|78
|Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|79
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|80
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|81
|Patrick Van Der Duin (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|82
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|83
|Folkert Oostra (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|84
|Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|85
|René Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|86
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|87
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|88
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|89
|Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|90
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|91
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|92
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|93
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|94
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|95
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|96
|Yannick Detant (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|97
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|98
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|99
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|100
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|101
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|102
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|103
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|104
|Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|105
|Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:05:37
|106
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|107
|Gijs Meijer (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|108
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|109
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|110
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|111
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|112
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|113
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|114
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|115
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|116
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|117
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|118
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|9:38:10
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:03
|3
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|4
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:07
|5
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:08
|6
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:09
|7
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:11
|8
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:13
|9
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:14
|10
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:15
|11
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:18
|12
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:19
|13
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:20
|14
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15
|Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|16
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|17
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|18
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|19
|Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|20
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:22
|21
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:23
|22
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|23
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:24
|24
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:25
|25
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|26
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|27
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:26
|28
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|29
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|30
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|31
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|32
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:27
|33
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|34
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:28
|35
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:29
|36
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|37
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:00:30
|38
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|39
|Jasper De Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|40
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:31
|41
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
|42
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|43
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:32
|44
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|45
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|46
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|47
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:34
|48
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|49
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|50
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:35
|51
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|52
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:36
|53
|Kevin Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:38
|54
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|55
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:39
|56
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:40
|57
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|58
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|59
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|60
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|61
|René Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|0:00:41
|62
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|63
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:43
|64
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|65
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|66
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|67
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:44
|68
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|69
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:45
|70
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:48
|71
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|72
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|73
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|74
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|75
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|76
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|77
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:50
|78
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|79
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|80
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:51
|81
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:52
|82
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:00:53
|83
|Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|84
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:00:56
|85
|Jim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:00:57
|86
|Marco Doets (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|87
|Justin Timmermans (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|0:00:58
|88
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|89
|Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|0:01:03
|90
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:01:04
|91
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:06
|92
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:07
|93
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:09
|94
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|95
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:11
|96
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:12
|97
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:01:13
|98
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:14
|99
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|100
|Folkert Oostra (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|0:01:17
|101
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:18
|102
|Patrick Van Der Duin (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|0:01:20
|103
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:22
|104
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:25
|105
|Yannick Detant (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:01:57
|106
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:03:53
|107
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:04:49
|108
|Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:05:12
|109
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:06:19
|110
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:06:38
|111
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:06:42
|112
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:06:45
|113
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:58
|114
|Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:07:07
|115
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:08:38
|116
|Gijs Meijer (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:11:03
|117
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:11:12
|118
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:11:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
