Ster ZLM Toer past winners
Champions 1987-2016
Ster ZLM Toer past winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2016
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL–Jumbo
|2015
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto–Soudal
|2014
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2013
|Lars Boom (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling
|2012
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team Sky
|2011
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma–Lotto
|2010
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC–Columbia
|2009
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Silence–Lotto
|2008
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Team Barloworld
|2007
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|2006
|Kurt Asle Arvesen (Nor) Team CSC
|2005
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Shimano-Memory Corp
|2004
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Quick-Step–Davitamon
|2003
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) BankGiroLoterij
|2002
|Bart Voskamp (Ned) BankGiroLoterij-Batavus
|2001
|Xavier Jan (Fra) BigMat-Auber 93
|2000
|Andy De Smet (Bel) Spar-OKI
|1999
|Ralf Grabsch (Ger) Team Cologne
|1998
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Rabobank GS3
|1997
|Eddy Bouwmans (Ned) Foreldorado-Golff
|1996
|Tyler Hamilton (USA) US Postal Service
|1995
|Bennie Gosink (Ned)
|1994
|Jos Wolfkamp (Ned)
|1993
|Servais Knaven (Ned)
|1992
|Martin Van Steen (Ned)
|1991
|Tristan Hoffman (Ned)
|1990
|John Den Braber (Ned)
|1989
|Reem Kok (Ned)
|1988
|Arno Ottevanger (Ned)
|1987
|Theo Gevers (Ned)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy