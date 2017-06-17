Ster ZLM Toer: Gonçalves wins penultimate stage
Portuguese rider takes race lead from breakaway
Stage 4: Hotel Verviers - La Gileppe (Jalhay)
José Gonçalves (Katusha-Alpecin) took out the win on stage 4 of the Ster ZLM Toer in La Gileppe, out-sprinting breakaway companion Laurens De Plus (Quick-Step Floors) to take the overall race lead.
"I am feeling very good. I bring with me great form from last month's Giro d'Italia. I think our team here is very good and especially strong. Today it was full gas. I tried to go alone near the end and managed to win. I am very happy with this jersey and we will do everything we can to defend the yellow jersey on the last day," said Gonçalves.
Overnight leader Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) put in a valiant effort to chase the duo, but could not close the gap. He finished 22 seconds down in third, but his four-second time bonus wasn't enough to keep him from slipping to second behind Gonçalves. The Slovenian is now at 8 seconds, with De Plus in third at 10.
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|4:39:47
|2
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:06
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:22
|4
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|5
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:24
|6
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|8
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|9
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Jasper De Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|11
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|14
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|15
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|17
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:34
|18
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:43
|19
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|0:00:52
|20
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:01:11
|21
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:28
|22
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|23
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|24
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|0:01:53
|25
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:34
|26
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:03:00
|27
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:03:42
|28
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|31
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|32
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|33
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|34
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:46
|35
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:47
|36
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:07
|37
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:26
|38
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:04:29
|39
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:54
|40
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:05:00
|41
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:08:15
|42
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|43
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:08:29
|44
|Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:12:14
|45
|Jim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|46
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|47
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|48
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|49
|Jarno Gmeltich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|50
|Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|51
|Marco Doets (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|52
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|53
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|54
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|55
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|56
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|57
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|58
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|59
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|60
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|61
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|62
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|63
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|64
|Folkert Oostra (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|65
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|66
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|67
|Corne Van Kesse (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|68
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|69
|Twan Van den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|70
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|71
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|72
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|73
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|74
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
|75
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|76
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|77
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|78
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|79
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|80
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|81
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:16:48
|82
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|83
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:17:03
|84
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|85
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|86
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|87
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|88
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|89
|Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|90
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|91
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|92
|Arvic De Kleijn (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|93
|Justin Timmermans (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|94
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|95
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|96
|Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|97
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|98
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|99
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|100
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|101
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|102
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|103
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|104
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|105
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|106
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|107
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|108
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|109
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:19:42
|110
|Patrick Van Duin (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|111
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|112
|Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:19:49
|113
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:51:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|14:18:07
|2
|Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:08
|3
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:10
|4
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:17
|5
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:21
|6
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:27
|7
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:34
|8
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:37
|9
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:40
|10
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:42
|11
|Jasper De Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:00:44
|12
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:45
|13
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:53
|14
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:54
|15
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:56
|16
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:02
|17
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:06
|18
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|0:01:09
|19
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:21
|20
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:26
|21
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:37
|22
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:52
|23
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:02:05
|24
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|0:02:21
|25
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:51
|26
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:03:01
|27
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:03:38
|28
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:04:05
|29
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:04:06
|30
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:04:08
|31
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:04:15
|32
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:20
|33
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|34
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:04:25
|35
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:39
|36
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:46
|37
|Kevin Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:04:55
|38
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:05:30
|39
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:32
|40
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:08:36
|41
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:08:47
|42
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:48
|43
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:34
|44
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:06
|45
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:22
|46
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:12:28
|47
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:29
|48
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|49
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:12:30
|50
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|51
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:12:33
|52
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:12:34
|53
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:12:35
|54
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:12:36
|55
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|56
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:12:44
|57
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|58
|René Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|0:12:45
|59
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|0:12:47
|60
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|0:12:48
|61
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:12:49
|62
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:12:52
|63
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:12:53
|64
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:12:55
|65
|Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:12:57
|66
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:13:00
|67
|Jim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:13:01
|68
|Marco Doets (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|69
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:13:03
|70
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:10
|71
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:11
|72
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:18
|73
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|74
|Folkert Oostra (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|0:13:21
|75
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:22
|76
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:26
|77
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:16:53
|78
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:17:07
|79
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:17:08
|80
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|81
|Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:13
|82
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|83
|Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:17:14
|84
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:15
|85
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:16
|86
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:17:19
|87
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:17:25
|88
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:17:27
|89
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:17:28
|90
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:17:34
|91
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:17:36
|92
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:17:37
|93
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:17:43
|94
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|95
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|96
|Justin Timmermans (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|0:17:51
|97
|Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|0:17:56
|98
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:18:02
|99
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:18:04
|100
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:18:06
|101
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:18:23
|102
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:18:49
|103
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:20:44
|104
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:20:46
|105
|Patrick Van Der Duin (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|0:20:52
|106
|Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:22:05
|107
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:23:16
|108
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:23:31
|109
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:25:31
|110
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:26:34
|111
|Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:26:46
|112
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:28:12
|113
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:51:14
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy