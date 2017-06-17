Jose Gonçalves (Katusha) wins the Ster ZLM Toer stage (Image credit: Ster ZLM Toer)

José Gonçalves (Katusha-Alpecin) took out the win on stage 4 of the Ster ZLM Toer in La Gileppe, out-sprinting breakaway companion Laurens De Plus (Quick-Step Floors) to take the overall race lead.

"I am feeling very good. I bring with me great form from last month's Giro d'Italia. I think our team here is very good and especially strong. Today it was full gas. I tried to go alone near the end and managed to win. I am very happy with this jersey and we will do everything we can to defend the yellow jersey on the last day," said Gonçalves.

Overnight leader Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) put in a valiant effort to chase the duo, but could not close the gap. He finished 22 seconds down in third, but his four-second time bonus wasn't enough to keep him from slipping to second behind Gonçalves. The Slovenian is now at 8 seconds, with De Plus in third at 10.

Brief Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 4:39:47 2 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:06 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:22 4 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 5 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:24 6 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 8 Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 9 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Jasper De Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 11 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 14 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 15 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 17 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:00:34 18 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:43 19 Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 0:00:52 20 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:01:11 21 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:28 22 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 23 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 24 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 0:01:53 25 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:34 26 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:03:00 27 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:03:42 28 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 29 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 30 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 31 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 32 Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 33 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 34 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:46 35 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:03:47 36 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:07 37 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:26 38 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:04:29 39 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:54 40 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:05:00 41 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:08:15 42 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 43 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:08:29 44 Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:12:14 45 Jim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 46 Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 47 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 48 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 49 Jarno Gmeltich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 50 Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 51 Marco Doets (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 52 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 53 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 54 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 55 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 56 Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 57 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 58 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 59 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 60 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 61 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 62 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 63 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 64 Folkert Oostra (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 65 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 66 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 67 Corne Van Kesse (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions 68 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 69 Twan Van den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 70 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 71 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 72 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 73 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 74 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb 75 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 76 Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 77 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 78 Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 79 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 80 Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 81 Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:16:48 82 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 83 Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:17:03 84 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 85 Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 86 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 87 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 88 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 89 Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 90 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 91 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 92 Arvic De Kleijn (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 93 Justin Timmermans (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 94 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 95 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 96 Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 97 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 98 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 99 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 100 Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 101 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 102 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 103 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 104 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 105 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 106 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 107 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 108 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 109 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:19:42 110 Patrick Van Duin (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 111 Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan 112 Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:19:49 113 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:51:04