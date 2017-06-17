Trending

Ster ZLM Toer: Gonçalves wins penultimate stage

Portuguese rider takes race lead from breakaway

Jose Gonçalves (Katusha) wins the Ster ZLM Toer stage

Jose Gonçalves (Katusha) wins the Ster ZLM Toer stage
(Image credit: Ster ZLM Toer)

José Gonçalves (Katusha-Alpecin) took out the win on stage 4 of the Ster ZLM Toer in La Gileppe, out-sprinting breakaway companion Laurens De Plus (Quick-Step Floors) to take the overall race lead.

"I am feeling very good. I bring with me great form from last month's Giro d'Italia. I think our team here is very good and especially strong. Today it was full gas. I tried to go alone near the end and managed to win. I am very happy with this jersey and we will do everything we can to defend the yellow jersey on the last day," said Gonçalves.

Overnight leader Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) put in a valiant effort to chase the duo, but could not close the gap. He finished 22 seconds down in third, but his four-second time bonus wasn't enough to keep him from slipping to second behind Gonçalves. The Slovenian is now at 8 seconds, with De Plus in third at 10.

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin4:39:47
2Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:06
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:22
4Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
5Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:24
6Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
7Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
8Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
9Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Jasper De Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
11Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
13Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
14Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
15Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
17Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:00:34
18Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:43
19Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team0:00:52
20Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:01:11
21Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:01:28
22Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
23André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
24Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb0:01:53
25Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:34
26Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:03:00
27Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:03:42
28Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
29Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
30Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
31Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
32Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
33Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
34Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:46
35Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:47
36Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:07
37Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:26
38Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:04:29
39Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:54
40Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:05:00
41Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:08:15
42Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
43Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:08:29
44Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:12:14
45Jim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
46Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
47Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
48Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
49Jarno Gmeltich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
50Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
51Marco Doets (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
52Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
53Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
54Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
55Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
56Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
57Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
58Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
59Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
60Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
61Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
62Robbert De Greef (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
63Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
64Folkert Oostra (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
65Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
66Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
67Corne Van Kesse (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
68Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
69Twan Van den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
70Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
71Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
72Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
73Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
74Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
75Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
76Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
77Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
78Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
79Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
80Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
81Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team0:16:48
82Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
83Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team0:17:03
84Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
85Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
86Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
87Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
88Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
89Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
90Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
91Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
92Arvic De Kleijn (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
93Justin Timmermans (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
94Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
95Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
96Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
97Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
98Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
99Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
100Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
101Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
102Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
103Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
104Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
105Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
106Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
107Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
108Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
109Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:19:42
110Patrick Van Duin (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
111Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
112Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:19:49
113Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:51:04

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin14:18:07
2Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:08
3Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:10
4Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:17
5Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:21
6Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:27
7Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:34
8Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:37
9Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:40
10Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:42
11Jasper De Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:00:44
12Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:45
13Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:53
14Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:54
15Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:00:56
16Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:02
17Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:06
18Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam0:01:09
19Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:21
20Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:26
21Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:01:37
22André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:01:52
23Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:02:05
24Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb0:02:21
25Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:51
26Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:03:01
27Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:03:38
28Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:04:05
29Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team0:04:06
30Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:04:08
31Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:04:15
32Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:20
33Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
34Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:04:25
35Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:39
36Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:04:46
37Kevin Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:04:55
38Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:05:30
39Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:32
40Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:08:36
41Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:08:47
42Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:48
43Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:34
44Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:12:06
45Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:12:22
46Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:12:28
47Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:29
48Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
49Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:12:30
50Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
51Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:12:33
52Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:12:34
53Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb0:12:35
54Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:12:36
55Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
56Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:12:44
57Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
58René Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam0:12:45
59Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:12:47
60Robbert De Greef (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam0:12:48
61Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:12:49
62Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:12:52
63Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:12:53
64Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:12:55
65Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team0:12:57
66Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb0:13:00
67Jim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:13:01
68Marco Doets (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
69Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team0:13:03
70Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:10
71Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:11
72Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:18
73Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
74Folkert Oostra (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam0:13:21
75Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:13:22
76Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:26
77Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:16:53
78Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:17:07
79Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:17:08
80Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
81Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:13
82Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
83Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team0:17:14
84Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:15
85Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:16
86Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:17:19
87Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:17:25
88Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team0:17:27
89Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:17:28
90Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:17:34
91Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:17:36
92Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:17:37
93Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:17:43
94Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
95Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
96Justin Timmermans (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam0:17:51
97Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam0:17:56
98Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:18:02
99Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:18:04
100Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:18:06
101Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:18:23
102Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:18:49
103Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:20:44
104Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team0:20:46
105Patrick Van Der Duin (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam0:20:52
106Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:22:05
107Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:23:16
108Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:23:31
109Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:25:31
110Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:26:34
111Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:26:46
112Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team0:28:12
113Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:51:14

 

Latest on Cyclingnews