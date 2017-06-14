Primoz Roglic (Team LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Ster ZLM Toer)

Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) won the prologue time trial at the Ster ZLM Toer on Wednesday, covering the 7.5km course in 8:04, just beating runner-up Marcel Kittel and coming in three seconds faster than third-placed Maximilian Schachmann, both of Quick-Step Floors.

"This is my final step in preparing for the Tour de France," Roglic said. "I just got back from altitude in the Sierra Nevada. Then it's always awaiting how my body reacts to it. This time trial was an important test and I'm glad it went well. "

The win is Roglic's third time trial victory of the season with the Slovenian dreaming of taking yellow on his Tour debut next month in Düsseldorf, Germany..

"It is going to be my first Tour de France and I will do the best I can. I will take my opportunities in the stages that suit me. In the Tour, there are two time trials, one in the end in Marseille and of course, the prologue in Düsseldorf. Dreaming of the yellow jersey is allowed and we are on the right way. We have had a good preparation. It will be a nice Tour de France for our team," said Roglic, who did not defend his national time trial title last weekend due to his training camp.

Roglic now leads Kittel, who is tied on time, in the general classification, with Schachmann in third. Thursday's stage takes riders over 186.8km between Tholen and Hoogerheide.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:08:04 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:03 3 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:03 4 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:07 5 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:08 6 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:11 7 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:00:13 8 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:00:17 9 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:18 10 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:18 11 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:19 12 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:20 13 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:20 14 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:20 15 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:20 16 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:20 17 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:20 18 Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 19 Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:22 20 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:23 21 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:24 22 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:24 23 Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:00:25 24 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:25 25 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:26 26 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:00:26 27 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:26 28 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:26 29 Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:00:26 30 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:27 31 Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:00:27 32 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:27 33 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:27 34 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:00:28 35 Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:00:29 36 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:29 37 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:00:29 38 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:30 39 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:00:30 40 Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:00:30 41 Jasper De Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:00:31 42 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:31 43 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:00:31 44 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:32 45 Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:00:32 46 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:33 47 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:33 48 Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 0:00:33 49 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:00:34 50 Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:34 51 Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:00:35 52 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:35 53 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:35 54 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:35 55 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:36 56 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:36 57 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:37 58 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:00:38 59 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:39 60 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 0:00:39 61 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:00:39 62 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:00:39 63 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:39 64 Corne Van Kesse (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:00:40 65 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:40 66 Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:00:40 67 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:40 68 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:41 69 Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 0:00:41 70 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:42 71 Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:00:42 72 Jarno Gmeltich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:00:42 73 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:43 74 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:43 75 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:43 76 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:43 77 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:00:44 78 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:44 79 Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:00:44 80 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:00:46 81 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:46 82 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:46 83 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:00:46 84 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 0:00:47 85 Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:00:47 86 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:47 87 Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:00:47 88 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:48 89 Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:48 90 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:48 91 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:00:48 91 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 93 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:48 94 Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:00:49 95 Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:00:50 96 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:50 97 Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:00:50 98 Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:00:50 99 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:50 100 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:51 101 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:52 102 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:52 103 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:52 104 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:00:53 105 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:54 106 Folkert Oostra (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 0:00:55 107 Twan Van den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:00:55 108 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:00:56 109 Jim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:00:57 110 Marco Doets (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 0:00:57 111 Patrick Van Duin (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 0:00:58 112 Justin Timmermans (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 0:00:58 113 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:59 114 Arvic De Kleijn (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 0:01:03 115 Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:01:04 116 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:01:05 117 Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:01:08 118 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:11 119 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:01:13 120 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:14 121 Antonio Santoro (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:01:36 122 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:01:39 123 Yannick Detant (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:01:57