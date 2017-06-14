Trending

Roglic speeds to ZLM Toer prologue victory

Slovenian tops Kittel, Schachmann in opening stage

Primoz Roglic (Team LottoNl-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Ster ZLM Toer)

Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) won the prologue time trial at the Ster ZLM Toer on Wednesday, covering  the 7.5km course in 8:04, just beating runner-up Marcel Kittel and coming in three seconds faster than third-placed Maximilian Schachmann, both of Quick-Step Floors.

"This is my final step in preparing for the Tour de France," Roglic said. "I just got back from altitude in the Sierra Nevada. Then it's always awaiting how my body reacts to it. This time trial was an important test and I'm glad it went well. "

The win is Roglic's third time trial victory of the season with the Slovenian dreaming of taking yellow on his Tour debut next month in Düsseldorf, Germany..

"It is going to be my first Tour de France and I will do the best I can. I will take my opportunities in the stages that suit me. In the Tour, there are two time trials, one in the end in Marseille and of course, the prologue in Düsseldorf. Dreaming of the yellow jersey is allowed and we are on the right way. We have had a good preparation. It will be a nice Tour de France for our team," said Roglic, who did not defend his national time trial title last weekend due to his training camp.

Roglic now leads Kittel, who is tied on time, in the general classification, with Schachmann in third. Thursday's stage takes riders over 186.8km between Tholen and Hoogerheide.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:08:04
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:03
3Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:03
4Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:07
5Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:08
6Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:11
7Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:13
8Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:00:17
9André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:18
10Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:18
11Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:00:19
12Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:20
13Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:20
14Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:20
15Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:20
16Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:20
17José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:20
18Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
19Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:22
20Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:23
21Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:24
22Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:24
23Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:25
24Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:25
25Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:26
26Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team0:00:26
27Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:26
28Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:26
29Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:26
30Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:27
31Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:27
32Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:27
33Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:27
34Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:28
35Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team0:00:29
36Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:29
37Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:29
38Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:30
39Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:30
40Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:30
41Jasper De Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:00:31
42Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:31
43Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb0:00:31
44Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:32
45Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:32
46Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:33
47Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:33
48Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team0:00:33
49Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:00:34
50Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:34
51Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team0:00:35
52Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:35
53Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:35
54Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:35
55Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:36
56Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:36
57Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:37
58Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team0:00:38
59Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:39
60Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb0:00:39
61Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team0:00:39
62Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:00:39
63Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:39
64Corne Van Kesse (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:40
65Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:00:40
66Dries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:40
67Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:40
68Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:41
69Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team0:00:41
70Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:42
71Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:00:42
72Jarno Gmeltich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:00:42
73Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:43
74Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:43
75Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:43
76Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:00:43
77Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:44
78Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:44
79Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:44
80Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:46
81Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:46
82Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors0:00:46
83Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:46
84Robbert De Greef (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team0:00:47
85Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:00:47
86Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:47
87Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:00:47
88Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:48
89Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:48
90Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:48
91Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:00:48
91Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
93Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:48
94Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team0:00:49
95Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:00:50
96Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:50
97Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:00:50
98Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team0:00:50
99Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:50
100Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:51
101Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:52
102Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:52
103Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb0:00:52
104Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:00:53
105Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:54
106Folkert Oostra (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team0:00:55
107Twan Van den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team0:00:55
108Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb0:00:56
109Jim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:00:57
110Marco Doets (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team0:00:57
111Patrick Van Duin (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team0:00:58
112Justin Timmermans (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team0:00:58
113Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:59
114Arvic De Kleijn (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team0:01:03
115Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:01:04
116Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:01:05
117Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:01:08
118Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:11
119Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:01:13
120Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:14
121Antonio Santoro (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:01:36
122Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team0:01:39
123Yannick Detant (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:01:57

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quick Step Floors0:24:37
2Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:03
3Team Sunweb0:00:13
4Lotto-Soudal0:00:28
5Team Katusha-Alpecin0:00:38
6Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:40
7Veranda's Willems0:00:56
8Roompot- NL Loterij0:00:58
9Veranclassic-Aqua Prot0:00:59
10Destil-Jo Piels C.T.0:01:02
11Sport Vlaanderen Baloise0:01:08
12Cofidis0:01:11
13Metec- TKH C.C. T.0:01:17
14Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:01:31
15Baby Dump C.T.0:01:35
16Monkey Town C.T.0:02:01

