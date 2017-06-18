Ster ZLM Toer: Kittel claims final stage in Oss
Gonçalves wraps up overall victory
Stage 5: Oss - Oss
Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) sprinted to victory on the final stage of the Ster ZLM Toer, topping Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) in Oss.
The German called the final stage "a nice and quiet day on the bike".
"I must say it was quite unusual to ride in the Netherlands and don't face any strong winds," Kittel said. "The guys rode a perfect race today; we took the front early, because we knew we had to be there before the last kilometer on this type of finish. I'm happy I could capitalize on my team's fine job and get a nice victory two weeks from the start of the Tour de France, especially after the bad luck I had on the first road stage here."
Katusha-Alpecin's José Gonçalves not only sealed the overall victory, but padded his lead over Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) by three seconds by nabbing the time bonus at the intermediate sprint. While his team had to fight to keep the race together, the Portuguese rider was able to seal his first stage race win since last year's Tour of Turkey.
"I am very happy. This is my first GC win for this tour and I want to thank my team for everything they did. They were very strong today and did such a good job," Gonçalves said.
Laurens de Plus (Quick-Step Floors) was third overall.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|3:59:55
|2
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|5
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|6
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|7
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|9
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|11
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|12
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|14
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Arvic De Kleijn (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|16
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|17
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|19
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|20
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|21
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
|22
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|23
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|24
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|25
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|26
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|27
|Jasper De Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|28
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|29
|Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|30
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|31
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|33
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|34
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|35
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|36
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|37
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|38
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|39
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|40
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|41
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|42
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|43
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|44
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|45
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|46
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|47
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|48
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|49
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|50
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|51
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|52
|Jim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|53
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|54
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|55
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|56
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|57
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:11
|58
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|59
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|60
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|62
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|63
|Jarno Gmeltich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|64
|Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|65
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|66
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|67
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|68
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|69
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|70
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|71
|Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|72
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|73
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|74
|Marco Doets (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|75
|Corne Van Kesse (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|76
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|77
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|78
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|79
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|80
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|81
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:21
|82
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:00:29
|83
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:31
|84
|Twan Van den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|85
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:00:44
|86
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:00:48
|87
|Justin Timmermans (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|88
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:57
|89
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:15
|90
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:16
|91
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|92
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:28
|93
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|94
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|95
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:30
|96
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:01:32
|97
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|98
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:59
|99
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:02:01
|100
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|101
|Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|102
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|103
|Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|104
|Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|105
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:02:08
|106
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:35
|107
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|108
|Patrick Van Duin (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|109
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|110
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|111
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|112
|Folkert Oostra (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|18:17:59
|2
|Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:11
|3
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:13
|4
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:00:20
|5
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:00:24
|6
|Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:00:30
|7
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:37
|8
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:40
|9
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:00:43
|10
|Jasper De Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:00:45
|11
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|12
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:48
|13
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:56
|14
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:57
|15
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:59
|16
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:05
|17
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:09
|18
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|0:01:22
|19
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:24
|20
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:29
|21
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:51
|22
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|0:01:53
|23
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:02:21
|24
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
|0:02:37
|25
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:07
|26
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:03:17
|27
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:04:08
|28
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:04:11
|29
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:04:18
|30
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:04:22
|31
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:04:23
|32
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:04:28
|33
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|0:04:38
|34
|Kevin Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:04:58
|35
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:05:11
|36
|Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:05:35
|37
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:48
|38
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:07:05
|39
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:08:17
|40
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:08:51
|41
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:09:00
|42
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:09:03
|43
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|0:11:59
|44
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:12:07
|45
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:12:31
|46
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:12:32
|47
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:12:33
|48
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:12:38
|49
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:12:45
|50
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:12:46
|51
|René Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|0:12:48
|52
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:12:49
|53
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:12:50
|54
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|55
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:56
|56
|Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|57
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:12:58
|58
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:13:00
|59
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|60
|Jim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:13:04
|61
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|62
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:13:08
|63
|Marco Doets (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|0:13:17
|64
|Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:13:19
|65
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:21
|66
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|67
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:25
|68
|Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:13:37
|69
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:42
|70
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:14:11
|71
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:29
|72
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|73
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:14:31
|74
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:16:14
|75
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|0:16:27
|76
|Folkert Oostra (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|0:16:59
|77
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:05
|78
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:17:10
|79
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:17:11
|80
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:16
|81
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:17:18
|82
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:17:19
|83
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:17:30
|84
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:17:31
|85
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:17:33
|86
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:17:37
|87
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:17:40
|88
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:17:41
|89
|Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:17:46
|90
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|91
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:17:59
|92
|Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|93
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:18:07
|94
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:18:38
|95
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:18:39
|96
|Justin Timmermans (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|0:18:42
|97
|Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:18:44
|98
|Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:19:15
|99
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|0:19:47
|100
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:20:06
|101
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:20:20
|102
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:20:31
|103
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:20:49
|104
|Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:24:09
|105
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:22
|106
|Patrick Van Der Duin (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
|0:24:29
|107
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:25:20
|108
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:25:35
|109
|Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
|0:26:18
|110
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:26:50
|111
|Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|0:28:50
|112
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|0:29:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|42
|pts
|2
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
|27
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|25
|4
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|24
|5
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|23
|6
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
|19
|7
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|16
|8
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|15
|9
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|15
|10
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|9
|3
|Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|4
|José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|5
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|6
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|3
|7
|Jasper De Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|2
|8
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|2
|9
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
|2
|10
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|32
|pts
|2
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|16
|3
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
|10
|4
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|8
