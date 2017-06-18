Trending

Ster ZLM Toer: Kittel claims final stage in Oss

Gonçalves wraps up overall victory

The final Ster ZLM Toer GP Jan van Heeswijk podium

The final Ster ZLM Toer GP Jan van Heeswijk podium
(Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom)

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) sprinted to victory on the final stage of the Ster ZLM Toer, topping Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) in Oss.

Related Articles

Ster ZLM Toer canceled

The German called the final stage "a nice and quiet day on the bike".

"I must say it was quite unusual to ride in the Netherlands and don't face any strong winds," Kittel said. "The guys rode a perfect race today; we took the front early, because we knew we had to be there before the last kilometer on this type of finish. I'm happy I could capitalize on my team's fine job and get a nice victory two weeks from the start of the Tour de France, especially after the bad luck I had on the first road stage here."

Katusha-Alpecin's José Gonçalves not only sealed the overall victory, but padded his lead over Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) by three seconds by nabbing the time bonus at the intermediate sprint. While his team had to fight to keep the race together, the Portuguese rider was able to seal his first stage race win since last year's Tour of Turkey.

"I am very happy. This is my first GC win for this tour and I want to thank my team for everything they did. They were very strong today and did such a good job," Gonçalves said.

Laurens de Plus (Quick-Step Floors) was third overall.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors3:59:55
2Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
3André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
4Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
5Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
6Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
7Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
9Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
11Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
12Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
13José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin
14Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Arvic De Kleijn (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
16Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
17Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
19Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
20Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
21Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
22Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
23Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors
24Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
25Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
26Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
27Jasper De Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
28Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
29Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
30Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
31Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
33Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
34Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
35Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
36Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
38Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
39Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
40Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
41Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
42Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
43Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
44Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
45Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team
46Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
47Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
48Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
49Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
50Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
51Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
52Jim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
53Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
54Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
55Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
56Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
57Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:11
58Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team0:00:13
59Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
60Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
62Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
63Jarno Gmeltich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
64Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb
65Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
66Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb
67Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
68Robbert De Greef (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
69Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
70Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
71Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
72Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
73Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
74Marco Doets (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
75Corne Van Kesse (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions
76Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
77Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
78Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
79Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
80Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
81Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:21
82Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:00:29
83Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:31
84Twan Van den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team0:00:37
85Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:00:44
86Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:00:48
87Justin Timmermans (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
88Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:00:57
89Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:15
90Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:16
91Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team0:01:22
92Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:28
93Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
94Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
95Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:30
96Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:01:32
97Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
98Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:59
99Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:02:01
100Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
101Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team
102Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
103Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
104Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
105Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:02:08
106Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:03:35
107Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
108Patrick Van Duin (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team
109Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
110Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
111Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
112Folkert Oostra (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin18:17:59
2Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:00:11
3Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:13
4Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:00:20
5Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:00:24
6Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:00:30
7Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:37
8Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:40
9Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:00:43
10Jasper De Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:00:45
11Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
12Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:48
13Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:56
14Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:57
15Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:00:59
16Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:05
17Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:09
18Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam0:01:22
19Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:24
20Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:29
21André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:01:51
22Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors0:01:53
23Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:02:21
24Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb0:02:37
25Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:07
26Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb0:03:17
27Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:04:08
28Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:04:11
29Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:04:18
30Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team0:04:22
31Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:04:23
32Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:04:28
33Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal0:04:38
34Kevin Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:04:58
35Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin0:05:11
36Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:05:35
37Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:06:48
38Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb0:07:05
39Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:08:17
40Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:08:51
41Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:09:00
42Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:09:03
43Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors0:11:59
44Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:12:07
45Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:12:31
46Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:12:32
47Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:12:33
48Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb0:12:38
49Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team0:12:45
50Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:12:46
51René Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam0:12:48
52Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:12:49
53Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:12:50
54Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
55Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:12:56
56Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team
57Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:12:58
58Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions0:13:00
59Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
60Jim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:13:04
61Robbert De Greef (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
62Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:13:08
63Marco Doets (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam0:13:17
64Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team0:13:19
65Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:21
66Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
67Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:13:25
68Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team0:13:37
69Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:42
70Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:14:11
71Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:29
72Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
73Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb0:14:31
74Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin0:16:14
75Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions0:16:27
76Folkert Oostra (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam0:16:59
77Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:05
78Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb0:17:10
79Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:17:11
80Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:16
81Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:17:18
82Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:17:19
83Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team0:17:30
84Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:17:31
85Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:17:33
86Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:17:37
87Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:17:40
88Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:17:41
89Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:17:46
90Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
91Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team0:17:59
92Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam
93Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:18:07
94Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:18:38
95Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:18:39
96Justin Timmermans (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam0:18:42
97Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:18:44
98Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team0:19:15
99Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect0:19:47
100Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:20:06
101Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:20:20
102Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:20:31
103Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team0:20:49
104Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:24:09
105Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:24:22
106Patrick Van Der Duin (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam0:24:29
107Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:25:20
108Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:25:35
109Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team0:26:18
110Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:26:50
111Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel0:28:50
112Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team0:29:37

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo42pts
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors27
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo25
4André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal24
5Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal23
6Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb19
7Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan16
8José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin15
9Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij15
10Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb14

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team10pts
2Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team9
3Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
4José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin3
5Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin3
6Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal3
7Jasper De Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel2
8Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect2
9Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect2
10Robbert De Greef (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions32pts
2Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise16
3Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions10
4Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin8

Latest on Cyclingnews