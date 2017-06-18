The final Ster ZLM Toer GP Jan van Heeswijk podium (Image credit: Wouter Roosenboom)

Marcel Kittel (Quick-Step Floors) sprinted to victory on the final stage of the Ster ZLM Toer, topping Dylan Groenewegen (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) in Oss.

The German called the final stage "a nice and quiet day on the bike".

"I must say it was quite unusual to ride in the Netherlands and don't face any strong winds," Kittel said. "The guys rode a perfect race today; we took the front early, because we knew we had to be there before the last kilometer on this type of finish. I'm happy I could capitalize on my team's fine job and get a nice victory two weeks from the start of the Tour de France, especially after the bad luck I had on the first road stage here."

Katusha-Alpecin's José Gonçalves not only sealed the overall victory, but padded his lead over Primoz Roglic (LottoNl-Jumbo) by three seconds by nabbing the time bonus at the intermediate sprint. While his team had to fight to keep the race together, the Portuguese rider was able to seal his first stage race win since last year's Tour of Turkey.

"I am very happy. This is my first GC win for this tour and I want to thank my team for everything they did. They were very strong today and did such a good job," Gonçalves said.

Laurens de Plus (Quick-Step Floors) was third overall.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 3:59:55 2 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 3 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 4 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 5 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 6 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 7 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 9 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 11 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 12 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 14 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 Arvic De Kleijn (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 16 Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 17 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 18 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 19 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 20 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 21 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb 22 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 23 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 24 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 25 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 26 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 27 Jasper De Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 28 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 29 Rene Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 30 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 31 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 33 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 34 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 35 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 36 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 37 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 38 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 39 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 40 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 41 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 42 Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 43 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 44 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 45 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 46 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 47 Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 48 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 49 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 50 Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 51 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 52 Jim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 53 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 54 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 55 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 56 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 57 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:11 58 Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 0:00:13 59 Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan 60 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 61 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 62 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 63 Jarno Gmeltich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 64 Sindre Skjøstad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 65 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 66 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 67 Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 68 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 69 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 70 Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 71 Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions 72 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 73 Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 74 Marco Doets (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 75 Corne Van Kesse (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions 76 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 77 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 78 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 79 Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 80 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 81 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:00:21 82 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:00:29 83 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:00:31 84 Twan Van den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:00:37 85 Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:00:44 86 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:00:48 87 Justin Timmermans (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 88 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:00:57 89 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:15 90 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:16 91 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:01:22 92 Robert Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:28 93 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 94 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 95 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:30 96 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:01:32 97 Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 98 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:59 99 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:02:01 100 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 101 Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 102 Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 103 Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 104 Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 105 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:02:08 106 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:03:35 107 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 108 Patrick Van Duin (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 109 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 110 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 111 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 112 Folkert Oostra (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 18:17:59 2 Primož Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:00:11 3 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:13 4 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:00:20 5 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:00:24 6 Toon Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:00:30 7 Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:37 8 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:40 9 Alex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:00:43 10 Jasper De Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:00:45 11 Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 12 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:48 13 Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:56 14 Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:57 15 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:00:59 16 Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:01:05 17 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:09 18 Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam 0:01:22 19 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:24 20 Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:01:29 21 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:01:51 22 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors 0:01:53 23 Gregory Habeaux (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:02:21 24 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sunweb 0:02:37 25 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:07 26 Lennard Kämna (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:03:17 27 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:04:08 28 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:04:11 29 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:04:18 30 Peter Schulting (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:04:22 31 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:04:23 32 Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:04:28 33 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 0:04:38 34 Kevin Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:04:58 35 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin 0:05:11 36 Simone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:05:35 37 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:48 38 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:07:05 39 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:08:17 40 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:08:51 41 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:09:00 42 Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:09:03 43 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 0:11:59 44 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:12:07 45 Tim Merlier (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:12:31 46 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:12:32 47 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:12:33 48 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:12:38 49 Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:12:45 50 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:12:46 51 René Hooghiemster (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam 0:12:48 52 Berden De Vries (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:12:49 53 Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:12:50 54 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 55 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal 0:12:56 56 Joris Blokker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 57 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:12:58 58 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:13:00 59 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 60 Jim Lindenburg (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:13:04 61 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam 62 Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:13:08 63 Marco Doets (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam 0:13:17 64 Tim Kerkhof (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:13:19 65 Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:21 66 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 67 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 0:13:25 68 Twan Van Den Brand (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:13:37 69 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:42 70 Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:14:11 71 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:29 72 Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 73 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:14:31 74 Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin 0:16:14 75 Jim Aernouts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions 0:16:27 76 Folkert Oostra (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam 0:16:59 77 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:17:05 78 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:17:10 79 Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:17:11 80 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:17:16 81 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:17:18 82 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:17:19 83 Twan Brusselman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:17:30 84 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:17:31 85 Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:17:33 86 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:17:37 87 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:17:40 88 Lukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:17:41 89 Andre Looij (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 0:17:46 90 Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 91 Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:17:59 92 Arvid De Kleijn (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam 93 Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:18:07 94 Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:18:38 95 Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:18:39 96 Justin Timmermans (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam 0:18:42 97 Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 0:18:44 98 Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:19:15 99 Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 0:19:47 100 Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:20:06 101 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:20:20 102 Gaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:20:31 103 Marco Zanotti (Ita) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:20:49 104 Rick Van Breda (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:24:09 105 Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:24:22 106 Patrick Van Der Duin (Ned) Baby - Dump Cyclingteam 0:24:29 107 Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:25:20 108 Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:25:35 109 Stephan Bakker (Ned) Monkey Town Continental Team 0:26:18 110 Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan 0:26:50 111 Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 0:28:50 112 Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 0:29:37

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 42 pts 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Quick-Step Floors 27 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 25 4 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal 24 5 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 23 6 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 19 7 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan 16 8 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 15 9 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij 15 10 Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb 14

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Destil - Jo Piels Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Rick Ottema (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 9 3 Mark McNally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 4 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 3 5 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 3 6 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal 3 7 Jasper De Laat (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel 2 8 Antoine Warnier (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 2 9 Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect 2 10 Robbert De Greef (Ned) Baby Dump Cycling Team 2